Gutfeld on the violent attacks on the MAGA March

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. Another major COVID breakthrough for the Trump administration, the drug company Moderna says its vaccine is almost 95 percent effective.

That's after Pfizer made a similar announcement last week. President Trump touting the big news, and his administration says the FDA will move as quickly as possible to approve both vaccines. The president tweeting and reminding people it all happened on his watch. As for Joe Biden, he responded today while taking softball questions from the media.

Biden attacked President Trump for not sharing his plans to distribute the vaccine, and joined a course of Democrats who say you can't trust Trump on this issue.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: More people may die if we don't coordinate. How do we get over 300 million Americans vaccinated?

What's the game plan? It's a huge, huge, huge undertaking. If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind. Look, the only reason people question the vaccine now is because of Donald Trump.

That's the reason why people are questioning the vaccine because all of the things he says and doesn't say, whether it's truthful or it's not truthful, the exaggerations. I think we're on a clear path now.

WATTERS (on camera): Dana, is that why people don't question or question the vaccine?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, when -- so I was watching that press conference. And I thought an excellent follow up answer would be -- but Kamala Harris, during the campaign, said she would not take a vaccine if it was produced during a Trump administration. I think that's the exact quote.

And at that time, we did pieces about that then.

And I remember saying, if they win, they're going to be the recipients of the good news of Operation Warp Speed, and then it will be the issue of getting it distributed. But at the time, it was that the -- that President Trump was politically interfering in the vaccine.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: There's no evidence of that. And that is actually really insulting to the men and women who are working on this amazing technology that is allowing us this opportunity to have, for a moment, a little light at the end of the tunnel.

WATTERS: If you were to say, Dagen, I think wait, March 2020, if you were to say that you had two vaccines on the precipice of approval that were above 90 percent effective, and the stock market would be close to 30,000.

You would have said, wow, this country did a great job dealing with the pandemic.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah, absolutely. But I -- because I consider myself to be a conservative person. I actually have hope in the private sector. I trust the private sector. I think that they know better than people working in the government. But people who are career politicians, they're only happy if they strangle innovation, slow down progress, and wrap their hands around something that could be lifesaving.

And to Dana's point, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, they have a lot of work to do after the months of fear mongering about a vaccine, after all the distrust that they have put in this. The Wall Street Journal polled people, and there were more people than a quarter of people who flat out they were not going to take this vaccine.

So maybe preying on people's fears won them the White House potentially.

but they have -- they -- essentially, if they don't turn this around and start talking positively about these vaccines, they're essentially killing people.

WATTERS: Wow, strong words. And that's what Andrew Cuomo said about Donald Trump, Juan Williams. He's still kind of saying huh-uh, I don't know if we're going to accept distribution of this vaccine. We have to test it first. We got to delay it. And I think a lot of people here in New York have to be saying you have to be kidding me, governor.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: No.

WATTERS: Yeah. that's exactly what they're saying.

WILLIAMS: I have a different take on it, because I think it's President Trump who politicized what is a valiant effort by the private sector that's paid off. And I mean, it's just great news that Moderna now, in addition to Pfizer, say that they have a vaccine that is more than 90 percent effective. I mean, that's phenomenal.

We should be celebrating. But again, this was politicized so heavily by President Trump right from the beginning, through this period. And, you know, to me when you say, yeah, we should all be celebrating. I think right now, Jesse, the reality is we have skyrocketing spread of this virus in the United States. And it's not just because of more testing.

We have more people in the hospital, up more than 20 percent in the last week, more deaths, and you have --

WILLIAMS: And you have average --

WILLIAMS: Jesse, you have deaths right now, over 1,000 again in this

country per day. So we are hitting a crisis, especially for small towns, rural areas that don't have the capacity in term of hospitals, doctors, nurses to cope with it. So the virus, I sense -- and the vaccine I said great news. But let's not ignore where we are. We're in a moment of crisis.

WATTERS: Yeah, I think there's something to be said about that. But a lot

of the states --

WATTERS: Let's play some of this Cuomo sound and then Greg, you can react

to that.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I'd rather react on that, but go ahead.

