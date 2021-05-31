‘Gutfeld!’ on woke corporations, athletes fighting with fans

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," May 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: This is perhaps the most Joe Biden thing I've ever seen. Joe Biden has been a senator of Vice President and now a president himself. There's been a lot of change in his political career over the years. But the one constant is that Joe Biden really, really loves ice cream. He talks about it literally all the time. No matter what's going on, no matter if he's a senator or a sitting president, no matter what crisis is sitting on his plate just get that man a cone.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. He loves ice cream because he never has to worry about brain freeze.



Everything else? Yes. All right. I'm beginning to think a lot of people don't like white people. And ironically, a lot of them are white people to. Just ask Lockheed Martin, the nation's largest defense contractor. Last year, they sent their white male executives to diversity training camp, the purpose, to break down their white male privilege. And here I thought that was the views job. In the city journal, Chris Rufo explains how white employees are forced to atone for their putrid ale pigment.



These workers include retired Air Force colonels, generals, and also the dudes who run the $1.7 trillion F-35 fighter jet program. But they're Caucasian men making them as white and useless as a really bad lacrosse player. Because, you know, they're white. They're the employees or astralis connotations for white men. What was listed? Can you guess? Racist, angry, old, anti- women, area nation, KKK, guns.



Basically, how CNN described Trump voters. The conclusion white men don't care about diversity and refuse to give up their power. So, we need to cure them. These guys were then forced to embrace an inclusion philosophy that only includes them if they admit that they're the problem. Sounds like Kat's marriage counselor. But apparently, they have it's so good that they're the only ones you can be racist to.



The resources behind this seminar, can't believe they use that word, are all about uncovering roots of white male culture and heterosexual privilege. They point out that positive traits like hard work and principles are devastating to women and minorities. If I were a woman or a minority, I feel insulted. I wonder if you identify as one, would that get you out of this stupid seminar? So, we live in a world where expecting hard work for minorities is racist, and telling white people they're intrinsically evil isn't.



Employees then must rebuild their identities as agents of change by reading over 100 white-privilege statements where they confess their acts of bigotry. When example "I can commit acts of terrorism." Yes, that's exactly what I look for in a weapons maker. If it sounds like a cult indoctrination, that's because it is a cult indoctrination. All that's missing are the extra wives. Actually, calling it a cult is a smear against cults.



This is basically a cult without the fun stuff. You get the humiliation but none of the drug fueled orgies. I wonder if CNN is bothering to cover this or is it too close to their own left-wing brainwash. Let's see what's on that network right now.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I hate white people.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hate you so much because you're white.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I hate myself.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And I hate myself more.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because my white skin makes me vomit. I'm a monster.



GUTFELD: Oh. Brought the energy there. These evil white men had to read statements from fictitious minorities and women that explained how bad white men had been to them. One of them was, "I'm tired of hearing of the concept that we should be colorblind." Sounds like someone hates Martin Luther King Jr., too. They have more in common with George Wallace than George Floyd.



So, the whole point of an integrated society is now irritating to our modern race warriors. Maybe because if everything isn't racist, they're out of a job. I wonder what our angry white male thinks.



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Critical race theory seems to have seeped into every part of our society by now. Except one. The inside in my head.



GUTFELD: Something wrong with him. So why would Lockheed Martin greenlight this idiocy? Well? What do they make? Baskets and flutes? Cute hats for bunnies? No, it's air and missile defense systems, fighter jets. Essentially, they sell things that kill people. And not just white people, brown ones too, and they make billions off it. You can go on Investopedia and check out their products, but you'll also find just as important.



Their commitment to diversity, inclusiveness and social responsibilities. Those are their words. Meaning what? They'll kill people of any color. No, it means that the missile destroying a village was brought to you by a non- binary person of color with a degree in gender studies. You see what's going on right? Corporations have finally figured out a way to defang the hard left. The anti-war crowd can easily be appeased if you just go woke and play the I'm the worst race ever card.



It's the best distraction since texting while driving. A pacifist might be disgusted by Lockheed. But what if that fighter jet has a rainbow bumper sticker on its fuselage? And guess what the cockpit is now called a non- binary inclusion space in which the aviators drop projectiles on citizens from above. Non-binary citizens. You know, I've been trying to figure out who's behind woke. I thought there was no head on this snake, but I think I'm wrong.



