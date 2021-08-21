'Gutfeld!' on Afghanistan, plastic barriers inside restaurants

This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld!" on August 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Happy Friday everyone. We are the new kings of late night. Massive ratings. We destroyed everyone. Everyone. Every host.

Every news, they're gone.

Hey.

And Kat's LEGO which is proximately the same weight as she is. Isn't that amazing? But I don't think -- I don't think Don Lemon gets a LEGO set. I don't even know what -- all right.

To the monologue. So campus reform has a new video out where they interview college women on systemic sexism. I wonder, does America oppress women?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you say that women are treated unfairly in the United States?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I would say so.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. I've quit so many jobs because of the way I was treated at work.

Definitely.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that there's a lot of like, institutional factors that play into that, especially when you think about just like unequal pay.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're all -- we already have a lower pay wage, even if we're overly qualified for the -- for the position.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's still a lot of traditional, I guess you could say, like perspectives on like, what a woman should do and what a woman shouldn't do.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, there are definitely some unfair treatment and some aspects.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you say that women are oppressed here?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, absolutely. But it's primarily, of course, there's the intersection of not just being a woman, but also being a woman of color, or a poor woman or an immigrant.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So true. But I'm not surprised by the answers. This is the college campus where fresh brains go to die. But what happens when these women are told about actual oppressors?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Before the U.S. troops invaded Afghanistan, the Taliban was in control. And under the Taliban, women weren't allowed to have a job. They weren't allowed to get an education. They weren't allowed to hold a position in government. They were being beaten and killed under that government. We drove them out. And since then, you know, life for women in Afghanistan improved greatly because of U.S. presence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So, how does that change their views?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, we have it better. We do.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it does. I mean, compared to what's happening in Afghanistan, I mean, I do have more basic rights.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, yes, for sure. I mean, we still got a lot better than many other women in other countries around the world.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know, obviously, in other areas, it's a lot worse, like with that situation now that I know like, obviously, there's not as much as to complain about here. And then over there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think we have a pretty good here?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, it feels like that contradicts what I say about.

But it's the truth, though (INAUDIBLE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because you're not -- you have a very fair point. We do have a better here than we do in Afghanistan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I love that woman because she admitted she was wrong in real time.

Somebody please send this clip to our V.P. stat. That's if anyone can find her. So, these students were exposed to new facts, and they changed their minds. And I don't mean exposed in the way that got me kicked off campus.

But we used to call this -- we used to call this learning and it's great to see. Fact is, not everyone on campus is dimwitted. It's just the faculty.

Sadly, the students only get a very narrow worldview fed to them by these unhappy hate merchants called professors. They don't want thinkers, they want parents. And these parents blame everything on the crackers. The creed boils down to this country sucks. And if you're white, you suck too. So, it took a while. Sorry. But it's an easy script to mimic and many do it to keep the mob away and also get a good grade.

So anti-American hacks repurpose student brains for imagining everything is a power struggle, which puts their minds in a 24-hour a day fistfight between what they're being taught and what they're experiencing in real life. But when these students hear the other side of things, it's nice to see the effects. If we're lucky, they might escape college with an education. But this national self-loathing isn't something you find only on campus.

It's infiltrated every nook and cranny like so much butter on Brian Stelter's morning bagel. Yes. It's considered a requirement for our cultural conversation. Except it's stupid and toxic, like drinking Windex while watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey. So you -- so you find it in movies, T.V. and of course sports. If you're someone who loves this country, and you watch a Netflix movie, and NBC sitcom and Stephen Colbert are all in the same night, your spouse or the cops will find you the next morning with your head in the oven.

And a suicide note that reads, I apologize for 400 years of oppression. But this America is no better and possibly worse. Perspective might be the easiest way to pass yourself off as a caring intellect, when ironically it's inversely proportional to actual wisdom. Almost everyone who claims women are routinely paid less than men are operating on outdated statistics about income and the work women choose to do.

The oil rigs and crab boats await you ladies. The stats always get debunked. You just never hear about it. Like when famous female soccer goalie Megan Rapinoe claimed how women players were victims of wage discrimination. It was covered widely in the press. What wasn't covered is widely the California federal court dismissing the claim after finding out that the women's soccer team actually makes more than men on a cumulative and per game basis.

