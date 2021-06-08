'Gutfeld!' on police reform debate, New York Times going after 'fat' and 'depressed' people

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," June 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: Busy summer ahead, infrastructure, election reform. What is the press get wrong when covering Biden's agenda? Five months in, do you feel you've made any progress with that defeating the lies?

Do you have a daughter going into kindergarten? I have a daughter going into pre-K. And I think to myself what kind of countries is going to be when they are our age? Do you fear that? Given the craziness we're seeing from the GOP.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh. Just ask her to the prom popping fresh. Yes. All right. Here we are. Welcome back. I hope you had a great weekend. We know obviously that Kat did. She'll never learn. Poor Lisa Boothe doesn't know when to put the bottle down.

These are our role models. So, you ever write to your congressman or senator, most of them read at a sixth grade level. So do it in crayon. But chances are all you're going to get back are form letters sent out by a staffer. Still I contact my local representative a lot. I keep sending them sketches of Kat's husband. Still on the loose. But today as a world famous celebrity, I can get politicians to listen to me when you can't.

Vincent Del Castillo is a professor of criminal justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Redundant. For the past 30 years, served 27 years in the NYC Transit Police Department. The last three as department chief. This guy knows his stuff which is why you never see him on T.V. He wrote to Senator Tim Scott about police reform. All he got back was a form letter. So, I decided it's my job to amplify Vince and sensible solutions and none of them factor into race.

Which means CNN will call them racist. So first, let's begin with reality. Like the guy with the broom at the circus who goes where the elephants are. Police go to where the crime is. That's high crime areas where decent people of color live. But also riffraff? Yes. Cops protecting people of color. It doesn't get any more racist than that. And so you have high crime areas. Now add activity quotas.

Where police departments must issue a minimum number of summonses or make arrests over a week or a month. The problem cops filled their quotas with minor drug offenses, prostitution, and traffic violations or what Michael Loftus calls Tuesday. Did you know that most negative contacts between cops in the public are in traffic stops? And because police are in the minority concentrated areas, the perception is that blacks are being hassled over minor violations.

And it's a fair point. Do you think any cop wanted to wrestle Eric Garner over selling loose cigarettes? Hell no. If they didn't overtax cigarettes to control behavior, there'd be no reason to sell loose ones in the first place. But that's another gripe for another day. Garner died over a loose cigarette. In George Floyd's case it began with a fake $20.00 bill. Small things lead to huge tragedies. So what's the solution?

Well first get rid of activity quotas, which would stop forcing cops to chase minor violations. Besides, no one ever watches a cop show where the guy keeps arresting people for ripping tags off mattresses (INAUDIBLE) when he was chief got rid of activity quotas, allowing cops to spend more time on patrol and make more arrests for stuff like robberies, which sounds like a better deterrent than AOC is getting rid of jails.

He also wants to remove the burden of traffic stuffed off cops and put it on tech. I know we hate red light and speed limit cameras. But chances are you're already on camera a lot these days. Especially if you rented my house on Airbnb. And you thought that head and shoulders bottle was empty. But machines make objective decisions. A camera won't care if you unbutton the top button of your shirt.

Unless of course it's operated by Brian Kilmeade. That freak. This one step reduces negative interactions with the public which is also what's happening to Don Lemon at the 11:00 p.m. slot. As, you know, as ratings are going down. We have to explain these media jokes to you, people. Traffic warnings also instead of tickets will allow cops more discretion. And letting someone off with a warning always creates goodwill in the community.

Finally, and this is from me, we need to end the drug war. We lost it a century go. So let's pick up our hash pipes and go home. They can't even keep drugs out of the prisons, full of people in jail for drug crimes. And as a consequence of closing institutions, we still have nuts on the street. And I'm just talking about the mayor. And we can still get any drug we want on the street but it's poorly dose. So you have thousands and thousands of deaths per year.

Thank you, China, from street fence and all. So my solution was sitting at home, I experimented with legal substances until I was out of my tree. But I was home in the safety and security of an apartment where my stupidity hurts no one except people who might text about my X-ray vision. Well, I have what I call a Bolivian privilege. I could seek any oblivion I want and not be arrested because I'm inside and not out.

But if I had been on the street and an officer had told me to put my hands up or lie flat on the ground, I would have been non-compliant. Because standing there in my state, I would have thought how is this giant blue plant talking? Back these people want their oblivion but there's no way -- nowhere for them to go after they get it. Which is why you see them on the street or in the Starbucks bathroom.

