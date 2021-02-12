Gutfeld on the hacker who tried to poison a Florida city’s water supply



REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): You at home, are the doors that the president of the United States walks through when he or she gives the state of the union address. You may have heard one man yelled no violence, and another responded it's too late for that.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Judge Jeanine Pirro. It's five o'clock in New York City and this is THE FIVE.

You are looking live at the Senate floor right now. Democratic House impeachment managers are trying to make their case to convict former President Trump. But the political math doesn't add up. Democrats don't have the votes yet they are still pressing ahead.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): You did nothing to help us as commander in chief. Instead, he served as the inciter in chief.

REP. JOE NEGUSE (D-CO), HOUSE IMPEACHMENT MANAGER: And he did that because he wanted to stop the transfer of power.

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO (D-TX), HOUSE IMPEACHMENT MANAGER: He told his supporters, the only way he could lose the election is if it was stolen.

SWALWELL: This was not one speech, not one tweet. It was dozens in rapid succession, with the specific details, he was acting as part of the host committee.

WATTERS (on camera): Former President Trump's lawyers telling Fox News exclusively how they plan to respond to attacks like that. They're going to argue later this week the trial is unconstitutional and sets a bad precedent. And Republican senators like Ted Cruz are pointing out the hypocrisy of trying to punish political speech after Democrats cheered on violence for a year.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Saying things like fight, saying things like go retake our country. If that is no incitement, then we better prepare a long line to indict every candidate for office who has ever run, anyone who has ever given a stump speech. We've seen violence all over the country, we've seen riots all over the country. What do the Democrats do? They cheered it on.

WATTERS (on camera): Dana, I did notice, was it Eric Swalwell who was there making the case for impeachment?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: Anything jump out at you there?

PERINO: I do think he's a little bit of a curious person to put on this impeachment panel for the Democrats to the point of the language about fighting for your rights, that's often said by a lot of people, but also, one of the things that the Republicans will point out is that there has been language from Democrats, not necessarily encouraging violence, but not really condemning it.

I will give you an example, who is one of the people that the House impeachment people need to convince? Susan Collins of Maine. Now she may have already made up her mind. She voted that the bill was -- sorry, the trial is constitutional. Whether she will vote to convict, we'll wait and see.

However, remember the Kavanaugh hearing and Susan Collins was --

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: -- under all that pressure and they took out all that money? OK? There were so many threats against her and her staff. Let me read you a tweet from Eric Swalwell at that time about that. He said, boo-hoo-hoo, you are a senator who police will protect, the sexual assault can't sleep in her home because of threats. Where are you sleeping? She is on her own while you and your Senate colleagues are trying to rush her through a hearing, et cetera.

The whole boo-hoo-hoo thing, to me, I just -- I understand that there are politics involved here. I also understand there's very serious charges involved. Many of these rioters have been arrested. In fact, when the A.P. looked through and CNN also did a similar thing, they match -- they took many of the rioters who were arrested and looked at their voting records and I think it's really important to remember that many of them, most of them, they didn't even vote in November.

All right, so the Republicans have a right to separate from the violence and I think to the great majority, they have. On the politics of it, I understand sticking together. When it comes to the Democrats, I think that they know they are not going to get the votes to convict, but I also think that they think politically they don't have anything to lose.

So, when this is over and it will be over fairly soon, we might be at a wash, which is where we were a week ago. In the meantime, President Biden gets to basically --

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: -- skate under the radar as President Trump is in the headlines again, which is what happened all during the general election campaign as nobody pays attention about what's happening.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, yes, I was about to ask Greg about that because he is really escaping scrutiny, President Joe Biden, they are not talking about vaccines or school closings or people getting laid off or the borders being open. You're focusing again on Donald Trump, and as Dana mentioned, that's kind of how Joe got elected.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: It's true. I mean, I don't think you can repeat this too many times. This is all emotional political theater. That's all it is. We know by the vote yesterday, what was it? What was the number of the vote?

PERINO: Fifty-six, 44.

GUTFELD: So, 44 voted that it wasn't unconstitutional. So, it's a safe bet that the 44 who voted it's not constitutional aren't going to vote for impeachment, so basically the vote is already done.

