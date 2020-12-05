Gutfeld on the media’s hard-hitting take on Joe's pets

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” November 30, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino,

along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld.

It's 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. All right, President

Trump vowing to keep up his legal battle over the election, and reportedly

has some big plans if things don't work out.



In his first interview since November 3rd, the president saying the DOJ and

the FBI must investigate allegations of voter fraud.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's inconceivable. You

would think, if you're in the FBI, you're Department of Justice, this is --

this is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they? I have

not seen anything. I mean, I just -- they just keep moving along and they

go onto the next president.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



PERINO (on camera): And President Trump continuing to go after big tech,

and the media accusing them of controlling the narrative around the

election.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



TRUMP: It's massively powerful. It's massively corrupt, the media and big

tech. Section 230 should be taken out because that is their protection that

was given artificially to them. But it's a massive form of corruption and

silence and suppression.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



PERINO (on camera): And President Trump apparently has his eye on 2024. He

reportedly floated the idea of stealing some of Joe Biden's thunder by

announcing his next campaign during inauguration week. Greg, you called it.

You are first.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I remember Juan snickering at me when I said that was going to

happen. You snickered.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: You want me to do it again?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Because I think it's a pretty ridiculous idea.



GUTFELD: But it's going to happen. If he wants it to happen, it will

happen. The most powerful form of bias is controlling the faucet, right?

That's what we're talking about here. So we take something like this

collusion hoax, you turn that faucet up. It's just like the faucet in the

tub and you just leave. And it went on for four years.



Then, when there are stories you don't like, you can -- if you're in

charge, you can turn that faucet off. That can be either with Hunter Biden.

It could be with the election fraud, because there is stuff to report there

that they don't want to report. You can go all the way back as far as

Benghazi. And you can find out what caused anchors and reporters to snicker

will not get reported on. They will immediately dismiss it.



There were networks that were doing the same thing. They would report on

the collusion hoax and then they would have polls on it. So it was a

perpetual motion machine. It was like that drinking bird at the barbershop.

It just fed itself. But the election fraud story is different because it's

not being propelled by the media. And it's not even being propelled by

Trump.



Because I have a feeling that it wasn't the movement. If it wasn't the

millions of voters that are pissed off, Trump would accept this. It's not

about him. The media's got this totally wrong. He just happens to be in

front of the parade. It's the people that are pushing this, because they

believe, and according to the polls, the Rasmussen poll.



There is a belief that this was a fraudulent election. It's like an average

of 40 percent. It was 75 percent Republican, 30 percent Democrats believe

this was fraudulent, right? So this isn't driven by the media. This is a

feeling in the public. He's actually operating on the will of the people.

He's not pushing this.



PERINO: All right. Juan, you want to jump in?



WILLIAMS: I think he's the, you know, he's the guy that -- what you call

that, music man, they guy who is up in front of the parade with a baton.

And so then you say, oh, but look at the polls. That's the self-feeding

loop, Greg. To me, this is like the last act of the Trump show, and it's

getting old and tired very fast. To me, he continues to push this.



And I think there's no evidence -- there is no evidence certainly in court

that's been presented. And if you (Inaudible) see the FBI, and guess what,

the FBI is his FBI. He attacks (ph) the Justice Department. I think it's

really hard to go after Bill Barr. He's been such a faithful supporter of

President Trump. But the president continues to do this.



Today, you know, we had Wisconsin, recount done. Guess what, Joe Biden got

more votes and as a result of the recount. Pennsylvania has certified.

Arizona, has certified. This is over, folks.



GUTFELD: Not yet.



WILLIAMS: At this point, you know what it looks like to me is it looks

like a con job to raise money for Trump and his -- you know, whatever he

wants to do in the future. It has nothing to do with the reality of what

you should be telling people, which is let's move on. Let's organize for

the next election. May be 2024, as you were suggesting. I'm not sure he's

going to be there. But I mean, at least there may be some reality to that.

I do think --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: This would carry more weight, Juan, if you said this during the

Russian collusion business.



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: Look. I think that it's clear evidence that Russia, in fact,

interfered.



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: You know what, I would say to you if there is clear evidence,

put it in court. I know that the intelligence agency in this country did

it. One last point on this, I think this just as curious to me that it's

hurting Republicans in Georgia that Ronna McDaniel, the head of the RNC was

down in Georgia this weekend, and people are saying to her what does it

matter if we vote.



It's all ridiculous. It's all a conspiracy. It's all a fraud. That's Trump

hurting the Republican brand.



PERINO: He is going to go rally those voters, though, on Saturday, Jesse.

But I am sure you want to talk more about the election stuff.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't even need to talk about the hundreds

of sworn affidavits, the eyewitness to the fraud. I don't need to talk

about the big tech censorship, the suppression polls, the media bias. I

don't even need to talk about it. What I want to talk about is this. If

this was a clean election, then Joe Biden ran the greatest campaign in

presidential history.