I'm lucky and industrious enough to have my own fun without bothering others. Neighbors be damned. Just like you having your martini watching "THE FIVE." Not everyone has that luxury and it's something to think about as others prefer to change the subject and call you racist.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. Well, the average blood alcohol level of the panel just went up, Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe. She's written as many speeches as Joe Biden's plagiarize him, former Deputy National Security Adviser, K.T. McFarland. He has comedy audiences on their feet, heading for the exit. The Loftus party.com editor in chief, Michel Loftus.

She looks like she swell yet she complains like she's 85. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. So, Lisa, how was your weekend?

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: It was -- I mean, you go to one club on one Sunday and you have intervention on a live television show. So, you know.

GUTFELD: You never went to bed this weekend, did you? You just came straight from the club.

BOOTHE: I did it.

GUTFELD: How do you do that?

BOOTHE: That's how rumors get started.

GUTFELD: Well, they're no longer --

BOOTHE: You should have seen my Twitter messages and Instagram was hilarious --

GUTFELD: So what do you make of these reforms that I have discussed here? Do you agree wholeheartedly with all of them? Because I think he should given the wild parting ways in your private life.

BOOTHE: I think what you put out was smart. But what I have a problem now with the public debate we're having about police reform is it's based off of a bunch of lies. And it's based on the left and the media is lies. And it's one of the deadliest lies that's ever been told. I mean, you look at 2020 last year alone, it's -- the highest of homicide records -- highest annual increase in homicide records in history. You go back and you look at 1021 people were killed by the police. In 2020, 5.3 percent were unarmed.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BOOTHE: Over 60 percent had guns, another 17 percent had a knife. So, I mean, the entire narrative that we're having in the country right now is complete B.S. And so, that's the problem I have with the public discussion about police reform. It's not happening and yet what's happening is police are leaving the police force. The people that these individuals like Black Lives Matter say, trying to help, they're dying.

I mean, think about how many people have been murdered over the past year alone. Given the violent, you know, the violent crime that's gone up in the city, so it's just --

GUTFELD: Just by you. I mean, I mean --

BOOTHE: I mean, yes, exactly.

GUTFELD: And your reckless drunken rages, the people that you've been stabbing.

BOOTHE: Well, there's that, you know.

GUTFELD: It's scary, K.T. I'm sorry that you're sitting next to this crazy person.

K. T. MCFARLAND, FORMER DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR OF THE UNITED STATES: Not that close. So, we have our social distance.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. Which by the way is meaningless. Social distancing is weird. Like, this is so stupid. You know that you could -- K.T., you can sit in a restaurant now across from somebody, but we have these T.V. shows where we're like six, eight feet apart. It's just absolutely stupid.

MCFARLAND: Of course, but we're in New York. Everything in New York is stupid. I'm coming back to my free State of Florida where people were walking around like normal human beings.

GUTFELD: Yes, isn't it -- like everybody makes fun of Florida for being abnormal, but they're the most normal which makes them abnormal.

MCFARLAND: Abnormal.

GUTFELD: Wow. Head blown, K.T.

MCFARLAND: (INAUDIBLE)

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCFARLAND: There you go.

GUTFELD: It's been a long time since I've talked to you. What do you make of this -- Lisa basically took all the talking points. So, like left with nothing.

BOOTHE: There's two more I believe. We have about five more minutes. I could have gone on.

GUTFELD: Yes. What do you -- what do you make A, of my suggestions? I'm -- you probably now aren't going to go far with me on the drug stuff.

MCFARLAND: Yes. No, I was a little nervous about that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCFARLAND: No, I think it makes it enormous and massive. But particularly your point that they're trying to distract our attention, right? I mean, here we are. We're moving to socialism. We're canceling the culture. We're taking an entire nation and constitution and flushing it down the toilet. And yet we're supposed to worry about things like all the insensible things you've talked about.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCFARLAND: So, we'll debate. It's all, you know, initially, they use the excuse of, well, Donald Trump is so terrible that the rules no longer apply. We are -- we're going to just go after him. But he's gone now.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCFARLAND: And it was the pandemic. Well, you know, because of these exceptional situation, we now have to take even more control. Well, you know, what that's gone on. Oh, but now we got to deal with racism. Up, up. It is always an excuse. But you know the end result that their solution is big government.