WATTERS (on camera): OK.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): He doesn't like that I criticize him. He doesn't like that I stand up to him. He's a typical bully and it bothers him. The whole four years has been malpractice. My fear is he's making every mistake he made when COVID first started. We're headed for another operational disaster with his plan.

WATTERS (on camera): Greg.

GUTFELD: When I listen to Joe and Juan and the governor, I'm thinking of becoming a liberal, because you can trash people who have to make the cost- benefit risk, the adult risk decisions. You can trash them. And then when they do the right thing, you can say no. That's not good enough. Even though I didn't share the risk at all. I had no skin in that game.

And I can still say that. Here's the bottom line, OK? The mortality rate is .65. It has been declining consistently. That 65 die out of 10,000 cases, all right? We're entering a stage of manageability, and it's only -- the increase in hospitalizations are really due, let's face it, as the weather gets colder, people are going inside.

That's going to cause a spread. However, the numbers of hospitalizations is not affecting non-COVID patients. What does that tell you? That we did the right thing with capacity. That the worst state right now is Wisconsin, has

10 percent COVID patients in the hospital. That is nothing compared to what was going on in the spring or in the first wave of the pandemic.

So we are not in a crisis moment. We have to pat ourselves on the back for what America did. Let's talk about this vaccine because it's pretty freaking amazing. It doesn't have any of the virus in it, the new one.

That's pretty amazing. I don't even know if that has been done before. But we often talk ain't the space program and going to the Moon and going to Mars.

This is a Moon-shot. This is a Moon-shot. This is doing it in four months?

That's like going to Saturn in four months. No one's don't this, so think about this. You couldn't have done this under Joe Biden. It would take you four months to get him to understand what you were saying. But Trump comes from the capitalist mindset. Do it. Go out there and do it.

So it's kind of amazing when you look at the past four years, right? The North Korea threat has been neutralized somewhat. Middle East peace plan is out the wazoo, terrorists have been killed, an incredible economy that's bouncing back after a horrible, horrible event, unemployment at historic lows for minorities, for women indeed (ph).

And now have a revolutionary system for vaccine creation that didn't exist before. And yet, the media wanted to get this guy out of office because he hurt their feelings. He -- they overlooked these deeds, but he was so mean on Twitter, and they had to get rid of him. This is an amazing achievement.

Historians are going to look back at this time and they're going to that we were under a delusion, that we were mad.

Because what did guy exactly -- so he was obnoxious? That's why you voted him out? Because some people thought he was racist without evidence? Is that why? What about this vaccine? No, no, no, he was a big meanie. He was a big meanie. He did more in four years than Biden did in 40.

WILLIAMS: Let me just tell you, this holiday season --

WILLIAMS: I'm going to give you some facts --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You don't have any.

WILLIAMS: American families are having to decide who comes to

thanksgiving.

GUTFELD: I do that every year.

WILLIAMS: You can try to make a joke out of it.

GUTFELD: It's not a joke. It's reality. You never mentioned the fatality

rate once because you know you're wrong on it, .65 percent.

WILLIAMS: The fact is we have the spread of this virus at a rampant rate

under this president, not just --

WATTERS: It's all over the world, Juan.

WILLIAMS: We're worse than many countries.

WATTERS: Up next, former President Obama is not done attacking President

Trump over the election, but hear how Trump is responding to that.

WILLIAMS (on camera): It's a presidential clash over the election. Donald

Trump and Barack Obama at odds over the outcome and what should happen next. President Trump refusing to concede. He says his legal team will continue to fight the results in court. And former President Obama, he's going after Republicans. He says it's time to throw in the towel.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, look, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Kamala Harris will be the next vice president. There is no legal basis --

UNKNOWN: But he's getting support from the members of the Republican

Party who are not challenging him.

OBAMA: And that's been disappointing, but it's been sort of par for the course during these four years. They obviously didn't think there was any fraud going on because they didn't say anything about it for the first two days, but there's damage to this.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

WILLIAMS (on camera): You know, this is an ongoing issue, Jesse. But I

mean, I just want to establish reality here. You do acknowledge, Fox News acknowledges that Joe Biden is president-elect, right?

