Gutfeld on the hypocrisy of covid restrictions on bars and restaurants

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld with Jesse Watters,

Dagen McDowell, Geraldo Rivera, and a candy cane is her walking stick, Dana

Perino, THE FIVE. It's a long way from the Alamo, but an LA restaurant

owner, Angela Marston, called out her city's mayor for shutting down her

outdoor business while allowing a Hollywood movie crew to set up a similar

dining area just yards away.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNKNOWN: I'm losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from

me, and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio. They

have not given us money, and they have shut us down. We cannot survive. My

staff cannot survive. Tell me that this is dangerous. But right next to me

is a slap in my face. This is safe, 50 feet away?



Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person that

doesn't have an employment, that does not have a job, and all the

businesses that are going under. And we need your help. We need somebody to

do something about this.



GUTFELD (on camera): Now, if she were a famous actress, she'd be working.

She's not, so LA's nannies closed her down. Eric Garcetti says his heart

goes out to her, but not on a plate because, you know, restrictions are

necessary, unless you're a Hollywood film crew. Because in the land of

Dems, only the rich and powerful thrive. The little people get crushed.



You just know Hollywood will thank Garcetti, maybe with a star on the poop

encrusted sidewalk. And that's why you get into politics or entertainment.

When bad stuff happens, you're always first in line for relief or

exemption. On Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson said this about the Staten

Island protesters.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNKNOWN: The rule is that they are supposed to let people eat or drink

outside, and the owner said no one wants to do that because they'll go out

of business. But the argument that people in Staten Island don't want to

drink outside can be disproven by going to literally any little league

game.



UNKNOWN: They are making us look like babies.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



GUTFELD (on camera): Now, he said all that before a live studio audience,

so he's doing exactly what those protesters wanted to do, work. So how did

Pete get around those restrictions to mock those who couldn't? SNL paid

audience members 150 bucks a head to show up, making them hired extras. If

only a restaurant could do that, they can't.



Meanwhile, the butt of many elitist jokes, Guy Fieri, is doing more, that

any city leader to help out. The restaurateur launched a relief fund,

raising

21 million bucks for 43,000 workers. I await a response from those

restaurant critics who love piling on the cheesy mayor of flavor time. But

none of those hacks could help anyone with a real job.



So as one mayor destroys small businesses while playing favorites to the

rich and famous, a foodie helps the little guy, or rather thousands of

them. Hollywood should make a movie about that, they won't. So I want to

play this sound on tape from Admiral Giroir, he's the testing czar talking

about the data and outdoor dining.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNKNOWN: And what really breaks my heart is that I don't know of any data

that says you need to shut down outdoor dining or outdoor bars. We really

wanted to limit the indoor crowded places. So I think we need to do what's

necessary to turn the pandemic, but not more. That's not evidence-based.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



GUTFELD (on camera): So Dagen, why do politicians adhere to this idea if

there's no data behind it? Does data not matter?



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: They don't have the data. The contact

tracing is for crap, and they are ignorant and arrogant and incompetent and

won't admit that to the people they govern. And these business owners,

these restaurant owners, they built these dreams just based on hard work

and grit and and determination, and that hard work, grit, and determination

can't save them from the hands of these politicians.



I -- you know -- politicians have always said, oh, small businesses are the

heart and soul of America. Well, they don't have hearts and souls. So how

in the hell do they even know what they are talking about. I was raised the

child of small business owners. My parents ran a small wholesale grocery in

the south, in the rural south.



And they always knew because of their size that politicians didn't give a

cold damn in hell about them because they weren't lining their pockets. So

the big dot ginormous and the small, as you said, got trampled on. My

mother knew that it took other small businesses to try to save their own.

And that's what -- right before she died, she said this.



I wish I was rich so I could give it all away. And anybody who has a job

who hasn't missed a paycheck, that's exactly what we are all doing.

Meantime, these politicians need to get their asses fired.



