Gutfeld on the hypocrisy of covid restrictions on bars and restaurants
GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld with Jesse Watters,
Dagen McDowell, Geraldo Rivera, and a candy cane is her walking stick, Dana
Perino, THE FIVE. It's a long way from the Alamo, but an LA restaurant
owner, Angela Marston, called out her city's mayor for shutting down her
outdoor business while allowing a Hollywood movie crew to set up a similar
dining area just yards away.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
UNKNOWN: I'm losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from
me, and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio. They
have not given us money, and they have shut us down. We cannot survive. My
staff cannot survive. Tell me that this is dangerous. But right next to me
is a slap in my face. This is safe, 50 feet away?
Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person that
doesn't have an employment, that does not have a job, and all the
businesses that are going under. And we need your help. We need somebody to
do something about this.
GUTFELD (on camera): Now, if she were a famous actress, she'd be working.
She's not, so LA's nannies closed her down. Eric Garcetti says his heart
goes out to her, but not on a plate because, you know, restrictions are
necessary, unless you're a Hollywood film crew. Because in the land of
Dems, only the rich and powerful thrive. The little people get crushed.
You just know Hollywood will thank Garcetti, maybe with a star on the poop
encrusted sidewalk. And that's why you get into politics or entertainment.
When bad stuff happens, you're always first in line for relief or
exemption. On Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson said this about the Staten
Island protesters.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
UNKNOWN: The rule is that they are supposed to let people eat or drink
outside, and the owner said no one wants to do that because they'll go out
of business. But the argument that people in Staten Island don't want to
drink outside can be disproven by going to literally any little league
game.
UNKNOWN: They are making us look like babies.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
GUTFELD (on camera): Now, he said all that before a live studio audience,
so he's doing exactly what those protesters wanted to do, work. So how did
Pete get around those restrictions to mock those who couldn't? SNL paid
audience members 150 bucks a head to show up, making them hired extras. If
only a restaurant could do that, they can't.
Meanwhile, the butt of many elitist jokes, Guy Fieri, is doing more, that
any city leader to help out. The restaurateur launched a relief fund,
raising
21 million bucks for 43,000 workers. I await a response from those
restaurant critics who love piling on the cheesy mayor of flavor time. But
none of those hacks could help anyone with a real job.
So as one mayor destroys small businesses while playing favorites to the
rich and famous, a foodie helps the little guy, or rather thousands of
them. Hollywood should make a movie about that, they won't. So I want to
play this sound on tape from Admiral Giroir, he's the testing czar talking
about the data and outdoor dining.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
UNKNOWN: And what really breaks my heart is that I don't know of any data
that says you need to shut down outdoor dining or outdoor bars. We really
wanted to limit the indoor crowded places. So I think we need to do what's
necessary to turn the pandemic, but not more. That's not evidence-based.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
GUTFELD (on camera): So Dagen, why do politicians adhere to this idea if
there's no data behind it? Does data not matter?
DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: They don't have the data. The contact
tracing is for crap, and they are ignorant and arrogant and incompetent and
won't admit that to the people they govern. And these business owners,
these restaurant owners, they built these dreams just based on hard work
and grit and and determination, and that hard work, grit, and determination
can't save them from the hands of these politicians.
I -- you know -- politicians have always said, oh, small businesses are the
heart and soul of America. Well, they don't have hearts and souls. So how
in the hell do they even know what they are talking about. I was raised the
child of small business owners. My parents ran a small wholesale grocery in
the south, in the rural south.
And they always knew because of their size that politicians didn't give a
cold damn in hell about them because they weren't lining their pockets. So
the big dot ginormous and the small, as you said, got trampled on. My
mother knew that it took other small businesses to try to save their own.
And that's what -- right before she died, she said this.
I wish I was rich so I could give it all away. And anybody who has a job
who hasn't missed a paycheck, that's exactly what we are all doing.
Meantime, these politicians need to get their asses fired.
