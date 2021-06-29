'Gutfeld!' on Rotunda being deemed racist, Olympian turning back on flag

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," June 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Do you miss me? They miss me. They miss me. I know. They look at their bad ratings, and they're saying we missed this guy. I said it was going to happen. I was waiting for them to endorse me actually. I know that was a big step but they're going down the tubes, their numbers are very bad.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: And CNN's remaining three viewers are saying, yes, he's got a point.

You know, it's another glorious Monday in this horribly racist country. I mean, really, what a racist country. I'd ask Kat how racist it is. But it's not like she's paying any attention. Not after what happened this weekend.

GUTFELD: Not how you open a locker. So I bet you're wondering, Greg, how racist is this country? Well, it's so racist that even its buildings are bigoted. Did you know that the rotunda which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights is guilty of structural racism? Yes. The National Archives Task Force on racism claims the structure itself portrays our founding fathers and other evil white people as too positive.

Shocking that the National Archives Taskforce on racism found evidence of racism. I mean, I thought they'd say hey, looks good. And then spend the rest of the day eating Funyuns in bed, which as you know, are also racist. Side note, I always thought rotunda was Spanish for fat lady. According to the New York Post, the report claims this structural racism deeply impacts how employees and customers interact as well as with the historical records.

They're finding structural racism in the actual structures. The rotunda is bigotry, "Lodz, wealthy white man in the nation's founding while marginalizing, black indigenous and other people of color and women. But I wonder how can they say this without even knowing which founding Fathers identify as gender nonconforming? Remember, these chaps were wearing wigs. Way more than RuPaul's drag race. Hey, we're a healthy pack of pervs.

Also, using their criteria, couldn't you say this about a lot of other buildings? I mean, how did the White House skate by on this? And how long before we changed that name? But you see, the rotunda holds all the major documents all written by dead white men. And if all you see is skin color and gender, then it's got to piss you off. You get to the rotunda, then you find out there are no female apaches who wrote the declaration of Independence. That sucks.

But what do you expect? Going to the rotunda and expecting people of color to be credited for the Bill of Rights is like me going to hockey games searching for an Ashkenazi Jew or zoo. It's like me going to the WNBA in search of a wife. They're twice my height, it's not going to work out. Or it's like you go into CNN looking for an honest journalist. The task force suggest tips, however, to reimagine the rotunda, including staging dance or performance art in the space that invites dialogue about the ways that the United States has mythologize the founding era.

So first, let's address the idea that adding performance art to anything makes it better. That's like adding Milk Duds to a pepperoni pizza. And that suggestion is pretty insulting to people of color to assume that they can only contribute the crappiest of art, which is performance arts. When white liberals have no solutions, which is always, they always turn to performance art, which is really just improvisational back spasms.

Some mindless emo pretending they slipped a disc. That's -- I just -- I'm a performance artist. Now about this mythologizing of the founding, this is coming from people who spend every waking hour reimagining stuff. They say the founding is not just exclusionary, it's a myth, a fantasy. Something that never existed, like Bigfoot or Brian Stelter's gym membership. Because anything positive about America has to be reimagined is horrible, like you're suddenly awakening from a dream and it's really a nightmare which happens every time I mixed NyQuil with skunk weed.

A trick Cavuto taught me. Now you could rewrite history and come up with a new Declaration of Independence, add some new signatures, a black guy in Indian, a New Zealand weightlifter, because now every event has to look like a community college brochure even if it's not true. I wonder what the angry white male has to say.

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: The Founding Fathers? I love them. I do. I can't tell you how much I appreciate everything they did to make this great country of ours. That's why I keep a picture of mine on my desk. These guys, not these guys. Although these guys are pretty cool too, aren't they? I mean, come on. Dogs playing poker. It makes me laugh.

GUTFELD: I don't think though those dogs were there by choice though. So, I wonder what the angry black male has to say about this.

TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You know what? Race buildings. Or the building races. Like when you ring the doorbell and it gives you a racial epitaph. Or every time black mailman comes over the mailbox, lean back. Yes. You know, it's kind of cool that we live in a country that you can make (BLEEP) like this up and say whatever you want and speak to if you want and be given the platform to call anybody in a mama racist or even a building.

I mean, that's pretty much says that you live in a free country that let you say anything, no matter how stupid. Systematic opportunity.