GUTFELD: You know, Dana, getting -- that's a pretty great idea, 150 bucks,

I had to guy watch a show. And -- because you get around all the

regulations by hiring them as extras, pretty sneaky.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, imagine if the bar in Staten Island had

enough cash on hand to pay its customers to come into the bar, then I guess

they could also get around the restrictions somehow? I imagine. The -- it's

interesting. Admiral Giroir says his heart is breaking. Angela Marston's

heart is obviously broken, and nine million people have watched that on

YouTube. Eric Garcetti that says his heart is broken.



Everyone has broken hearts, Americans. You can do something about it. I

know we'll talk a little bit later about how help could come from the

government. But I do feel like something is happening, Greg. This pandemic

is exposing government to a whole generation of young entrepreneurs who

will -- maybe they have, again, big hearts.



But they will realize that a conservative viewpoint on smaller government

is the way to preserve liberty and their ability to make a living.



GUTFELD: Yeah. You know, Geraldo, it is kind of weird to see politicians

deciding who are nonessential workers. There is a certain irony to that.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, I totally agree with Dana about

the need to rethink government's role, Greg. But you have to understand, I

have two grandchildren in Los Angeles County. They had 25,000 cases in

California yesterday alone, 9,000 in LA County. And Garcetti, and this is

the land of the fires and the earthquake, said that this, the COVID thing

is the greatest threat to life in Los Angeles that we have ever faced.



I think that, you know, you've got this vaccine coming down the road. I

feel for these people. My dad owned a coffee shop and a diner that went

broke, you know, right in Brian Kilmeade's neighborhood out in Long Island.

I get it. I understand. My heart breaks for Angela. She's one of the most

articulate spokespeople against the clumsiness of big government, and the

logic of it at times.



But we have to understand there's a desperation here. These guys, these men

and women that are elected, they want to save lives. We have never faced

this, not since 1918, have we faced something where you've got people dying

left and right. Every 30 seconds, an American dies. You've got to give

these people a little slack here.



Yes, they are intruding on libertarian values, and it's bad that Saturday

Night Live is mocking them, but give me a break here.



GUTFELD: I don't think -- Jesse, my issue is that they are being mocked by

people who have no skin in the game. We can criticize all the restaurant

owners or anybody who's losing their jobs, because we get to sit here and

we get to talk about it. We get a paycheck. Pete Davidson gets a paycheck.

His company paid for his audience.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. I mean, isn't that how people get paid

to go to your show, Gutfeld?



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Isn't that how you got around it? Anyway, no, I agree -- no, I

agree with both of you and Geraldo. If Saturday Night Live had been shut

down, which I think Donald Trump would have loved, but let's just say they

were shut down permanently and Pete Davidson was just starting out. He had

to scrape by, had no salary, and was forced to go underground to do his

little skits in front of small crowds so he can make ends meet.



And then was arrested and thrown in prison for just being funny, I would've

had his back. You would've had his back. Staten Island would've had his

back. But the same thing is happening to pub owners, and he doesn't have

their back. And to Geraldo's point, Geraldo, you can protect the sick, but

you also have to protect the healthy.



And right now, you're having politicians basically create a COVID caste

system, where some people are treated like peasants and the rest are

treated like royalty. So if you're an actor, you can eat outside. But if

you're not an actor, you can't eat outside. I mean, you can bust down a

business' door but you can't open the door?



Black Lives Matter can protest but Trump people can't? And to say that

you're doing it to save lives, how many lives are there actually saving

with these restrictions. Seven out of the top 10 states in the United

States with the highest death toll are run by Democrats. So California has

done multiple shutdowns, multiple mask mandates, and they are going way up.



So if you're going to shut people down, at least pay them the cash. Nancy

is holding back the purse strings. They are playing with, what, a trillion

five? With that kind of money, you could pay each restaurant owner $10,000

a month just to close doors and do take-out. But instead, they are saying

no, no, no, you're going to shut down. We're not going to pay you, and then

you have to watch an overpaid actor eat a burrito right across the street

from your shut down restaurant.



