Gutfeld on President Biden pushing racial equity over equality

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld with Jesse Watters, Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams. And she once had to put down my little pony, Dana Perino. THE FIVE.

Yesterday, President Biden signed four executive actions based on racial equity. Focusing on systemic race and private prisons, housing, COVID relief, and tribal relations. Apparently, systemic racism is like oxygen, it's everywhere you look. And the solution is equity not equality, equity.

Even Joe is using the word. Does he know what it means? Who knows? Which means it's time for --

UNKNOWN: Greg explains stuff the media wishes you wouldn't understand.

GUTFELD: Not crazy about the hair. Equality as you know, means you have the opportunity to try something even if you are bad at it. I could try to play basketball, I will suck. But in America I have an opportunity to try just like I have the opportunity to become an electrical engineer, a pipe fitter or a Peloton instructor.

I would suck at those too, but it's against the law to discriminate against me. It's about equality of opportunity not equality of outcome which is what equity promises, equality of outcomes. A reserved space based on the single variable of systemic discrimination. Your equity becomes an entitlement.

So, even though I suck at basketball there should be a place for me in the NBA. Equity not only ignores competence, it reduces the diversity of talent that comes from opportunity, as well as ignoring how people choose different things. Shall we create female quotas for loggers and loafers and garbage collectors and other male dominated jobs even if women don't want them.

You know, workplace death for men is 10 times higher than women. Do activists seek equity there or it's just the cush jobs they're after? And of course, with equity you will need someone to decide who gets what. And that's what this is really about power. The power to remake society, to placate the critical theorists who work with only one variable, revenge.

It's the furthest you can get from unity not that Joe would know or care.

All right. Juan, I hope you appreciated my essay. My question to you is if equity is about allocating resources to create equal outcomes how is that possible when every single person is different? You are going to need laws, quotas and force like you would have seen in USSR during the communist era.

If you want everybody to equal you need force.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: I will tell you how I see this, Greg, because it's really quite different. I mean, to me, to my mind. Let's just look at this this way. You know, if you look at where the cities in America put incinerators where they put dumps. You know, even when they build highway it always goes through minority neighborhoods, poor neighborhoods in case the highway is cutting them off from downtown and much of the economic activity of those places.

You think about things like government assistance for housing, mortgage assistance after World War II. Student aid programs after World War II.

Even farm aid, farm bureau programs discriminated against black people in this country's history.

So, Biden, to my mind, Greg, it's not about guaranteeing any individual outcome. What it's really saying is, we need to make sure that the starting point for everyone is level, that we are on a level playing field. I mean, this extends to childhood, poor where quality schools are, higher levels of unemployment and scarcity of jobs.

Again, to me, this is really the problem that Joe Biden is talking about when he talks about equity. Making sure government is playing fair for all people. And you know, to me, it's a painful thing because it's plain for me to see in my life, I think it should be plain for everybody to see.

You know, and I think when you talk about like how police treat black people and stuff like that, it just, it burns and hurts deeply when others say there's nothing going on here and it's just so plain for me to see.

GUTFELD: Yes. I think the thing is that everything you just mentioned and the front of that commentary, I would absolutely agree with. You are talking about everybody having equal opportunity. But equity built into this idea of outcome equality, which is absolutely impossible.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: It's impossible. By the way, what you --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: (Inaudible) what he's talking about.

GUTFELD: That's exactly what equity is defined as, that's what make it different than equality. But anyway, I agree with everything you said.

That's what we all want and discrimination is illegal and it should be, Dana, no matter how hard you try to make it legal.

So, Dana, here's what -- this is a different part of the equity/equality thing that drives me crazy is that, we talk a lot about female equality in certain jobs. But they never really talk about the jobs like loggers or those kinds of jobs.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.

GUTFELD: You always talk about CEO's and CFO's and football coaches. But you never talk about the ones where men are dying by, you know, the hundreds or thousands every year.