GUTFELD: And speaking of at least we have a new American hero, Gwen Berry, America's hammer thrower, which was my dad's nickname when he drank. He turned away from the American flag as he stood on the metal podium at the Olympic Trials during the national anthem on Saturday. She says she was pissed the song was played as she received the bronze, claiming the timing of the song was intentional.

Too bad there isn't a medal for paranoia. But imagine being caught off guard by the Star Spangled Banner at an American Olympic event. That's like being stunned when you hear the safety dance at a Men Without Hat's concert. So there you go. You got a person who like the National Archives Task Force on racism takes things that are inherently positive for a country and recast them as something deeply offensive.

To Gwen, the song is an attack on her the same way the rotunda is an attack on people of color. I'd say this is nuts, but that would be an attack on cisgender men. I mean, we're a week from July 4th, our nation's birthday. Why do we even bother celebrating it anyway? Of course, besides mixing alcoholic drinks with explosives, but if a building can be racist and a song could be racist, can't a date be racist too?

Imagine some old guy heading to the rotunda on the 4th and decides to sing the national anthem. God forbid he might be a veteran of some big war. How soon before we turn our backs on him?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's uncovered more flops than a grave digger. Director and producer of the documentary The Plot Against The President, Amanda Milius. His first job was at Burger King, now he calls out the Democrat whoopers. Former Oklahoma State Representative, T.W. Shannon. She wouldn't hurt a fly, she's too busy torturing her husband. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. And Jaws saw him and asked for a bigger boat. My massive sidekick and host of "NUFF SAID" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

So Tyrus, wouldn't kind of fun to actually see a racist building like that would actually act like what how you express it?

TYRUS: Yes, that would be real fun, depending on who the racist building was mad.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

TYRUS: Every time you duck and keep open the counter, you know, bathroom (BLEEP) it was.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: You know, it would just be like non-stop just turn the T.V. on. It's always on a cross burning. Who's saving? Yes, but they're not because they're inanimate objects. So, it's not really, really real. But it sounds good though. I mean, because that's the whole point of -- you can say anything and especially now, it's never been a better time in this country to be uninformed and just catch a headline on Facebook and then get in front of a camera and just go to town because even if you're wrong, no one's going to tell you because it comes from your truth.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

TYRUS: Which a good luck finding the roots on that one. But what bothered me so much about -- and here's the deal. I -- getting this, there's a -- you can have two thoughts. Just like say, you have two thoughts in your head, especially when you're dealing with athletes and citizenship.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: I think you can take causes. We've seen historically, we've -- everyone remembers this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: Everyone remembers what Muhammad sacrificed, Muhammad Ali didn't believe in the war. There was consequences. But history looks back on it now, going there the heroes.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: Nowadays, we can say anything without a face to it, or, like I'm against systemic racism. OK. Well, what is that? It's systemic racism. And if you can't see it, you're racist.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: So you can't argue with that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: And by turning your back, and this was my issue with her by turning her back on the flag. When you turn your back on something, that means there's no hope, there's done. Like every mob move we've ever seen. I got to turn my back on, you know, Jimmy. You know, it's over, like it's over. You can't fix that. So, that was what my issue was. I didn't have issues with guys taking these during the flag as they're standing for what they believe in.

They're fallen whatever, you can still love the military and protest was going on our government. But that to me, what she was doing, was simply saying there's, there's nothing can be done. It's a horrible place. But she doesn't have -- what's your cause?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: That's the problem. There's no face to it. Martin Luther King won, Martin Luther King won, you know, President Barack Obama won, Tim Scott won, I'm sitting in this chair, I won. We won. We're seeing everywhere you go what this country is about, and to be in such a safe place to where you can pull stunts like this. She wasn't dragged off and then beaten with an inch of her life. She wasn't having to hope (INAUDIBLE) she didn't even lost her spot.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: That's -- so you can say whatever you want in this country because that's where we're at right now. Where words matter but they don't really matter because you're in a safe place. No one's coming for her.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: So congratulations on taking away from the two in front of you.

GUTFELD: That's the thing, T.W. I felt bad for the other two. And I just found out because I didn't watch any of this. I only got the news on Facebook because I was drunk all weekend, let's be honest. T.W., there were two other winners in the gold like or the one --

(CROSSTALK)

TYRUS: She broke a world record.

