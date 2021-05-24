'Gutfeld!' on press, Democratic agenda

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: America, love it or leave it. If you don't have respected American democracy anymore. If you don't respect Madisonian checks and balances, if your guy doesn't win, if that's the new rules of engagement for this great Republic thing, just leave our country. Get the facts. Live in the light. Follow the truth and love this country and stop this.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh man. What does that ass remind you of?



SHIA LABEOUF, AMERICAN ACTOR: Just do it. Don't let your dreams be dreams. Yesterday, you said tomorrow, so just do it. Make your dreams come true.



GUTFELD: You know, maybe he should house Morning Joe. So Joe Biden's presidency is starting off worse than a Fox and Friends cooking segment. A lot of grease fires. First, the border is a disaster. Inflation is at its highest since 2008. I did the math. That's 13 years, the time it took Biden to pass the bar. And then there was this.



RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My Coast Guard aides have been excellent. One of them taught me that -- and I quote, "the Coast Guard is that hard nucleus about which the Navy forms in time of war."



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about how the Coast Guard is "The heart nucleus around the Navy forms in times of war." You are a quiet -- you're a really dull class. I mean, come on man."



GUTFELD: Is there anything Joe Biden hasn't plagiarize? It's too bad. He couldn't copy and paste the laughter too. I kid, whichever puppeteer is controlling him. But there's other stuff. Unemployment is still higher than Carley Shimkus at brunch. In Biden's defense we are paying people not to work. Creating unemployment with a surplus of jobs. Like Jerry Nadler's pants. It defies the laws of physics.



So what were the press covering besides there sorry asses? Media Research Center assessed evening news coverage from the first two weeks of May and found almost no mention of Joe's failures. There's a few minutes on inflation if you want jobs, nothing on the border. Instead, they spent a combined 33 minutes on Liz Cheney. Yes. The most important thing going on in America is Republicans removing an unpopular Republican.



Not that your savings are shrinking. I mean, if you get to rank stories in order of importance to average Americans, this story would come in slightly higher than a guy finding a Cheeto that looks like Jesus. But Liz didn't seem to mind. She soaked up the attention like Kilmeade me did a nude beach. I call it the strange new earned respect disorder or snerd for short. Snerding is when people who hate you suddenly like you because you're useful.



And since the attention feels good, you go right along with this snerd herd. It happened with Mitch, it happened with Adam Kinzinger, it happened with Barry Manilow when he joined the Manson family. That didn't happen. I just needed a fourth example. But it's also happening to the bald headed pinheads of the Lincoln Project. But they're too dumb to realize it yet. So as the media flocked to Liz, what did she say?



REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.



GUTFELD: That some goal. Not doing what your constituents want. But what makes you feel good. That's like hosting a new show and showing nothing but pictures of your dog. That'll get back to her. But I get it. I mean, after being hated for so long, it's nice to have the press pretending you're human. The word there of course is pretending. It's like that fake friend from school who gives you bad advice because they have their own agenda.



Sure you can study for the test on the bus in the morning. Now shut up and shotgun this can of Colt 45. Hey Darla, if you get pregnant you'll be the most famous person in algebra. Or sure her. I think he can make it from the roof to the swimming pool. Never should have said that to Seth. He doesn't call me anymore. He doesn't call anyone anymore. That's the media, they want you to do stuff that's good for them and bad for you.



A Labor Department report shows core inflation growing at its highest rate since April 1982. That was when Kat was only 10. CBS Evening News gave it only 11 seconds, which is the same amount of time it takes me to climb to the top of Tyrus, like he's a human rock wall. The reason for inflation, the stimulus, that's what happens when you pump more money into the system, it's supply and demand.



A larger amount of money competes for the same amount of stuff. So the stuff gets more expensive, and the money loses value. It's like what happened to Brian Kilmeade. They overexposed him to administering a great product.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. But the media push the stimulus. So now their mom, I wonder what the angry white male thinks.



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, hey. Just hanging upside down by my ankles. You know, I don't trust the mainstream media at all anymore. And I've never been happier. I saved so much time not reading the New York Times. It allows me to do all the things I really want to do, like hanging upside down by my ankles. When I hang upside down by my ankles, all the blood rushes to my head. And it gives me a peaceful feeling.