Meanwhile, Omar's husband, Omar's husband, just got over half a million

dollars in bailout relief, and he doesn't run a restaurant. He runs a

political consulting firm during an election year. And he actually applied

and got the money, but they can't get the money at a restaurant.



PERINO: Wow, I didn't know that.



GUTFELD: Yeah, that just came out. That will be on tomorrow, I bet. Coming

up, the return of the MAGA rally. President Trump with a big warning to

Georgia about socialism.



PERINO: Battle for control of the Senate getting a boost from the highest

office in the land. President Trump in Georgia over the weekend holding a

rally for two Republican senators facing runoff elections next month. The

president warning voters about what could happen if Democrats win.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Very simply, you will decide

whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they

will grow up in a free country. And I will tell you this, socialist is just

the beginning for these people. These people want to go further than

socialism. They want to go into a communistic form of government. You must

go vote and vote early, starting December 14th. You have to do it.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



PERINO (on camera): Meanwhile, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler facing

off with her Democratic challenger, Raphael Warnock, in a tense debate,

Loeffler pressing Warnock on socialism. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNKNOWN: In your writings and your teachings, you have repeatedly praised

Marxism and the redistribution of income. Can you here and now for all

Georgians renounce socialism and Marxism?



UNKNOWN: Listen, I believe in our free enterprise system, and my dad was a

small business owner.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



PERINO (on camera): Jesse Watters, your biggest takeaway from the debate

last night?



WATTERS: Well, I watched your coverage of the debate, Dana. I didn't see

the actual debate, so I'm going to have to take a pass on that. But I mean,

he dodged a pretty -- a layup. Just say, yeah, I'm not a socialist. Let's

move on. But I did watch the rally in Georgia on Saturday night, which is

sheriff told had 25,000 people in attendance to hear Donald Trump give a

ringing endorsement to Loeffler and Purdue.



And by the way, I've been pronouncing her name wrong for a month. It's

Loeffler, not Loeffler. No one even told me. Yet, I pronounce Kamala

Harris' name wrong once, and I'm called a bigot. Go figure. The president

did have a very clear message, though. He said we won Georgia. They

cheated, but -- they're going to cheat again and we are going win it again,

because all eyes are going to be on Georgia this.



They're not going to be able to get away with it. And I want to point to

two things that the media has said that they've debunked. Remember that big

water main break in Fulton County when they said this big pipe burst and

they had to shut everything down? Well, they investigated it, and you know

what it was? No pipe burst. One men's urinal overflowed in the bathroom.



That's all it was. And you know how they said, like, they were pulling out

of all these ballots from under a table? They said they've debunked that

because they weren't pulling them out in a suitcase. It was something that

looked like a suitcase. Meanwhile, they still counted all of these ballots

after sending all of these poll watchers and members of the media home.



And Biden put on a substantial number into his lead. So -- and the same

guy, Dana, the same guy that made up a lie about the burst pipe, was the

same guy that sent the media home before they pulled out the ballots from

under the table. The guy's name is Ralph Jones, partisan Democrat.



PERINO: All right, all right. Geraldo, I don't know. Do you want to talk

about the debate, the rally, the busted urinal?



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I think that Jesse has covered the conspiracy theories quite well

there.



WATTERS: That's not a conspiracy theory.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: That was from the law enforcement operation in Georgia. That

wasn't from me.



RIVERA: And it has no absolutely chance of affecting the election of the

president of the United States. Both of the candidates, Loeffler and

Warnock, were impressive. She clearly is more than just a pretty face. I

liked her. I liked them both. And I think it's going to be a very close

election. But the focus of our attention on Georgia, for one day at least,

has to shift to Washington, D.C., why?



Tomorrow morning, at 9:00, the parties must present papers to the Supreme

Court of the United States on an appeal as to whether the Supreme Court of

Pennsylvania was right to dismiss the lawsuit that challenged the mail-in

ballots. I've been saying from the very beginning that only a misdeed that

was systemic.



