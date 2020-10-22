Gutfeld on the media dismissing the Hunter Biden story as 'Russian disinformation'

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” October 21, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I am Greg Gutfeld, with Jesse Watters, Juan Williams, Bret Baier, and she drives a big wheel for Uber, Dana Perino, THE FIVE. Remember when the media political acts as dismissed the Hunter scandal as Russian deceit?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russian disinformation or foreign disinformation or even dis -- you know, campaign disinformation, period.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is most likely propaganda.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Prosecutors do not open investigations based on disinformation provided by Russian intelligence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Sorry, guys. The FBI and Justice Department just shot that theory down. No surprise since even the Doltz (ph) who signed that letter claiming it was a Putin plot, including the keystone cops of National Security, Clapper and Brennan claim there's no evidence. So once hired to fair out disinformation, Clapper and Brennan now roll their own.

I guess the meeting will jump on this and focus on the big man. Was it a quid pro quo how Hunter sought millions for pop in exchange whatever China wanted. Not so. Asking media to give equal time to Biden's real scandal after four years of pushing the bogus Trump once, that's like asking CNN's to cover their legal analysts Zoom habits.

The media is happy to chase a woman nodding to Trump in a town hall, but not any story that exposes their journalistic shortcomings. So outraged over 2016, they put America through hell, unleashing a non-stop parade of unsubstantiated direct (ph), starting with the Steele dossier and culminating and diverting resources with their sham impeachment as COVID spread.

Their obsession cost lives. And now, they refuse to cover this one story about how the Biden's put our nation's interests up for sale. How dare you waste our time? We have to track down a cop who wore a MAGA hat, a sorority girl critical of BLM on Instagram. That's the real story. But the scandal isn't just what Hunter did for dad and what dad knew.

It's also how once gain the media decides what truths to bury. No wonder Americans despise the press. If only Hunter had come out and endorsed Trump, then he would be toast. All right, the two of us are here in New York City holding down the fort as they say.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: That's right.

GUTFELD: The other Five-ers are in a place called Nashville, known as the Athens of the south. They have their own Parthenon there. Dana, did you know that?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: No, I did not know that.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Bret Baier knew it. He's nodding along.

(CROSSTALK)

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: I did know it.

GUTFELD: Oh, you did? You read the fact sheet?

BAIER: Yeah, I did. And by the way, I just want to say the French existentialist look today is really good.

PERINO: I thought it was Robert Wagner again.

GUTFELD: Would you like to come up to my apartment and listen to me recite my poems over an acoustic guitar?

BAIER: Do you smoke a pipe?

GUTFELD: Yes, I do -- and not Hunter's pipe by the way.

WATTERS: OK.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: OK. All right, to you, Mr. Baier, what do you make of the DOJ saying this isn't a Russian disinformation campaign?

BAIER: Well, listen. That's a big part of this story. And I think you're going to start to see, I think, other news organizations start to cover this more intently as this drips out. I mean, I'm -- they're -- the president has teased that there is a big story to come from the Wall Street Journal. I am hearing similar things, whether it's today, tonight, tomorrow.

And we're going to see where this story goes. But you had Major Garrett with CBS tweeting out the DOJ, FBI believing that it is not Russian disinformation. And obviously, you have what the DNI said on our air with Maria Bartiromo about that too. I think that, at some point, it's too much not to cover.

GUTFELD: Yeah. You know, Dana, I'm almost going to go on to Twitter to see how many people are typing, tweeting tick, tick, tick boom. I doubt there are any.

PERINO: Yes. So all those people that were just letting this out that there was a big bombshell to come and then rarely ever it. I have been on Twitter a little bit today, mostly no. I didn't see that, Greg. I can be the one that checks for you. I do think that tomorrow night, regardless of whether media wants to cover it, President Trump is going to cover it.

They've signalled that the president is going to bring this up, even if the debate moderator doesn't. And again, I go back to this idea that I find it a little bit strange that the Biden team has not done more to at least answer some of it, even if it was on background. Because one of things that Mike Pence did so effectively in the vice presidential debate is he drew Kamala Harris out on court-packing.