The women's national team earned 24 million, men earned 18. If it were up to me they both be making minimum wage. That sport makes curling look like the last five minutes of Rocky. Sorry, soccer players. Hope Solo, the former goalie of the women's soccer team and my favorite Star Wars character, Kat, told an interviewer that Rapinoe badger teammates to support her spotlight chasing activism.

Others dispute this claim, but you don't have to be a shrink to see how Rapanoe's strided act could dampen a spirit. It's like that person in the office that wears too much perfume or cologne. Five minutes around them and you'll want to puke. Imagine having someone like that at your place of work.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, while standing here.

JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Here's your standing desk.

TIMPF: Standing for what? The patriarchy? You work with me. You take a knee. Kneel down, kneel down and turn your back. Keep working. What the hell are you eating?

DEVITO: Oh, this is great local sandwich shop downstairs.

TIMPF: We only eat Subway in this office. Aren't you want to smash the fash? You got to throw that in the trash.

JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: Mom, it's my first day at work. I'm having a great time.

TIMPF: Who are you talking to?

MACHI: That's my mother.

TIMPF: Don't you mean birthing person?

MACHI: No, actually, I'm adopted.

TIMPF: Adopt this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Let me call you back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes. Who knew Kat had a brother? So I missed the Olympics.

Actually, I missed the Olympics, but so did a lot of people. And why is that? The same reason the NBA's ratings are lower than the Taliban's tolerance for string bikinis. Give us more winners like Tamyra Mensah-Stock wrapped in our flag. I'm loving the red, white and blue. You can keep the Rapinoes wrapped in endorsement deals and resentment.

It's a microcosm of the current administration. We also see America is the land of hate and inequality. Biden's embrace of woke coach - woke culture put the stamp of approval on the grim conviction that America is eternally guilty of systemic racism. And so, how dare we pass judgment on medieval talents like the Taliban? We're no better right? So when you look at attitudes on campus or on the field, you can see we ended up fronting a slap dash embarrassing retreat.

We sacrificed our moral standing seeking new ways to punish fellow Americans for thinking for themselves in place of individual -- individuality. We have a woke mindlessness brought to you by our nation's professors. The worst people on earth, not including the Taliban yet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.

Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's got that top shelf opinions that we are too short to read. Fox News Headlines 24 seven Carley Shimkus. He became a bank president just for free checking. Former Oklahoma State Representative T.W. Shannon. She's got a mind like a steel trap. Sharp, rusted and filled with dead squirrels. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. And he's like a deck of cards. He has four suits. And your grandmother would love to get her hands on.

"FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND" host Will Cain. Oh, what an ugly panel we have.

WILL CAIN, HOST, FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND: Yes.

GUTFELD: Thank God I'm a 10. So, Will, are you -- what -- do you -- my theory is that somehow the wokeism has replaced common sense and that kind of contributed to our mess abroad. Does that make sense or am I (INAUDIBLE) it?

CAIN: No, it makes perfect sense. First of all, here's one of my favorite things about the waters world man on the street or even better campus reform because it's on a campus. To sit in the Tyrus seat, it's like a WWE match. They come out. I mean, fireworks are flaring. It's certainty. It's confidence and they know what they believe. And one rebuttal or one question and the match is over in 30 seconds.

GUTFELD: It's true.

CAIN: They fold and crumble like a house of cards. And you saw that in that video. And you did nail it exactly right. It is a cheat sheet. It's a shortcut to enlightenment to always point to oppression. And they've got all the cheat sheet lingo in hand. You heard them in that clip, institutional or intersectional. If you use all the right buzzwords, you can pass yourself off as enlightened unless somebody asks you a question.

GUTFELD: Yes. And then it all goes away. T.W., welcome back to the show.

T.W. SHANNON, FORMER OKLAHOMA STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Thank you.

GUTFELD: Nice (INAUDIBLE) sweater.

SHANNON: Well, thank you. Mr. Rogers called and he wanted it back.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. It's more like (INAUDIBLE) from taxi. Remember he used to wear that? Whose taxi wasn't it?

