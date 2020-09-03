Gutfeld on Nancy Pelosi's visit to the hair salon

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," September 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams, Dan Bongino, and Emily Compagno. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. President Trump on the ground in Kenosha, Wisconsin, today while Joe Biden is off the campaign trail and being criticized for avoiding the media.

The president announcing millions of dollars in aid to Kenosha after surveying damage caused by unrest, he also met with law enforcement. Take a look here.

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: We must give far greater support to our law enforcement. It's all about giving them additional support. We have to condemn the dangerous, anti-police rhetoric. It's getting more and more -- it's very unfair. This is sharp contrast to those who want to slash police funding, oppose using the National Guard, and want to hire radical judges and prosecutors who will release rioters, looters, and criminals.

I think peaceful protesting is fantastic. I think it's great. But by and large, this is not a peaceful protest.

PERINO: And after attacking President Trump during a speech in Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign needling Biden for not taking questions afterwards, tweeting in part, since July 19, Joe Biden has answered 131 questions from the press. President Trump has answered 838 questions. I have to say, the 131 questions answered by Biden, that actually surprised me.

That number was much higher than I would've guessed. There were more jelly beans in the jar than I would've expected. Greg, the president's trip today was really focused on the victims of the looting and the rioting, the business owners that ended up with their life in shattered, through no fault of their own.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. Well, first off, the thing about Joe is he actually thinks he is Judge Judy and the basement is his courtroom. He doesn't take any questions. I'm not --- it's all off limits. All right, people are going to say, oh, look at Trump taking advantage of this for a political purpose. He has been offering help for months.

The Democrats, unfortunately, have painted themselves into a corner. They couldn't be seen accepting help from Trump because then they would align themselves with the president. So instead, what they did was they aligned themselves with the rioters, which was predicted here on the show. So there -- we had to sit there and wonder how far they are willing to let their cities collapse before they actually put their ego aside and say yes.

We don't want our cities to burn anymore. You've got Ted Wheeler's apartment complex almost set on fire by rioters. So yes, they are coming to your house. What I do like a lot is watching the media get the message to do lots of stories with peaceful photos of people on bicycles in parks, or people walking and eating ice cream.

It's, like, see, it's not so bad, as if showing that makes you forget that the charitable lodge is picking through rubble right now, trying to find rare artifacts that were destroyed in the looting in Kenosha, that there are people whose building -- whose homes were attacked or buildings that were burned and looted.

But if you show a little picture of, like, a young couple rollerblading through a park, that never really happens.

PERINO: The pictures make a difference. Dan, the governor and the mayor of Wisconsin -- the mayor of Kenosha and the governor of Wisconsin said please, Mr. President, don't come. We think it will make it worse. We need these assets to be able to take care here, but what our reporters were told on the ground from several different people that they talked to said they welcome the president's visit because they need the attention.

They need help rebuilding. And they want to know that they are not going to be forgotten.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. I mean, what a shame that the country we live in today is so hyper-partisan, largely due to the media, by the way, that you can't even have a sitting U.S. president show up in what's a disaster zone to comfort people, pretty disgusting, right? I mean, remember Chris Christie, a Republican governor, welcomed Barack Obama right before an election.

Remember that? I mean, you know, I don't remember many liberals complaining about that one. But here's the thing. You know, Greg is right about this too. These media elitists who are contributing to this problem, I saw a guy from the Washington Post. He tweeted out the other day. Look, Washington, D.C., is just peachy, showing a picture of one of the cherry blossoms outside of bloom, you know?

And it's just more indicative of how the media -- the double standard here. I mean, if you went to a tea party rally back in 2012 or earlier, Dana, and there was a matchbook thrown in a garbage can, it was like a riot, everybody's going to die, stay away, lunatic tea party fringer, white supremacist, Nazi's, stay away, it's going to be a massacre, right?

PERINO: That was almost a direct quote, too.

BONGINO: Yes. I think I should've put air quote, the dreaded air quotes around it. But with these rallies, I'm talking about what happens in the day. What happens in the day most of the time is a peaceful protest most of the time. At night, it is overwhelmingly violent mobs. I just walked through one at the RNC after the Trump acceptance speech.

They covered it on Fox and Friends. It was threats to rape my wife, to make me watch. That was cute, calling her the b word. They followed us for about two miles. And they harassed us the whole time. We will meet you at the hotel in the morning. I mean, these are peaceful protests. And you know what? To any liberals out there who are going to say no, no, they were peaceful people there.

