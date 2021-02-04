Gutfeld on the media hyping a left-wing funded censorship study



This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld with Juan Williams, Dagen McDowell, Jesse Watters, and she once got mono from kissing her ken doll, Dana Perino. THE FIVE.

You hear about that big study claiming big tech really doesn't favor liberals? It was funded by a big tech liberal. But you won't find out that fact in any of the mainstream reports but the guy behind it is billionaire Craig Newmark. He also donated millions to fight fake news and a ton to Biden's campaign as well.

He also founded Craigslist, the online bulletin board where I sell my discarded swimwear. But last night, Tucker revealed the study was in fact no study at all.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Can we get some numbers on that, NYU? No, actually, we can't. In the words of the, quote, "study," pinning down precise proportions on censorship is impossible because Twitter doesn't release sufficient data. Are you following the reasoning here? Their conclusion, Twitter is not biased and we can be certain it's not biased because Twitter refuses to release the data on who it bans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD (on camera): In other words, a fake study for a guy who claims he doesn't like fake news. It was designed for the media so they wouldn't have to do their jobs and investigate the actual claims. But the, quote, "research" is about as a researchy as turning on the lights to your living room to assess the existence of whales. Yes, no whales there.

Really, having a big tech lib fund a study on whether big tech is biased, that's like me finding a study on how great I am, or a study saying Jesse has the best hair in cable news and it's funded by the Jesse Watters institute for follicular studies.

Or how Juan including that Jasper is indeed America's dog and that's funded by Dana Perino university of dog selfies. And did you know that Juan Williams is right on everything? That research was funded by Juan Williams.

So, before you see a study that says there is no massive crime wave, I would check first to see if it was funded by criminals, or worse, CNN. The fact is the great thing about being a rich lib, you can build a case for anything and the media will back you up 100 percent. It's how they lied to you and keep you in the dark, but of course that's all B.S. according to a new story by the people who lie to you and keep you in the dark.

You know, Dagen, I didn't know you are on the show today so I didn't come up with the study for you, so if you were commissioning a study on yourself, what would the ideal conclusion be?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: That I speak the proper way and dropping your Gs is the way that everybody should pronounce words.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: That I'm speaking the kings and the queen's English over here, I don't know what you all are speaking.

GUTFELD: Are you surprised by this finding?

MCDOWELL: Not at all because you are actually describing what I'll call the left-wing nut armada. You've got the tech industry and with the tech monopolies they're all powerful and unchecked, along with the media, along with academia and then the government. And they don't have opinions, mind you, they're right, they are correct, they are just, and they are moral.

There is only one legitimate point of view and it is theirs, and if you don't fall in line with them, if you don't agree with them, you're wrong and now they are so emboldened and aligned with one another, they will also destroy you. You see that with technology, just with the shutting down of Parler.

But we've been here before and ultimately, people turned against the outrage the push back on censorship and cancellation. You saw it with the Red Scare, the House on American activities committee, and McCarthyism. But the scary thing is even if righteousness wins out, there's a lot of carnage before that happens with lives and livelihoods destroyed.

Worst-case scenario is that the Dems this kind collective joining in, they went out. And Democrats are in power and anybody who has a differing opinion or a different voice, you are destroyed and so is our republic.

GUTFELD: You know, Juan, studies like this, or when the media covers studies like this, isn't it their responsibility to say who paid for it? When I worked in health journalism there was always a little note at the end of the story, this study on orange juice reducing cholesterol was funded by the orange juice board. It was always kind of, they had to do it.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: I don't think it was hidden, Greg. But I must say I'm struck by what you said in the terms that, you know, usually you and I disagree, and I think this may be an occasion where we meet at the mountaintop but just we come up different sides of the mountain.

Because from my side of the mountain, I think that big tech, with its ability to tell us how to think, you know, what to buy, how to vote, I think that that is too big and they need to be regulated, in some cases may be even broken up, but they certainly need some kind of interface with the publics so that the public understands what's going on and why they do what they do and when they do it. They are too powerful.

But from my side of the mountain, I just wanted to say, I don't -- I don't want conservative thought limited. I don't think it is limited. When I look at these platforms, I see Ben Shapiro, you know, I see Dan Bongino, they've got the leading sites out there, many of them are conservative sites that are the top sites on social media.

