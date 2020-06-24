Gutfeld on the statue bandits

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 23, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld, with Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Katie Pavlich, THE FIVE. Turn on the news and what do you see, an orgy of destruction of public property after an orgy of destruction of private property. But it makes sense if you've grown tired of human victims. Why not turn to the inanimate to satisfy your violent urges?

And now, no monument is safe, even a statue of a famous abolitionist was defaced by the morons being churned out by politically-correct universities. This after entire patches of cities like Seattle and D.C. overgrow with violent occupiers. And people get pulled out of cars and stopped. Yet, the media sees evil in Trump and his supporters who aren't doing this at all.

So 2020 offered two events, the pandemic and this unending chaos. So let's compare them. The first revealed a profound unity, a country banding together at great risk to its economy to fight a killer. Black, white, gay, straight, male, female, we all put on our masks. So what's the opposite? You're seeing that now, the mob. Mindless indulgent rage camouflaged as protest.

Instead of banding together to solve a problem, the mob celebrates the idea of no solution, only turmoil, hence, the daily destruction. And the media, which is irredeemably stupid, encouraged this by promoting the idea that America is irredeemably racist. So we have two movements. One was about protecting the vulnerable, the other tearing down anything in its way.

And of the two, who was the manipulative media backing, those who destroy. But it's not really about statues at all. It's about the great unravelling. We are watching the left finally get a hold of that loose thread and pull. And when the adults are too scared to respond, the sweater dissolves right before your very eyes. Let's go to President Trump -- had some thoughts on the statue-taker downers. That's a word.

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: We are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators. And call them whatever you want. Some people don't like that language but that's what they are. They are bad people. They don't love our country. And they're not taking down our monuments.

I will have an executive order very shortly. And all it's really going to do is reinforce what's already there but in a more uniform way.

GUTFELD: So Dana, I want you to comment on what President Trump said, but also I have a solution for all of this. Why not put, like, a term limit or something on the sins of the monument, right, the statue? I would call it a statue of limitations? What do you think?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I like it very much. I like it very much. You've always had a great way with words and that's a good one. OK, so a couple of thoughts, I don't think the president needs to do an executive order. But I do think that the prosecutors absolutely must follow through. I am concerned about a place like New York City if this continues.

You have a situation where there is no bail. People that are booked, they just get turned back out on the street with no care. And it doesn't matter what they're doing, so there's that. The other thing is I think this is a tipping point, Greg, where you might see some people who don't want their churches to be vandalized.

What if they decide to fight back? And I think that is a possibility. The third thing I would say is that this is an opportunity for former Vice President Joe Biden to give a speech of some sort, where he says where he stands on this issue. And I'm assuming that he would probably agree with President Trump on a lot of this. That actually might be quite a unifying thing that we need at this moment.

GUTFELD: I could see Joe Biden going outside and making a speech and then the protesters just try to tear him down, mistaking him for a monument. Juan, Dana made a really good point about the churches. And you are seeing, like, activist Shaun King, moving now from the political or historical figures, to religious figures, mentioning Jesus Christ is the next -- the next monument or even stained glass that should be taken down.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I don't think he represents anything more than himself. And he's made some very provocative statements in the past. But I wouldn't focus on that. I think -- let's focus on what the president said. I think -- the president is trying to demonize protesting in this country. And I think that what the president is doing, as a guy who is politically, you know, at sea and looking for somebody that he can beat up on and say that he's the, you know, man for law and order.

I will agree with your monologue, Greg, in the sense that I think mobs should not be tearing down anything. I think that's an invitation to anarchy. I think we can have acts of protests and civil disobedience that are orderly and that allow us to express any grievance that we have with the policies of our government.

But I think there is something to be said about these statues. And I really want to drive this home. One, most of these statues, you know, to Confederate generals and the like were put up during the reconstruction period when there was a big effort, and much of the south to go after the newly freed slaves and make sure that they remained in a subservient status.

And the big majority was put up in the 50s in the course of the Civil Rights era in objection to Brown V Board of Education and School Integration being ordered by the Supreme Court. So to me, you have to put these things into context and understand when people talk about these monuments as if they're our heritage, our history that they were put up there as symbols of white supremacy right from the start.