SHANNON: I don't know.

GUTFELD: I digress. I think that there is -- when General Milley was at that -- what was it? A hearing and he was said he wanted to get at the root of white rage. You kind of realized that maybe winning wars and keeping America safe was not really the priority.

SHANNON: No. OK. Well, first of all, my name is T.W. and my personal pronoun is cracker. That's the first thing I want to get out before we get started. But no, really, you know, this idea that the President of the United States would stand and tell people himself that the greatest threat to America is white supremacy. I mean, it almost is shocking. But absolutely -- after you think about it's really not shocking, right?

Because they have continued to press this lie that, you know, every single minority in this country is somehow oppressed by America. This is not the home of systemic racism. This is the home of systemic opportunity. And I think more people -- yes. And here's -- and here's my answer, you know, we're going to call this an immigration at some point. I would say, I've got a real foolproof plan for fixing immigration.

You take, you know, Obama, you take Michelle, you take Oprah, you take all of them, and you take them to the southern border and you let them explain of how awful a place this is, so that people will stop wanting to come because the reality is, if it was as bad as they say it is, you wouldn't have people clinging to airplanes trying to get here.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. It is true. It's like every -- the people are basically supporting America with their feet.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: By running in one direction toward it. If we were so awful, Carley, they'd be running away.

CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NATION HOST: Yes, you know, I -- and I've been reading a lot of the individual stories of what women are going through right now in Afghanistan, you know, the beatings in the streets are already happening, women are throwing their babies over fences. And, you know, it's hard not to put yourself in their shoes and think, why not meet -- like why am I so lucky to have this life and by the grace of God, we win the lottery just by being Americans.

And it's not just Afghanistan, it's North Korea, it's Cuba which is, unfortunately, out of the news. And the kids in that video, they've been taught to feel oppressed and it's cool to be the victim and some of them will grow out of it. Some of them won't. But the one woman that I do want to talk about, American woman is our vice president. And, you know, young women of color all over the world were supposed to look up to her.

And I just -- I can't stop thinking about what the young women of color in Afghanistan would be thinking right now. If they knew that she could say something for them, speak up for them. And she is choosing not to, she and President Biden came into the White House being the compassionate people.

They were going to bring compassion back to the White House. There was nothing compassionate about what's going on right now.

GUTFELD: And, you know, as a self-identified woman of color, I couldn't agree more. How dare you laugh?

SHANNON: Birthing person.

GUTFELD: I'm a birthing person. Although --

SHIMKUS: Self-identified birthing person of color. Yes. There you go.

GUTFELD: Yes. You should see what I birth in the bathroom. Kat.

TIMPF: Yes, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes. Well done in your recreation of Megan Rapinoe.

TIMPF: Thank you. Yes. Thank you. (INAUDIBLE) I love that. You guys should all come over. You guys are great. You did say she was a goalie though, she's not.

GUTFELD: What is she?

TIMPF: Well, you could tell by those pictures, they were showing her out on the field. Goalies don't do that. They're by the goal.

GUTFELD: I cannot believe that you're criticizing my sports acumen.

TIMPF: Well, I can because listen, I think she has a point. Because I've always found it empowering to say, look, I faced sexism. I've had certain trauma in my life. I don't like to be identified by that. I, you know, I'm going to work hard but it'd be so much easier to do the other thing.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

TIMPF: It didn't have to be true. For example, I'm a woman.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: You're a man, OK? You, you know, you make more money than I do. And, you know, that's not -- we're the -- we have the same height.

GUTFELD: True. It's true.

TIMPF: So it has to be gender. It could not be that you have decades more experience that this is your show, and I'm just the sidekick or that you have another successful show that you're on could not be that.

GUTFELD: No, no, no.

TIMPF: The gender. If I would say that. I would get so many retweets.

GUTFELD: You would.

TIMPF: That'd be cool. And I get sponsorships. But I can't be that stupid.

TIMPF: Yes, yes.

GUTFELD: All right. Well, I think we should take a break. I'm so excited.

All right. Well, I think we should take a break. I'm so excited.

You know what's coming up? Tucker Carlson is going to join us.