That was categoric that could affect the whole category of a vote like the

mail-in ballots could affect the election. Tomorrow, the Supreme Court on

the very last day, remember, that's the day, tomorrow, the 8th of December

is when the states have to sort out all of the election stuff and pass it

onto the electors who vote next Monday.



But as of right now, the Supreme Court of the United States will read all

the papers. They have a few hours to decide. It really -- this is the only

lawsuit or legislative action on anything that has the possibility, remote

though it is, of affecting the election of the 46th president. And I think

that not enough attention is being paid to this case.



The Supreme Court, Alito has taken the case. So tomorrow morning is going

to be a lot of action, Dana.



PERINO: Yup. Justice Alito on the case there. So of course, we will pay

attention to that in the morning. Greg, I was thinking, do you think it's

good that Hollywood is so focused on the Georgia race? Like, do you think

it helps the Democrats that they are trying to nationalize it so much? And

I don't know if you saw that even had a Veep reunion to try to raise money.



And I think they're not -- they're actually helping the Republicans make

the case that Ossoff and Warnock are really too far left with that state.



GUTFELD: I hope that you're right about that, but I don't know. You know,

I mean, they understand how important this election is. If the Democrats

win the Senate, they are in total control, all the seats of power, right?

And they also have an amplified propaganda arm in the media. So they

actually have everything.



But what's an interesting contrast, it's the exact opposite of 2016 to

2020. Why did we learn so much? And you said this earlier in A block, why

did we learn so much about government and the media and the politics and

how it all comes together as some sort of weird game. It's because Trump

was not being controlled by the propaganda arm and allowed us to witness

things that we hadn't seen before. It was essentially the most transparent

period in history.



So what we experienced was a four year red pill. And now, what you're

watching, especially with the media, it's turning into a four year ambien.

The media is now taking the pill. They are going to sleep. And we are no

longer going to be able to experience the things that we experienced

before, and that is why it is so important.



I mean, true rebels, true radicals don't want this to happen because we

need to see the transparency. We need to see that -- we need the red pill

to continue.



PERINO: That's an interesting point. I actually like it so much.



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: -- about what to ask Dagen. No, it's a great point.



GUTFELD: She basically said you're nuts.



PERINO: No, no, no, no, no, I don't mean that. Dagen, let me just give you

the last word since I got off track.



MCDOWELL: A lot of the criticism of Kelly -- of Senator Kelly Loeffler

that I was seeing from the left, from people in the media, was about her

faith and her appearance. And then they were passing around photos of her

home. When all you've got is criticism of the way that this woman looks,

you have nothing. You have nada. You have bupkis. They have nothing on her.



PERINO: Well, and she went into the debate wanting to make sure that

Raphael Warnock was labeled a radical liberal, and she did that that.



MCDOWELL: She called him that --



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: She called him that 14 times, 14 times. I counted.



PERINO: All right. Coming up, caught in plain politics, critics call out

Nancy Pelosi for suddenly changing course on a desperately needed COVID

stimulus bill.



WATTERS: Nancy Pelosi admitting she was playing politics, while millions

of Americans are out of work and businesses across the country are on the

brink of collapse. After a month of stalling negotiations, Pelosi finally

ready to accept a smaller Coronavirus bill, all because Joe Biden is headed

for the White House.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNKNOWN: -- on board with this piece (Inaudible).



NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER OF THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS: Perhaps you

missed what I said earlier. Joe Biden committed to ending and crushing the

virus. What was then before was not more of this. This is -- has

simplicity. It's what we've had in our bills. It's for a shorter period of

time, but that's OK now because we have a new president.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



WATTERS (on camera): Dana, did she just admit that she held up trillions

of stimulus for hardworking, suffering Americans for politics?



PERINO: Sounds like it to me, and it's so upsetting. You know, it's going

to take at least, like, four weeks from when they pass a COVID relief bill

for the Treasury to get payments out to people. So you're talking about

needless suffering over the holidays for people that are in this position

through no fault of their own.