WATTERS (on camera): Yeah, right now, he's ahead in all the counts right

now. And there's legal challenges. And he will be certified if that continues with the legal challenges, but things could go differently. You don't know. And that's why you guys just have to be a little bit more patient and let this play out. We were patient for three years while you chased this Russia hoax.

And the only evidence was there was evidence that you guys doctored and planted on the president. Right now, there's evidence out there. You've seen the affidavits. You've seen the irregularities. And this will be administered in court, and we'll find out what the result is. But I'd like to introduce an anecdote, Juan. Family in Long Island, New York here, both grandparents.

Sadly passed away 11 years ago. Grandmother was a registered Democrat.

Grandfather registered Republican. In the mail, the dead registered Democrat grandmother received five absentee ballots this cycle, five. The Republican dead grandfather received zero. Now, why is that happening, Juan?

Because in New York State, they're not sending out unsolicited ballots to people on the voter rolls. You have to request an absentee ballot to be sent to you. So how is it possible that a dead person requested the ballot?

That must mean someone in the electoral administration is sending ballots to people who are dead.

GUTFELD: Or to poltergeist.

WATTERS: I mean, and that's just happening in a deep blue state like New

York. We're not even talking about a swing state. So just -- let's just wait till how this is going to play out and we'll see what happens. And we just want everybody to be confident in the election integrity, because that's what you said you wanted.

WILLIAMS: Absolutely. I don't have any question.

WATTERS: And that's all we want to do.

WILLIAMS: Not only don't I have any questions, I think Homeland Security

said it was a fair, good election. But Greg, the president -- Fox says that Joe Biden is president.

GUTFELD: What do we know?

WILLIAMS: Picking on what Jesse was just talking about, all these legal

challenges now, we're about three weeks out, have gone nowhere. Not enough credible evidence of instances of problems that would make any difference in the outcome. Why are people having trouble saying Joe Biden won?

GUTFELD: See, I think that you're having trouble because you just asked

this question to Jesse, and now asking the same question --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: He brought up the evidence issue.

GUTFELD: I'm going to say exactly what I said the last three times. Let

this system go. Let it work out. You know, let the legal things go. And if it works out, it works out. Anyway, I was just watching the interview because I was trying to -- I was going like, boy, the media must feel good to return to the way it used to be, how comfortable it is.

When the reporter gets to finish Obama's thoughts and sentences and they can nod at each other and everything is great. And you can see the difference between Trump and Obama. Like, Trump was the outsider who was so transparent about how things worked, because he didn't like it. Obama is the opposite. He did everything in secret. And the perfect example is with the media.

Trump ridiculed the media publicly. Obama was very nice but then had journalists tailed or tapped. You know, I mean, he did far worse things to the media than Trump ever did, but Trump was visible about his disdain. So what does this mean? Well, it means that the transparency mattered to people who watch this show and not the media, right?

Because the media knows what is going on. Trump allowed everybody else to see what was going on. The media didn't like that because the media wanted that power for themselves. They wanted to know what went behind closed doors. Trump opened the doors but allowed everybody that sea of red to see what the world was like. And the media couldn't stand that.

So right now, it's like the media just got out of a really bad relationship. And they're running back to their ex for an easy one night stand for the next four years.

WATTERS: A four-year one night stand.

PERINO: You better call your doctor.

GUTFELD: -- the last four years -- call your doctor.

WILLIAMS: Dana, George W. Bush, President Bush, called Biden to

congratulate him. So the question becomes why are other Republicans so reluctant to state what is obvious, that Biden won?

PERINO: So Juan, each of your questions to us today has been about that.

And not about the fact that you have President Obama -- if I were President Obama, I'd be mad. Like, you mean I spent four years working on this book and no one's going to talk about it? I mean, come on. This is -- and the situation for Obama would not be what it is right now with him having to do interviews in the middle of this period while we're waiting for the lawsuits to play out.

Because his book is, I think, two years overdue. It was supposed to be out two weeks after 2018, but it's 783 pages, it is part 1.

