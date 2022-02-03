'Gutfeld!' on Whoopi Goldberg saga

This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld!" on February 2, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: -- part of the week. It's almost over for me. I'm almost done. It's Wednesday. Clap. Stop clapping. They'll do whatever I say. Happy Wednesday, everyone. Well, not if you're Whoopi Goldberg, AKA Karen Johnson. Yes, who knew Whoopi was a Karen. I thought that was only for white people like Toyota Priuses and skiing. Roll it, Francis.



JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: Good morning, and welcome to the view. You all saw the news. We'll be we'll be back here in two weeks. OK.



GUTFELD: So cute when one of their side gets punished. They soak like they ran at a rock cookie dough in the green room. Yes. ABC suspended with me for two weeks because she said the holocaust had nothing to do with race. She said this on a show called The View, which makes everything about race. Except now.



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABC HOST: The Holocaust isn't about race.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.



GOLDBERG: It's not about race.



GOLDBERG: No. It's about -- but it's not about race. It's not about race.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is it about?



GOLDBERG: Because you -- it's about about man's inhumanity to man.



GUTFELD: Yes. That's heroically stupid. Even for The View, what did you think Hitler meant when he said master race? The 100-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics. So for the first time in The View's history, it's not about race. Just some whites exterminating six million other whites. So what's the big deal? Reasoning reminds me of the guy who looks at black on black crime and says, ah, that's just them doing what they do.



Of course, it's that if -- that callous person were me or you, we would be canceled faster than a Tinder date with Andrew Cuomo. But thanks to liberal privilege Whoopi hangs on, which is fine, since she apologized. But not before digging an even deeper hole than the one in her head. Here she is on Colbert which is French for crushing bore.



GOLDBERG: I feel being black when we talk about race. It's a very different thing to me. So I said that I felt that the holocaust wasn't about race. People were very angry. And they said, no, no, we are a race. And I understand. I understand. I felt differently. This wasn't based on the skin. You couldn't tell who was Jewish. They had issues with ethnicity not with race because most of the Nazis were white people and most of the people they were attacking were white people.



So to me, I'm thinking how can you -- how can you say it's about race if you are fighting each other?



GUTFELD: We'll talk about putting Bengay on a sunburn. And I guess Colbert was too enthralled by Whoopi's logic to push back. He gave about as much resistance says Brian Stelter at the Cheesecake Factory. So what to do next? Well, you go on The View again and read the prepared boilerplate apology, straight up the prompter, and barely pretend you believe it yourself.



GOLDBERG: It is indeed about race. Because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race. Now words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.



GUTFELD: That's a flip. So even though Whoopi would never defend me, I'm here to defend her. First, anyone going for depolitical her -- historical analysis from The View, they deserve what they get. That's like watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta to learn more about the Civil War. Calling The View a lively show of opinion is like saying Jeffrey Dahmer was on the K2 diet. But this is a country, a free speech and that includes The View.



Remember, free speech is about the worst kind of speech not the best, and The View is without fail the worst. It's the show that makes Gloria Steinem think maybe women should have stayed in the kitchen. They make the jib ring homeless on your street corner sound like the First Continental Congress. Of course, the media is way more offended by Joe Rogan's thoughts on COVID than this rewriting of the Holocaust. And hilariously, it was The View that what a Joe Rogan censored.



GOLDBERG: Hasn't he been also chastised and corrected and then he's just goes back to his craziness again? I mean, I don't know that he can be reformed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: And that's from a fright wig clown that's had more offensive crap fly out over piehole than a busted sewer pipe. But it's interesting how many outlets Whoopi has to save here. Here's another bozo.



MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: Everyone knows Whoopi Goldberg. She's been on T.V. for decades. If you don't know her heart then you haven't been watching. This cancel culture is getting so out of hand.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Oh, now it's out of hand. Will you shut up? You only care because you know her. For once, try defending someone you don't like or agree with, which is what we do. And what I'm doing with Whoopi, I don't know or I don't agree with her, but I'll defend her even if she won't ever defend me. But Whoopi actually did a great service, because what she said is exactly what Critical Theory is saying.



Remember that stuff that the left denied was in classrooms, but was in as many schools as frozen pizza and TikTok users? And remember how few could actually explain it? Well, Whoopi did a bang up job articulating their premise, and is that whites are incapable of being victims. They live to oppress, and therefore they cannot be victims even of each other. When the Nazis exterminated Jews, it was just white on white crime.