Sometimes I stay here until the world seems right side up. And then when I turn right side up, the world seems upside down. You should try it. Or maybe not.



GUTFELD: I'm worried about him. So once again, you get what the press wants you to get. There are information overlords who crave control. It wasn't always this way. Centuries ago, the first reporter only jotted down notes of village activities. No one minded because it kept him from the sheep. His stories would be something like goats seen in forest looking confused, or the cobbler soiled himself in the park, or journalist mounts goat in effort to scare cobbler.



Then they got self-important and began injecting their opinions into stories. The earth is flat, women and minorities hit hardest. The Press morphed from insignificant to powerful because they wrote their own narrative and created their own awards. They would be the protagonist in all of their stories. Fearless, deeply moral in lying, because lying embellish is dull stories, and it's OK to be unethical if you think you're right.



Plus, destroying people is exciting. It's why today local stories are now national. Oh, someone left the main message on a restaurant receive, stop the presses. Let's ruin someone for a click. Today the mainstream media is an ecosystem of gossip columnist pushing conflict for attention, because they're not -- because they're not hot or talented enough to be famous in any other industry. Present company excluded.



Today's press is less legitimate than a guy in an orange jumpsuit claiming to be your Uber driver. It might not be the oldest profession in history, but it might as well be because all it does is screw people.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guest. He's our number one guests when we can't get Steve Doocy, Fox and Friends coach Brian Kilmeade. If you think your smile is bright, you should see her brain although that will require surgery. Fox News Headlines 24/7 reporter Carley Shimkus. His parents named him Chadwick (INAUDIBLE) III was taken, editor of OUTspoken and The Spectator columnist, Chadwick Moore.



She's like his sewing needles, skinny sharpened, very popular with old people. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. All right, Brian, you have never broken a story. But don't you think you're more of a journalist than so- called reporters are because at least you're true to yourself?



KILMEADE: Yes, I'm trying to get over. Should I -- should you apologize before you introduce me? Well, I've been through so much. But again, I've said nothing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KIMLEADE: So, what I think is I used to enjoy flipping around to see what the competition's doing. Now, I see fiction and nonfiction.



GUTFELD: Right.



KIMLEADE: And I don't even know what they're focusing on. I mean, you would think if you flip around the others, January 6th and then there's January 6th.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KIMLEADE: And then there's, what is Donald Trump doing? And did I mentioned January 6th?



GUTFELD: Yes.



KIMLEADE: And there's so much legitimately going on. And here's what I find heartening about it, is you don't need as much as you need the Gutfeld show, you don't need the Gutfeld show to know that everything's more expensive. You don't need the Gutfeld show to know there's a long line suddenly for gas, there was once $1.98.



GUTFELD: Right.



KIMLEADE: Or how much your house is worth or how oppressive your state is. So I think I'll move to a state that isn't so people are making their judgement not waiting for the next 32nd spot. Have I got over my time? I sense when you nod quickly. It's like I should wrap it up.



GUTFELD: Oh, I was -- I was thinking about what I was going to order today from --



KIMLEADE: But you're not even paying attention.



GUTFELD: I'm not even sure what's you're saying.



GUTFELD: No. I agree with you completely. I agree with you. That when people turn on the news, they know they're being lied to because all they have to do is look out the window, Carly. I have a golden rule. If the press suddenly likes you, you're betraying yourself. You have to be suspicious. Like take Michael Cohen, they hated Michael Cohen. Trump lawyer and then all of a sudden, he's like their best friend because they can use him for like seven minutes as a Trump aid.



CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NATION HOST: And, you know, speaking of likability, I think what we're seeing happen right now is that a lot of people voted for Biden because of his personality, because he was nice and Trump was mean and we're really starting to see what happens when you have a president who wants to please everybody. You do things like you give money to both Iran and Palestine. You greenlight the Russia pipeline to please Germany.



You don't wear a mask inside when you're sitting next to the 96-year-old former president and then you put one on for the cameras outside because it's all about optics and it's all about applause. President Trump was the exact opposite. He obviously didn't care what people thought about him and he went in there like a wrecking ball and said, you know, NATO need to pay more. The Iran Nuclear Deal doesn't make sense.



Neither does the climate -- the Paris Climate Accord. And His goal was really to make America strong. It really feels like Joe Biden's goal is to maintain that popularity and likability.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. You know, Chadwick, you're not as good looking as I am. Does it bother you that optics matter more than content?



