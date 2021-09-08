'Gutfeld!' on Rolling Stone's Ivermectin story, COVID

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," September 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Happy Tuesday, everyone. Hope you had a lovely Labor Day. I know Kat did.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: She's the real hero. So, you know, what it's time for.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Gutfeld industrial hygiene Corporation in conjunction with self-assembling elves presents, how to be a journalist with your host, Brad Pitt.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: I am your host, Brad Pitt. So let's talk about Rolling Stone, also known as crap. The one's great. Now pile of wet garbage published a story claiming that an Oklahoma hospital was so overwhelmed by patients overdosing on horse dewormer medications that actual gunshot victims were stuck outside in ambulances waiting for beds. Meanwhile, horses full of worms had to wait outside because they weren't wearing masks.



Now with the story that sounds this on the nose. You'd assume any competent journalists would reach out to the hospitals before they write about it. After all these modern facilities have phones and fax machines and carrier pigeons and a brand new thing that we like to call e-mail. Having two or more sources verifying information before you presented as fact. Oh, but where's the fun in that?



But no, this is Rolling Stone whose readership still hasn't used their AOL free trial C.D.s. It's the weekend at Bernie's version of journalism, a dead product propped up by virtue signaling and competence who believe instead of think. Their writing is so painful, they should change their name to Kidney Stone. And Stephen King has nothing on these terms when it comes to fiction, especially when they try to own the rubes.



The story was originally from Oklahoma's KFOR-TV quoting some doctor, but then the North Eastern hospital system denied that any patients were treated for O.D.s and that this doctor actually hadn't worked at one of the hospitals in question for months. I haven't seen denial this strong since the time Elton John married a woman. There were absolutely no overdoses related to Ivermectin nor were any patients turned away due to an overload of such cases.



OK. But apart from those little details, the story checked out just fine. At first Rolling Stone kept pushing the story then it ran it update, no retraction. And then when it just got too big to bury they ran a humiliating correction. But not before a pile of liberal mainstream media figures embrace their crap spreading it all over the web. Rachel Maddow tweeted about it. Joy Reid, who apparently still has a job promoted the story on her show.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The emergency room in one rural Oklahoma town is being overwhelmed by people overdosing on Ivermectin, the horse deworming medication. It's gotten so bad that gunshot victims, gunshot victims are having to wait to be treated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Great job there, Joy. But maybe it's time MSNBC got treated for worms. After all, how many times have their hosts look like a horse's ass? Drew hold and compile the list of suckers who bought this story from Business Insider to The Guardian. Mindless dupes like Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast and Roland Martin who doesn't know his elbow from his ascot.



There was an MSNBC producer and so on. These idiots are wrong more often than Biden trying to button up his shirt. So what's the lesson here? Well, the fake story took off without anyone within that media bubble applying the brakes. Instead, they placed both their feet on the gas pedal. Why is that? Well, first of all, the media is not our best and brightest people. Present company excluded of course.



How you find better and smarter folks in the front row of a midnight cockfight in Guam. Especially those whose only content is clickbait designed to make their leftist consumers feel superior. And that's what this story did. It gave their patients a dose of dumb redneck therapy. Something to chat about well sunshine, the barista screws up your latte. And this isn't the first for Rolling Stone.



They were responsible for one of the most damaging hoaxes ever. A piece called a rape on campus, which described the gang rape at the University of V.A. A crime that never happened. They gleefully ran with it. Even though the reporting at bigger holes in it than Hunter Biden's septum. They later retracted the story, you know, after the lives of the accused were ruined forever.



UVA 's reputation was severely tarnished and American colleges went to do a full blown panic due to make believe campus rape epidemic. You think they learned but to learn you have to suffer unpleasant consequences. Meanwhile, Rolling Stone just got a new editor in chief from -- of all places The Daily Beast. That's like hiring your babysitter from death row. It's a bummer. I grew up idolizing Rolling Stone.



When the class or Cheap Trick made the cover it validated by life because those were my bands. So I tolerated their editor's commie leftism because I love the music. Now it's a mess. Rolling Stone is to journalism as barfing into an air conditioner is to air conditioner repair. But maybe they always sucked in I didn't know it. After all, Rolling Stone pan Led Zeppelin's first two albums.