It's the corporations. They finally figured out how to placate the left. And that's the throw their white employees under the M1 Abrams tank. On one hand, Jeff Bezos is supporting Black Lives Matter. In the other hand is the steering wheel of his 500-foot yacht. Does it make for better products? No. Does it improve race relations? Not by a longshot. But it does put a lot of money in the pockets of diversity coordinators and other grifters and a smile on the face of filthy rich executives. Like a bomb. It makes for a hell of a racket in more ways than one.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's the only vegan we're afraid we'll bite us. Fox Business Network Anchor Dagen McDowell. He's the only Dallas Cowboy who married a dude. As far as we know anyway. Former NFL linebacker, Jeff Rohrer. Maybe it looks familiar to you. He probably was the dunk tank operator at your favorite carnival. Fox News Radio Host, Jimmy Failla. She's very bold her hair is gold in every day she gets more old. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



You know, Jeff. I was trying to find a funny way to introduce you and I couldn't think of anything funnier than you being an NFL linebacker for Dallas Cowboys, who then married a guy who looks like Liberace?



JEFF ROHRER, FORMER NFL LINEBACKER: It's true. I did. I know Liberace.



GUTFELD: You did.



ROHRER: He's the younger version of Liberace but it's an interesting thing to actually be an NFL player and ex-NFL player and be married to somebody like Liberace. And it opens a lot of new doors.



GUTFELD: So, with this stuff, this woke stuff, this critical race theory. How would it -- how would it have been -- how would have been greeted by the Cowboys back in the 1980s? If you can, if you were sober back then and could remember what it was like.



ROHRER: It would not have worked especially on that team. I would have been off that team. They would have never drafted me in the first place. But when I did get there, we had a hell of a lot of fun, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ROHRER: A lot of orgies. And the NFL was out of control back then.



GUTFELD: Yes, it was. So, this -- if it -- has it -- I mean, this stuff -- this stuff, can it work in sports? Or is it impossible with that mindset?



ROHRER: I think it could work in sports, but I don't think sports wants it to work in sports, especially pro football. Man, on baseball, super macho. To basketball definitely no. So, it's going to be a very long time until there's out players in the NFL, NBA or the MLB. Maybe pro soccer.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Dagen, how do you think this training actually makes white men feel?



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I hope it makes all men. I think that you should have training for all dudes. I hope it makes them feel awful. They need to be -- they need to be indoctrinated into what it feels like to be a girl.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Like simulated monthly cramps with a paddle pride were painfully poked at your -- crotchular region. I priced out cattle pods on Amazon. 4- 1/2 out of five-star rating on Amazon. A cattle prod is only $63.98. So you could make that financially feasible for a corporation or teach men what it feels like to wear high heels. Just pound their tiny little toes with a rubber mallet.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Or just tell or just tell them smile.



TODD: Yes, yes.



MCDOWELL: Why are you smiling? Oh, did your latest husband leave you? You need to turn that frown around. So, I I'm all for male training.



GUTFELD: But not this kind of male training, that kind of male training.



MCDOWELL: This kind of male training.



GUTFELD: Exactly. I think that's called marriage. By the way, that's what turned him gay. He was married to a woman.



ROHRER: Yes.



MCDOWELL: That --



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: That happened to me several times.



GUTFELD: Jimmy, it looks like you actually mugged Liberace wardrobe closet with that jacket. Is this kind -- it does feel like a cult.



JIMMY FAILLA, FOX NEWS RADIO HOST: Yes. This is the thing. And by the way to the - to the point of your intro, I did work in dunk tank by the way.



(CROSSTALK)



FAILLA: Yet I still have a dunk tank vibe. Even though now I'm dressed like a stripper who got fat during the lockdown. I can't get any work. Well, Gutfeld booked me.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Merrily.