CHADWICK MOORE, OUTSPOKEN EDITOR-IN-CHIEF: I think it's just -- it's --in terms of the news, what a question. The, you know, it's -- this is just how they -- this is the game now. This is who they are now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MOORE: Yes. And they're so shameless. They don't even care.



GUTFELD: Yes. They don't hide it.



MOORE: The only clicks to get a rage clicks, I'm guessing on social media which is probably good for them. I'm not sure who's watching it's --



GUTFELD: Yes.



MOORE: -- the airport people I guess, that's it for one of the networks.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MOORE: But it's the -- it's shameless. And it -- they feel they had this energy like a drug addict about to hit rock bottom. $5.00 left scrambling anything, they just need that next hit. They don't know what tomorrow is going to bring, but they cannot help themselves.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



MOORE: They need Trump. They need Trump. They need him back. Exactly.



GUTFELD: You know who needs Trump? The Cuomos because they're eating -- their libs are eating themselves because they don't -- they don't have the massive Trump buffet that kept them fat. And now they're just tearing each other apart, Kat. You understand that feeling.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, yes. Tearing things apart?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Yes. Well, I saw a theory recently, when it comes to Biden. A.B. Stoddard at RealClearPolitics said he thinks that they expected that he was going to be president and a divided government. That the -- then Georgia happened.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So, they were going to say, OK, we'll do all this liberal stuff. And we'll say this to, you know, please the progressive, but none of it will ever actually have to happen because, you know, the Senate would be Republican. And I think that makes a lot of sense. Because a lot of people have done things like that, you know, like, if you're -- if you say, yes, I can headline and then, you know, you're like, oh, I only have five minutes.



Like that's the same feeling that if you invite somebody to go somewhere else because you don't think they'll come and then they show up. Happens all the time because it is really such a complete mess. And I think it's because they weren't prepared for it.



GUTFELD: Yes. I think though, if you stop and you think about the media, it's a layer of subjective, it's a -- it's a variable, a subjective interpretation of life. So that when you put it into any kind of environment, it changes it, even though it's not even part of it. And so like, I keep thinking, if the media was around last year, when we've had riots, we probably wouldn't have had riots. Would race be this much of an issue if there wasn't a media?



And I'm not saying we shouldn't have a media, but I'm not saying we should not not have a media. I don't even know what I did say. But --



KIMLEADE: I would say it's not helping, instead of reporting, it's changing.



GUTFELD: Yes. Thank you.



KIMLEADE: It's like there's the American people in this case, I'm sure there's a renegade or a spin off GUTFELD show in Britain.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KIMLEADE: Like we spun off the office very successful.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



KIMLEADE: So for -- in America, we got what's happening and then with the media wants to tell you what's happening. So they're running their own show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KIMLEADE: You know, and the thing is, there is no -- there's no ground to it. I am just astounded too. You can take it apart. Obviously I like this the best and that's what I would say on camera, off camera. But if you look at the ratings for the longest time a miracle like this the best. Do you know the CNN didn't break a one all day? When you did red eye you were doubling that. You're talking about people that can't get at 6:00 p.m. as opposed to 2:00 a.m.



That eye -- red eye I was beating Morning Joe at 3:00 a.m. and they were on like what? At 8:00? All right, we got to stop boasting about how awesome we are. Sell some math.



KIMLEADE: Sorry about that.



GUTFELD: That's OK. If your governor is your brother, you can help him undercover.



GUTFELD: He was on the call to prevent a downfall. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has apologize for advising his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment claims. Proving he's as impartial as a Russian judge. And an uncharacteristic act of journalism, The Washington Post reports that apparently, Chris participated in strategy calls, along with other consultants in the wake of multiple claims of misconduct by the governor. After all, he did a great job of avoiding Cuomo's nursing home scandal.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: My family means everything to me, and I am fiercely loyal to them. I'm family first, job second. When my brother's situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisors. That did include some of his staff. I understand why that was a problem for CNN, it will not happen again. It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here who I believe are the best in the business in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that. And I am sorry for that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So, explaining his poor ethics because it benefited a family member? He should run for Congress. Rather, this is a guy from a network with three working anchors devoted to getting Fox off the air over political differences. By the way, hi, guys. I know you're watching. Thanks for contributing to our record breaking ratings. Now, brother or not, is it really wise to have the guy who coined the phrase the love gov to be the one -- to be one of your sexual misconduct advisors?



