Gutfeld on the video of two heroic sheriff’s deputies ambushed in Los Angeles

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Katie Pavlich. It is 5:00 in New York City. This is The Five. We're just seven weeks out from Election Day, and Joe Biden is hitting Florida for the first time since securing his party's nomination, Biden on the ground in the key battleground trying to stop President Trump's surge.

The former vice president is still leading in the state, but Democrats, they're starting to get a little nervous. Biden is courting Latino voters because President Trump is making gains with that group. And of course, there is no love lost between the two candidates, President Trump mocking Biden ahead of his trip. Take a look.

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: He's reading notes and he's reading teleprompters all the time. And he doesn't read them well. The man is shot. Let's face it. We can't have a man who is shot, because you know who is not shot? Putin, President Xi, Kim Jong-un, they're not shot. They're world class chess players. Joe is not equipped to be president. He's shot.

PERINO: All right. Katie, great to see you, I was thinking earlier today that, you know, if you think about the battleground states of 2016, Ohio and Iowa, they looked pretty close for a while. But then they broke in a big way for President Trump on Election Day. Florida was much, much closer. And it looks like now both candidates, they realize.

President Trump has been focused on Florida since his inauguration in 2016 or 2017. What do you think about these two trying to battle it out there in the gulf state?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, it's nice to see both candidates on the campaign trail. It's starting to feel a little more traditional than what we're used to. But these swing states races were decided by thousands of votes. And you have to fight for it down to the last vote, down to the last precinct, especially when Democrats are trying to win back voters that they've lost to Trump, typically Democratic voters.

And when you look at the way that the Biden campaign has been operating, Dana, you know this. You always want to campaign as if you're 10 points behind even if you're 10 points ahead. But Joe Biden has been ahead according to the polling for months. And he's always kind of acted comfortable with that and wasn't willing to get out there and to, like, really, you know, put it to the Trump campaign and get that really far lead.

And now, they're playing catch up and actually following President Trump around, which looks pretty bad. And on top of that, you know, we all talk about polling. A lot goes wrong in 2016. So it's good to look at the bigger picture here. The Biden campaign maybe -- you know, Joe Biden the candidate might be in Florida today. He's not doing -- his campaign is not doing other events when he's not there.

They're not knocking on doors. They don't have a ground game. So it's one thing for a candidate to go to a state and campaign. But you also have to have this network that campaigns on your behalf every single day leading up to Election Day, especially when it's this close. And Joe Biden doesn't have that in Florida. He doesn't have it in Pennsylvania. He doesn't have it in Minnesota.

They're dumping money on ads there to try and keep that state. So it's an interesting way to go about things, and maybe it will be successful. But considering the closing of the gap, it doesn't look like it will work that long.

PERINO: Yeah. Juan, what do you hear about the -- just the approach of some of these states? I know that even Michael Bloomberg said he's going to put $100 million into Florida. That's great for, I guess, television advertising. But to Katie's point, what about sort of the on-the-ground resources that the Biden campaign doesn't seem to have as much of?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, they just added more staff in Florida. And I think there's a key distinction between approaches. Clearly, the Biden campaign believes that the phone calls, that the outreach by people who are already in social networks is effective in a time of the Coronavirus. And, you know, the president, he has been highly criticized, not just by Democrats, but by lots of people for continuing to hold what the critics calls super spreader campaign events, these big rallies without taking precautions.

He just had that trouble in Nevada that we talked about yesterday with the governor. But to my mind, with regard to the Latino issue, Dana, I think that Trump clearly has had some success with the socialist messages, especially for Latinos in south Florida, among Cubans in particular there. Cubans make up a third of the electorate in terms of the Latinos in Florida.

But given the trouble that the president has had with seniors, you see Joe Biden, in a surprise, leading among seniors in Florida. And I think that's why the contest is so close. As you point out, Trump won there in 16 by, I think, it was like 1 percent point. But Biden has room to grow with the Latinos, especially in that I4 corridor, you know, Tampa, all the way -- Orlando.

You see now a third of the Latino vote in Florida made up of Puerto Ricans. And those people have not necessarily been counted in polls. They're not necessarily registered. They haven't voted previously in some cases. And I think that when you start to see Joe Biden talk to them about Trump's opposition to a pathway to citizenship.