Because he shattered decades of records, over a century of records and

trends in this election. And the media is not even curious about it. I

mean, how do you have a down ballot wave on one hand, and then the opposite

wave on the top of the ticket. That hasn't happened for 120 years. You you

are saying they guy that got more votes than any other person in U.S.

history doesn't have coattails.



Or Donald Trump, the incumbent, actually got more votes in his reelection

race and ended up losing. That hasn't happened in 150 years. Then Joe Biden

lost 17 out of the 18 bellwethers, that Joe Biden won less counties than

Hillary, 200 less counties than Barack Obama and still came out ahead, that

Joe Biden lost Florida, lost, Ohio and still win the election.



That hasn't happened since 1960 when JFK, some home cooking in Chicago, or

he under-performed Hillary in every major metropolitan area, except

Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Atalanta, or the fact that Donald

Trump won more of a percentage of minority voters for Republicans since

1960, won 95 percent of Republican voters, won the middle class, yet still

lost.



I mean, why isn't the media saying, Joe, what's your secret? How did you do

it? I mean, why isn't the media talking about this transformation of the

Democratic Party? They're not talking about Biden voters. They're not

talking about this. They're not crowning a strategist like a Rove or an

Axelrod. They're not even asking Joe a question at all.



They're only asking Trump a question, which is when are you going to go?

And that's because they're not saying that Biden won, they're saying Trump

lost, and that should tell you everything.



PERINO: Right. Katie, last word to you.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, the bottom line is that there is a

significant portion of the American electorate that does not believe this

was fair and square, and whether it was Democrat cities or legislatures

changing the rules at the last minute, and having a lot of questions about

the way that things were done.



Or if you listen to some of these hearings that the Trump campaign has been

holding, the emergency hearing today in Arizona before the governor

certified the results there before hearing about these cases. If you want

to push aside Rudy Giuliani and push aside the Trump campaign lawyers, do

so and listen to what the witnesses are saying about the process.



Whether it's not having addresses correct, whether they were mismatching

signatures, whether they weren't allowed to do certain things that they

thought they were capable of doing, weird things that they've been seeing

that they hadn't seen despite being poll watchers in previous elections.

These are questions that should be answered for the future of elections as

well.



Because we have a whole new system now of this mass mail-in voting, and I

don't think it's actually fair in the end to just accuse the DOJ of not

looking into this. I mean, I know that there were U.S. attorneys in Nevada

looking into the 3,000 challenging votes that they had. But the fact is

that this is the Trump campaign's burden to bear when it comes to proving

this stuff.



And I think they've done a pretty decent job when it comes to holding these

hearings and having alternative media sources outside of the media who have

been able to really amplify some of these problems that elected officials

on the local level are actually planning on changing. So it's not going

away, that's for sure.



So learning to fix these problems and how to reform them, when a whole new

system is put into place, is not too much to ask when people have serious

questions about what went down.



PERINO: All right. It is a Monday. We are underway. Coming up, Joe Biden

receiving more media praise for his administration hires, but they are not

without controversy. Republicans say one cabinet pick has zero chance of

being confirmed.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: No big surprise here, Joe Biden receiving more widespread praise

for administration hires. The media fawning over his new, all-female

communications team. But of course, it was never any glowing coverage of

President Trump's mostly female senior communications communications staff.

It's not all high praise for one Biden cabinet pick.



Reporter Glenn Greenwald uncovering past tweets from Neera Tanden that

Biden wants to head the Office of Management and Budget. She helped spread

the conspiracy theory that Russian hackers changed Hillary's 2016 votes to

Trump, including tweeting quote, "why does he lie about this, because he

knows people have intuitive sense Russians did enough damage to effect more

than 70,000 votes in three states."



And that's just the start of her long list of controversies. Katie, this is

interesting. So I mean, I'm looking at all these names that served as

communications people under Donald Trump, under Melania Trump, under the

vice president's office. It's all women.



PAVLICH: Right.



WATTERS: They don't get any credit for breaking gender barriers?



PAVLICH: Yeah. You know, This just goes back to what the left -- it just

blows a hole in their argument again. They always claim that they're for

women's progression, women's progress, breaking the glass ceilings, that's

not true unless you are a Democrat woman. You know, the first congresswoman

was -- didn't get any credit because she was a Republican, right?



And you had Sarah Sanders who, of course, was there first White House press

secretary to have small children. Dana Perino was a White House press

secretary, didn't get the glowing profiles of being a woman in the position

. You had Kellyanne Conway who won the first presidential campaign as a

woman, never got her glowing profile of how she did it.



