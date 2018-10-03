Gutfeld on the Ice Capades

This just in: The New York Times says Brett Kavanaugh once threw ice cubes in a bar. I know. Ice, frozen water shaped like cubes. Obviously, we can have this fiend on the Supreme Court. If he treats ice like a weapon, what might he do with a snow cone?

Now, The Times admits the writer of this piece had once, on Twitter, deemed Kavanaugh a threat to society. The Times calls using this writer an error, mostly because they got caught once again. But it's ice.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: These police documents that show that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice in someone's face during a bar fight when he was in college. Do you feel that that is in anyway disqualifying for someone to sit on the Supreme Court?

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO, D-HAWAII: This is why we need an FBI investigation because there are a lot of allegations, and the reports really are about how he behaves when he is drunk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Yes, maybe they do want to abolish ICE.

So, you see what's going on here? It's called the list. When initial incidents are uncorroborated, you build a menu of even more incomplete items to create an illusion of corroboration. First, ice, then, nuggies and finally, jaywalking. Talk about a petty criminal.

Meanwhile, accuser number three who faced a few allegations of her own, failed to navigate a Q and A:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KATE SNOW, NBC NEWS: Did you see Brett Kavanaugh, you know, spiking a punch --

JULIE SWETNICK, KAVANAUGH ACCUSER: Well, I saw him giving red solo cups to quite a few girls during that time frame. I saw him around the punch, I won't say bowls or the punch containers. I don't know what he did, but I saw him by them, yes.

SNOW: You know what I'm going to ask, everyone is wondering if one of those people was Brett Kavanaugh.

SWETNICK: I cannot specifically say that he was one of the ones who assaulted me, but before this happened to me, at that party, I saw Brett Kavanaugh there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

You know, her lawyer, "Cue Ball Superman," might want to hold off on the presidential run for now. Which reminds me of a joke: What's the difference between a drunk and a journalist? Journalists blackout when sober; faced with facts they hate they pass out like those fainting goats. This amnesia oddly only blocks out stuffs that doesn't fit their desires: Swetnick, Ford's inconsistencies, Feinstein's foul play, Rachel Mitchell's memo. This is what the media has done to America: The only accusations that matter are against conservatives. No burden of proof, no need for a witness. All you need is an accusation and that accuser then becomes the prosecutor. The left accuse then punish for the cause. Something we saw in the Soviet Union and Mao's China. Are we there yet? We aren't, but the press is.