FAILLA: Thank you. Point taken. This is very much a thinly disguised way of going to the dominatrix. It's the same experience.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: You called names, you have to apologize for existing. The only thing they're not doing is like putting a cigarette out on their tongue.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: It's the same thing. In the past, these corporate CEOs would get in big trouble because they'd have these Eyes Wide Shut parties, where everybody would get too botched and drunk and naked and demeaned and abused. Now they just get called racist for an hour and a half. The real problem in this country is we don't have a white on black problem in this country. It is a white on white problem.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: That's the problem in this country. It is half of the white people in this country are heating the words of Martin Luther King, judging by the content of your character, not the color of your skin. The other half is telling the black community you're under attack. Everybody hates you, we're out to get you. And none of its true. Black people we love you. If you don't believe me, look at this fashion. One other white guy is wearing this idiotic outfit. It's swag, because we love you.



GUTFELD: I don't understand the correlation between your jacket and that but I get your passion and I understand it. All right, Kat. This is really that -- he says it's more like masochism. I think it's a distraction away. So companies have figured out a way to make people who hate corporations happy.



TIMPF: Yes, especially if you make weapons. I love that you pointed it because it's crazy. Like, there can be no such thing as a woke progressive weapons maker. I mean, it's beyond parody. Like don't worry, all of our bombs were made by people of color, like they're bombs, you're making weapons to destroy and kill. There's no Kumbaya about that whatsoever. It's a very bold marketing strategy on their part but there's no such thing as woke what -- like it's just progressive that we have -- the traverse people made the things that kill the people. What are you talking about?



FAILLA: Well, think about the empowering message though that people are going to be blown into millions of pieces knowing they did so in the name of progress. You're a dust cloud progress.



ROHRER: Guys make bombs, guys make purses. Some guys are better at making bombs, some guys are better making purses. We're going to do it together.



MCDOWELL: There's a lot guys in this. Not any women. That's my huge --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Well, OK, you are -- you are our -- kind of like our business expert here. Will companies actually push back? And to into push back you have to like look at what's being coming out of your own internal human resources. Because this -- that's where it's coming from. It's not coming from outside. It's coming from inside the house.



BOBBY: Somebody -- and by the way, they're -- lucky Jews in a company that was founded by two white guys.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: That's who's doing the training at Lockheed. It's somebody internally who's telling them in order to hire people, you need to do this level of training. It's worse when you're talking about consumer products brands who have gone so far left. Eventually it's going to bite them in the ass because they're going to alienate more than half of their customer.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: So true. Can I say one thing to your point that's so brilliant. It's that they've tricked the people who used to listen to Rage Against the Machine right to joining the machine.



GUTFELD: Yes. I'm the resistance.



FAILLA: And like you're literally went from listening Rage Against the Machine to your In The Machine.



TIMPF: You're making bombs for the government.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: Such a great racket. I -- oh, I admire it now. Now I'm going to be pro-woke. All right. We got to move on. Middle of the road or lying toad? We discuss President Biden next.



GUTFELD: We thought he was a moderate bloke but he's really just a tool for the woke. According to a Fox News poll, which is owned by our parent company Piercing Pagoda. A growing number of Americans think President Biden is too liberal. 46 percent to be exact, which is up from 36 when asked in December of 2019. I know that's a lot of numbers. 40 percent say he's about right and 10 percent, this is weird, feel he's too conservative.



It must be the same 10 percent who shoot fireworks at a courthouse. Nice to hear from you, Portland. Meanwhile, a Hill-HarrisX poll finds that a majority of voters view Biden is socially and fiscally liberal. Makes sense. He's paying more people not to work than the DMV. His three major stimulus proposals total about six trillion. Hopefully our grandkids will have grandkids to pay that off. Luckily, we caught up with him for comment earlier today.



SHILLUE: So, a lot of people think I'm liberal, huh? Well, what's the matter with that? You go to the beach, you want to put on sunscreen. You put on a liberal amount or conservative amount, liberal. Thanksgiving on the turkey. Do you want a liberal amount of gravy or do you want the other one? You want the liberal. So don't give me this -- come on, man. I mean this --.what was the question?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Nice. All right. Jimmy, is Biden so liberal that Americans may start swimming to Cuba?



FAILLA: Well, I think yes, that's what where Trump's validation is going to come from. We're going to get to the point where Mexico is actually willing to pay for the wall. Like, yes, enough of this already. I don't know like I don't know that Biden's so liberal, but the people running this thing are so liberal, this presidency be honest is an iTunes User Agreement. They make him scroll to the bottom click I Agree and then like, congratulations, you got no more keystone pipeline.