His opposition to making the dreamers' dream come true in terms of American citizenship. When he reminds them about the wall, he's got a lot of message to deliver.

PERINO: One of the things that President Trump is focused on, Jesse, is the fact -- is the American dream, but -- and not so much in terms of the pathway to citizenship, but the economic opportunity that can come from what he thinks is superior approach than he has compared to Biden.

WATTERS: I agree. And it's going to be a dogfight in Florida. Everybody knows that. Trump will win it, I predict. He has to win it to in order to take the Electoral Collect. Biden hasn't been there in a year. And he lost an eight-point lead in the real clear politics average. Now, he has a 1.6 percentage point lead. Everybody knows the president is doing a lot better than what he's showed to do in these mainstream media polls.

And that's why Bloomberg just panicked and dumped $100 million to the state. The Venezuelans, the Cubans, the Dominicans, they love this president. They're scared of socialism. It's not a message, as Juan said. It's the real deal. They've seen it up close and personal, and they don't like what is coming out of Bernie and Joe Biden's mouth.

The president has been very aggressive when it comes to courting these Hispanics, when it comes to targeted advertising with Hispanic radio, when it comes to Facebook. They're doing MAGA meet ups (ph). They're doing the boat parades. They're knocking on doors. Biden has been very lackadaisical. He's taking them for granted, I do agree.

He's done very well with Puerto Ricans in the I4. And he has got to turn those people out. If you're a Hispanic in Florida, you're either owning a small business or you're working a small business predominantly. The message of higher taxes, higher regulations, global warming, climate change, that is not what you want to hear. You want to hear a robust economic message.

And that's what the president is focused on. To Juan's point, it really does show how dynamic and fluid the Trump base is. That he can maybe shed some seniors and some suburban women and make up for that with large turnouts in minority populations, populations and constituencies that have not been traditional Republican strengths.

And he does have the wind at his back when it comes to COVID-19. Because it peaked in July when it comes to death and cases in Florida, and now those have been cut dramatically in half. And plus, the real estate market in Florida booming. That will help the president.

PERINO: All right. There was something that happened. I want to do a call for Greg that Kamala Harris said the quiet part out loud perhaps. Take a look at both of these things.

KAMALA HARRIS (D) VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States, the Biden- Harris administration.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Harris-Biden administration will re- launch that effort.

PERINO: I mean, just -- maybe a slip of the tongue. But, you know, fun nonetheless.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, the fact is, it just shows, they're having a hard time hiding the reality here. That really he is the vice president. He's OK being the vice president. He's a nice guy. He just wants to be there. She's the president, right? He's just a seat warmer. So let's not kid ourselves that he's actually controlling this thing.

There are people that are above him dealing with this stuff. Can I talk about the Latino issue? Because it's not just the Latinos, it's also blacks. I'm going to use an analogy, if I may, since I pretty much invented them. I live in a place -- I live in a place upstate with one cable company. Now, if there's a power outage, it's not -- and I don't get good service or whatever.

It's not like I can switch, right, because I only have one cable company. There's a town next door with two cable companies. So when there's a mass power outage, where is the service guy going to go to first? He's going to go to the town with two companies because he will be fearful that he will lose his clients to competition. He doesn't have to worry about that with me.

If my -- if I lose my cable, I got to deal with it, because it's not like I can switch, all right? This is the problem with Democratic voting blocks. For the longest time, the Democrats just see them. They're the only game in town. So if they treat you bad, you're stuck with them. Whether you're blacks or Latinos, you're stuck, because they're the only cable company in town.

But the problem is that is changing, because Trump has actually changed the game as a non-ideologue. He knows that you have no where else to go unless you go to him. If you have power, you have power when people are fighting over you. You go to the Republican Party as a Latino or a black. You can run the damn thing. People would be so happy to see you, they would go crazy.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are oh, blacks, Latinos, go sit over there. You're that block we can depend on. You come to the Republicans. You're going to get first class treatment. That's the difference. Competition works.

PERINO: Right. I hope you get your cable back soon.

GUTFELD: I hope so, too.

GUTFELD: But it's not happening, Dana. It's not happening.

PERINO: OK, coming up, dramatic video of the two LA sheriff deputies fighting to survive after being ambushed. Greg's monologue on that is next.