So, I don't see that there is any bias against the conservatives. But I think that when you start talking about killing politicians, when you start plotting violent, seditious acts against the capitol of the United States, when you embrace conspiracy theories, when that kind of trash is spread on these sites, I don't think people have a legitimate right to say -- this is damaging to us as a country, to our society, to our ability to have honest discourse and I think that's what's going on.

I think that's why you see today in the Congress, you have Republicans like Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader saying that kind of thinking is cancerous and dangerous to not only to the Republican Party but to us as an American people and that's what's going on here. I don't care who paid for the study, I just think that we need to come together and say, you know, this kind of internet sensation is distorting our public discourse is damaging.

GUTFELD: But you know, Jesse, you know the answer to this, it depends on who you are because this doesn't apply to celebrities on Twitter who say burn it all down or people making threats to Trump or to Trump supporters or any kind of ominous warnings to anybody that is not a leftist, that stuff use to fly right by. You can -- you can tweet support of Farrakhan -- that's OK.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, Greg, permission to make a sports analogy?

GUTFELD: Permission granted.

WATTERS: OK, so you're watching a football game and on every single play the refs flag a penalty on your team. They never threw flags at the other team and you get blown out. And at the end of the game then he announces come on the air and say, wasn't that a very well called game? And then you find out the announcers are on the payroll of the other team.

That's how rigged this is. I can't name one liberal who has been flagged or censored on social media. I mean, Juan named Bongino and Shapiro, they have been flagged and censored. I mean, you're telling me the party of the left doesn't lie or push fake news? The Covingtons, the collusions, the Smolletts, the fine people hoaxes, the mailbox hoaxes, the people -- the hands up don't shooters, the people who said the Arctic ice caps were going to melt 20 years ago.

These people? You're going to give one political party a monopoly on the truth? Well in that case, 150 years ago, the Democratic Party's truth commission would have said slavery is great, and they would have called the abolitionists people pushing disinformation.

See what I did there? What this is really about is the legacy media losing their share in the marketplace. Everybody knows they lie, and people on the right, social media, Fox News and podcasts they're starting to gain traction. So instead of competing with them they are conspiring with the state, the Democratic Party and Silicon Valley to slap a danger label on conservative influencers and propping up czars and commissions to shut them down because they can't compete with them.

GUTFELD: I think I learned it's good we didn't have the internet back during the Civil War, Dana. Final thoughts to you. What do you think?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: First of all, I never had a ken doll. I don't even think I ever had a barbie because my parents wouldn't buy me one and they didn't believe in like the whole barbie theme, so I didn't get mono from kissing a ken doll.

GUTFELD: Is that all you've been thinking about in this block? So, you've been thinking about that intro in the entire block?

PERINO: No. Well, I mean, it did take me by surprise but I loved it. OK. This is what I wanted to say. In addition to the censorship issue, there's this whole issue of being compliant with the terms of service. Now, we could all say, sure, we should all -- the terms of service, if you would agree to it you should be responsible for it, but that isn't applied evenly from liberals to conservatives.

I'll give you an example. Think of Jimmy Kimmel. Their show put up a fake video of Vice President Pike Pence putting empty boxes of PPE out. Now that's clearly against terms of service, you can't manipulate videos. And it took a massive amount of outrage to get Twitter to flag it, take it down.

Contrast that with, just take your pick. There was one time when Donald Trump Jr. put up a video of Biden that was out of context and made it look like he was stumbling over his words but actually, it wasn't that, it wasn't manipulated, but it didn't have full context. It was immediately flagged. So, if things were applied evenly, I think people would have a little bit more confidence.

GUTFELD: I think you're absolutely right, and congratulations on day three of the turtlenecks.

PERINO: I got two more to go.

GUTFELD: All right, coming up. I know, it's exciting. President Biden about to reopen the same kid migrant shelter the media trash Trump for? Heck of a tease.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO (on camera): President Biden being accused of hypocrisy on immigration over his administration's plan to deal with an expected surge of migrant children coming across the border by reopening what is calling a temporary influx care facility, TICF.

Axios pointing out that President Trump was lambasted for using similar storage term shelters when immigration facilities were overwhelmed back in 2019. And just yesterday President Biden went after his predecessor over the treatment of illegal immigrants.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We are going to work on to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families, the mothers and fathers at the border and with no plan, none whatsoever, to reunify the children who are still in custody, and their parents.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO (on camera): Greg, you had some thoughts about this yesterday. You know, this is a story that is going to continue for quite a while, especially with that 100-day moratorium on any deportations and people starting to gather at the border.