And this is a distortion to say, oh, well, people are trying to go after history. I think people are going after symbols of white supremacy.

GUTFELD: What do you think, Jesse? If Juan is right about this, there are a lot of other places that could be under fire. Look at the universities, like Yale or Rice.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Exactly. I mean, it's not just about Confederate statues. I mean, we said it wasn't going to stop there and it hasn't. I mean, this is about a mob that's been indoctrinated to believe the United States of America is permanently polluted with the stains of racism and slavery, and that all of it needs to be demolished.

These aren't cultural anthropologists going through and differentiating between Grant and Jackson and Lee and Columbus. I mean, this is willy-nilly destruction. And like you said, if you want to follow the logic, you can tie anything to founding -- or to slavery. Duke University, you can get rid of Madison Avenue. I mean, you can get rid of the Apache helicopter, the Masters Golf Tournament.

Do you know how many thousands of streets and buildings and cities, Washington, D.C., are named after people that you can tie somehow to slavery or the founding of this country? You can't learn from history if you erase it. And part of what history is about is learning where you've been, who you are, and where you're going.

And the United States of America -- you want to compare the United States to some other countries. I mean, the Europeans, look what they did during the Imperial Era. Look at what the Japanese did to the Chinese. Look what China is doing now. Look at some Muslim countries or African nations, the atrocities they are committing amongst themselves. Look at the Mayans and the Aztecs.

It's not a pretty picture. There's a lot of really horrible things that have happened. The human race is a violent, violent race. The United States of America is an exceptional nation. And anyone that looks at the history of this country knows why it's exceptional. So we should be celebrating why we're exceptional, not trying to destroy that.

GUTFELD: Katie, last word to you. Where do you think this is going?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: I think it's going right to all the points that have been made. There's never an end. And Greg, you pointed that out. You start with the monuments and you start with the memorials and then you go to the universities and it goes straight to the founding of the country. And you have to get rid of the country, because, of course, its founders were white supremacists and racists, according to the left of today.

But I really want to go back to what Dana said about people wanting to defend their churches. You know, this idea that these are just protests is devoid of fact when you are rioting and defacing and vandalizing places of worship and lighting fires in the streets outside of those places. It gets really personal for a lot of people very quickly.

And they will want to fight back and they will want to defend what is crucial to them. And they want to defend what is special to them. And they're going to want to defend their country and their First Amendment right to worship without feeling intimidated. And so this is going to a very bad place if it does not stop, which is exactly what the president is trying to do.

GUTFELD: All right. Up next, it only took a murderer and a couple of shootings for Seattle's mayor to say she's going to crack down on the cop- free zone.

PERINO: Seattle's summer of love could be coming to an end. The city's mayor walking back that comment and saying it is time to reclaim the cop- free zone. It comes after three people were shot there this weekend, leaving one person dead. Residents there asking why she didn't shut it down sooner, here is the mayor.

MAYOR JENNY DURKAN (D-WA): The continued disorder, the violence and the impacts on residents and businesses are not just at odds with the message of justice and equity. They cannot continue to occur. We are working with community to bring this to an end.

PERINO: Greg, who could've ever imagined that violence could have broken out --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: -- could end up losing their life? I mean, who could have ever imagined?

GUTFELD: She was mocking the people that were predicting this as this was going to happen. She was, like saying, no, no, no, this is just a big block party. All right, here's what's wrong with this whole thing. They should try it again, but they should pool their money together if they have any and buy back some cheap land in the middle of nowhere.

Because people used to do this all the time, they were called communes. You would go somewhere -- but you don't try to create a commune on other people's property. You don't try to enforce rules in front of somebody's store. It is the least persuasive commune in history. And it shows you that it was never really about protests. It's about power.

They weren't able to persuade anybody of their own ideas, so they resorted to a kind of force. And that was what this was. It was just a few blocks of people trying to impose themselves on other people. Just form a commune somewhere. I will help pay for the land.

PERINO: You know they should take you up on that offer. Juan, do you think anyone will learn a lesson out of this?

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm not sure what the lesson is, Dana. I think that those young people were involved in an experiment. And I think some folks got in there who were agitators are violent, and they've ruin the whole thing. So to my mind, you know, protests and the whole idea of civil disobedience is so quintessentially American, you know? It's in the Constitution. It's our First Amendment right.