You just missed them. No, there were 25 people following us. And let me tell you, Dana, how many people said hey, maybe leave them alone and let them go back to their hotel in peace. How many did you think stopped them? The answer is zero. They all jumped in. Nobody stopped them. So hard pass on the peaceful protests.

PERINO: Juan, the Blake family is also reeling there. They are incredibly upset. They are asking for the protests to be peaceful. They said they wouldn't have wanted any of the rioting or the looting, that that wasn't what they were looking for. What do you think about the president's visit today?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think the Blake family has been consistent. They've said from the start they don't want any part of it. And Joe Biden's said much of the same yesterday, Dana, that looting, violence, burning, that is not good. And those people should be arrested. And they should be prosecuted. What we are talking about here is peaceful protests.

And I must say. I attended a very peaceful protest with grandchildren after this thing first started and didn't have that experience. I think that there is a difference. And, you know, there are moments when you have violence and we have to acknowledge that. But at the same time, the majority of this has not been about violence or that kind of bad behavior.

It's really about people saying we are standing up for social justice and racial equality in this country. I just want to jump in on what you were talking about with the interviews, Dana. Because I agree with you, I think Biden could do more interviews. He's really reached out through speeches, like the one he gave yesterday, in which he said the president, you know, is often fomenting violence for political advantage and made it very clear.

He sees him as someone who is spurring trouble in the country. But I think Joe Biden might want to do more in terms of as the campaign heats up. Now, on the other hand, Donald Trump is all over TV. Just last night on Laura Ingraham, and he gets, you know, himself into some odd situations. They're talking about people in black uniforms boarding planes like some kind of shadow conspiracy.

Laura said to him it sounds like a conspiracy, Mr. President. And then he said with regard to someone shooting -- the police shooting a black man in the back, well, police make mistakes. It's like a great golfer choking at a golf tournament. You know, he missed the putt. I'm like, wow, why would he say such a thing? It just -- you know, I don't think that helps him.

PERINO: Well, people -- right there is a contrast, right? You do a lot of interviews or you don't do many interviews. I was surprised, Emily, today the Biden campaign called a full lid at 9:30 this morning. When you call a full lid that means that you are not going to see that candidate for the rest of the day. I'm, like, it's kind of early to call it a day.

But maybe they think that this is working for them. Maybe you could put this in a broader context for us, how this is -- how the violence in some of the cities in America might be affecting that campaign.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Sure, absolutely. I think it's clear that the Biden campaign strategy is to put a lid on any type of questions that they don't have a type of predictability to, that they can't off the bat have some type of narrative, of messaging, of script for. And to answer your broader question, Dana, when you are in an emergency, you don't care where the help comes from.

You just need help. I spent this last week just outside of Portland. And the people there aren't talking about federal resources. They are talking about recalling Mayor Wheeler. They are talking about Governor Brown's feeble law-enforcement plan she created without the input of law enforcement. They're talking about the commonly accepted hours they can drive safely into the city to get errands done.

I have friends who work in law enforcement there and live outside the city. And they had so-called protesters show up to their home three different times while their kids were home. That is not right. So for the governor of Wisconsin to weigh in on Kenosha to speak for all of the people in his state and say that the president is not welcome there, to speak for those people whose businesses have burned, for the communities who continue to suffer, for those whose calls to 911 went unanswered, that just shows how ineffective and disconnected he is.

And it illustrates how the lack of credibility of all of these local leaders continue to show in the face of what ordinary people continue to face.

PERINO: All right, good discussion. We're just getting started here on THE FIVE. Next, New York City Mayor, Bill De Blasio -- De Blasio doubling down on promises to tax the rich while residents continue to flee his city, and Greg is going to take that on next on THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: What to do when your tax base flees your city. If you are left wing lurch, you promise to tax whoever stays more.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You really want to change things in this city, then everyone better change a lot of the way we live more foundationally. If you just talk about it and feel self-satisfied, god bless you. That's not actually going to change things. What changes things is redistribution of wealth. Tax the wealthy at a much higher level.

And just feel like this is a lot of cocktail party comfort going on rather than people honestly dealing with this issue. Help me tax the wealthy. Help me redistribute wealth. Help me build affordable housing in white communities if you want desegregation.