Who cares? Especially if you're black. As researcher Christopher Rufo says CRT points out that whiteness is already racist by its very color, which seems pretty racist. And it allows you to lump Jews in with the rest of the evil whites like the Nazis, serial killers and the cast of Seinfeld. And when they're in -- and when you become inconvenient to their cause, blacks, Asians and Hispanics become white too.



Just ask Larry Elder or any black person who isn't to the left of Karl Marx. Who if I remember correctly, was white. But CRT is designed to place people in only two racial boxes. White versus black, where Jews, Asians, Latinos and other lighter skinned non-whites may find themselves shoehorned into the oppressors box, if they don't act right. And especially if they reject CRT. True, if you don't fall in line, then you're as bad as a Nazi, or worse a white guy.



Race according to the CRT is only important to the color line between white and black and everything else is irrelevant. And that's how the Holocaust gets whitewashed. So Goldberg, a Jewish name she appropriated said on T.V. what CRT experts have been expanding for years, that in the hierarchy of oppression, whiteness sits alone at the top, like the fats and sugars at the top of the food chart.



And you can never judge success, struggle or failure any other way. And to maintain that hierarchy, you equate Nazis with Jews under the umbrella of whiteness. Now, really, I don't think Whoopi meant all of that. But given that she's a Goldberg, you know, she should have known better.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's killed more deer than Interstate 80. Townhall.com editor and Fox News Contributor, Katie Pavlich. It took him just over 10 years to conquer the comedy scene in Alaska. Now he set his sights on New York. Actor, writer comedian, Jamie Lissow. She's burn more bridges than an arsonist with an E.Z. Pass. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



And he once stubbed his toe on a pyramid. My massive sidekick and the NWA's World Television Champion Tyrus.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Clever. Clever.



GUTFELD: So Tyrus, I go to you first for no --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Gee. I wonder why. Hmm. You and I shall never part. I love color purple.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You know, Greg, I agree with you by 85 percent.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Brilliant. It is always.



GUTFELD: I'll take that.



TYRUS: Two things that -- on The View. One, you cannot have conversations with people you're not comfortable with.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: And what we saw on that show Whoopi was going down. Her own personal beliefs were coming out. And her peers said she's hanging herself. Let's enjoy the fire.



GUTFELD: Really, you think that?



TYRUS: They are, said, ask her a question again to get her repeated. Then you saw when your friend has been suspended, she's gone. OK? Where Whoopi was coming from, I understand. Whoopi is coming from the older -- the older African-American perspective on racism, which the American has -- when America has dumbed down race to one things, either you're black, or you're white, which is demeaning to black people because they don't care if you're Jamaican, or you're African, or you're from Australia.



You don't get that --



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: You don't get that identity. You're just black. So the way she was describing it was she was trying to -- from the American -- African- American perspective is that you're white, so you get a pass. But where she's wrong is the Jews are the one group because of their religious beliefs that they're still separated and they get it from both sides.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And there's also this resentment especially in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. So when she was giving her perspective she was wrong because she didn't think about -- and she said it ethnicity.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because the the racism in the world is far more direct. It's about DNA. It's bloodline. That's way if Scotland, Ireland, Britain is not Whiteland.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You know, they're all different and they have horrible names for each other.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: And they know the difference between this and that. And you know, I'm saying and African-American always relate to that. But she's been around the world enough to where she should have known better. But when you work for a show, and this is a reliable source, remember bodyguard for life.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That during the breaks, they all go to the greenroom. They don't speak to each other.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: They're not friends, crabs in a bucket. And the one thing we know about the other side, crabs in a a bucket. One tries to crawl out, get your ass back in here. You've been with us. And the other thing crabs do is they eat each other. And that's -- yes, crabs got a rough.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know a lot about crabs.



TYRUS: But that's what they do. Behar didn't look upset.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: She didn't say I known her for this. And then she's a good person. She said, she's gone for two weeks. You know that. OK.



GUTFELD: But that might have been a legal thing, though. Don't you think? Because like, whenever we've done that, we'll do the thing like oh, that person --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: I'm sorry. I missed her interview where she came out and was talking about Whoopi the person and how good she was. And, you know, and that. And here's the deal. There was a moment for redemption. She could have said, Whoopi, you're missing the point.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: It's about ethnicity. I understand your struggles. But here's this, but they didn't do that. They were like, oh, watch your burn. They did.