PERINO: Right,

GUTFELD: It's already over. So, this is just for ratings, this is just for politics, this is just some kind of emotional feel. But what I think America I hope is learning from this trial is that the Democrats and their media enablers have more rights than a private citizen. We always knew that the institutional press has more leeway in destroying your life, the defamation protections and things like that that, but there was a limit and it's always defined as you can't shout fire in a crowded theater, that is the limit.

But the media and the politicians that you just talk about, Swalwell, they shout fire every single day to America, it's just that their version of shouting fire comes in different flavors. Police officers are more dangerous than criminals. That led to riots, right? There is a massive domestic terror network worse than ISIS. Well, that's going to lead to a police state.

All Trump supporters, including of course except your neighbor, are all immoral bigots. And remember, don't forget this, the earth only has eight years left. So, all of this contribute to a nihilistic, destructive mind- set. These are all versions of shouting fire. You can argue persuasively that the four years of shouting fire regarding Trump's presidency created a natural distrust in the election that took place, which people felt desired an audit.

So that idea didn't come from Q, it came from you, the media. And this entire profit model for CNN in the last decade has been a cultural replication of shouting fire and it's all protected. Anderson Cooper on down. They all have more rights than you. They can call you racist, they can build a climate of division and make money off it, which leads to violence and misery, but they have more rights than you.

And so, they can sit here and they can point at you and say you are racist, and you're evil every night while they are doing something far worse. They are creating division and they are creating -- they're destroying the country.

WATTERS: Judge Jeanine Pirro, how would you make a defense for the president, former president if you were up there defending him on the Senate floor?

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I just want to respond first to what Greg is saying. The left is saying that they have not only more rights than you, Greg, but what they are saying is that if they are attacked, they have more rights than the thousands who were attacked this past summer during the Black Lives Matter attack where 2,000 police officers were injured, where 30 people were killed, where people lost not only their business and their livelihoods but their hopes and their dreams and the possibility of making it to the next level of their life. OK?

So, they are not just equal in terms of rights but also in terms of their lives are not equal, and that is established over and over again through this absurd political theater, is the absolute right word to use.

Here's the bottom line, the people responsible for the riot on January 6th are the people who rioted and who convicted -- committed crimes. There are 120 people right now who have been prosecuted, as well they should be. It was an outrage. And what they are doing now is nothing but trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again and every Republican so that the Republican Party is in a tease saying, my gosh, what are we going to do?

Well, they better not forget that there are 75, 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump. You can try to dissipate, you can try to dispel him, you can do whatever you want through all this theater, but the bottom line is it doesn't matter. Even the Supreme Court doesn't think it matters because Justice Roberts never even showed up. So, what are we doing? Wasting time while Americans are out of jobs? We have a pandemic and China is on the rise.

WATTERS: Juan Williams, I'll give you the last word.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, thanks, Jesse. I just, I'm kind of shocked. I want you guys to come back, come back and join the conversation, pay attention to the news. I mean, clearly, what's going on, on Capitol Hill today is an attempt to hold democracy and the Constitution up, to celebrate that as the basis that we are a country of laws.

We have seen the impeachment managers build a case block by block that sustains the idea that what Donald Trump did was incite that violence that took place on January 6th. So, to me, it's chilling. It was chilling to hear Trump supporters at a rally saying you know what, destroy the Republican Party. It's chilling to see his tweets attacking McConnell, threatening Vice President Pence.

So, this today, Wednesday, this impeachment trial you guys are all ignoring, I guess you are afraid of it because it's a reminder --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Don't mind read, Juan. Juan, don't mind read. Don't mind read.

WILLIAMS: Let me finish.

GUTFELD: Don't mind read then.

WILLIAMS: There is no need.

GUTFELD: OK.

WILLIAMS: There is no need because I listen to all of this so let me tell you --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Then how could you be so wrong? How could you be so wrong?

WILLIAMS: -- what I heard, Greg. What I heard was --

GUTFELD: If you listen, how could you be so wrong?

WILLIAMS: -- that -- and you don't want me --

WATTERS: All right, all right. Greg, let him finish.