Jimi Hendrix's first album, they pan Black Sabbath's first album. Nirvana's Nevermind, Neil Young's Harvest, the Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street. Need I go on? Why isn't this magazine locked up and Gitmo where it belongs? But perhaps he should stop doing music altogether and stick to politically owning the rubes. Here's some cover ideas. Transgender raccoon families, babies, or rabies.



Why you should never trust white people? Except for us because we like Tracy Chapman. 800-pound man dies at hot dog eating contest, COVID did. Top 500 songs of all time, number one, My Humps by Black Eyed Peas. Actor Tom Hanks has temporarily passed away. Why are they called African-American Sabbath? Finally, Dewey defeats Truman. Still magic. So just embrace it, Rolling Stone because your past role as a respected music magazine is over. You may be a Rolling Stone but your grave has been gathering moss for years.



Let's welcome tonight's guests.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: She's like a woodgrain finish. Great to have on panel. Fox Business Network anchor David McDowell. I just snorted. He's had more underground success than hydraulic fracking. Real Talk podcast hosts and British rapper Zuby. Like most cats, she's got nine lives and occasionally pops up a fur ball. Fox News Contributor, Kat Timpf. And he needs a concealed weapons permit to wear a long sleeve shirt.



My massive sidekick and the NWA's World T.V. Champion, Tyrus. I have to go to you first, Tyrus, because you were off for a while. You were --



TYRUS, FOX NATION HOST: I was doing grown ass man work, Greg.



GUTFELD: Like what was that?



TYRUS: Punching trees, digging trenches, keeping generators going, hunting for gas, you know, fun stuff.



GUTFELD: That's my weekend, basically.



TYRUS: Yes, yes. Without the flannel and the chaps and all the bells and whistles that goes in what you do but we're OK. Louisiana's OK.



GUTFELD: OK.



TYRUS: Not so much because of government help. FEMA needs to get their act together. But the people you saw a lot of the power line workers that were coming in from all over.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: They all get are gaining weight because they're just getting gifts of food and encouragement. And that's the Louisiana way. So, even though power still out and a lot of different places. And FEMA is looking for fraud instead of helping families.



GUTFELD: So climate change leads to obesity.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Another risk factor.



TYRUS: Yes. That's --



GUTFELD: When is this madness going to end?



TYRUS: You took my -- you took my feel good moment and made it ugly. Thank you. Thank you, Greg. Glad to be back.



GUTFELD: Oh, this obesity caused climate change.



TYRUS: Both.



GUTFELD: Either way --



TYRUS: Gravitational pool of --



GUTFELD: Both are racists.



TYRUS: Of mass stomach bring the sun in. Yes. Taking away from skinny black folks. But I didn't go to journalist's school.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: But I still have this one rule where somebody said a rumor. You always try to back it up.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: When did Twitter and Instagram become your sources? Yes. You don't have to look up a story. This is great movie called The President's Men. And the journalists would come with the stories and the editor -- editors would be like, no, I need three sources. We're not running this. So we get sources. Now it's like -- it was on Twitter though. Run it front page. Like it's shameful that that's where we're at now to where accusations and good stories are the truth opposed to actually doing the work. So we need to stop using that term journalists.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: We need a new way to describe this.



TYRUS: Twitter watcher.



GUTFELD: Yes. Twitter watcher.



TYRUS: Instagram reporter.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Like that's probably where we need to go.



GUTFELD: Yes. Zuby, welcome to the show. First time. Glad to have you here.



ZUBY, BRITISH RAPPER: Appreciate it, man. Happy to be here.



GUTFELD: Got a lot of fans. Not as many as me but you're getting there.



ZURY: Working on it, man.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



(CROSSTALK)



ZURY: -- be like you.



GUTFELD: What did you make of this story?



ZURY: The horse dewormer?



GUTFELD: Yes.



ZURY: Inverted commas. It's ridiculous. It blows my mind how clueless people are about this particular drug and this whole issue. The fact that people are running with that just to own the rubes or own the cons or whatever. The whole politicization of medicine that's been happening, not just here in the U.S. but actually globally is very concerning. It's very, very concerning. You know, people keep saying follow the science, trust the experts, et cetera. But there's been so much bias and it's really become a team sport at this point.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's -- wherever politics goes, it splits everything into two pieces. And you have to choose one side of the other. And no matter what, you can't win, Dagen, you can't win and that includes you.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: I feel like a winner.



GUTFELD: No, not tonight. You don't.