How amazing she is for paving the way for women who want to work on

campaigns and be in charge of all the big decisions when it comes to

winning a race that nobody thought could be won. So you know, it just goes

back to this argument that they claim all the time that they are for women,

but they're really only for a particular kind of women.



I am happy for all the women who are now going -- who have been appointed

to work for Joe Biden and for his vice presidential pick. But this idea

that conservative women never get there credit, it's a little exhausting

and unfair, and it really just destroys the argument that Democrats are

really about progress for everybody.



WATTERS: I would like a glowing profile.



GUTFELD: You'll never get it



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: I would take a moderate --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: You won't even get a glowing text from your mother.



WATTERS: That's true. All right, Greg, what do you think about all this

stuff?



GUTFELD: I don't know. I mean, when you pick an all woman team, what

you're saying, quite clearly, it's about gender and not competence. You're

meaning to tell me you couldn't find one dude, one dude in D.C. By the way,

I really don't care because as -- I know what it is. It's a virtue signal.

You know the media's going to lap it up because it's already got a built-in

angle, right?



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: It's all women.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: And it's such an easy layup. And also, it's a strategy for

confirmation hearings, right, because it's really hard to go after a woman,

especially as a Republican, because then clearly you'll be sexist .



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I don't think that they'll have any trouble going after Neera

Tanden.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: The communications people, nobody has to be confirmed. But also,

it is how they packaged it. And the Obama administration did this a lot

too. This is the first, the first, the first, if you think of last week,

the new DHS secretary will be the first Hispanic-American, the first. Now,

there's nothing wrong with that.



And if you think you want to get a quick hit in the media, you know exactly

how to do it. Conservative administrations typically don't do that. And

also as a conservative women, you just -- you know you're not going to get

the glowing profile, so you just get your shit done.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: You get your stuff done.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I had another great point.



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: Amen, Dana.



WATTERS: Christmas came early.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: I apologize. I didn't mean to say that.



WATTERS: She will get a glowing profile.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: All right. Juan, take it home, and please, no foul language.



WILLIAMS: You don't have to worry because I couldn't get away with it

either. I just think, you know, the idea that it's all women is pretty

amazing. I think that's why it's getting all this attention. I've never

seen anything like that. And yes, there have been conservative women, and I

think Kellyanne did get a good deal of attention for --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: It wasn't glowing, though.



PAVLICH: It was terrible attention.



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: Wait, wait, wait. We have got to separate out something. After

the election, Kellyanne got a lot of attention, first woman to win a

presidential campaign.



PERINO: I would not have printed any of that --



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: -- not only that, not only that --



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: -- history as a pollster who have done a lot of work on

Republican women. She got attention. Now, the separate issue is alternative

facts, and I think it went downhill. But I'm telling you she started pretty

high. Anyway, my thinking on this is, like, you know, four years ago, I

said you know what. I didn't vote for him, but President Trump is my

president.



And what I'm seeing these days from Republicans in the Senate and around is

they refuse to even give Joe Biden's administration a chance.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: He doesn't have an administration --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: He doesn't have an administration.



WILLIAMS: Wait a second. He is nominating people to fill his government,

his administration, Jesse. Neera Tanden, boy, she has an outstanding

resume. This is a kid who grew up in poverty. This is a kid who heads now

the leading left of center think tank in Washington, the Center for

American Progress. And yet, you have people saying she had some nasty

tweets.



Boy, I wonder who in Washington who has nasty tweets, could it be Donald

Trump? Could it be Tea Party people, freedom caucus people? Nick Mulvaney

is over at OMB. I think he had some nasty tweets --



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: -- she's made enemies on both sides of the political aisle --



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: -- why did she get the nomination?



PAVLICH: She likes Joe Biden, but the left flank doesn't like a --



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: -- the best argument on the left is, well, if they eat up Neera,

well, maybe they'll leave other people alone. That's weakness in my --



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: I know why it was an all-female crew, because did you see that

interview with TJ Ducklo with Bret Baier.



WATTERS: Yeah.



PAVLICH: Couldn't make the cut, that's why.



WATTERS: Poor TJ.



PAVLICH: Poor TJ.



WATTERS: OK. Up next, a major COVID reversal that could pave the way for

schools to reopen across the country.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WILLIAMS (on camera): Welcome back. A major reversal after a controversial

decision to shut down America's largest school district. New York City now

saying it will reopen some classrooms to in-personal learning. Mayor Bill

De Blasio announcing the decision.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNKNOWN: As we open school in phases, and I will go over the phases in a

moment. Wherever possible, we will, in schools that have the ability, go to

five day a week instruction. Whatever happens ahead, we want this to be the

plan going forward, because we now believe we know what we didn't know back

in the summer.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



WILLIAMS (on camera): Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci saying schools across the

country should be open.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH: The default position

should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in

school or to get them back to school. If you look at the data, the spread

among children and from children, is not really very big at all.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



WILLIAMS (on camera): So Jesse, I know that your kids go to catholic

school. I think, from my experience, a lot of the private schools remained

open during this period. They use those plastic partitions. They oftentimes

pay for additional testing. Does this suggest may be the government has

going to have to do something like that to keep the public schools open.