GUTFELD: Yes.

T.W. SHANNON, FORMER OKLAHOMA REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE: That was the thing that got me. She came in third place. That's the first thing. I mean, if you're going to make a protest, at least, you know, have the gold to win. But, you know, I think every American should stand for the United States National Anthem. I mean, it is a rallying call for who we are as a people. This country has done more to make dreams come true than any country in the world.

And I don't know who she turned her back on, whether it's America, the National Anthem, but I'd like to ask who she turned on her face to. What country is she going to look toward where she's going to be treated better than she is here in the United States of America. That's the problem that I have with this woman. But again, you know, she's probably angling for her next deal. I mean, this is what, you know, Marxist for hire do, right?

They look for an opportunity to continue to spread this propaganda about how racist America is when has been mentioned, America is a place of systemic opportunity. So, probably go on to join the ranks of people like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Meghan Markle, who all claim to be oppressed in this country, but happened to be millionaires or billionaires. So that's probably the future she's looking at.

But unfortunately, she did it at a place and a time where really she brought, you know, really shame on this country. We should all stand for the United States national anthem. That's just period and I don't care who you are.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Amanda, I just -- I thought it was neat to think that that song was about you. Like sometimes that happens to me when I'll be in the gym and I'll just start, you know, having thoughts like how they think.

AMANDA MILIUS, DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER, THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT: You probably think the song is about you?

GUTFELD: Exactly. I'm so vain.

MILIUS: That moment.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MILIUS: So vain.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MILIUS: I mean, it's totally insane. Because -- I mean, I don't watch a lot of Olympics. I know nothing about like great athletes and all of that. The one thing I do know about the Olympics is that when there's the people standing on the blocks, at any moment, they're going to play the national anthem. Like, that's the point. I'm like, oh, this is when the flags go, and they play the national anthem. Like how does she not know that?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MILIUS: How does she -- how was she surprised? I mean, I guess it was like all about the timing or whatever she said, but the idea that she thinks that they did it on purpose to mess with her head is a level of paranoia that I haven't even gotten to yet.

GUTFELD: I mean, as a -- as a Olympic athlete, myself, I was deeply offended by all of this.

TIMPF: I got a passion for hammer throwing.

GUTFELD: Do you? Do you have passion for hammer thrown?

TIMPF: No.

GUTFELD: Or you've had a bunch of hammers thrown at you? I'm sure.

TIMPF: I'm not sure what that means. I should be upset.

GUTFELD: Probably at a hardware store, you'd wander in a hardware store drunk off your ass, Kat.

TIMPF: Oh, that's right. I have to tell you though. I think It's really great that you've gotten into horseback riding.

GUTFELD: What do you mean?

TIMPF: Because I saw the riding clap in your office. It must be what it's for, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, it is. It is. It is. Oh my god (INAUDIBLE)

TYRUS: So, hammer throwing. It is a -- it is a great sport. It is a tremendous art to do so. But I think the real issue was, and Kat, I'm surprised you didn't jump on this was she was upset because of the timing.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: As soon as she heard -- she's been running in her mind, you know, she's been telling everyone she's going to do.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: And then they play the song. So she had -- she wasn't ready.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: She was waiting for the Olympics to do it because you can't stand for this one. And then go on the Olympics and do it there. So somebody ruined it. And you were a stickler for timing, Kat.

TIMPF: Quickly about the buildings. I did want to say, they also recommended trigger warnings, which I don't know why we're still doing that. Because years ago, multiple Harvard study showed best case scenario they do no good. But they could also potentially create more harm, particularly for trauma survivors. I'm surprised that this task force didn't know that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: It's like -- it's multiple pieces of research from Harvard showing this and they're like oh, yes, trigger warnings.

GUTFELD: Yes. Well, so much more to come. Up next, do crime rates soar higher when good cops retire?

GUTFELD: If you're shocked when you hear that a cop just quit, then you're probably a flaming jerk-faced halfwit. The New York Times finally got around to figuring out why so many cops across the country are leaving. It's a shocker. It's all the rage directed their way during countless protests. Which reminds me of a new cooking segment. We've come up for the show. Nosh It.

TIMPF: I get it.