GUTFELD: That's what you do on T.V. though, Jamie. You're white. And you're in the whitest state in the world, Alaska. Did this story (INAUDIBLE)



JAMIE LISSOW, ACTOR/WRITER/COMEDIAN: So I'm going to be honest with you, Greg. I would like to never hear from Whoopi again. And I think The View should be canceled. Oh, I just want to get that off my chest.



GUTFELD: Do you have a lot of --



LISSOW: What did -- what did you ask me? That was unrelated to what we're talking.



GUTFELD: I want to hear any of your latest View jokes.



LISSOW: So -- I did look up. I knew Whoopi Goldberg had to be a fake name.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Isn't it funny when you hear like a serious story and they're like then Whoopi said? You're like, they shouldn't use her real name. That sounds insane. You know -- you know how -- that's how you figure out your View name. You know that thing was going on? It was like to get your porn star name.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: You take like the name of your first pet and then like the wrote the street you grew up on?



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Which say -- your mind doesn't even make sense. I grew up on Tool Avenue and I had a cat named Gigantic. It doesn't even make (INAUDIBLE) or View name is your favorite childhood childhood prank followed by your favorite Jewish name. So I would be like Han Buzzer Horowitz.



GUTFELD: Whoopi.



LISSOW: But this -- this was -- to be serious, this was crazy to me because the Colbert thing was -- where she doubles down.



GUTFELD: Yes. Right.



LISSOW: And you get to see the truth, which is fine. But then it was almost like sad to see like the coerced apology.



GUTFELD: Right.



LISSOW: It's like what is the point? Why even bother? It's not canceled culture. Its take two weeks off and come back culture.



GUTFELD: Yes. That was -- they get the take off two weeks culture, we get the canceled culture. Because Joy Behar, if any of us did anything, they all of them would come after us. Especially Tyrus, I would assume. But also you because, you know, you like guns.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Of course. Obviously. I'm surprised I'm even on the show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: -- very careful if you come on show, Greg. Your career could be a great jeopardy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: No, you're right. I mean, we can forgive her, right? If she did apologize, the suspension of the apology, maybe it was too much, but this forgiveness and move on and learn and grow. And this kind of behavior doesn't work one way.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: So if we're going to engage in that, the left has to do it too. And the left has been waging a war on anybody who strays from any kind of line of what they believe in and have destroyed people's careers, their lives. They don't care if you're homeless out on the street. That's their goal, actually. And in this incident, I think proves how shallow the conversation on The View has become.



The book they were talking about on the Holocaust, if she would have read the first page, it's a quote by Hitler that says, the Jews are undoubtedly a race but they are not human.



GUTFELD: Right.



PAVLICH: Page one. So, she could have prevented all of this by just doing a little bit of studying, but it's all about her worldview and the critical race theory thing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: Critical race, race theory. And this idea of seeing everything through this new prism of intersectionality on the left, leads to a gross distortion of history, whether it's the Holocaust or the foundation of the country, it forces you to kind of push your own ideology into history without context or the facts. And that's exactly what she tried to do. Final point. There are black Jews.



GUTFELD: Yes, there are.



PAVLICH: There are Ethiopian Jews. So not all Jews are white. So, you know, we're talking a lot about why Jews, think that it should acknowledge they're not all white.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: -- would probably have something to say about that.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. Kat is not a black Jew.



TYRUS: Really?



GUTFELD: No, but I want to ask you. I am sad because Whoopi is my favorite person on The View. She's the only one I could probably hang out with.



TIMPF: Has to be, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: If not Whoopi.



GUTFELD: It's like being the -- it's like me -- being the tallest dwarf.



PAVLICH: You have her on here.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Oh, that'd be great. But she's -- they say that she's claiming that she might quit.



TIMPF: Yes. Look. There's a few things where, you know, like if you're on T.V. and you have to talk about it, you're like, well, that'd be really careful.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: And like the Holocaust is definitely one of those things. So it's wild to me that someone would get out there and be like Hitler. Actually not a racist. Like that's wild. But again, everyone says dumb stuff in conversation. Not everyone converses on television, not a bunch of random stuff every single day. So stuff like this is going to happen. And I don't think she should have even been suspended.