GUTFELD: You know, Dana, getting -- that's a pretty great idea, 150 bucks,
I had to guy watch a show. And -- because you get around all the
regulations by hiring them as extras, pretty sneaky.
DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, imagine if the bar in Staten Island had
enough cash on hand to pay its customers to come into the bar, then I guess
they could also get around the restrictions somehow? I imagine. The -- it's
interesting. Admiral Giroir says his heart is breaking. Angela Marston's
heart is obviously broken, and nine million people have watched that on
YouTube. Eric Garcetti that says his heart is broken.
Everyone has broken hearts, Americans. You can do something about it. I
know we'll talk a little bit later about how help could come from the
government. But I do feel like something is happening, Greg. This pandemic
is exposing government to a whole generation of young entrepreneurs who
will -- maybe they have, again, big hearts.
But they will realize that a conservative viewpoint on smaller government
is the way to preserve liberty and their ability to make a living.
GUTFELD: Yeah. You know, Geraldo, it is kind of weird to see politicians
deciding who are nonessential workers. There is a certain irony to that.
GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, I totally agree with Dana about
the need to rethink government's role, Greg. But you have to understand, I
have two grandchildren in Los Angeles County. They had 25,000 cases in
California yesterday alone, 9,000 in LA County. And Garcetti, and this is
the land of the fires and the earthquake, said that this, the COVID thing
is the greatest threat to life in Los Angeles that we have ever faced.
I think that, you know, you've got this vaccine coming down the road. I
feel for these people. My dad owned a coffee shop and a diner that went
broke, you know, right in Brian Kilmeade's neighborhood out in Long Island.
I get it. I understand. My heart breaks for Angela. She's one of the most
articulate spokespeople against the clumsiness of big government, and the
logic of it at times.
But we have to understand there's a desperation here. These guys, these men
and women that are elected, they want to save lives. We have never faced
this, not since 1918, have we faced something where you've got people dying
left and right. Every 30 seconds, an American dies. You've got to give
these people a little slack here.
Yes, they are intruding on libertarian values, and it's bad that Saturday
Night Live is mocking them, but give me a break here.
GUTFELD: I don't think -- Jesse, my issue is that they are being mocked by
people who have no skin in the game. We can criticize all the restaurant
owners or anybody who's losing their jobs, because we get to sit here and
we get to talk about it. We get a paycheck. Pete Davidson gets a paycheck.
His company paid for his audience.
JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. I mean, isn't that how people get paid
to go to your show, Gutfeld?
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: Isn't that how you got around it? Anyway, no, I agree -- no, I
agree with both of you and Geraldo. If Saturday Night Live had been shut
down, which I think Donald Trump would have loved, but let's just say they
were shut down permanently and Pete Davidson was just starting out. He had
to scrape by, had no salary, and was forced to go underground to do his
little skits in front of small crowds so he can make ends meet.
And then was arrested and thrown in prison for just being funny, I would've
had his back. You would've had his back. Staten Island would've had his
back. But the same thing is happening to pub owners, and he doesn't have
their back. And to Geraldo's point, Geraldo, you can protect the sick, but
you also have to protect the healthy.
And right now, you're having politicians basically create a COVID caste
system, where some people are treated like peasants and the rest are
treated like royalty. So if you're an actor, you can eat outside. But if
you're not an actor, you can't eat outside. I mean, you can bust down a
business' door but you can't open the door?
Black Lives Matter can protest but Trump people can't? And to say that
you're doing it to save lives, how many lives are there actually saving
with these restrictions. Seven out of the top 10 states in the United
States with the highest death toll are run by Democrats. So California has
done multiple shutdowns, multiple mask mandates, and they are going way up.
So if you're going to shut people down, at least pay them the cash. Nancy
is holding back the purse strings. They are playing with, what, a trillion
five? With that kind of money, you could pay each restaurant owner $10,000
a month just to close doors and do take-out. But instead, they are saying
no, no, no, you're going to shut down. We're not going to pay you, and then
you have to watch an overpaid actor eat a burrito right across the street
from your shut down restaurant.