GUTFELD: Another star gets dumped for one supporting Trump. Actor Larry David recently confronted attorney Alan Dershowitz over his trump ties. The altercation happened at a grocery store in Martha's Vineyard, an island community still reeling from a recent birthday party super spreader event.

The story according to The New York Post which is owned by our parent company, Cheesecake Factory.

Apparently, Dershowitz greeted David who then walked away from him. That's when the Post source witnessed a verbal exchange. Quite intense, and wrote it down because it was so bizarre. So we're going to reenact it for you. We have -- I'll be playing the part of Dershowitz as I often do at home. Kat will be playing Larry David as she often does a children's birthday party.

So here we go. Larry, we could still talk, Larry.

TIMPF: No, no. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo. It's disgusting.

GUTFELD: He's my former student. I greet all of my former students that way. I can't greet my former students.

TIMPF: It's disgusting. Your whole enclave. It's disgusting. You're disgusting.

GUTFELD: End scene. Well done. I'm going to put that right up there with Glengarry Glen Ross.

Anyway, after that, David walked away and Dershowitz took off his t-shirt to reveal another shirt that said it's the constitution stupid, which he says his wife bought him because so many people misunderstood his decision to defend Trump. Dershowitz added that he'd been friends for many years with David until he began working with Trump.

It brings to mind a quote by Abraham Lincoln, who said, do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends? It's a fair point, unless you're dealing with actors.

You know, this is it -- I think this is something that has happened probably to all of us here. Maybe not you two because -- but like, you must

-- well, you must have like -- had had that question where somebody comes up to you. It was like, what happened to you?

CAIN: Oh, yes.

GUTFELD: Yes. Isn't that great? What do you say?

CAIN: First of all, we should clarify for the audience. The script you just read was factual. That wasn't a bit. That wasn't a bit. That was actually the exchange as reported which is comedic on its own.

GUTFELD: Should be in (INAUDIBLE)

(CROSSTALK)

CAIN: We need to say nothing more and Dershowitz ripping his shirt off, like a superhero and it says constitution underneath? I mean, this thing is amazing. Yes, no, Greg, I mean, I've spent years in what's called the mainstream media, I guess. Even if it's sports media, ESPN. And yes, it is disappointing. Most of this takes place online because that's where everybody's brave.

GUTFELD: Yes,

CAIN: Very rarely does it take place face to face like this did.

GUTFELD: Yes.

CAIN: But all of a sudden, because I have a disagreement with you. I have a different political idea than you. We can no longer be friends.

GUTFELD: Right, right. I actually don't mind losing those friends. But it's often - T.W., it's often not my friends. It's their spouses, and they get pissed off. And you say go -- it's kind of like when your -- when your mom tells you that you can't play with Billy anymore because something happened. It's like -- it's like the wife tells -- the wife tells her - wife tells her husband no, you can't play with Greg anymore because, you know, he -- Trump likes him or something like that.

But it shows kind of this weird thing where the hard left views politics on an emotional moral level. And therefore you're not just wrong, you're evil.

SHANNON: That was exactly right. And not only are you evil, but you had the leaders of the party telling their constituents to go out and harass --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHANNON: Maxine Waters challenging people at a rally to go and find conservatives and berate them. And really, that's not what this country is about. Listen, we have a lot of disagreements and we should. We're a free country. At least we have a free country. Hope we continue to be after the next election. But the reality is when we come together and we settle our differences, we do it at the election box.

That's how we do it and when it's over -- it's over you continue to campaign for your beliefs and your guy or your woman but you don't make it personal and that's what the left does. They do it all the time. And unfortunately, now they're getting caught on camera doing it. Now they're getting people reporting because of social media and it's a bad look. It is not a good look.

GUTFELD: And Kat, I think that the react -- the emotional reaction is a replacement for the intelligent reaction. We don't know how -- I mean, whenever I hear Larry David talk politics, it's kind of nonsensical but he has never really -- he doesn't care. It's just like -- it's so -- it's always emotional as opposed to factual. You've been through this.

TIMPF: Yes. I've been --

GUTFELD: Many times.

TIMPF: Many times.