Not because she wasn't wrong, because she was wrong. But if she wouldn't have said that she would have never known she was wrong or why she was wrong. And she apologized. So we should forgive because it's impossible to not say something --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: We're doing it. We do a show every night. And I've been doing this since Red Eye days. I mean, it's going to happen, that these things will happen. It could be a short circuit in the brain or a casual throw offline.



TYRUS: or an emotional moment.



GUTFELD: Or an emotional moment. And I mean -- oh, you know, and it's like -- and then -- yes, you wish you could do a better job. And -- but the difference is, we're being audited as we're talking. Like -- what amazes me is that people can't tell the difference between like an expert and people having a conversation. It's like going after Rogan.



LISSOW: The Rogan thing.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's like -- it's like --



TYRUS: He literally talks for 18 hours.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: So --



TYRUS: No one allows redemption.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. There's no redemption. There's no forgiveness. But we're going to change, right? Because, oh, we've got a huge announcement. Jamie is getting a hysterectomy. No, I'm kidding. We are taking the show on the road again. I'm so excited. February 21st to the 25th. We are headed to Texas. Yes, we're leaving the country. We'll be at the iconic Gilley's in Dallas all week long.



So get your free, free tickets. You go to foxnews.com/gutfeld and look for the link on the side of the page. And I don't mean sausage link. Up next. CNN's boss resigns in shame with his buddy Cuomo to blame.



GUTFELD: At the network known for the lies they keep dropping like flies. It looks like CNN's integrity broke down starting from the top down. And apparently those comically giant swabs couldn't protect these horny slobs. CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned today affected immediately. It's the first time he's been effective in a while. And lo and behold, Zuck has his former star anchor Chris Cuomo to thank.



Said Zucker in a memorandum. As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN. I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I've worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledge the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began, but I didn't, I was wrong as a result, I'm resigning today. That sounds fishy.



But I got to say Chris Cuomo has damaged more reputations than Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs. So for Zucker it all comes crashing down because of consensual sex with an adult colleague. Well, they call that at CNN trying something new. It is a welcome departure from most of the lurid disgusting stuff happening over there. Why are they so damn horny at that network? Sounds like their dress code is pants optional.



But what a mess for CNN. Zucker steps down while a sinking ship of a network pedals nonstop hoaxes to a disappearing audience. Not to mention, they eat crickets over there. I'd say good riddance, Zucker. And don't let the door hit you on the way out. But then CNN will blame the door for a hate crime. In fact, their tributes to him have already started.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I thank you all for coming. And welcome to the CNN chapel. Didn't know this was an air either. For those of you joining us via Zoom, please help. Toobin, your camera is on. Where was I? As you know, we recently had to say goodbye to Jeff Zucker. And I thought this would be a good opportunity for those who knew him best to say something nice. So I'll go ahead and get things started.



When you think about it, the number of pedophile producers he hired was actually pretty small. Next.



TIMPF: I think that Jeff Zucker was treated unfairly. I mean, I read Chris Cuomo's deposition.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you. Thank you. OK. Thank you so much. Anyone else?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just got to say, I mean, Facebook has been great for the world. So, you know, we should be sell --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This Jeff Zucker.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was for Mark Zuckerberg, I'm an idiot.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there anyone here who has anything nice to say? There's 2000 people in this room? Jim Acosta, you have no questions. OK? That's enough. That's enough. Also, per Brian Stelter's request, there is catering in the lobby.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: We had to. We had to end on that note. I -- Kat, OK. I wanted to enjoy this story so much. And then it's -- I hear it's a -- it's about a consensual relationship and not about their (BLEEP) ratings. It should be about how bad the network is. And they're do -- I do not buy this story.



TIMPF: I know. I want to know what really happened.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because he resigned which means he was worried about getting fired for something actually bad. Like I get that this is like rot -- like a H.R. technicality, but like, you know, like, maybe I'm like a misogynistic pervert. But, you know, he was like doing sex with someone who was -- wanting to do sex with him too. So, I mean, that's not -- there's something else. There's something else.



GUTFELD: There's something smelly and stinky and gross, Katie. And I want to know everything about it. I want this story to last for five months.



PAVLICH: Look, CNN and the relationship with the Cuomos was like dousing the building with gasoline and Chris Cuomo was holding the match on the way out. And he's about to throw it in there. Because when they fired him after everything that they did to protect the Cuomo brothers, getting rid of him, putting it all on Chris Cuomo, this is Coomo's revenge, they mess with the gangster brothers and they're getting it back right now.