I mean, if CNN was going to offer someone to help advise on sexual misconduct, it should have been their legal A, Jeffrey Toobin.



KIMLEADE: Absolutely.



GUTFELD: Yes. Meanwhile, the women's group UltraViolet is calling on CNN to suspend Chris saying the whole thing is deeply disturbing, which is true. Also disturbing this video I made in my free time using Cuomo's workout videos.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cuomo muscle factory. Power, biceps, fitness. (BLEEP) yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: I'm trying to rehab his character. Chadwick, we -- you know what I like about Cuomo's defense? During the scandals, he says, I can't talk about the governor, you know, because he's family. But I can talk to the governor about this stuff. Because he's family.



KIMLEADE: And he promises it will never happen again when the next batch of 30 accusers comes along, right?



GUTFELD: Exactly.



KIMLEADE: Oh, yes. It's really put this to -- at ease. How about acknowledging, if family comes first and by the way, family come first for all of us. I think.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes, yes.



KIMLEADE: I'll be there. But we're all not an anchor on CNN, our brother being the governor of New York.



GUTFELD: Right.



KIMLEADE: And so, the -- if family comes first over his job as he admitted what was all the COVID coverage? I mean, does CNN going to address that?



GUTFELD: Yes.



KIMLEADE: New York is the most scandalized state by what happened during COVID.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. You know, Carley, what -- there's -- I think that women's group are saying that he advised his brother to kind of go after the peep -- the accusers. Correct?



SHIMKUS: Well, yes, so we learned that Chris Cuomo was like the worst at giving advice.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: Yes. Because he's the one that told Governor Cuomo to say that he's a victim of canceled culture.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: And that became like headline news for like the worst excuse a scandal play governor could ever give. So my (INAUDIBLE) oh, the other thing you said in this monologue was that he called himself an objective journalist.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: I don't even think that's in his job. Like I don't think people at CNN think --



SHIMKUS: Yes. So my two takeaways are that one, he doesn't know who he is.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: And the other is, if you are in trouble, don't go to Chris Cuomo because he's going to give you terrible advice, or go to him and then do the exact opposite.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is true though. There -- he's not being paid to be objective. And they don't even bother labeling what's news and opinion anymore? What did you think? Did you -- look, we should -- I always accept apologies. But the problem is, it's coming from a very highly moralistic network that shames people every day. That's the problem.



SHIMKUS: Right. Like, as you mentioned, the canceled culture thing, right? We're saying, Look, just because you know, he's had this policy that killed thousands of grandparents and he has 10 sexual harassment accusers, and he's broken all these laws to make himself rich. Like that's no reason to cancel someone, but Chris Cuomo would cancel someone over a 10-year-old tweet they did when they were a teenager.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: And also, how is he canceled when he's still the governor? Like he's still the most powerful man in New York that people got upset. It's just absolutely absurd. And I totally am all about accepting apologies. But it's a little different when you see somebody and you say, hey, you could have at least acknowledged the fact that you would have never shown this grace to anyone else?



GUTFELD: This is a good point. CNN is basically has become kind of like our nation's hall monitor. Right? It's like a 24/7 of shaming people for not being good enough. I call them the Karen network, but I don't like you know, I don't like if you --



SHIMKUS: Don't do that to Karen.



GUTFELD: Don't do that to Karen. Does this explain why Don Lemon came on and said we have to stop canceling people? (INAUDIBLE) because he knew it was coming?



KIMLEADE: I think possibly and also I think remember, he had a problem with a couple of summers ago in New Hamptons that just magically went away to the pandemic. It kind of just was handled. But I will say a couple of things. Do you realize we still have a governor that has 10 sexual harassment accusers out who's found to -- with paper or paper trail of showing that he covered up not 6000 dead in nursing homes, not 9000. Over 15,000.



We have a governor that has an ethic violation that pushed him a test and test results for his family. Nobody else. He's still governor and let me add a $5 million book bonus in order to talk to everyone about his leadership during a pandemic, where he had more deaths in all other 49 states. And let's just finish off with this. He had most of his staff write it, it wouldn't work hours and only one of these --



GUTFELD: Is that wrong?