GUTFELD: And you blame it on politics even though it's probably your personality.

TIMPF: Well, that's the thing that's shocking is because it's not my personality. I -- that is a reason alone. I -- the fact that I have a single friend is remarkable, I will acknowledge that. But, you know, when I saw this story, the first thing I thought, you know, Dershowitz has been in the news for some other star.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: I thought it was made because of that. No, it's because he had a different opinion on a legal issue that was in favor of Trump and even though he voted for Biden that it was -- that he had anything opinion that could have positively been about Trump that was too much and that's what I've gone through as well. Because, you know, I vote third party. I've always have, and so nothing has changed. But the same friends all of a sudden, that was unacceptable to them.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: And I get first made the mistake of when I got the question, what happened to you? Really to me like, what do you mean? Turn on the conversation? Now I don't. Now I'm going to say, what happened? I just go whip it.

GUTFELD: Yes. You're always -- I think when people do that they're trying to figure out why you didn't make their decision to blend.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: It's like you could -- why don't -- why do you -- why are you trying to stand out? How dare you stand out because now you're undermining my own decision to be with everybody else because we -- working at Fox, Carley is an unpopular decision. It -- have you ever noticed that?

SHIMKUS: Honestly, I've never run into anything like this before. Thank God. But --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- so tall.

SHIMKUS: I just rise above it all.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHIMKUS: You know, I was just thinking about what you just said about -- you hear what happened to Carrie Underwood?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Yes.

SHIMKUS: She liked a video that was against mask mandate. She liked a video on Twitter.

SHANNON: (INAUDIBLE)

SHIMKUS: Against mask mandate. That's all it took. She was trending on Twitter. People were criticizing her just because she liked the video. And the person who made that video said something like, how dare she likes something that they don't like? I said, that's an unforgivable sin. But the thing about this is that liberals really think that they show conservatives when they yell at them in public or try and cancel them. Trump wrote that hate all the way to the White House.

GUTFELD: Right. Yes.

SHIMKUS: One of the reasons he wanted 2016 is because he final -- people finally felt like he gave them a voice that was on uncancelable by the media. So people who act like Larry David, that's really where Trump gets all of his power.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's true. All right. Up next, Tucker Carlson stops by and later more leftovers to share. It's all the jokes we didn't use this week.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Millions of Americans crave his unvarnished renegade opinions. And like Dracula, he does his best work at night and hasn't aged in 100 years. Joining me now Author of the new book, "The Long Slide," and Host of "TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT," Tucker Carlson today and Tucker Carlson two months from now, it's Tucker Carlson.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Greg Gutfeld, ladies and gentlemen.

GUTFELD: Tucker, congrats on the new book. I just want to ask some personal questions before we get moving. Is it true that you wear khakis to bed?

CARLSON: No, but I hang them next to my bed on a nail. I get three days per pair.

GUTFELD: I remember when you were working at "FOX AND FRIENDS." I have a great story. Your clothes were so dirty. Your khakis were filthy. But the best story was I was at a bar in Midtown. Oh, it's like 1:00 am, I walk out and who's jogging at 1:00 am in Midtown? But Tucker Carlson, and you're jogging in sweatshirt and you're chewing gum while you're jogging? Is that a great story?

CARLSON: Always. It's hard to smoke when you run? You know what I mean?

GUTFELD: Did you, do you exercise in the middle of the night?

CARLSON: Well, I did when I had to host the show. Yes, I mean, I'm not a morning guy. So I would get up at three and bang out a run.

GUTFELD: That's insane.

CARLSON: And then go to work. You got to wake up, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, but it's that's incredible discipline to do that, because the body's just not ready for it. I know this isn't meaningful to other people.

But for me, I love hearing people doing weird things in the middle of the night because it makes me feel like I'm not completely weird.

Your book, you acknowledge one person, you acknowledge one person in your book, your publisher.

CARLSON: Yes.

GUTFELD: Why?

CARLSON: Jonathan Karp is the head of Simon and Schuster. I was under contract to write this book when Simon and Schuster cancelled Josh Hawley's book because they didn't like his politics and I felt kind of implicated in that because they were sending me money. So, I called, I called John Karp, who runs the company.