WATTERS: There's more?

PERINO: Yes. And that's going to come out maybe in the next mid-term

elections and be -- so he took a different tact. Like, he felt compelled to come out against President Trump. He did that in 2018 and campaigned against him in 2020. And he felt a reason to do that. And look, it might have made a difference in some of the places in turning out the vote that wasn't able to be done for Hillary Clinton.

So I think that you can ask that question all sorts of different ways. I think that Republicans like a George W. Bush, he waited until the Sunday afternoon. Called Joe Biden, he put out a statement that said, look, I respect everybody and he has faded from the scene. That's not the case when you have a book coming out.

WILLIAMS: No, but I'm saying other Republicans have not followed his

example.

PERINO: Everybody gets to make their own choices. Nobody has to be like

George W. Bush. I thought that nobody liked him anymore --

GUTFELD: He was the original Hitler, remember? He was the original

Hitler.

PERINO: Do I ever.

WILLIAMS: So Dagen, Obama says there's a problem. It's anti-democratic

for the president not to acknowledge defeat, not to make a concession. What do you think? Is Trump the problem here or is it that Obama shouldn't call attention to the crisis of the moment?

MCDOWELL: President Obama is the worst at humping his own book. Why is he

talking about Trump?

PERINO: I know.

MCDOWELL: He has had four years to come up with some new material. Give

me something, Greg. You come up with new material every segment, Monday through Saturday. He's got nothing. He's talking about, oh, dictators. He's going to go after the people bitterly clinging to their guns and bibles.

That's selling a book to anybody who he even thought about voting for Donald Trump.

And has he done any self-analysis in this 12,000 page volume 1 of 20 about why Donald Trump won in the first place? It's because Obama's economy sucked. He raised taxes, hyper regulation, transfer payments from the government, and a Federal Reserve that propped him up for eight years that lifted the fortunes of the wealthy and kept the working man and working woman down.

So I hope he did some self-examination in this gigantic book of his. Maybe that would sell it.

WILLIAMS: Wow. All right, well, I mean, I think we have an issue with

democracy at the moment.

MCDOWELL: I have got issues about everything.

WILLIAMS: OK. You know, we're going to help you, kid. Ahead, violence

breaks out in a MAGA march this weekend. Greg's got a monologue. It's coming up next on THE FIVE.

GUTFELD (on camera): Saturday, thousands of Americans headed to D.C. in

support of President Trump. This peaceful sea of flags made them an easy for targets for thugs who attack the non-violent, even chucking fireworks at restaurant diners.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD (on camera): After most law-abiding marchers left the rally,

thugs descended on stragglers. And inevitably, (ph) a couple was attacked, children were terrified, people beaten, their belongings ripped from them.

Among the attackers, a child sex offender and a journalism student. Well, at least the left's tent is a big one. These videos ended up only on Twitter. The media ignored them, saying they left out context.

So what is the context that justifies beating up innocent people? That they disagreed with the thugs who the media defend. Remember, Trump is Hitler so violent is accepted. The AP's reports suggests Trump supporters were the perps because, you know, they support Trump. In 2016, after Trump won, thousands hit the street in protest and they never really left.

Did anyone harass them? Of course, not. We don't do that. The media glorified those marches claiming that aside from the riots, they were mostly non-violent. Now, they're lying again because you deserve it. But if maiming Trump supporters is how they react after they believe they won, what if they thought they lost? That's easy. Cities would have burned.

People would have died, hence the boarded up buildings. The fact that the media ignores all of this reveals their complicity, while black listing people like you and me. But denying what is obvious is the game, which is why the media sticks their collective heads in the sand. That leaves their butts in the air and on camera.

So Dagen, I think what we've learned is not all victims are created equal.

You can hit a Trump supporter.

MCDOWELL: Yeah, and it's the dehumanization and the demonization of Trump

supporters and even conservatives. Now, I think happened over four years.

This has been happening in university classrooms. This has been happening by the media. So when somebody on the left, Antifa, whatever you want to call them, sees a Trump supporter, they don't see a mom or a dad or a son or a daughter.