GUTFELD: This is an organic graphic design because no one would actually do it for me. Nosh It. It's a new cooking segment. All right. Anyway, Asheville, North Carolina, lost about a third of its force. So officers, like 80 officers out of 238. One officer there who quit says during protests she was spit on and had an explosive thrown at her that scorched her legs, mostly peaceful. Also friends and relatives stop talking to her because she was a cop.

Although, you know, they'll find her number the moment they're in danger. But look, if you're a law abiding citizen, you shouldn't be worried about skyrocketing crime. After all, you're really just being hysterical, right, AOC?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much. But I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn't drive a hysteria and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context.

GUTFELD: Nosh it. Of course, it's always about context. Hello, 911 there's a person stabbing me but maybe you came from a broken home and he's really cute. So I shouldn't call back later. Oh, don't worry, a social worker with some context will be there on the way. So as crime escalates, our predictable leftists are more consumed by your response to it. It's always the concern of the overreaction that trumps the actual suffering of the victim.

It's a weird nuance, given that folks like AOC never bothered to check their own hysteria, whether it be over unjust arrest of looters or claiming a new -- a new influx of Amazon jobs is evil. But it's like I always say actions speak louder than words which is why I prefer stabbing people during debates. This is Amanda thing that I always go back to whenever something really, really bad happens and the right or a libertarian or Republican reacts.

What happens is the shift is always about the pounce. CNN -- oh my god, they're all going to be upset about the crime. That's what Don Lemmon did and Chris Cuomo did. As people were being shot.

MILIUS: Republicans pounds.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MILIUS: It's like the main thing that they always write about. I mean, the thing with her talking about hysteria, she's the one that imagined that like some MAGA grannies were cruising through the Capitol, and she was in one of the other Congress people's building.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

MILIUS: And she couldn't have been in there.

GUTFELD: And like a police officer or somebody came and she --

(CROSSTALK)

MILIUS: Yes, she's like, I have PTSD. Like they were Republicans in this building. Like --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MILIUS: I mean, it's ridiculous. But yes, no. I mean, the thing that I got out of this whole thing was just how wild it would be if, you know, I've got issues with law enforcement, it just happens to be that the place I have issues with is the FBI. Like, I'd like to defund the FBI. But can you imagine if people treated the FBI the way they treat local police? Like there's that story involved with this where they drag the coffin in front of the local police station as a threat?

Can you imagine how fast those people would be rolled up if they did that at the (INAUDIBLE)

GUTFELD: Yes.

MILIUS: It's like not even funny. So, it's a little different.

GUTFELD: Yes. And also the media would be helping to find these people.

MILIUS: Oh, yes. They'd be terrorist.

GUTFELD: Because that's what they would do. Yes. T.W., do you see any way out of this in terms of -- because it seems like if you have a strong opinion about crime, like against crime, and you're Republican, then that forces the other side to be against it just because it's a team sport.

TYRUS: Well, wait a minute, Greg, I'm way confused because I thought this was a Summer of Love. I didn't think there was any crime that actually happened. I thought they were all --

GUTFELD: I forgot about that.

TYRUS: -- peaceful protest, nobody was looting, nobody was burning. It was all peaceful as what I thought. But really, you know, when we think about AOC, we really should rename her KOC because she is the Karen of Congress. I mean, you think -- you just think about -- think about how much drama she creates and it's all about her. It's never about the people that she represents here in New York in the Bronx. It's never about the crime that's happening there.

It's all about her or a boiler. I mean, this is the woman who's driving around in a Tesla, complaining about how our grandmother's living, I mean, give me a break. Nobody takes this person seriously.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes. And then she didn't let them - they raised money for her grandmother --

TYRUS: And she wouldn't take it.

GUTFELD: Because she wouldn't take it. Her grandmother is like, go take them, take the money.

TIMPF: He's also a total hypocrite because she had the choice to vote no on two billion additional funding for Capitol Police. And she didn't vote no.

GUTFELD: No.

TIMPF: She vote -- you know, she voted present, OK?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: So, she wants it for herself. And the other person that we saw in that video, Representative Bowman, he's also a hypocrite. He was agreeing with her saying the same thing she was saying. And a report just came out that he was requesting, you know, special police protection outside of his home.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: So they don't even believe the things that they're saying. And this whole narrative that oh, you know, it's statistic, you know, don't worry that the statistics of crime is up, and it's making people nervous. I don't think the average American really sits around and read statistics all day. I think why they're concerned is they're looking around their neighborhoods, and they're seeing the crime.