GUTFELD: This is what happens when you elect a commie who can't do math. Not only do they spread deadly beliefs, they can't even pay for them. It's the downward spiral of leftism, dragging everyone down with it. And here's how it's done. One, take over a city that was kicking butt, thanks to Republicans, two, reverse policies that created the success and enact those that foster disaster.

Three, funnel the money to pet projects instead of improving quality of life. Four, very important, vilify police, which drives early retirements way up and recruitment way down. Five, drive out investment due to uncertainty, fear, and regulation. Six, when people leave, tax whoever is dumb enough to still be here, me. Watch the tax base of -- operate. Bonus points, do this during a pandemic.

So I got to ask, why are we still here? I don't understand it. When city leaders can't protect as stores are looted and burned and then they deny reality afterwards, I did a one minute search. Thousands of articles with statistics showing sharp increases in violent crime, but in NYC alone, murders up 34 percent, shootings 87 percent, burglaries 43, and people are home.

I could cite specifics, children shot dead, mad men attacking people with bricks and spears, and attempted daytime rape in a safe subway spot. I could go on but who is listening? Not the Dems or their mouthpieces who mocked this misery.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they're going to take your country away, and they are taking down the statues --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Crime is rising --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh my, gosh, it's so bad. De-funding the police, it's like --

GUTFELD: Now, six weeks later, how their tune has changed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping that it'll go away. Joe Biden maybe afraid to do it, I'm not sure, maybe he won't. Maybe he is. He's got to address it. What's happening now is happening under Donald Trump's watch. The rioting has to stop. Chris, as you know, and I know, it's showing up in the polling. It's showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing right now that is sticking.

GUTFELD: Wow, that is amnesia. My, how things change, though, when it impacts them politically, which is why the only way to make them care is to call them out, than throw the politicians out, or leave for saner parts. Tennessee, Idaho, Wyoming, just don't bring your left wing BS with you. Part of America still needs to function.

So Emily, it's as if Mayor De Blasio is inventing new ways to be the worst mayor ever. It's like he thinks, no, if I'm going to go out in a blast, I'm going to make myself really look, look, look awful.

COMPAGNO: Right, like -- he's running out of ideas. I will say that the fiscal rot in New York City runs deep. We know that that city sees residence's income as its own income. And the city itself has an income tax, right, in addition to the state from which they collect over $11 billion. And every dollar of that goes toward covering the -- about 80,000 city employees' payroll, every dollar of that.

And don't forget about the open the books expose, where we all learned that the city spends over $2 billion a year on overtime. So that city is a rotting cesspool. And we don't need that ridiculous mayor to continue to show us. I will say one word really quickly on the moving element, though, because I already moved from California.

And it breaks my heart to see that state continue to crumble. If you're given the choice or an opportunity to actually exercise sovereignty and a choice over your tax dollars and how they are spent or the health of your community. Like, investing in law enforcement and safety and free speech and property and all of those things we hold dear. Damn right you're going to exercise it, and absolutely, I would move.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Dan, you are from New York. Is it ever going to come back? Are you an optimist or a pessimist?

BONGINO: No, I'm a pessimist, sorry. I just don't have any faith in humanity left at all. I love you guys, though. And ladies, you're great.

BONGINO: Having said that -- here's why, though, Greg. I actually have a reason for this. You know, liberals are just immune to facts. It's like at an early age they get, like, a vaccine and facts just can't penetrate or something, right? It's not like we haven't tried economic redistribution, the millionaires' tax before. I took a few notes.

France tried it. Remember that, 75 percent tax. You had 10,000 people fled the country. My home state of Maryland where I used to live, tried that too. The millionaire's tax cost the state -- cost. For liberals, that means they lost money, $1.7 billion, 31,000 people left. We've tried this stuff. But what's particularly infuriating about this, and this is my message to the Republican Party and everyone else.

I don't owe you squat, OK? So the liberals out there, let me just be crystal clear. And I wish a party candidate would get up and say I don't know you a damn thing. I owe you to pay for the Constitutional of government because I live here too. But I don't owe you squat. I don't owe you my money. You're not entitled to my money.

If you are in able-bodied human being with two legs, functioning organs and a body, get off your caboose, remove your rump from the chair and go to work. Get a job. I don't owe you anything. Nobody owes you anything. The world doesn't owe you anything. And I just wish the Republican Party would stand up against this stupid redistribution argument and say we are not helping here. People need to work. That's what makes them better off.