GUTFELD: I mean, these people who actually care for these children literally, literally ripped them from their parents. We know that's not true, right? It's all about protecting children from smugglers and coyotes, right? They don't know who the parents are at the time.

If Joe continues to operate on this lie and demean Americans trying to do their jobs then he should be justifiably attacked for doing the same thing. These policies were there to protect thousands of children from bad people, so why doesn't Joe just keep these 700 or so migrant children they are expecting, just keep them with the people that they are with, right?

If separation is so evil, just let them stay with these people, right? Because what did they do? Well maybe they will just go back and leave them in the mountains like they did before. Right? Leave them in the Rio Grande where they are freezing because apparently, separating them, which is for their own good, is evil and immoral and wrong.

It's kind of sad that this is -- this is our unifying figure. This is the person that promises unification but he continues to demean Americans just trying to do their jobs a day in and day out.

PERINO: Juan, of course, I think that the administration would probably say they feel like it's complicated because they are trying to find the parents and they set up a commission now, task force, I should say, to try to reunify. But I mean, maybe one of the things to answer what Greg is saying is that, show of some of that then. Like, who are you trying to unify? Like, the parents of the children? Like maybe be a little more transparent?

WILLIAMS: I think they have been transparent and they have demonstrated and you see, I mean, you can see, you can just go and look, there are parents searching for children, children searching for parents. I don't -- I don't know what to say to that.

But to my mind, the big thing here is, look, Biden has to deal with what he -- you just saw him describe as the aftermath, a very cruel anti-immigrant policies pursued by President Trump and separating children from their parents was intended as a disincentive. What he's saying hey, this is tough stuff and this is the reason you shouldn't try to cross this border, you're going to be separated from your kid, that's what it was intended to do.

And so, I think that, you know, when you have kids in custody, there is not much choice, Dana. You've got to figure out a way to take care of them and so what you have is putting people now in these temporary shelters.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You separate them.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And you know, this is something, again, that's the aftermath of policies, very cruel policies that were pursued by the prior administration. This temporary care facilities --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Who built the cages?

WILLIAMS: -- it seems to me, are not the Biden ones are not being used as a political weapon, which is what Trump was doing, and these are not internment camps, but I think they are being done with some degree of compassion so that the parents and the children can come together and it's just a first step. I mean, --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: So now they are internment camps.

WILLIAMS: -- the big picture here, let's not lose sight of the big picture which is we need immigration reform, we need a way to deal with the DREAMers. We need to deal with border security. And I think surprisingly you're going to see Republicans working with President Biden on these issues. So, let's not get lost in the weeds here.

PERINO: OK. We'll see. Jesse, take it away.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: The children will, though.

WATTERS: It's all weeds, Juan. It's exactly what we're talking about and Biden triggered the process because he promised all the illegals free vaccines, health insurance, amnesty and asylum, and COVID relief checks. So, what do you expect to happen? You're going to have an adult male illegal come to the border with a 16-year-old girl, no identification, what's the border patrol agent supposed to do?

What is he supposed to do, if he can't separate the family and he can't house them and detain them together, because that's against American law, what is he supposed to do, Juan? He has to then just detain the child and then catch and release the smuggler?

This is a coyote's dream. That's why they bring the kids across the border in the first place, and that's why the previous president cut a deal with Mexico, you remain in Mexico while you apply for asylum. Or how about this idea, you apply for asylum in Central America at an embassy where everybody else in the world applies for asylum at.

But Joe Biden doesn't want to modernize the immigration system, he wants to overwhelm it so he can flip Texas blue and you will never see another Republican at the White House. And I don't want to ever hear again that the wall doesn't work because that's the only thing that works, along with agents and along with the Mexico deal.

I just looked at the release, Department of Homeland security where the wall is, human sector crossings down 87 percent. Rio Grande Valley, crossing is down 79 percent. And El Paso, sector crossings down 81 percent. If walls don't work, Juan, then wheels don't work. We know the truth.

PERINO: All right. Dagen, a final word from you.

MCDOWELL: To use Juan's word and to backup Jesse's point, it is cruel to encourage and promote illegal immigration, thereby encouraging and promoting the smuggling of children into the United States. You are putting children's lives at risk.