PERINO: That's what you call sweat equity, I believe those jobs. You have a lot of that. I was trying to remember. So, you remember like, about four months ago or so there was a controversy that came up and Trump was involved and Merriam Webster changed the definition of the word in order to conform to what he wanted it to be?

And I feel this equality/equity thing. And I'm glad -- thank you. Actually, I feel like you've done a public service for all of us --

GUTFELD: Thank you.

PERINO: -- to explain of all this. Because it's like, wait, where this word come from. And did you catch Joe Biden today, he was talking about equity in his speech and then he said equality, and he's like equity.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: It's not natural. The one thing though that I didn't hear anyone talk about today from the White House is, what's the main issue that you can deal with to ensure equality of opportunity? Which will get you to more equity? And that is education.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: K through 12 education. And to Juan's point. Juan, you're fortunate to have had a mom and the drive that you had, the education you had and you have made so much of yourself and you are here with us and we're so glad for that.

I look at this across the country and think K through 12 education it is not up to speed, especially after the pandemic. But that's how you get to equality and equity. Last thing I would say is, if you believe that America is an exceptional nation as many people in America believe, but also so many people around the world. They believe America is an exceptional nation, and why?

Because at least in America you would have a shot. Everyone would have a shot to try hard if you come here and you have a dream, you have a business idea. You can make it here unlike in many other places around the world, most other places around the world.

GUTFELD: And to your point about the teachers, we are going to be talking about that in the b-block. With teachers unions are no help in this.

So, Jesse. I wrote this monologue because of you. I think it was you yesterday, saying you didn't know what equity was and you didn't know why it was being -- so I wrote that for you. Was my instruction helpful?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Juan made a very convincing case, Greg. But I think you made a better one. And here is why. If you read Biden's speech from yesterday in print what he says is exactly what you said. And it's very slick.

He says that all men are created equal. But because of slavery and historical injustices some of us are not equal, therefore we have to impose equity. We have to impose fair outcome in order to address these historical problems.

And if you disagree with any of that, then you are discriminating against people. And he put Susan Rice on point for this. And he even spells out who he is talking about, racial minorities, religious minorities. Indians and people that are in protected classes. And he spells out how he is going to do it, Greg.

He says housing is a right, free housing. He says he wants to have universal pre-K. He says he wants certain people to have access to certain loans, certain universities get special perks. He says he wants to federalize the voting system in this country. He wants to guarantee certain levels of health care.

So, if you are looking at that, that looks like back door socialism. And kind of looks like to some people like, it's back door reparations. I don't think you can say that yet because it hasn't been implemented yet, but the way it's so vague, it leads you to believe, yes, I'm for this, I'm for that, I want everyone to be prosperous.

But when you see that Susan Rice is in charge and she's picking winners and losers with their lawyers and the bureaucrats and she's going to destroy you if you get in your way that doesn't sound very unifying. And the federal government is so big and so powerful and has the arm of the Department of Justice. This affects hiring. This affects firing. This affects buying, selling, contracts, admission. This affects everything.

So, when you look back and you see this might destroy the dollar because it's going to spend trillions of dollars. Why are we doing this, Greg?

Donald Trump's America first agenda lowered the black poverty rate to the first time under 20 percent, had the black jobless to the lowest level ever. Exploded wages to the highest levels in 60 years.

Why wouldn't you want that capitalistic approach? Because they don't want capitalism, they want socialism. They want them to be in charge. And that's the problem. It's not going to work. It's going to make them feel better but it's not going to work.

GUTFELD: So, Katie, last word to you. I think this idea of centrist Joe Biden lasted all of 24 hours. Because this is about as far from the center as you can get.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. You were warned. Greg, the problem with conflating equity of and equality opportunity is that equity actually requires that you discriminate against certain kinds of groups.