GUTFELD: Well, I will say this. I'm glad that book, Overcoming Shyness, that I lent you, has really worked.

BONGINO: Yes, it worked really well. That was a big problem.

GUTFELD: Hey. So Juan, can't progressives and socialists admit that for them to indulge their dreams, they need capitalists? And if you keep driving capitalists out, you're going to run out of the money. There is a dog barking.

PERINO: Sorry, first time in the whole pandemic, first time in the whole pandemic.

WILLIAMS: It's OK. It's OK. I'm going to share time with Jasper, Dana. I'm a Jasper fan. But Greg, I think differently about this than you and Dan, because I think populists on the left and the right think that these big companies at Wall Street really took advantage of the little guy, especially after 2009, and that, you know, too big to fail and these companies and the executives getting these exorbitant golden parachutes and the like.

That is not fair to the average working American who saw their salaries, you know, stagnate. So that's one argument. But let me just say much more broadly about New York City. You know, I'm from New York. I love New York. And I think anybody who says, oh, New York is going down the tubes. I'll take that bet. I'll take that bet now.

People took that bet in the 70s. Oh, there's economic problems in New York. Remember, Ford told New York City dropped dead? Then after 9/11, people said New York is never coming back. You know what? It's like betting against the stock market. The stock market may have a dip, but long term, the stock market goes up. And New York is going to go up again.

BONGINO: Because it's not run by liberals.

GUTFELD: Giuliani. I was going to say that --

GUTFELD: -- for complementing Giuliani.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm a New York guy.

PERINO: That might be --

PERINO: -- but I think you have to look to the next generation that would come in and try to figure a way to do it right. I do want to tell you this, though. I don't know if New York will try this. But listen to something that California is floating. They have so many people leaving that what they have decided to do is to go back and tax previous earnings, so previous earnings and your accumulated wealth from before you left.

So this truly is Hotel California. You can check in, but now apparently you can't leave even if you have a U-Haul.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I think you need to rerecord that Eagle's classic, Dana, and incorporate the facts you just mentioned. All right, Joe Biden can't keep his story straight on what he thinks about fracking. That's ahead on THE FIVE.

BONGINO: Joe Biden's record being called into question once again, after going back and forth on how progressive he really is. Here's what Joe is now saying about fracking after being attacked by President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: But it wasn't that long ago when Biden was saying this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking in a Biden administration?

BIDEN: No. We would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated, and no more subsidies for either one of those.

BERNIE SANDERS (D) FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm talking about stopping fracking as soon as we can. Now if, buts, and maybes about. I'm talking about --

(CROSSTALK)

BIDEN: I would not stop fracking. I'd gradually move away from fracking. I would just not do more fracking on federal lands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, Dan, I think politicians often say one thing to an audience in the primaries and say something a little different in the general. So in the primaries, I think he was catching up to Bernie Sanders and saying, hey, you know what. We're not going to have fracking with an emphasis there on private lands, right?

No fracking on private lands. But then, he now -- I'm getting confused here, but in the primaries, he says, no fracking on private -- no fracking in general, but what he was talking about was on public lands.

And now he's emphasizing that he would, in fact, a lot -- not have fracking on government land, but allow it on private land. So, he emphasizes one thing in the primaries and another thing in the general, the distinction being between public and private lands. But I mean, you see this on the other side, Trump's not exactly saying, you know what, we've got COVID under control, or I'm going to fix healthcare in a couple days. That stuff's all gone.

BONGINO: That was an interesting deflection, Juan. Why is it always about Trump every time? I mean, it was a simple segment here, right? Greg, one of the --

WILLIAMS: Well, they're politicians.

BONGINO: -- is making my point, but President Trump in the primary set a lot of things and pretty much stuck to it. Biden seems to be flip-flopping just about everything right now, including his comment about redirecting funding away from the police where he said, absolutely.

GUTFELD: You just hate the distinction. Trump is not a politician, Biden is. Joe is treating the democratic left like a one-night stand. You know, he made all these promises to get them in the sack. Now, let's see you later Bernie, and here's some cab fare.

But when you lead a life in which all you're trying to do is get political power, you become -- Joe is essentially a weather vane with hair plugs. And unfortunately, the wind is blowing from the left, mostly from Bernie and AOC, but he's painted himself in a corner. He got prog's support by veering left, but he needs American votes, so he's got to get back to the middle. But if he gets back to the middle, then he starts sounding like Trump, and then the left, his left-wing allies will burn will bury him alive or dead. I'm not sure which.