Biden is governing with the mantra of everything Trump did was bad, it must be undone and that leads to bad policy and making bad decisions, promoting illegal immigration, leading to a surge of people at the border, making the border less secure, to Jesse's point, and then encouraging those very smugglers. Politically, the Biden administration cannot continue Trump's effective and correct policy. That is sick and craven.

PERINO: All right. Everybody, that is good B-block. Coming up, no room for unity. Progressives are looking to purge moderate Democrats like Joe Manchin from the party who want to work with Republicans on COVID relief. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS (on camera): Some progressives not happy with calls for bipartisanship. A liberal group now wants to primary moderate Democrat Joe Manchin. He's been calling for Democrats to work with Republicans on COVID relief. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): I want to be bipartisan, so if they think that they're going to basically we're going to throw all caution to the wind and just shove it down people's throats, that is not going to happen. Chuck Schumer said yesterday on the floor, he said, this is going to be a bipartisan process. We encourage a bipartisan process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS (on camera): While Senator Manchin says that, Leader Chuck Schumer is prepared for Democrats to go at it alone on COVID stimulus. And Schumer says Biden supports that idea. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: Joe Biden is totally on board with using reconciliation. I've been talking to him every day. He told Senate Republicans that the $600 billion that they proposed was way too small. We are not going to dilute, dither, or delay.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD (on camera): Dither.

WILLIAMS: Dana, let me start with a reality test here, is there another Democrat, far left or anybody, who could actually defeat Joe Manchin in a primary or general election in West Virginia?

PERINO: So, I mean, have you ever known any senator that can sit on a fence like Joe Manchin? I mean, it's really, really incredible. Every six years Republican think, we're going to get rid of this guy in West Virginia but he wins. And the progressives coming after him in West Virginia, that is a complete gift to Joe Manchin.

They got Kamala Harris coming in there trying to pressure him and he is like, no, I'm fine, push back on that and then everyone thinks, he could be the one -- he could be the one to push back on a $15 an hour minimum wage or this $1.9 trillion. Joe Manchin is our guy.

Joe Manchin almost always votes with the Democrats. I think what Chuck Schumer is saying there is that they know that in the end, Senator Manchin will be with them. They -- I know that they hope for a bipartisan deal, but when he gets off the fence, I believe it will be to support the Democrats.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jesse, do you agree with Dana? Is it a blessing in disguise for Joe Manchin? You can say to voters, hey, look, those far- left people are coming after me.

WATTERS: Well, Dana is spot on. The Republicans overly romanticized Joe Manchin. I mean, the Republicans hooked up with Joe Manchin a few times on judges, but now they think they are in a relationship. No.

PERINO: Jesse.

WATTERS: Joe Manchin is going to flirt and then he's going to go home with the Democrats. That's how it's always going to be. And you know what, it's smart. If he goes with the Democrats, it's a bigger package, a bigger bailout for West Virginia, and fatter checks for West Virginia.

PERINO: And the Republican governor of West Virginia says that's what they want.

WILLIAMS: Yes, he does.

WATTERS: Yes, they want more money. I mean, are you going to run against like less money for people? No. That that ship has sailed. Politics is about power, Juan, and Republicans don't have any. So, what they're doing is they're trying to say, oh, Joe, you better keep your word. You said you were going to be bipartisan.

Joe can reach across the aisle, but he doesn't have to grab a hand and pull anybody over. He can posture, get cover from the press, and at the end of the day, just nuke the two trillion through and go big. Republicans, they lost the Georgia runoffs. All they can do is complain.

WILLIAMS: You know, Greg, I just noticed that neither Joe Manchin of West Virginia nor Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, both centrist, are up until 2024. So what is all this talk about?

GUTFELD: I don't know. I think the -- I think the bigger problem here is how Washington, in general, refuses to understand the word emergency. I mean, they're still treating this like it's another bill, right? They're actually having meetings. You know, we don't even have meetings for THE FIVE, right? We get a bit -- so, it's like -- you know, this is actually more urgent than a TV show.

And they have one meeting a day. Hey, Joe is going to meet with six people, and then he's going to meet with another group of people tomorrow. They should not be allowed to leave a room. And we talked about this before. The Dems deliberately halted aid in order to win an election. If you want to talk about the cruelest and most immoral thing of the year, that wins tops.