So, we've seen this in academia with Harvard getting students --

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- for discriminating against Asian students, for example. And I think that you have to look at it in the broader picture. It's always talked about in this narrow lens of race. But we've seen the mayor of Baltimore who is black. The mayor of Atlanta is black. The mayor of Chicago is black.

And for me when you look at it and break it down by population and where these problems are happening it looks more like a political class issue than it does a race issue. And there is no accountability for the federal government spending trillions of dollars throughout the decades on these issues with no real return on investments.

And then of course you have the teachers unions not allowing for any kind of school choice which just enables this vicious cycle of poverty in these places where the federal government pretends that they are doing something about it.

GUTFELD: It's a good point. All right. Up next, the Biden White House siding with the teachers union refusing to return to classrooms even though the CDC just said it was safe.

PAVLICH: The Biden administration not practicing what it preaches when it comes to following the science. The CDC out with a new report saying it is safe to reopen schools and transmission is rare if safety protocols are followed. But that science is not stopping the White House from supporting the Chicago's teachers union which is refusing to head back to the classroom over safety concerns, it is now threatening a strike. Take a listen to Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain.

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: I don't unions are ruling strike. I think what you are seeing is schools that haven't made the investment to keep the students safe. Most of the teachers I talk to they want to be back in the classroom.

ERIN BURNETT, HOST, CNN: That's right.

KLAIN: They just want to know that it's safe and we as a country should make the investments to make it safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So, Dana, Congress gave schools across the country $65 billion last year to get their classrooms ready and safe to go back to schools.

PERINO: Yes.

PAVLICH: There are a number of private and public schools that are open.

So what's the excuse here, why are they backing up the unions?

PERINO: Well, also if you remember when COVID relief was held up by Speaker Pelosi they were demanding more. But the Republicans they were offering $100 billion back in June of 2020. So, they could have had even more back then. But remember it was more important as Nancy Pelosi said to figure out a way to get Biden elected than it was to do COVID relief.

And now you have a situation where parents are going to be pitted against the teachers. The teachers I don't think are being well represented by the union. And the union is definitely not communicating well. And the Biden administration wants to get this COVID relief bill done. They have another, what, $160 billion in the hopper here for teachers unions.

They need the teachers unions to be supportive of the effort. But I think that this is really going to cause a huge clash. It would be, to me, I think that teachers are essential workers. We're seeing other problems not just the fact that students can't learn.

I read a father said that his kids were completely zoomed out. Like that was it. Like there's nothing more. So they've lost a year the competitiveness that they will have to try -- I would call it a competitiveness gap because they've not been able to learn for a year, it's a competitive world. They are going to have to backtrack.

The fact that the teachers union will not just allow their teachers to get back because the science says that we can't. I'm sure somebody else is going to bring that up. That was just another thing last night. Republicans have found an issue. If they want to find a way to win back the suburbs, this could be it.

PAVLICH: Yes, absolutely. Juan, there is a teachers union leader from Chicago who has been saying it's too scary and unsafe to go back to school and do their jobs but she got caught on vacation taking selfies at the pool. So, at this point, isn't this just extortion to try and get more money from taxpayers rather than just going back to work and doing your job?

WILLIAMS: I don't think so, Katie. But you know, I mean, one thing I think, let's just start, you know, by saying I want young people back in schools very much. I think that if you look at the kids who are suffering the most from not being in school and getting in-person instruction it tends to be minority low-income kids.

So, I don't think there is -- I don't who it is that would say, let's not have kids back in school. But I think it's also fair to say, you know, Joe Biden, the president said that he wants schools open in the first 100 days that he is in office. Again, nobody is saying, yes, we don't need schools open. I think there is a wide consensus in this country --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: The union saying that.

WILLIAMS: -- that it's better to have in -- no. That's not what the unions are saying. In fact, already we have 21 states plus the district of Columbia that have made teachers essential. So, they are getting vaccinated first with the idea that we can get them back in schools.