WATTERS: No, they just have to open the school safely. You don't have to

spend a gazillion dollars. You have the kids wear masks. You do the

partitions, and then you do a little heat check before they come into the

facilities. It's not that hard. Right now, De Blasio is proving that he is

the worst mayor in the United States.



If Jesse Watters knows more about COVID transition than the mayor of New

York, we have a problem. And that's where we are right now. We knew in July

that you could open schools safely. Here we are in November, and he's flip-

flopping all over the place. And it's only because he got spanked on

national TV by Fauci and the CDC.



I mean, we're coming up on a year of the first COVID case in the United

States. He's acting like this is, like, the first week. We know everything

right now. I don't know why the schools just say we're protesting

ignorance, and maybe that will get them to open them up.



WILLIAMS: All right. So Katie, teachers and staff, everybody from the

principal to the bus driver is part of this equation as well. Are they

being overlooked?



PAVLICH: No. They are being -- they're -- part of the major problem here

is the teachers unions are the reasons why the schools in New York City

were shut down, not because it was dangerous, not because the parents

didn't want their kids to go back to school, but because the teachers

unions are in charge. And they do not have the well-being of children in

mind.



Dr. Fauci, quite frankly, has worn out his welcome on this issue. He

testified in front of Congress in the summer time. Dr. Rand Paul went back

and forth with him and said absolutely we should be opening the schools,

because it affects the least among us the most. When you look at the

stories of the special needs children who are suffering as a result of

this, of the parents whose kids can't be in school now as a result of not

having the proper resources.



The test results now, like, 83 percent of -- F's now of this online

learning process, and kids are now a shell of their former selves. And the

teachers unions are responsible for this. And the leaders in New York City

and across the country have been taking their marching orders from these

people, while the teachers want to continue, not all of them.



But a lot of them that are in the these teachers unions and backing the

decisions by the leadership are perfectly fine with getting paid and not

actually doing the work to keep these kids in school. And it's a travesty.

It really is. Generations of children are going to be affected by this. We

will see the results and the problems with this for years to come, not just

2020 or even 2021.



WILLIAMS: You know, I don't agree with much of what you said, but I just

want to pick on something I do agree with, which is I saw the high

proportion of F's going to low income and minority kids, because their

parents aren't there to help them at home with the online learning part.



PAVLICH: Which people who are proponents of keeping the schools opened

warned about. They warned that people who had suffered the most are low

income students. And we are seeing the results of that.



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: -- working with schools at all to try and make it better for

them.



WILLIAMS: So Greg, you know, the optics of it also have just been

terrible, because what I keep reading is people say the restaurants are

open. The bars our open, but the schools are closed. Is that a good

argument?



GUTFELD: Yeah. It makes no -- it's a great argument, because there is no

data to suggest why they should be shutting down the schools. And there's

no data why you should be shutting down outdoor dining. So why is this

happening? And it's -- what we've done is we have created politicians who

operate on their own survival.



So they'd rather not take - if there's any slight risk that it can blow

back on them, it's just shut everything down. It won't affect them, you

know personally? But if it affects their career, they won't do it. That's

why you've seen Cuomo and De Blasio go back and forth, because they're just

looking outside. They're not reading anything. They don't know jack. I

almost swore.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: -- something far worse than what you said. But it's an example of

how the left hurts the people they claim to help. And you brought it up.

This is like when you talk about Jesse's kids go to a private school. You

are going to be able to endure this year of hell. There are a lot of

parents that aren't. And there is a lot of kids that are going to suffer

and they're minority kids.



PERINO: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Yes. Poor kids, in particular.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: So, Dana, you heard Dr. Fauci say, really low level of

transmission among kids, etcetera. But in fact, kids do pass it along to

parents and grandparents. I ask Katie about the teachers, the

administrators, what about kids bring it back home?



PERINO: That has been a concern. But it's also, as we've learned more --

and I mean, it's actually been pretty fast. Like, if you think about the

March 15th or about is when the school shut down, we know a lot more now

than we did then. Two lessons are learned out of this. One, if you're in a

position of leadership, never agree to an arbitrary number while something

is unfolding, while there is a crisis, or while there is new scientific

information coming in, because that's what happened to De Blasio.



In order to get the schools open, he agreed with the teachers' union that

if the positivity rate got to three percent, then the schools would shut

down. In the meantime, as the numbers -- the positivity rates going up,

we're realizing that actually the schools aren't the source of

transmission. But he felt that he had -- that he was honor-bound or duty

caused him to commit to that.