GUTFELD: Yes. And the crime -- and it's easy to see the crimes now that they're in broad daylight.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: There's nothing happening at night and in dark alleys. It's happening in Times Square at 5:00 p.m. Tyrus, I have a theory. Would you like to hear it?

TYRUS: I don't have a choice so go ahead.

GUTFELD: What if for a week, we on this show decided to take the opposite tact of everything, just to see what would happen if like liberals would then start becoming more pro law enforcement if we started saying we need to defund the police. Because I feel like this is just a team sport reaction.

TYRUS: So we got to start saying things like, you guys decide because you're the smartest.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: And just stare at him for a while. I think it'd be a good idea because I think we're missing the whole point here. If anyone bothered, and I've heard now, heard that AOC will call it a speech, three or four times now she used hysteria with three different punctuations. Once it was a comma, then it was a question mark. And it was a statement and then she was context. She didn't say anything.

GUTFELD: No, she didn't.

TYRUS: She said literally nothing. She started with zero and it was zero.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: And then if you say context, what does that really mean anyway?

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: So she didn't really say anything. And that's what they always do. They want this police to protect them. Because it's dangerous for them trying to make change.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: But they don't care what happens to everyone who -- living in these neighborhoods who when they do call, no one's picking up because it's just not safe for police officers anymore.

SHANNON: And if it's not context, it's existential.

(CROSSTALK)

TYRUS: Existential. It's like magic words.

GUTFELD: I love that word, by the way. By the way --

TYRUS: No more ghosts because it was your house that was racist the whole time.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I'm telling you, the haunted racist house is going to replace actual haunted houses. Do you remember they used to have haunted houses based on drugs? Like if you go to the haunted house, you see drug addicts, that was -- it was like the reality haunted house. There's going to be a racist haunted house in your neighborhood. And it's going to be great. It's going to be like every -- because you know --

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: -- someone a clip just that sentence.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- because it's going to allow all these people to go into the house and act racist.

TYRUS: Yes, and test the waters. Like --

GUTFELD: And test the waters.

TYRUS: Yes. Tyrus walks in, the lights go off. He goes out, Grace come in the lights come on, and the fireplace comes up there's a warm meal from the oven. Racist house.

GUTFELD: We go together and the host just doesn't even look at you and goes oh, would you like some pigs in a blanket (INAUDIBLE) I think this is a great idea. All right, coming up, will she be doing hard time for her wreck causing sign?

GUTFELD: Did her pro grandma's stance ruin the Tour de France. Yes, she said hello to Graham. But now she's on the lam. A hunt is on for a woman who caused a massive crash at the Tour de France thanks to her obtrusive sign saying hello to our grandparents. Backup right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right. That sign right there, Phil.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh my -- oh my goodness, May. It was the sign that the rider in front hit. That is a massive crash, Bob. It's completely, it was a Jumbo Visma ride. It wasn't lovely, was it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think that was Tony --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How did this does happen?

GUTFELD: They only had a sign that would have seen this coming. I blame the grandparents. The crash left dozens of cyclists bloodied up and at least one had to abandon the race. Several even broke their syringes. I kid, the cyclists, they're all great athletes. The woman fled the scene shortly after and now rates organizers say they plan to sue her if they can ever find her. And that'll be tough since every grandma in France is now claiming her granddaughter said hello to her on T.V. Later that same day, this happened.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Another crash. Surreal among goes down to the middle and then all kinds follow behind them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And this crash just gets crazy because the speeds were there are going downhill when this crash happens. And you see again, there's no place for the writers to go.

GUTFELD: That is terrible. The woman doesn't appear to be involved in the second crash. But the first absurd accident raises some fundamental questions. Namely, how did it happen in the first place? Well, experts in France say this crash wouldn't have happened if the French had real sports, like baseball or football. But from now on for safety reasons the Tour de France will be replaced with this.

All right, Kat, we're glad that nobody got seriously injured. We feel bad for both the fans and the athletes. But let's face it, we didn't even know the Tour de France was going on until this happened.

TIMPF: I didn't either.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: I would have never known and I just want to know more about what she was trying to communicate with her grandma and grandpa.

GUTFELD: She was saying, don't forget to take your heart pills in good goal.

