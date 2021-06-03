‘Gutfeld!’ on rise in gun sales, Ellie Kemper controversy

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," June 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BUN LAI, CHEF, MIYA'S SUSHI: And if you look at the top, this is what a cicada looks like when it's coming out of the ground.

BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: Yes, that's pretty.

LAI: You got -- you got artwork over here as well.

KEILAR: Are we ready?

LAI: Cheers.

KEILAR: Actually, I'm not scared of this. OK.

JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: Oh, the crunch.

KEILAR: Do I have a wing hanging out of my mouth?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Cicadas? Shouldn't CNN be eating crow?

All right. You know what it's time for?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kids. It's time for a Democrat corner.

GUTFELD: Yes. Welcome to D corner where your host Greg Gutfeld, that's me. It's a quick lesson in basic things to help Democrats stop ruining your lives. Tonight's very special episode, cause and effect. So you're probably wondering what is cause and effect. I'm a Democrat. Simply put -- simply put Democrat, it's when one thing makes another thing happen. For example, when Kat drinks too much tequila

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Here we go. She doesn't go to work the next day. That's cause and effect. Then she stays home and watches Forensic Files all day, which makes her depressed, cause and effect. Then she starts abusing horse tranquilizers, cause and effect, which is how I sold all those horse tranquilizers, cause and amazing effects. See? Cause and effect can lead to bad things if you don't consider the consequences of your actions.

For example, if you remove consequences to criminal acts, criminals will commit more crime. But if you punish crime, crime will go away because cause and effect. So, you probably saw this horrible attack at NYC, it's one of many. This insaniac who punched her had been arrested 17 times. But bail reform today means no bail and no jail. It's catch and release with themes instead of fish.

The upside, the prisons aren't overcrowded. The downside, Chinatown emergency rooms are. That's cause and effect. Now cause and effect example two. Mayor de Blasio cut $90-plus million that was meant to build a new police precinct because police are bad screamed the media, even the ones that guard their studios. But in the last five months NYC has had 531 shootings up from 295 in the same time frame.

I do the math, but I'm too important for that. So now the mayor is reinstating them the money for the precinct. We could have told him that would happen. We actually did but apparently we were drowned out by the voices in his lumpy googly-eyed had. Cause and effect example three. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott once pushed to cut the police budget by 22 million. Now he's proposing a $27 million increase.

Wonder why? Homicides are up 17 percent. Cause and effect. Defunding reduced the police force and more people died probably minorities, but to libs, addition and subtraction is harder than calculus. So as crime increased in law enforcement was vilified what did we predict? Example four. More first time Gun buyers, me included. Ironically, Democrat mayors are causing gun sales to increase.

The New York Times just admitted this, roughly one-fifth of all gun purchasers last year were first timers and isn't old white boys like me, no path for women. A fifth were black, and a fifth were Hispanic and they were younger. And trying to take those guns increases the likelihood they'll vote Republican. I do love that half the new purchases were from women. Now that's an accessory. It beats a fitness tracker.

he highest concern for purchase though, was personal safety. Apparently guns are the new seatbelts in 2021. And fewer people said it's for sports and recreation. Today that's like calling my purse a messenger bag. See? After the politicians and media decided to make your communities less safe, it's up to you to provide your own security. See a white liberal doesn't need a gun to do damage.

All he needs is a poisonous idea and a little power and they will destroy communities quicker than 5000 Democrats moving to Huntsville. And they'll do it without a second thought because they almost never have a second thought. Look at Portland, Oregon, but not for too long. The flashbangs will burn out your retinas. According to John Nolte of Breitbart, on May 12, it recorded its 30th murder of the year, that's five times more than were recorded during the same period in 2020.

This after last year is Portland city council cut the police budget by Nearly 50 percent. By the end of April, they had twice the number of shootings. And according to their hapless pathetic mayor who had to flee his own condo, the city had an 85 percent decline in foot -- in downtown foot traffic, unless you count the people running for their lives. Most of the remaining foot traffic is Antifa.

And even when those creeps are arrested, the D.A. declines charges like they're a collect call from Hunter Biden. Cause and Effect. This seems like the easiest thing to learn, but not a single Democrat can. We knew that Antifa or Joe Biden calls them an idea being allowed to destroy a city would destroy a city. We knew pushing the defunding of police and branding them psychopaths would weaken the forces and lead to embolden criminals and minority victims.