You think about history, like, everything from rights for women to vote in the 20th century, to the Civil Rights Movement, to the march on Washington, to Selma (ph) anti-Vietnam war protest, more recently the march in Washington against President Trump after he was elected, the women's march. This stuff goes on. I think that when you have these encampments like this one in Seattle or occupy Wall Street.

You know, at some point, if there is violence, then the government has every right to step in. I think it's necessary. And I think that's why you saw the mayor, who was open to this, say, well, at this point, we've got to stop it. It's not though -- I will make this statement. It's not necessary, as we saw here in Washington, for the police to engage, like, low-flying helicopters, pepper spray, smoke bombs against people who are protest -- I mean, that's an overreaction. And I think it's provocative and it makes things worse.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: They burned the church.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I think that you can separate what happened at Lafayette Square, which I think was not good -- worse than not good, from what was happening there, Katie, where you have a situation where -- I do think everybody is saying that you can't have a peaceful protest. They're suggesting maybe you can't do it where you block off all this public property without a permit and don't allow the police in, and then light a fire and call the police depart -- I mean, it is insanity.

PAVLICH: Yeah. It is insanity. And protesting is not taking over blocks and blocks of public and private property, threatening people with firearms, and then refusing to allow the police and medical personnel in when somebody gets shot inside of your commune. It's kind of a fake commune, too, because they're asking for capitalist resources like shoes and food and water that come from the very society they claim to be getting out of.

But they weren't protesters. From the beginning, they took over unlawfully blocks and blocks of property that they don't own and they don't have a right to. And as far as the mayor -- as far as the mayor, she was endorsing -- she was endorsing -- this movement from the beginning. When President Trump said you need to get it together.

This is going to turn out to be something very dangerous for your city. She, you know, brought snark into it and said, well, why are you so afraid of democracy? Her job, as that mayor, is to protect all of the citizens of Seattle. And instead, she has been married to this far left Marxist narrative, of which has gotten people killed now.

And so that's something that she's going to be responsible for. But to say this was just a protest is just detached from reality.

PERINO: And there are already longer term consequences, Jesse. You've had big firms, companies that were planning to either locate or expand in Seattle, turn tail and head to Arizona, because they don't want to put up with this kind of thing.

WATTERS: These were largely peaceful shootings, Dana. Let's be honest about this. And I'm pretty sure that they were white supremacists doing the shooting. You know, there were some largely peaceful shakedowns, rapes, and assaults as well. And some of the 911 calls that came in for people that wanted to report crimes. The police couldn't get in there.

And that's probably a good thing, because we don't need more police brutality in the area. I'm just glad the summer of love is over right now. Sometimes, love is quick. Sometimes, it's quicker than you think. But that mayor is going to clean this up now. When Donald Trump offered to clean it up a week before the peaceful homicide, he was just trying to do that to divide and distract. That's the difference.

PERINO: I see. I'm glad we came to you last so that you can help explain all of that to us, Jesse.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I do have to say that I -- if we had an assignment desk at THE FIVE, part of me really would've liked to send you to go and interview lots of folks there, Jesse, but maybe we'll wait till the next autonomous zone is attempted (ph). All right, coming up next, President Trump hits back at critics of his comments on Coronavirus testing from the other night.

WILLIAMS: President Trump sparring with the media over his comments on slowing down Coronavirus testing. Take a look.

TRUMP: I don't kid (ph). Let me just tell you. Let me make it clear. We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world. And we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases. We did 25 plus, 25 million tests.

WILLIAMS: And Dr. Anthony Fauci was up on Capitol Hill today for a hearing on COVID-19. He was asked if President Trump has told taskforce members to decrease testing. Watch this.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH: I, as a member of the taskforce, and my colleagues on the taskforce, to my knowledge, I know for sure, to my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is as a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, I just thought, you know, let's look at the timeline here. You have the president make a statement out in Tulsa, then you have the campaign -- he said -- he makes a statement, then the campaign issues a statement, says he was joking. Then the president comes back and says he wasn't joking. Did the media and the Democrats they tell him to make that statement? Did they tell the campaign to make the statement? What's going on here, Jesse?