GUTFELD: That is so true.



(CROSSTALK)



FAILLA: Just get to the bottom. OK. Here you go. Here's some ice cream. Here you go.



GUTFELD: But that's a voter sue. The voters did it too.



FAILLA: Go right to the bottom.



GUTFELD: They went right to the bottom.



FAILLA: Listen.



GUTFELD: Like they go -- don't worry. Everything in the agreement says moderate.



FAILLA: Yes, yes.



GUTFELD: And then you sign it and they -- you find out that they're going to cancel everything in your life.



FAILLA: And then you sign in. You're paying 428 a gallon at the pump a day later. You're like, what do you mean? I don't understand. But I think it's so insulting that they do compare Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter because it took Jimmy Carter four years to wreck the country. Biden did it in four months. Respect that.



GUTFELD: That's amazing.



FAILLA: Respect that.



GUTFELD: Yes. He was like the best player of name that tune, he did it in one notes. Well, is that a really terrible analogy? Kat doesn't even know what I'm talking about.



TIMPF: No.



GUTFELD: Yes. It was a game show back in the early 40s.



TIMPF: Oh.



GUTFELD: Kat, you know, what's funny to me? Is that if you talk to a Democrat and you -- and you talk about these stats, they'll go oh, no, no, no, no, that's wrong. As if to liberal is even a bad thing for them. It's like that's their brand. That's like Coca-Cola saying like, no, no, no, not a lot of people drink our product.



TIMPF: Right. Absolutely. This is what a lot of people wanted. But I mean, I just get offended even using the term liberal, we talk about high taxes and high spending. I prefer something more like accelerated stealing because that's really what -- that's really what this is. And then, so they're able to have this oh, if you don't -- if you don't like the taxes being so high, then they just gaslight you and they're saying, you know, you're a bad person as if the government actually takes the needs of the people into account with how they spend money and not, you know, keeping themselves in power.



So, I just -- I think that we should start calling it that. And that's probably why they're concerned. Because ultimately, the more -- if this -- if it crosses a certain threshold, we're already seeing it with inflation. People just say, oh, wait, this stuff isn't free.



GUTFELD: Yes. Would you have stayed home if they paid you too, please?



TIMPF: No, no, I just love -- I love -- I think the work that I do on this show is just too important.



GUTFELD: Dagen, the lady over here brought up inflation.



MCDOWELL: Yes.



GUTFELD: I don't understand inflation. You know what I mean? I just don't know -- what is it -- nobody seems to care. This is my point. Nobody care. We talk about how bad it is. But nobody cares.



MCDOWELL: I will gladly dial my father on the phone. And he can tell you how much he cares about paying more for gas.



GUTFELD: Yes. But also it's biting into your salary, too. Right? Because your salary is worth less as inflation goes up.



MCDOWELL: Yes, that is true.



GUTFELD: See? I do understand it. I was playing stupid which I learned from Colombo.



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: And I wasn't going to play -- I wasn't going to play into that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Because --



GUTFELD: Yesterday I asked one of our guests, what are bees?



MCDOWELL: So inflate. Yes, so prices have gone up year over year, the most since the early 90s. And it makes -- the money that you earn worth less because you're paying more for gasoline, and groceries and the like. But these people just discovered the Joe Biden is liberal. He was quoting now (INAUDIBLE) late last year, and now all of a sudden you realize, oh, your little Satan if you like an internal combustion engine.



But Russia and China and Iran are awesome sauce now. But I got to confess, you know, I think flirting with a liberal is understandable or having a little crush, crush. Like who hasn't got -- kind of crushed on somebody wearing a Workers of America t-shirt and maybe you wore a (INAUDIBLE) at one point just to get a dat. Maybe



GUTFELD: Well, you're married to -- you're married to a Democrat.



MCDOWELL: We don't talk about that.



GUTFELD: Oh, I cross the line there. Jeff. Let's talk about your relationship.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I don't know you -- I don't even know your politics. So, what do - - what do you say -- but you're a businessman, you run a business. So what do you - how do you feel about the economic climate now?