They bear the brunt of this. You didn't have to be Miss Cleo to see this coming. I wonder what the angry white male has to say.

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, the liberal elites? Well, look, I got to say, I like them. OK. Yes. I got a lot of friends who I'd describe that way and what they're good people, good conversationalists. They like wine, books. Good movie recommendations. Yes. I like them. By the way, I like babies and puppies too. But I wouldn't put them in charge of a city.

GUTFELD: He is wider than a Pat Boone family reunion. Let's check in on the angry black male.

TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, what's up? Fund the police. Your city. Crime goes up. I'm not at the mall just enough but if I want to keep the crime down in my city I will support my police department. It's not rocket surgery. Nice data.

GUTFELD: So, Democrats this has been today's lesson in cause and effect. Thank you for joining us on Democrat corner. We hope that you remember some of it. Biden 78 but you have no excuse.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She used to answer the President's questions. Now she questions the President's answers. Outnumbered co-host, Kayleigh McEnany. He was elected to Congress in 25. The same age when I accomplished renting a car. North Carolina Congressman, Madison Cawthorn. He's like a fence, wirey, useful and can be seen outside of prisons. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.

And a bus once got stuck in his footprint, my massive sidekick and the host of "NUFF SAID" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

All right. I'm going to go to you first, Congressman. Only because it's weird calling you Congressman, when you're like half of Kat's age.

REP. MADISON CAWTHORN (R-NC): I'm pretty sure I don't have to be called Congressman until I'm 30. So you're in the clear. And Kat, you're only 21. I rechecked it.

TIMPF: See? I like this guy.

GUTFELD: He's like -- he's like a better looking version of Tom Brady.

CAWTHORN: I was telling you earlier. You know, when I used to be single, I would kill it in Boston. Every time.

TYRUS: Don't go to Tampa.

GUTFELD: So what do you mean -- you're a Congressman, you deal with Republicans all the time. You're a new member. What is it about cause and effect that they don't understand?

CAWTHORN: You know what, I would say when you start seeing what's going on in Congress and instead you can say it's on both sides of the aisle but it's almost entirely on the Democratic side of the aisle. They are ruled by a single person in the embodied by Nancy Pelosi who carries out her will with an iron fist. And it doesn't matter what these Democratic congressmen feel in their hearts or if they think that wow, you know what, if we do defund the police in Portland than maybe our retinas will be burned out with flashbacks.

GUTFELD: Yes.

CAWTHORN: But the problem is that they are more afraid of losing reelection and Nancy Pelosi being against them than they are of doing the right thing for their constituents. And that is what is wrong with Congress.

GUTFELD: Kayleigh, do you agree with this young Tom Brady? Or I actually think that I -- even though they know that we are right, meaning we not liberals, they would rather let people suffer than be seen agreeing with us. It's like the Trump effect with the Wuhan lab theory. It's like, that was -- he had the most plausible theory but you couldn't agree with him because that was Trump.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTIBUTOR: Yes, exactly right. And I do agree with Tom Brady who we gladly welcome to Tampa and won a Super Bowl. That aside. Yes. The cause and effect. You're spot on. OK. You defend the police. What do you think is going to happen? You led violent criminals out of prison during a pandemic. What do you think is going to happen?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCENANY: But here is what amazes me. They take it a step further, and they say, we have the answers for violent crime. It's that there's a pandemic, and everyone's locked inside.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCENANY: So therefore, murders have gone up. Excuse me. How does that make any sense? Even in Mexico, murders went down.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCENANY: But here in the United States, they're skyrocketing because of cause and effect.

TIMPF: And also, who locked them inside? Same Democrats.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCENANY: Exactly.

GUTFELD: How do you like Outnumbered so far? Do you have a good time?

MCENANY: I love it. You haven't joined us yet?

GUTFELD: Oh --

MCENANY: I invited you weeks ago.

GUTFELD: I'm picking the right moment.

MCENANY: Yes. Well, we would welcome you anytime. We need you as a one lucky guy.

GUTFELD: Aren't I a lucky guy just being here?

MCENANY: Yes, you are.

GUTFELD: Don't you think so, Tyrus?