Because the Biden/Harris had refused to talk about court-packing so much, that by the time you had 100 million people watching, then he was able to lower the boom on that. So I think that you could see something similar tomorrow night, and then everybody will be covering it.

GUTFELD: Yeah. You know, Juan, I would imagine that you are overjoyed to find out that it's not the Russians, because you would be relieved that they were not tampering with our elections and this is a good sign.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, sometimes I just have to laugh.

Because just -- I think it was on the front page of every newspaper two days ago how the Russians continue to mess around with our elections. And Russians were indicted that GRB group or whatever for not only getting involved in the U.S. elections in 16 but the French elections.

And that they are the prime actors on the global stage in terms of cyber espionage. But, you know, to me, all of the story is being blown up unnecessarily by a Trump campaign that is drowning. And they are trying to just flail and drag everybody else down with them. So I'm going to say this is a silly story. I am glad that people want to go on and on. But I would like to just point out some facts, Greg.

Today, we learned that, in fact, President Trump had a bank account in China and paid more taxes in China than he paid in the United States. I mean, that's a fact. That's what happened today. And today, we learned again that the president, the great deal-maker, can't get Mitch McConnell to agree on a stimulus plan to help the American economy at this juncture.

So he will do anything, including, you know, make up a conspiracy tale that everybody follows. But to me, you know --

GUTFELD: No one's denied those emails. He didn't make up those emails.

They're real.

WILLIAMS: Who does it get back to, Rudy Giuliani. Rudy Giuliani and the intelligence agencies had to warn the White House that he was being used by the Russians that there was a danger. And now, today, Rudy Giuliani is caught in a very, very sad pose apparently in the latest Borat movie. Maybe he should be busy being shamed instead of trying to, you know, concoct conspiracy tales.

GUTFELD: Well, I guess if Borat shows you how easily people can get into a compromising situation, so I don't think he just helped Hunter's case.

Jesse, what are your thoughts?

WATTERS: Juan knows the computer's real. I mean, Hunter signed the receipt. The FBI signed the subpoena. We have seen both signatures. And the emails are not handwritten notes, Juan. These are time-stamped emails.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I hope President Trump is listening to Jesse Watters and follows your advice in tomorrow night's debate. Go down that rabbit hole. You will be the only one there with him.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Juan, you don't get to push fake news about Russia for four years. Get caught and try to pull it again. No one's listening to that anymore. The emails show that there is influence-peddling from the VP while he was in office, and that there is a kickback scheme arranged by the son from Chinese bankers. I don't feel good about the son of a VP selling access to his dad and his dad using taxpayer money to push policies to get his son rich.

The American people don't like that. You know what else, Juan? The president was accused of awful things. He was spied upon. He was investigated. He turned over thousands of documents, had his family, his campaign, and his cabinet testify, do depositions for years, and they found nothing. Yet, they have some evidence on Joe for doing something super shady.

Joe says it didn't happen, and then gets censored by the big tech. That's when you know you got him. Because what is the deal now? Anything that hurts Joe Biden before a campaign is Russia disinformation. Was Tara Reid Russian? Were the riots all summer, was that Russian? So now, if you have a story that you run that's bad for Joe, you have to have your copy editors at Twitter check it out.

You have to send the Hunter hard drive over to Silicon Valley so they can flush it out. That's not how these things work. Clapper and Brennan who lied about collusion evidence and then they were telling the truth about how there was no evidence of collusion behind closed doors. We're not going to fall for that again. It's over, Juan. We got him.

WILLIAMS: Let me tell you, Jesse. Jesse, didn't you hype the Dunham report? Where is that? Didn't you hype unmasking -- where's that? How many times do you go down the same road with this guy, Jesse? You're going to get hurt.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- getting hurt, Juan? You are not going to hurt me. I'll tell you that.

