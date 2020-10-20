Gutfeld on the San Francisco school board trying to change school names in the pandemic

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” October 19, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Emily Compagno, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It is

5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. It is crunch time for the candidates with the election just 15 days away, President Trump, having some fun during a fiery rally in Arizona just a few minutes ago. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Does anybody have a little sun block? I'd love to use it right now. I'm always preaching to my kids, sun block, sun block, and here I am like an idiot. He'll massively raise your taxes, Biden. He's going to raise your taxes. First time I've ever heard of a politician. He's running on raising taxes. That's how crazy the world has become.

He's probably the worst in the history of presidential politics. Win, lose, or draw, win, lose, or draw, this man should not be a president. Number one, he is corrupt. Number two, he is not a smart man, never was. Number three, he's seen better days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The president getting ready for another rally tonight in Tucson, Arizona. And he's feeling very confident about his election chances. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I wouldn't have said that three weeks ago, three weeks ago, two weeks ago. I don't know. I wouldn't have set it. It was (Inaudible), but when we are leading in Michigan in the early vote, that's unheard of.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Meanwhile, Joe Biden, he's off the campaign trail this week.

He's preparing for the final debate on Thursday night. But yesterday in North Carolina, the former vice president was attacking President Trump over the Coronavirus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Trump said at one of his rallies, we've turned the corner. And my grandfather would say this guy has gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner. Turned the corner?

Things are getting worse. He continues to lie to us about the circumstances.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jesse, are you nervous? Is that why you took off the tie?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: I left the tie in the Uber, Juan. And if -- I think his name was Sunjay -- black Cadillac Escalade. I need the tie back.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I didn't know. I thought this was about the election. And I think the idea, to me, that the president is in Arizona, a state he won last time, spending time there with two weeks to go. Its like, is that -- why is he doing that?

WATTERS: At least he's somewhere. Joe Biden's nowhere. He is in his basement. He called the lid for four days. Trump will be in all these critical battleground states from now until November 3rd. And that's what a winning campaign looks like, where you are actually going out there. You are rallying the crowds, and you're speaking directly to the American people.

WILLIAMS: Can ask a question?

WATTERS: Yes, please.

WILLIAMS: But he's spending the time attacking Dr. Fauci. I mean, Fauci is a pretty popular guy.

WATTERS: I don't think the American people care about that. He's dialled in on the economy. And he's dialled in to the other message that he is running against a rigged system that is protecting a corrupt politician.

Joe Biden is running on the Coronavirus, which now isn't even one of the top three issues in the country right now. It's not even the leading cause of death in this country.

It's far behind cancer and heart disease. And he's looks like he was accused of a massive scandal and is hiding from it. He's not facing it head on. And if you look at the books, Juan, it is a felony for a public official to promise a benefit to a foreign country in exchange for something of value to a relative. And that's what happened in Ukraine.

We also know that his son was holding 10 for the big guy after he flew over in Air Force Two, which we paid for to China and then came back. That has not been explained. Hunter's business partner, who is in prison, flipped, has over 26,000 emails, which are being looked into. And there is more stuff that's going to come out on Joe Biden, on China.

And Juan, I don't want you to get too far out on a limb protecting Joe Biden. It's -- when the stuff comes out, it's going to hurt your credibility. It's going to then hurt the shows credibility. So just dial it back a little bit and just wait and see.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. Well, see, my mom's dead, so I won't have to worry about mom. So Dana, on a call with his campaign staff today, the president was going after not only Dr. Fauci but the New York Times. And there was no mention of COVID. It's like, no mention of any plan to deal with COVID. I'm thinking is this the message for the last two weeks?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, they are basically making their final arguments right now. But you would think it's kind of passed that. By the time we get to Thursday's debate, and it's estimated that one-third of likely voters in this country will have already voted. So that's, you know, that's a lot of votes that are already in the bank, a lot of them also for President Trump.

The mail-in ballots did not -- an early voting did not just go Biden's way, especially in rural counties, in Michigan and Minnesota, for example. And I think new voter registration is going to have a really big impact. And I think that if you look back to the beginning of the Trump campaign, which started in January of 2016, actually.

They had a concerted effort early on to register new voters. Like 100,000 in Florida, 77,000 in Pennsylvania. You know, trying to get a little cushion. I think the president is going to Arizona because he knows that they could have some trouble there. You heard him -- we played it here. He says to the campaign three weeks ago.