GUTFELD: Yes. Or driving the voter so deep to desperation that they have to elect Republicans to clean up the mess. It's like the parent child, like we get a parent. And then we got a child, and then we get a parent, we get a child like they're now looking at some of that -- what Trump did in immigration, they're echoing it.

MCFARLAND: Yes.

GUTFELD: You're going to have to start doing that with law -- well, they are doing with law enforcement now. He was pro law enforcement that supposedly made him racist.

MCFARLAND: Yes.

GUTFELD: Now they're realizing no, it's just sensible. So Kat, I want to talk about the drug part of this because I realized that nobody here on this other side agrees with me. So I under -- I understand people get mad at me, who people who have lost loved ones to drugs. Hate the idea -- a lot of them hate the idea of legalization. But I tried to explain to them that they died because of the legalization.

Because what that does is it drives people to take illicit substances, when if it's controlled and legal, you actually can monetize it -- monitor it after it's monetized.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely. And regardless of what people think, you know, philosophically about the war on drugs and whatever your --what your right is, or to put something in your body without being arrested for it or being jailed for it. But we've been doing this for decades and decades, this war on drugs, and it's quite clear that the winner is drugs.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.

TIMPF: Like we spent more than a trillion dollars on this and there's never been a consistent, stable decline in drug use or abuse. And as you mentioned, last year, huge spike in overdoses and the vast majority of that was with illegal drugs.

GUTFELD: It's all. It's all personal.

TIMPF: Yes. Because people don't know what they're taking, they're using something and they don't know how much is in it, they don't there's fentanyl in it. So it's about harm reduction. I don't, you know, smoke meth, not to brag but the reason -- the reason for that is not because it's not because it's illegal. It's not because it's illegal in the people who do that anyway, it's not -- they're not clearly not stopping the fact that it's illegal either.

GUTFELD: Yes. You choose your drug when -- regardless of whether it's legal or illegal, and as, you know, Michael, you're dressed right now as a drug dealer.

MICHAEL LOFTUS, COMEDIAN: If you want some crystal meth, I can hook you up.

GUTFELD: Are you still undercover at the high school?

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- shave the mustache. Although you're a chemistry teacher at the local high school?

LOFTUS: I'm the cool cam thief.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: A couple things here. I'm tired of like the let's reform police talk at all.

GUTFELD: Right.

LOFTUS: I'm completely bored. How about we reform your lousy life people.

GUTFELD: Right.

LOFTUS: Like you have -- these kids outdoing like, where are the parents? How about parental reform? Can we discuss that? How about you don't have a kid running around the streets of Chicago?

GUTFELD: That's judgmental.

LOFTUS: It's completely judgmental.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.

LOFTUS: And I am correct.

GUTFELD: Yes. But it's true. It's like you can't -- you cannot make -- you can't pass judgment on immoral behavior or just bad behavior anymore, because now that's being construed as racist. But you can say all cops are bad, including minority ones in a minority majority city like New York City or Chicago.

LOFTUS: Yes. And I think we should do a thing called cop for a day lottery. Where someone who's mouthing off about we need to reform the police. OK. You just won the cop for a day lottery.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.

LOFTUS: We're putting you in a cruiser and you don't get a gun mister because you're going to be a good cop

GUTFELD: It always changes people's minds when they do the ride along.

LOFTUS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Never the same. I'm not allowed on ride along because I have my own police uniform for my stripping days. And it's just they did -- it makes them feel really uncomfortable. And I get it. I like to sit in the front seat with --

LOFTUS: Officer Greg is in the house.

GUTFELD: And right there I straddle the shotgun that they got there. It's very difficult and awkward. OK. Up next, a golfer faces objection due to COVID infection.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please God make this in.

GUTFELD: Six shots below the rest until that positive COVID test. I speak of pro golfer Jon Rahm who's positive test forced him to withdraw from a tournament this weekend costing him a chance at over $1.67 million in the first prize money. He had a six stroke lead with one round to go. Sounds like Hunter with his laptop. Here he is getting the news on live T.V. Disgusting.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE)

JON RAHM, SPANISH GOLFER: Oh boy, not again.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE) What's going on?

GUTFELD: It's like a reality show. It's like they said it's like you're going home you didn't get a rose. I mean this is amazing. The PGA Tour says Rohm was involved in contact tracing after being close to someone who had COVID. He was allowed to remain in the tournament but had to test after each round. At first he had several negatives, then one positive and it's that one positive test you can't avoid by buying a bag of urine off Craigslist, Kat.