But teachers, it seems to me, you know, we are talking about safety protocols, I don't see why they don't deserve to be safe. And the CDC says with the right protocols, the right safety protocols that can happen. But now you talk about Chicago. So, let's look at Chicago. One hundred eighty- six people lost to COVID in the last seven days, Katie, 11,000 new infection cases in the last week.

So, they are having a surge right now and you can understand why their teachers and their teachers unions are saying, wait, hold on, why are you forcing us to come back right now?

PAVLICH: OK.

WILLIAMS: So, I think that's fear that we understand what they are experiencing in the city of Chicago.

PAVLICH: OK. So, Jesse, let's follow the science and go back to this new CDC study. And the CDC study that came out last summer saying that transmission in schools is very low. And there are a number of schools across the country with teachers who high risk who wanted go back to work that are in-person and teaching.

WATTERS: The Biden administration doesn't believe in science, Katie, it's clear. They are science deniers.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Science deniers, yes.

WATTERS: What do we say in the election season? We said that Joe couldn't stand up to the left. I mean, get a backbone, Joe, tell the teachers to teach. What is he doing? He is being shaken down by teachers union? You said they already allocated 60 billion? Where did the money go? We are talking $60 billion.

Do you know how much it costs to put some plastic dividers up between desks? Buy some of those thermometer guns. You know, to stick the kids in the head and take their temperature, put some air fitters on the ventilation system? OK. That's a million. Where is the rest of the $49 billion?

Honestly, I'm looking at graph, Katie. You are going to launder that kind of cash through state and local education, bureaucrats and expect no one to pinch that? I'd people looking at the superintendent's cars last year. Did he just buy a vacation home? Who did he give the contract to?

I mean, you remember during the Iraq war that the toilet that cost $30,000?

You're going to find that out again. I mean, it's just it's going to be so corrupt and no one cares because it's Joe and no one is going to look.

PAVLICH: Well, Greg, the corruption also comes with him changing the rules so teachers in Fairfax County demanded that they get the front of the line for the vaccine so they could go back to school.

PERINO: Right.

PAVLICH: Now they've gotten the vaccine and they are still not going back to school.

GUTFELD: That is genius. That is smart. That's what I would have done.

Look, you know what? I think we are over playing the importance of education. I mean, I actually have learned more in the pandemic from YouTube than from 12 years of school from eighth grade to high school. I mean, from first grade. I learned so much on my butt on watching YouTube.

And I think I came to the conclusion that the real problem with the education system is the delivery system. You know, the teachers arguing, you know, for not teaching, they are actually arguing for their own extinction, their own irrelevance. So, I do think it could be an opportunity for people to seek an alternative. Never let a catastrophe go to waste. And you know my prescription is to adopt the Peloton model for presenting information in training can be a really good thing.

I'm for education but I'm for, I believe we can do it more efficiently. Now the thing is, I just want to -- why aren't they following the science?

Right? They know the facts that if the kids are in school, they are less likely to get sick if they are not in school. The reason is that they are scared. They are scared of the media. The leaders are scared of the media, they are scared of the unions.

Which why, I think it was like 10 months ago I said that we needed a moratorium on finger pointing, because the fear of blame will keep leaders from leaders. And now you see a lot of people that are paralyzed by the fear of Twitter mobs and actual mobs for that matter.

You end up in this prison of two ideas which is you either do school or you don't when in fact, as Jesse says, there is a million things in between.

You can go to school and have only safety measures and they are actually safer there than they would be in a stuffy humid apartment like mine.

WATTERS: Let's not stop finger pointing.

PAVLICH: All right.

WATTERS: I love to point my finger.

PAVLICH: Jesse needs us to keep doing that.

WILLIAMS: I know. I know.

PAVLICH: All right. Speaking of blame, Governor Andrew Cuomo claims incompetent government kills people. Maybe he should look in the mirror. We are going to do that for him up next.