TIMPF: She was saying, go grandma girlie, come on grandma and grandpa, like maybe they're having problems in their marriage.

GUTFELD: Oh, come on.

TIMPF: Or maybe they were about ready to get kidnapped and she was like, go grandma and grandpa, we don't know. These are all things we don't have the answer to and I just think you know, we really shouldn't be judging this sign woman because if we find a missing grandma and grandpa somewhere, we'll know she was right all along.

GUTFELD: Right now, she hasn't been captured. She is truly on the lam. And that's not meant to be some kind of beast reality joke. All right. I get letters from farmers every time I say someone's on the lam.

TIMPF: You write those farmers first.

GUTFELD: Sometimes I'm driving through town I want to check out their lambs. Amanda, you know, I don't know where I was going at this point. But I -- should she turned herself in? Has she committed a crime?

AMANDA MILIUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE STATE DEPARTMENT STAFFER: I don't know. I mean, it's clearly she's a fan of the sport. So, obviously, it was an accident. She didn't mean to do it. The only -- look, I don't know anything about bicycle riding. I'm really awesome on the segment just like the Olympics. Like, I don't know anything about like on this. I can't help it. It's like the most entertaining thing I've seen all weekend. Like I just want to watch it over and over and over again. Which I don't know what that says about me. But the thing about it that I love that is that that --

GUTFELD: You're a bad person.

MILIUS: Yes, I'm a bad person. That, that feeling that's like when she when she knocks the first like they hit the sign that's how I feel, that's what I think is going to happen every time I walk into a room like they'll just be like a catastrophic, you know that social anxiety? So, when I see that I'm like, no matter what I do this week, I didn't do that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MILIUS: So, it's like, it's very refreshing.

GUTFELD: I feel that way whenever I go into a museum, especially, when I'm carrying my rotating shovel.

You know, this Tyrus was like the biggest thing to happen in France since Jerry Lewis had that connection in Paris for 30 minutes.

TYRUS: What the hell is wrong with you? Of course, the world knew --

GUTFELD: French.

TYRUS: -- the, you are. You know the Tour de France.

GUTFELD: My mom's maiden name is (INAUDIBLE).

TYRUS: Well, OK. Well, geez, I'm sure they're real happy that they're Frenchman. Tour de France is a big deal. And what she did was basically she clothesline a bike rider with the guys triple assault. Two, two she cost him what he trained for a year's for to get to Tour de France. The other guys last time which ends that they lose sponsors placing, they have injuries long term from this stuff. All this was control because you want to put a sign out to say hi to grandma, then you get your own platform.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: We've seen this uptick where fans think they're part of the show. She was so far out onto the thing that she literally caused an accident. The second accident happened at the hands of the bikes, bike riders in the spirit of competition --

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: -- you can live with that. If I'm running down and throw a block, and I trip and fall on piece of grass, I get it, part of the game, I made a mistake. But if I'm running and a streaker comes across and knocks me off my path and ruins the game, I have a problem with that person. So, she should be arrested. She should have to pay for all the sponsorships, the injuries, the bikes alone the cost of the bikes to repair.

Plus, once you damage the bike, you got to fix the bike which is more time often. Like we make jokes about it, but what she did, she crossed all kinds of lines and hurt world class athletes who this is it, there's no they don't get to come back next year potentially. Especially if the injuries long term.

SHANNON: She also owes an apology to grand persons because we don't know what grandma really wanted to be identity.

GUTFELD: That is true.

SHANNON: She took that for granted.

TYRUS: But here's the thing she'll get caught because she can't stay away from the beast. The whole point was to get noticed. You can't do all that and not take credit for it show. TikTok will trip her. She'll be somewhere wearing a disguise on Facebook.

TIMPF: Unless of course a tree was about to fall on their house.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: Still, you don't do it in the middle of the Tour de France.

GUTFELD: Here's just a serious closing question. Tyrus, what if it was Lance Armstrong and drag?

TYRUS: It would be the same thing. Except Lance Armstrong, is the (BLEEP) thing you would add to that it would all still be the same, Greg. No matter how you clean if it was you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: But that she was clearly too tall to be you.

GUTFELD: You know, that was uncalled for, but we hope -- we're glad everybody was healthy and nobody died. That's what I would say after every segment.

TYRUS: That's the borrower setting.