Meanwhile, Omar's husband, Omar's husband, just got over half a million
dollars in bailout relief, and he doesn't run a restaurant. He runs a
political consulting firm during an election year. And he actually applied
and got the money, but they can't get the money at a restaurant.
PERINO: Wow, I didn't know that.
GUTFELD: Yeah, that just came out. That will be on tomorrow, I bet. Coming
up, the return of the MAGA rally. President Trump with a big warning to
Georgia about socialism.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
PERINO: Battle for control of the Senate getting a boost from the highest
office in the land. President Trump in Georgia over the weekend holding a
rally for two Republican senators facing runoff elections next month. The
president warning voters about what could happen if Democrats win.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Very simply, you will decide
whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they
will grow up in a free country. And I will tell you this, socialist is just
the beginning for these people. These people want to go further than
socialism. They want to go into a communistic form of government. You must
go vote and vote early, starting December 14th. You have to do it.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
PERINO (on camera): Meanwhile, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler facing
off with her Democratic challenger, Raphael Warnock, in a tense debate,
Loeffler pressing Warnock on socialism. Watch.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
UNKNOWN: In your writings and your teachings, you have repeatedly praised
Marxism and the redistribution of income. Can you here and now for all
Georgians renounce socialism and Marxism?
UNKNOWN: Listen, I believe in our free enterprise system, and my dad was a
small business owner.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
PERINO (on camera): Jesse Watters, your biggest takeaway from the debate
last night?
WATTERS: Well, I watched your coverage of the debate, Dana. I didn't see
the actual debate, so I'm going to have to take a pass on that. But I mean,
he dodged a pretty -- a layup. Just say, yeah, I'm not a socialist. Let's
move on. But I did watch the rally in Georgia on Saturday night, which is
sheriff told had 25,000 people in attendance to hear Donald Trump give a
ringing endorsement to Loeffler and Purdue.
And by the way, I've been pronouncing her name wrong for a month. It's
Loeffler, not Loeffler. No one even told me. Yet, I pronounce Kamala
Harris' name wrong once, and I'm called a bigot. Go figure. The president
did have a very clear message, though. He said we won Georgia. They
cheated, but -- they're going to cheat again and we are going win it again,
because all eyes are going to be on Georgia this.
They're not going to be able to get away with it. And I want to point to
two things that the media has said that they've debunked. Remember that big
water main break in Fulton County when they said this big pipe burst and
they had to shut everything down? Well, they investigated it, and you know
what it was? No pipe burst. One men's urinal overflowed in the bathroom.
That's all it was. And you know how they said, like, they were pulling out
of all these ballots from under a table? They said they've debunked that
because they weren't pulling them out in a suitcase. It was something that
looked like a suitcase. Meanwhile, they still counted all of these ballots
after sending all of these poll watchers and members of the media home.
And Biden put on a substantial number into his lead. So -- and the same
guy, Dana, the same guy that made up a lie about the burst pipe, was the
same guy that sent the media home before they pulled out the ballots from
under the table. The guy's name is Ralph Jones, partisan Democrat.
PERINO: All right, all right. Geraldo, I don't know. Do you want to talk
about the debate, the rally, the busted urinal?
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: I think that Jesse has covered the conspiracy theories quite well
there.
WATTERS: That's not a conspiracy theory.
(CROSSTALK)
WATTERS: That was from the law enforcement operation in Georgia. That
wasn't from me.
RIVERA: And it has no absolutely chance of affecting the election of the
president of the United States. Both of the candidates, Loeffler and
Warnock, were impressive. She clearly is more than just a pretty face. I
liked her. I liked them both. And I think it's going to be a very close
election. But the focus of our attention on Georgia, for one day at least,
has to shift to Washington, D.C., why?
Tomorrow morning, at 9:00, the parties must present papers to the Supreme
Court of the United States on an appeal as to whether the Supreme Court of
Pennsylvania was right to dismiss the lawsuit that challenged the mail-in
ballots. I've been saying from the very beginning that only a misdeed that
was systemic.