TYRUS: Yes.

GUTFELD: By the way, where did you film when angry black male?

TYRUS: In a secret location, Greg. I don't -- I don't give away my disclosure. But let's just say the hotel treats me nice. This is a problem with your monologue. And you know I always like your monologue.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: I very rarely ever dislike your monologues. But I just feel like you're like a bad guy in a movie who's trying to tell me forget the plan. Just go shoot him. You just don't get it, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: You keep saying cause and effect. All they understand is cause.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: And they always want causes that don't affect them.

GUTFELD: Oh.

TYRUS: So it's very easy to sit in a very nice place and a cushy apartment or condo or penthouse or wherever you're living talking about. Well, of course, let them do this and that because it's not effect -- we don't need police. I've got a doorman and a security guard. I don't need police. We -- let's get rid of them. They're never affected by what's going on in the world and then when it gets to the point where they can see the fire burning from their special viewing place where they sip their wine and talk about days of all that they never contributed in.

That's when it's a problem. And then they're like, hey, let's refund the police. That doesn't help because most of the officers have left town.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: Retired early and wouldn't come back for double the wages. So, they're -- oh, we're going to fix it again. They don't -- here's another thing they could learn from Republicans. They don't know how to change the narrative very good.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: You can't just say, oh, new information. Breaking news. We just heard that there was a lab in Wuhan that might have done it. This is crazy. We never knew this. And then someone's going the one Republican in the panel's like, excuse me. We told you this. No, no, no, you're racist. Sorry. Like they cannot fix problems because they are just out of touch.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: Pelosi only cares about getting your hair done. And making sure her ice cream freezer is full. As long as she's got ice cream in a good permanent, we good.

GUTFELD: Yes. Whenever she gets hair and that ice cream.

TYRUS: I'm, you know, between the dentures falling out maybe, I don't know.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Kat. I thought that for you. I thought the hangover was the best example of cause and effect. The hangover, you drink too much, you pay the price. That's exactly like voting for Democrats.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: Like feel good but then --

TIMPF: And the hangover was the perfect analogy involve me and -- because I am a raging alcoholic and a horse tranquilizer addict apparently. Yes.

GUTFELD: Don't forget the computer cleaner that you've been --

TIMPF: Huffing. Yes, yes.

GUTFELD: You've been huffing that.

TIMPF: Absolutely. Look, it was so exciting for a little bit there. These meaningful conversations we were having about criminal justice reform. You know, Republicans are on board a lot of this stuff. You have one of these important conversations. And it was exciting as -- got exciting and sometimes when things get exciting, someone just has to go full idiot.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: And that's what the left is, OK, defund the police and to deal with overcrowding. Let's let violent felons with repeated violence -- in the acts of violence in their past, out of jail. So now we're seeing this and everyone say, Well, what happened? It's quite obvious what happened. There's a huge difference between wanting criminal justice reform and wanting a ton of crime violent crime on your streets because I do not like violent crime.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: I stand strongly against it.

GUTFELD: And I'm not going to say where you live, because I tweeted it earlier.

TIMPF: Oh, thank you.

GUTFELD: But there are hotels in parts of New York City that are filled with felons.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: And -- but we are told that we say homeless, right? Because these people are homeless, but they're homeless because they were released from Rikers.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: Which is a prison.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: So we can't say these are -- no one says that released felons until they go out and they commit a crime on the street of Manhattan.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: And then you find out, oh, this guy has been arrested eight times in the past like four months and he's just going back in and out and in and out. And that's the solution. It is a -- we've reached (INAUDIBLE) I don't know if he can get any low, lower than it is but it's very sad. Very sad indeed. And on that up note. Up next, did Fauci bale when he heared you've got mail?

GUTFELD: Fauci was warned but the e-mails were scorned. The Washington Post A paper, Kat, obtained hundreds of pages of Dr. Anthony Fauci's e-mails from the early days of the pandemic. Aside from the usual requests for nudes, they reveal correspondence with foreign and domestic health officials. There really weren't nudes. I was just seeing if the audience was listening. And January of 2021, scientists warned him that the virus had some unusual features and looked engineered.