I don't think it was Redfield and Fauci that change De Blasio's mind

though. I think the second lesson is that community getting together to

push back is what really made a difference. A lot of moms and dads got

together. They wrote a petition. They marched to the mayor's office. They

then went to the governor's office, and they're the ones who got to change.



So, you know, that gives you two lessons. Don't ever agree to an arbitrary

number, especially with the teachers' union. And the second one is you can

participate in your democracy and make a difference.



WILLIAMS: It really is true. Coming up next, media is giving a lot of

attention to Joe Biden's pets. And Greg is here to give them a reality

check next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: After four years of trying to convince America that Trump was two

parts Hitler, three parts Godzilla, and one part the daddy who didn't love

them, the media has turned over a new leaf, which is really an old leaf,

writing about Joe Biden's pets as opposed to his petting.



Left-wing crap poster Daily Beast reports that a pet psychic claims Biden's

dogs are happy over the election and that their master will be a great

president. Yes, master, talk about a dog whistle. The New York Times and

NPR gushed about Biden having the first shelter dog in the White House not

counting bill. And now, some breaking news.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And now some breaking news. President-Elect Joe Biden

and his wife Jill won't just be bringing their German Shepherds Major and

Champ to the White House, the Biden's tell us exclusively that soon they'll

be joined by a cat.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Exclusively. Now, no word of the cat identifies as a he, she, or

they, or even a cat. What if it's a dog trapped in a cat's body? But it's

not like Biden really needed a pet. The media already has theirs. It's Joe,

a big lumbering cocker spaniel. But these stories are what the media loves.

They please their sources and humanizes who they voted for, which is job

number one when a Democrat wins. Never Republican. Too bad it doesn't

humanize the media.



It's an easy story to write and easy for politicians to provide. And that's

the nature of a true politician. They shine at the easy things, the surface

level, the pat on the back, the ribbon cutting, getting a pet, pleading for

unity from people you hate. This is why Trump was so refreshing. He's none

of that. I mean, how would he look walking a dog on the White House lawn?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: How would I look walking a

dog or the White House lawn? It feels a little phony, phony to me. A lot of

people say, you should get a dog. Why? It's good politically. I said, look,

that's not the relationship I have with my people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: How real is that? He also knew that even if he did get a dog, the

media would just compare it to Hitler's dog.



They would, Katie, go Hitler got a dog just like that.



PAVLICH: Poor dog. Yes. And here's a picture of the dog. And it goes back

to this exact place. And this is obviously all concocted by Russia. Well,

for Joe Biden's dogs, did they consult the dogs about whether they want a

cat?



Like, nobody -- like, the dogs don't want a cat in the house, guys? Come

on. They don't want it happening.



GUTFELD: I don't know enough about cat-dog relationships. I do find it

perverse, Dana. Why do you think that it's always a priority to make

Democrats seem humane when they're always the most compassionate. But they

-- no one ever tries to make Republicans look humane. Mitt Romney, when he

ran, was evil. He put a dog on the roof.



PERINO: Yes. The dog on the roof, I mean, people never -- you couldn't get

that out of your mind. I mean, if it is something like 70 percent of

American households have a pet.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And so, you think though that at least the Biden's had the pets

before they get to the White House.



GUTFELD: That's true.



PERINO: I mean, what President Trump was saying his right that my look

contrived? But do remember who got dogs as president?



PAVLICH: The Obamas.



PERINO: President Obama. And they got beautiful dogs. They were gorgeous

dogs and they apparently loved them very much.



GUTFELD: Well, Hunter Biden had a pet, but it wasn't a dog. Juan --



PERINO: Over to you.



GUTFELD: Do we want -- do we discriminate --



WILLIAMS: I think we broke off Jesse's stuff.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: No. You were looking up in the sky

like you had a profound thing to say.



WILLIAMS: No, I'm glad to offer but I just thought, man, Jesse is rich on

this one.



WATTERS: I would say this, though. I will -- I will say this. I don't care

if Biden will have a pet in the White House. I care that China will have a

pet and the White House.



GUTFELD: Nicely done.



WATTERS: See what I did there?



WILLIAMS: Did I -- did I set you up?



WATTERS: Yes, you did, Juan. Also -- I also feel bad that Joe fractured his

foot. I feel bad. I have a source that told me that when Kamala Harris

heard, you know what she said?



GUTFELD: What?



WATTERS: She said, his foot? It was supposed to be his neck.



PERINO: Oh, Jesse.



WATTERS: It was an anonymous source. And so, I'm not going to be revealing

my anonymous source.



PAVLICH: Well, Secret Service may think that dogs are too dangerous for Joe

Biden to be around after this weekend. So, we wish him and his injury.



PERINO: I could see how that covering.