MCDOWELL: No. I'm hiding the armpit cleavage rule over here.



GUTFELD: Wait. Can I ask you something? Why does Rolling Stones still exist? Why doesn't it fold up? I mean, it's not -- it's not even alive. It's like a dead thing.



MCDOWELL: It does fold. It's a pamphlet.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.



MCDOWELL: So I read this article and of course the headline I when I first saw it, I was like, that's going to get passed around. And it's not true. But I read the first couple lines that it said the ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were and I went, this is rural Oklahoma.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



MCDOWELL: It isn't hunting season.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



MCDOWELL: That the only thing you can hunt squirrel, maybe. But it's not season for deer, elk, bear, antelope, any of them. I was like, aren't nobody getting shot this time of year.



GUTFELD: Right. That's true.



MCDOWELL: Not that part of Oklahoma. But -- and -- but I was talking to my psychiatrists about this today. Probably a waste of time and money.



GUTFELD: Yes. Why are you talking to him about that? He's getting paid.



MCDOWELL: What he was saying --



GUTFELD: Don't waste your talking points on him.



MCDOWELL: He said --



(CROSSTALK)



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: (INAUDIBLE)



MCDOWELL: No, I asked him -- I asked him, I said, what do you make of this? It was online, it was getting spread around. He was like, it's classic, Shawn Freud, that people are being kind of reinforcing their self-worth and superiority by the suffering of others. He said it is less common in person. And then, I said to him, well, yes, it's less common in person because if you call me white trash to my face, you're taking a pavement nap in front of the tasty phrase. So -- and he said -- and then that moved along to my anger management problem.



MCDOWELL: By the way, we're -- it looks like we're out of time here.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: So can you Venmo me?



MCDOWELL: Yes, I will.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



MCDOWELL: So, I -- you make good money doing that, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes. I had the -- I have a good voice for a psychiatrist.



TYRUS: Well, you have a good voice to end it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That was very good asking for payment before the, you know.



GUTFELD: That's very terrible. Would you like some Kleenex? And my next patient. Kat? Hello?



TIMPF: Hi.



GUTFELD: Kat, you are a quite an accomplished writer. You write for National Review, among other places. If you read -- would you -- I mean, how did you --how did they not see this?



TIMPF: I get what you're saying. Because they wanted it to be true so badly. As Tyrus said, you shouldn't run with a story with a claim like this. When your sources some guy who said he works at the hospital, said it, especially because you, you know, you don't got to figure out what hospital -- you could call the hospital.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: It's not like you need to do sleuthing to find their number. You just Google it. But it's also not the first time this has happened. The Associated Press ran with the claim saying 70 percent of calls to poison control in Mississippi were about Ivermectin, the actual number was two percent.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: That's a big difference.



GUTFELD: It's -- what is it, Kat?



TIMPF: I'm not a math lady. But I believe it's about 68 percent of a difference.



TYRUS: That sounds right.



TIMPF: Seventy, 69, 68.



GUTFELD: No, but no. But what is that in terms of an exponential? Like, if it's -- how many times does to go into 70? That's -- here. That's 45 times. So it was 45 times larger. That's --



TIMPF: It's a lot.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I'll go with a lot.



GUTFELD: Yes. That's good. That's good. Good for you, Kat. I'm just trying to help you with math.



TIMPF: It's OK. I have found that I don't need it as much as they tell you (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Yes. That is true.



ZURY: I have to jump in and say I think it's 35. 35.



GUTFELD: You're right. What did I say?



ZURY: You said 45.



TYRUS: You said 45.



ZURY: I had to say it.



GUTFELD: Never having him on again. You know, I -- like I need two Ombudsmans on this show. All right. Up next, CNN paints with such broad strokes, whiteness includes non-white boat.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everything is racist.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Yes, everything is racist, including now not being racist. A CNN article argues that white supremacy will adapt no matter how diverse a nation we are. That's the sneakiest part of white supremacy. The fewer white people it has, the stronger it gets. "The assumption that more racial diversity equals more racial equality as a dangerous myth. Racism will likely be just as entrenched in a browner America as it is now. It will still be white supremacy with a tan."



Which is great news for Mexicans who want to join the Klan. A bad idea. So, if a country is not diverse, it's racist. And if it is diverse, it's also racist. Translation. We don't want to give up the power false accusations of racism has that makes people conform. According to CNN author John Blake, whiteness is as elastic as Brian Stelter's waistband. And expands to accommodate new members if they have "The right look."