And in mid-March, physicist Eric A. Nielsen wrote to Fauci saying China had been lying about their death pole, adding, "The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security vis-a- vis, I never get to say that word, death rate and age versus death. Vis-a- vis. I truly believe the outbreak tsunami in the USA is either already happened or is about to happened.

Now that's just part of the e-mail. It went on for several pages, which apparently Fauci didn't have time for because he forwarded the e-mail to a member of NA -- NIH writing, too long for me to read. Too long for me to read. That would be a great name for his book. If (BEEP) wasn't already taken by Andrew Cuomo. But we've all been there, I usually stop reading e- mails at send $5,000 so you'll never see Kat Timpf again. And she's still here.

TYRUS: (INAUDIBLE) every time.

GUTFELD: I can't help it.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I can't spray around because he can reach me and kill me for a little pointy arms. They can't do to me (BLEEP) me.

CAWTHORN: I wouldn't be worried about him getting up. I mean, I'm literally in a wheelchair and he's the only one here with a better chair than I have. I don't know how this decision was made.

TYRUS: You wouldn't enjoy it.

GUTFELD: All right. I got to finish it. But the physicist was right. China says they have approximately 4600 dead from coronavirus. That's as believable as Hillary Clinton's Southern accent. And in another different e-mail, a researcher whose nonprofit steered money to the Wuhan Institute of virology thank Fauci for dismissing the Wuhan lab leak theory early on, calling Fauci brave for dispelling myths about the virus origins.

Well, like the cast of Friends that didn't age well. That's a great line. I think I'm just going to stop right there. Do you think -- do you think, Kayleigh, China should build a statue of Fauci in Tiananmen Square?

MCENANY: Yes.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

MCENANY: A thousands percent. Well, look, this man, which by the way, great title, too long to read, that is hilarious. So too long to read the China e-mail warning about a tsunami of COVID. But let's review what Fauci did have some time to e-mail. He had the time to respond to a friend who said your face is on doughnuts and you have a cold like following and they ran out of Fauci doughnuts to which Fauci replies, I can't wait for this to end.

Yes, right. He's enjoying it. He's a megalomaniac. But then he e-mails a friend and says, they said, I look like Brad Pitt on SNL. That made my day and my favorite one is when he sends out a headline that says, Chris Cuomo, in fever Fauci, the sexualization of these men is real. That's what the America's top infectious disease expert was doing during a pandemic.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. Well, you know, he loved it. By the -- I didn't know about doughnuts, like Fauci doughnuts. They're holier than thou.

MCENANY: They are.

GUTFELD: What? This is why I have a show. When I come up with things like that, Tyrus, is it not undeniable? Is it not undeniable?

TYRUS: It is undeniable that only you could come up with that. You know, 100 percent right. I find this tragically disgusting. You had time to throw out first pitches, you had time to do every tour on every T.V. show and be praised and -- but you didn't have time to read the e-mail, which was it was specific to your job.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: One of the things that science and doctors are supposed to do a lot of is reading.

GUTFELD: That's true.

GUTFELD: That's like their number one thing. You had one job. You are in charge of infectious diseases and how to control -- and we had something sparked off and you passed it off to say it's too long to read. There was no other follow up e-mail. So what did you come up with? Was there anything into it? Do I need to check it back? Where is that? He literally dismissed it because it wasn't important to him when it was supposed to be important to him.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: So just like we like to go and it -- the glove fits in this one. This in O.J. situation with Cuomo and what he did with a nursing home.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: There needs to be the same attitude towards Fauci and how he ignored red flag, signs. Yo, look at me, there's a problem here. And he just let it go because he move on to be -- he is famous.

GUTFELD: And he also indulged, he indulged the guy that was involved in all of this stuff. I'm wondering, is this collusion, Congressman? This is -- this is actual collusion. Between this lab and Fauci.

CAWTHORN: When you start looking into it. I mean, everything points to the fact that it is. And you see that he directed NIH funding to go to the Wuhan lab, you see that it was very clear that he knew that this was an engineered virus that came to America. I mean, imagine if this was some kind of an actual war that happened instead of just a virus, I got having a lab.

GUTFELD: Yes.

CAWTHORN: We found out all of our production is done over in China.

GUTFELD: Yes.