GUTFELD: All right, all right. I feel like I should --

BAIER: Have you seen the fall leaves here?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I believe I should smoke a cigarette in the break. Coming up next, the countdown to the final debate, how President Trump and Joe Biden are planning to attack each other tomorrow night.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: All eyes on the final presidential debate tomorrow, the stakes incredibly high for both candidates. Joe Biden bracing for attacks from President Trump over his son, Hunter. The Biden campaign pre-emptively responding with a statement that reads in part and here I'm quoting, "when Donald Trump obsesses over right wing fringe conspiracy theories.

He merely reinforces what we've said the whole time that he is forced to run away from his own record because his pandemic response continues to be a train wreck." And even some in the GOP are urging Trump to focus on policy over personal attacks. The Los Angeles Times notes that all the chaos in the final stretch could be exhausting the very voters that Trump needs. Dana, do you think that if the president chooses to focus on Hunter, it could move votes?

PERINO: Well, I think that the people -- it's hard to say, right? One- third of the vote is already in by tomorrow night because of early voting, OK? So there's that. You already have people who are -- said that they're committed. They -- we know that President Trump is actually talking about the debate now. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: About who? Well, I think the media's very unfair. And I think it's very bad that they are not talking about foreign affairs. They are supposed to be talking about foreign affairs. And I think that the anchor is a very biased person. Her parents are very biased. But that's my life. In the meantime, that's the White House standing behind me, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Inaudible)

TRUMP: I do prep. I do prep.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Inaudible)

TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, you have abandoned the fight against the virus?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right.

WILLIAMS: Well, that was President Trump about to get in a helicopter. I think he's going down to North Carolina for some campaign -- a campaign rally this evening. But Dana, you were saying?

PERINO: Well, I just -- you know, he is -- one, he is -- I think he's doing something very smart. He's suggesting that he is the underdog in the debate tomorrow night. He also suggesting, you know, he is roughing up the ref, the moderator. I don't think that's entirely fair because let's see how she does. And just because your parents may have given contributions to Democrats, it doesn't mean that you have.

But the other thing is that I think that he's going to do is he, one, he will be sharper. And if he -- anyone who has seen Hamilton, there is a song where Aaron Burg gives Hamilton some really great advice that's good for everybody, which is to talk less and smile more. He's already indicated that he's going to talk less to let Biden go ahead and take the lead.

And if you remember, in the NBC town hall last week, there's that one lady, that voter, she said that President Trump had a very nice smile.

WILLIAMS: Indeed. So Bret, if in fact the president brings up Hunter Biden, the Democrats are saying, well, you know what, why doesn't the vice president bring up Ivanka? Bring up the fact that Jared's not qualified to run the COVID virus response.

BAIER: Yeah. I think there are Democrats who are saying that. I think that the former vice president is in the mindset of normalcy, of just calm, hit the marks, play to the economy, play to COVID, and don't create any waves.

And, you know, one of the tactics here now is that this mute button. There is two minutes where the candidates will get uninterrupted talk.

You know, in the first debate that didn't happen. And maybe that's not a great thing for Joe Biden. Sometimes, he doesn't get to the bell, at least that's what we saw in the Democratic primary, where he says you know what, I am done. We will see. We'll see how that plays with the full two minutes of an answer.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, Dana mentioned this week. The president is trying to push the ref around here. He's been critical of Kristen Welker. He was of course, critical of Chris Wallace. He -- critical of Steve Scully, and he attacked the Debate Commission for the mute button. He doesn't like the choice of topics. Is he looking for an excuse for losing?

WATTERS: No. I think he's just being honest with how he feels. And in Kristen's defense, you know, my parents are far left and look how I turned out, Juan. I don't know. You could always make that case. But you don't need to know who her parents donated to, to know she is a Democrat. We have been watching her on MSNBC for years. She's clearly a Democrat. That's fine.

The president is always dealing with Democrats, whether they're moderators or people leaking about him in his own administration. So that's not the issue. He's going to go after Joe Biden for the pay-for-play with China.

And Americans hate corruption. Welker will try to bail Joe out. You can guarantee that. And he's going to stay focused on it.