To the left it makes more sense to have a black white supremacist than their ideas possibly being bad. But somehow I'm guessing no actual white supremacist were cited in this piece. So what's the solution? According to people like Blake, it's reparations. This isn't about abolishing depression. It's a never-ending one-way monetary transaction, one which like white supremacy will apparently never end.



But if whiteness includes black, Asian and Hispanic people, what does that term even mean? If whiteness includes people of all races, maybe it's time for a different word, like American or human. But then the race baiters will lose their cushy jobs in media and academia. And we know what color they're really into. Meanwhile, America is getting browner and blacker, but white supremacy gets worse. So does that mean Rachel Dolezal is a grand dragon?



All right, Zuby. Is there any hope for society at all or is it racism forever? Is it racism all the way down?



ZURY: Oh, man, this is one of the worst things that my home country of the U.K. is currently importing from the USA. There's a lot of great stuff here that I wish that they bring over. But instead it's this kind of nonsense.



It's crazy man. Racism has been on life support and trying to die for a very long time, very long time. And people are just they're shocking it, shocking it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ZURY: Trying to get it to come back to life. Now the conversation has gone from racism. And now people are talking about white supremacy more now in 2021, than at any previous point in my life. I don't see a resurgence of the KKK coming. I don't see a resurgence of neo-Nazis. So I don't really know what's being talked about. And when you're now here talking about multiracial and multi ethnic white supremacy, it's -- honestly, it's embarrassing. You have to laugh at it. You have to laugh at it.



GUTFELD: It is really incredible. Tyrus, I don't know if I'm OK with you being a white supremacist. Does that make me (INAUDIBLE) does that make me a white supremacist if I want my white supremacist to be white? Does that make any sense?



TYRUS: The answer is 35. Listen, I grew up, things were very different. You know, there was actual like racism, you'd see groups and stuff. And when you talk to the old guys who -- before me, let's say someone who grew up in like the 60s or the 40s in your case, as they get older --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Oh, my -- you like -- you don't think, those are hair plugs? Seriously. But if you would have told those old guys that the Klan and white supremacy is going to come all inclusive.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: They would be like, so we won.



GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly. Yes.



TYRUS: Yes. You did.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: So now, in America, you can be a Klansman, no matter the color of your skin, your orientation or whatever you identify with. That's progress. Because when they have the meeting, I'm just speculating what a Klan meeting used to be like. It would be, this group and this group and this group got to go. Now what's attendance where are racist Asian members that, yo, angry white black man, where are you at? Right here, boss.



All right, so who's not here? Oh, there's no -- there's no small people. All right, deaf the small people and anyone else who was stuck in traffic, why power? We've lost our minds.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: It's a good -- it's a good problem to have when I don't know who the racist in the room is anymore. Because there's too many people of color.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's so true. They're running out of white people, Kat, the racist. They're certainly important more.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: You might not get in, Kat.



TIMPF: Right. Yes.



GUTFELD: Another club that won't let you in.



TIMPF: Yes. And I'm like a what? You know, I'm a white lady.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: You know, nobody looks at me. Like, I wonder she's mixed with something.



GUTFELD: Except medication.



TYRUS: Sharing cocktails.



TIMPF: Well, medication prescribed to me by my doctor.



GUTFELD: That's your doctor. The one in the van?



TIMPF: Oh, well, she's Russian but she gets the job done. I would say like, OK, this may be a dumb question. But actually, it is a dumb question. But only -- I only had it after reading this. What is whiteness then?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like, what is it?



GUTFELD: It's a thing.



TIMPF: Because I was told that like, because I'm white I'm a bad -- I'm bad or whatever. And all -- but because I'm white. Like I -- look at me, I'm like, look in the mirror. There's a white lady. Hi, white lady. I see you. You're white. But now what is it? I'm confused. Go ahead. We can help --



TYRUS: I know what it is. I know what it is. I sat here and it just came to me like that. It's success. If you're successful and you do it yourself and you're not part of the wokeism, you're racist, so it doesn't matter what color you are, if you're successful and have free thought. You're a racist. I'm a card carrying member.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: I was --



ZURY: Isn't it kind of -- isn't it kind of white supremacy, the concept that success is inherently linked to whiteness, though?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: But it's coming from the ones who are complaining about not being successful.