GUTFELD: Last night, I found a disturbing but no less heroic image of the two LA police officers attending to each other after nearly being assassinated. It's jarring, but also strange, strange that these images aren't everywhere, when videos of police incidents that lead to riots instantly go viral. Also on Sunday, I saw this Twitter moment from that media platform.

It reads protesters took to the streets in Lancaster, PA, after a man was fatally shot by police. What's missing of course is context. What the left loves when it excuses their bad behavior. Anyway, it turns out the man shot was a violent suspect rushing at the cop with a knife. I guess Twitter thought that information wasn't lead-worthy or would reduce clicks.

So like clockwork, riots then followed. According to ABC News, 2019 saw a record 228 cop suicides. We get it. They face trauma every day. They respond first to things no protester will ever see. They respond first to things protesters run away from, murder, suicides, domestic abuse. You don't hear about that because it doesn't get clicks. You know how many off duty cops save lives? I don't.

But there may be 50 incidents a year with police that can lead to unrest. But the context comes later. So you don't hear the 911 call, why the cops came in the first place. Was the suspected high, mentally ill, or endangering others. All you see is how it goes when it goes bad. Maybe it's an algorithm that knows what sparks rage or company staffers with agendas.

But if all of these viral outrages go in one direction, pushing incendiary videos that spike hatred of cops while minimizing any good that cops do, you have got to wonder what is going on. Two officers recovering from gunshot wounds could benefit from that answer, so could the others put in their place. So Katie, I'm always -- I'm always -- I understand good news.

Airplanes landing safely, that doesn't get the clicks, but we have to do something about this imbalance, because the demonization is leading to this.

PAVLICH: You know, Greg, one thing that I've done is I've taken a few of those courses where you do the shoot no shoot scenario training that the police officers have to go through. And I think it would be helpful if journalists -- you can't do this forever, buddy, who decides to not wait for context in these situations.

But it could be helpful for journalists to take these courses and kind of understand and get in the mindset of the life or death situations that police officers have to put themselves in every single day. And when they're continuing to push propaganda and not tell the full story when they have the full context of the information, that's when you do have to question what is the motivation here.

Why would they not include certain pieces of very important context? Is it they're embarrassed that they jumped the gun and ran with a narrative that isn't true? And that it's not always about police brutality or race when it comes to these situations? Or is it a bigger problem with them deciding that they're going to take on the narrative of many of these agitator groups?

But if they don't get what they want from whoever they feel like they're demanding it from, they're going to burn the country down. And they're going to react to these situations with violence and rioting. We've heard people say that. So there are questions. That's why the FBI is looking into the connections between a number of people around the country who move from state to state to continue to agitate this violence.

But there is context that is available, maybe not initially. But when it's not reported, when we have the information, there should be questions about what the motive is behind the people pushing out the information not including all of it to tell a bigger story, because the dehumanization of police is a real thing. And we're seeing the consequences of it now, because police officers pay with their lives.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, it wasn't just Twitter that left out that knife- wielding fact. It's CNN. It was -- I think CNN put that back in the fourth paragraph on their website. And NPR left it out in their headlines. They know what they're doing. Why do they do it?

WATTERS: They do it for profit. They do it for politics. An angry and divided electorate is good business for them. It' good business for people in Washington, and it is good business for people who are running these media companies. Greg, have you noticed that Trump supporters have not rioted and looted after these police officers were shot?

I just wanted to make that clear. I wonder if Biden and Harris are going to visit these two police officers in Los Angeles, because they visited Jacob Blake. We know Jacob Blake was assaulting officers and going for a knife when he was shot. He didn't have the most pristine background. They flew there to visit. Maybe that was because it was a swing state. I don't know the difference.

But Greg, we have covered these almost weekly for the last year. And sadly, many of them are different, but also they're all strikingly similar in this. Later, you find out that there were drugs in the system, felony warrants, felony rap sheets. You see someone going for the gun, going for a taser, resisting arrest, punching the officer, spitting COVID saliva at the officer, going for guns.

These things come out drip, drip, drip, maybe even 72 hours after the fact. Are they being held back purposely? Are they being buried in the ninth paragraph of the NPR article? Of course, they are. Of course, they are. You actually have to look and do your own research to find out the full spectrum of these incidents. And it's sad because there are other incidents that are out there that don't get the play.