I wouldn't listen to anonymous Republicans giving Donald Trump advice about how to win. Republicans lost two times in a row. I think Donald Trump knows how to win, and I think he should trust his instincts there. I do believe that he should really laser-focus on the economy. He can feast on Joe Biden's economic record. It is atrocious. He paints Biden as the pro- lockdown guy.

He has got a fetish with lockdowns for some reason. That makes no sense.

And it was, Juan, supposed to be about foreign policy. But the president's foreign policy has been so good. It's not even a topic. Joe doesn't even bring it up on the campaign trail with the little circles of people around him watching because it has been pretty good. So we'll what happens. It is a crucial debate, though.

I mean, this race has tightened in the battlegrounds. It's neck and neck.

And I think the president just has to be disciplined, focused, and treat Joe like he treated Hillary at that second debate in 2016. Just be really fact-based and methodical, and he will do well.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Greg, do you think Biden will bring up Trump's failure to pay American taxes while he was paying Chinese taxes on a secret bank account?

GUTFELD: Well, it doesn't matter, because the way you positioned it is inaccurate.

WATTERS: It's not a secret.

GUTFELD: Yeah. And how is it secret if we already know about it? Anyway, in terms of debate advice, I find it interesting that Dana quoted a man who settled an argument by shooting him to death, really, Dana. How dare you?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: So anyway, but speaking of violence, speaking of violence, Joe Biden once said that if you elect him, you are going to get rid of the violence in the street. It was a subtle way of extorting a vote from the American people, saying that if Trump wins, the violence will continue. So a great question that Kristen Welker could ask Joe or President Trump could ask Joe. Let's say you lose.

What would say to the angry, upset population that are going out on the streets to reduce the chances of chaos and unrest and looting and arson and all of the things that we have experienced before? Because if Biden loses, he told us there is going to be more violence. So somebody has to got ask him. If he loses, what is he going to say to the population to prevent the fires and the violence that will 100 percent happen because he said so?

WILLIAMS: All right. Coming up, Joe Biden promising not to raise taxes, but President Trump is warning there will be a massive tax hike if the former VP is elected, next on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: I love that tune. Welcome back. President Trump making the case last night that Joe Biden's tax policy will hurt the economy. The president also claiming average Americans will end up paying more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This is an election between the Trump super-recovery, which is happening right now, and a Biden depression. If he gets elected, you will have a depression, the likes of which you have never seen. You know he is going to double, triple, and now quadruple your taxes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: But Kamala Harris and Joe Biden say rich Americans will be the only ones seeing higher tax bills.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS (D) VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Joe Biden will not increase taxes on anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year, period.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm not going to raise taxes on a single solitary American making less than $400,000 a year. You won't a penny more. It's a guarantee.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: No one else shows that might not necessarily be the case. The Wall Street Journal op-ed noting, quote, "the hidden trap in Biden's tax hike, social security levy would go up for everyone eventually." Jesse, you know, you talk about the substance here. And this is where the president, if he is on his game tomorrow night, could take the moment to go into the details of literally tax policy, as boring as that may sound. It's important for a lot of people.

WATTERS: It is. And he should just say Joe Biden would kill this recovery with the largest tax increase in U.S. history. At least Barack Obama waited four taxes to raise taxes during that recovery. I mean, we are talking about income taxes, estate taxes, investment taxes, corporate taxes. And remember how high the gas prizes were under Obama and Joe Biden.

I mean, he lied about, like, if you liked your healthcare can you keep it.

I don't trust when he says he's not going to raise taxes for people making under 400K. What's he going to do with the money anyway? What's he going to spend it on, infrastructure? Whatever happened to the stimulus? Where did that money go, Joe? I mean, Nancy's been wanted to do infrastructure, I thought, for four years.

But she can't do the deal with Donald Trump. What's she going to spend it on, healthcare? I mean, they already raised taxes with Barack Obama and healthcare premiums went up. Is he going to send the money to what, his donors so they can build some solar panels? No, we tried that already.

Everywhere Joe Biden goes, the middle class gets hosed and the rich donors make out great.