TIMPF: So when I was cleaning bathrooms for a living, was I not white?



TYRUS: That's a great question. I have to confer with my Asian racist friends and we'll get back.



MCDOWELL: This is how people of color wind up being white supremacist is your --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: No. Anyone who's stuck in traffic after about 10 minutes becomes a racist. That's all tell the truth. Yes. You all got quiet. But, you know, every one of you had a little microphone on you when, you know, someone cuts you off in traffic. Wondering what the things would you say when you see the person driving by.



GUTFELD: Dagen, you know what? I liked the writer admitting it that if you make any progress in the world of racism, it actually hurts their cause. So you have to deny the progress.



MCDOWELL: And I noticed, I wrote this down because I did read the article carefully. They use this phrase, a countdown to the white apocalypse, talking about 2045 when white people are projected to become a minority, and a countdown to the white apocalypse. I'm not going to do the quotations because I find that irritating, but they were in quotations.



GUTFELD: Right.



MCDOWELL: And so I actually Googled that phrase. There were 342 search results. And it was all tied to this one article because they had created this phrase to as incendiary phrase. And it was not derived from anything there. It was like they were quoting someone but they weren't quoting anyone.



GUTFELD: Right. Itself.



MCDOWELL: They're quoting their brain. But then I Googled Maroon Five and there were 302 million results. And I was like, that is a much more grave threat in the society.



GUTFELD: It is.



MCDOWELL: Then the countdown to the white apocalypse.



GUTFELD: Oh, you're not kidding me. That Maroon Five thing, like that's the new racism. By the way. Let's -- we got to move on. Let's not forget this was on CNN's Web site. This was a CNN editorial product. So think about that this used to be the name of news actually wants us to kill each other.



TIMPF: I knew I knew I was white.



TYRUS: I knew you knew that you were too.



TIMPF: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right. Up next. How to time's up stoop so low to defend a creep like Andrew Cuomo?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST (on camera): Women couldn't escape Andrew Cuomo's grip. Now, his famous friends are jumping ship. It's true. Cuomo had busy hands. Now, his celebrity friends are making other plans. So, it's time's up for Time's Up.



Yes, Time's Up, a group founded to fight predators in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal is replacing its entire celebrity laden board. Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd and others that are as famous are resigning.



It's the most celebrity seen jumping ship since the ending of Titanic. (INAUDIBLE) what? That was funny or not? You know, you people are out of your minds. The organization has faced criticism upon learning that CEO Tina Tchen was helping Andrew Cuomo with P.R. for his sexual harassment scandal.



Here is part of the statement the board put out while cleaning out their offices. "We see the current crisis within Time's Up as an important opportunity for growth and change."



Well, the first thing they should change is the locks at the governor's mansion. I don't trust that guy at all get.



So, what do you think? What was -- what was the problem with Time's Up? What was the -- what was -- what was their big sin?



KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Their big sin was -- yes -- I mean, yes, they're right they can -- they can grow because you have to go beyond being an anti-sexual harassment organization and helping a sexual harasser.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: It's not harder to do better than that.



GUTELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I would say the brand is probably done.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: You know, I feel like you can put new people in there, but it's always going to be associated with this. And it isn't just that it's an insult to the women who were victims of Andrew Cuomo, specifically, it's the way that they handle this is an insult to victims everywhere, because they already went opposite to what they're supposed to stand for. And that's just not going to be good for any organization.



GUTFELD: Well, I think the key is that they -- again, it was -- to the point earlier in A block, the politicization of every issue.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: So that, first it's, you know, we talked about medicine, but it's also now with sexual harassment.



So, it was -- in this woman's head, it was OK to defend Andrew Cuomo, because he was a Democrat. But you can go after Brett Kavanaugh because he's a Republican. But --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: But was a very major difference in the way that they treated those two situations, even though there was a lot more evidence.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And a lot more accusers on Andrew Cuomo's side.



GUTFELD: And the other issue, Dagen, is the believe -- you had to believe all women, right? But when the head of it works, Andrew -- for what Andrew Cuomo. That undermines their whole believe all women thing because they're not believing his women or his accusers?



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR (on camera): Absolutely. And they actually stepped up and wanted people not to put out -- they wanted the organization not to put out a statement.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: When the women first started coming forward, like oh, pump your brakes. Why? Just look at the guy. He say he is -- he's a ghoulish liberal with power. And if you squint, he even kind of looks like Harvey Weinstein.