WATTERS: No. I don't know. I think when the president says that I told them to stop doing testing. That's going to be in the Joe Biden ad in the fall. The president's going to regret saying that. But I mean, obviously, we're doing more testing, more testing than any other country, all of them combined. And you understand the president's point is that when you do more testing, you get more cases.

Over 99 percent of those cases, the people fully recover. And the media has prepared us that there is going to be new cases. We all expected that. But the way that the media frames new cases now seems to indicate that we should all stay locked down and the president screwed up. And that's just not fair, because it feels like politics when they repeat the phrase new cases, new cases, new cases two weeks after there was millions of people in the streets all over the country.

It just seems suspicious. And like, we started out with the phrase that they repeated over and over again, cases. Then there was the word deaths over and over, then there was ventilators over and over. And then now, we are at new cases and spike. And I predict in the fall, the phrase of the day you're going to hear all the time is going to be second wave. And that's just how they play it.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Greg, in fact, if you look at the numbers the president said this -- we are now per capita about on testing, where much of the world is Europe. But in Europe, they are having a decline in cases. We are having an increase. What's going on here? What's the difference?

GUTFELD: Oh, the difference is people aren't telling the story. It doesn't -- the increase in cases, OK, happens -- there are a couple of variables. Number one, they are not actually separating the cases that have already cleared up or healed. So they keep accumulating. So if somebody says they're 150,000 cases, they're actually -- you know, it's natural that that will be more than the month before.

Number two, why isn't anybody talking about the death rate? Why isn't anybody talking about the hospitalization rate? Instead, they are talking about more cases. It's kind of interesting to me. Because when you have more cases, which is what you're seeing with the testing, because when you have the testing you find more cases. You're going to see the death rate go down.

The good news is because obviously it's a percentage of the cases that -- of people being alive it is going to go down, the deaths. But nobody's actually telling you what the death rate is. Also -- it's just weird. But the good news is hospitalizations are declining so the case thing is not important. Its hospitalization and deaths, and I don't know why we don't lead with that information. That would be pretty interesting.

WILLIAMS: Well, actually, you're right. I mean, I think hospitalizations are down. But again, no one wants to get sick and be in that possible position. So Dana, when you hear all of these comments from the President about it, I think you -- it invites people to think this is political, like do you wear a mask or not wear a mask? Does that mean you're a Trump supporter or not? Is the President here politicizing what should be just a public health discussion?

PERINO: I wish that the mass thing had not become political. And I don't necessarily think as the President alone that is suggesting that. I do think that if we all want the economy to get back and get back more quickly, that an acceptance of masks should be something that we are willing to consider. And if you don't want to wear one, if you don't want to go out, like that's OK too. Hopefully, you'll buy some things online. But we've got to get this economy moving and masks could be one way.

I do want to comment on the communications angle, though. When the President said on Saturday night, so I asked my team slow down on testing, and I immediately thought that was -- that it was a joke. It was funny. So it wasn't surprising to me that the campaign and then the next day, the White House press secretary from the White House podium says, obviously the President was joking.

And I thought they put that in a nice little box. And the ad that Jesse suggested that the Biden campaign would run, everybody would roll their eyes out. Like, obviously, the President was joking. But now he's not joking. He wasn't joking and that the testing is better and that we're doing more testing. The joke was that he would -- had told his team to slow down on the testing, so that his numbers would look better.

And I don't understand why he felt the need to rub that spot on the wall. And I've paid a price for, I think, 14 years now for telling a joke that was clearly very funny to me, but it didn't come across funny, and I didn't have anybody defending me telling me that -- saying that it was a joke for a while. It happened on NPR. And I've regretted it ever since.

So when he's going to go forward and have these campaign rallies, and he's going to riff, he just has to think about that a little bit before, so he could signal when he's actually joking. And then if his team clean something up, let it sit.

WILLIAMS: That was really interesting. But I -- so Katie, I'm not sure what to make of that. He's the one that said I wasn't joking. So, Dana can't get it, I can't get it, so we turn to Katie Pavlich.