And I said, why did you do this? And he said, essentially, because we came under pressure from the Democratic Party, so we did it. And I said, I think that's disgusting. I think you're disgusting. And he said, we still have to write the book. And I said, OK, fine. I'm going to write about you, and I did. And I dedicated the book to him and watching him, as they say, in the acknowledgement, decline from, you know, a conventional open minded book editors interested in ideas and a robust conversation about those ideas to just another corporate sensor, whose job is to shut down any conversation that you know, threatens the people in charge is such a depressing and bewildering thing to watch. I mean, John Karp was never a genius to begin with. He's not inherently super impressive. He's a collector of merit badges, like so many people in charge.

GUTFELD: Yes.

CARLSON: But I never thought that he would have bet censorship. He's a book publisher.

GUTFELD: Is he?

CARLSON: I mean, the whole point of book publishing is to keep open the exchange of ideas, right? I mean, that's what it is, yet here he is censoring people.

GUTFELD: Where, where -- this is a really stupid question, where is Karp now? Is he running something, like running --

CARLSON: Yes, he runs Simon and Shuster.

GUTFELD: Yes, so technically --

CARLSON: Which published this book.

GUTFELD: and he's -- I owe him a book. So, I think he's actually doing quite well. He's a great guy. I have a book due. I think I have a book due at the end of this year, but it's not going to happen. Because I delivered it another book early. This is like crazy. But so yes, he's the guy that I

-- yes, he says he's the guy that -- so you know what? Tucker, I think you're being --

CARLSON: Yes, I'll give you his cellphone number if you want to text him.

GUTFELD: Yes, I think I should have a conversation. How has, OK, I was in the 90s. I was reading you I was editing, you know, Men's Health. I was in like, mainstream publications. And you were this kind of like, amazing writer writing all this great investigative reporting stuff. You had quite a name for yourself, it seems like so long ago, because you, you become something so different.

And I think both of us are like that, we both ran this weird parallel world, and then we became extremely close. And we bought that bed and breakfast in Vermont. But we don't really talk much anymore. My point is, how has the media change in your mind? In the past 30 years?

CARLSON: Well, let's become intolerant of free thinking. I mean, when we joined it, you know, I grew up around it, I always wanted to do it, because I had, you know, seen the life that my dad led. And it was a life surrounded by interesting people with cool ideas or bad ideas, but ideas.

And they were brave people who said that they thought and went and saw things that were interesting. So, history happening. It was it was a great kick, I thought, and there were a lot of people in it, who had those attitudes. None of whom I agreed with politically, but that didn't matter.

There was this spirit of free inquiry and, and of courage.

And the idea was we have the one job in America where you can say what you really think we're journalists like, that's our job is exercise the First Amendment and then I look up one morning, I go into cable television, I look around. And we work for a family that has traditional views on the First Amendment. They're in favor of it.

GUTFELD: Right.

CARLSON: But nobody else is in favor of it. And the next thing, I actually don't think I have changed very much. I have the same kind of attitudes I had 30 years ago. It's just that nobody else does. No, it's bizarre -- it's, it's so weird.

GUTFELD: Yes. And the weirdness is, is that right now, the and I always play this as my flaw is that the, the writers that I look up to now were writers that I didn't look up to back when I was ideological, when I always looked at the other side. So whether it's Matt Taibbi, or -- I used to get in fights with Glenn Greenwald on the Huffington Post.

CARLSON: Oh, me too.

GUTFELD: And it was just so silly and stupid. And it's so ironic that they are, they'd be -- they were the best of the left. And now they're the best of the right. And it's not like they changed. Is that weird?

CARLSON: No, that's exactly. That's exactly right. And I think what happened was, all the irrelevant issues kind of faded away. I mean, sort of who cares?

GUTFELD: Yes.

CARLSON: If they're coming for your right to speak freely, if it's becoming totalitarian, if you have to violate your own conscience to live here. If you have to take medicine, you don't want or need at gunpoint to keep your job, what? I mean, that's a whole new level of coercion. So, the issues have really changed they become fundamental and what's left are the people who believe in fighting for the basics.