WILLIAMS: You are being so rude because I'm so right.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, it seems to me that what you heard today is how Trump was attacking not only Democrats but Republicans and now he is forcing Republicans to make a choice. You can stand with the mob that stormed the Capitol Hill --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Nobody is doing that.

WILLIAMS: -- and said believed the cops, you can join -- you can join the QAnon conspiracy --

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Nobody is, you're right, Dana, nobody is.

WILLIAMS: -- you can join the Proud Boys --

GUTFELD: Gees.

WILLIAMS: -- the Proud Boys violent extremists --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Literally nobody is doing that --

WILLIAMS: -- who supported that stolen election lie.

PIRRO: Or Black Lives Matter --

WATTERS: You're not saying we, right, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Let me just say --

GUTFELD: Let him just say.

WILLIAMS: -- you can stand with Liz Cheney, you can stand with Mitch McConnell, you can stand with people who believe the Republican Party should stand for conservative principle.

WATTERS: All right.

WILLIAMS: This trial to me is about whether or not --

WATTERS: Juan?

WILLIAMS: -- Republicans want to close their eyes --

WATTERS: Hey, Juan, hold on.

WILLIAMS: -- or they want to face the truth and right now, let me tell you. Let me tell you. Facing the truth is the way that we solve this, the way we bring the country together. Ignoring problems is never the way to solve problems --

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: You shouldn't be impugning our intentions, Juan, that's the problem.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I hope you didn't say we are standing with these people.

WILLIAMS: OK, I don't need to impugn it, I can listen --

PIRRO: Don't tell me I stand with any --

GUTFELD: And then it goes into your brain and it comes out wrong, that's on you, not on us.

WILLIAMS: No, it came out that you are --

GUTFELD: It's not our fault that you are getting it wrong. It's not our fault if you are getting it wrong.

WILLIAMS: -- running in the opposite direction --

GUTFELD: It's not my problem, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, you're missing (Inaudible), you don't want to deal with the news.

GUTFELD: You need to deal with that! You need to deal with your problem!

WILLIAMS: No, Greg, maybe you should listen to --

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- you should listen to what you say, maybe you would be outraged.

GUTFELD: See, I would be outraged at what I'm saying? I don't think so! I think I'm making sense, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: We got to go, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I think so.

GUTFELD: Terrible.

WATTERS: All right, Juan, we got to go but what you just did right there, Juan, that wasn't cool. You are a colleague of ours --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: It was cool.

WATTERS: -- and we've been talking about this --

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: We've been talking about this for over a month and none of us are standing with the mob. We've never stood with this mob. We have condemned outright --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Absolutely.

WATTERS: -- we are not ignoring it because we just did 10 minutes on it.

PIRRO: Every one of us --

WATTERS: So, don't impugn the integrity that way, Juan, all right?

WILLIAMS: The news of the day, the news --

GUTFELD: We did -- it's unlike you!

WATTERS: It's over. It's over. We got to go. It's over. All right?

Coming up, President Biden promises to get your kids back in school but it turns out, he didn't really mean it.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I made a commitment that we try to get K through 8 back to school by the end of this 100 days.

We'll also do everything we can to safely reopen a majority of our K through 8 schools by the end of the first 100 days in 100 days. It should be a national priority to get our kids back into school.

PIRRO (on camera): President Biden already breaking his major promise to get kids back in the classroom in his first 100 days. The White House now dramatically scaling back my goal. Watch this.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: His goal that he said is to have the majority of schools, so more than 50 percent, open by day 100, at least one day a week, hopefully it's more.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO (on camera): And press secretary Jen Psaki stood by moving the goalpost today. So, I'll start with you, Jesse. How was it that the private schools and the Catholic school schools have been open, at the very least since September with little funding at all from the federal government and they are just going along? I mean, is the president making American kids last in his effort to make America last?

WATTERS: Yes. I mean, they are falling behind so fast they are going to call this generation, generation duh. I mean, it's funny but it's sad, Jeanine, he keeps putting these goalposts --

PIRRO: It is.