Look at Delaware. They lost all of their shipping jobs, their factories.

Credit cards and the banks, they're doing great. I mean, look at the factories that we lost, the manufacturing jobs that were lost under the last eight years when Joe was in the VP office. It's not good. He's an open wound. I'd go in there and attack.

BAIER: Juan, how long can Biden say $400,000 and less doesn't see a tax increase when you're getting are challenged day after day about that fact?

If you repeal the Trump tax cuts, automatically, you're going to be touching people below 400K.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that the key point that I read in all these articles is eventually, people say, oh, by 2030. Well, that's 10 years'

hands. And right now the American people say, in fact, yes, raise taxes on the rich.

The big news today, in my mind was poll showing that whereas President Trump had the advantage on one issue in his campaign that he was a better steward of the economy than Joe Biden would be, now they're tied on this issue. Now, the American people are saying --

WATTERS: What poll is that?

WILLIAMS: -- yes, I think -- I think -- New York Times-Siena out this morning.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: I suggest -- I'm going to pay for a subscription for you.

WATTERS: I got one.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, the key -- the key reason -- the key reason for that in my mind, again, is news of the day. President Trump, the dealmaker, can't get Mitch McConnell to turn his attention to the fact that so many Americans are unemployed, facing bankruptcy, increasing levels of poverty, and get a stimulus package.

BAIER: Well, I mean, you could say -- you could say it differently.

WILLIAMS: McConnell says, oh, no, Republicans aren't going to do that right now.

BAIER: You could -- you could say that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't do a deal under what she said --

WILLIAMS: No, in fact, Mnuchin -- isn't Mnuchin trying to negotiate a deal right now with Pelosi and the one who says I'm not doing it is Mitch McConnell.

BAIER: All right, Dana, your thoughts.

PERINO: Well, he's done that today, the Senate Democrats banded together to block a vote on a bill that would have provided $100 billion -- $105 billion to students $16 billion for testing, $31 billion for vaccine development, $20 billion in farm assistance, $15 billion in child care and

$10 billion to the United States Postal Service, which I think they wanted to support.

So, they are delaying this. And I think that she has -- look, I think Nancy Pelosi has played this very well. And she has gotten to a point where now the president saying he'll go even higher than her original cost. And he's got the senators all bollixed up and say it is a problem for America that they can't get this done, but that money was in there.

And I do feel sorry for the Wall Street Journal editorial board because it must get very tiring to have to write Economics 101 every election cycle. I mean, this is pretty obvious. And I think that President Trump tomorrow night could say, look, Joe Biden wants to raise your taxes in the middle of a pandemic in a recession.

I want to be able to provide you the freedom to get back to work safely, to provide for your families, and I am not going to raise your taxes or go back to a regulatory state because I want to get us back to the economy that we had before the pandemic. I think that's a pretty simple message if he can deliver it.

BAIER: French existentialist poet. Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, as Albert Camus once said in the fall, taxing an economy that's under a novel duress, like a unique pandemic, is the exact opposite thing you would want to do. When your mother has the flu, do you force her to walk two miles uphill carrying an acme say, filled with coins? That's exactly what you're doing to the economy when you tax it.

This goes back to that theory that when something's broken, the Republicans usually are figuring out how to fix it because it takes -- it takes like logic and reasoning. The Democrats come later and then they break it again, and then the Republicans have to come in and fix it.

Right now, the economy was broken by a novel virus. And the idea that taxing -- taxation is the answer is only because that's the answer the Democrats have with every problem. Its taxation, taxing the rich, especially because that's the easiest thing to say, and then the media will never ask those questions because they agree with the Democrats, which is why Trump has to bring it up in the debate, because Kristen Welker is not going to ask a critical question about taxes.