Black guy shot that young white kid in North Carolina got no play, black on black in Chicago all the time in Chicago. That gets no play. Officer David Durham, black law enforcement gets shot, almost no play. But if there's a white officer involved in anything involving a black suspect, no matter what happens, that will get wall-to-wall coverage.

GUTFELD: You know, Dana, in terms of, like, coverage and no coverage, viewers send me stuff. And you probably even -- I didn't hear about this until. Like, yesterday. But on September 5th in Alabama, a guy went to a Bass Pro Shop in Alabama armed to the hilt. And it was a mass shooting ready to happen and the cops stopped it, but no news.

If he had -- he had like five, six different weapons, just had everything, had his wife helping him. That just went nowhere. We don't hear these stories.

PERINO: Yeah. You're right. And that goes back to your point about the planes that land safely, right? When cops prevent crime, there's not like - - you think about the old fashioned -- remember the community newspaper where you had the crime beat?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Those kinds of things maybe would get in there but probably not. I know we're running out of time, so I'll just make one other mention about the media and coverage. And I know that collectively, Americans -- we all want Americans to do better. We want people to have opportunity. Imagine if there were more stories about role models that people could follow.

You think about those two deputies that were shot. And you show the video of them taking care of each other calmly. You know -- and in Florida, remember during the school shooting, you had one of the fathers of the victims saying look for the helpers. Well, those are the helpers. And those are the role models. And they deserve some more attention.

I just admire them so much for what they're -- what they were able to do in that moment, and the poise, and the -- just the competence of their training. And I just -- I hope that we get to hear the story from them when they're feeling better.

GUTFELD: Yeah. And I hope they recover completely. And it's amazing that they pulled through after being shot that many times, Juan, last words.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that, you know, this clearly -- the shooting was despicable. And I, like you, was touched by the selflessness, especially of the female officer who had been shot in the jaw, and then she's helping her fellow officer so that she stops the bleeding, and I think played a critical role in saving his life. But the -- you know, I mean, clearly, shooting was horrible, and I think it's been condemned by all sides.

GUTFELD: Not really.

WILLIAMS: I don't think there's any question from Joe Biden to everyone else that's condemned --

GUTFELD: You heard from BLM at all?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Sure, go ahead.

GUTFELD: I'm fact checking.

WILLIAMS: -- oh, my god. You don't want me to talk. Is that it, Greg? You just don't want -- you think you just should go on and on and on?

WILLIAMS: Thank you. Thank you. I think the larger point here is that there is overwhelming consensus in our country of the need for police reform. And this kind of violence doesn't undercut that need. People who are mentally ill, people who might be reaching for a knife or drop a -- that doesn't mean they have to die, that they should be killed.

GUTFELD: No one said that.

WILLIAMS: -- there's a clear pattern. There's a clear pattern here of people who are killed by police. And overwhelmingly, they are minorities. And generally, blacks. Today, in Louisville, you had the city of Louisville pay $12 million to Breonna Taylor's family and institute necessary police reforms. That's what is going on. Don't get lost up in all of this kind of emotional --

(CROSSTALK)

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: President Trump calling it the dawn of a new Middle East after overseeing the signing of new peace deals between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: These agreements prove that the nations of the region are breaking free from the failed approaches of the past. The people of the Middle East will no longer allow hatred of Israel to be fomented as an excuse for radicalism or extremism. It's so important. And they will no longer allow the great destiny of their region to be denied.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: And of course, Democrats in the media attacked the deals before they were even signed. Here's what Nancy Pelosi said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increases.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: And take a look at some of these headlines calling the agreements a mirage, and shams. So, Dana, Saudi Arabia may be next on the list, according to the President, for normalization. This is anything but a distraction. It was a beautiful day of accomplishment at the White House. Given your experience, what do you think about what happened today?

PERINO: Well, I think it's a tremendous diplomatic achievement. And short- term credit might not be in the offing for President Trump. I wouldn't seek it in the media or from the Democrats. But long term, I do think that this will be looked at as a pivotal turning point that was -- I believe that it is was made possible because during the Obama administration, perhaps the worst diplomatic effort was made, which was the deal with Iran.

President Trump, remember, campaigned heavily in 2016 on undoing that deal. And that shook up the Middle East. He then pursued ISIS, got that taken care of. And now, the most important thing, it's not that it's just a peace deal. It's the fact that now you have these countries recognizing Israel.