WATTERS: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continuing to embarrass himself with comments like this about COVID.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): We were ambushed like no other state, Nicolle, and again, it was from federal incompetence. Incompetent government kills people. Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in COVID. That's the truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: That's pretty rich given Cuomo's disastrous handling of the pandemic. Here's what the governor won't tell you. New York ranks second among all states in COVID deaths per 100,000 people. Remember his coronavirus nursing home policy that killed over 8,000 people? Well now Cuomo is refusing to release new numbers about the total number of deaths.

And then there is the fact that people are flowing the state in droves.

More people left New York than any other state, according to census data.

And thanks to Cuomo's lockdowns, his state lost a million jobs during the pandemic. And Cuomo doesn't expect those jobs to come back until 2025. Wow, Greg, that was rich, wasn't it?

GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, you know, life events create great leaders, and Cuomo, not a great leader. A simple comparison, in the pandemic, love him or hate him, Trump ushered in two vaccines and world record time. In the pandemic, Cuomo wrote a book. He wrote a book.

PERINO: And got an Emmy.

GUTFELD: And got an Emmy. That's right. And did a comedy act on CNN. But I think like the most idiotic example is that while this pandemic is killing thousands of people a day, our nation's leaders are pursuing the impeachment of someone who is already out of office. They're seeking removal of someone who is not in office instead of trying to save lives.

Don't tell me they can do both at the same time, because they know they can't because so far, they have delayed many things out of politics, including the relief package, not once, but twice. And also, with the hearings on the pandemic last year, they ignored that in favor of impeachment. So, people died because they just want to get back at the orange monster.

WATTERS: Katie?

PAVLICH: All you need to know about how bad Andrew Cuomo is as a governor and as a so-called leader on this is that Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City looks competent compared to Andrew Cuomo.

WATTERS: Juan, I mean, will he admit anything that he did was wrong or was it just perfect?

WILLIAMS: No, I think -- I think everybody thinks that what happened with the nursing homes was tragic. And you know, families lost loved ones, Jessie. He did it intentionally. I mean, he wanted to clear space at hospitals, but it was an error.

But to my mind, I think you have to even with the nursing home deaths, look at the stats. And what the stats will show is, yes, New York is second in those deaths that you put up on the screen, but remember, most of those deaths, the overwhelming number took place in March and April of last year when Coronavirus is just hitting the United States and overwhelming New York. And from the federal government, there was no really effective response at that juncture. That's when President Trump was saying, Oh, that's a hoax, you know, it'll be gone in a few days, you know. That's what he was saying.

WATTERS: He never called it a hoax, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So, now, you look at it -- OK -- and now you look at it, Jesse, and it seems to me, you know, you have to take into account New York as a global capital, people fly in from all over the world. They bring everything in. Right now, New York is among the lowest, the lowest in the nation in terms of infection rates. It's not -- it's still below the national average, but it was even lower.

WATTERS: Well, then, Juan --

WILLIAMS: So, I think we should give some credit. They must be doing something right.

WATTERS: If all those deaths are in the rearview mirror, and the infections are so low, why can't we eat inside, Dana, if everything is great?

PERINO: I think there's -- you know, there's a light at the end of the tunnel on that. It looks like it's going to come back sooner than later, which is really welcome, believe me. Peter has been cooking, but you know, we got to get back out there.

The other difference between Trump and Cuomo is when Cuomo says, you know, and I don't think these jobs are coming back until 2025, that's what they thought in terms of the vaccine.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: President Trump would say we're going to get these jobs back and we're going to cut regulations, and we're going to do this, we're going to cut taxes, and everyone is -- and even if it didn't come to full fruition, there would be somebody that said, we got this, we're going to lead, instead of just saying, you know, I'm going to blame the federal government for these errors.

WATTERS: Yes. If you're really cheerleading for your own state, you don't just say, they'll never be back.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: All right, up next, the Biden administration and climate czar John Kerry, remember him, have a message to people losing their jobs thanks to their climate agenda. Too bad.