And then they -- again, they treat this bill like it's just another walk in the park. These are people that have no concept whatsoever of urgency unless it's to take your money or fondle an intern.

WATTERS: We have meetings, Greg. We just don't invite you to any meeting.

PERINO: I was going to say that.

GUTFELD: That's it.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Dagen, what do you think -- what do you think about Manchin's leverage in this deal, Dagen?

MCDOWELL: Well, he's not left enough. And that's why you see AOC or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Congressperson's cronies at least trying to come after him. There's going to be an incredible amount of pressure on him in, you know, in front of the camera and behind the scenes to vote to get rid of the filibuster. He said he wouldn't do that.

I just want to read the tweet that he put out where it AOC retweeted that, you know, death glare at him. Defund the police, defund my butt. That was Joe Manchin. But just a little warning to people. Being underestimated is a southerners' greatest weapon. So, please, you know, underestimate folks from the south because of the way we speak or where we're from, and then we're going to just sit back and watch your -- watch on when your pomposity melts into horror when we're beating you. So, that's a warning to the queen from Queens.

WILLIAMS: All right. Ahead, President Biden accused of being soft on crime. The New York Post claiming his policies could wreak havoc across the country. That's next for you on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: The surge in violent crime and anarchy in the United States we've seen could be just getting started. An op-ed in the New York Post warning Joe Biden soft on crime approach to law enforcement is going to wreak havoc on cities across America. Here's why. "Criminal justice in America is at a crossroads. The election of President Biden whose party's aligned with Black Lives Matter, who called Antifa an idea, and who cites systemic racism as the major problem facing Black Americans will make the next four years challenging for proponents of effective policing."

And if you want a perfect example of how Liberals have destroyed a city, just look at Portland. A new report out of there says it used to be one of the most desirable places for real estate investment, but now it's near the bottom of that list.

All right, Juan, I think it's clear. If you just look at Portland, policing is probably the most important thing you have in a major metropolitan area. Lawlessness was rampant, and then you have commercial and residential real estate fallout, and then you have less revenue, and then they can't pay for social services, death spiral. I mean, how can anybody deny that?

WILLIAMS: I think it's important to remember, Jesse, that any spike in violence in Portland happened under Donald Trump, not Joe Biden -- under Donald Trump. And remember --

WATTERS: So, you're saying, it's Trump's fault? You're saying it's Trump's fault that Antifa --

WILLIAMS: Hang on. Trump poured fire --

WATTERS: -- did all that?

WILLIAMS: Trump poured fire on the whole situation. If you recall --

WATTERS: He did?

WILLIAMS: He said, oh, this is Antifa, this is Black Lives Matter. Remember he said all this stuff --

WATTERS: Well, it was. It was.

WILLIAMS: He didn't deal with the fact that there were protests, legitimate protests against police brutality in this country.

WATTERS: Well, he sent the National Guard there to help out.

WILLIAMS: No, hang on. He didn't feel --

WATTERS: That's what you guys wanted to do in D.C.

WILLIAMS: -- the reality of what people were speaking about. In fact, you know, I mean, it's interesting. Just this weekend, we had a situation where an eight-year-old black girl handcuffed, was pepper-sprayed in the backseat of a police car in Rochester, and you think to yourself, I wonder why people have some trouble here -- why some people feel as if maybe the police acted on unacceptable fashion --

WATTERS: So that must be Biden's fault because that happened on Biden's watch, Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- why they might be -- why they might be protesting legitimately. But guess what, Trump said, oh, these people are terrorists and thugs. He had no respect for the idea of Americans standing up for their rights.

WATTERS: OK, well, Juan just offended Antifa, Greg, and he blamed all the lawlessness and violence on Donald Trump and Portland --

WILLIAMS: Oh, please.

WATTERS: -- after he watched the video of it for three months.

GUTFELD: You know, Juan was lucky that people don't have the time or the interest in going back and looking at old FIVE shows. But I have a really good memory of whenever we talked about Washington, or we talked about Portland, or we talked about Minneapolis, when we talked about Louisville. Juan's constant refrain was, it was a local problem. No National Guard. It was a local problem.

Now, he's looking back and he realizes, boy, I really screwed the pooch here. I have to blame it on Trump because I have nowhere to go with this argument. The fact is when all the stats --

WILLIAMS: What are talking about? That is not -- that is not true, Greg.