That was categoric that could affect the whole category of a vote like the
mail-in ballots could affect the election. Tomorrow, the Supreme Court on
the very last day, remember, that's the day, tomorrow, the 8th of December
is when the states have to sort out all of the election stuff and pass it
onto the electors who vote next Monday.
But as of right now, the Supreme Court of the United States will read all
the papers. They have a few hours to decide. It really -- this is the only
lawsuit or legislative action on anything that has the possibility, remote
though it is, of affecting the election of the 46th president. And I think
that not enough attention is being paid to this case.
The Supreme Court, Alito has taken the case. So tomorrow morning is going
to be a lot of action, Dana.
PERINO: Yup. Justice Alito on the case there. So of course, we will pay
attention to that in the morning. Greg, I was thinking, do you think it's
good that Hollywood is so focused on the Georgia race? Like, do you think
it helps the Democrats that they are trying to nationalize it so much? And
I don't know if you saw that even had a Veep reunion to try to raise money.
And I think they're not -- they're actually helping the Republicans make
the case that Ossoff and Warnock are really too far left with that state.
GUTFELD: I hope that you're right about that, but I don't know. You know,
I mean, they understand how important this election is. If the Democrats
win the Senate, they are in total control, all the seats of power, right?
And they also have an amplified propaganda arm in the media. So they
actually have everything.
But what's an interesting contrast, it's the exact opposite of 2016 to
2020. Why did we learn so much? And you said this earlier in A block, why
did we learn so much about government and the media and the politics and
how it all comes together as some sort of weird game. It's because Trump
was not being controlled by the propaganda arm and allowed us to witness
things that we hadn't seen before. It was essentially the most transparent
period in history.
So what we experienced was a four year red pill. And now, what you're
watching, especially with the media, it's turning into a four year ambien.
The media is now taking the pill. They are going to sleep. And we are no
longer going to be able to experience the things that we experienced
before, and that is why it is so important.
I mean, true rebels, true radicals don't want this to happen because we
need to see the transparency. We need to see that -- we need the red pill
to continue.
PERINO: That's an interesting point. I actually like it so much.
(CROSSTALK)
PERINO: -- about what to ask Dagen. No, it's a great point.
GUTFELD: She basically said you're nuts.
PERINO: No, no, no, no, no, I don't mean that. Dagen, let me just give you
the last word since I got off track.
MCDOWELL: A lot of the criticism of Kelly -- of Senator Kelly Loeffler
that I was seeing from the left, from people in the media, was about her
faith and her appearance. And then they were passing around photos of her
home. When all you've got is criticism of the way that this woman looks,
you have nothing. You have nada. You have bupkis. They have nothing on her.
PERINO: Well, and she went into the debate wanting to make sure that
Raphael Warnock was labeled a radical liberal, and she did that that.
MCDOWELL: She called him that --
(CROSSTALK)
MCDOWELL: She called him that 14 times, 14 times. I counted.
PERINO: All right. Coming up, caught in plain politics, critics call out
Nancy Pelosi for suddenly changing course on a desperately needed COVID
stimulus bill.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
WATTERS: Nancy Pelosi admitting she was playing politics, while millions
of Americans are out of work and businesses across the country are on the
brink of collapse. After a month of stalling negotiations, Pelosi finally
ready to accept a smaller Coronavirus bill, all because Joe Biden is headed
for the White House.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
UNKNOWN: -- on board with this piece (Inaudible).
NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER OF THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS: Perhaps you
missed what I said earlier. Joe Biden committed to ending and crushing the
virus. What was then before was not more of this. This is -- has
simplicity. It's what we've had in our bills. It's for a shorter period of
time, but that's OK now because we have a new president.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
WATTERS (on camera): Dana, did she just admit that she held up trillions
of stimulus for hardworking, suffering Americans for politics?