Israel is not going away. Imagine what that must feel like if you're an Israeli. That is a tremendous accomplishment. It was a lot of hard work, a little bit of risk, terrific timing in terms of pressing the issue in the Middle East. And now I believe that Iran, Syria and Lebanon will have some big decisions to make. They are definitely on their back foot.

PAVLICH: So, Greg, President Trump got us out of what you called the prison of two ideas on the Middle East. And now, here we are with these agreements today and more coming.

GUTFELD: I'd like to think that I was responsible for all of this, Katie, with that idea.

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: If Nancy calls this a distraction, what is it a distraction from? Stuffing a frozen face with gelato? Let's have more distractions. I mean, the Dems are in a tough place because they have to survive by telling you that down is up and up is down, that somehow peace is a distraction or that there's no crime wave, or Antifa, those are good people, and cops getting shot just means you need more police reform. How's that?

But this shows you why Trump works unlike other presidents. He had basically two mottos. I like to make deals, and let's see what happens. He wasn't tethered to the past. People made fun of him about that. But he wasn't burdened by the baggage of ideology, right? The very absence of ideology made it possible for other people to come to him. Because they're thinking, well, maybe he might talk to us.

It's not about him talking to them, but it's like, I've heard this guy likes to make deals. It also -- it's a big contrast with Joe Biden. Biden will never impress you with like, greatness. He's the master of the little move. You know, the expression of warmth, looking good an aviator sunglasses in the bomber jacket, the effortless smile, but he's never going to pull this off. He will never -- only somebody who's -- who is able to jump off a cliff on an idea can make this happen.

PAVLICH: Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, this was possible because we're drawing down our forces from the Middle East. We're not have to babysit the Saudi oil fields anymore. We're energy independent. The Cold War is over. And we've enhanced our threat capacity because we decimated ISIS, we tore up the Iran deal, we took out Soleimani.

So, it's forcing all of these other countries in the region to recalibrate their own alliances, to set themselves up for new arms deals, to kind of confront Iran as a group together and have some independent security. This was possible because we didn't put the Palestinians at the forefront of this deal.

And now we can sit back, remove ourselves, we can send them weapons and let them play in this deadly sandbox. We're not going to lose any more blood and treasure here, and all Americans should be very grateful that this is possible.

PAVLICH: But Juan, this isn't about two governments making a deal, the Israeli people and the UAE people. The Emiratis are welcoming each other to visit each country. So why is Nancy Pelosi calling it a distraction?

WILLIAMS: Well, because it is. You know, this is a moment where you could look at the situation and say, the real trouble here is between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and that situation has not been helped. What we're doing here in this situation is we have the Bahrainians and the United Arab Emirates. They already had diplomatic security and trade ties with Israel, Katie, and it opens the door to some possibilities.

But the real action here is in the United States giving arms, giving serious arms to UAE potentially to go after the Iranians. And so, what we're doing is stirring up a proxy war. And that doesn't diminish the chance of war or disruption in the Middle East, it accelerates it. So I think we have to just look honestly at this. We have to note that it's taking place in the midst of an intense American election. And that's what's going on at the White House. I don't think anybody is fooled by it. There certainly is reason for hope, but let's not -- let's not fool ourselves.

PAVLICH: Well, you'd help hope the normalization of Arab countries against the Israeli state that they wanted to annihilate previously would be a good thing, but we'll move on. All right, up next Election Day chaos could be coming. Why the Biden campaign is preparing for a big legal fight.

WILLIAMS: Get ready for election chaos and some serious legal drama. The Trump campaign has been forming a coalition of lawyers if the results are contested in November. And now the Biden campaign is building its own legal war room filled with hundreds of lawyers. The team includes former Attorney General Eric Holder to fight any election-related court battles.

Jesse, what's the big deal to your mind about lawyers protecting a fair democratic election?

WATTERS: Not a big deal at all. Democrats are just late to the game. Republicans have been doing this for about a year and a half. They have massive amounts of resources in this right now. They have regional directors, state directors, they recruit 40,000 volunteers per state to become poll watchers, election judges, ballot counters.

They've filed litigation to make sure that signatures must match and that ballots can't be accepted after the election. And they've been filing litigation on how you count ballots, who counts the ballots. And the Democrats are trying to say we don't want any rules. Signatures don't have to match and you can count ballots in December. Republicans all they want is transparency and rules. And that will happen this time.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Dana, the President has threatened, I believe, it was Michigan and Nevada over mail-in voting. What do you think is going on here, because from the Democrats' perspective, they're just trying to make voting easier in the time of pandemic?