CAWTHORN: I mean, my heart medication was late getting to my home because it was made in China. How does that make any sense? But then, not only was he not reading the e-mails that he was supposed to be reading, but he's literally lying to the American people. You can go through there and I think every single parent who has a child in school who's being forced to wear a mask should go to that school board meeting and read the e-mail from Tony Fauci and say, look, I do not believe that there's -- any mask that you can get at any store in America will be able to stop the virus from getting to you.

Really, you only need to where if you are infected, but instead he wanted to be a virtue signaling tool. He wanted to be able to tell people this is what you have to do because like Kayleigh said, he's a megalomaniac.

GUTFELD: Yes. Can you imagine, Kat, anybody accessing your e-mails?

TIMPF: I -- that's what I was thinking about the entire time.

GUTFELD: I know. I'm like going, I'm never going to be in government. You sir, you're 20 -- you're 25, right?

CAWTHORN: Twenty-five.

GUTFELD: OK. You have to -- you don't even use e-mail. Don't even -- you're a guy, you're going to make a mistake.

CAWTHORN: Well, I mean, again, I'm 25. I just use airdrop. Just nonstop. But really, when you do look into it, I am so confused how he let these e- mails get out. I mean, Hillary Clinton would have deleted these in 2000.

GUTFELD: Just don't be in the government because they can -- what are they? They can request --

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: Yes, yes. Plus, I don't think anyone would vote for me. So I'm not so worry about it. But I don't -- this e-mail, it was long, but that's not why he didn't read it.

GUTFELD: Why not?

TIMPF: It wasn't (INAUDIBLE) all the other stuff he was getting. If this person wanted Fauci to read the e-mail --

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: -- they should have said -- instead of I hope -- I really hope that this information got to you say, I hope this information got to your hot sex and self. And you are so sexy and hot. Too sexy -- then he would have read it and then we might not be -- it might be when he was like, I don't like attention. Ridiculous. That's like me saying that. Not true.

GUTFELD: You know what, when you say that with your voice, it's very disturbing.

TIMPF: Hot sexy. Sexy hot but --

TYRUS: Commercial.

GUTFELD: Save by our sponsors. Coming up. Let actress be disgraced by a media obsessed with race?

ANNOUNCER: "THE LEFT IS EATING ITSELF."

GUTFELD: Yes, the left is eating itself. So, what she put on blast for fake racist past. Ellie Kemper, star of "The Office" and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is under attack after online idiots declared she was a racist for crime. In 1999, a St. Louis business group named her their queen of love and beauty, a title that I held for over a decade daily. I don't really brag about it much but you know, now that we know. The group used to be a whites only been integrated 20 years before she won her crown, 20 years.

There's also apparently no indication they were ever connected to the KKK, which is something the Democratic Party can't claim. Until the 1960s, they had more white sheets than laundry day at your local Marriott. Of course that didn't stop media morons from calling Kemper a KKK princess for attending a debutante ball when she was 19. Kemper's publicly supported BLM and all the proper liberal causes. She seems like a decent person, not a raging racist, which is exactly what a raging racist would want you to think.

As of now, Kemper's made no official statement. So, what could she be hiding? Who else in "The Office" is a secret Klansmen? Steve Carol? John Krasinski, Raine Wilson? One thing we know for certain is that they're all white, and that makes them --

ANNOUNCER: Racist.

GUTFELD: Excellent work there. All right, Kat, I believe that there's something else going on here. This is a vendetta from someone who knew her from her hometown or a high school that has to be it.

TIMPF: Yes, because like, I don't like her. I think she's the worst character in "The Office," except for Pam. I've never seen Kimmy Schmidt but I hear it's got singing and smiling together at the same time.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Which is something I can never handle. But I'll still say, KKK princess is quite far. Because it was segregated. You know, before she was born. And, you know, she also, you know, graduated from Princeton, which was segregated before she's born. She's a Democrat, which is, you know, said they were segregationist before she was born. So, even though she is a, apparently a serial offender, I will say that this is ridiculous. Even though again, I find almost everything she's done to be annoying, because I hope that people who find everything I do being to be annoying will do the same when I'm accused of being a Satan Princess, which I am not.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. KKK princess was -- are we sure what that wasn't an early Disney film?

TIMPF: We're not sure.