PERINO: Sounds like it to me, and it's so upsetting. You know, it's going
to take at least, like, four weeks from when they pass a COVID relief bill
for the Treasury to get payments out to people. So you're talking about
needless suffering over the holidays for people that are in this position
through no fault of their own.
And our government has completely left them down. And what she's -- not
only just admitting that she held it up for Joe Biden. But if I was a
moderate Democrat that just lost my seat to all of these Republicans that
crushed them, I would be so mad. Because if you remember, Jesse, one of the
things I kept saying is the moderate Democrats are saying we need this
relief bill.
We need it to not just a campaign on, but our constituents needed. She
couldn't deliver it, so she was willing to sacrifice all of those House
seats so that now they have a very slim majority in the House. And the
Republicans will likely take over in 2022 all because she wanted to help
Joe Biden win the White House. I mean, it's quite stunning. And I'm
surprised that there are so many Democrats are comfortable with her
continuing to be speaker after this.
WATTERS: Yet they call her, Greg, a masterful politician over and over
again.
GUTFELD: Yes. I thought that was gelato on our hands, but it looks like
it's blood. Remember, Trump shut the economy down swiftly without any
hesitation -- people forget about this -- knowing that it could destroy his
legacy. He did help create the probably historically one of the greatest
economies ever. But he was willing to risk it rather than let people die.
If Pelosi was president, up for reelection, do you think she would have
done that? Hell no. She would have like, let them eat gelato.
Hey, I want to read this thing I got from Facebook. This is a great idea
from a guy named Chip Weber for the restaurants. Restaurants should file an
LLC. It's quick and easy paperwork for a production company. Have some
cameras, like a phone on tripods, and film a documentary about the
restaurant business or a pilot reality show in a restaurant, and then have
the public sign releases, and then you could have your outdoor dining. Very
smart, Chip.
WATTERS: There you go. Just call it a photoshoot. Some of the best ideas
come from Facebook. Dagen, what do you think about Nancy Pelosi? One of the
reasons she gets away with stuff like this --
PERINO: That will be played over and over.
WATTERS: Right. One of the reason Nancy, you know, gets away with things
like this is because there's no pressure from the media. If a Republican
did this -- and sometimes they wish we had a Republican politician as cold-
hearted and is calculating as Nancy Pelosi, but alas, I can only dream.
MCDOWELL: Well, she sacrificed her own members of the Democratic Party just
so she wouldn't give President Trump a win. She's standing atop the
suffering and misery of not just all of the American people but her
constituents. So, she's plumbing new depths of loathsomeness in all of
this.
She actually said no to a $1.9 trillion offer from the White House. So,
what she's accepting now is $1 trillion less than that. And all along, it
was about hundreds of billions of dollars in unspent money from the rescue
in the spring that all she had to do was step up and reallocate. She didn't
do that because she was trying to hand Trump a loss.
I said this months ago that nothing was better than something for Nancy
Pelosi. I have a lot of ideas about where she can stick that finger of
hers, but I will stifle.
WATTERS: All right, Geraldo, did she pay a price ever for tactics.
RIVERA: That's a relief. She's already paid the price, Jesse, in terms of
the Democrats losing House seats. But I mean, from Russia-Russia, to the
fake impeachment, to visit me in China Town, you know, she turned down as
Dagon says $1.8 trillion. She's taking less than half of what Mnuchin, the
Treasury Secretary was offering her because she's dopey and prideful and
counterproductive.
And I know my wife Erica is going to get mad at me for saying that, but
she's a lousy politician. She's a dictator within that party. But you know,
people are seeing through it now. There's no stimulus checks involved in
the $908 billion. No one is going to get $1,200. No one's going to get the
$500 per kid. These stimulus checks are going to -- businesses might be
healthy, Angela with the restaurant, but this is -- this is malfeasance on
an epic scale.