BAIER: All right, straight ahead, former President Obama hitting the campaign trail to help out Joe Biden. We'll tell you what President Trump thinks about that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: So, you're lucky live at the stage in Philadelphia where former President Obama is set to make his first appearance on the campaign trail for his former V.P. Joe Biden. President Trump not fazed by the return of his former rival to the political spotlight. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They came up to me. Sir, I have bad news. What? President Obama is going to start campaigning for Sleepy Joe. I said, is that good or bad news? Because don't forget, he campaigned for Hillary harder than Hillary did, right? He said he will not get the nomination. I got the nomination. He will not be your president. I became the president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And as we've been telling you about how Democrats are terrified that the party could be heading for a 2016 repeat, longtime Democratic strategist Paul Begala capturing how some in the party are feeling.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAUL BEGALA, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: They're not overconfident, believe me.

They're living in this border town between passionate and panicked. In fact, I talked to Democrats all the time. The most common thing that Democrats say is -- they're scared to death.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And, Juan, I assume that he is referring to the bedwetters that have become famous on this show, the bedwetting Democrats who are concerned but a repeat of 2016 is about to happen to them. But tell me a little bit about Barack Obama. He's coming out on the campaign trail. How important is it for this turnout in Philadelphia for Biden team that wants to win Pennsylvania?

WILLIAMS: I think it's really important. I think he is their magic sauce, Dana, at this point. He's their best weapon. And it's improving in terms of fundraising in this cycle. He's their top fundraiser. It's -- you know, it's also interesting to hear President Obama -- President Trump's take on this because when President Obama left office, he had a plus-60 percent approval rating. President Trump has never have been close to this.

I mean, why he takes on -- it's like he goes after Hillary Clinton. He goes after Bernie Sanders. Now he goes after President Obama. Well, he's not going to win against President Obama. He might do well -- he did well, very well against Hillary, but I think he should leave Obama alone or he get crushed.

PERINO: Jesse, these events that the Democrats are doing on their side, it's hard to get a feel for them. You know, the drive-in event versus the rallies that President Trump is doing, it's just hard to tell. Like, is there real enthusiasm out there? What do you think?

WATTERS: I haven't seen any enthusiasm, and that's the problem. I think about where they're sending Barack Obama. If Joe was up big, you know, they'd be sending him to Texas. They'd be sending them to Arizona and Georgia. No, they're sending him to Philadelphia, because if you look at the early votes that have been returned, the ballots, the model show Blacks in Pennsylvania, only 10 percent requested ballots. That's not going to cut it.

And remember the DNC speech, Barack Obama pleading with Democrats, request your ballots, request your ballots, you got a vote, vote, vote. Well, they didn't listen, because they didn't request and they're not turning them back. So, that's not good. And every time Barack Obama is not on the ticket, Democrats get shellacked. That's just history.

But, you know, he will juice the base in Philly. I don't think it's going to do anything. They don't have a great ground game to turn these people out on Election Day. Biden has never delivered there. It's a COVID-19 situation. You're not going to be busing a lot of people around like you usually do. So, I just don't see it happening, and another four years of Donald Trump just takes a wrecking ball to the legacy of Barack Obama. It's already about 80 percent gone.

And then you know what a second term of Donald Trump does, Juan? You finally get to the bottom of Obama gate.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh. I think I want to scream, Jesse. Four more years, oh no.

PERINO: You mean Paul Begala can scream. Greg Gutfeld, get your thoughts.

GUTFELD: Yes, I worry about Paul Begala. I felt like he was trying to out- Toobin Toobin. I mean, if it hurts like that, you should go to a doctor immediately. But you know what, I can't -- I can't believe Barack Obama is enjoying this trip, right.

And I imagine him coming to Philly for leaving Hawaii because Biden is in trouble. He looks like he's having as much fun as me in like an unconscious bias training session at H.R. He's just like this is -- he wishes that they had a candidate who had it in the bag and he wouldn't have to do this. So, I think he's just, you know, he's taken one for the team.

PERINO: What do you think, Bret, about that? You covered the Obama administration.

BAIER: Yes. He doesn't have a great track record when it comes to endorsements. You know, I mean, he campaigned hard for the Florida gubernatorial candidates, for Bill Nelson for Senate down in Florida. He campaigned for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams and put his weight behind that.