And it turns out, you know, two of the best and the bravest happened to be on the left, Greenwald and Taibbi, both of whom I despised. You know, for the 90s both of whom attacked me at great length. Matt Taibbi wrote like a whole, you know, 8000-word essay about how I was evil.

GUTFELD: Right.

CARLSON: I don't care, actually. Because all I care about is the bravery required to defend the Bill of Rights. And if it's left to those guys, more power to them, I subscribe to -- I dropped my New York Times subscription, and I subscribed to both of those guys on Substack, and I'm proud to say that.

GUTFELD: Yes, they're both excellent writers. And they're just the last point because I got a roll. You -- when you say, I don't care, the reason why you say you don't care is because you're, you're probably the happiest person in media, from what I can gather, like, that must drive your critics crazy, because they get so angry by you, and you're laughing all the time.

You have more, you have more fun than anybody, right?

CARLSON: Well, I wouldn't know what they think because I don't have a TV and I hate the Internet. I try not to go on it.

GUTFELD: There you go.

CARLSON: I mean, it's just it's just poison. I mean, why would you give people who are emotionally incompetent and motivated by malice control over your emotional state, right?

GUTFELD: That is so true.

CARLSON: I can literally. I have no respect for them. I could care less what they say about me. My job is to be faithful to the people I love.

There are a lot of those and to be happy and I am.

GUTFELD: I think he's talking about me. All right, Tucker. The book is called "The Long Slide." It's a -- you're obviously a great writer, and it's, it's going to be my remaining summer reading. If I can remember how to read. Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Good to see you, Greg. Up next as a plastic barrier make you happier?

GUTFELD: Did that plastic barrier protect you from a carrier or just make things look scarier? Now, that's a rhyme. You've heard we're in the middle of a deadly global pandemic that will last in perpetuim. Kat, that means forever. And as such plastic barriers have become ubiquitous.

Kat, that means they're everywhere. But how well do they really work? Kat, work means to expend effort or be effective. Turns out they're as effective as Joe Biden as evacuating a foreign airport. Says the New York Times, the barriers can stop big droplets injected during coughs and sneezes from splattering on others, but COVID-19 spreads largely through unseen aerosol particles, which is exactly how Dana Perino moves around the office.

Meanwhile, police in Hawaii busted this Florida couple for allegedly using fake vax cards to get onto the island, proving you can take the couple out of Florida but you can't take the Florida out of their police report.

Authorities bid them aloha then bid them aloha, because aloha means hello and goodbye. All right. Carley, what do you think?

CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NATION HOST: Well, I can't believe it was the New York Times that wrote that report.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHIMKUS: Speaking out against a Coronavirus protection device. Do you think they're going to get kicked off Twitter?

GUTFELD: I hope not.

SHIMKUS: Oh, my gosh how dare they?

GUTFELD: I know.

SHIMKUS: The thing about the plastic barriers. You just have to think about it. Like, say for instance, you're sitting down at a restaurant and somebody smoking next to you and there's a plastic barrier in between. Are you still going to smell the smoke? Yes, so they don't work?

GUTFELD: Oh, God, because I thought when the plastic barriers were up, Kat, it protected people from my flatulence.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: That's also not true. Plus they're gross. They do get boogers on them.

GUTFELD: Yes, they do.

TIMPF: I hate to be a diva. But when I go out to eat, I prefer not to do so next to a booger wall.

GUTFELD: Booger wall. That was my favorite oasis. T.W., what do you think?

T.W. SHANNON (R-OK), FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Well, I think you know, they're taking this hard approach against this couple, this poor couple that was trying to do the right thing and maybe got caught up with it. I wish they took that same approach with the illegals coming across our southern border. I mean, at the end of the day, at the end of the day, medical tyranny is still tyranny. And that's exactly what this body of administration is trying to push on the American people. And if we don't stand up, I'm afraid we're going to have a lot more of it.

GUTFELD: Medical tyranny, my new book with.

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: With the, with the current climate when it comes to the COVID crisis, they're going to throw the book at that couple. They're going to press the highest charges possible, that couples going to wish, wish that they rioted on January 6th, because that and then you know how they're going after those. Those, those people on January 6, and that's going to be light because COVID has gotten everyone completely out of their mind.