I didn't think we were going to win or I wasn't confident saying that.

Today, he feels a little bit more confident. I think between now and Thursday, what you will see him try to do is win every single day on the news cycle, whether he can or not. I do think it's interesting that Joe Biden has decided to call a lid for four days. I mean, that's -- it's an interesting strategy.

Can you starve these stories, as Jesse was mentioning about -- can you starve them to death? Just to have them come up again on Thursday night and have to freshly try to defend yourself, or could you have tried to defend yourself and then say I already answered this and try to move on? That will be interesting.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, picking up on what Dana is talking about, there are people who are saying why is Joe Biden spending all of this time preparing for the Thursday night debate? But I thought to myself, there are going to be more eyeballs on Thursday night's debate than in any rally. What do you think?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I do think preparing for the debate -- that was in the intro. That's a lie. He's not preparing for the debate.

He's calling a lid, because he needs to -- whatever is going on in his life. It does not inspire confidence. That guy is under a lid more than King Tut. It's just very strange. You know who needs to be under a lid is Jeffrey Toobin.

Someone should tell him there's a difference between a Zoom call and a Zoom lens, because I think he got it confused. But I think what you said, like, you know, are they trying to starve these stories? You don't have to starve a story if no one's eating, right? Like, it's not like the media is chasing the story down. And it's a huge story.

This makes the Steele dossier look like the Hardy Boys. And this is real. I mean, no one is denying these emails. No one is denying this stuff isn't happening. And it is -- this China thing is a big deal. But if -- the media is not chasing it, instead, what they are doing is they are essentially Trump's stenographer, right? Like, Trump said this. Trump said that.

Because he says everything, right? You can fashion a narrative. That is all the media is doing is they are Gladys from Bewitched, constantly screaming about how awful he is and what he just said. Meanwhile, there is this giant glowing meteor of a story, and they are not going near it, unsubstantiated.

That didn't stop them with the tax returns.

PERINO: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: OK. So what you think about -- I mean, to my mind, Joe Biden won the first debate. And people said why isn't he preparing? But he did prepare. He won it. So how can you complain about his strategy?

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think that it's up for a debate, no pun intended, whether or not he did in fact win it. I agree with Greg that all eyeballs will be on this debate, however. But I would like to focus, if I may --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Juan said that.

COMPAGNO: Oh, you did?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Give him credit.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: We look a lot alike.

COMPAGNO: I want to talk about just the next couple of weeks, and the fact that we're in the final stretch before the election. And I think where it's indicative, where the campaigns are shifting priorities in certain states are their ad buys. So for example, the RNC and Trump campaign have coordinated a blitz of ad buys right now in Arizona, where he was today, Iowa, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin.

And they are still running their ads, of course, in Pennsylvania and Florida. The Biden campaign pulled ads on Friday from Texas, Virginia, and Colorado. Likely conceding Texas is red and thinking likely that Colorado and Virginia are in the bag. And the Trump campaign -- why are you smiling?

And the Trump campaign pulled ads from Ohio and Minnesota.

Likely -- and so I just -- I think that's where we can see where their priorities are shifting in the next two weeks. And that's going to be a good indicator, too, of where they think they have it in the bag and where they think they need to continue earning votes.

WILLIAMS: All right. Thanks, Emily. Coming up, election deja vu, Democrats worried it could be 2016 all over again, and what President Trump is saying about that, next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Joe Biden is leading in the polls with two weeks to go. But some Democrats are fearing a 2016 repeat. According to the Washington Post, quote, "Democrats went to the polls last time, certain they would elect the first woman ever to become president and were punched in the face with a Trump upset. This time, they feel the punch coming from 1,000 miles away.

The worry is visceral and widespread, unassuaged by Biden's lead in the polls." An internal Biden memo reportedly shows neck and neck races in key battleground states. And President Trump is confident that he has the upper hand. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think we'll do better than 2016. We are way ahead of where we were in 2016. And I don't think nobody's ever done it. We built the greatest economy in the world and we are building it rapidly again. If you look at Arizona, you look at the job they've done. And I'm just leaving other states -- I mean, every one of these Republican-run states are doing phenomenally. The Democrat-run states are not. But they are not going to affect our numbers very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Greg, permission to make fun of me for a moment, please?