KIMLEADE: Jesse wanted the experience and he had -- he said he asked (INAUDIBLE) to write your book. Do not -- do not admit to it.



GUTFELD: I don't know who's writing Jesse's book. Maybe Jesse's mom.



KIMLEADE: Right. It could be.



GUTFELD: Jesse's mom.



KIMLEADE: Jesse says he actually experienced all those things. Let's not segue away. Jesse could be governor, even after that book is written but I just can't believe all this stuff is happening. Also, the Democrats have given up on the MeToo movement if they ever get behind that again with like total hypocrites. They're telling 10 accusers, just deny everything, calling cancel culture question of verocity.



TIMPF: He said they're jealous.



KIMLEADE: They're jealous of his face.



TIMPF: Yes.



KIMLEADE: And I love politicians and CNN journalist trying to appropriate canceled culture.



GUTFELD: You're right.



KIMLEADE: -- vogue. Don't get canceled if you're a politician.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



KIMLEADE: You likely (INAUDIBLE) you go to jail, you get impeached.



GUTFELD: Yes, like Liz Cheney was canceled.



MOORE: Yes. Cancel culture is a poor woman, you know on video doing something gets fired (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Who wrote something on a receipt and it gets canceled.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: I'm also mad that he said he puts his family before his job. I mean, come on, who does that? All right. Up next, why you can't slide it to third base without talking about race?



GUTFELD: Don't try running the bases without admitting you're a little racist. It's true, you can't even hit a ball off a tee without Critical Race Theory. You don't get that on "SPECIAL REPORT." Bret, if that's your real name. Literally, coaches in Alexandria, Virginia received an e-mail from the board president telling them they should cancel practice and it said go to an anti-racism workshop called sports can battle racism. Still better than youth soccer, Brian.



The Washington Free Beacon, which first reported the e-mail claims that the workshops lessons mirror those of Critical Race Theory. One document encourages coaches to confront their own internalized racism and possible institutional racism in the community and also be on the lookout for potential anti-racism learning opportunities. They forgot to add, how to brainwash kids into hating each other. But when it comes to Critical Race Theory, everyone seems way off base. It's like Taco Bell, better if you don't know what's in it. So, let's hear from a psychology professor hired by the LA School District, speaking about her methods.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SHERI ATWATER, PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR: One of the favorite things I like to do in my multicultural counseling class. First question, when I walk up there is OK, raise your hand if you're racist, right and raise your hand if you're, if you're not. And then I talked about how every single person in that room, you know, no one's raised their hand that they're racist. And they're all telling the truth. But also, by the end of this, you know, lecture and discussion, you'll understand that you're telling the truth, and you're also lying.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: She sounds like she needs to wear a baseball helmet just to get through the day. But you've got to admit, it's brilliant, psychology professors go around telling children they're racist by their mere existence, which will only drum up more business for psychologists. So Kat, you're an expert on cults.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: For now, anyway, just for the next five minutes. The telltale symptoms of a cult one of them is that it has its own lexicon, and that everybody who gets into this cult uses the same buzzwords, and it's I always feel like it's the devote to demotivate the curious that if somebody is using all these bizarre words, you're less likely to like attack it because you feel stupid, or I just don't understand.



TIMPF: Yes, that's part of it. Especially if you say you just have to go along with it. It's easier because then they'll attack you and you're racist. I just like, those are, those are young kids. Like those are kids that are still peeing their pants sometimes. Like --



GUTFELD: Is that a jab at me happened. It happened once, Kat.



TIMPF: I don't know. Like, I played tee-ball and I could I struggled. I felt like I would hit the tee a lot. And this would have even made it worse, because probably the only thing that I'm worse at than sports is like being indoctrinated. I don't think I would have enjoyed that. It's just it's, it's tee ball. These are very little kids that they're going to listen to -- how is that going to make any sense to a, like, just graduated from being a toddler?



GUTFELD: Yes, well, you got to get them while you're young while they're young. Before. Yes, that's the, that's the Lincoln Projects motto. No, but it's like they want, that that's the way they see it.



SHIMKUS: Well, I sort of like this idea, but only because I read that some of these seminars can cost up to $10,000. And I automatically like things more when they're expensive. Just like one of those things. Even outfits that are ugly. I'm like, it's expensive. They're telling me I should like it.