PAVLICH: Yes, absolutely.



WILLIAMS: I tell you what. I welcome --



PAVLICH: He's the president now.



WILLIAMS: I welcome this conversation. I think we're back to normal. I

think there's some normalcy to talking about the President's pets. And I

think --



GUTFELD: The alleged president-elect, alleged president-elect.



WILLIAMS: I think he is the president-elect.



GUTFELD: There's still a pathway, Juan.



WILLIAMS: I think that it's so much better than talking about the personnel

feuds, the chaos, the scandals.



GUTFELD: You're going to have a war.



WILLIAMS: Yes. But I think -- and I think that, you know -- and by the way,

we don't have to talk about personnel appointments. Biden is appointing

well-qualified people, not his buddies.



GUTFELD: But that doesn't kill, anybody, Juan.



WILLIAMS: I know. I know. It doesn't kill.



GUTFELD: You got to -- you got to search worse.



WILLIAMS: But here's the thing. There's going to be no kids in the Biden

White House, no kids.



GUTFELD: That's true.



WILLIAMS: And I think that a lot of this is that you focus on the pets. As

Dana said, most Americans have pets. We love pets. And I think people

actually see it as a sign of character. Like, what kind of pet do you have?

What does it say about you?



PERINO: Only if you like pets. But if you don't like pets, it is contrived

with the fact.



WILLIAMS: No, no, but it was before. He had them before.



PERINO: Right. Right.



GUTFELD: Juan has stumbled into the epiphany. We discriminate against

people like me because I don't have a pet. There's something wrong with me

right, Juan? There's something wrong?



WILLIAMS: I don't have a pet at the moment. Now, I got -- I didn't have

pets as a kid but I had pets when I had kids because they wanted pets. But

you're right. People say, why don't you have a pet?



GUTFELD: What's wrong with him?



PAVLICH: Wasn't there a president who had worms once?



WATTERS: What?



PAVLICH: Like they had pets and they were worms that were president.



WILLIAMS: Oh, come on.



PAVLICH: Trivia, I don't remember their name, but it was a president who

had worms.



GUTFELD: I had -- I had but not as pets.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Isn't it uncomfortable?



GUTFELD: It was a summer camp, 1975 La Honda Camp.



PAVLICH: That's enough.



GUTFELD: Yes. I'll never forget coming up. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.



WATTERS: Worms.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, incredibly

images show a sailor being rescued after desperately clinging to his

capsized boat that was 86 miles off the coast of Florida. He spent almost

two days in rough seas. And after his boat started sinking, he was found

hanging on to the last part that was still above water.



So, Jesse, you're a boy scout so I think you probably could have survived

this.



WATTERS: Well not technically a Boy Scout.



PAVLICH: I thought you were.



WATTERS: Although my parents sent me to Wilderness Camp.



PAVLICH: Oh, there you go. There you go. OK>



WATTERS: Sometimes I feel like this sailor on the show, clinging for dear

life, hoping someone to come and rescue me. So, I'm glad he was rescued.



PAVLICH: OK, Greg.



GUTFELD: Well, the untold story here is that he wasn't alone on the boat.

And of course, there were no provisions --



PERINO: And no sign of --



GUTFELD: No sign of the other person. And then they found out later that he

already had enough food packed away and he really didn't have to eat the

other person. But they're not talking about that.



PAVLICH: Well, that's -- Dana --



PERINO: I have such respect --



PAVLICH: Desperate times call for desperate measures.



PERINO: I have such respect and such fear for deep water. I'm so glad that

he --



GUTFELD: He and a kiddie pool.



PERINO: Yes. Kiddie pool is much more my size. But hopefully, you know,

when he's feeling better, he'll be able to tell a story and I'm looking

forward to that.



PAVLICH: Juan, this is a real-life Cast Away but a shorter period of time

and a happy ending.



WILLIAMS: Well, you know, bless him. I mean, that's amazing that he was

able to survive that time. And you got to fall asleep. Imagine you're

afraid of not only the depth of the water, but what's in the water.



PERINO: And it was cold.



WATTERS: And it's dark. There's no streetlights, right. So, I think it's

pretty amazing story. The conspiracy theories, I'm sure, going to

proliferate what was he doing out there, what was he dumping. I don't -- I

will leave --



WATTERS: Ballots?



WILLIAMS: What? There you go. You heard it first on THE FIVE.



PAVLICH: He's dumping Trump ballots. That was what he was doing. All right,

next up, I guess the aliens finally remembered where they put their

monolith. The mysterious 10-foot tall metal structure spotted in a remote

Utah desert has now vanished and it was removed by what local officials

called an unknown party. Do they really not know who it is?



GUTFELD: It's pretty obvious who this is. This is the security camera

industry saying hey, if you only had some surveillance cameras, you would

know who stole your obelisk --



PERINO: Monolith.