WATTERS: -- out there like yes, Joe, you've already achieved it. He did it with vaccines and now he is doing it with school openings.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: It was like me in high school, I'd tell my parents, I said mom, if I get straight C's this semester can I get a bigger allow us? Honey bunny, you are already getting straight C's, why don't you try for some B's? I mean, Joe is, I don't think he understands how big of a crisis this is. Pick a crisis, Joe.

PIRRO: Yes.

WATTERS: Is it the pandemic, is it schools, is it the climate? I mean, he has talked more about migrant children than he's talked about American children and he doesn't take care of the taxpayer. We've spent $100 billion already on reopening schools. That's like what we spent in a year in Iraq. Where's the money going?

PIRRO: OK.

WATTERS: Watters World has already looked into it --

PIRRO: All right.

WATTERS: -- it's going to Democrat donors in a lot of these big metropolitan areas.

PIRRO: That's right. And Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: I mean, speaking of that, where the money is actually going to the unions and teachers have been paid all along, we've got $100 billion in the schools, are the unions playing their hand? Are they overplaying their hand? Now the country is really infuriated with the unions and they are like, why aren't our kids in school? They are against the unions. It is starting to seem.

GUTFELD: I think, you know, it's interesting. It's like, so Joe's goal is one day a week by the end of April. This might be the least ambitious goal ever in political history. That's like me waking up tomorrow and on my to- do-list is, you know, put on one sock and don't throw up. That is it.

We need a leader to aim higher. I mean, can you imagine if this guy were in charge when we needed the vaccines? Right? He wouldn't have forced those companies to act superfast they better get on, and he'd be like, you know, if we get this vaccine by 2040, I think we'll be OK.

The problem with him, unlike the previous administration, is they're -- Biden's risk/benefit assessment is based on how well it survives the blue check media on Twitter when someone gets sick, and someone will get sick. Real leaders have to stomach --

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- they have to stomach the risk, follow the science. Right now, this act, it's almost like --

PIRRO: OK.

GUTFELD: -- donating your underwear to goodwill and then calling yourself a philanthropist.

PERINO: All right. Thanks for the analogy.

PERINO: Don't do that.

PIRRO: OK. So, Dana, can you -- can you say that they are science-deniers? That Joe Biden is a science denier? And also, some on the left because schools are safe.

PERINO: I'm glad you asked.

PIRRO: Are they not?

PERINO: They have lowered this bar so far that even Greg Gutfeld could clear it in one little hop from a standing position. I don't know, I was working on that one just so to make a little --

GUTFELD: Thank God, you're taller than me.

PERINO: Yes, obviously, it's not the moon shot, obviously. The other thing is, the CDC director last week said to schools, safe to open.

PIRRO: That's right.

PERINO: The White House then said, she's just saying that in her personal capacity, even though she was, remember, at the CDC in front of the CDC sign. If this week, when the CDC guidelines come out, if they are watered down from what she said last week, then yes, I think you could talk about science deniers and meddling and I am going to lose my mind if that happens.

PIRRO: All right. And Juan, to you, now that some of the teachers are saying that even if they get a vaccine they still won't want to go back to school. Can they keep moving these goalposts? I mean, what is this about?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think people want to be safe, judge, and you know, let's start with the good news here. You know, Chicago is now going back. New York City is now --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Let's be clear, they haven't -- high school students aren't even going back.

WILLIAMS: -- excuse me, it's opening now. OK.

WATTERS: That's what we're talking about.

WILLIAMS: OK, let me continue. So, the Chicago schools have announced that they have a deal to go back. New York City middle schools are now going to open. They have already had their lower schools, the primary schools open, so it underscores, in my mind, that opening schools is a local decision. Mayors, you know, unions, governors get involved and the president can be there in terms of encouraging, in terms of prodding, in terms of saying here's the best safety protocol for all the children and the teachers to get back, but this is a local decision.

Biden's role is really to advise and to advise on the basis of what he gets from CDC and others, and that is where we should hold him accountable. But remember, since Biden has taken office, we've seen a drop in the infection rate for coronavirus, it was 190,000 per day when he took office, now it's 108,000 per day.