PAVLICH: Well, I think this is one of those situations where you have to look at the results rather than what the President did or did not say, whether he was serious or whether he was joking or not. A month ago, the complaint was that we have too much testing, that there are not enough people to take this test. And now when the president says this, I also thought he was joking, that he's going to -- he's told his team to do fewer tests is become an outrage after they cleaned it up because he then says he was not joking.

But the facts on the ground show that the federal government has followed through with our obligation to get the hospitals ready and to get the state's the testing they need through those private-public partnerships with businesses like CVS and Walgreens. So if you take a look around at the way testing is going in most places where we're seeing more of these cases come up and these cases be discovered, I think you can say that the results speak for themselves even if the joke did not go over well.

WILLIAMS: Thanks, Katie. Ahead, the battle for 2020 ramps up is President Trump hits the ground running. Meanwhile, Joe Biden looks for some help from his former boss. We'll have it for you next on THE FIVE.

WATTERS: A major contrast between the two campaigns, President Trump on the road again touring the Arizona border and holding a campaign event just days after restarting things in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Joe Biden on the other hand, still stuck in the basement. The former V.P. leaning on his old pal Barack Obama to help him out with a virtual fundraiser that is going on right now.

All right, so Juan, I know you're not going to believe this, but he's down in Arizona and guess how many miles of new border wall has been erected. You're not going to get it right. I will just tell you. 216 new miles of border wall in I think about six different sectors. So promises made, promises kept. So what do you think about all this?

WILLIAMS: Boy, I'd say, that's some kind of dream. He must be with the dreamers because I'd looked at PolitiFact because I was against done that he's making this claim of 200 miles. And what PolitiFact said was about 180 of those miles is simply reinforcing existing wall that predated Trump's election. Predated, Jesse. So this is not a new wall.

WATTERS: OK, you know what's great about this? Because I knew you're going to say this. I knew you're going to say this.

WILLIAMS: No, hang on. Wait.

WATTERS: I knew you're going to say this so I'm prepared.

WILLIAMS: You don't want me to finish, Jesse.

WATTERS: No, no, it's fine. Let the audience understand.

WILLIAMS: I don't know what you want. I mean, because, Jesse, you had chance. You made your point, Jesse. And I rebutted it, and I want to finish.

WATTERS: OK, Juan, I'll correct you after. You have the floor.

WILLIAMS: I appreciate it. Well, I mean, my other point to be made here, Jesse, is the President is off to Arizona, previously he was off to Oklahoma. I must say, it looks to me like desperation. These are not states where he should be campaigning. I don't see him in any swing states. He's going back to states where he won in 16. And it looks to me like this guy is really doesn't know what to do. Maybe he should follow Joe Biden's playbook and try to make statements that bring people together, heal people, maybe that would help him.

WATTERS: Well, Biden's playbook is hide in the basement. I don't think he wants to do that. So just so the audience knows when Juan talks about just a wall that's already there. You know, when you see those like little lean- to wooden structures that you could just kind of duck under?

WILLIAMS: Oh, Jesse.

WATTERS: That's the wall that Juan was referring to. That's not actual wall, OK. That's like a fence post.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no.

WATTERS: All right, Katie Pavlich, what do you think about the difference between the way these two guys are campaigning?

PAVLICH: Well, the President visiting the border fence today sends two messages. The one is that he's out on the campaign trail and Joe Biden is not, and it also shows that he's willing to revisit his campaign promises and say, look, I promised this would be built in 2016, here we are, it is here, and you can count on me to follow through with my campaign promises in the future if you re-elect me in 2020.

But the other thing is you know, the Biden campaign continues to say that we are virtually campaigning, and that is good enough. Well, between President Trump's rally on Saturday night, which had 7.7 million viewers on Fox News and four million people tuned in online, that's 12 million people watching, close to 13 million.

So if Joe Biden wants to talk about virtual comparison, the President is still beating him when it comes to the virtual campaign game.

WATTERS: Yes, Greg, that was the highest-rated Saturday night in the history of Fox News. Thank you very much.

GUTFELD: Yes, congratulations, Jesse. Could Biden be the first virtual -- the first virtual vice -- the first virtual presidential nominee? And let's say he won, he'll probably be the first virtual president because he's actually not really going to be president. We know that. It's going to be whoever the V.P. is.