Fooled me once, shame on me. Meanwhile, and other COVID insanity, a new poll finds that 71 percent, this is amazing, of Democrats believe Americans should continue to stay home as much as possible. Maybe to get other Democrats to stop burning down the cities they run. Yet 87 percent of Republicans supported return to business as usual. In other words, Democrats hate America. I'm kidding. Maybe.

You know who's not staying home this summer? Our new COVID correspondent Joe Machi who's live outside with more. Joe, is it back to business as usual?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: Well, technically the story does involve being outside, right? It's kind of muggy, I'd rather be inside. But to answer your question, Greg, things are starting to get back to normal. Somebody compare me to Peewee Herman on the train this morning. We're all going to have to get used to that again. Being compared to Peewee Herman. Police least knows what I'm talking about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, you do. I don't know what he's talking about, Lisa. But apparently your reputation stretches far and wide. I feel bad for you and your family and your parents. Michael, You know, let's go to the sports angle here. You look to me like a hacky sack player. You probably played years of hacky sack. It's a dangerous sport. I'm surprised you're not dead. You did play hockey -- you're a --

(CROSSTALK)

LOFTUS: I did. I did in college. It was fantastic.

GUTFELD: Of course you did back in the 70s.

LOFTUS: But like this dude in the golf tournament, like you find out he's got COVID and you roll right up on him?

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: He's like -- people like, sorry dude, you got COVID. Like, wouldn't you use a bullhorn for that (BLEEP) you got COVID. And then --

GUTFELD: -- that dangerous.

LOFTUS: Right. And then advantage to him. If he's doing that well with COVID. He's -- they should allow him to play.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

LOFTUS: That's a handicap right there. And I got a fever of 102. And I can't stop sweating.

GUTFELD: It's -- K.T., gold is the ultimate in social distancing. They're like, how many people are playing over like miles of green terrain? This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

MCFARLAND: The dumbest thing anybody's ever heard, as Governor DeSantis said about New York, really dumb is when you've been vaccinated and you got five facemasks and you're playing in your backyard.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

MCFARLAND: This is just insane. Except for the guy who had to pick up the ball out of the hole.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCFARLAND: Which is where this fellow was a lot of times because he did so well.

MCFARLAND: He's terrific. And he's going to have a great career and all -- anybody's going to remember it is the time that he had to take his ball and put it in his pocket and go calm because of the COVID test.

GUTFELD: He should sue. That's what I would do if I --

MCFARLAND: No. And you can now. You could sue --

GUTFELD: Yes. I would sue the PGA. How wide is that, huh? I'm going to sue the PGA for one -- I want that -- I want all the money. So, I don't know --

LOFTUS: And you get free Botox and teeth whitening.

GUTFELD: Oh my god.

LOFTUS: You're the whitest of whites.

MCFARLAND: Where do I sign on?

LOFTUS: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right. So Kat, this Democrat poll is hilarious. So I was thinking, wouldn't it be amazing? So all the Democrats want to stay home and all the Republicans want to go out. They didn't say anything about libertarian. So you're kind of on the fence there. Wouldn't it be great if the pandemic actually separated annoying people from unannoying? And all the annoying people just stay home and all the unannoying people are out and about. Could that be -- this could -- this is mind blowing?

TIMPF: Yes, I agree. I'm perfect -- if you want to stay home and you think that makes you a great person who cares about other people even though the vaccine has been available to anyone who wants it for months now and close to a half a year for the highest risk populations. Feel free to stay home so I don't need to wait behind you in line to get a drink at the bar.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

TIMPF: You're absolutely free. I just don't -- I don't get it. Like I walk around New York outside. It's hot.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: People are still -- I see some double masks and then a face shield. Go home.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Like just go home.

GUTFELD: Yes. You're basically living in a camper.

TIMPF: Like this can't be fun for you. There's no way you can breathe.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: This might kill you.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

TIMPF: Like it's 90 degrees outside. Go home.

GUTFELD: I'm watching -- that what's the screechy voice I've ever heard.

LOFTUS: Right now there's a --

GUTFELD: I think right now --

TIMPF: I think I just went through puberty.

GUTFELD: I think Jasper is like 30 blocks away like going like -- going like this.

LOFTUS: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know, I'm watching -- I'm watching like shirtless dudes jogging at the Westside Highway in masks in hot weather. It's me -- it makes no sense. Although they were mad. I was taking pictures (INAUDIBLE) you shut down at all. You've never went home because you probably don't even have a home. Your life is partying. You're out. You must find all of this hilarious.