PIRRO: OK. But now we're talking about --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The more we test, the more vaccines made --

GUTFELD: Because of the vaccines, Juan. Because of the vaccines.

WILLIAMS: -- the more we wear mask --

PIRRO: You're going --

WILLIAMS: -- that's better to get kids back in school.

PIRRO: OK. We've got -- I'm talking about vaccines. Yes, we've got to get them back in schools. OK. Up next, NBA owner Mark Cuban reversing course after refusing to play the national anthem before games.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Another huge controversy over the national anthem. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he was putting a halt to playing the song before home games but the NBA is out with a statement.

It reads, quote, "with NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with long-standing league policy." End quote. And now Cuban reportedly says he reportedly says he will comply with the league's policy and play the national anthem tonight.

Judge, I just want to start with you. The NBA season started in late December. Why do you think it took so long for this to become an issue? He hasn't been playing the anthem since then.

PIRRO: Well, I think it seems that it's because of the home games and now, you know, the NBA has pretty much issued, the officials at the NBA have pretty much issued that they will play the national anthem, and Mark Cuban has kind of given himself some leeway by saying, well, you know, they were really home games, there was no one in the stands, and now the people are coming in the stands then what we'll do is we'll play the national anthem.

But I think the telltale here is that Cuban said he would kneel too with his players if he had the chance. I think that tells the whole story. So, he can dance around well, it was a home game there was no one in the stands and now that the NBA has come out with a mandate, he's going to have to play it, but his heart is, I'd kneel with them too.

And then when you have Jen Psaki saying, you know, it recognizes the United States failings. I mean, you get so disgusted, do you really want people to come to games, you know, or do you want people to not watch them?

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, do you take this as a protest by the owner in line with Colin Kaepernick?

WATTERS: Well, he went full Kaepernick, and Juan, you never go full Kaepernick. What I think happened here, he was probably just trying to be the wokest NBA owner to recruit better. Because a lot of young NBA talent is pretty political, he thought it would help him sign them. But I don't know, I don't think this season ticket holders are going to be down with this. The NBA is not even down with this.

I mean, kneeling is one thing. Canceling the anthem? I mean, we finally found out where the line is with social justice. And Mark flew right past it and got teed up big time. I couldn't believe the White House tried to both sides the issue of canceling the national anthem. They went squishy on canceling the national anthem, Juan. I mean, in basketball, you'd call that a brick.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, I wanted to actually allow you to hear from Mark Cuban. Here's something he tweeted last year. He said, if you want to complain, complain to your boss, why don't -- doesn't your boss play the national anthem every day before you start at work? What do you think of that defense?

GUTFELD: That's actually not a bad defense because he is the boss and he's the owner, and he could do what he wants. We've seen this before when we were kids. If you and your sister were fighting over what to watch on TV, after a while a parent come in and turn the TV off. It's called why we can't have nice things, right?

We can't have nice things because we're now, the media in general, are pledging allegiance to identity politics instead of the flag. It is his team. I don't think it's any call on his patriotism. He was trying to solve a problem that reflects a sad sign of the times where identity politics wherever it goes it destroys.

It operates under the protective guise of protest. But once it gets inside the organism, whether it's sports or entertainment or TV shows, it unravels it. It splits instead of unites. All he's trying to do is trying to keep it from splitting even more. Unfortunately, it may not help.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, is this over now that the NBA is put its foot down and said everybody is going to play the anthem before every game?

PERINO: Well, it's also over because Mark Cuban said, OK, I'm good. I'm going to play the anthem. Like, so -- instead of having any outrage, I'm going to tell you, do you know the history of why we play national anthems at sporting events? I will tell you the answer.

World War I, a game between the Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs in 1918, that is a year that is familiar to Yankee fans as the last time the Sox won a World Series before 2012, if you remember that. I mean, I'm a history -- I'm a sports and a history buff, so I knew all of this. Anyway, that's why we do it. It's good. It's unifying. It's America. Let's just move on. No outrage.