This is not the end of it. You can't tell me that this is about sex like with Toobin there still.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



PAVLICH: The Richard Quest situation a couple of years ago.



GUTFELD: Oh, Quest.



PAVLICH: The pedophile producers that are now under investigation and criminal investigation. There's way more to this about --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: That we're going to find out, hopefully.



GUTFELD: Cuomo's revenge sounds like a medical problem to get in Tuscany. I don't know where I was going, Jamie.



LISSOW: I don't either.



GUTFELD: Let's go together. Right? Let me ask you a question.



LISSOW: I'll follow you anywhere.



GUTFELD: Will you follow me with a coherent --



LISSOW: Maybe we should leave.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: See? This is what's happening. And you know what, I'm starting to like Chris Cuomo again. What's going on? Tell us what do you -- do you have any CNN jokes?



LISSOW: I immediate - -well, I immediately -- well, I think when we all read this I said -- like I'm not even kidding. At first I go, do I not know what consensual means?



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Have you ever done that like I go, have I been like missaying this the entire time? It just didn't make any sense. I can't wait to hear more information about this. But I will say one thing. I have a goal that -- to someday be able to resign.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Because that means like you're -- you have a good job. You know what I mean? Like you don't tender your resignation at Arby's?



GUTFELD: No, you don't.



LISSOW: You quit, you fill your bag with potato cakes and you get out of there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: But I can't -- I can't wait to hear more. And then -- because the Toobin thing -- not to stay the obvious but it's like, here's the Toobin thing. Chances are that was consensual with himself.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



LISSOW: And he's still at CNN.



GUTFELD: And by the way, you brought up Richard Quest. A great story that people forgot about in Central Park. He was wearing a collar around his neck that was attached to another appendage, he had meth in his pocket and they took him back. That's why I know that I'll always have a chance at CNN.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: No. I'm - like he was -- he wasn't hurting anybody but himself.



TIMPF: Right. He's having a good time.



TYRUS: It was consensual.



GUTFELD: It was consensual. All right, Tyrus. We were talking -- what -- what's going on?



TYRUS: OK. Well, first of all, you got to say consensual different. He was having consensual sex with a woman.



GUTFELD: There you go. OK.



TYRUS: All right. Here's what really happened.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: I don't know this to be true. Bill Maher, but I feel like it's true.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: His love interest worked for somebody.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Who was it that she worked for, Greg?



GUTFELD: Andrew Cuomo.



TYRUS: Quid pro quo, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And he got into trouble, did he not? And he had an insider who knew the owner or the boss of the news company. And I know his brother got busted for interfering and helping but --



PAVLICH: Yes.



TYRUS: -- he was getting help from perhaps somebody a little higher on the food chain.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: And then they promised Cuomo that he wouldn't have to fall on his sword but then they thought that -- since they call ed him Fredo, he would do the Fredo thing.



GUTFELD: Ah, very good.



TYRUS: You know, and, you know, the -- but he -- they should have -- he wasn't the uncle with olive oil, cut his wrists in the bathtub.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Fredo made a deal and now Fredo is telling on everybody.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And he's -- and if you want to bet $1.00 that by -- I don't know, Friday. There'll be something really bad that comes out. And there'll be a lot more resignations, you know, saying -- I'm leaving because I cheated on my wife 14 years ago.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



TYRUS: Yes. Statute limitations ran out, bro. So what else she got? And I'm sure Cuomo's laughing somewhere going, oh, yes. Wait until this. So --



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



LISSOW: He felt safe in the relationship because Alison was like, don't worry, no one's watching. And when they got busted she was like, no, not our relationship, CNN. No one's watching.



GUTFELD: Exactly. All right. Well, feel great. Up next. It appears in interview was a joke to make the NFL seem woke.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: He thought a head coaching job was next, until he got the wrong text. Now, he says the NFL is the lion and it all started over the wrong Brian. That's happened to me before. Former Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. He claims he was forced to sit through an interview with the New York Giants so they could comply with the league rule that teams must interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs. That sounds like the most awkward interview since Prince Andrew sat down with Teen Vogue.