WILLIAMS: President Biden pressing ahead with his climate agenda today despite concerns that will lead to job losses. Republicans criticizing the president after canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline and putting some people out of work. And Biden's Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, he's stirring more outrage. Take a look at what Kerry said when he was asked about the potential for more job losses in the fossil fuel industry.

JOHN KERRY, PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: Unfortunately, workers have been fed a false narrative. It's no surprise, right? For the last few years, they've been fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No, it's not. I think that workers are going to see that with the efforts of the Biden administration, they're going to have a much better set of choices. And frankly, it will create more jobs than stuck where we were.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Greg, let me start with you. I think there are legitimate concerns about the changes in the job market. But today, 150 corporate leaders, you know, people in the auto industry, the airlines, manufacturing, even the energy sector, signed on to the Biden effort. They said the U.S. needs to be at the edge of innovation and it can create what they called green jobs. What do you say?

GUTFELD: They're probably getting some money out of that. So, I don't blame them. And it's a little virtue-signaling that they all have to do. Look, my problem with Joe is he doesn't follow the science and neither does Kerry.

They keep talking about how the wildfires are linked to climate change. It used to -- there were more wildfires, I think, five to 10 times more area in the early 1900s than there are now.

And the present wildfires that we're experiencing now are due to forest management and imperfect zoning. That's been well documented. Also, there are 17 times more homes in high-risk areas for wildfire risk. And flood zones haven't really moved but people have moved into flood zones, and that creates a problem.

I think the point is -- one of the bigger points, though, is that I just saw Schumer declare -- wants to declare a climate a national emergency.

Where the hell has he been? We are in a national emergency. The guy just wants more money and more power and more control over people. It's like this shutdown just tickled their thirst for even more draconian manipulation. It's grotesque. This is all a power grab.

WILLIAMS: All right, so Dana, I was interested in the poll numbers because it's like 60 percent of Americans say climate change is a threat to the country. But I noticed it's disproportionately among Democrats and Independents. Republicans don't buy into it. What do you make of it?

PERINO: Again, we've been round and round this Mulberry Bush before. There are many, many Republicans. And that look, Matt Gaetz, Republican from Florida, he believes that it is real and that it has an impact, and that he wants to do something about it. And there are many Republicans say, yes, it's happening, we can figure out what to do about it, but let's not just kill all the jobs in the process and basically take a step backwards from America's energy independence.

I think some of these communications strategies that they've had from the White House on these executive orders have been very tone-deaf. They sound like they're presenting at an Aspen Ideas Festival. And saying that the green new jobs will be there for you is like learn to code. Now, if they can put up, let's see those jobs. Let's see if it happens. But it didn't happen in eight years from 2009 to 2016.

WILLIAMS: All right, so Jessie, did you agree with Greg? Because I know last year, we had a terrible year for wildfires, drought, flooding. I mean, these things really happen. We all saw it. So, on that basis --

GUTFELD: I didn't deny it.

WILLIAMS: Isn't it time to act? Right, right. Isn't it time to act?

WATTERS: Yes, Juan, it's time to act. It's time to act, Juan. We have to act. The only thing we can do is kill jobs and put solar panels everywhere.

I'm with Dana, Juan. I mean, how Cavalier can you be? John Kerry is like, oh, yes, those pipe guys, yes, they could just build solar panels. That's like telling me, you know, Jesse --

PERINO: Right. And then the parts come from China.

WATTERS: Right. Like, Jesse, yes, we're going to fire you from your job at Fox and you can be an actor because, you know, you're used to being behind the camera. Like, I can't act. You're going to train me to act? No one is going to watch that film. I mean, Juan, I'm all for clean energy. Clean energy, solar and wind make up five percent of our energy portfolio. 80 percent of the energy portfolio is fossil fuels, gas, oil, and coal. And it's been like that since 1900, OK.