WILLIAMS: All right, ahead a shocking story out of Florida. Police on a hunt for a hacker who tried to poison one town's water supply really just miles away from the site of last Sunday Super Bowl. That's next for you on THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: You want to feel good story for today? The Feds are trying to track down the hacker who tried to poison a Tampa Bay water supply by taking over control of a computer systems mouse. So, did I say feel good? I lied because it's actually lye. The hacker increased sodium hydroxide, that's lye, from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million. Lye is what you find in drain cleaners. Sprinkle a lye on a dead horse and you get a puddle of soap. CNN sprinkles it on the truth and calls it primetime.

I bring this up for one reason. If we know one thing about government and the media, is that they can't do two things at once. Hell, they can barely do one thing at once. So, while this is happening, you got journalists chasing down problematic phrases instead of actual dangers.

Meanwhile, impeachment part two is their theatrical therapy designed to please reporters and Dems alike because they are alike. It won't result in anything except delayed COVID relief and old Democrats mumbling at podiums. We've seen it before as real threats motor on. We knew this 20 years ago as we chased the carry -- Gary Condit case and obsessed over Bill Clinton's infidelities, al-Qaeda had other plans.

The world doesn't stop for our pathetic news cycles. The world takes advantage of our media and our politicians. We were warned about the water supply before. Now, maybe it's not a hack but an error. But I'm no expert. I'm in the media. But I'm willing to bet not a single democrat senator cares much. There's a circus in town, and they're in box seats loading up on cotton candy and popcorn and lies. Let's hope they don't drink the water.

So, Dana, here's the deal. I'm a little skeptical about certain things. I - - this bothers me because we know the water supply is a target. But whenever somebody says hack, it always turns out to be a mistake that somebody hits a button. Do you remember the missile scare in Hawaii or Anthony Weiner? It's always a hacker. Do you think this -- I mean, is it possible that this actually is a hacker?

PERINO: I think it is possible. And if you remember, the other story that didn't get a lot of attention early last month was that of the solar winds hacking into not only big corporations in America but all across our government including at the Commerce Department and treasury department, and they were in there for months. They still might be in there.

And actually, there's not been enough reporting on that, or basically, acknowledgment of the failure of our government to protect all of us from that. So, there's that piece of it. But the other thing, Greg. When I first heard this story the other night, you were the first person I thought of, not because I thought you were a hacker, but because 10 years ago, when we started THE FIVE, you kept talking about the hardening of soft targets and how technology and terrorism, wherever it was coming from, apparently, they don't even know if this came from inside the United States or outside or even if it was a hack to your point. But you were the first person I thought of because I said -- I thought, Greg has been trying to warn everybody about this very thing.

WATTERS: Yes. When I think of soft targets, I think of Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right, Jesse, at least these hackers are mostly peaceful, right?

WATTERS: That's right. I didn't remember much from chemistry, Greg. But I did remember that water is the source of life. And it's the building block of civilization. And if you go after the water source, that's like pulling out the wrong Jenga piece and the tower. It all comes crashing down.

If this is successful, you're looking at a mass casualty terror attack. So, what we have to do is look at this, like you said, as a red flag, and promote whoever our cyber warfare guys are. Make them their own military branch like the Space Force. Give them their own uniforms. I guarantee you, this is the wave of the future. And I'm not scared of missiles anymore. I'm afraid of hackers, and I'm not afraid of much.

GUTFELD: I don't want any lye getting on you Watters. Juan, it seems -- it seems to me that we are moving -- we have moved away from the traditional view of war. And it's now -- I mean, if you marry a drone with, you know, a packet of lye, how easy is that to just fly a drone over a reservoir? You don't need to hack?

WILLIAMS: Yes. I just -- I just want to underline how extensive this thing is now. You know, Dana talked about Solar Winds. There have been hacked of hospitals, there have been hacked ransomware now. You know, people being extorted and all that. So, right now, it looks to me like cybercrime may be the most extensive crime impacting America because it's just everywhere.

And you know, people talk about the hackers, but a hacker is an actual person, and maybe they're working for somebody. But we got to arrest them, we got to prosecute. We got to go after these people. Because when they're going after a water supply, that means that they're trying to kill us.

GUTFELD: Yes. Thank God -- well, anyway, I was going to go say a joke that Jesse told me this morning, but I decided not to use it because I'm thinking differently now. Judge, this is why I'm going to start drinking canned beer instead of water.