And our government has completely left them down. And what she's -- not

only just admitting that she held it up for Joe Biden. But if I was a

moderate Democrat that just lost my seat to all of these Republicans that

crushed them, I would be so mad. Because if you remember, Jesse, one of the

things I kept saying is the moderate Democrats are saying we need this

relief bill.



We need it to not just a campaign on, but our constituents needed. She

couldn't deliver it, so she was willing to sacrifice all of those House

seats so that now they have a very slim majority in the House. And the

Republicans will likely take over in 2022 all because she wanted to help

Joe Biden win the White House. I mean, it's quite stunning. And I'm

surprised that there are so many Democrats are comfortable with her

continuing to be speaker after this.



WATTERS: Yet they call her, Greg, a masterful politician over and over

again.



GUTFELD: Yes. I thought that was gelato on our hands, but it looks like

it's blood. Remember, Trump shut the economy down swiftly without any

hesitation -- people forget about this -- knowing that it could destroy his

legacy. He did help create the probably historically one of the greatest

economies ever. But he was willing to risk it rather than let people die.

If Pelosi was president, up for reelection, do you think she would have

done that? Hell no. She would have like, let them eat gelato.



Hey, I want to read this thing I got from Facebook. This is a great idea

from a guy named Chip Weber for the restaurants. Restaurants should file an

LLC. It's quick and easy paperwork for a production company. Have some

cameras, like a phone on tripods, and film a documentary about the

restaurant business or a pilot reality show in a restaurant, and then have

the public sign releases, and then you could have your outdoor dining. Very

smart, Chip.



WATTERS: There you go. Just call it a photoshoot. Some of the best ideas

come from Facebook. Dagen, what do you think about Nancy Pelosi? One of the

reasons she gets away with stuff like this --



PERINO: That will be played over and over.



WATTERS: Right. One of the reason Nancy, you know, gets away with things

like this is because there's no pressure from the media. If a Republican

did this -- and sometimes they wish we had a Republican politician as cold-

hearted and is calculating as Nancy Pelosi, but alas, I can only dream.



MCDOWELL: Well, she sacrificed her own members of the Democratic Party just

so she wouldn't give President Trump a win. She's standing atop the

suffering and misery of not just all of the American people but her

constituents. So, she's plumbing new depths of loathsomeness in all of

this.



She actually said no to a $1.9 trillion offer from the White House. So,

what she's accepting now is $1 trillion less than that. And all along, it

was about hundreds of billions of dollars in unspent money from the rescue

in the spring that all she had to do was step up and reallocate. She didn't

do that because she was trying to hand Trump a loss.



I said this months ago that nothing was better than something for Nancy

Pelosi. I have a lot of ideas about where she can stick that finger of

hers, but I will stifle.



WATTERS: All right, Geraldo, did she pay a price ever for tactics.



RIVERA: That's a relief. She's already paid the price, Jesse, in terms of

the Democrats losing House seats. But I mean, from Russia-Russia, to the

fake impeachment, to visit me in China Town, you know, she turned down as

Dagon says $1.8 trillion. She's taking less than half of what Mnuchin, the

Treasury Secretary was offering her because she's dopey and prideful and

counterproductive.



And I know my wife Erica is going to get mad at me for saying that, but

she's a lousy politician. She's a dictator within that party. But you know,

people are seeing through it now. There's no stimulus checks involved in

the $908 billion. No one is going to get $1,200. No one's going to get the

$500 per kid. These stimulus checks are going to -- businesses might be

healthy, Angela with the restaurant, but this is -- this is malfeasance on

an epic scale.



WATTERS: All right, Geraldo will try to go for the rest of the show without

his wife being mad at him now. Up next, the media's love affair with Joe

Biden reaches new heights. Why one pundit says America is really lucky to

have him.