ROHRER: Well, I mean, you break it, you buy it. And I think there's a lot of people that have buyer's remorse with the current president. I mean, what's happening now is just kind of over the top. I don't think anybody expected him to be this liberal. He's not funny. At least Trump was funny. You know, he talk to people and you could watch him every day. He's just not funny. You never see the guy. He never has anything to say the other day. He's eating ice cream. Big deal. That's all he does.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. And it's -- and then what he does is he creates a really pathetic response from the media.



ROHRER: Yes.,



GUTFELD: They're the ones that tend to get that are doing these giant investigative pieces on his lactose intake. It's lactose, right?



FAILLA: Yes, yes.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: I'm lactose intolerant, so I'm actually kind of jealous.



FAILLA: Well, you know, what's funny about the poll is in the overall scheme of things, they're not that liberal in the sense that they've abandoned classic liberalism. They used to be the champions of free speech, that classic liberalism. They used to be the anti-war crowd as you said earlier, and they've actually abandoned a lot of liberal principles to just double down on government dependence.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: It's flipped. Yes.



GUTFELD: Republicans are now like the party of the working class.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: I'm waiting for them to like embrace occupy Wall Street (INAUDIBLE) because it feels like it's -- there's a weird shift going on. And you're seeing some really interesting voices on the left that are becoming more -- like the Glenn Greenwalds of the world.



FAILLA: Yes, yes.



GUTFELD: Are being disowned by their own party. But anyway, we'll talk about that later. We'll Denver pride push the cops aside?



GUTFELD: They've got some nerve to ban those who protect and serve. Did the Pride Parade drop a dime on those who fight crime? Last week we told you how New York City's pride events banned police from attending. Now in Colorado, Home of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, I thought it was a neat fact.



The Denver PrideFest LGBT event has also banned local police from participating in their events. It is part of a cowardly national trend of local pride organized organizers kicking cops to the curb. In previous years, gay Denver cops have even marched with their spouses. But now, take a hike Adam 12 and Steve. It's all to appear woke to a small group of unhinged extremists. Of course, this year's event is virtual.



But this gesture is as phony as those feathers stapled to my jean shorts. LGBT organizers know they can exclude cops as much as they want and still count on them in a crisis. But when their events are live again, those police might be gone when you need them. Then good luck banning crime from your events. Thank God I have my own private security. They're very, they're very pro stop and frisk. Oh, have you know. We're looking for video of like cop strippers, but it's really hard to find.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: We spent hours looking.



MCDOWELL: I have some on my phone. You should have asked.



GUTFELD: Jeff, I go to you for no reason in particular. By the way, I think you pitched the story to me last night, after a few drinks. The e-mail was very long. So, this is happening, it bothered. It bothers me because your fall, it's a conformist response. They're all conforming.



JEFF ROHRER, FORMER NFL LINEBACKER: This is definitely a conversation that's happening in the gay community right now. And there is a lot of people behind not liking the response of the New York and the Denver's of the world. There's a lot of gay people that are cops. My husband, Joshua, who I love very much like we said Liberace, and he's, I don't want him to be mad at me. So, I love you. But he was in a long term relationship for 10 years with the Chicago policeman.



And this Chicago policemen who will go unnamed unless he wants to somewhere down the road is retired now. But he looked forward to marching in the parade every year with all his brothers, black, white, everybody, they serve the community, they should be respected. And I think, and especially in a city like New York, if you disrespect NYPD, you're out. And, and I've already I sent a note to the NFL a couple of weeks ago, they -- I was on the first float they ever had in the gay parade.



Wow, it was really fun, you know. But if they do it this year, I mean, I won't be there, and I think a lot of the other gay guys, the ex-gay guys of NFL won't be on it. I think they should pull their float and the, and the sponsors. If people sponsor these parades and disrespect the first responders, then I think people should remember that whoever they are.



GUTFELD: Very good. Jimmy, isn't painting all cops with one brush, the worst way to make a rainbow?



JIMMY FAILLA, COMEDIAN: Well, to keep it in football terms, that's so funny, by the way. To keep it in football terms, like it kills me that we have made a trend to bash the police because they are the offensive line of society. They are doing the single most important job in our society. The people who are bashing them and making everybody less safe as a result, you know, what have we seen in the aftermath of George Floyd? we've seen soaring crime rates everywhere in the country. And that's the end result of kind of furthering the distrust between the police the communities they're sworn to protect.