SHIMKUS: (INAUDIBLE) I think. The girl is very pretty. I mean, so she goes to jail --

TIMPF: You should be a judge.

SHIMKUS: You're pretty.

GUTFELD: Next. All right. Up next, we put some jokes on ice, and now they're twice as nice.

GUTFELD: We cover lots of stories every week on this show. And we sometimes write jokes about those stories, so many, in fact, we just don't have time to use them off. Sometimes they suck. But lucky, those jokes get a second chance right here in their own segment time once again for.

ANNOUNCER: "GREG'S LEFTOVERS."

GUTFELD: Leftover, sometimes they're good sometimes not so much. But you never know until you dig in. Here we go. United Airlines is telling its flight attendants not to duct tape unruly passengers to their seats. Most of the flight attendants I dated just use handcuffs. The good news about the United memo crying babies can still be stowed in the overhead compartment. The memo has also prompted the Pentagon to consider duct taping the steps to Air Force One.

United Airlines sent a memo reminding employees not to restrain unruly passengers using rolls of duct tape, or as Frontier Air calls them seatbelts.

In a show of solidarity spirit aircrews promised to restrain passengers using staplers.

Race faker and reality show washed out Rachel doll is always launching and OnlyFans site promising among other things photos of her feet, which are still sore from when she marched to Selma.

Ruby, proving that behind every great woman is a fake black woman. She said she's grateful for the fan support and couldn't have done it without affirmative action. Meanwhile, only fans announced they're banning explicit content, especially anything promoting violence and lack of consent. In an unrelated story, Andrew Cuomo has deleted, deleted his Paypal account.

Last week MSNBC Host Chuck Todd said Joe Biden's greatest strength against Donald Trump in the campaign was the idea that he's been around the block.

Now you see Biden around the block it means he's wandered away from his home care.

A president who's been around the block but can't find the door to the White House. And now Joe's greatest strength is knowing through a warm scoop of mint chocolate chip. Joe's been around the block all right and 50 years later, he still doesn't know where he is.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden referred to Monday's Kabul Airport fiasco was happening four or five days ago. Honest mistake, he was asleep the whole time.

NBC recently posted a controversial terror threat graphic including opposition to COVID measures claims of election fraud and religious holidays as potential warning signs. I would have added flying airplanes into buildings but what do I know?

To address New York City's grand problem, Mayor de Blasio plans to give violent offenders a grand a month. Don't think of this as bribing gangbangers not to commit crimes, think of it as guaranteed basic income for murderers.

The TSA has extended the mass mandate for travelers through next January.

The only exception is for travelers entering the U.S. illegally through the southern border.

The Las Vegas Raiders will require vaccinations for home games this season.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets will require their fans to bring barf bags.

And since it's Vegas doctors also recommend a few shots of penicillin.

Study out of Yale found people post expressions of moral outrage so they can enjoy the likes and shares since it's a Yale study outrageous include dropping your shrimp fork at a black tie event, or dating a girl from Swarthmore.

A Yale study found people make extreme posts online just to get tons of likes and shares. So, I'm enjoying the retweets of my nude pics of Stuart Varney.

A Yale study found that women who told bad jokes were still judged less severely than men whose jokes bombed, which is good news for some of the most vulnerable citizens. I think I proved my point there.

A recent Fox News poll shows 59 percent of Democratic registered voters had a positive view of socialism over Capitalism. While a whopping 78 percent of Democratic voters said what's Capitalism? 100 percent hung up when they heard this poll was from Fox News. Although two weeks ago, they had a positive view of Andrew Cuomo. That's why it cut.

Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders is trying to sell a $3.5 trillion budget bill to address wealth inequality. That's harder to sell than his

$500,000 beach house.

And finally, Twitter says the Taliban can stay on the platform if they obey the rules and under. In other words, Taliban officials can keep posting misogynistic and homophobic statements. As long as they don't question the CDC's mask guidelines. Don't go away. We'll be right back.

GUTFELD: Thanks to Carley Shimkus, T.W. Shannon, Will Cane, Kat, our studio audience and you. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld, and I love you America. The king of the night.