GUTFELD: Well, I wasn't listening to that at all because I'm still trying to figure out what you just said.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: How do you say it? How do you pronounce it?

COMPAGNO: Unassuaged?

PERINO: Unassuaged?

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: I'm wrong, too. I'm always wrong.

PERINO: We're always wrong.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Don't say that on TV. Those words don't work with us.

PERINO: I read it earlier, but I didn't say it out loud. And truthfully -- omage (ph) and homage, like, what would you say?

GUTFELD: Homage.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Look, look, look, you're my friend, so I won't say you're pretentious, but that would be pretentious.

GUTFELD: I try not to say those words, period.

PERINO: When we Paris, not Pari (ph). We are hijacking this segment. But I wanted to ask Juan, are there some bedwetting Democrats going on?

WILLIAMS: I'd better check this cushion, because I think one of them. I'm nervous. You know, I mean, look, the only poll that counts is the Election Day. That's it, you know? So I mean, when you look at this right now, you'd say, Democrats, don't be complacent. You've got to work. You've got to continue pumping. And I think the Biden campaign is astute not to say, you know, we think we have this in the bag.

Because you don't want anyone to take anything for granted, and certainly not after not after 2016, there is a lesson right there. So, I mean, you should have learned your lesson. But at this point, Dana, I would rather be Biden than Trump. It's not tied right now. And when I look at the numbers, when I look at the analytics, there is no movement away from Biden.

No movement towards Trump. So, I mean, you look for a long time. It looks like all of the vectors, all the strategy looks to be right now just kind of holding.

PERINO: What you think about this strategy to say that you are running behind or that it's closer than you think? Because Biden's campaign manager, Emily, is basically trying to tell everybody, don't get complacent.

COMPAGNO: I think that's why so that voters don't get complacent, too. You always want to convey and maintain a sense of urgency for them so that they show up to the polls. I beg to differ respectfully with one thing that you said, Juan. And that I think the Biden camp is worried about how well and how much better Trump is doing with non-white voters than he did in 2016.

So according to FiveThirtyEight, he is up 11 points with African-American voters and 14 points with Hispanic-American voters since 2016. And granted, he is losing ground with some white voters. But at the same time, we know that in the key battleground states, registrations have increased 10 points with white, non-college-educated over 30 voters.

So to your point, it's not in the bag yet. But certainly, there is a lot of statistics in his favor.

PERINO: And Jesse, people kind of forget. So the president lost the popular vote, as other Republican presidents have done. But the Electoral College was what helped him get to the presidency, 304 Electoral College votes last time. But you only need 270.

WATTERS: And I think his basement right now is 260. He only needs to pick off one in that upper Midwest region. If you just look at the early vote by mail, this is a Trump landslide in the making. Democrats have to outperform by mail two and a half to one to 2-1, because they are not going to be able to overwhelm election date turnout by Republicans. Now, it's 50/50.

Republicans are actually winning early vote by mail in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio, and are also right behind there in Arizona. And Democrats are doing very poorly in early vote by mail in Florida. So if you also look at just registrations, JP Morgan predicts the Republican President, Donald Trump, is going to win Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona, just on registration alone.

And so also, party affiliation. In 2016, it was D plus three. Gallup has it now, Republican plus one. So why are these national polling people over- sampling Democrats by nine? There is no way Joe Biden is winning in a double-digit landslide. That is like a Reagan-Mondale situation, where you win 40 out of the 50 states. No one believes that's happening.

And if you go to the state polls, Trafalgar has the president tied or ahead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. And he was the most accurate state pollster in the last two cycles.

PERINO: Greg, I just feel like -- if you read some of the headlines. I read this weekend about the fighting amongst Democrats about who is going to become Biden's secretary of state. There seems like there is an aura of inevitability in the media for Biden.

GUTFELD: It's inevi-diability (ph). This is what happened with Brexit. A lot of people just assumed that Brexit wasn't going to happen. They didn't leave. They didn't leave their apartments or their houses. But the people who wanted Brexit to happen, they showed up. And I remember, I made this comparison, because remember, I was very critical of Trump.

And I was like when Brexit happened, I go holy crap. What does this mean?