So, I think it's the most infuriating thing in the world. And if anybody ever wants to get, you know, like, they'll say, in New York, or New York's dead, and you know, nobody's coming here, they're not going to come here until the streets get safe again. And to be fair, I mean, my real investment in this whole story is that I'm so furious that the Village People can't perform now, because we're not going to have a cop. You know, we're going to get a -- do we get a double fire man? Oh, how does that work? Do we get a native American?



GUTFELD: Do they still perform, the Village People?



FAILLA: God, I hope so. I love the village, the Village People are great.



GUTFELD: Yes, well, you definitely stole one of their jackets. What do you think? I couldn't think of a better question than --



TIMPF: That was excellent. That's why you're sitting in that chair. No, I mean, I thought that what you said was, was so interesting, because I mean, I was talking to one of my friends who about this, and I've been to New York, who's a gay guy, which if you know anything about my life, doesn't really narrow it down. I'm not going to name this person and he said, you know, all my friends when something happens, they're always posting about on Facebook, you know, they're very liberal. I haven't seen any posts about this, which usually means they don't like it, but they're too afraid to say so.



Because they don't want to try to get you know, cancelled from the group. And because, as you know, there's a lot of gay police officers and there's also people who, you know, they realize, as I mentioned, last time, we talked about this, you can get away with pretty much anything at a gay pride parade. I don't know what you'd have to do to get arrested. I've been many times. And you know, but you do want to be safe in case something happens. And it's so awful that's something that's supposed to be you know, this you know, it's celebration of inclusion and tolerance has become not just one of exclusion, but one of exclusion that people are afraid to talk about for fear that they will be excluded too.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's one of those. It's one of those points that like when you look, when you listen to people to, to celebrities in Hollywood, it's the ones not talking, it's the ones not talking that you probably agree with. Because they're going like if they're silent on these things, that means you know what they're thinking on. What about you, Dagen, do you agree or disagree with whatever that lady over there just said?



MCDOWELL: I agree with, with everybody. I actually called one of my oldest friends in New York. Mark, I love you. He's been married for a number of years to his husband, David. And he said, we're all really bothered by this. He said, it goes against everything, the pride movement, everything that the gay rights movement tried to achieve, to use that word, and it's not a dirty word. It's inclusion. He said, you are banning cops who are work who are gay, who are working within police department toward acceptance.



He said that rainbow flag is about welcoming anybody, everybody, come on in, there is a home here for you. And he said, the gay community was so angry for so many years about being banned from the St. Patrick's Day Parade. And now gay men and women, LGBT members of the community can march in the St. Patrick's Day. But now police officers who are gay can't march in the gay pride parade. But by the way, I'm fixated on your jean shorts with the feathers on. How short are they in the back? Can they you see the bottom of your bottom?



GUTFELD: You know what, I'm not going to get into that because there are young children watching, Dagen. This is all to appease like five people. No one asked for this. There's like five people that aren't like -- this is like when I was talking about what who is running the woke world? Who are the people that are demanding these things? We don't even know who they are, because there's probably just five of them. And they're on Twitter and they sound like 500. Up next, should athletes be allowed to beat up the crowd?



GUTFELD: Should players hit the stands to slug it out with fans? Hell yes, says Charles Barkley. So, this week a Philadelphia 76ers fan, I believe that's basketball, dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook. Wizards, that's a funny name. Anyway, or as Philly fans called it, hello. Westbrook was heading into the locker room but had to be restrained by security from going after the dope.



The Sixers later announced the guy identified as one Orville Redenbacher had his season tickets revoked, and he is banned from all events at the arena. Even worse, he's been placed on a low carb diet. But it's saying a lot being banned from Philly sports for bad behavior. That's like being banned from CNN for being stupid. But on the show inside the NBA Barkley came up with a different idea.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You see, y'all guys always get mad when I tell you what NBA rule I will change.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Which one is that?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think you should be able to go up in the stands and beat the hell out of one person per game.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, you should.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can't see why that didn't take --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, you don't think that guy deserved to get beat right after he's sent to court?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, he doesn't have to go into the stands. Just kind of bring him down.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's my point. OK.