They did -- they didn't know that I was going to go against them. I don't have enough life experiences to write a book. I actually don't have enough to put it on a post-it note. But I will say one thing and this is going to get me into trouble.



But if a woman ever tells you, I'm a champion of women, no, they're not. They're the first to talk about your loose caboose when you get ready to leave the room. They will -- they will shake you in the kidney with a dull nail file just to stand next to some himbo in a bar.



Women who stand up and say I'm a champion for you, no. No, never.



GUTFELD: Tyrus?



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): You want me to follow that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: I got to go see a guy -- I got to go see a guy about a generator outside. I'll be right back.



Listen, Greg, all women should be heard.



GUTFELD: Right?



TYRUS: And all investigations should be read.



GUTFELD: Right, yes.



TYRUS: The investigation says you did do nothing, then you could stand up for Cuomo. But in this case --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: He got 100 percent.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: In the wrong way.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



TYRUS: 100 percent of every woman in the investigation, he failed. So, if there was ever a guy not to say, let's give them a benefit of the doubt, it's this guy.



GUTFELD: Yes. And she's still helped him out.



TYRUS: Respect the investigation.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: He should be heard and the investigation should be read. Not (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: You got it. You got it.



Last word, Zuby



ZUBY, HOST, REAL TALK PODCAST: Last word -- last man, how do I follow this up? Well, I think that any movement that doesn't have a clearly defined finish line, it always ends up becoming what it initially set out to fight against. Every single time.



So, I think with these movements and these organizations, once they've done their core primary initial job, they should -- they should close up.



GUTFELD: That's true. Because then -- because then you -- if you don't close up, then, your job is to keep continuing the problem, so you can still get the money, and the fame, and then the exposure. That happens in every -- like --



That's why they're like -- Al Sharpton will never say hey, you know what, I think I'm done here.



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: Money.



GUTFELD: You know? I think -- I think I've dealt a lot -- done a lot to fight racism.



TYRUS: How do you replace the A-list?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Is there another? Who wants to be the C-list actor going well, I'm here guys. We're (INAUDIBLE).



GUTFELD: All right. Before we go a huge announcements, don't miss my exclusive one-on-one interview tomorrow night with former President Donald J. Trump. This ain't on no phone call.



In person, we talked about Afghanistan, Joe Biden, the late-night shows, future plans and it was in person none of that over the phone nonsense. I just said that. That's tomorrow on GUTFELD!



And up next, If you haven't had to shot, check if your doc will see you or not.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ANNOUNCER: "PLEASE GOD MAKE THIS END!"



GUTFELD: The doctor won't be in if being unvaxxed is your sin. Yes, why be Hippocratic when you can be stigmatic? I came up with that rhyme. I'm not even sure if it makes any sense.



A Florida doctor says she will stop seeing unvaccinated patients in person beginning on September 15th. That specific.



Linda Marraccini, hopefully, a plastic surgeon, said that although she would make exceptions in some situations, she doesn't want to expose the people in her office. I've said that.



Especially, immunocompromised promised patients to COVID. Especially since the virus thrives on 3-year-old magazines. No? That was it the way I said it. It could be honest.



Meanwhile, as student at Rutgers University, New Jersey -- they have universities in New Jersey now, claims that he has been banned from classes because he's not vaccinated, even though all of his classes were virtual ones.



That be intent he'd been taking from home. This is consistent behavior from the nanny state that won't let you pump your own gas. It's true. Logan Holler said he had to miss several classes in school started September 1st, and that it could be weeks before the school makes a decision on exempting him from the mandate.



No word of the school will let him resume remote classes if he promises to wear a mask. Comes up there in the head. But this reminds me of my own school days when they wouldn't let me on campus without my shots. But, of course, those were for rabies.



All right, Zuby, do you think that the contagious nature of this makes it a good excuse? It's less of a moral shaming when the doctor saying like, oh, I don't want him to infect my other patients?



ZUBY: No, I think it's just become cultish. It's become cultish. And with what we even know about these vaccines, even if people have taken them, and I've got both doses, they can still catch the virus.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ZUBY: They can still spread the virus.



So, again, this has become a real partisan tribal cultish. I think a lot of people now just kind of want to take anger and frustration out on whoever they are classifying as the other side or whoever they want to demonize.