PERINO: I think that both sides are seeking to make sure that there is an even playing field or that they have a slight advantage. I'm not surprised that this is going on. We're in the middle of a pandemic, a tightly contested election, and we have a situation where people are going to be voting in different ways.

So, there's always lawyers involved. But in this case, Jesse's exactly right. The Republicans are well organized. The Democrats are late in getting organized, but they'll get there. So here's my recommendation. If you have any expertise in election law, you better be warming up because you're going to be called upon probably for quite a while, I'm assuming, for probably a little bit of time after November 3rd. This won't be announced on November 3rd is my prediction.

WILLIAMS: All right, Greg. This morning on "FOX AND FRIENDS," President Trump was talking about Nevada and he said that he thinks the governor there Steve Sisolak will cheat. And he says that it seemed like he was trying to undermine any support for the legitimacy of this election among his supporters.

GUTFELD: Maybe, I don't know. I was -- I wasn't up, so I didn't see that. But I'm just excited about having experts on to talk election law. I think that's going to be huge. Obviously, I'm -- my concern is if we don't have results, or that they're too close. What we really need is a decisive election because you can see the outcome in your mind's eye if we don't.

If it's too close, it's going to be contested -- if Biden just loses by a little, you're going to have -- Antifa and BLM will use that as an excuse to go out on the street and infiltrate the outrage. I'm not saying they're going to be actually outraged. They're just going to use it as an excuse.

So I'm worried that there's going to be more unrest the longer this goes on. And I think we have to make sure that we have a definitive outcome and I'm really hoping that it's a decisive -- a decisive decision so we can all somewhat sleep somewhat well, do I find that impossible.

WILLIAMS: Katie, what do you think?

PAVLICH: I agree with Greg. I think it needs to be a landslide either way so that we can avoid more questions. But do you remember the 2008 Senate race between Norm Coleman and Al Franken?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: And on Election Day, Norman Coleman was ahead, and then -- you know, it was November 4th was the election, November 18th Al Franken's lawyers get involved. They find 950 absentee ballots that the lawyers argued had been improperly rejected and then Al Franken wins the election by 225 votes two weeks after the election.

So, there's a reason why these -- there are so many lawyers involved now. I think Republicans learned their lesson with that Senate race because they didn't have as many lawyers as Al Franken did to find out the legitimacy of absentee ballots getting counted after Election Day, which is what you can do in places like Nevada.

So, there will be lots of lawyers and lots of reasons why they're involved and lots of absentee ballots being argued to be counted after the Election Day for sure.

WILLIAMS: OK, thank you. More of THE FIVE coming right at you next.

WATTERS: Welcome back, everybody. Watch out for this new COVID cop. This human like robot can scan your face to tell whether or not you're wearing a mask. It'll stand guard at offices, airports, and other public spaces to remind people to mask up. Greg, a COVID cop.

GUTFELD: So now robots are taking jobs that we only invented six months ago. I mean, shouldn't we first hire the humans that lost work to do this job before this little metal munchkin takes over? I don't know. That thing creeps me out. Doesn't it?

WATTERS: Well, you know what, it can't be biased, Greg. It's a robot though. It's a no biases, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I agree. So, you know, it's like man's best friend. We had a story the other day about a robotic dog. They could tell if people weren't properly social distance in the park. And now here comes the guidance robot to say hey, you know, you got to have your mask on. So, you can't argue and say, I don't wear a mask. I don't believe Coronavirus is real. It just doesn't make sense to argue with a robot.

WATTERS: Well, I could have a pretty good argument with a robot if I had a few drinks. Katie, do you -- do you think the robot should be able to shoot people?

PAVLICH: No, absolutely not.

GUTFELD: That's a good leap.

PAVLICH: I'm glad to hear -- I'm glad to hear that Greg is finally coming around to the fact that robots are evil and munchkins and that they're eventually going to take everything over and won't be able to control them. All I have to say is this robot should not come near me. It doesn't want anything to do with me. I will wear a mask around the robot. Like, just for its own safety, stay away.

WATTERS: Dana, we've been doing so many of these robot segments on THE FIVE. I've never actually seen a real robot in real life doing any of these things. I'm beginning to think companies just put out press releases so THE FIVE talks about the robot.