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't want anybody going on the stand.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't want to write a pistol. But he's a fan says some really, really rude or throw some on you. You may even say, come on down. Like Chuck (INAUDIBLE), where you say, (INAUDIBLE) half court. And y'all said it like men.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: I love it. When whenever somebody makes a point that everybody agrees with, they immediately have to walk it back. I've been that person many times, but Sir Charles Barkley is a national treasure. He's probably my second favorite basketball player after Air Sally. Let's take a look at her latest dunk.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was sure that was going to end on a face plant. Got it?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Dagen, let's be honest, is the threat of violence The only thing that keeps modern society in line?



MCDOWELL: Yes and entertained to. It's why I watch NASCAR just for the fights, they're not enough of them. I think that but you know what, you can really keep fans in line with just some good insults and some kind of reverse heckling. Like Jimmy, for example, boxcar Willie over here. like where do you steal that jacket from somebody to old man at the VFW? You know, keep people in line like that.



GUTFELD: You know, Jimmy, audience throw, throw things at you all the time now. Does it ever get you --



FAILLA: No, and I think what the roller derby queen over here said is accurate. We need to bring back tough love. I think the problem we have at sporting events now with like fans, getting unruly towards the players, is we've removed the outlet that used to kind of opiate rowdy sports fans, that was throwing beer. Back in the day we used to throw beer, but now beer is $15.50. Nobody throws beer anymore. If you get into a fight at a sporting event, you'll get hit by an engagement ring, you'll get hit by an iPad Mini and no one is throwing a beer.



So, if they've dropped the price of beer down to like $9.95, you'd have a more mellow crowd a little bit more moist in terms of getting hit with beer, but they wouldn't be going on to the court. And to Charles Barkley's point they did have that event at the Auburn Hills palace where the Indiana Pacers ran into the stands Ron, Steven Jackson. And it was hilarious, because it was the culmination of something we had seen a million times, which was fans challenging players do a fight. It's been going on for 100 years in professional sports, and we got one and it was amazing. It was great.



GUTFELD: Football is different because you're really, you're fairly far from the crowd right?



ROHRER: Yes, but they would like, when we were at Redskins, Philly, New York they would always throw snowballs and dump pears on us. I mean we were we expected it as Dallas Cowboys but Charles Barkley, I would love to to fight him right here on that table. Come on, Charles.



But also I do, I do you kind of embrace his idea of players and fans fighting but I think actually they should joust. So, like at the end of the season, it could be a pay per view event and they could all armor up and joust or fight, cage fight, whatever. Raise the money for charity. It's a good idea. I like Charles's idea.



GUTFELD: Yes, me too. What do you think, Kat?



TIMPF: Well, you know, on the one hand, this is just such an awful idea and it's, it's horrible that he would suggest such a thing, but on the other hand, I do have an uncle where we'd go to do Detroit Tigers games growing up in the entire game, he just be screaming loud to the other team. And this might be helpful in the case of this uncle, but then again, on the other hand, it might kill him and I don't want him to die. Because I don't think he would be able to hold up a fight.



GUTFELD: Is he wealthy.



TIMPF: No. Well, I mean, his blood alcohol as wealthy. (INAUDIBLE) at the game.



GUTFELD: You know, that reminds -- my brother in law used to paint his face. Do you want to -- do you ever understood, understand, like severe fandom, does it scare you?



ROHRER: It's scary. Very scary. I mean, some people really --



TIMPF: Oh, I'm glad I didn't decide to do it then.



ROHRER: -- especially those guys in New York, Washington used to dress like pigs. Creepy.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. And the Oakland Raider fans are pretty crazy. All right. Up next, our ombudsman is back to let us know what we got wrong this week.



GUTFELD: Welcome back. Let's find out if we got anything wrong this week. For that, we go to our show's ombudsman, Steve Phoenix, Jr. Nice bow tie. People don't know this. But Steve, he's built a little bit of a following here. But he also taught me how to swim even though we never really got in the water. I don't know what that means.