In other words, he was discriminated against because the team tried to get around a rule that nudges teams to hire based on race. But he says, it was all a sham because he knew they already had chosen someone else, thanks to a text he allegedly got from Patriots coach Bill Belichick. In that text, Belichick starts by congratulating Flores for landing the Giants job, but then it confused Flores' replies that he hadn't even interviewed for the job yet.



A few texts later, and it appears Belichick had texted the wrong Brian, that he meant to text coach Brian De Bowl, the guy who did get the Giants job and not Brian Flores. That guy can't do anything right without Tom Brady. So, yes, that's true. It's pretty messed up, but it happens to everyone. Reminds me of the time I texted Brian Kilmeade when I was actually trying to throw my phone in the trash. Yes, yes, yes that was hard. All right, Jamie, I know this is a sports story but it's really about texting.



JAMIE LISSOW, COMEDIAN: It is really about texting and I love Belichick. I feel that he's got a, he's got to put the Jitterbug down when he starts drinking. He actually --



GUTFELD: What is a jitterbug? I know what it is, it's the giant phone for old people.



LISSOW: Yes, yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Belichick's a great guy, man, he actually texted me this morning and told me he loved my portrayal of Ray Charles in the movie, "Ray." Oh. The -- I thought an interesting part of this story, too, was the offering to extra money from Deleuze games.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



LISSOW: It's a draft pick. They're going to give him like $100,000 to lose. And I was like, that's, that's kind of be hard to do, too. If that was me, I don't think I'd be subtle about it. They'd be like, I don't know if this is a good time to punt. It's the coin toss.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: And I was like, if you get -- if you were to get incentivized for being bad at your job, imagine how much money Fauci would be making.



GUTFELD: Oh my, you know what, it would be amazing how quickly, how awful I would be -- I mean, worse than this, Tyrus. Can you imagine that? You saw that read?



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: Pretty bad. Don't owners just want to win?



TYRUS: No.



GUTFELD: No?



TYRUS: No. The, the, the funny part of this is Belichick does not attack or he didn't have his glasses on or whatever the case. But the terrible part for this is that the Rooney Rule was put in place to stop this. And basically, you're trying to tell old white billionaires from a different world different error, how to do their business.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And they're not going to do it, they don't care. There's no consequence. There's nothing you can do for them. Now, the only thing they can do is in the case, where if true that he was offering him to throw games, then you're looking at a situation where he should probably should lose the team, right? Because he's tanking games, which is, you know, which is, is horrible and illegal, so destroys the game. But for black coaches, they continue to change the bar, like you have to be a defensive coordinator. OK, now you got the offensive coordinator.



Now, two of the best offenses in football are run by brothers left which and be enemy in Kansas City -- and those are the two. And every year those guys should -- how it used to be was the, the offensive coordinators would or defensive coordinators would get jobs. These guys don't get jobs. Then you see a guy who coached in high school, getting a job because he knows somebody because you never have to deal with nepotism, and you have to deal with the old boys' club/



GUTFELD: Almost always like nepotism if the, you know? Yes.



TYRUS: So, and but there's no consequences. There was one African American head coach in the NFL at one point that was eight and they thought they were going somewhere. This thing with floors. And this wasn't his first time. The story about Denver was even more where he literally showed up an hour late and L.A. was yawning and like looking around while he was talking, but there's nothing more disrespectful than sitting down having a dinner and they're making you because you're auditioning.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: This is my offense, this is my, this is my philosophy. These are my coaches, etc. And they're like, oh, yes, sounds great. Sounds great. He got through that, knowing that they were just doing this just to do it. And that's not what the Rooney Rule was all about. So, and he was brave, because he probably coached his last game in terms of football. He sacrifices a career to make a fight that honestly, I don't think it'll make a bit of difference. I respect and I'm proud of him for standing up for that, but you can't wait until you're a billionaire.



GUTFELD: Yes, and also, I mean, I know cat This is about football, but it's also about texting. So, I assume that you want to talk about the texting. Was he right to release the texts?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, that's not nice. It's not nice.



GUTFELD: It's just not nice.



TIMPF: It's just not nice.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like, it's you know, texting. It's like so fun.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: But it's so dangerous.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Like, the amount of damage you can do to your life. You used to have to like go out in public to do that. Now, you just move your thumbs, boom, life over.



GUTFELD: It's so true.