They just see the enemy. They see the racist, the bigot, the Nazi. And their means justify -- the end justifies the means that they're pushing.

And it's violent. And I don't know how you reverse that. It needs to be a collective push by everybody who wears a microphone, by everybody in the educational system to basically, I don't know, unity.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

MCDOWELL: that's the word of the --

GUTFELD: So Juan, by definition, shouldn't punching somebody over a

politic political belief be seen as a hate crime? Isn't that a hate crime.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. I don't think we should do that. I condemn all violence

of all kinds coming from all directions. But I think taking snippets, and I think this is the problem here, is you take a snippet of an incident and you don't explain to people what happened before or after. That's what they mean by context. And if somebody is provoking somebody or somebody hits somebody, and then you have a snippet of video and you say, oh, that look that person --

GUTFELD: How will they provoke --

WILLIAMS: that's totally misrepresented. That doesn't tell you the truth.

And I think that's why a lot of papers and TV stations say we don't have the whole story or in the case of AP that you mentioned, AP said these people had, in fact, been provoked. So -- you got to check --

GUTFELD: Provoked what, with words?

WILLIAMS: You got to check -- you got to check out I think what happened in order to have a clear sense, nonbiased sense of what happened. But I do think that you have people on both sides who were being provocateurs in that situation.

GUTFELD: Those families were provocative?

WILLIAMS: The Proud Boys were out there screaming at people.

GUTFELD: The old -- that elderly couple, the people sitting at the restaurant?

WILLIAMS: You know, I just think --

GUTFELD: They're eating that breast of chicken in a provocative way.

PERINO: I can't imagine being at a restaurant eating outside as you're supposed to do because indoor dining is not safe.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And then all of a sudden, firecrackers going off like, I don't think I'd ever recover.

GUTFELD: Well, you don't like noise anyway.

PERINO: I'm terrified of noise. Yes, I don't like noise.

GUTFELD: What's the solution here, Dana?

PERINO: To noise?

GUTFELD: No. General life. I see -- you're dressed in white. I see you as an expert.

PERINO: Thank you very much. You know, part of it is I think that, relatively speaking, there were a lot of peaceful -- there's a lot of people marching that went on. The Trump folks that got down there for the MAGA March, like that -- it was -- that was actually mostly peaceful.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: You had the violence -- and we do amplify it right, because you play it and you see it on social media, but it is happening. And I think one of the things that everybody has to do and the holiday season might be a good time to do that, especially if we have to be at home because of Coronavirus, you have to think about what kind of example do you want to leave? And be the example that you want to be for your community and for your family first. Like start there, rather than nationalizing every issue.

GUTFELD: But it's like you're talking a language that these thugs don't understand. They'll just laugh at you.

GUTFELD: Jesse, last word to you.

WATTERS: I just found it funny that Juan says the media needs context, and that the clip might not show the whole story. When does that ever stop the media?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Remember the Covington boys? They went right out with that one, Juan. I think if you're going to fight, fight like a man.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Square up with someone your own age that also wants to throw and go. But when I look at these clips, and these are not 32nd clips, these are two-minute, three-minute, four-minute clips. So -- and I'm seeing people get sucker-punched from behind.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: You see women, the elderly getting --

GUTFELD: Punched by --

WATTERS: They're coming in with street weapons.

GUTFELD: A journalism student -- a female punched a woman, an elderly woman in the back of the head. I don't know what context would require to make that OK.

WATTERS: Yes. And the elderly woman isn't charging people and biting them and kicking them. She doesn't want any trouble. And it's what you said and what you said in the monologue is if you spend four years telling people that Trump and his supporters are fascists and Nazis and white supremacists, that just gives this mob a license to just light these people up. This is like World War Two for them again.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: They feel good about what they're doing. They feel like they're cleaning up the streets. And if nothing ever happens, there's no penalties, then that's fine. If you say a MAGA hat is an equitable thing to a swastika, it doesn't matter if an old woman or an old man or a woman is wearing the MAGA hat. They're dead meat and that's what you seeing happen.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, coming up, Democrats embrace of socialism cost them big at the ballot box. But Bernie says, voters are wrong, and his ideas are actually popular.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Democrats haven't learned their lesson after embracing socialism cost them eight seats and counting in the House. The way things are looking, Nancy Pelosi will only have a slim majority in the House after boasting about a blue wave.