WATTERS: All right, Geraldo will try to go for the rest of the show without
his wife being mad at him now. Up next, the media's love affair with Joe
Biden reaches new heights. Why one pundit says America is really lucky to
have him.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
RIVERA: The media's double standard on graphic display of the press
continuing to heap praise on Joe Biden while constantly slamming Donald
Trump. Why? Because Biden is just so hard to hate.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
THOMAS FRIEDMAN, COLUMNIST, NEW YORK TIMES: We are really lucky, I think,
to have a president who's just really hard to hate at a time when our
politics is so infused with hate. And that's one of the things that I think
is going to do him and the country well, I hope, in the coming months.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RIVERA: I'll have something to say about Tom Friedman there in just a
second. Meanwhile, an MSNBC anchor praising Biden for stonewalling a
question. Kasie Hunt tweeting, "Joe Biden wouldn't say if he's talked to
Mitch McConnell. I'm just struck by the reality that will now have a
president who, as a rule, does not lie, even when it might be easier."
But as badly as the press treated President Trump, one reporter,
Univision's Jorge Ramos, says the media was not hostile enough to the
president. He wrote in an op-ed, "We journalists should have been tougher
on Mr. Trump, questioning his every lie and insult. We should not have let
him get away with his racism and xenophobia."
You know, I didn't like Dana, the comments the President made at the very
beginning of his -- of his campaign about Mexicans being rapists and so
forth. But I think Jorge has to admit, the President has apparently healed
the wound with the Latino community. Look at the vote that turned out in
Florida and in Texas, including along the Mexican border, Dana.
PERINO: Yes. What would you rather have, nice coverage on Univision or
actual votes from more Latino voters? I'll take the votes. I think that's
probably not too hard to figure out. I also think that the media is going
to be quite sad if President Trump is not ever on the front page of the
newspaper.
I noted today that there are two new books that were announced today that
will be written about President Trump's final year in office. They are
going to be written by members of the media. And I'm all for people writing
books, but I think it's pretty obvious that he has been great for material,
for their business, except that their treatment of Trump I think has done
terrible harm to the institution of journalism.
RIVERA: I think you're right. Tom Friedman, Greg, is a great example. You
know, here he is brown-nosing Joe Biden. I used to love Tom Friedman. I
thought he is the most eloquent centrist there is. And then look what he
did with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He became
his cheerleader, even in the face of the death of Jamal Khashoggi and some
of the other things that Saudis have done with their, you know, their
madrasas, funding madrasas all around the globe, funding Sunni Arab
terrorism around the globe. You know, they do have a grotesque double
standard it seems to make, Greg.
GUTFELD: It's why I only watch Univision. Look, this love affair with Biden
-- this love affair with Biden is starting way too soon. The media is
suffering from premature infatuation. It's going to run out. Look, this is
all about -- this is all about Joe being a nice guy as if that's somehow a
sign of competence.
But I don't want a nice guy as a lawyer. I don't want a nice guy Doctor. I
don't want a nice guy agent. I don't want a nice guy president. Trump was
America's agent defending us in the world court. And the media's complaint
was that the world court found him so unseemly. That is the point, you
idiots. You don't want the world court to fall in love with your lawyer or
your agent. You want the world court to be scared of your agent, to be
scared of your lawyer.
You know, he wasn't there to kick -- kiss ass, he was there to kick ass.
And that is why -- oh, I'm so glad we have a nice person. You are so
pathetic, so pathetic.
RIVERA: Jesse, in that --
GUTFELD: Univision.
RIVERA: -- saying that Joe Biden is hard to hate, does that mean that they
-- that Donald Trump was easy to hate?
WATTERS: Yes. Friedman just admitted that the media hated Donald Trump. I
mean, they're not supposed to say that or feel that. They're supposed to
call balls and strikes. That's like a surgeon saying, oh, phew, thank God,
that guy just died on the operating table. I hated him. I can't wait to
operate on the next guy. That guy is awesome.
And then you have the other so-called journalists happy that Joe Biden
dodged the question. And that's your only job is to get answers and
communicate that to the public. I mean, that's like a guy who asks a girl,
do you love me? And the girl says, I can't say anything about that and
being happy that at least she didn't lie to me. No. Greg just hit on it.