STEVE PHOENIX, JR. FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, yes. Thanks, Greg. And hey, lucky you, being full of hot air really helps with buoyancy. But hey, let's see the mess you made this week starting with your comments about pangolins. Captain Mike, let it lose, baby.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you have any opinion on either side of the any of these issues, you've agreed with Fauci at some point.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. That's true. And also I mean, is the real untold story here is that he is just deeply anti-pangolin? I mean, it's like they were the -- the pangolin, first it was bats, but was it really about pangolins? No one's like -- who's suffering right now? The pangolins.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PHOENIX: Well, actually, according to WorldWildlife.org in June of 2020, China increased protection for the native Chinese pangolin to the highest level, which of course closed an important loophole for consumption of the species in country. Additionally, the government no longer allows the use of pangolin scales and traditional medicine. So, Greg, I got to say, penguins are sometimes called scaly ant-eaters. But you, sir, are a slimy lie spreader.



GUTFELD: Well, you know what, sounds to me like China bought them off. Because the pangolins knew too much. And this this whole protection is actually witness relocation. I think, I think the story is a little bit more complicated than your bow tied brain can figure out.



PHOENIX: Did you read that through your own shows research? I'm not surprised. Well, we got to move on. OK. Kat, Kat on Wednesday, you had some hot takes about airplane laws, roll it, Mike.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TIMPF: Violence is usually not the answer, but it's never the answer on in airports or airplanes because they have all the power you have not, like there's other places it's the customer is always right. On an airplane or an airport, it is if the customer is wrong, it's a federal crime.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PHOENIX: Well, according to U.S. Code 49, Chapter 465, which highlights this special aircraft jurisdiction under U.S. law, There is not surprisingly no mention of customers being wrong as a punishable offense. In fact, such actual crimes, if I may finish, include but are not limited to interference with security screening of personnel or flight crews carrying weapons or willfully providing false information, but you have to say it for yourself.



TIMPF: Yes, the airport, statutes don't matter at the airport. If anything they say is a federal crime is like. In the world, I get to decide who touches me. In an airport, they can grope my crotch and say it's because you have drawstrings on your sweat pants and I just have to accept that.



PHOENIX: Well, when it comes to airplane facts, I must say you're the opposite of the Wright brothers because you are wrong, sister. And hey, Jimmy, Jimmy, are you there, bud?



FAILLA: Let's do this.



PHOENIX: OK, well earlier in the show today you said something about the village people are going to have to take out the cop, and Greg, you said are they still touring well? According to Distractify, Victor Willis is the only original member of the Village People and yes, they are still touring and get this Victor Willis is the cop. So, Jimmy, you were exactly the opposite of being right.



FAILLA: Well listen it think about this though. The Village People doesn't have the manpower to do the YMCA anymore because of this.



GUTFELD: They can do "Y".



FAILLA: Yes, they just do the "MA." It's just the M and the A. They don't have the manpower. This is ridiculous. The point is I love the Village People.



PHOENIX: I'm a big fan of the police but I got to say those clothes, Jimmy, those are the real crime. We got to move on. Greg, back to you, buddy, to finish it off. Let's see what you had to say about your fellow colleagues, Brother Mike, take us home.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: And finally, here's a picture of me with the Fox News talents. What a bunch of short little freaks they are. Hegseth. Little dwarf.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PHOENIX: Um, can we see that pic again? Yes, so guess what Pete headset is nowhere in this photo. I can only assume, Greg, you were looking at Jesse waters, which makes me wonder why would you insult Pete Hegseth like that?



GUTFELD: I'm telling you. I need new contact lenses. I thought that was Pete Hegseth but it was Bill Hemmer.



MCDOWELL: Pete was in the photo. You just couldn't see him.



GUTFELD: You took him out? I don't trust you cartoon man. And I called you a cartoon. I'm not supposed to do that.



PHOENIX: How dare you breaking your own rules? Breaking your own rules.



GUTFELD: I know. Sometimes, you got to break rules.



PHOENIX: That's OK, Greg, but hey, no, you certainly do need glasses. My phone has better facial recognition and it's a landline. OK, well, we got to go, Greg. I'm being told I'm out of time, so I'll have to see you next week.



GUTFELD: Great job, Steve. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time set your DVRs every night, so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Dagen McDowell, Jeff Rohrer, Jimmy Failla, Kat Timpf, Steve Phoenix, Jr., our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with Shannon Bream is next. She's evil. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