RIVERA: The media's double standard on graphic display of the press

continuing to heap praise on Joe Biden while constantly slamming Donald

Trump. Why? Because Biden is just so hard to hate.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



THOMAS FRIEDMAN, COLUMNIST, NEW YORK TIMES: We are really lucky, I think,

to have a president who's just really hard to hate at a time when our

politics is so infused with hate. And that's one of the things that I think

is going to do him and the country well, I hope, in the coming months.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: I'll have something to say about Tom Friedman there in just a

second. Meanwhile, an MSNBC anchor praising Biden for stonewalling a

question. Kasie Hunt tweeting, "Joe Biden wouldn't say if he's talked to

Mitch McConnell. I'm just struck by the reality that will now have a

president who, as a rule, does not lie, even when it might be easier."



But as badly as the press treated President Trump, one reporter,

Univision's Jorge Ramos, says the media was not hostile enough to the

president. He wrote in an op-ed, "We journalists should have been tougher

on Mr. Trump, questioning his every lie and insult. We should not have let

him get away with his racism and xenophobia."



You know, I didn't like Dana, the comments the President made at the very

beginning of his -- of his campaign about Mexicans being rapists and so

forth. But I think Jorge has to admit, the President has apparently healed

the wound with the Latino community. Look at the vote that turned out in

Florida and in Texas, including along the Mexican border, Dana.



PERINO: Yes. What would you rather have, nice coverage on Univision or

actual votes from more Latino voters? I'll take the votes. I think that's

probably not too hard to figure out. I also think that the media is going

to be quite sad if President Trump is not ever on the front page of the

newspaper.



I noted today that there are two new books that were announced today that

will be written about President Trump's final year in office. They are

going to be written by members of the media. And I'm all for people writing

books, but I think it's pretty obvious that he has been great for material,

for their business, except that their treatment of Trump I think has done

terrible harm to the institution of journalism.



RIVERA: I think you're right. Tom Friedman, Greg, is a great example. You

know, here he is brown-nosing Joe Biden. I used to love Tom Friedman. I

thought he is the most eloquent centrist there is. And then look what he

did with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He became

his cheerleader, even in the face of the death of Jamal Khashoggi and some

of the other things that Saudis have done with their, you know, their

madrasas, funding madrasas all around the globe, funding Sunni Arab

terrorism around the globe. You know, they do have a grotesque double

standard it seems to make, Greg.



GUTFELD: It's why I only watch Univision. Look, this love affair with Biden

-- this love affair with Biden is starting way too soon. The media is

suffering from premature infatuation. It's going to run out. Look, this is

all about -- this is all about Joe being a nice guy as if that's somehow a

sign of competence.



But I don't want a nice guy as a lawyer. I don't want a nice guy Doctor. I

don't want a nice guy agent. I don't want a nice guy president. Trump was

America's agent defending us in the world court. And the media's complaint

was that the world court found him so unseemly. That is the point, you

idiots. You don't want the world court to fall in love with your lawyer or

your agent. You want the world court to be scared of your agent, to be

scared of your lawyer.



You know, he wasn't there to kick -- kiss ass, he was there to kick ass.

And that is why -- oh, I'm so glad we have a nice person. You are so

pathetic, so pathetic.



RIVERA: Jesse, in that --



GUTFELD: Univision.



RIVERA: -- saying that Joe Biden is hard to hate, does that mean that they

-- that Donald Trump was easy to hate?



WATTERS: Yes. Friedman just admitted that the media hated Donald Trump. I

mean, they're not supposed to say that or feel that. They're supposed to

call balls and strikes. That's like a surgeon saying, oh, phew, thank God,

that guy just died on the operating table. I hated him. I can't wait to

operate on the next guy. That guy is awesome.



And then you have the other so-called journalists happy that Joe Biden

dodged the question. And that's your only job is to get answers and

communicate that to the public. I mean, that's like a guy who asks a girl,

do you love me? And the girl says, I can't say anything about that and

being happy that at least she didn't lie to me. No. Greg just hit on it.