And Dana said what was an interesting point earlier. The media didn't hate
Donald Trump because he lied. They hated Donald Trump because he told the
truth. The media is not equipped to deal with brutal honesty. They're
equipped to create these narratives in the dark through whispers and
anonymous sources and create their own narrative.
Donald Trump's narrative was too powerful. And that narrative was America
first, and the press is the enemy of the people because they lie and
suppress the real news. Now they love covering Joe Biden because Joe Biden
is not transparent, and he doesn't tell them what he's doing because he
doesn't even know what he's doing. As long as he's nice to them. That's all
they care about.
RIVERA: And yet, Dagen, he will -- Dagen, he'll live in a cocoon, won't he?
He'll live in a cocoon, Joe Biden. He'll be impervious to those of us in
the press.
MCDOWELL: Yes, because he's too fragile to go out -- go outside. We've seen
that. I think the media actually is dreading the Joe Biden presidency
because one, they're actually going to have to work. And I think deep down,
they're lazy. And two, they can't be their miserable selves.
For four years, they got to sit back and just be sour on the inside and
sour on the outside, and they didn't have to do any policy analysis
whatsoever. So, I'm excited to watch their utter exhaustion and having to
well, be friendly and nice and say nice things even if it's about Joe
Biden.
RIVERA: Yes. Coming up next, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo indulges in
some serious ethnic stereotyping for himself and Dr. Fauci. The actors he's
now comparing them to after this.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MCDOWELL: While business owners are pleading with their elected officials
for relief, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cracking jokes with Dr. Anthony
Fauci about starring in an ad on the vaccine.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Put us together, we're like the modern-day De
Niro and Pacino. You can be whichever you want. You can be the De Niro or
Pacino. Fauci and Cuomo. I'll give you a -- who do you want to be, De Niro
or Pacino? Which one do you want to be?
ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS
DISEASES: I love them both. I love them both. I don't want to insult one or
the other. I don't want to hurt the feelings of the other.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MCDOWELL: Greg, take it.
GUTFELD: Well, you know, in a weird way, he is like the Godfather. He gave
a few 1,000 people in restaurants and offer they couldn't refuse. But you
know, it's just weird -- it's this cozy --
RIVERA: That's nasty.
GUTFELD: It is nasty. Because it's nasty because it's true. But it's just
cozy, moronic, backslapping that makes you want to puke through your
eyeballs. And again, it's something you're going to miss about Trump
because Trump could never do this because you -- no one ever felt like they
could pal around with Trump, right?
It was this -- none of this backslapping stuff, you know, and it's --
instead, we're going to get more of this, you know. I'll stop.
MCDOWELL: Well, Geraldo, to Greg's point, see De Niro kill people in make-
believe, on film, but Andy Cuomo actually kills people in real life and
that's a fact.
RIVERA: I don't -- I don't want to go there right now. I just want to say
that I want to be Andy Garcia. He's in godfather three. Cuban born, so
you'll get the Latino thing in there. And other, quickly, Governor Mario
Cuomo, Andrew's father --
GUTFELD: Univision.
RIVERA: -- really detested ethnic stereotyping. He hated the Godfather
references at least insofar as he made note to me, Governor Mario Cuomo,
Andrew's father.
MCDOWELL: Well, Dana, what do you make of this yacking it up? Because
again, you know, De Niro and Pacino are kind of two bloated husbands and
well, I don't know if Andy Cuomo wants to take his cue from that.
PERINO: I mean, who would have thought that getting an Emmy would have gone
to his head? But that was kind of surprising, of course. I also think that
it might be more like they're like Pacino and De Niro in heat, OK. Now, I
got this from a friend. It's pretty good. It's like De Niro plays a crook
who gets a bunch of people killed because he had a bad plan. And Pacino is
a short Italian guy trying to stop people from dying.
GUTFELD: Very good.
MCDOWELL: That is very good, Dana. Jesse?
PERINO: Thank you.