It was like, no, no, no, that's a referendum. Ignore it. Ignore it. And I did. I ignored it. I was wrong. I should've said wow. But a little bit serious note, the way Juan is worried. I'm worried for my neighborhood, right? I mean, it's, like, the problem with focusing the weeks up to the election is we are not looking past the election, right?

We are, like, looking at the road, but not the cliff that's right at the end of this road. And we have no plan for unrest. I -- you know, the police say we can't do anything. If there is going to be lots and lots of stuff happening, whether it's fires or arson, I mean, or riots, what is the plan?

WATTERS: Do you have a plan?

GUTFELD: Oh, I have a plan.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: But you have to protect your family. You have to protect your property. And so the onus is on you as a citizen. And that's really, really bad when you have a government that's basically leaving the cities to the mob. It's scary to me, anyway, sorry to bring you down.

PERINO: That's OK. So I'm going to work on my pronunciations.

GUTFELD: It's pronunciation.

PERINO: Yes. I'm trying to make fun of myself. Ahead, Republicans claiming election interference and are demanding answers from big tech over the suppression of a report on Hunter Biden. Plus, Joe Biden's testy exchange with a reporter over the issue.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Republicans ready to tear into big tech and get answers over Twitter censoring the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden's emails.

The company CEO, Jack Dorsey, could face a grilling as early this week. And so far, the Biden campaign has been trying to steer clear of the issue altogether. Joe Biden blowing up on a reporter for daring to ask about his son's alleged emails.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (Inaudible)

BIDEN: I know you would ask it. I have no response. It's right up your alley (Inaudible).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: President Trump railing against the media for ignoring the story.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He's a criminal. He's a criminal. He got caught. Read his laptop.

Do you know who is a criminal? You are a criminal for not reporting it. You are a criminal for not reporting it. Let me tell you something. Joe Biden is a criminal, and he's been a criminal for a long time. And you are a criminal in the media for not reporting it. Good luck to everybody. Have a good time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And both sides are battling over where the information came from.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: With regard to Hunter Biden's laptop being part of a Russian disinformation campaign, and the intelligence community believing that or assessing is simply not true. The only intelligence that Adam Schiff gets is the intelligence that we, the intelligence community, given him. And we have given him no such intelligence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. So Juan, now, there's receipts that have come out that show Hunter's signature when he dropped off the laptop at the repair shop.

They show receipts from the FBI. They took the computer about a year ago.

So I don't understand where Russia comes up.

WILLIAMS: You don't understand.

WATTERS: How did Russia hack the computer?

WILLIAMS: Well, let me just say that what we know from President Trump's own FBI is that the Russians are interfering in the 2020 election. And so maybe, maybe these private tech companies have every right to say we don't want to allow Russia to use our platform to spread a political --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Listen. What we do know is that Russia is in the act of interfering. And what we do know is that we can't verify where these emails came from at the last moment. We do know that this story was offered around and that many news organizations -- you know, certainly said we can't verify. We are not going to go with it.

Today, it was reported even that the New York Post writer who wrote it wouldn't put his by-line on the story.

WATTERS: But --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- people can't verify stuff that comes out all the time.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, you don't.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: No, you don't. You wouldn't --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Let me just say that when you have information, you have to go.

I mean, that's the way reporters work. You go to sources. You confirm. It can be wrong, as in the case that you are talking about. You say, you know what, look, some of the stuff in the dossier turned out not to be true.

GUTFELD: All of it.

WILLIAMS: OK. I don't think that's true, but OK. But I think that clearly this is in the past --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So anything that's negative about Joe Biden could be censored, because it could be Russia disinformation. That's his theory.

COMPAGNO: Well, and that's sort of a common argument coming from the left right now. I will say, you guys that I have been locked out of Twitter since March because of a password issue. And I don't miss it.

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: It has been bliss. I will say, however, that the sooner that we all realize collectively that all of these platforms are just, A, right field angst and antagonism, and B, more evolved than the current law, the better, meaning that these platforms are cesspools, right? We know that.

They bring out the worst of humanity and are also these right fields for influence operations that have been operating here for decades.

That's bipartisan or they should that's not partisan. And secondly, the current law, as written, it just doesn't account for both the identification of these platforms, what they are, including section 230, and also the responsibilities as we want them to have. And remember, the quickest and most nimble way to bring things up to speed is legislatively.