BONGINO: So Dana, you've done Communications at the highest level. I mean, the problem I think liberals have now -- I mean, any politician. I should say liberal, but any politician, specially Biden, when they lie is it's on tape. And you know, if Walter Cronkite didn't mention it 30 years ago, it didn't happen.

Now, you can just go to YouTube and watch Joe Biden say, no, no, I'm going to ban fracking and say he's not going to ban fracking kind of an issue now.

PERINO: Yes, technology has been a great leveling for Conservatives and Republicans when it comes to the media. I do think that there's another example that you could see where the media helped paper over, something that Joe Biden said in which he said, elect me and your taxes are going to go up. It's pretty incredible moment, right? But what happened was when the Trump campaign put that in an ad, PolitiFact came out and said, no, no, no, no, no, he didn't mean that. He didn't mean that.

But that's not really fact-checking, that's just basically papering over something that would be unpopular in a general election campaign.

BONGINO: Emily, your thoughts?

COMPAGNO: Right. This is just like Hillary's comment in 2016 where she said we're going to put a lot of coal miners out of business. Both nominees said it, both wish they hadn't, and both campaigns spent a lot of time trying to clean it up. But here, Biden is trying to blame Trump for lying over it, but that just creates more fodder that can prove him wrong.

All that needs to play is one commercial of a montage like we just did with all of its fracking answers in Pennsylvania, and he'll be down in flames.

BONGINO: Yes. When you're explaining, you are losing. Coming up, the fight over reopening schools is far from over, plus what Dr. Fauci is now saying.

WILLIAMS: The battle to reopen American schools playing out and communities across the country. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is calling for schools to be flexible. She writes in an op-ed "No one's suggesting that every single child must be behind a desk or in a classroom, or that health realities on the ground won't cause temporary disruptions. We do, however, believe that as a rule, schools must be open for in-person learning as an option for the families who want it or who need it."

Dana, I just wanted to pick up on that idea and say, I think most parents would like to have their children back in school, but no one's going to put a child back in a situation where they may be in danger. Do you agree?

PERINO: Right. Anyway, I just don't think that this -- there's no easy answer, I don't think, for this. It depends on where you are. Like if you're in Wyoming, for example, in-person learning could make a lot of sense. Now, if you're in a place where there's a lot of cases and you might be concerned, maybe not.

But I don't know how this is going to work with parents trying to keep track of OK, this kid goes to school Monday and Wednesday and this kid goes Tuesday, Thursday, and then this and then that. And then you have the oldest siblings trying to do their schoolwork but also babysitting their younger ones.

For single moms, single parents, I don't know what they do. It's just -- it's really tough. I don't envy any of the parents in this I feel sorry for the students. They feel like they're missing out. But I do hope that Americans can pull together, help these kids, help teachers, help everybody try to get through this in the best way possible.

WILLIAMS: I think that's good advice, though. So, Emily, you know, it's almost like state by state, district by district. Dr. Anthony Fauci said, you have different zones have different levels of coronavirus exposure, so people have to make different plans that no one answer.

COMPAGNO: That's exactly right, Juan. And I think what troubles me so much, the cities and states with these failing public school systems and the ones that are dealing especially with those compounding issues, it reminds me of the prison system where once you have insight into it, you realize the dearth and you are forever affected by it.

So among all this squabbling, I just hope that it's sort of revealed nationally that a lot of these school districts -- like take New York, for example, there's 114,000 homeless children, 200,000 with disabilities, and that's an addition to their crumbling buildings and the crippling teacher unions that they have. All of these compounding issues, that's what these guys are facing.

So moving forward, that's why it's so crucial to have school choice that these parents who can vote about it will, and also for us to acknowledge just that continually lagging in place we have internationally. And I know that was a bit of a tangent, but I think this is what this COVID situation is revealing for all of us.

WILLIAMS: Right. So, Greg, you know, it's a -- it's a situation that can quickly become politicized. But I just note that in New York City, you know, Governor Cuomo back in the spring wanted to close the schools, Mayor De Blasio in New York City wanted to keep them open for some of the reasons, Emily said, and that's Democrats. So, I think people all over just are trying to figure this out. What's your take?