And Dana said what was an interesting point earlier. The media didn't hate

Donald Trump because he lied. They hated Donald Trump because he told the

truth. The media is not equipped to deal with brutal honesty. They're

equipped to create these narratives in the dark through whispers and

anonymous sources and create their own narrative.



Donald Trump's narrative was too powerful. And that narrative was America

first, and the press is the enemy of the people because they lie and

suppress the real news. Now they love covering Joe Biden because Joe Biden

is not transparent, and he doesn't tell them what he's doing because he

doesn't even know what he's doing. As long as he's nice to them. That's all

they care about.



RIVERA: And yet, Dagen, he will -- Dagen, he'll live in a cocoon, won't he?

He'll live in a cocoon, Joe Biden. He'll be impervious to those of us in

the press.



MCDOWELL: Yes, because he's too fragile to go out -- go outside. We've seen

that. I think the media actually is dreading the Joe Biden presidency

because one, they're actually going to have to work. And I think deep down,

they're lazy. And two, they can't be their miserable selves.



For four years, they got to sit back and just be sour on the inside and

sour on the outside, and they didn't have to do any policy analysis

whatsoever. So, I'm excited to watch their utter exhaustion and having to

well, be friendly and nice and say nice things even if it's about Joe

Biden.



RIVERA: Yes. Coming up next, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo indulges in

some serious ethnic stereotyping for himself and Dr. Fauci. The actors he's

now comparing them to after this.



MCDOWELL: While business owners are pleading with their elected officials

for relief, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cracking jokes with Dr. Anthony

Fauci about starring in an ad on the vaccine.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Put us together, we're like the modern-day De

Niro and Pacino. You can be whichever you want. You can be the De Niro or

Pacino. Fauci and Cuomo. I'll give you a -- who do you want to be, De Niro

or Pacino? Which one do you want to be?



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: I love them both. I love them both. I don't want to insult one or

the other. I don't want to hurt the feelings of the other.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: Greg, take it.



GUTFELD: Well, you know, in a weird way, he is like the Godfather. He gave

a few 1,000 people in restaurants and offer they couldn't refuse. But you

know, it's just weird -- it's this cozy --



RIVERA: That's nasty.



GUTFELD: It is nasty. Because it's nasty because it's true. But it's just

cozy, moronic, backslapping that makes you want to puke through your

eyeballs. And again, it's something you're going to miss about Trump

because Trump could never do this because you -- no one ever felt like they

could pal around with Trump, right?



It was this -- none of this backslapping stuff, you know, and it's --

instead, we're going to get more of this, you know. I'll stop.



MCDOWELL: Well, Geraldo, to Greg's point, see De Niro kill people in make-

believe, on film, but Andy Cuomo actually kills people in real life and

that's a fact.



RIVERA: I don't -- I don't want to go there right now. I just want to say

that I want to be Andy Garcia. He's in godfather three. Cuban born, so

you'll get the Latino thing in there. And other, quickly, Governor Mario

Cuomo, Andrew's father --



GUTFELD: Univision.



RIVERA: -- really detested ethnic stereotyping. He hated the Godfather

references at least insofar as he made note to me, Governor Mario Cuomo,

Andrew's father.



MCDOWELL: Well, Dana, what do you make of this yacking it up? Because

again, you know, De Niro and Pacino are kind of two bloated husbands and

well, I don't know if Andy Cuomo wants to take his cue from that.



PERINO: I mean, who would have thought that getting an Emmy would have gone

to his head? But that was kind of surprising, of course. I also think that

it might be more like they're like Pacino and De Niro in heat, OK. Now, I

got this from a friend. It's pretty good. It's like De Niro plays a crook

who gets a bunch of people killed because he had a bad plan. And Pacino is

a short Italian guy trying to stop people from dying.



GUTFELD: Very good.



MCDOWELL: That is very good, Dana. Jesse?



PERINO: Thank you.