GUTFELD: That's so true.



SHIMKUS: The other thing is that I played soccer when I was a very tall uncoordinated youth.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: And I was never picked first. And now I'm learning that if everything is supposed to be fair, it's not that I wasn't talented. I was discriminated against.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: Which is the feeling I've had frequently and now you have just affirmed the victimhood that I've been feeling since --



TIMPF: For being white?



SHIMKUS: For being tall, Kat, and uncoordinated.



CHADWICK MOORE, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, GET OUT SPOKEN: At the top of mind diversity training, you get like the most obscure minority imaginable.



SHIMKUS: $10,000 --



MOORE: You go further, you go down, it's just like a white guy who's like got an injury or something.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: I've taken so many coaching courses. And there's a lot of things to know with, with kids and parents and divorce situations. OK, it definitely helps. Race never comes up because the thing that's great about sports, it doesn't matter. They're really meritocracy, you mentioned it. What's good is he's going to be back clean up unless he's white, he had too many privileges already, why give him something else?



One of the questions was if -- do you a have privilege? The question was, does your parent have a college degree? So, that just assuming that you have privilege, if you have a parent with a college degree as if does the parent pay attention to you, is a working class parent, not as good as a college, a parent with a college degree?



TIMPF: Did you say divorce comes up a lot like the kids tell you about the parents' divorce?



KILMEADE: No, I'm talking about, like, if you see --



TIMPF: Oh, I was going to say, then I want to coach little league.



MOORE: Sports had a diversity and inclusion problem like sailing and --



KILMEADE: Zero. Zero.



GUTFELD: Sailing and (INAUDIBLE) a little bit of lacrosse. But there's also why I believe that this is a cult is because when their beliefs can be an answer to every question, right? So, it's like, you know, it's like, it's your racist. It's you're racist, because I'm not racist, you're unconsciously racist. So, that's the, if the answer can be applied to any question, you're in a cult.



MOORE: So, I did a story once I'm -- actually when CrossFit first came out.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's a cult.



MOORE: Everyone was -- I well, I did the story, is CrossFit really a cult? So, I did it for a month and I talked to all these experts in cult and went through the checklist. And I concluded it was not a colt because it may it didn't it one of the main criterias of a cult is that it does not deliver on the promises it offers to its followers. And instead, it only enriches a small few at the top. So, that's why I also like, like most religions wouldn't because they offer to do various works.



KILMEADE: Those are great physical therapists, because everyone gets hurt.



MOORE: Of course, yes. But critical race theory, it promises all of these things about racial harmony does absolutely nothing. It only enriches a small few. And so I think the cool thing is the expert argument for it.



GUTFELD: The experts, the experts and the authors are getting rich off this but it's actually racism veiled as anti-racism. That's the scary part because it's tearing at our very fabric. All right, coming up, Pelosi step says stay in line, or you'll pay a fine.



GUTFELD: She's taking them to task for going without a mask. Yes, you must cover your faces to stay in Nancy's good graces. Six House Republicans have been fined 500 bucks for refusing to wear masks in the House chamber. Now $500 may seem like a lot to people who don't have a 14-grand refrigerator full of gelato. The mass protest was led by Tom, Thomas Massie of Kentucky who tweeted that he had filed Pelosi's mask warning Wednesday, complete with a photo of it in the trash. He later said he had filed the $500 fine in the same place. I just hope there's no fine for not recycling because he's in trouble.



CDC guidelines allows the vaccinated to go maskless indoors or outdoors. But House Leader Nancy Pelosi has forced all members, even the vaccinated ones to keep them on in the chamber anyway until every member is fully vaccinated, or until she goes to a beauty salon without cameras. Although there's no record of which house members have been vaccinated about 75 percent of them have and anyone in Congress who wants a vaccine has been able to get one since December. So, they get vaccines first and they can give themselves raises. No wonder they don't want term limits. Meanwhile, Pelosi asked if she could get her shot in her face because that's where she's used to getting her injections.



Oh, they applaud that joke. Carley, how dare you laugh at something so mean?



SHIMKUS: I have the vapors.



GUTFELD: All right, this is anti-science. And yet, you know what, this is proof up, and you can just agree to disagree or agree not to disagree. Lawyers, lawyers have more power than people. Because this is all about legal stuff. And they will enforce it because no one wants to be sued.