PIRRO: Well, that makes perfect sense because, you know, old crimes are being committed in new ways. And I realized this when I was prosecuting crime. You know, cybercrime is probably the number one crime that affects Americans more than any other crime. And the hardening of the grid, and the hardening of anything that protects our water supply is essential.

And shame on us if we don't take advantage of the fact that there have been many warnings and there's a lot to lose in this world where America is, you know, not the favorite of some outrageous evil countries. And I'll leave it at that

GUTFELD: Including people here in America. More of THE FIVE coming up.

PIRRO: Don't say that.

GUTFELD: It's true.

PERINO: Welcome back. Let's have some fun. OK, the Texas lawyer at the center of a catastrophic virtual Zoom court hearing explains how it happened when a kitten filter took over his face.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I believe you have a filter turned on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know how to remove it. I've got my assistant here. She's trying to but -- oh, I'm prepared to go forward with it. That's -- I'm here live. It's not -- I'm not a cat.

I was wondering why my phone is blowing up with calls from around the country and around the world. I didn't know if I was in trouble or what was going on, but I finally figured it out. It can happen to anybody. But yesterday, it sure happened to me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: You got to go to the judge first on this. Judge Jeanine, what do you think of that?

PIRRO: Thought it was hysterical. And I think it gave us much-needed laughter. I mean, all we do all day long is Zoom, Zoom, Zoom. But, you know, it was fun. And you know, the truth is, I would have continued with the case. Although I'm dying to know -- I haven't figured out what kind of case it was. If you guys figured out what it was, a criminal or civil.

WATTERS: Cat burglar.

PERINO: No, you know, we don't really do that kind of research around here judge.

GUTFELD: Cat burglar.

PERINO: This is called THE FIVE.

PIRRO: Yes, yes. I couldn't -- I mean, like if it were like a death penalty case, obviously you're not going to go forward. But other than that, I go forward.

PERINO: Juan, fun times.

WILLIAMS: I thought it was hilarious. I love the eyes, Dana. And not only that, I thought to myself, if you're going to make a presentation to a judge, you'd want to be an owl. You know, a wise old owl, not the cat.

PERINO: Yes, Jesse, what would you like to be?

WATTERS: Well, I think THE FIVE should do this for a segment, and I'd like to reserve the monkey. And now that that's on the --

PERINO: I think that can be arranged. That can be arranged.

WATTERS: I just can't -- I bet you -- I bet you, Jeffrey Toobin is looking at this thing and going, why couldn't I have just done that?

GUTFELD: Oh, sad.

PERINO: Brilliant. All right, Greg, you?

GUTFELD: You know, Dana, personally, I think this is the worst kind of cultural appropriation. This man has no idea what it's like to be in a cat's shoes, or paws, or whatever they were. And yet here he is pretending to be a cat. It disgusts me.

And I bet millions of cats out there agree with me. Their lives went from nine probably to eight in all the outrage they feel over this. He deserved -- he should give an apology immediately.

PERINO: Wow, is that a prairie dog?

GUTFELD: That was me.

WATTERS: I can see this right now. I can see impeachment hearings underway and Greg Gutfeld is a prairie dog on THE FIVE.

PERINO: Oh, believe me, it's already happening. I hope that wasn't a groundhog or I embarrassed myself there.

GUTFELD: Yes. It was cocker spaniel.

PERINO: All right, we have one more crazy story. Tom Brady may be having a little too much fun during a Super Bowl boat parade celebration. That's him tossing the Lombardi Trophy to another boat. Brady was also seen stumbling around when he got back on land, but we're not going to judge here, are we Jessie?

WATTERS: No, he deserves it. And he doesn't drink alcohol, I don't think so.

PERINO: He doesn't even eat strawberries.

WATTERS: It's like knocking back a few shots. All he eats is like seeds and smoothies. So, a few drinks and he's, you know, man overboard.

PERINO: Or Lombardi overboard, Juan.