MCFARLAND: Well, naturally.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCFARLAND: I think the hearing, my left ear is out now. But I'm hoping the reverse happens of what we seen from the past two months where it was like if you're -- if you're not wearing a mask, you're not virtuous. You're a terrible person. I hope now it's like if you are out and you're wearing a mask, like you're a loser, right? So like the reverse happened. Yes. If you want to chain yourself to your kitchen table and go out and wear face diapers for the rest of your life, like be my guest, it's absolutely insane.

It also shows that 71 percent of Democrats are complete cheap people and can be convinced of anything because I mean, what's actually been right about COVID. What have we been told that is actually held out (INAUDIBLE) right.

GUTFELD: You know, what did -- what you're -- what you're getting at is that Democrats have a problem with respecting or understanding cost benefit analysis. At a certain point, you're at the beach and you're going to go, yes, I know, there's shark attacks, or I know there's an undertow, but I'm still going swimming. We get that. Kids get it, but Democrats go if there's a -- just an infinitesimal amount of risk, they can be convinced.

MCFARLAND: Of anything.

GUTFELD: Stay home. They will stay home. However, if it's politically on the other side, they'll go. Go out. Go out, you racist.

All right. Up next. Will oil and gas companies unleash on a maker of wheat?

GUTFELD: They'll use oil to make their fleece, but don't tell that to the climate police. Chris Wright, the CEO of Denver Gas and Oil Company has launched a media campaign against North Face, maker of overpriced outdoor apparel over their jaw dropping hypocrisy. He got the idea of North Face denied an order of branded jackets to a Texas oil company. They wouldn't do them because they didn't want their brand connected to the fossil fuel industry. He kicked off the campaign with a very persuasive video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS WRIGHT, CEO, LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES: I went through North Face's Web site of wide ranging products and I failed to find a single product that wasn't made out of oil and gas. The great majority of North faces products: jackets, backpacks, outdoor pants, shirts, shoes, hats, etc. are dominantly made out of the oil and gas that we so proudly produce.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Amazing. He's got them there. Round one to Chris Wright. Anything else?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WRIGHT: Where North Face does go the extra mile is their focus on the outdoor industry, an industry which only came into existence because of oil and gas, like skis, snowboards wakeboards, bikes, kayaks, canoes, sailboats, hot air balloons, climbing gear, ropes, etc. So, North Face is not only an extraordinary customer of the oil and gas industry, they're also a partner with your oil and gas industry in bringing the great outdoors within reach of so many. So, thank you North Face and you're welcome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I think he's being sarcastic, but well done. Got to get him on the show. Better than Loftus. Anyway, anyway, North Face said they reject sharing a logo with an oil and gas business the same way they'd reject the porn industry or tobacco industry, which is bad news for chain smoking porn stars who love the feel of fleece.

MICHAEL LOFTUS, COMEDIAN: Like Loftus.

GUTFELD: Yes. Right, it's true. Wright also placed thank you North Face billboards around the company's Denver offices detailing how many of their products dependent fossil fuels. He says he hopes the campaign will spark an honest conversation about the oil and gas biz, especially with outdoor sports persons like me, which is a nice way of saying in your face, North Face. And when it comes to common sense, it appears they got fleeced.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Great show, Greg. Don't worry that no one laughed. I thought it was hilarious. Though, Lisa, cool it with all the booze.

GUTFELD: Thanks, God. At least God's worried about you, Lisa.

BOOTHEE: I feel like I should repent.

GUTFELD: Yes, you should. You should, there's a convent actually up there. All right, so um, Kat?

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know what, every -- I want every person on earth to see this video. Because once you watch the video, you understand there's no way in hell, the human race will ever give up petroleum products. It has changed our lives, and like if you say no to petroleum products, you're saying because you were you have them already.

TIMPF: Right? Absolutely. Well, a lot of it's about the virtue signaling. That's what it's all about. And again, you know, I don't know if you follow all the news of the day as closely as I do. But if you did you know something similar today also happened to Khloe Kardashian.

GUTFELD: What happened to Chloe? Poor Chloe.

TIMPF: She went on a big rant about people using plastic water bottles this morning. And then she was trending on Twitter because people like this whole family only travels for like on private jets.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: And they don't let a single celebration go by without massive balloon arrangements, like bigger than most people's homes.

GUTFELD: Right, right.