GUTFELD: That's the borrower setting. Nobody died. Let's move on. Up next, James Corden is accused of spreading hate for what he put on a plate.

GUTFELD: Can you up your face without making it about race? Or was he being rude by mocking Asian food? "Late Night" host, James Corden, announced he'll be making changes to his "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Gut" segment where celebrities choose between answering a personal question and eating something unappetizing over criticism that many of the so called discussing foods were Asian in origin.

A Change.org petition had garnered tens of thousands of signatures condemning this segment and claiming that it "continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives." Corden says, in the future, celebs will instead be given the choice of answering the question or eating our food that might ruin their diets, such as a pizza topped with cheese burgers. So, now, we're making fun of classic American meals, are we racist?

So instead of suggesting that a sardines smoothie is gross corner, we'll start suggesting that celebs should be worried about eating delicious, high calorie foods, as if his native american British food is Native American is native British food isn't vile enough to threaten eaters of all races. If you've never had spotted dick, you've never had my favorite desserts or made a late night trip to the free clinic. But it's like my high school gym teacher used to say: Greg, why did I find all my ropes in your locker?

T.W. You know what I hate about this? Petitions use a specific type of overdramatic language that is totally unnecessary, because if they didn't, you couldn't have a petition. So they're acting like this guy is like, you know, attacking Asians, when it's freaking food joke segment.

SHANNON: Yes, don't ask people to spill their guts on the show and then be surprised when they do it. I mean, that's exactly what happened here but yes, first of all, I don't really know who this guy is going to think this show in Oklahoma airs doing your show and I'm always watching this show.

GUTFELD: Good.

SHANNON: I have no idea who this --

GUTFELD: That's what you call an applause line. Put it in your little notebook.

TIMPF: All right,

GUTFELD: Should he have changed the segment, Kat.

TIMPF: Well, this woman who did this petition came out and said, this isn't good enough, there was no real apologies. There's only one way for him out of this is to make it gross, foods from European culture.

GUTFELD: Right? Like, I am polish. I grew up watching my Grandpa, Grandpa eat duck blood soup, which is not a euphemism. It's soup made of duck blood, right and then go hard in the segment be like, Oh, this is gross. The white people food and white people suck in their gross, then maybe he can get over it. But otherwise, no.

GUTFELD: Fair point. Like he should have had haggis. Have you read haggis? It's, it's basically sheep intestines. Yes, with like ground meat.

MILIUS: Why would I eat that?

GUTFELD: I don't know.

MILIUS: I mean, the thing is, it's like gross food are gross.

GUTFELD: That's how I flirt.

MILIUS: No. I mean, the funny thing about it is like, if they're offended, you're like, well, maybe you shouldn't eat such gross food in your culture then. I don't know what to tell you like, Yes, I have Western sensibilities because I'm in the West.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, that is true. And Tyrus. Tyrus, let's be honest.

TYRUS: Let's be honest. Let's be, let's keep it real. Let's do that right now.

GUTFELD: Nobody on that petition actually cares. They didn't watch this segment. This is it's such a low barrier to entry for a petition that anybody can do it.

TYRUS: This is so stupid. It's not even worth talking about. He doesn't like a joke. Because you said the food that he did was gross. Yes. Hurt Asian food. Well, isn't that you're the one saying his gross. Hurt Asian food, wasn't that?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: You're the one saying it's gross. He's giving them a choice. Eat this delicacy. Or tell the truth and I want to be honest to celebrities. You're better off eating it because anything you didn't you pass they're going to lose your career for anyway.

GUTFELD: Right?

TYRUS: So, you're better off eating the food. He wouldn't even ask me I'm like, just give me the alligator. Snake nuts casserole bro. I'll just don't ask me anything about my past because I'm going to get cancelled as soon as I leave the show. So, I'll just eat the food. Because there's just kill this the joke all together because we just don't live in a time where anybody can, can do anything without offending someone who was. And it was a huge outcry in the Asian culture world like when China and North Korea started protesting us over the misuses of food and Asian foods as though oh, that didn't happen because nobody cared. Yes that they didn't happen because nobody cared.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. And they even care about the Wuhan market. Which by the way, wet market sounds pretty awesome. I'd love to shop at a wet market show up in a T-shirt.

Up next, to UFOs is there is there more than a government knows.