WILLIAMS: You know, how much fun would it be to catch the Lombardi Trophy thrown by the greatest of all-time quarterback Tom Brady. He didn't overhand it, he underhanded. All right, but I'll take it. You know what, I agree with Jesse. I thought that guy didn't drink.

PERINO: Well, maybe he doesn't. Maybe this kind of explain something, Judge.

PIRRO: And that's, that's why he's in such a mess. The guy doesn't drink. He drinks water. He doesn't drink coffee and doesn't drink soda. And he eats plants and hummus, and that's it, you know, and lean fish, or (INAUDIBLE), isn't it?

PERINO: Plants and hummus. Greg, what do you think about this guy who went to the high school you went to?

GUTFELD: Everybody thinks that because of his diet, that's why he's successful. He's successful despite his bonkers diet. If he actually drank and had meat, he'd be -- he'd have 12 Super Bowls. But the big the big story here is, I am back on top. I am back on top. Now that Tom Brady has tarnished his reputation, I am now the most important alumni of Serra High School. Serra High School must disassociate themselves from Tom Brady. That was embarrassing. No kids is going to want to go to Serra High School.

WATTERS: Cancel Tom Brady.

GUTFELD: Cancel Tom Brady

PERINO: Hey, now maybe we'll trend for that, cancel Tom Brady. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: And it is time for "ONE MORE THING." Greg, lead us off.

GUTFELD: Well, Jesse, America has spoken. And you know what they've said? They want more of me. The "GREG GUTFELD SHOW" is going nightly. After having its best year ever on Saturday, you're going to get me now twice a day on THE FIVE and at 11:00 p.m. as well. If you could stand seeing me twice, it'll be worth it.

I want to thank the staff for the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW" for the hard work, and also Suzanne Scott who's been pushing this idea for like years. It's going to be great. We're going to be up against Brian Williams, which is going to be tough because according to him, he gets 300 million viewers and he lives on the moon.

WATTERS: Congratulations, Gutfeld.

PIRRO: Congrats.

WATTERS: I'm -- I speak for myself only but I will never get sick of watching you.

GUTFELD: That's sweet. I'm going to cry.

WATTERS: I can't speak for anybody else, but other people will see. All right, Dana Perino.

PERINO: It's Greg on a loop.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: America wants it. All right, so, as everyone knows, I think -- well, maybe don't know, less than a month now until my book comes out, "Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons For Young Women From A Former Young Woman." I got a couple of events. I'm following Greg Gutfeld's footsteps. Live events, actually. March 14, that's a Sunday, in San Antonio, Texas. You can get tickets. And March 20th, Jacksonville. Hello, I'm going down to Florida.

I'm So excited to share this book with everyone. It feels like the right book at the right time. Less than a month now. And we are starting a new feature on our FIVE's Insta Story page, where we will be posting the list of songs we play on THE FIVE every day. I know you love my songs. I know you don't like Greg's songs. But don't hold that against him and make sure you watch him on weeknights at 11:00 p.m.

WATTERS: Well, Juan's songs are the best but besides Juan's, I think -- I think Dana is a close second. All right, Valentine's Day, guys. Listen to me. Skip the flowers. What you really want is a lobster tail bouquet. That is right. You can make a lobster bouquet and they bring you in the package about six lobster tails.

I have some right here. They're frozen. I need gloves. They're really cold.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

WATTERS: And they bring you a little kit so you can do it yourself. They're shipped right from Maine and you learn how to assemble it and they tell you how to cook it. So, Happy Valentine's Day. All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. You know, when you're a kid playing schoolyard basketball, it's so much fun to try a circus shot. But watch what a pro Stephen Curry did last night on an NBA court.

WATTERS: Oh, my God.

WILLIAMS: Yes, take a look -- take a look at this from different angles. It's a masterpiece of body control and intelligence while in mid-air going 100 miles an hour. Coach Steve Kerr said it reminded him of Michael Jordan's improvisation flowing beauty. He finished with 32 points and three -- you know, taking advantage of his shooting. What a player.

PERINO: I could do that.

GUTFELD: I could too.

WATTERS: Yes. And they played the National Anthem before the game too. That's probably why he hit the shot.

PERINO: We owe you, Judge.

WATTERS: That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.