GUTFELD: Don't answer that. I'm just pondering and posturing. And I don't even know what I'm saying anymore. Kayleigh, I'm amazed that there are people who can get worked up by this. Like, I'm curious about the backstory. But there are actual people that were outraged over this. Oh, my God.

MCENANY: It must be a tough way to live, right? Just looking under the rug everywhere for a racist so that you can be outraged and you can cancel them and somehow feel good about yourself. It's insane. But one way to be immune from all of that is to be an elected official with a D-behind your name, because then you could be Ralph Northam, you can wear blackface and then the President of the United States will stand by you and embrace you as President Biden did this week. And the day later, President Biden says, for some reason, black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers and accountants and a huge stereotype. So, as long as you've got that D and you're an elected official, you're in the clear.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's so true. You know, Congressman, you and I were talking about that we'd never heard of this event. And I would be willing to say that 99.99999 percent of anybody who was reacting to this story has never heard about it. It's one person that is pushing this.

REP. MADISON CAWTHORN (R-NC): all I've got to say is that it, through mainstream media, Twitter must be their best friend, because they basically just started crowdsourcing hit pieces. Yes, this is way too hard to write. I don't want to do that research. We'll just let a bunch of people get outraged.

GUTFELD: No, that's, that's actually right. It's been a boon for really lazy writers like myself. Tyrus, what's your take on this?

TYRUS: The racism that you just displayed, not going to me first. I am your leading expert on racism. And this story is, this story is literally I have a list as most every brother I know have we have things to be aware of are racist watch list?

GUTFELD: Yes. OK.

TYRUS: This group is number seven on mine. They have gone undetected, uncelebrated, unfunded for Aeons? But how are they able to still randomly call somebody up who has no idea who they are and say, guess what, congratulations, you're our queen for the day. And she I'm sure as young, oh my god, this is great. Thank you so much white power, like this. And the greatest part of this story is she's not responding.

Yes, thank you for being the adult in the room. When people make accusations or attack you and go after you and it's complete nonsense, explaining always makes it worse. Don't. You know? And the other side of it is, if I was going, let's say my career was going into a spiral. And I was sitting with my publicist going, what can we do? Yes, to get a little attention. The numbers are down.

Well, there wasn't this one group that was kind of racist, but not really and it can be disproved, but let's go with it. Let's do that. And then be like, oh, racist, and then it will come out that it's not so it's a safe place, but it's still number seven on my list, because they're just so damn clever that we've never heard of them, but yet, they got little queens everywhere. You heard.

GUTFELD: I thought it was briefly and I had no idea. I happen to like her on "The Office.

TYRUS: Yes, I liked her too.

TIMPF: I was just imagining if she would have sung smiled and apology would have been really upset.

GUTFELD: That's pretty good. That's a pretty good show to watch it before you judge, judger.

TIMPF: I prefer to judge on it first.

TYRUS: You aren't Judge Jeanine.

GUTFELD: Who is it except for Judge Jeanine? She is so judgmental. Up next, why did CNN put their rules about Cuomo's brotherly love?

ANNOUNCER: "IT'S THE CUOMOS." Starring Andrew and Chris. Cool.

GUTFELD: Excellent work. Welcome to the Cuomo is the show about to idiot brothers underachieving themselves into the national spotlight. I'm your host, Debra Messing. Despite Chris Cuomo admitting he advises governor brother on how to handle the sexual harassment scandal and the ethics scrutiny that's followed for both inside and outside the network, he's still on the air. Although not seen by many, after all CNN is the number one network for people stuck at airports.

In a town hall last week, CNN President Jeff Zucker said he did suspend Chris, because that would be just be punishment for the sake of punishing. Although punishment for the sake of punishment is usually how punishment works. Even co-worker, Brian Stelter, between suggested Chris take a leave of absence to go with his absence of talent. Plus, I'm sure it would be hard to take a guy off the air who thinks there's a through line from, from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre to recent election laws.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: The party of Trump intensifying its efforts to strip people of color of their rights to vote through line means that just because there's not another Tulsa massacre, doesn't mean the efforts are not equally unholy and un-American. Are we just go into watch another mass attack on minorities unfold?