So if we want there to be changes, then it has to be on the legislative front.

WATTERS: What did you think of Biden's answer in the (Inaudible) in the tarmac? And he didn't say it was (Inaudible) think these were fake?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, again, I mean, I talked about them trying to start the story, but I also think that when Joe Biden, you know, is considered this nice guy, a lot of people say that they like him, but he's got an edge, right, and he will push back on reporters. Like, he doesn't call them criminals. I mean, that's too far, maybe. But I think that he obviously doesn't want to answer it.

And I also -- I'm just -- the John Ratcliffe appearing on T.V. to talk about this to me felt a little bit like wow, walking right up to the line of politicizing intelligence.

WATTERS: Him?

PERINO: I think that he --

WATTERS: I thought Adam Schiff politicizing it.

PERINO: No. I -- well, Adam Schiff is not in charge of our national --

WATTERS: But he's making it up. It says, oh, this is big Russia conspiracy.

PERINO: And I think that a written statement would have, to pour a cold water on the story, would have been -- would have sufficed. I just think looking like you're politicizing intelligence for the country is not good for either side.

But I also would say this. Twitter, I think, is in a lot more trouble than Facebook, but all of them are going to have to answer to this. And what Republicans are going to ask for and conservatives are as for is just treat us equally. Because there was a kerfuffle over the weekend where John James, the Michigan Republican candidate for Senate, his opponent deceptively edited something that he said, they tried to get a change, nobody would respond to them.

And then the Biden campaign had something that happened to them with the Trump campaign, immediately that issue was taken care of. So, the fact that it's not -- their policies are not applied equally is a huge problem for Twitter.

WATTERS: It's like a classic system. Greg?

GUTFELD: What's interesting is the same people who believed in Steven Scully don't believe this story. The same people who believe that Smollett don't believe this story. The same people who believed in Avenatti and, what's her name, Swetnick, don't believe this story.

Ergo, this story is true, OK. And there is no proof about Russia, because there's never any proof about Russia. Everything that they've been -- all the people that have been, again, shooting their veins full of Russian lies is going to do it again. That's all they see.

And again, you know, if you use the argument that the steel dossier would compromise Trump, you got to say the same thing here. Because cutting -- you know, cutting 10 percent of what millions of dollars out of a China deal for daddy, that's pretty damn big. And even -- and I say that saying that I find the -- like looking at the personal e-mails to be really gross.

I don't want to read that stuff. But we've already violated privacy now with media pushing stories that -- from overheard conversations, which are just as bad a gossip or from big addictive rivals.

So, at this point, you know, all -- you know, all bets are off. This is a big story. And I love the fact that they're now saying it's unsubstantiated. They never use that agitate with any other story now.

WILLIAMS: Well, let me just say to Dana's point. Biden did respond. He said it's a smear. And also, I'd like to say, I wish that the Trump camp had one 100th degree of outrage over social media as they do -- they lack when it comes to Russian interference.

WATTERS: I just don't know what printing an actual e-mail --

WILLIAMS: It's not an actual -- how do you know it's an actual e-mail?

WATTERS: How is that a smear? How is that a smear?

WILLIAMS: It's not -- we don't even have -- we don't even have the actual e-mail, Jesse.

WATTERS: OK, Juan. But you know what we do have. We have the receipts from when he dropped off the laptop.

WILLIAMS: We don't have the actual e-mail. You know what we have? We have a Russian meeting with Trump's team in Trump Tower.

GUTFELD: Here we go.

WATTERS: We also didn't actually have the (INAUDIBLE) either, but you ran with that in your impeachment for it. Up next, Nancy Pelosi refusing to budge. The speaker is still playing hardball to get her way on a stimulus deal.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. The stimulus standoff continues. Nancy Pelosi is still playing hardball with the White House despite pressure from members in her own party to cut a deal. The speaker set a 48-hour deadline for the Trump administration to agree on the terms.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We want to have an agreement we can come to negotiation. And we can do it now. What's the difference a few days except that we could have it before the election, which we want as soon as possible. And I certainly want it because I don't want to have to be sweeping up after these dumpings of this elephant as we go into a new presidency in a few short months.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: Meanwhile, the Senate taking a different approach, and is set to vote this week on a pair of stimulus bills that would extend the paycheck protection program and expand unemployment benefits.