SHIMKUS: They don't want to get sued.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: Oh, yes, absolutely. That's exactly what businesses are still doing the mass media and I sort of get that but I -- this is either one theory is that she has so many masks, and they match all of her outfits, that sort of thing now, she doesn't want to give it up. Or it's just a terrifying abuse of power. That doesn't make sense. And even other Democrats like Joe Biden have said that you don't have to wear masks if you're vaccinated as to the CDC and other scientists or it's the fact that she doesn't have to wear masks when it when she doesn't want to there is a video of her hugging people at a White House event unmasked. I know and she's fining people so it's one of those rules for I always get this wrong rules for the not for me rules for me not rules for the not for me.



GUTFELD: You know, Chadwick, es, yo Chadwick. This is raising his hand, sir.



KILMEADE: I was told to keep my answer short that was not sure.



GUTFELD: Now I know everybody at "FOX AND FRIENDS" hate you.



KILMEADE: I'm just, I'm just pointing out. It's violates wants to print he --



GUTFELD: It talks too much.



GUTFELD: So, here's the deal. They're kind of treating masks now in New York go to the condos are saying you got to wear your mask everywhere. They're treating it like it's a no smoking thing. But it's not because no smoking telling somebody not to do something is way different than telling somebody to do something. It's like what Jordan Peterson pointed out. It's like yes, you could tell me not to do this but you can't force me to use a what do you call it a gendered, a non-gendered pronoun or whatever? You can't tell me what to do, right. You can't tell me what I can't do. I won't smoke in the lobby. So this is like really creepy.



MOORE: Yes. And with that with the fake face masks at this point is in arguable they are MAGA hats for liberals. Nothing but political signaling. That's it and that's why I'm so freaked out walking around New York saying everyone's still wearing their no yes liberal --



GUTFELD: It's a beautiful day. You're suffocating.



MOORE: on a beautiful day. It's insane. So, yes, it is tyrannical. It's Pelosi telling members of Congress. You have to wear our political messaging on your face. Yes. And we're going to find you if you don't, because that's all it is. At this point. It's only political virtio. We are hypocrites, though, Brian, we can't show the audience. But the audience is required to wear masks still in this building, because we don't own the building. We're a tenant. And so you have to follow these rules, which are dictated by attorneys.



KILMEADE: Right. We'll follow the rules. We just got a reprieve though. Well, having said everything you said, Would you're talking about you still? 100 percent correct. Not only because it's your show. And you I should say that anyway. And here's the thing. If you listen to her comments, they were totally so disdainful of Republicans. Why should we trust them? How dare you? It's a petri dish. You want them blue talking in your face. But I will say this. This is the science, no sciences. But once you're vaccinated, you can't give it once you're vaccinated. You can't get it extremely unlikely End of story. Yes. Because if you chose not to get vaccinated, it's not going to affect Nancy Pelosi or anybody else.



TIMPF: But she knows that. OK. She's not an idiot. It's worse than that. She's a politician. So, like, this gives the opportunity as the pandemic gets better, they're running out of opportunities to more easily say, oh, look at Republicans, so selfish killing grandmas. She wants to just try to hold on to this one. She thinks it's politically advantageous.



GUTFELD: Oh, good word. Advantageous.



TIMPF: Thank you.



GUTFELD: A lot of verbs -- a lot of vowels in that word. It'd be a great Wheel of Fortune word, wouldn't it, Kat? Don't know what I'm saying.



KILMEADE: Vowels are expensive though.



GUTFELD: That is true. And so is love. We'll be right back. Up next, our ombudsmen, returns let us know what we got wrong this week.



GUTFELD: Welcome back. Let's find out if we got anything wrong this week. For that, we go to our shows ombudsmen Steve Phoenix Jr. Steve and I went deep sea fishing last weekend. Brian wouldn't catch anything. We didn't even bring fishing rods. It was fun, though. Anyway, Steve, how did we do this week?



STEVE PHOENIX JR., FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, we didn't catch anything, Greg. But I guess you could say I'm hooked. But what do you say we just dive right into it, shall we? On Monday, you said this about hiking, roll it Mike.



GUTFELD: So, I had my I had my sister and her husband visiting this weekend. And my sister came into the office to use the bathroom. But she slipped in she fell. She twisted her ankle and my first thought is no hiking this weekend.



SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR: I was thinking lawsuit.



GUTFELD: I was, I was like -- I go, I don't have to hike. And I'm thinking like why is it only women like to hike?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PHOENIX: Well, OK, I have no idea where you came up with that one. But according to research, from the, from the OutdoorFoundation.org 66 percent of boys participate in outdoor activities compared to just over half for girls, and that number for women drops below 20 percent by age 66.



GUTFELD: But there's a whole area in between that you're overlooking, and those are divorced women and they hike a lot.



PHOENIX: I may be overlooking it. Hey, if anyone's going to be told to take a hike, it should be your barber. But hey, we're running out of time.



GUTFELD: Oh, but hey, by the way, Steve, Steve, update on my sister, she broke her ankle. And I didn't take her to the hospital or even to one of those wet, empty --



TIMPF: You told her to keep drinking wine.



GUTFELD: I told her to keep drinking wine. But anyway, I terrible brother, but that's another story.



PHOENIX: No, no, no, that's, that's great advice, Greg but we got to move on.



GUTFELD: OK.



PHOENIX: Kat, let's see what you had to say on the show Tuesday. Mike, light her up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: It's two different countries, Kat. I think we're headed towards a bifurcation, a word I had to look up today.



TIMPF: Yes, I don't know what it means.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TIMPF: I still haven't looked it up.



PHOENIX: Yes, clearly, you know, I got to say, I'm not mad. I'm just I'm disappointed and I'm embarrassed to be your friend, frankly. Weren't you like a professional writer for years?



TIMPF: I still am. But you know, nobody would ever read a book with that word.



PHOENIX: Well, speaking of books, it's called Merriam Webster's dictionary. And it says bifurcation means the point or area in which something divides into two branches or parts. OK, I'll put it into a sentence that you can understand. After you're divorced, you'll have to bifurcate your assets.



GUTFELD: I'm beginning to like this guy.



PHOENIX: How about Chadwick? Chadwick, are you there, sir?



MOORE: Yes, sir.



PHOENIX: Earlier in the show, Greg said that he was more handsome than you. I got to fact check that one right away. You clearly are the winner in that category.



MOORE: Thank you very much. I disagree, obviously.



PHOENIX: Humbly, of course. However, earlier in the show, you're discussing CNN's ratings, and you were right to question where they were coming from. Unfortunately, airports is not the answer. According to the Los Angeles Times, the CNN airport network, which aired a mix of news from CNN and Warner media was shut down March 31st. So buddy, you're in a plane full of lies and it's time to land.



MOORE: You're right. You are right.



GUTFELD: Wow. All right.



PHOENIX: Finally, moving on. Greg, your comments on the show from Wednesday about the Golden Girls up set me to the core. Mike, if you would, please.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: I would like to formally announce that National Greg Gutfeld Day happens this Saturday. Thank you. It happens this Saturday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. I'll be parading down Fifth Avenue on a homemade float based on the Golden Girls. I'll be dressed as Rose for height reasons. I can still fit into our house coat.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PHOENIX: Wow. Well of course, Rose, as you know, played by national treasure, Betty White. But she was not the shortest character as any true Golden Girls fan would know. That title goes to Sofia, played Estelle Getty at just four feet, 10 inches tall, the same height as you Greg. So, in this case, a Rose by any other name would in fact be wrong.



GUTFELD: Well, aren't you special, Steve?



PHOENIX: I am special, Greg. Unfortunately, I'm out of time. And thank you for being a friend. I'll see you next week.



GUTFELD: Thank you. All right, everybody. That was Steve Phoenix. Not bad. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: Before we go, let's do this.



ANNOUNCER: "GREG SEES THE STARS."



GUTFELD: You know, being a celebrity every now and then I'll hit the day spa to relax and it's hard because I hate being recognized. But you wouldn't believe who I saw this morning, Gordon Ramsay. He was there getting a facial and a full body rubbed down. I noticed he was getting a deep tissue rub. I see Gordon Ramsay all over my neighborhood. I did a little water therapy, but he really enjoyed getting his tail waxed, which is I guess kind of an erotic thing for those Brits.



Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Brian Kilmeade for putting up with me, Carley Shimkus the drunk, Chadwick Moore almost as good looking as me, Kat Timof a nightmare, Steve Phoenix, Jr., our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you America.