GUTFELD: Are elf and E.T. as real as you and me? And his year 2021, the year that aliens let us know they're here. On Friday, a day of the week, NASA security officials released a report to Congress on unidentified aerial phenomena aka UAP previously UFO FYI, LL l GTFO. 144. sightings since 2004 by U.S. military planes, the government can't explain 143 of them that's a lot which sounds like a jaw dropping revelation from the government. But still I would maintain some skepticism. Remember that old saying all that glitters is not gold, especially if it's a dead stripper?

The report does however, drop the sightings into 105 categories airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena us industry developmental programs for an adversary systems and the catch all other bin. The other bin is the stuff that appears to defy physics and the report doesn't mention aliens but it doesn't debunk the existence of aliens either. But it's like I always say Fool me once Shame on you fool me twice shame on your brother for dressing up like a cop and getting me to strip in a bathroom at the mall. You have a theory, Tyrus?

TYRUYS: No, I don't I myself do not have a theory but I was watching "FOX AND FRIENDS" on Saturday with that Williams and then Peter's guy will impeach I don't remember their names. But anyways, I was watching their show and there was a brave American who came forward who had actual evidence of who's behind the UFO is if we could just roll the tape of the groundbreaking say I'm so proud of this young man.

TYRUS: You know honestly, I think we all know what it is and Fox News, I'll break it right here it's Kilmeade and Gutfeld on drones. Getting caught in windstroms. They're laot we got to bring them in before Monday because2 those guys those little guys can't live without you and kill meat and drones. Man come forward. Tell him it's y'all. Well, he

Truly is a drone, if you know what I mean. Amanda, what do you make of this? Your director? How come you haven't done a documentary on this.

TYRUS: You and Kilmeade in drones man, come forward and tell them it's yours.

GUTFELD: Well, he true is a drone if you know what I mean, Amanda. What do you make of this? You're a director, how come you haven't done a documentary on this?

MILIUS: On UFOs? I'll get right on that. How do we know I haven't? I mean, look, I am not to say I believe or don't believe in any of this stuff. All I know is that if the ice is pushing it and that hole in the God and everybody's pushing it right now is the one time in my life, I'm not going to care about UFOs.

And I'm not going to be very interested in the evidence because if they want us to look at it, I am very suspect because it's the next step from stateless, you know, terrorism, which we've dealt with for the last 20 years. The most stateless thing you can have, which would, you know, require the world to come together and fight something would be something like this. So, I am just ignoring it for the time being

GUTFELD: And what if T.W. that this is just a distraction from other stuff going on?

SHANNON: Well, I have a theory about what it is. And clearly whoever This is flying they are apparently registered Republican because if they were democrat voters, they'd be signing up letting them vote in Texas because again, anybody can vote right voter ID is racist.

GUTFELD: Yes, that is true.

SHANNON: And so, you know, honestly, I'm a little scared that the government's so focused on this, frankly, I mean, honestly, if you really want to take care of aliens, take care of the ones that are coming across our border every day. Let's take care of that first.

GUTFELD: Interesting take. You know, Kat, you know how I feel about aliens. I feel that we need a new food group.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know, I eat steak, chicken and pork. I don't eat Fish or seafood to me, those are the aliens. We need a new delicious food group right from another dimension that no one ever talks about this?

TIMPF: Right. But you do enough for everyone.

GUTFELD: You know, like imagine a Cinnabon, Cinnabon that has 100 percent protein just floating around in the Veous atmosphere, and you can just go up and you can just poke it and then just bite off and we have like an IQ 200 but you wouldn't care.

TIMPF: Well, this must be very exciting for you. I know you've been following this closely. Look at the one hand it's like wow, you know, they can't explain it. Maybe there's something there. But then the other hand I'm like, you know, sometimes the government doesn't know stuff.

GUTFELD: Yes. That is true. You know, that's a great way to end this segment, Kat.

TIMPF: Yes, yep. That's why I did. That's why I chose space people.

TYRUS: Greg wants to eat space people.

GUTFELD: I want to eat space people. I can't wait to devour an alien, especially if they come in peace. They'll taste even better if they come in peace. Don't go anywhere, be right back.

GUTFELD: Don't forget our new cooking column "Nosh It." Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Amanda Miluis, T.W. Shannon, Kat, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream and I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you America.