And he's late in the game, frankly, for Joe Biden. He's done some fundraising, but he's, it's kind of late. But he is, I agree with Juan, a star in the Democratic Party, and seen as such. But I also agree with Jesse. You're not going to Philadelphia unless you trying to play defense there or trying to get Pennsylvania over the edge and it's close there.

PERINO: But I think it probably would be a waste to send him to Texas, but probably at least for the Biden team, you would want him to go to Philly.

So, that's where the president -- former president will be. Up next, President Trump boasting that politics will become boring if Joe Biden wins. We'll find out what you think too.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Make America boring again, President Trump with this prediction on life if Joe Biden wins the presidency.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If you want to depression, doom, and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe Biden, and boredom. If you had sleepy Joe, nobody is going to be interested in politics anymore. That's going to be the end of that. They will all go out of business. They should have gone out of business four years ago, then I came along.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Bret, you've covered it all. We've had special counsel, we've had impeachment, we've had a pandemic, we've had riots, we'd have trade wars, border crisis, Kavanaugh. There's got -- there's got to be a group of Americans that might just say, you know what, I just might want to be bored.

BAIER: It's one of the pitches, Jesse, for the Biden campaign, honestly, in and that is no chaos.

WATTERS: Yes.

BAIER: Like for the people who are exhausted from reading tweets, who are reacting to the thing of the day that goes to 11. But I do think that there is a real dichotomy here of people who think that the policies for President Trump and what he's done, what he's doing, what he would do, are on one side, and then what he says and what he tweets and what he -- whatever, on the other side of the paper.

And it depends on which side of the paper you're more focused on. Some people are focused on the policy stuff. And for those people, they don't care about all that other.

WATTERS: Yes. Juan, to that point, it has been a very results-oriented first term. There's no denying that. But you will have to admit, it's not just Trump's personality that's caused a lot of the turbulence in the last four years. This constant clash with the media, with the Democrats, it's just -- it's warfare, open warfare 24/7 that does create a less than boring atmosphere.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think we've had people who have had antagonistic relationships with the press before. This is a president who has to say to suburban women, or housewives as he calls them, won't you please like me? I mean, the fact is that so many Americans want us to get back to normal, want to get away from the dismissive rhetoric that comes from this president and the Twitter tirades.

So, they just want somebody who they can have faith and trust and think is a role model for their kids rather than someone they have to explain away to their children.

WATTERS: Greg, would you like to react to it what Juan said?

GUTFELD: Well, everything that he just brought up is about words and not deeds, so we're not actually talking about real exhaustion, we're not talking about getting up at 4:00 a.m. to milk a cow or drive a truck across country. This exhaustion that people are complaining about are over tweets.

Well, God help you. Turn off the damn Twitter machine then if you're so exhausted by Donald Trump. Oh, you poor little baby.

You know there is going to be a shift. It's going to be a shift from bad words to bad deeds. Because the one thing we don't know about Joe is what he's going to do in the face of like the woke, the woke crowd, who want to drag America away from its capitalist origins into some kind of strange abyss in which we're all faced in this ongoing witch trial of oppression.

What are we guilty of? And that's going to be the way the country is going to be under Joe, because he has no spine at all. Worry about the deeds.

Don't worry about the words.

WATTERS: Dana, here's how I see it. It's pretty simple. Are Americans ready for another shot? You want another shot, or you want to have some water and go to bed early? I think some people might want to drink some water and go to bed early.

PERINO: You're asking me.

WATTERS: I think --

BAIER: Dana wants another shot.

WATTERS: But I do think the American people, they like how the nights go and they want to do another shot.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God. Wow.

PERINO: Oh, my God. Yes, I just think that I'm like the wrong person to ask because I can't hang at night, and you know that.

WATTERS: That's true.

PERINO: And so, I feel a little bit like it's impossible for me to answer that. Can I say one thing about exhaustion and this desire for normalcy? I think that there's something that people -- just keep -- bear with me, people, for a second, those watching. I understand that you're frustrated that it feels like the things are so divided, and you're looking for a role model. But I also honestly believe this, that if you are looking for a role model for your family, that you have to set the best personal example.