And now, Bernie Sanders says it's amusing when Republicans attack his far- left agenda and Americans actually, well, they love his policies.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): The truth is that when you talk about raising the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour, when you're talking about expanding health care to all people as a human right, when you talk about effectively taking on climate change, when you talk about making public colleges and universities tuition-free, these are not far-left ideas. These are common- sense ideas that the majority of the American people support. And we're going to fight to make sure that they are implemented.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Yet, Dana, Americans love Medicare for all until they find out their care will be rationed, their taxes will be raised, and private health insurance will --

PERINO: Right. If you just ask that first question, usually you will get somebody -- like 65 percent of people will get, yes, of course, I think everybody should have health insurance. Yes, of course, I think everyone should have more money. And then when you ask the second question, then support usually goes way down. So, that's why you have this gridlock in Washington DC.

And I also feel like all of us are a little bit guilty of this, but I feel like Bernie Sanders in particular, he's surrounded by people who agree with him, right? And all of us have a social circle and neighboring friends --

GUTFELD: I don't.

PERINO: Well, you have no friends. But if you go home on the weekend and you see people who they just can't believe this happened and can't believe that and they're all thinking the same way, you come back and you think, well, everybody thinks that way. And we are quite polarized. There are lots of different get ideas out there.

But I will tell you this. I had the newly elected Young Kim. She is from Orange County. She just -- they just called that race in Orange County.

She's a part of that new Republican class of freshmen that Kevin McCarthy helped recruit. They all they all won. She is so impressive.

And I asked her, do you think this is true what Bernie Sanders is saying that, you know, did you find that in your race? And she said quite the opposite. That it was those ideas that actually helped propel her to that win.

MCDOWELL: Because the American people, Jesse, aren't stupid. And they know what the Green New Deal is. It means that they're going to take away your gasoline power car in what, five, 15 years.

WATTERS: Socialism is like a free shot. It sounds good, but you pay for it the next day. And that's what Bernie Sanders has made his career on, is he takes something that everybody likes like college or housing or health care, and then he just slaps the word free in front of it, and then runs for president and gets rich.

I mean, they tried socialist health care in Vermont, his own state, and they had to bail on it because it didn't work. Think about these policies, defund the police, higher gas prices, higher taxes, open borders, gun- grabbing, none of that stuff is popular. It actually hammers the middle class and the lower class.

But the wealthy, they can survive socialism, because the wealthy, they have the gated communities, they have the private security, the tax shelters, the boutique doctors around the clock. They'll be fine. But what you are noticing now is you're seeing normal Democrats kind of aligning with Republicans against the socialists, and that is what I call unity.

MCDOWELL: If the Democrats, though, don't acknowledge why they suffered in this election, aren't they really going to get their rumps handed to them in two years?

WILLIAMS: Well, first, let me say, I don't -- I don't live in a bubble with people who agree with me. I come on this show.

PERINO: How's the weekend?

WILLIAMS: And I can say -- my weekend is truly a mixed bag, because I got a lot of conservatives and liberals in my family. But I will say this to you.

You know, what you just heard from Bernie Sanders, that's the -- that's the gospel truth. You can just look at the polls. Not only the polls, you can look at the polls of people who voted in this 2020 election, and that's what they say overwhelmingly.

So, you can -- you made a good point. What if you ask about who pays and all these taxes and all that? Yes, it shifts. But basically, when it comes to these kind of brass tech items, like the environment, people say, yes, we want to do more about climate change.

When you ask about something like health care, people say, you know what, the healthcare system is totally out of sorts in this country. You ask about college for young people, they say these heavy debts on young people, they're unfair. That goes across political lines.

MCDOWELL: Greg.

GUTFELD: I'm -- you know what a -- what a socialist is? A socialist is someone who can't achieve in a competitive world, so they want to make everybody match their own failures. If they can't do it, then neither can you. And its entire system based on envy. That's all it is. I just thought I'd leave that there because, basically, Jesse said everything I was going to say.