But it's interesting when you look at -- when you compare the two campaigns, right. Donald Trump goes to the people, Joe can't. So he's -- so we know that. So Trump is kind of like an outdoor dog at your buddy's ranch romping around having fun. Biden's like that little canary in the cage at your grandmother's cottage. He's trapped there.

But I think Trump enjoys going out. He likes being around people. He is closer to the street than almost any liberal politician, and he's a billionaire. And I think it drives him crazy that he knows what the average person is thinking and what the average person wants, and he gets it.

Meanwhile, Biden has no idea what's going on in the outside world. He's like -- he's like one of those guys who thought the world was real and hid in the -- hid in the basement for three days and it's still there.

WATTERS: Dana --

WILLIAMS: Gee, I wonder who went in the bunker, Greg. I think I saw somebody run into a bunker here, but I don't think it was Joe Biden.

WATTERS: OK, thanks, Juan. That was funny. All right, so Dana Perino, when -- do you think Democrats run the risk of four months out pointing the polls right now? Do you think maybe on November 4th if they lose, they're going to quarterly reconsider? Like was it a good idea for Joe to spend four months in the basement. Maybe that wasn't such a great use of time.

PERINO: Yes. And it's not just me that thinks that. There has been a lot of reporting this week from, of course, anonymous Democratic sources who are very concerned about Democrats being overconfident, over secure. They're worried that they don't really have the finger on the pulse. They're concerned about the finances.

And I just want to remind people like we've talked about something major -- something different every single month. January impeachment, February President Trump beat impeachment, had a great State of the Union. Everyone thought if he has -- if the election were held today, he would win maybe in a landslide. March pandemic, April recession, May we're talking about again, still recession, June racial strife.

You know, a month from now we could be talking about something totally different. So there is still a long time between now and November 3rd. And I think the other thing that the Democrats are really worried about is how are people going to vote. And today there's a primary in Kentucky where you have very few polling places. You have a little bit of mail in balloting. All eyes are going to be looking at that. I think that's another big concern maybe for both parties, but certainly the Democrats I know are worried about that.

WATTERS: All right, next up wild video of people shooting off fireworks in liberal cities. What are we going to do about that?

PAVLICH: All right, well, crazy scenes of people shooting off illegal fireworks, police complain skyrocketing in several cities across the country. Things are particularly bad in New York City where Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising a crackdown after (INAUDIBLE) protested outside his mansion. And this is disturbing. The NYPD is looking for a suspect to attack a sleeping homeless man with a firework. The man reportedly is suffering minor injury.

So Greg, this is I think a combination of criminality, boredom, bad behavior, and Bill de Blasio is doing something about it now because it was loud outside of his house for one night.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's -- I mean, it's always a horrible story when you see what's happening to the homeless in New York, that they're basically -- I mean, if we actually tackled that problem with the, I don't know $800 million we gave -- we gave to the mayor's wife to supposedly tackle this problem, you wouldn't see the homeless being murdered or attacked.

About fireworks, you know you're old when this bothers you and you know you're young when you want to buy them. Like I look at them -- I remember when I loved illegal fireworks. The smell -- the smell of firecrackers with that rice paper and that gunpowder. I love that smell and I love the excitement of buying them illegally from that one guy in school. There was always one guy in school who could sell them and you got barrel bombs and bottle rockets and M80s. It was like the best.

PAVLICH: Dana, I was always too afraid to set up fireworks because I was afraid I would blow my hand off or I would start a massive forest fire, so I avoided both of those things by not buying them.

PERINO: Yes, so you grew up in Arizona. I spent my summers in Wyoming. Yes. And so, we would have some fireworks but only my uncles were the ones that set those off. I like the safety of the snakes. Anybody remember the snakes? My dad would put them on the bracket and you could make them like that. That's my kind of firework.

And I also realize that I'm old. One, these scare me. It scares dogs, and it does keep people awake. And I've been really upset all day about the homeless man being attacked. I very much hope they find him. And when they catch the guy, they better not just let them out.

GUTFELD: They will.

PAVLICH: Yes, which is probably what they're going to do, Juan, based on their new "bail reform" and the lack of police now that they have on the streets of New York.