GUTFELD: Monolith, obelisk, whatever. But it's an obelisk too.



PERINO: OK.



WILLIAMS: Actually, it wasn't.



GUTFELD: That -- this is the ad for the security camera surveillance

industry.



PERINO: They needed a ring.



GUTFELD: Yes. They needed a ring.



PAVLICH: Dana, but you don't believe in aliens so what do you think this

is?



PERINO: I don't believe in any of this. But here's what I think. I feel

like this is a funny -- not funny, maybe not funny, but it's a diversion

that has given everybody something to talk about and so I'm for that. So,

more of this please as long as it doesn't hurt anyone.



WATTERS: Is this the kind of news we're going to have to cover if Biden

wins? Somebody sees something in a desert then it disappears?



PERINO: And it's breaking news.



GUTFELD: Maybe it's Biden building a wall.



PERINO: Fox News alert.



PAVLICH: The news industry put it there, Juan.



WILLIAMS: You think so?



PAVLICH: That's what I think. Put it there and took it away so there would

be a story about aliens.



WATTERS: Yes, that news media, they're so tricky. They're so tricky. You

know, I think it's not a monolith, not an obelisk, I think it's like a

little pyramid because it's three-sided.



GUTFELD: Oh, is it?



WILLIAMS: Yes. So, that was a point of debate this weekend. But I -- so to

my mind, it's either the aliens -- I got to disagree with Dana. I think it

could be the aliens or it could be an artist which is what I've been

reading about. So, it could be the artist's friends decided once it was

discovered, it wasn't the tribute they thought.



PAVLICH: Household name after all that attention. Finally, Mike Tyson had a

secret weapon during his first boxing match in 15 years. The 54-year-old

admitting he smoked marijuana before an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

on Saturday night. So, Jesse, did you pay to watch the fight?



WATTERS: No, I don't pay for exhibition fights. These guys can't knock each

other out. They're this -- they're there to cash checks. The undercard I

saw the next day and that was -- that was a nice clean knockout. But I

assume that he was high beforehand. I mean, Juan smokes before the show.



PAVLICH: No, he does not. That is not true.



WATTERS: Wait, Juan is sober.



WILLIAMS: Your man is unbelievable.



GUTFELD: You're sober? Wow.



WILLIAMS: Let me just say, if I -- if I was intoxicated, it would be so

hard to take this beating.



PAVLICH: Greg, isn't marijuana a downer? And if you're in a fight, don't

you want an upper?



GUTFELD: Well, according to my sources, sometimes you perform quite well

when you're high. There's a specific type of marijuana that gives you

energy. I don't know if it's indica or sativa. I don't really know.



WATTERS: Sativa.



GUTFELD: But I felt like I was high when I was watching this because I did

pay for it, and it was -- he didn't fight till about 1:00 a.m. And they had

musical guests in between each bout. It was -- it was this long, slow -- I

felt like I was wasted by the end.



PAVLICH: You watch the whole thing.



GUTFELD: Yes, I did.



PAVLICH: Oh, interesting. Dana, my guests on me watching it was --



PERINO: I didn't even know it happened until the next day. I didn't -- I

didn't even know there was going to be a fight. But look, I think that

tomorrow I might try this trick.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: So that I am calmer during the block when we're talking about

conservatives.



PAVLICH: Dana, I'm surprised that the sports expert didn't know.



PERINO: Oh, just wait till my "ONE MORE THING."



PAVLICH: All right, "ONE MORE THING" up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Are you ready for this? Dana's

Sports Corner. New graphic. OK, I want to show you this kid. His name is

Zeke Vozniak. He's a seven-year-old sports-obsessed kid from Georgia. And

he has these amazing dribbling skills on a treadmill. Check him out. This

is a young Pistol Pete Maravich in the making.



WATTERS: That was the reference you went with?



PERINO: Well, that was the one I was given --



WATTERS: That was 50 years ago.



PERINO: -- by somebody really smart. So, anyway, he can dribble two

basketballs, he's got 360 degrees spins. I mean, this is a pretty good way

-- like if it's raining, this is a great way to get your kid to burn off

some energy. There he is. That's Zeke Vozniak. All right --



GUTFELD: That's the kind of kid who knows how to dribble.



PERINO: He does know how to dribble. It's true. All right, your next.



GUTFELD: No, I'm not. Jesse is.



PERINO: Oh, you switched it. All right, Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, so it's obviously Christmas season. You can see from

the trees behind us. That means you got to start shopping. And you have to

start shopping today because it is Cyber Monday. So, check this out. 20

percent off on Fox gear, free shipping too with Fox Cyber, all right.