GUTFELD: That's exactly -- you've always said it was a local issue. You did.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: No, Greg. I said that if you're dealing with police, police departments are controlled by local government.

GUTFELD: Let me finish. Let me finish. Let me finish. We can come to -- I'm gelling the truth.

WILLIAMS: Well, if you engage me, I'm going to respond.

GUTFELD: All right, in five cities, right, we saw 34,000 excess felonies and 900 extra murders, OK. These were in cities that had sharp declines in police interaction, OK. So, we could see a direct link between the outpouring of activist rage and citizens dying because the police pulled back. And I will tell you that more Blacks died since these riots than before. And the numbers there are showing an increase in death rates.

So, I think that the idea -- the scary part that Jesse is hinting at -- when summer comes and you can't blame COVID anymore and another video surfaces, where are you going to be, right? Do you think we as a country will be better or worse equipped to deal with burning cities when we have fewer police in our departments, we have fewer open businesses with people willing to protect their business and the lack of will on our leaders who are too frightened to be called racist because they just want to protect their lawful citizens? But it's a local problem.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, Dagen, Juan said it was a local problem. Well, who do you think controls the local police department?

WILLIAMS: This is crazy.

WATTERS: In Portland, it's a Democrat, and he let it go.

MCDOWELL: Right. And, Juan, if you have read the article that this segment is based on, it says most law enforcement policy is set by state and local governments and it goes into all the defense attorneys and left --

WILLIAMS: That's what I said. My gosh.

MCDOWELL: Well, you just blamed -- you blamed Trump.

WATTERS: That's just Trump's fault.

MCDOWELL: You blamed Trump.

WILLIAMS: No, I said --

WATTERS: You can't have it both ways, Williams.

WILLIAMS: I said that if you want to talk about -- if you want to talk about Biden, let's look at when the spike occurred, Dagen. It occurred with Trump as president.

WATTERS: It occurred because you have left-wing defense attorneys who've been elected across this country who will not enforce the law. I will point to the fact that in LA County that you don't -- you've had a court case with the Association of Deputy District Attorneys because Gascon, the D.A. and L.A. won't enforce the three-strikes law. They've had to go to court over that.

The LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has notified George Gascon, the D.A. that he will begin sending his sheriff's deputy detectives to parole hearings to give victims a voice. This is a quote from Bill Melugin at Fox 11 in Los Angeles. Victims don't have a voice under this D.A. out there. He was elected by the police. But this is the insanity of it all where the criminals aren't responsible for the crimes that they commit.

WATTERS: Yes, Dana, I just don't know who Democrats are going to blame as we continue to see the surge in shootings throughout the country.

PERINO: Well, a couple of things. One, in Chicago, I don't know if you saw it this week, but one of the aldermen there is trying to work on setting up a safe place and a safe time for you to be able to go and fill up your car with gas so that you won't be a victim of carjacking.

One of the things that's happening with carjacking is that it's being done by a lot of youth who would be in school except for the teachers union is blocking the return to classroom, so they're not in school. And now what's going to happen. Those young people that get caught, they will now have police records. They might do some jail time. And we know what happens. It's hard to get out of that downward spiral.

The second thing, as I talked to a guy that lives in Portland, not too far from downtown. He's about half a mile from there, a businessman. He said that the violence downtown doesn't really affect his day to day life but what has affected a lot is the regulation that has basically forced businesses to decide to leave Oregon. There's no big research university there. They've allowed the city to be able to be taken over by Antifa.

And the other thing he told me is that everyone in his neighborhood that he knows is thinking about leaving Oregon, so then they'll be left with that mess.

WATTERS: Yes. I mean, we just saw footage of the mayor, Ted Wheeler in Portland, having this I think spray mace at an Antifa protester. I didn't see Trump anywhere near that. Up next, Joe Biden's press secretary refusing to apologize after mocking the Space Force.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refusing to apologize today after mocking a branch of our military, the Space Force. Here's what she said yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President has made a decision on keeping -- or keeping the scope of Space Force.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Wow, Space Force. It's the plane of today.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, it's a military branch.

PSAKI: It is an interesting question. I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I'm not sure that is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: He did say today that the space force has Biden's full support. Greg, she acted like she didn't know what it was, frankly. That was her way of covering it up.