PAVLICH: It's true.

PERINO: You're probably right. The public relations firms are making a killing and we have yet to see a robot. I'm afraid that the robot is then going to be able to tell me that I'm not wearing the mask properly, right, because I have a problem. All these masks are kind of big. So yeah, I need a kid's mask, I think.

WATTERS: Right, you probably do. You got to get the RHOBACK masks. You can tighten it up so it fits your face.

PERINO: Those are good. Those are good. I love those.

WATTERS: Those are good. Get those. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." What do you have today, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, Dan, I think all God's creatures love a good life and that's -- a good laugh. And that's obvious looking at these pictures. They're winning photos from the comedy wildlife photography awards. Take a look.

That's a parrotfish shot in the Canary Islands. Here's a giraffe photo bombing his pal in Namibia. Yes. And here we have a butt scratch in bamboo and from Botswana. Yes. And those are mongooses that were shot in Kenya. And finally, here's a loggerhead turtle from Australia. He's not happy to have his picture taken obviously.

So those are some of the 44 finalists for the comedy wildlife photo contest. The winners will be announced in October. The prize, a one-week Kenyan Safari sponsored by the Born Free Foundation, the wildlife conservation group.

PAVLICH: Wow.

WATTERS: Greg, he scooped you.

GUTFELD: Damn it.

PERINO: That's pretty cool. That's a great prize. You should go for it.

PAVLICH: Awesome.

PERINO: I got to show you this. Check this out. It happened in Massachusetts. And here's a man, all he wants to do is take a little nap by his pool, but there's a visitor. And it is a bear and the man is just asleep and then all of a sudden, he woke up the guy.

WATTERS: Oh, my God.

PERINO: He just tapped him on the foot. It was like, hey, dude, you might want to pay a little bit more attention. That's Matthew Bete or Bete, B-E- T-E. And I got to say, Matt, I'm glad you had the camera there.

GUTFELD: Where was that?

PERINO: Hey, Greg. What do you got?

GUTFELD: Where was that? Where was that?

PERINO: Massachusetts.

GUTFELD: All right, cool.

PERINO: Massachusetts.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this, Greg's How Many Nuts. All right, before I roll this video, Dana, how many nuts?

PERINO: 125?

GUTFELD: All right, Katie, how many nuts?

PAVLICH: 23.

GUTFELD: Juan, how many nuts?

WILLIAMS: What are we talking about, a bar -- a jar of nuts or what?

GUTFELD: Just give me a number.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. How about -- how about 150?

GUTFELD: All right, Jesse, how many nuts?

WATTERS: Two.

GUTFELD: All right, let's roll and find out how many nuts.

PAVLICH: One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight.

WATTERS: Oh, my God.

PERINO: Well, it's not going to be 125.

GUTFELD: So the answer is seven, on how many nuts. Next week, how many watermelons?

PERINO: That's really great.

PAVLICH: Did Jesse win?

PERINO: Very good, very good. I love it.

GUTFELD: Jesse won.

PERINO: Jesse?

WATTERS: Yes, I have the under. It's Jesse's Correction News. Guys, this doesn't happen often on the show because I don't usually make mistakes. This might be the first correction I've ever had to make in the history of THE FIVE for me personally. I haven't been mispronouncing something. I have been saying Nevada. Apparently, the way to pronounce the state is Nevada.

PERINO: Right.

I apologize. I will not make that mistake ever again. It is Nevada. And that is the last time I mispronounced that state.

PERINO: Now everybody will get it right. That's very good. OK, Katie.

PAVLICH: All right, last week, I had the opportunity to go to Phoenix to see the DEA's results from Operation Protective Shield which targeted meth at the border and in other cities around the country.

WATTERS: What a meth.

PAVLICH: There's Attorney General Bill Barr with a bunch of firearms that were confiscated as a result of the operation. More meths, it's been easier for the DEA to confiscate this stuff. There's a bucket crystal meth right there --

GUTFELD: Dana is drooling.

PAVLICH: -- because the border has been closed. There's a grenade that they confiscated. So, the attorney general said that meth may become a bigger problem than opioids, so, it was something to pay attention too. And pretty --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: All right. All right, Katie, we got to run. I am not drooling, OK. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey, Bret.