TIMPF: But it's fun. Like, it's fun. You just sit there and you text, like -- I remember one night I spent a whole night just texting random numbers and wishing them a happy belated birthday. And belated you get like more window because if it was a couple of weeks ago, like oh hey, and they all said the same thing. They're like oh, I got a new phone, because they didn't know who I was but it's great. It's so fun. You got to make sure you're texting the right person.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



TIMPF: Even if you are sometimes, you can because your fingers get going you got all these feelings and you're like you know I'm going to tell them how I feel. And then, you, you shouldn't have.



PAVLICH: This is giving me anxiety because have you ever e-mailed someone, you're thinking about but you're not supposed to be emailing them, you're supposed to e-mail someone else about them. That's happened.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: Texting, also has happened. So, yes, you have to be very careful about who you're writing to.



TIMPF: The dangerous game.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like war.



PAVLICH: Russian roulette.



GUTFELD: Like war.



TIMPF: I think it's exactly like war.



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go. That'll get picked up.



TYRUS: Someone stole my phone and started randomly texting things to other people.



GUTFELD: Fox Co-Host says, texting like war.



TIMPF: Yes, the fact that I have a phone with text messaging is the exact same as being in a war.



GUTFELD: I can go further. It's actually --



TIMPF: It's harder.



GUTFELD: It's harder.



PAVLICH: It's worse than --



TIMPF: Veterans' Day should be about me.



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.



TIMPF: As a person with a phone. Thank me for my service.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: I have a bunch of jokes I want to say but I'm too scared. Like, I can't, OK. I would love to see if Bill texted the other dude.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: And said like, hey, good luck next week. I would love to know.



GUTFELD: All right. We got to move on. The science clearly states, lockdowns hardly hit mortality rates.



GUTFELD: Lockdowns wrecked your income and mental health, and we're only good for the billionaire's wealth. And the consequences will last generations but didn't slow the flow of patients. According to Johns Hopkins University, why two Johns? I'll never know. Lockdowns reduce COVID- 19 mortality by only point 0.2 percent, and if that's like other COVID studies it's a gross over estimation.



The researchers did a meta-analysis of several studies analyzing the effects of lockdown measures like schools, shutdowns, business closures, masks mandates on COVID-19 deaths and concluded, "We find little to no evidence that mandated lockdowns in Europe and the U.S. had a noticeable effect on COVID 19 mortality rates."



So, 0.2 percent -- that's not even a half a percent. It's 0.2, basically point-zero. So, in much simpler, unscientific terms lockdowns didn't do (BLEEP), except let your older loved ones die alone. Let your spouse miss a cancer screening. Let your kids develop speech problems. Let your friends overdose on drugs. That all happened. So, maybe lockdowns were worth it if you're a total (BLEEP).



ANNOUNCER: "PERIOD!"



GUTFELD: Katie, what are your thoughts?



PAVLICH: It's like these health experts can't accept common sense unless they've done a taxpayer funded or overly priced study to prove what we knew two years ago. So, Andrew Cuomo, who everybody was watching early on in the pandemic, and I think it was June of 2020, he was doing a press conference. And he said that something like 57 percent of new cases were people who were locked out. That's when we knew this was not working. And yet they continued to lock everything down and to take people's livelihoods away. And they're still continuing to do it with all the measures that they're implementing. So, it's infuriating, because I'm glad John, Johns Hopkins is doing these studies because the CDC isn't really doing these studies, because it's against our narrative. But if you pay attention to the early data, we knew this at the beginning.



GUTFELD: We knew it. Yes. Jamie, do you have any jokes about mortality rates?



LISSOW: I probably do.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: What was it? 0.2 --



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Is that what it was?



GUTFELD: Yes, 0.2.



LISSOW: Yes, those are the people that are the only ones that agree the lockdown should continue, 0.2.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



LISSOW: 0.2, that died.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Yes, you know what's crazy, too? If you look at the stuff -- I feel like if there's a good data for lockdowns, good data against Shouldn't we end them if you look at all the unintended consequences?



GUTFELD: Right.



LISSOW: People you know overdosing, on Tiger King, and things like that. I was just done with it. Dude, I'm done with it. We got to send the kids, but in all seriousness, this is like about our freedom. I need my kids to go back to school to get my freedom back during the day.



TYRUS: Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: Tyrus?



TYRUS: I would just like one study on something that worked.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Enough said. Call me when you have a study with something work.



GUTFELD: Yes, Kat.