So, listen to what we got. We have the bestselling FIVE socks. Everybody

loves these socks right here. They're flying off the shelves. We have

ornaments, we have hats. We have this really great -- what would you call

this, a scarf?



PERINO: That's a scarf.



GUTFELD: People would call it a scarf.



WATTERS: Their color really pops. They have joggers now.



PERINO: Oh, joggers. I love joggers.



WATTERS: These are mediums. You think I could fit into these, Gutfeld?



GUTFELD: You'd look great.



WATTERS: Thank you. That's harassment. All right, so go to the Fox Shop,

that's foxnews.com, right now and get 20 percent off.



PERINO: That's awesome, awesome deal. Juan.



WILLIAMS: All right. So, over the Thanksgiving break, my family didn't get

together because of the COVID, but there was still a lot of family fun.

Take a look at my granddaughters, folks. They got their hair colored. And

everyone started putting up Christmas decorations.



Take a look at my son Tony's house. He's all decorated. Here's my

daughter's house, Santa and his inflatable helicopter and an elf who ended

up in the bushes. My daughter also went Christmas tree shopping. Here's the

family out in the woods.



Finally, my son in law, an architect, finished building an incredible

treehouse for the kids on the front lawn. Now, you talk about an amazing

Christmas gift. He got the whole neighborhood talking. By the way though,

you know what we did that was fun? We had a Trivial Pursuit via Zoom with

people from Maryland, Massachusetts, to Illinois. I'd never done anything

like it. It's pretty cool.



PAVLICH: That's fun.



PERINO: It's very fun.



WATTERS: Did you win?



WILLIAMS: No, I did not.



PERINO: Darn it.



PAVLICH: Family game time.



PERINO: Katie, you're next.



PAVLICH: All right, so my little brother recently got engaged to his

longtime girlfriend Courtney. She is now his fiance. He did it at Thomas

Jefferson's Monticello, so it was very beautiful. We all got to be there.

Well, I was there with my husband. We're wishing them many, many years of

happiness, very happy for them, and wanted to welcome her into the family.

So, welcome to her.



PERINO: She's so cute.



PAVLICH: I'm really happy for them. She's a dairy farmer so she fits right

in.



PERINO: I love that. I want to know more. We want to more about the dairy

farming.



WATTERS: You can ask her about the organic milk and why it last longer in

the fridge than the regular milk.



PERINO: I'll ask her. I'll ask her.



PAVLICH: She will know the answer.



WILLIAMS: Are they history buff? Is that why they did Monticello?



PAVLICH: My brother is a history buff. He's also in a Kappa Sigma

fraternity. And so they have some ties to that area of Virginia.



PERINO: Fabulous. Congratulations. It'll be fun.



GUTFELD: This calls for Monticello shots.



PERINO: That would have been a better "ONE MORE THING." Better than the one

you have.



GUTFELD: It would have been a better one, the Monticello shots.



PERINO: I don't know. You want to show us? There's enough time. You have to

do your "ONE MORE THING."



GUTFELD: All right, let's do this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: I think everybody probably like this just because there's animal

in it. But you know how you feel after Thanksgiving, after you eat. For me,

it takes two or three days to feel better because of the gorging and then

the purging. Like this little fellow here had a big Thanksgiving meal and

this is how he felt after he finished the plate.



PERINO: Oh, he's just going to take a nap.



GUTFELD: This was me all day Saturday and Sunday and I just felt awful,

just absolutely awful.



PERINO: He looks like he feels pretty good though.



GUTFELD: Yes, he's --



PERINO: Falling asleep on his food.



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.



WATTERS: Do you guys want to see me model some of this Fox News stuff?



PERINO: Yes, let's see.



PAVLICH: Well, look at the inside.



WATTERS: Let's do this. And that's bundled up with a Fox News hat.



PERINO: Wow, you are really trying to sell it. There you go.



WATTERS: How about that?



PERINO: That really pops.



WATTERS: How does that look?



GUTFELD: Sell the one you're wearing. There you go. The one that Jesse

Watters wore -- you're going to get the actual -- if you act now, act now,

we will make sure you get the one that Jesse Watters wore.



WATTERS: I think it's worth less if wore it, Greg. Do you know how much

hairsprays on this thing?



PAVLICH: But your hair touched the hat.



PERINO: That scarf really pops on you.



WATTERS: You like the color?



PERINO: I love it. I love the color.



WATTERS: Do you want -- do you want the scarf? It's my gift to you.



PERINO: No, no, no. I want to sell -- I feel like we should sell it. I

mean, Jesse Watters touched it. And you too, you in America, you could be

the proud owner of a proud American scarf.



WATTERS: And we also have an Animals Are Great leash, and we have a Fox

Five cup.



PERINO: We have so much. We have so much but that is it for us. "SPECIAL

REPORT" is up next.



Hey, Bret, do you want this scarf?



END



Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.