GUTFELD: I think there's an opportunity here that is huge. Here's the big picture. Think about how nuts this is. Before the -- even before the pandemic, there are probably 130,000 teachers teaching the same algebra class, 130,000 of the same class every day. We do THE FIVE, once a day at 5:00 p.m. for three and a half million people. What's nuts and what makes sense? We don't have 130,000 panels going around doing the exact same show wherever.

We don't, we don't need this model anymore. It's not working. That's what Emily's talking about. It is revealing the corruption of this model. We could actually fundamentally change education right now, using the pandemic. Treat it the way -- we don't -- you don't make a million movies, you make one movie and you show it to a million people. We need to break the teacher's unions and embraces innovation of remote learning and get -- we could actually free the minds of a generation.

I say it again and again. The first person to figure this out is going to be not a billionaire, but a trillionaire. Peloton did to the gym what we can do to brick and mortar schools. The person who gets there first is going to be bigger than me.

WILLIAMS: Well, well, Dan, I was just listening to what Greg was saying. And I was thinking boy, parents think that kids getting together is pretty good. And I understand the dangers at the moment, but where do you come down on all of this?

BONGINO: Well, you know, it's interesting. People say, we got to follow the science. And then when you present them science that contrasts with their worldview, they don't like it. The science on kids as spreaders is pretty crystal clear. They get actual studies on this stuff. Kids are not super spreaders and have very low risk from this virus. That's just a fact.

If that fact troubles you, then I'm sorry you have problem with the word fact. Now, you have kids going back to school. Why are we're ruining these kids' lives for a virus that's very dangerous to people with comorbidities and older but not very dangerous to them. I still haven't gotten the same answer from a rational person why exactly we're doing that.

WILLIAMS: All right, stick around. More of THE FIVE common right here for you.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. Has quarantining made you a better person? Two- thirds of Americans say they've made positive changes in their lives and a majority say that all the alone time gave them a chance to self-reflect and pick up some new hobbies like learning about wine. OK, Dan, so are you fluent in French?

BONGINO: Fluent, I'm sometimes barely fluent in English. It depends on a Friday night how much Casamigos tequila I've had. But I know this is this hasn't made me any better at all. I work out of my house, my gym is in my house, everything. I forgot the outside world even exists before I went to the RNC this weekend. So no, this is a push for me. Nothing is changed at all.

COMPAGNO: Greg, I think you might have something to say.

GUTFELD: Think the last -- the last sentence you said was like learn about wine. This poll was paid for by Coravin which makes wine openers. So basically, they're saying this pandemic is a good thing. This pandemic is a good thing because people are at home buying more wine and need more bottle openers. So that's what this whole thing was about is to get people to buy more wine, which I'm for.

COMPAGNO: OK, fine. The truth behind it, Juan, but did you use it to better yourself in any way, that being said?

WILLIAMS: Yes. You know what, it just made me very appreciative of good health because I just want to protect health. I think I'm more aware of people who are important to me, you know, family, people who love, and most of all God's blessings. I mean, this is a tough time. A lot of people getting depressed and upset, Emily, and you know, you should stop and say, you know, thank God for this day.

COMPAGNO: Well said, Juan. I agree. Dana, what about you?

PERINO: I feel like I can't top that. But I did something that Greg has been trying to encourage me to do for years, which is I got a handle on my schedule, because well, I was forced to. But I was so over scheduled outside of work with commitments for dinners and events and parties and things like that, that it was overwhelming me. And so now I haven't had that and I feel a lot better for it.

COMPAGNO: Those are all good things. OK, so next, another story we're following. Some good news about flying during the pandemic. Delta and American Airlines are following United's lead and scrapping their dreaded ticket change fees. OK, Juan, how do you feel about that? They say they're going to be more flexible. That's how in part that they defended it. What do you think about that?

WILLIAMS: Did you see Greg, gesticulating and jumping before in that last discussion? I want -- I feel that way about this. Because I get so upset because you know sometimes I'm late at the airport -- at the airport, and then they want to charge me for changing it. I think it's a rip-off. It's worse than the baggage fees.

COMPAGNO: Nice. Dana, what are your thoughts?

PERINO: I think it's responding to consumer demand. This was the number one requested thing for the airlines to change when they were doing customer surveys. That was what the United Airlines CEO said. I hope that they can keep it permanent because these change fees had become part of the revenue stream.