GUTFELD: So, the slaughter of hundreds of black Americans is similar to wanting secure elections. That's a good one, Chris. If you wanted to talk about politicians killing people, he just could have referenced his brother. I mean, what would you call killing thousands in nursing homes making room for the early bird special? Meanwhile, Andrew his reelection campaign is selling tickets to a fundraiser at the end of the month for $10,000 each. That's nearly $1.00 for every woman he's groped. Although advisors recommend he stopped calling it ladies night. Tyrus, what do you make of this? I bet you have something to say.

TYRUS: You know, you know, let's get after it. Yes, I remember, I remember when that came out and we laughed. We really like, yes, he just was really trying hard to get a catchphrase. You know, when I dropped, enough said, enough said, and I leave the room like. Oh, that's good, you should say that again, thanks. It was cool. It worked. He just kind of creates things trying to be cool. He's been like this, I'm sure his entire life. And it's annoying as ever.

Now, he's trying to recreate a controversy to take attention off his ineptness and his family's controversies by saying and I'm that the GOP is what a meeting away from taking, from taking a hundred angry white men in some pickup trucks and rolling up on 300 brothers and killing us? Yes, I don't think that's going to happen. I don't think that's how it works. And even the extreme right wings, they're not going after brothers. They're going after the government. They're protesting out the White House. They're not running around looking for us.

They're literally mad at the government and the voter there. It has nothing to do with race and there are people of color in the GOP. I know that's shocking breaking news that feel the same exact way. But he says that he's literally this is what happens when you go to the well, one too many times. He plays the race card, everyone. Everyone goes home. He's on it. Now, he's playing and people like oh, man, it's the end. It's the end.

GUTFELD: It's the end.

TYRUS: It's over. You're on your way to HLN, is that what is called H and L?

GUTFELD: No one goes into -- do they be HLN?

TYRUS: The actually, in your monologue you mentioned that you watching at the airport? CNN got bumped over H and L, L, N, A, A -- a bunch of consonants. There's a bunch of consonants, and it's like Forensic Files without the murders being solved.

Yes, that's true. Congressman, I love the fact I love how cnn said they don't they're not going to punish him because it's just punishment. Like there's no you don't need to punish it That's all it is. That makes no sense to me.

CAWTHORN: Oh, it's classic rules for the, but not for me. It's exactly the Democrats practice, but it's really surprising that scene is now taking their cues from the Kardashians. Oh, wow, we now have more employees than we do have viewers so we need a controversy to really get viewership. It's really just kind of disgusting that the, the double standard of you see in the media, it's blatant, but seeing in is the worst perpetrator?

GUTFELD: Yes, Kayleigh, is it frustrating just to see the double standard and must be given that you know what you through?

MCENANY: Of course, look, I mean, CNN if you're conservative like Geoffrey Lord, you're passed off the air. You're fired. You're Rick Santorum tossed off the air fired. But what are the standards for Jeffrey Toobin, who exposes himself on a Zoom call? I mean, what's the standard for Chris Cuomo, who, when someone called him Fredo, he threatened to throw the person down the effing stairs? That's not enough to get you fired at CNN if you're a Democrat. What is enough?

GUTFELD: Yes. Where is Toobin? I don't want to know.

MCENANY: He hasn't been fired but he's not on the air.

GUTFELD: Will you be attending the fundraiser?

TIMPF: No, but I do find it inspiring in a sense, because just the confidence because I will blurt out something weird at a brunch. And then ever, you know, everyone who's there. Every time I see them for the next nine years, I panic about how they hate me.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: And then there's this guy who is involved in all these scandals, and all these investigations that are still ongoing. He's like, why don't you spend 10-grand coming out with me. But don't worry, it goes to a cause very near and dear to my heart, which is that I can continue to be in power over you. I think I could use some of that confidence. But nobody ever has the exact right amount of confidence.

GUTFELD: That's so true.

TIMPF: Either you have none or you're Andrew Cuomo.

GUTFELD: Andrew Cuomo. All right, what are the dumbest stories in our inventory? "TWO STUPID STORIES" next.

GUTFELD: Invisible art and sex in Denmark. It must be time for.

ANNOUNCER: "TWO STUPID STORIES."

GUTFELD: First up in, an artists in Italy. They have artist there? Sold and invisible sculpture for $18,000. That's right. It's as real as the love in Kat's sham marriage. According to the artists Salvatore Garau, the piece exists but can be understood as more of a vacuum. Because it sucks. Anyway, it's meant to be displayed in a five by five square it even comes with a certificate of authentication so you have proof that you're an idiot.