All right, so Greg, eight million Americans have slipped into poverty because of this pandemic and the economic ramifications. What is Pelosi doing?

GUTFELD: She's doing what she always does. She plays politics. And the fact is, we're always on our own, right? When it comes down to politics, they don't really care, especially if that's their survival. This is why we need term limits, because term limits always make politicians care less about winning and more about the people around them.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: And of course, we will never have term limits, so what am I talking about? I'm looking forward to whatever innovation there is that comes out of this because the politics is so depressing, but you know, we're already getting telemedicine. I would like to see innovation when it comes to schools and health and things like the space program, right? You know, the things that we got from the space program, we must be getting something out of this that's going to make our lives better.

PERINO: We got Zoom.

COMPAGNO: Well, that's the question --

GUTFELD: We got Zoom. Don't tell Jeffrey --

COMPAGNO: So, what is the benefit of this strategy, though, as millions of Americans are suffering? What if any, is the benefit?

PERINO: Well, as I said last week, I actually am very frightened for a lot of people -- millions of people. If you look at the job losses from February to May, for example, in accommodation and food services 38 percent. Arts, entertainment and recreation 47 percent, mining and logging down 10 percent. I could go on. I have a whole list here.

And I think that the key point for the president is that I actually think this deal and getting this deal done would help him the most going into this debate on Thursday night because he's the deal maker. He's the one that can tell the Senate who wants to do $500 billion and she wants to do

$2 trillion.

If he could -- he could bring them together and put them in the room, it is the right thing to do for the country. It is imperative that they get it done sooner than later because every day that you wait means that there's another -- it's lag time. And you're going to get into the winter, and people that are on -- now on -- finding themselves on food stamps or having to go to the food bank, because all they want to do is work, but we're not helping them. That is unconscionable.

And I think that he's the one that could actually be the difference maker here if he wants to be. But he's got to get on the phone with these Republicans and say, I am telling you, this is what I want. This is my priority. If he doesn't do that, I think a lot of them are going to say, we're not going to play Nancy Pelosi his game.

GUTFELD: But here's the thing. You just answered your own question. It says that if he gets a deal, it's going to help him so they're not going to give him a deal. That's just the way it is.

PERINO: I think that if you hear her, she's realizing that she needs a deal too at this point.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

WATTERS: I think she wants to delay the deal until after the election and wait and see if Joe Biden wins, then she can give the extra trillion to the Democratic governors of the blue states and help bail him out so they can buy votes. If she does a deal now, it helps Trump and the American people, and that's not what she wants. She's not going to be able to spend that as a victory for Democrats.

But we brought so much -- so many people out of poverty. Five million people were brought out of poverty in the first three years of the administration. That's a record. They had it down to 10.5 percent poverty rate, another record. And to hear about more millions of people going into poverty because they want to play politics with this, it's sad and they're actually hurting themselves, because blue states have twice as high of a jobless rate than red states. So, they're only doing this to hurt themselves if you look at it.

COMPAGNO: To Jesse's point, Pelosi has office released a statement saying she thinks there will be a deal by the election. So why, how is this a defensible strategy in the interim by getting nothing done? If she knows they're going to reach a deal soon, why not reach it now so people can get their help?

WILLIAMS: It's not Pelosi. It's Trump. I mean, everybody said it. If Trump is the deal maker, that's his reputation, then Trump is not willing to make a deal. What we know is that the House has twice passed this kind of package, and Trump initially said, it's not enough. Then he cut off the talks, Emily. He cut him off. He said no more.

So, I mean, if Trump wants to make a deal, he should go to Senator McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate and say, let's make a deal.

McConnell is the one who stayed just frozen in terms of the House action.

He's now playing -- doing a dog and pony show saying, oh, well, I'm going to pass this skinny bill, as they call it a little bill. But all that will do, they'll do more harm than good. Why?

PERINO: Why?

WILLIAMS: Because it allowed him to say, I gave you something, that's enough no more. When in fact, everyone, the Federal Reserve Chair, President Trump says we need more. So, where's President Trump? Why doesn't he act like president and make a deal?

WATTERS: Anybody can make a deal, Juan. You want a good deal.

COMPAGNO: All right, coming up next, misplaced priorities in San Francisco.