But now that United has done it and the other airlines have followed suit, Southwest Airlines already did this, hopefully, this is a good thing for consumers.

COMPAGNO: Greg, what about those millions and millions and millions we've all paid in past change fees, does it a little bit choppier hide?

GUTFELD: It takes more than that to chop my hide. But you know what, fees are designed as disincentives. They're disincentives, so I'm for fees. Like, if you show up wearing leggings or dress like you're flying to a slumber party, pay a fee. If you applaud -- if you applaud when the plane lands, I hate that. You pay a fee.

PERINO: Pay a fee.

GUTFELD: If your party demands that you take up more of the -- of the armrest, you pay a fee. If you smell like food, like the food that you just ate, pay a fee.

COMPAGNO: Dan, round us up here.

BONGINO: Well, listen, Juan and I may disagree on politics but I'm with him 100 percent on this one. I'm at least $10,000 in on over the last 10 years in flights I've never taken. I'm serious, at least $10,000, so I'm with you, Juan. There you go.

WILLIAMS: Way to go -- way to go, Dan.

COMPAGNO: All right, guys, stay with us. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Juan, what you got?

WILLIAMS: Well, Dana, I think it's time to praise two giants of their professions, both of whom died over the last few days. John Thompson, the Georgetown University basketball coach who won the NCAA championship in 1984, died Sunday at age 78. And on Friday night, actor Chadwick Boseman, passed away at the age of 43.

Boseman's death really was a surprise because he was so young. Take a look at him in the blockbuster movie Black Panther where he played the role of the fictional king of an African nation called Wakanda.

That's the 14th highest-grossing film of all time, folks. He also starred in movies about James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson. In order to honor him, in fact, the Jackie Robinson movie called 42 is going to be released in a few days at AMC theaters. Boseman's death has called attention to the rising occurrence of colon cancer especially among minorities and young -- and men under the age of 50. So, rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman and John Thompson.

PERINO: Indeed, I loved him in the Thurgood Marshall movie for sure. I'm going to change -- switch it up a little bit. You know what, this day needs more dogs and cats. Well, dogs and cats don't usually get along but puppies and kittens, they can sometimes get along. Look at this Cairn terrier. He was surprised when his family brought in two new little kittens. And he's like what in the world has happened? Maybe eventually, they will all get along. But those cats seem like they're going to rule the roost.

I also want to congratulate Kelsey and James, although we call him Bud, for their wedding over the weekend. The newlyweds had to change their plans because of Coronavirus, but we're still able to have a beautiful wedding on the Jersey Shore. For anybody who remembers Aaron Landers who worked for me at the White -- at the White House, goodness -- at Fox News, this is her sister Kelsey, and that's Bud. So, congratulations to them. I'm wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.

And Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: All right.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

GUTFELD: I'm not going to lie; I have a fetish. You know that fetish is. I like to watch Earthlings bathe especially if they're French, like my little pal here, is he? Check him out. Look at that, enjoying a sensuous relaxing baths. That look on his face says it all.

COMPAGNO: Cute.

GUTFELD: Look at him. That's a -- that's a French puppy named Frenchie -- French Bulldog enjoying his bath time. You know, you can almost feel it. You can feel itself in your bones. Look at that. All right, I think enough. This is perverse.

PERINO: Greg, when are you going to get -- you've been talking about getting one of those puppies. Dan, you're next.

GUTFELD: Well, maybe.

BONGINO: It's an animal heavy segment. It's like animals -- part two animals are great here. So there's this parrot in England, Chico, who is causing pedestrian backups in a wildlife park because he's belting out some tunes from Beyonce. Here's Beyonce first thing and if I were a boy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I were a boy, I think I could understand.

BONGINO: All right, good job, Chico. He's causing pedestrian backups there. Well done.

PERINO: A little pitchy, a little pitchy. Emily?

BONGINO: Slightly.

WILLIAMS: I thought that was incredible.

COMPAGNO: I had the best field trip ever last week. I visited the Stoneberg Alpaca Farm in Hillsboro, Oregon. It is owned and operated by my friends, Leon and Eric Stoneberg. This farm is so special for a ton of reasons. But one in particular, they're both law enforcement, him active duty and Leon now retired. And they also run this champion alpaca farm. Anyone can visit and feed the adorable alpaca.

PERINO: All right, Emily, thank you so much. And that is it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

Hi, Bret. I know you got a big interview coming up.