Meanwhile, in Denmark, a reporter covering the reopening of a swingers club ended up apparently having sex with a man she was interviewing. Thank God that never happened on Larry King. The interaction was recorded and broadcast on national radio she said, "I don't have a boyfriend. So, that definitely made it a lot easier." Right. She just had sex with a creepy stranger on live national radio, but having a boyfriend would have stopped her from that. What a moral compass she has. All right, Congressman, pick this story. I would pick the invisible sculpture if I were you.

CAWTHORN: Yes, I'm steering clear Copenhagen as -- I thought the press he was bad. But I'll tell you this was very reminiscent of Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. You know, we've got a lot of potholes in western North Carolina. We got a lot of bridges that need to be fixed. But then I started looking through his infrastructure plan and it's starting to look a lot like a certificate that you get for this sculpture.

GUTFELD: That's good. That's good. Tyrus is this Italian artist. Applaud. Oh, so you likes his jokes and not mine? You people make me sick. Tyrus, the artist is a genius.

TYRUS: Yes, he is 100 percent. I mean, damn it.

GUTFELD: Why didn't I think of it?

TYRUS: I mean, I could have wrote so many books by now. Where's your book? It's right there.

TIMPF: Good idea for mine.

TYRUS: It's the invisible Touch, by Tyrus. How many pages is it? A million? I mean, well, if he says -- if you say it's not there, you're racist. So, I -- what was I thinking?

GUTFELD: I know.

TYRUS: This is brilliant. Like, yes, yes.

GUTFELD: You can call it the Invisible Man Part Two. You can actually report, Kat, that the pink the artwork has been stolen and get your insurance.

CAWTHORN: Oh, that's genius. Yes.

TYRUS: The gift that keeps on giving.

TIMPF: Any levels to this scam.

CAWTHORN: See, you people from New York? That's all you do.

GUTFELD: It's all we do.

TYRUS: Sir, I'd rather you call me a racial epithet than say I'm from New York.

GUTFELD: Kat, what would you like to talk about?

TIMPF: I don't know. I mean, the disgusting --

GUTFELD: You're on T.V. by the way.

TIMPF: I am, Oh, yes. Oh, yes. I have been. OK. The sex thing. The worst part about it was that she said her parents or her mom thought it was funny, and my dad thought it was cool. I can't deal with that. No, your dad's no -- just no, just no.

GUTFELD: The only thing worse than that was when Brian Williams said that he used to watch girls with Allison Williams.

TIMPF: That's also bad. I have a great dad. I love you, dad.

TYRUS: Yes, I couldn't as a father go on and say, that's my girl. You get them, honey. Just like, what the hell.

GUTFELD: Kayleigh, you can talk about the artwork or the woman in Denmark. Two things that well, I don't -- were they on "OUTNUMBERED" today?

MCENANY: They were not, and the second story is nasty. So, I'm just going to avoid that altogether and just make an offer to Tyrus here and say I have this imaginary statue of Tom Brady and would you like to purchase, and I will give you the certificate of authentication.

TYRUS: I would, I would, but I'm just going to kidnap him. And he will come by and I'm happy you are to be here, Tom.

TIMPF: Frat guys are going to do this. They're going to be like, come to my place and see my sculpture.

GUTFELD: By the way, they're both, they're both fake stories right? There's no art and I don't think she really had sex because she was on radio. So, she probably just acted it out right? If this is -- she got great press off this. They're both geniuses.

TIMPF: I think she had sex.

GUTFELD: I don't know. It's a disgusting story and I condemn everything I've just said for the past hour. Be right back.

GUTFELD: All right one final thought, Tyrus.

TYRUS: All right, Saturday, June 6th, NWA pay per view on the fight network. I'll be going one on one with the pope where I finally put it into that mess. And it's going to be a great show. So, if you guys can come check it out.

GUTFELD: Excellent. Where's it going to be?

TYRUS: In Atlanta, Georgia in the exact same arena where the old school NWA used to be. It's going to be a great time.

GUTFELD: Maybe I'll just stop by. All right, we're out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Kayleigh McEnany, Congressman Madison Cawthorn, great job! Kat Timpf, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.