There's been this whole push now to kind of split the population into this false binary of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.



GUTFELD: Right.



ZUBY: Despite the fact that we never did this at any prior time with any other disease or any other vaccination. If you want to be logistic, if you want to be logical, most people are both vaccinated and unvaccinated because there's a whole lot of diseases out there, and nobody takes every single vaccination. Some people take some, they don't take all of them.



But it's just nonsense. And when you're having things like a school -- a pupil not being able to do virtual classes, let alone real-world classes, because then I've vaccinated that has nothing to do with science.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ZUBY: Nothing to do with logic or rationality.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's purely irrational. Dagen. What -- this is going to piss you off. Someone with natural immunity like you.



MCDOWELL: I'm glad I'm vaccinated too, but I'm really glad to have natural immunity. I feel -- I feel very superior.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Do you like to throw it -- you like to throw it in my face. Right? On "THE FIVE". You go, hey, I'm naturally immune. You start dancing and --



MCDOWELL: Yes, exactly. Just shake.



GUTFELD: Yes, shaking the immunity.



MCDOWELL: Shaking my immunity in your face.



GUTFELD: You'll actually go lick a pole in the subway, just for the hell of it.



MCDOWELL: Yes, but that was kind of like Tuesday afternoon.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Even before COVID.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: This woman though, she's creating patients who are just going to lie to her.



GUTFELD: Right.



MCDOWELL: As if they have no other bad behavior in their life



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: And so, she's just going to have a group of collection of liars who visit her practice. But then, I guess, that would be a moneymaker because she's just going to have to test him for all sorts of stuff assuming that they're lying to her.



GUTFELD: Yes. What do you think, Tyrus?



TYRUS: Man, you know, if you want to like -- if she wants to say she doesn't want to serve those patients, whatever, I guess the better they find out instead of waiting in line for 20 minutes.



GUTFELD: That's true.



TYRUS: That's because that's typically what happens. The guy will be in line in the building of get up like, are you vaccinated, sir?



I've been in, what?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: No.



Oh, I'm sorry, we can't serve you.



Maybe tell me that before I walk in the building.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: So, I'll give him kudos for that. And, of course, you don't let somebody unvaccinated on virtual learning. I mean, there's no more dangerous person spreading viruses and somebody with a keyboard. You don't know that?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, it's true.



TYRUS: You could just, you know, hack everybody and spread this stuff. So, you know what, young man, I would embrace it. Never better time to become a mechanic.



Go to trade school man. Because if you're not vaccinated, it is in front of your own computer. I'm not going to take that leadership and that teaching very seriously.



ZUBY: Yes.



GUTFELD: You know, it's funny, Kat, If you go into any E.R., doctor's office, it's full of sick and contagious people. Should I be upset about that?



TIMPF: Everywhere.



GUTFELD: How dare they?



TIMPF: Everywhere is full of sick and contagious people.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Everything is contagious in some way or another.



GUTFELD: You know that sounds philosophical. But I don't know if you know what you mean.



TIMPF: No, I mean, it's very philosophical and deep, you might just not understand.



There is a reason why this kid can't do virtual learning unless he -- because he's not vaccinated. And that is because they want to punish him for not being vaccinated.



GUTFELD: That's it. Yes.



TIMPF: For saying no, there is no reason for. It's like, no, no, no, there may be no medical or scientific reason. But the reason is, they want to punish him because he's not vaccinated.



But now, you know, he's got all these headlines that he gets to be unvaccinated kid for the rest of his life. And I'm sure that will open some doors.



GUTFELD: Yes, unvaxxed. He'll get his own Netflix series.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Vaxxed.



All right, up next, are you worried the cashier will judge if you live on chips and fudge? My favorite story.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Do you seek out the self-checkout because you're afraid of the freak-out? It's a fair question does the cashier make you run when buying a Carvel cake for one, Kat.



A new poll, my favorite kind after greased, examined grocery store shopping habits and the results are worth checking out. 40 percent of respondents admit adding healthy food to their cart to avoid being judged by the cashier. You loser.



Apparently, because we value the opinions of purple-haired chicks with homemade neck tattoos. That's where I shop.



Personally, I do the self-checkout every morning in my bathroom mirror. And my items always add up to a perfect 10. Thanks whoever wrote that. Sleeping, sleeping tomorrow.