TIMPF: Like Have you seen them ever throw a party for like a 1-year-old? Yes, there are wars that have had smaller carbon footprint. Some of these parties for a kid that's too young to form memories.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: So, this happens all the time, it happens every day. Same people like climate protests, it'll be wearing things made of petroleum.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: It's all about not wanting to look bad. They're like, we're the, we're the woke fleece company.

GUTFELD: Yes. I seem to remember a Kardashian film that involved a lot of petroleum. But I won't get into that here, why thank you. That's called a call back.

BOOTHE: Are you sure that wasn't Michael's?

GUTFELD: Yes, Michael, you were making some odd amateur choices in film years ago. The thing that, you know, everybody thinks that somehow plastic is actually bad to like animals, when actually they save animals' lives. For example, glass frames, tortoise shell glass frames aren't made anymore or most of them aren't made anymore because the tortoise shell glass frames are plastic.

LOFTUS: Right. And a lot of sea turtles can't swim, unless they have that little ring around their neck.

GUTFELD: Really?

LOFTUS: Yes, they need -- holds their little heads up when they're swimming.

GUTFELD: I think you're lying to me.

LOFTUS: I might make that up. I love this guy. I love that he did the full flip, right? You want to, it's like he's the hooker that, that North Face does want to acknowledge.

GUTFELD: Oh, very good.

LOFTUS: And he went full Heidi Fleiss on them.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true, that's true.

LOFTUS: You want to say I didn't spend time with you? Here's the list. Here's a whole list --

GUTFELD: We did this. We did this.

LOFTUS: Chuck Schumer was there.

GUTFELD: Yes, and he wore black socks.

LOFTUS: Charlie Sheen was there.

BOOTHE: He could get advice from Hunter Biden.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. You know, Lisa, to Michael's he made a good point which is rare. Let's give them that. The problem with our side whether it's to the right or libertarian is that we don't have enough people like that.

K.T. MCFARLAND, FORMDER DEPARTMENT NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Exactly.

GUTFELD: You know what I'm saying? Yes, we have a great product. We have a great, we have great ideas and great innovation, but we haven't married it to great persuaders and that's what I liked about that.

BOOTHE: Well also what's hilarious is I think the campaign was called Thank You North Face. Just, just like the ship, you know, it's like the best thing ever and then apparently, he set up billboards around North Face's Denver offices with like billboards.

GUTFELD: That was in the story, Lisa. I talked about it. You were just -- you were thinking about your next drink.

LOFTUS: Just let me get out of here. Just let me hang on for 20 more minutes, I got to get through this.

BOOTHE: I'm like drinking water.

GUTFELD: All right, K.T., finish this round. What, what do you what are your thoughts?

MCFARLAND: This guy's brilliant. The problem with conservative is we've tried to make our arguments with facts and figures and statistics. Well, Democrats come with a motion and they feel terrible about this. But this guy used humor, because we're all listening to the virtue signaling. We say, well, no, that's wrong because of this, because of this, and we look like stern nannies

GUTFELD: Exactly.

MCFARLAND: This guy is the class clown and he makes fun of them. And who are we now laughing at? North Face.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

MCFARLAND: Feeling guilty, and because we're so evil, so you know the best thing to do is virtue signaling make fun of them. Because they're all hypocrites, you know.

GUTFELD: Yes, this is, this is the only way it works. Now, it's just a North Face-palm. I'm sitting here and you're sitting over here.

LOFTUS: I celebrated that joke, sir.

GUTFELD: All right, up next, will friendships be non-existent when we're not socially distant?

GUTFELD: When the pandemic ends, should you get new friends? According to a piece in the New York Times, otherwise known as communists, returning to our normal way of life offers the perfect opportunity to ditch your loser friends, especially if it's a friend who reads the New York Times -- I added that.

Writer, Kate Murphy, points out that we become more like the people we surround ourselves with, "Indeed, depressed friends make it more likely you'll be depressed. Obese friends make it more likely you'll be obese, and friends who smoke and drink a lot make it more likely you'll do the same."

In other words, choose your friends by what they can do for you. Using people is the new friendship. Conversely, having supportive hardworking friends will not only make you more hard working, but it can also improve the number of health markers like immunity function and blood pressure.

So, that settles it, smoking and drinking friends it is. During the height of the pandemic many of us our social networks shrink like George Costanza stepping out of an unheated swimming pool. Now, as the country reopens social sciences say more cultivated approach to your post-pandemic friend- scape can make you a better person.