WATTERS: Well, I never got the memo that ethnic humor was funny again, so

I'm going to go hit the streets. I'll see you guys later.



MCDOWELL: On that note, "ONE MORE THING" up next.



GUTFELD: Time for "ONE MORE THING." Dana?



PERINO: So, I got this story from a friend of mine here. His name is Jim

Murdock. He works for New Jersey 12 TV station. And he found that this dog

is being hailed as a hero for helping police track down its missing owner.

Officers reached for Fred Rapp for hours in the woods -- I'm sorry, search

for him. And he was reported missing last week in New Jersey.



But it wasn't until the next morning when an off-duty sergeant who has

hunted in the area notice a dog wandering along a trail. Now, the officer

followed Petey and her paw prints and found Fred. He had gotten lost in the

woods after crashing his car and he was taken to the hospital where he was

recovering.



Petey has been with Fred for 10 years. She's a rescue dog. The family thing

she's like a mix of a Labrador and a Pitbull, but one thing we know, she is

a very good girl indeed.



GUTFELD: Well, she did rescue him, Dana, some local news charm.



PERINO: Indeed. They rescued each other.



GUTFELD: All right -



PERINO: It's beautiful.



GUTFELD: Yes. There you go. Greg? That's me. Let's do this. I said myself.

Greg's Music Tips. All right, you know, there's -- remember the band The

Ink Spots where their lead singer split and now, he's just The Spot. And

here he is tinkling on the piano.



I can't believe -- there you go. This stuff, see the stuff on the side? Why

can't we fix that? Why can't we fix that? It drives me crazy. All right,

that is wonderful. That's what you call a dalmatian. Why can't we -- don't

have the technology to get rid of this stuff on the sides of the video? You

know, I know it's not our fault. I know. I know. It just -- can't we just

covered up with like dancing people? All right, Jesse.



WATTERS: Just stick with it's not our fault, Greg. I mean, it's not our

fault. That's all you need. All right, so my mom a.k.a. mom texts, she's

pressuring me into showing you something.



PERINO: Oh, boy.



WATTERS: My mom is so proud of her Christmas tree this year. She's made me

do it as my one more thing. Here's the tree. There it is. It's a heifer.

Look at the -- look at the girth, very, very tree. There are my twins

decorating another tree with gumballs and then there are my parents and the

twins decorating the tree later in the evening, sizable tree, and we're all

very proud of it. So mom, there you go. You got what you wanted. Now, no

more favors.



PERINO: Beautiful tree.



GUTFELD: There you go. Yes, Geraldo.



RIVERA: Earlier, I gave a shout out to my grandchildren in L.A. I don't

want to neglect my grandchildren in New York. Very special occasion over

the weekend. The youngest of them, Liam, had his big fourth birthday party.

He got some help from his brother and sister in blowing out the candles,

but they were having a good time. Oh, there it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Happy birthday to you. Make a wish.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Make a wish.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RIVERA: Cute kids. I got him a Lionel Train for Christmas. I don't want to

give away the secret though.



MCDOWELL: You just did.



GUTFELD: All right, there you go. Dagen, it's your turn. And you have some

time for once.



WATTERS: They don't watch.



MCDOWELL: God help us all. Take a look at this video of some dudes who were

fishing down in the Bahamas. That is a sea turtle. And that tiger shark is

trying to eat that sea turtle. Look at it. And they -- this was shot by a

Kai Survance. And he fishes in this area of the water all the time. And

he's like, I've never seen anything like this.



But what happens is if we can get to it, the tiger shark -- they get the

turtle away from the tiger shark and they pull the turtle out of the water

and they take it to another area and release it. So, the turtle at least

seemed to survive.



PERINO: Well, then, what if there's --



GUTFELD: How did he know it was eating him? How did he know it was eating

him?



MCDOWELL: Well, they could have been --



GUTFELD: It could have been some weird, kinky thing.



MCDOWELL: Yes. Of course, it is.



GUTFELD: We don't know. All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up

next. Hey, Bret.



END