WATTERS: Darn it. Sorry, Greg.

GUTFELD: And I do have friends, Dana. You just don't know them. Last time I'm inviting you over for yacht.

PERINO: I love that game. I'm very good at that.

GUTFELD: Well, never -- don't even think about it.

WATTERS: We're still on TV.

GUTFELD: Are we?

MCDOWELL: It can get worse.

GUTFELD: It has.

MCDOWELL: I am revealing nothing. Ahead, more unbelievable COVID hypocrisy from some of the country's top liberal leaders.

PERINO: Some Democrats getting called out for breaking their own COVID guidelines. Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled a planned dinner for new House members after facing some backlash. California Governor Gavin Newsom apologizing for attending a birthday party that violated his own restrictions.

And Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot being accused of hypocrisy for celebrating the election in a large crowd. Lightfoot has told residents that they have to cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans this year. And this irritates people, Jesse.

WATTERS: People hate this. So, let me just see if we have this straight.

Black Lives Matter protests are good, but Trump rallies are bad. Locking people down with their families inside is good, but then telling them they can't go inside with their families for Thanksgiving. That's bad.

Nancy Pelosi can go to a hair salon without a mask and get a haircut, but a woman in Texas can open a salon with the mask? I mean, you can't say China virus, but you can say Trump virus. None of this stuff makes any sense when you think about how hypocritical it is. And it's all about politics.

PERINO: Yes. This does make people quite angry one because they feel like the elites or the people that have been elected to govern us. They tell us to do one thing and they get to do another.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think the policies are right. But I think those people were wrong, Dana. I think their behavior invites just what you guys are saying, charges of hypocrisy, right? But I'd rather have that than leaders who deny reality and then pursue bad policies that are ineffective and allow the virus to spread. I'd rather have these guys. At least they have the right policies, but they should back it up in terms of their own behavior.

PERINO: Greg, Newsome was eating at French Laundry. Have you ever heard of that place?

GUTFELD: Yes. I believe it's somewhere around Napa, I believe.

PERINO: Very expensive.

GUTFELD: It's very expensive. It's -- you know, I went there with a whole basket of dirty clothes. Boy, was that embarrassing? I coined a phrase. I call it COVID-ocrisy. Don't you like that?

PERINO: I like it.

GUTFELD: Yes. It took me two hours. Look, I think it's -- I think the one that upsets me the most is Lori, because it's easy to exert power -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot. I don't know her.

WATTERS: You went, Lori --

GUTFELD: But it's so easy to exert power over the law-abiding because the law-abiding are generally good people and they'll just do what they is best as opposed to confronting lawlessness, which is the looting and the gang violence and the and the murders that are going on the streets of Chicago.

So, that's why -- I think that's what upsets me more is that you're going after people that are trying to do the right thing, and you don't even solve the bigger problems in your city. And I think that's disgusting.

PERINO: And one of the things people are going to find, Dagen, in some places now there are some more targeted lockdowns. And because of -- as we were talking about earlier, the case is going up, hospitalizations are going up. Public health officials are saying we got to do something and I don't know how Americans might feel frustrated knowing that sometimes our elected leaders are not doing the right thing.

MCDOWELL: Well, Gavin Newsom go into the French Laundry has set a new bar that I doubt any other Democrat can jump over in terms of hypocrisy or really sticking it to the pros and the deplorables. Because I did -- I actually texted somebody who's eating there, and I said, how much would that cost? And I did a back of the envelope. It was a party at 12, did a back of the envelope calculation. It's probably $5,000 for food.

If you're drinking with Greg, probably a $6,000 wine budget. Like a little generous wine budget. And then including tip, you're looking at a $14,000 bill. So, he really does -- he has a way with sticking it --

PERINO: It makes that ice cream in Pelosi's freezer look positively, you know, frugal.

GUTFELD: It is funny that it is called the French Laundry because --

PERINO: Right. Why is it called that?

GUTFELD: I don't know. Because the clothes are never clean.