Nobody else can do that for you.

Like I think there are better ways to think about bringing people together than worrying about what's happening at the White House, on Twitter, etcetera, that a lot of this really comes back to how can you be the best possible role model for yourself, for your family, for your employees, for your neighborhood, for your community because that's really how America became great in the first place.

WATTERS: All right, Bret, thank you for being here.

BAIER: You bet.

WATTERS: And we will see you later on "SPECIAL REPORT." "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, Greg, it's the final showdown before Election Day. Trump and Joe Biden facing off in the final debate tomorrow night. And remember, all of you can be part of it. Fox News Democracy 2020 Live is there for you with instant analysis, access to voting on the big issues, and the candidates, as well as trivia and live running up to the second blog with our own Chad Pergram and Chris Stirewalt.

use the camera on your phone to scan the Q.R. code that you see on the screen.

That's it. And if you miss it, don't worry, you'll see it again tomorrow throughout the day and right before that important debate.

Fox News Democracy 2020 Live is the singular experience you won't find anywhere else. So, scan in or log on and join us tomorrow. It all starts one hour before the big debate, the last presidential debate 8:00 p.m.

Eastern right here.

GUTFELD: Yes, I don't think a lot of people know this. The debate is only on Fox. Did you know that? It was -- it's been -- there's some kind of technological problem and it's been canceled on every network.

WILLIAMS: Imagine.

GUTFELD: All right, I got a new podcast. It's with Dr. Gad Saad. It's on his new book, The Parasitic Mind and it's amazing. Go to Fox News pod -- radio -- whatever. I'm tired of plugging things. But it's a great thing. G . All right, do I have time for this? Greg's Cooking with the Bushes.

I love to cook and I like bush babies, so let's just check out this bushbaby as he tries practicing the culinary art of Sous vide which is boiling something in a bag and water, which helps make the food inside the tree is especially tender. He's quite the cook and he's also -- you know what they say, he's great in the kitchen and he's great outside as well.

WATTERS: Didn't I say it?

GUTFELD: Thank you, Jesse. Your turn.

WATTERS: OK, let's do a feeding frenzy for everybody.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Everybody except those of us who are not here. We have very rare Del Monte pink glow pineapples. They're grown in Costa Rica, and they've been being produced for 15 years and they're finally here at Fox News.

They're less sour than your traditional pineapple. They're a little sweeter and they have this lycopene which is this little pigment that makes it pink. And shall we try it?

GUTFELD: It's delicious.

WATTERS: Gutfeld has some.

GUTFELD: It's confusing.

WATTERS: You're not supposed to eat it before the host.

PERINO: Why -- what are you getting for the pineapple?

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: Why -- Jesse, why are you doing this?

WATTERS: This isn't a quid pro quo, Dana.

GUTFELD: Yes. Do you remember that --

WILLIAMS: Quid pro quo? It looks like meat. It looks like meat.

GUTFELD: It's considered meat.

WATTERS: It's the meat of the forest.

GUTFELD: Yes, the meat of the forest, like Athens of the South. How did we prop that all around? Dana, go ahead.

WATTERS: Wait a second.

GUTFELD: Data?

WATTERS: Now, go.

PERINO: OK, I want to tell you about Vivian Millie Bailey. She's 102-year- old World War II veteran. She pulled out all the stops for her birthday last Sunday. She is a retired First Lieutenant from the Women's Army Corps.

And so, she always wanted to go skydiving. She got extra motivation after seeing George H.W. Bush do it on his major birthdays. So, she was all smiles after the jump. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How was your jump?

VIVIAN MILLIE BAILEY, VETERAN, WORLD WAR II: It was wonderful, a real thrill.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How did it feel when you landed?

BAILEY: I'm just glad that I landed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And we're glad you landed too. That's our song, that's our queue.

GUTFELD: That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hi Bret, long time

--

BAIER: Hi Greg, long time no see. All right, thanks.