So, the gist is we don't like people judging us based on our purchases, whether it's Pall Malls, Ring Dings, and lottery tickets, or as Kat calls it breakfast. Which is why I do all my grocery shopping undercover.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Always find the same stuff. 13 jars of lubricant. It takes forever to get me out of that thing and get me in it. Tyrus.



TYRUS: You know, that's not you. That dude's way to above the cart. If we do -- if you let us see a little black glove and a little thing walking there, and doing this.



GUTFELD: You know what? I don't need to hear from you anymore.



TYRUS: This story is stupid, Greg.



GUTFELD: What?



TYRUS: Its story is a lie. It's the dumbest story. This is virtual signaling.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: At its finest. No one gives a damn, no one wants to check out. Thing, it never works, you got to beep yourself, you got to bag yourself, you got a price check, get a human cup. No, this is virtue signaling from those woke.



I had to go through the checkout because people are going to get so mad at me because all my vegetables had to get on my healthy stuff. You know, I used to want to stay in line with those cookie people because they just started judging me for being healthy. And it's -- so, I just go through the checkout thing, and it was so horrible. Shut up.



GUTFELD: Cookie people.



TYRUS: We enjoy our time when I go through fresh market, the conversation I live for it. See you next Wednesday. So, got to be -- that's what people do. This is -- this is -- there's no -- there was nothing. This --



GUTFELD: Well, I didn't expect you to feel this strongly. You know, Kat, if anybody said something, something to you about what's in your cart, isn't that licensed to hit them?



TIMPF: Oh, no, you just film it and put it on the Internet and you go viral. I think that the self-checkout can be very helpful. But as Tyrus pointed out, it oftentimes doesn't work



So, if you don't want people to see what you're buying, you really have to decide between, do you just want the one cashier to see what you're buying and the people behind you? Or do you want to try to do it yourself? And then it's like, you know, you misses the right part of the bag, and then, its beep, beep, help is on the way. And everyone's looking at you every single time. Every single time.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Exactly.



TIMPF: Help is on the way like calm down.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Calm down.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's like when you get a price check for rectal care.



TIMPF: Yes, rectal care is what I was referring to. Thank you.



GUTFELD: $27 for (INAUDIBLE). Worth every penny, Dagen.



Zuby --



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: You can buy -- too.



GUTFELD: Places I go to? Shortly can, you make me sick.



TYRUS: So glad I brought my kids this week.



GUTFELD: You started swearing first.



MCDOWELL: Yes, you did it first.



TYRUS: Because I'm their dad, they expect that.



GUTFELD: Zuby, robots, A.I., automated, this is going to eliminate embarrassment, right? Because robots don't feel shame for anybody.



ZUBY: So, I don't -- I can't say I've ever felt any sort of embarrassment at a -- at a checkout in the grocery store. I don't know if this is some, perhaps, it's American problem. I don't know. I don't know. It's certainly a first-world problem. That's for sure.



GUTFELD: That's true.



ZUBY: But I don't know. I tend to prefer human beings though. When I get the opportunity to talk to human being, if I've got the option, I'd rather talk to a human than a scan and be told I've done something wrong. And then, have to talk to a human anyway.



GUTFELD: I love the self-checkout because I feel like I have achieved greatness when I get through it. Because like it's like something. It's like, I like doing it and looking at the other people in the lines. While I'm doing like, look, I'm not scared. Look at me.



When I know that there's a code on the vegetables. I type in the code.



MCDOWELL: Yes, yes.



GUTFELD: Typing the code is like, I don't even look. I know I could type it in.



MCDOWELL: I'm a great bagger. So, I want to bag my own groceries. That's why I do it. But --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I was a bagger.



MCDOWELL: Which --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Albertsons, Albertsons, I was a bagger.



MCDOWELL: Great grocery store.



GUTFELD: It was --



MCDOWELL: I'd like stand in line though because I play a game where I try to guess what people cooking for dinner. (INAUDIBLE).



GUTFELD: Interesting. That's --



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: Rice and ham hocks, delicious.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I don't know. Seems like a really sad game, Dagen.



MCDOWELL: I'm alone a lot. A lot.



GUTFELD: All right, that was interesting. What are those stories that you want to see on "SPECIAL REPORT"?



Don't go away. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Set your DVRs every night, so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Dagen, McDowell, Zuby, Kat, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you America.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.