TIMPF: Yes, I think it probably could have made it worse even because they closed on all the activities like beaches, everything's closed, so we're not going to not hang out with each other. So, especially New York, everyone just in our teeny tiny apartments just breathe in on each other.



GUTFELD: Yes, remember they poured sand on skateboard parks? That's how mad these people were. All right. Up next, did a nomination bring a smile to the rapper from eight mile?



GUTFELD: Will Hall of Fame voters get bitchy if Eminem beats out Lionel Richie? The Rock Hall of Fame considers a hero of rap and the other nominees are all over the map. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced in this year's list of first timers include Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, I said it twice because I stutter, Lionel Richie back, and Eminem, the rapper, not the genderless candy. None of whom play rock and roll.



But that didn't keep me out of the Canadian La Crosse Hall of Fame, did it? Eminem or just Em, to his closest friends like me, there's only one of 17 artists ever to get nominated in the first year of eligibility. If inducted he would be the only the second white hip hop artists to pull it off after the Beastie Boys in 2012. Meanwhile, you'll see Vanilla Ice as soon as you enter the building. He validates parking at the front desk. Tyrus, thoughts?



TYRUS: Actually, man, this is probably one of the best classes I've ever seen in recent years and all of them are in. I'm shocked that Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton weren't in and as far as Eminem goes, yes, he's iconic. I mean, when you talk about the best guys in rap, you always want to say Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, but Eminem continued at a high level. And even one of his bad stuff still platinum, you know? So, he's automatically you can't deny it.



GUTFELD: You know, Kat, I think that he helps you in the sense that he is more, and he's the most unstable person from Detroit. So, you, you're -- you look pretty normal almost.



TIMPF: debatable.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Yes, he was a big part of my childhood.



GUTFELD: Oh, wow.



TIMPF: His first album came out, I was in the sixth grade. We all had so much fun learning all the words and then trying to figure out what some of them meant.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, did you ever meet him?



TIMPF: No, but we did go trick or treating at his house.



GUTFELD: Oh, was that exciting?



TIMPF: Yes, it was exciting.



GUTFELD: What did you go at?



TIMPF: Different things for different years. I'll have to think about it. I'll tell I'll talk to my dad. I get back to you.



GUTFELD: No, we'll have a meeting tomorrow (INAUDIBLE) and discuss why you're not answering this question.



TIMPF: OK.



GUTFELD: Katie --



TYRUS: Sure is hostile, Greg.



PAVLICH: I went to Trivia last night and learn the Eminem, it was the number one artists for sales between 2000-2010, so this makes perfect sense.



GUTFELD: Yes, he sold a lot of stuff.



PAVLICH: Yes, number one for a decade.



GUTFELD: It's incredible.



PAVLICH: I thought it was Britney Spears, but I was wrong. So, don't take me to Trivia, I'm not great.



GUTFELD: Jamie. This is where a comedian like you shines. It's a really stupid fluffy topic. No one really cares, except to laugh or have some kind of trivia. So, I don't want to put pressure on you, but you have the floor to make some jokes.



LISSOW: Yes, tonight's going to be different. I looked up how do they choose the nominees for the rock'n'roll Hall of Fame and Google said it doesn't matter. And I have trouble with this because I think that debates, I don't think they make sense because like, I like a bunch of people on that list. But I don't know the parameters like I don't get like what are influence is with. And I've -- with Tyrus, man, there's a great like from an is so, so like, the Duran Duran, and that's like from so many different places. But if you had to ask me: who do I want to get in?



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: I would like Dolly Parton to get in.



GUTFELD: Why?



LISSOW: Because I want to know if they charge her breast $20,000 for two extra tickets.



TIMPF: Because her boobs are big.



LISSOW: I almost sat up -- Steve Miller. Remember the Steve Miller thing? They --



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: He got upset. This is how jokes are really good when you explain him after.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: But remember that he was upset because they only give you two tickets. And then for if you want to bring other people it's $10,000 a ticket and then we gave him a ticket for him and his wife. It's like a big bringer show --



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Like a comedian's bringer show.



TIMPF: Her boobs are, they could be people.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



LISSOW: That's right.



TIMPF: Got it.



GUTFELD: You were right you did was a change of pace tonight in the E- block.



LISSOW: Can you cut that out? Can you fix that joke in post?



GUTFELD: We'll go, we'll insert a punch line. Don't go away. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We're out of time. Thanks to Katie Pavlich, Jamie Lissow, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.