Why school officials there are more concerned about political correctness than getting the schools back open. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: While parents worry about getting their kids back to school, what do school officials worry about more? The San Francisco School Names Advisory Committee, there is one, named 44 schools that need to change their names due to troubling links to the past. This has kids still take remote lessons which may actually harm minorities more than others.

So, how does devoting resources to changing names of schools that they can't even attend help them? It doesn't. It's just more radical destruction by delusional scolds who have as much interest in helping kids as COVID itself. Schools included are Abe Lincoln High, George Washington High, Roosevelt Middle School, but also get this Dianne Feinstein Elementary.

Why? Because she once replaced a vandalized confederate flag. Why isn't she on death row?

So, all these schools must come up with new names while they deal with COVID which is like trying to iron your socks during a house fire. So, why not help them with names the S.F. board might love? How about Mao? He's no dead white male and how about that Great Leap Forward. He cleared a mountain of bodies. Or Stalin, he never owned a single slave, instead, enslaved millions and then killed them. Or let's replace Feinstein with Sir John Harrington. He invented the first flushable toilet and the city is drowning in crap.

But given its success of THE FIVE, isn't it time for our names to grade schools? I've come up with a few. But the Emily Compagno School for Wayward Cheerleaders, the Dana Perino Candyland Academy and My Little Pony Equestrian School, the Jesse Watters Military College in the Fight Against the War on Christmas.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: And finally, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Juan Williams University of, guess what, Juan Williams.

COMPAGNO: That's awesome.

GUTFELD: Why not?

PERINO: What's yours going to be?

COMPAGNO: Those are great.

GUTFELD: I don't know. I didn't want to work my -- I didn't want to put myself into the story. I like to stay out of it. I don't like to insert myself in controversial topics like Jeffrey Toobin.

WATTERS: How about Animals are Great Elementary?

GUTFELD: There you go.

PERINO: With a petting zoo.

GUTFELD: I'm not going to touch that. All right, Emily, will this madness ever end?

COMPAGNO: It won't, unless there is a stop put to it by people who rise up and don't accept this. Your point said it best, which is how does changing names help the disadvantaged students that can't attend those schools. This weekend, I spent time with a public school teacher for special needs children and she detailed to me how all of her kids are floundering right now.

On the remote days, the nonverbal ones who have to sit there in front of the computer screen for hours staring and not participating. And the only student of hers that actually is succeeding right now is because his mother sits with him the whole time and helps him.

So, what about the families with two working parents or another mother I talked to who works in New York hotel. She's to take off from work at least one day a week to help her son and she's an hour and a half commute. Every family has a story. So, this kind of stuff changing names during this time, it's intolerable.

GUTFELD: Juan, the only upside or positive thing I saw was London -- Mayor London Breed actually calling out this absurdity. But I don't think she can stop it.

WILLIAMS: Yes, she can. Look, this is one fringe small fence, not even the whole school board. The school board hasn't dealt with it. So, I mean, it's nice fodder for us to discuss because it's ridiculous. I mean, they lose people like me when you talk about not honoring George Washington, not honoring Abe Lincoln. It just -- it just seems absurd, you know.

But to me, when you have the mayor, the school board, everybody's saying yes, yes, right, go ahead. Let's get back to the real work of getting our kids back in school, I'm with you.

GUTFELD: OK. Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, it was a great monologue, so I don't have much to add. But I will say, Greg, that some schools, it can cost a half a million just to do a renaming.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: You can spend money on new uniforms, new signage, you know, the scoreboard, you got to update all that stuff, and that costs a lot of money. I think they should just use it for maybe new computers for the students or teacher's salaries. Do that instead.

GUTFELD: Or you could keep all the insignia stuff and just name the school after a different George Washington. You know what I mean? There has to be a million out there.

PERINO: George Jetson.

GUTFELD: George Jetson.

PERINO: And like you could focus on space.

GUTFELD: But you still have to change the uniforms.

PERINO: Well, but that would be fun, and there would be some jobs. I just think -- I think what Emily said is really important. And the more you hear from teachers who are also very frustrated, they missed their kids, they can't help them when they're remote, and it's just -- it's not working.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, "ONE MORE THING" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'm going to go first today because my little girl had a birthday. Of course, my little girl is a lawyer, a corporate executive, a wife, and a mother of three. Time passes, doesn't it?