So, is it selfish to cut out unhealthy people in your life? Well, I already refuse to hang out with Kat and her sister.

It's amazing you aren't bruised more, Kat, with the amount of falling?

TIMPF: Oh yes, it is amazing. Now, you're bringing my sister into this?

GUTFELD: I got your husband, your sister. Yes, you wait. But you don't, like, don't you need a few "bad influences" in your life. I ask you, as I'm the good influence in your life, and you're the bad influence in mine, so it's like, I feel like you've got to have a span, you can -- you should have somebody that represents everything.

TIMPF: Yes, I agree. And I think the main determinant is if someone is on your side or not. You know, because I dropped friends in the pandemic because I was like oh my anxieties dropped, then I realized this because I had been having so much anxiety this person was going to be mean to me.

GUTFELD: Bad news people. It's true. It's like if you have super -- that I think the thing if you have super negative people it's not good, you have to, and it doesn't matter what their weight is right and even doesn't matter if they're depressed because you can medic you can medicate that. It's just people that are negative drain on your life and you should be the plus not the minus, to quote a book that somebody wrote, that was a New York Times bestseller. Lisa, is this how you pick your friends if they're fat or if they're depressed?

BOOTHE: Kat, is that why you stopped texting me back? I think I was there the night in the video.

TIMPF: Yes, that was Lisa.

BOOTHE: But see, I don't -- like can't you want them all though, right. So, like, like if you wanted to press run, if you're having a bad day you need someone to commiserate with, you need a fat friend. And if you want to go out and you want to eat pizza and you want a big night or you want a drinking buddy if you have, to you know or if you if you need to be in a good mood, you hang out with your friends --

GUTFELD: All your buddies are drinking buddies. Jack Daniels, Jim B. --

BOOTHE: Jose Cuervo.

GUTFELD: Jose Cuervo.

LOFTUS: Johnny Walker.

GUTFELD: Oh, I have a Mexican friend now.

BOOTHE: No, but you can have them all for like different, you know, different purposes.

GUTFELD: I know, I think a --

BOOTHE: A wide variety.

GUTFELD: I think I have a picture of one of your days out with a friend. Look at this. Oh, I'm apple picking.

BOOTHE: That was good, clean fun, Greg.

GUTFELD: You can't pick your friends but you can pick your apples, Lisa.

BOOTHE: That is good, clean fun.

GUTFELD: Oh, I didn't know, you were you were you were sticking your head in? Well, in a board, God knows where that board is been. K.T. rescue me from wherever I am right now. I'm off to a deep world and I can't get out of it.

MCFARLAND: Yes, well, it's like being at the bottom of the bottle.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCFARLAND: Look, how dare they? How dare the New York Times, the virtuous New York Times go after people who are fat and people who are depressed?

GUTFELD: Right?

MCFARLAND: Is that not discrimination?

GUTFELD: Yes, it is not.

MCFARLAND: Isn't that the most horrible form of discrimination? Because it's discriminating against how somebody looks.

GUTFELD: Yep.

MCFARLAND: The other thing that is amazing is the New York Times. They got somebody writing about this. Have they looked at their own bottom line lately? Do you know the only part of the New York Times that actually is getting new members to join up, new subscriptions is the recipe section.

GUTFELD: That's hilarious.

TIMPF: Also, if you want to be hot, like look hot, you actually really need uglier friends.

LOFTUS: Thank you, thank you, thank you. Finally, we come to it. You need exclusively fat. You look like a million box. You're like, let's go. They know where the best food is. You look better than them. You cheer them up. You're a role model.

GUTFELD: This is why I hang around you because I look like a sharp dresser.

LOFTUS: I will be the Yin to your Yang, sir.

GUTFELD: I remember the first time my wife met you. And she said it's so nice that you take the homeless people out for --

BOOTHE: But isn't like most of the country fat and depressed?

MCFARLAND: Yes. I mean, this is the other thing, like 70 percent -- that's why nobody's reading the New York Times.

GUTFELD: I think, I think that we have shifted the BMI definition so that everybody is obese, like by definition, and we -- everybody, almost everybody qualifies for a mental issue because of whatever drug you might be on. I thought, I mean, I think that that it's wise to pick your -- you don't want to have bad influences in your life.

But she picked, she -- that is what she said was a very, very bad thing to say that like, oh, if somebody is depressed, get them out. No, you want somebody -- depressed people can be positive to your life. It's people that are negative drain on you that are bad.