You can put solar panels in the southwest where it's sunny, you could do hydro in the Northwest, and then you can do windmills in the plains where it's windy and flat, but that doesn't work everywhere. Let's not just kill jobs for, you know, P.R., OK. There's a lot of work to do on, I don't know, high-speed internet or upgrading the electrical grid. Why can't we start there?

WILLIAMS: All right, so Katie, final word. Senator Schumer says this all fits in with what he sees as a bipartisan issue, infrastructure, that they can build more infrastructure and do it as a green project. What do you think?

PAVLICH: Well, you know what's an infrastructure project, the Keystone XL Pipeline which the Biden administration just destroyed. So, this whole we're going to build infrastructure thing doesn't really pan out when they're trying to build a safe clean way in a pipeline to transport fossil fuels.

This could go -- I could talk about this for hours, but just quickly, I will say this whole like green energy thing is a total farce, OK. Solar panels are not green. Windmills are not green. Do the research. They come over here from China. They're brought over here by fossil fuels. They're built with -- you know, built with minerals that are mined out of the ground using fossil fuels. It goes on and on and on.

There's a great documentary -- there's a great documentary with more on this called not evil, just wrong as a counter to Al Gore's nonsense by Ann McElhinney and Phil McAleer. I suggest to everybody watching it to get a different perspective on this. You are not a climate denier or science denier if you have questions about big government getting in bed with these solar companies.

And it's just like Solyndra all over again. Remember, back in the Obama administration where they're like telling people to use --

PERINO: Solyndra, my favorite.

PAVLICH: -- to like leave your high paying job in the oil industry for a company that's going to go bankrupt. I don't think so.

PERINO: Solyndra.

WILLIAMS: All right, thank you. More of THE FIVE coming right up. Stay with us.

PERINO: Welcome back. Now, here's a fun story. Math homework is harder and more confusing than ever before. A majority of parents say they are feeling hopeless when it comes to helping their kids. And some problems are so hard that mom and dad are turning to Google to help solve them. Greg, you're good at math. Would you have to Google it?

GUTFELD: I am very -- math is one of my favorite subjects. And I believe that if you see mathematics as a language, it changes everything about it.

If you decide that math is a language that is speaking to you, whose language is it? Who wrote the language? Are humans writing this language or are they discovering it?

For example, did you decide that two plus two equals four or did you discover that two plus two equals four? If you realize that math is actually a discovery of an existing language, a language that's there all over the place, holy crap, then that blows your mind. It's the language of the -- it's the language of the universe.

Like, math is responsible for everything in your room right now. Every single thing is based on everything fitting together with numbers. That's a language. Who wrote that language? We didn't write it. It's there.

PERINO: Katie, Greg, is he blowing your mind right now?

GUTFELD: I'm so high right now.

PAVLICH: He's stressing me out about all the numbers surrounding me. But I think Greg is being very bigoted by saying that two plus two equals four.

What if it wants to identify as five or six? I mean, come on.

GUTFELD: True.

PERINO: Yes, we can't really -- you're right. Everything is changing. Juan, do you ever help your grandkids with their math homework?

WILLIAMS: Definitely not. But I must say, I think the way they teach math now is quite different than when I was in school. My wife is -- was a math major and expert. I mean, people would send her the final SATs to check. I mean, she's pretty good. And she now has trouble with the grandkids because it's taught in a different manner. So, once you get beyond like, you know, eighth and 10th grade, it's pretty tough.

PERINO: Yes, Jesse, I heard they don't even carry the one anymore.

WATTERS: I don't think Greg is good at math. Greg just doesn't have kids, so he has a lot of money. It's easy to be good at math when you don't care how much carrying the one counts. And I've been out to dinner with him. He doesn't know what 20 percent is. I've seen him tip. He has no idea what 20 percent is.

GUTFELD: I'm a 30 percenter.

WATTERS: OK.