PERINO: I'm sorry, I got cut off. We're you talking to me? I think that she -- look, I always found that like sarcasm at the podium, it doesn't ever work as well when it comes out of your mouth as it sounds in your head. I don't think she was denigrating the people that have those jobs. There's a lot of them. You know, Colorado, I think, Alabama, I think maybe even Texas.

And I'm excited for Space Force because like the Arctic Circle policy that I'm obsessed with, I think that the space policy, that's going to be next. So, yes, she probably doesn't know who the Space Force contact is yet, but I bet she does now.

MCDOWELL: Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes, I think we can say this now that she's awful. I mean, she's a complete lightweight. I mean, when you mock this Space Force, you pretty much mock the optimism and the desire to dream bigger and better things which is what America is. She'd rather mock it than defend it. And every person knows, even slow and old Joe understands that when you control space, you pretty much control everything. She would just gladly hand the keys to Earth over to China just because Trump started it.

MCDOWELL: I know. And does she not -- Juan, does she not read, well, the New York Times? They wrote an extensive piece about space warfare and the threat of China. They actually wrote among the most important national security issues now facing President Biden is how to contend with the threat that China poses to the American military in space. Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't have any argument with you, Dagen. I think that's probably right. I don't -- but you know, I mean, I think we're going way overboard on this. I don't think she was mocking anybody. Gen. Jay Raymond who is the head of Space Force said his own mother doesn't know what Space Force does.

I think it's like 2,500 people. It's not like a million people in the U.S. Army. It's brand new. And basically what they do is like GPS systems, missile warnings, you know, track satellites. It's not about warfare. So, I just think that, you know, maybe we should, you know, just -- I think Jen Psaki is doing a great job. I just don't see this as an issue.

MCDOWELL: Jesse, you're Doctor Mock. What say you?

WATTERS: I hate to agree with Juan. It makes me sick to my stomach to do so. But I do. I think she was trying to tell a joke that didn't land. Trust me. I've been there, Jen. But, you know, all the Democrats voted for Space Force. And we got to confront the Russians and the Chinese there because, Juan, I do disagree there, it is going to be a battle zone.

And why do you think all these billionaires are sending rockets up there? They think we're going to destroy the planet one day and we're going to have to colonize space. And who's going to be there to defend us? Space force.

MCDOWELL: China.

WILLIAMS: It was counting on you.

MCDOWELL: Yes. Well, we got to go. "ONE MORE THING" is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Its' time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'll go first.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Robots are great. Robots are great. Robots are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes. But are they really? What's worse than a robot dog with legs? How about one with an extra creepy arm? Check out this one from Boston Dynamics. Brand new, can pick up laundry, which is not what it's really going to do, pull a cinderblock, plant trees with its new extra arm. So, you asked me why I bow to our future robot overlords. Because they are evolving and we are not.

It took us billions of years to get to Greg Gutfeld. In 50 years, these are going to rule the world. We are god creating our own destroyers I, for one, am on their side.

PERINO: At least maybe we can live in space by then.

GUTFELD: Dana. Yes.

PERINO: I want to show you this.

GUTFELD: Space dogs.

PERINO: You know, like you're in a rush and you just can't be bothered. And this like -- this black dog here is like, I got to get across here. Excuse me, excuse me, out of my way. He just knocks that dog right into the water. I mean, unbelievable.

I also wanted to mention I have an interview up. How Dana Perino stays positive on a stressful day. Check it out. Also, Trey Gowdy will interview former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tonight 7:00 p.m. Eastern on "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME." So, you can check that out too.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: Here's how to help out small businesses during a pandemic. One of my personal favorite brands, the Normal Brand, has teamed up with country star Luke Combs. They're selling these baseball caps. All the profits go to the Barstool Fund. You guys know what that is. They've already raised over $34 million for small businesses. So, go check out the Normal Brand and grab a hat today.

PERINO: That's great.

GUTFELD: All right, Juan, you got 20 seconds, 30 seconds.

WILLIAMS: I'm not sure I can do it, but I'll try, Greg. This February is very special for people who love calendars. Take a look at this calendar. Yes, February is a picture-perfect rectangle of 28 days. There's lots of fun on calendars. Like, remember Inauguration Day, that was 1-20-21. And there's so many other palindromes, a record number this year.

GUTFELD: Fantastic. All right, sorry, Dagen, we're out of time. My favorite perfect square is coming up. Hey, Bret.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.