So, she had a big girl's birthday party. There she is on our front porch for a COVID safe birthday party. Her son he lives next to her she blows out the candle. And as a gift, she got herself a new puppy to go with her two other dogs.

PERINO: Wow.

WILLIAMS: As you can see, her kids had as much fun as their mom at the birthday celebration. So, happy birthday to my Rae-Rae. No matter how old she is, she's always going to be my little girl, my joy. Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, happy birthday to her, Juan. But I don't mean to be mister -

- Dr. Fauci on you, but you're not supposed to be blowing out candles during a pandemic. It's just -- it's not --

WILLIAMS: No, no.

PERINO: Even with your family?

WATTERS: It's not right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: It's not right?

WATTERS: I'm going to have to write you up for that.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: All right, our Rick Leventhal got married to Kelly Dodd last weekend in a beautiful ceremony there in Sonoma, California. Look at those two lovebirds. He is just head over heels. And there they are, a big crowd there. They had some masks made up, so it was COVID friendly unlike one's daughter's birthday. And there they are. They're just in black, very chic.

And rumors are that I think he might be taking her last name. Rick Dodd, you know, he's very progressive that guy.

PERINO: Are you joking.

WATTERS: We haven't heard. We've reached out to the couple and we're waiting a response.

GUTFELD: It would probably show up in the Daily Mail.

WATTERS: Congratulations, you guys.

WILLIAMS: Dana Perino.

PERINO: That's great reporting, Jesse.

WATTERS: Thank you.

PERINO: OK, so, you know, it's been obviously it's been a hectic year, it's been a stressful year, and people have been seeking a little peace and calm. And you know, Juan's daughter got herself a puppy and a lot of people have gotten themselves dogs, but some people are doing something different, cow hugging.

Yes, apparently this is a new thing. Well, it's a wellness trend, Greg, a wellness trend reportedly originated in the Netherlands. It's sweeping the globe. And according to BBC, the practice of cuddling cows is supposed to reduce stress in humans by releasing the bonding hormone, oxytocin.

GUTFELD: Oxytocin.

PERINO: It is not my day.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I'd be hugging that cow for days.

WILLIAMS: I think you let some oxytocin go. Anyway --

GUTFELD: How do you hug the cow; do you tip it? 20 percent.

WILLIAMS: 20 percent. There you go, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Greg's sports corner.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, I haven't seen a lot of sports because of the pandemic.

And some of the sports I kind of lost interested in except for soccer. And check out this goalkeeper cat. It's pretty amazing. His skill is badass in blocking balls. It's pretty impressive. She has no idea that this is a zoom call. But this cat is incredible.

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know. And also, the fact really remain -- I mean, it's kind of -- everything in slow motion just always looks better.

WATTERS: Not everything, Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, that's true. That is true. And I apologize for that. Jesse.

I didn't know my computer was on. How long are we going to milk this story?

OK, I'm done.

WILLIAMS: It's a subtext to everything. Miss Emily?

GUTFELD: I'm done.

COMPAGNO: All right, I have a really special nonprofit I wanted to share with you that is close to my heart, the Police K-9 Association. Now, they are headquartered in Ohio and it was created to help K-9 handlers got the equipment, training, and education needed to be a successful canine team.

They support all of Ohio police and sheriffs. And they just had a five K run to support the association, but they still need life-saving ballistic vests for six of their K-9.

PERINO: Awesome.

WATTERS: Does Biden want to define the K-9 unit? I think he said that.

COMPAGNO: Hopefully not because they deserve everything.

PERINO: And he's running on raising your taxes. I've never heard anything like it.

WATTERS: It's crazy.

WILLIAMS: Yes, especially if you're rich.

WATTERS: Juan, you're rich. You're richer than I am, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Right, right, right.

WATTERS: Yes, you do owe more.

WILLIAMS: Well, I hope -- I hope one day you're the richest man ever, Jesse.

GUTFELD: Can we talk about the breaking news? We got 20 seconds.

PERINO: What was the breaking news, Greg?

GUTFELD: Oh, I don't know. I was just thinking about CNN, what they're going to do for a legal analyst.

PERINO: Is there an opening?

GUTFELD: He's got his hands full.

PERINO: Is there an opening? Is there an opening?

WILLIAMS: Oh, my god.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

WILLIAMS: You guys are so mean. All right, that's it for us.