WILLIAMS: I think that's a vicious crime. So I mean, I think that they should -- the judge should exercise some discretion there. Let me just say though, you know, we have to thank John Adams who wrote to his wife Abigail way back when at the founding of our country that this time of yours we celebrate the Fourth of July should be -- the whole sky should be filled with illuminations, he said. There should be bonfires, there should be parades. Well, now we got it.

But the thing about our moment in history is that due to the Coronavirus, we're not going to have big gatherings to watch Fourth of July fireworks. So the supply, there's no demand from the big manufacturers right now, so the supply of fireworks is over the top, and so they're cheap.

And people are going to states where it's legal, and they're bringing back the fireworks to places like New York where they may be illegal, but they're cheaper now for the kids, for the kids like me, and I guess from what I just heard from Greg, kids like Greg, to go out and have some fun with fireworks. But it does -- it does bother people and it scares people and it scares our doggies.

PAVLICH: Jesse, I think everybody should go out and celebrate Fourth of July and just call it a protest, and then they'll be fine.

WATTERS: Yes, right. I mean, I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm with Juan and John Adams, because -- I mean, these are Roman candles. These are some Roman candle wars on the street. You know, maybe not the best idea in downtown Brooklyn or whatever that was right there, but you know, I don't see a lot of harm in it. These are -- these are people having fun.

I don't know if they're doing this because Juan said it's -- they're getting ready for July 4th to celebrate our independence from Great Britain. I think it's warm outside and they're having a little fun. And Greg, you know, the guy that sold fireworks in high school? That was me.

GUTFELD: That was you. I knew it.

WATTERS: That was me.

PAVLICH: I thought it was. I had a suspicion it was you, yes. If I had done that, I would have said you were the guy. You're the guy who has the goods. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

GUTFELD: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'll start it off. This just arrived in my mail, M-A-I-L, and it's my new book. It is the best book I've ever written. It's about living a better life by being a better person from a jerk like me, and it's not very long. It's perfect for a plane flight.

So I would order it at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__GGutfeld.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=1XKcpxSo4dGd9FcmMWG_T2y86aYRQ21B9wJIZvZM3z8&s=woxCUZkqf8vVmgtn91qPDdGCUPo5LTpn-lWjaLTcI_Q&e= or go to whatever bookseller you like, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, whatever you prefer. Just pick it up. I'm telling you, it's going to change your life. It's going to change your life, Juan, and your next.

WILLIAMS: I congratulate you, Mr. Gutfeld, author, author.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: With the Coronavirus around, even fictional characters with magical powers like the sisters from Frozen can't tell us if schools are going to open in September. But one North Carolina elementary school assistant principal is keeping his students up to date by ad-libbing the iconic song from Frozen, Let It Go. Here's Harvey Bagshaw.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How long will this all last, you ask. I don't know. I don't know when the governor will say this end. I don't know.

WILLIAMS: Mr. Bagshaw is at Stallings Elementary School in North Carolina. You got to give him big points for being so creative in the face of uncertainty.

GUTFELD: Dana?

PAVLICH: That was cute.

PERINO: Super creative but I got to better singer. Check out Colette Hawley. She's a Chicago singer. She's been volunteering singing at nursing homes. But she had to get creative lately because of the distancing thing. Check it out.

So that's her. She's singing Tutti Frutti. That's Juan's favorite song. She's done this for free since 2014. Her name -- she does cocoa songs for seniors and she helps spread joy. And we really need to take care of our elderly people, so take a look at this.

GUTFELD: I believe that's called a cherry picker, right, those large things?

PERINO: It is.

GUTFELD: The actual device.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Jesse, we have 30 seconds.

WATTERS: All right, Jesse's Boxing News. Let's show it. Here we go. Do we have anything for that? Oh, look at this, real abs. That's not -- Tyson just dropped a training video. Look at the speed. Look at the quickness. Look at the power. He still got it. I think this guy is on the comeback trail. I think we might actually see a pay per view in our future and I'll put -- any money I'll put to watch Tyson beat the heck on anybody.

WILLIAMS: Way to go Jesse.

WATTERS: Sorry, Katie.

PAVLICH: It's OK.

WATTERS: As usual, you are elbowed -- you are elbowed out. Better luck tomorrow.