PERINO: I know. I mean, they're not -- they're not doing a lot of laundry.

GUTFELD: No, they're -- nobody ever does cleans their clothes in French.

WILLIAMS: It's the number one restaurant in America.

GUTFELD: I know. I know. But that's what -- you know, it's for the elite.

PERINO: I cannot find anything I would eat there. I guarantee it. Showing the menu, I wouldn't eat anything on it. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING. Juan.

WILLIAMS: So, today, I want to celebrate a life, U.S. Ambassador Edward J.

Perkins, who died last week. President Reagan appointed Perkins, a black man, as the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa in 1986. It made headlines because South Africa at the time practice legal racial segregation known as apartheid.

The Reagan administration was trying to pursue a policy, what was called Constructive Engagement, while facing demands for sanctions to punish South Africa. Perkins got in the middle of this and is credited with helping U.S.

to successfully set the stage for the end of apartheid, opening the way for the release of Nelson Mandela in 1990.

Perkins was born in Louisiana, then he became a U.S. Marine before joining the Foreign Service. He went on to become the first Black Director General of the U.S. Foreign Service, and later U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. So, here's a salute to a man who changed World History not universally known, but a great man. May he rest in peace.

WATTERS: All right, great story. Dana.

PERINO: Yes, I love that story. It's good. I want to talk to you about an organization that's been doing a lot of good for many years. It is called the Investing in Other's Greatness. They usually donate a car. So, this is what happened. So, they donated a car to a woman who spent the last year in a homeless shelter but recently turned her life around. She started a new job, she gained custody of her son, and is now moving into her own apartment.

Now, this group Investing in Other's Greatness has donated cars to people in need for 13 years. And usually, they have a golf tournament, so that's really fun. This year, they couldn't do that, but they did -- they figured out a way to raise the money anyway. And I got to say, I found this from Political Sock. Great Twitter follow if you're looking for one.

WATTERS: Well, Greg, you look very impressed by that.

GUTFELD: I'm just thinking. I mean, giving somebody a car. What does that do for climate change, Dana? You don't -- you never think through these "ONE MORE THING." You're just, oh, somebody gets a car. Isn't that great?

No, our environment, Dana, our environment. It's disgusting sometimes. I don't know how I can handle doing a show with someone like that.

Let's do this. Greg's Roommate News. Nothing worse than having a roommate.

You buy toilet paper, they use it. You know, you buy detergent, they use it. You buy dessert like ice cream, and they eat it and they never pay.

Well, finally, there's a solution. It's called Trojan Peas. Check that out.

It's made to look like a bag of frozen peas. And that's how you hide your desert.

WATTERS: I love it.

GUTFELD: You hide your desert in there, and nobody knows. So, it's a great way. It's based on obviously the Trojan horse.

PERINO: I love it.

GUTFELD: You can sneak your peas in there or your ice cream. Actually, I have a fake ice cream that I hide my peas in because I don't like it when people take my peas, you know what I'm saying?

WATTERS: All right, well, I got something up that alley. You got some Angry Bird News. What have you guys done? All right, there you go? All right, so there's a guy grilling. He lives in Australia. They say that's down under.

And then something weird happens. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you have, a couple of snags?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A couple of snags, mate. There's nothing better than a beer and a snag.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: He had a sausage in his hand, and a bird just snatched it right out. It snatched the sausage right out of his hand. That happens sometimes.

Dagen?

GUTFELD: That's tubing.

MCDOWELL: I've been attacked by a bird. It hurts.

WATTERS: Really?

WATTERS: Angry bird?

MCDOWELL: In the head. Yes, it was really painful. In San Francisco, of course.

WATTERS: Of course, the bird sanctuary city.

MCDOWELL: So --

GUTFELD: Oh, my God.

MCDOWELL: From whatever they were grilling pizza, and the security camera catching a thief in action making pizza. He broke into big slice pizza in Fullerton, California. He takes some money, some electronic devices, but made some -- made a pie for himself. He spent two hours there. Well, guess what? He got caught.

WILLIAMS: Did he get the pizza?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Oh, he did.