PERINO: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's me. They're going, somebody start this thing. All right, it's "ONE MORE THING." I go first. All right, so my podcasts -- my podcast is with Dr. Carl Hart. He has a great book called drug use for grownups. It's obviously about drug legalization and whatnot. And you can go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__foxnewspodcast.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=qDxvqbELsgVpVfsleM2okvPObPxPwBoNEHKpzCrUTF4&s=f9vRRxpitTvXoI3qakAcbmW7g9J3yibCdtK86x9-gao&e= .

All right, now this. Greg's reason for civil war. We got a lot of problems in this country, but nothing is as bad as this. Take a look at this. This is Kraft mac and cheese Valentine pink flavored macaroni, OK. It's a limited-edition mac and cheese dish that comes with a candy flavor packet that turns its noodles pink and sweets.

All right, this is horrible. I will start the civil war if this actually becomes a regular thing.

PERINO: Even Johnny wouldn't need that.

GUTFELD: No human being would eat that. And I love mac and cheese. All right, Juan, sorry about that.

WILLIAMS: No problem. All right, so everyone knows that Kamala Harris is now but first woman vice president, but I don't think everyone's paying attention to what's going on in the world of sports. Take a look at Jennifer King. The Washington football team just named her assistant position coach. She's the second female coach in the NFL, first black woman coach.

Also, take a look at Sarah Thomas. She'll be the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl. She's been in the league since 2015. Also, take a look at Becky Hammon. A month ago, she became the first woman to act as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA regular season game. I didn't even mention baseball now has a female general manager. It's a new era. As Bob Dylan would say, the times, they are changing.

GUTFELD: Wait, he said that?

WILLIAMS: Yes, Bob Dylan.

PERINO: Yes. I mean, you might be surprised to hear that I've been recruited to coach a hockey team. But I was like, no, you guys. I love my job, so --

GUTFELD: Yes, Dana, go ahead.

PERINO: All right, so there's this --

PAVLICH: You'll be great, Dana.

PERINO: There's a high school in Texas I want to tell you about. It's in Sanger, Texas. It's a high school run grocery store that is supporting this community. They offer free food to people in need, as well as its students and staff. It's Linda Tutt High School. It was founded in partnership with local nonprofits to help students whose families were struggling because of the pandemic.

And when it opened in November, it was only available for students and staff. But now it opened to the community. They have produce, milk, eggs, pasta, peanut butter, etcetera. And then, the high school students learn how to run a business by being there in the store. So, the more points they received, the more merchandise they can buy, which is pretty cool. A way to learn and help.

GUTFELD: I hope somebody picked up that phone. Jesse.

PERINO: Who's phone --

WATTERS: I don't know about you guys, but I practice my facial expressions in the mirror before each show. You know, when Greg's talking, I try to look thoughtful or when Juan is talking I try to look mean. Well, dogs do the same thing. Before they go out on walks, take a look at this, German Shepherd practicing his mean face in the mirror.

PERINO: German Shepherd?

WATTERS: He's been bullied by a Doberman --

PERINO: It's a Golden Retriever.

WATTERS: Wait, I thought that was a German Shepherd.

GUTFELD: Oh, my gosh.

WATTERS: That Golden Retriever. Well, you get my point. The dogs are just like us.

GUTFELD: Well, to Katie's point, he identifies --

PAVLICH: Speaking of dogs --

GUTFELD: He identifies as a German Shepherd, you know.

WATTERS: Yes.

PAVLICH: He does identify as a German Shepherd.

GUTFELD: What do you got? You got 10 seconds, Katie. Can you -- can you pull it up?

PAVLICH: I'm going to save mine for tomorrow? It's too good. Oh, here it is. I went dog sledding last weekend --

PERINO: Oh, how cool.

PAVLICH: -- with all these furry Husky-Lab mix friends. It was super fun.

So, there you go.

PERINO: And that was a Golden Retriever.

GUTFELD: And there you go. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

Hello, Bret.