MCFARLAND: Vampires. So, suck out all of your energy.

GUTFELD: Exactly. All right, I'm getting to this tease. No one can stop me. They're even obsessed about how Trump is dressed.

GUTFELD: They hated his rants, now they hate his pants. It's true, they have nothing better to watch than Donald Trump's crotch. The former president touched on a whole host of topics, K.T.'s laughing, during his Saturday rally in North Carolina. But people on Twitter were stuck on just one thing. His pants. If you blew stars on Twitter blues -- is that what they're called, blue checks? See, if they thought that it seemed like Trump had been wearing his pants backwards.

So, what did the media do? They zeroed in on his pants of course, leading to headlines such as: "Trump successfully wore pants correctly: Report," in New York Magazine. And "Actually Trump was not wearing his pants backwards at a weekend rally," that was an NPR both referencing a Snopes investigation that reviewed the rallies footage. But hey, it's like grandpa used to say, better to have your pants on backwards than to have two monkeys rip them off you.

LOFTUS: Jeez, that's terrifying.

GUTFELD: Yep, No means no, monkeys. No means no, monkeys. All right, consensual, consensual even on the beach. All right. Oh, Mike, how weird is that weird, is that our media can concentrate on this, but not give a damn where the COVID originated.

LOFTUS: They don't care where COVID came that wiped out half a million Americans. They don't care about shootings in Chicago. Trump looked like as bad spur on Friday. And I bet if Trump's pants ran for mayor of Chicago, they'd win. Right, that's just what an alpha Trump is. That's just what a powerful -- now his tie can probably make it the Vice President.

GUTFELD: Yes, I bet his pants put on Donald Trump one leg at a time. Yes, I blew your mind. I just came up with that. What is going on in here? Sometimes I get so scared. I get so scared. K.T. is this type of stuff you would focus on when you were a Deputy National Security Adviser?

MCFARLAND: It is so hilarious to think that they're just focused on one part of his anatomy. Let me tell you, Donald Trump actually is very focused on how people look.

GUTFELD: Right.

MCFARLAND: And there was one point at which he said, you know, you look, I can't tell you I can't tell. You look great, well, I can't tell you, but my wife says you look right. And so, I mean, it's just the whole joke is that why are they so focused on what's below his belt? Why don't focus on what's above his neck?

GUTFELD: You know, I think it does show you this, what I call the big lie. Probably didn't hear of it until you heard it from me. That nothing actually changed. The people who were bitter bozos about Trump were that way before Trump, during Trump, and after Trump.

MCFARLAND: And they can't give him up.

GUTFELD: And also they were doing it to Bush and they were doing it to Reagan, but they all pretended like somehow it was just unique to Donald Trump, Lisa. Lisa, what do you what do you make of this? Do you think all these people are just like completely delusional?

BOOTHE: I think they're creepy. Why are they looking at clothes? Weird, right? It's kind of gross. You think about it. But are they going to, are they then going to take the anti-pants stance, right. Because they take the opposite position. So, they're all just going to walk around pants close now because they have to be against pants.

GUTFELD: Yes, they have to be against pants like they're against the wall.

BOOTHE: Yes, the opposite of everything he does.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, Kat, I really don't have a question for you. I'm just interested in what's floating around in your brain for the remaining 45 seconds.

TIMPF: I'm not entirely sure that you're interested in what's floating around in my brain. But I will say, you know, Mondays can always be tough for everybody come back to work. I feel the worst for all these media people.

GUTFELD: Right?

TIMPF: They wanted the pants to be on backwards so bad. I mean, it was the only thing people were talking about. And then this investigation -- oh, they weren't on backwards, and that's got to make it the most Monday of Monday. So, thoughts and prayers to all of you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCFARLAND: They were wrong about that, too.

LOFTUS: What is a big setup is Joe Biden wearing his pants backwards. They're trying to make the old --

GUTFELD: A deflection. Oh, this is going to be bigger than Watergate.

LOFTUS: Yes, it's the big err lie.

GUTFELD: Yes, the bigger lie that we didn't know. But you know, it's always the media that gets things backwards.

MCFARLAND: That is great.

GUTFELD: Tonight in a very special episode. We'll be right back.

GUTFELD: All right, that was just the warm up. Let's start the show. I kid we're out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Lisa Boothe, K.T. McFarland, Michael Loftus, Kat Timpf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