WATTERS: Well, I never got the memo that ethnic humor was funny again, so
I'm going to go hit the streets. I'll see you guys later.
MCDOWELL: On that note, "ONE MORE THING" up next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
GUTFELD: Time for "ONE MORE THING." Dana?
PERINO: So, I got this story from a friend of mine here. His name is Jim
Murdock. He works for New Jersey 12 TV station. And he found that this dog
is being hailed as a hero for helping police track down its missing owner.
Officers reached for Fred Rapp for hours in the woods -- I'm sorry, search
for him. And he was reported missing last week in New Jersey.
But it wasn't until the next morning when an off-duty sergeant who has
hunted in the area notice a dog wandering along a trail. Now, the officer
followed Petey and her paw prints and found Fred. He had gotten lost in the
woods after crashing his car and he was taken to the hospital where he was
recovering.
Petey has been with Fred for 10 years. She's a rescue dog. The family thing
she's like a mix of a Labrador and a Pitbull, but one thing we know, she is
a very good girl indeed.
GUTFELD: Well, she did rescue him, Dana, some local news charm.
PERINO: Indeed. They rescued each other.
GUTFELD: All right -
PERINO: It's beautiful.
GUTFELD: Yes. There you go. Greg? That's me. Let's do this. I said myself.
Greg's Music Tips. All right, you know, there's -- remember the band The
Ink Spots where their lead singer split and now, he's just The Spot. And
here he is tinkling on the piano.
I can't believe -- there you go. This stuff, see the stuff on the side? Why
can't we fix that? Why can't we fix that? It drives me crazy. All right,
that is wonderful. That's what you call a dalmatian. Why can't we -- don't
have the technology to get rid of this stuff on the sides of the video? You
know, I know it's not our fault. I know. I know. It just -- can't we just
covered up with like dancing people? All right, Jesse.
WATTERS: Just stick with it's not our fault, Greg. I mean, it's not our
fault. That's all you need. All right, so my mom a.k.a. mom texts, she's
pressuring me into showing you something.
PERINO: Oh, boy.
WATTERS: My mom is so proud of her Christmas tree this year. She's made me
do it as my one more thing. Here's the tree. There it is. It's a heifer.
Look at the -- look at the girth, very, very tree. There are my twins
decorating another tree with gumballs and then there are my parents and the
twins decorating the tree later in the evening, sizable tree, and we're all
very proud of it. So mom, there you go. You got what you wanted. Now, no
more favors.
PERINO: Beautiful tree.
GUTFELD: There you go. Yes, Geraldo.
RIVERA: Earlier, I gave a shout out to my grandchildren in L.A. I don't
want to neglect my grandchildren in New York. Very special occasion over
the weekend. The youngest of them, Liam, had his big fourth birthday party.
He got some help from his brother and sister in blowing out the candles,
but they were having a good time. Oh, there it is.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Happy birthday to you. Make a wish.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Make a wish.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
RIVERA: Cute kids. I got him a Lionel Train for Christmas. I don't want to
give away the secret though.
MCDOWELL: You just did.
GUTFELD: All right, there you go. Dagen, it's your turn. And you have some
time for once.
WATTERS: They don't watch.
MCDOWELL: God help us all. Take a look at this video of some dudes who were
fishing down in the Bahamas. That is a sea turtle. And that tiger shark is
trying to eat that sea turtle. Look at it. And they -- this was shot by a
Kai Survance. And he fishes in this area of the water all the time. And
he's like, I've never seen anything like this.
But what happens is if we can get to it, the tiger shark -- they get the
turtle away from the tiger shark and they pull the turtle out of the water
and they take it to another area and release it. So, the turtle at least
seemed to survive.
PERINO: Well, then, what if there's --
GUTFELD: How did he know it was eating him? How did he know it was eating
him?
MCDOWELL: Well, they could have been --
GUTFELD: It could have been some weird, kinky thing.
MCDOWELL: Yes. Of course, it is.
GUTFELD: We don't know. All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up
next. Hey, Bret.
END
