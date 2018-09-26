Gutfeld on Michael Moore's new flop

Michael Moore is now making disaster movies, his new one an eighth place flop making only $3 million total. It sank faster than S.S. Poseidon.

Does this flop matter? Not to the media who think American audiences don't see Moore's films because we're all rubes. Meanwhile, the coastal elites use Moore's screeds as a virtue signal: You lie and say you saw it. The friends say the same thing, so the lie stands.

Moore's films are like vitamin supplements: Most offer zero benefit, but you still say nice things about him. But to his credit, Moore's movies are overtly political, unlike the rest of Hollywood's dreck where producers inject politics as a way to get crummy stuff made. The script sucks but on page seven there's that part about climate change. At least Moore wears his politics on his sleeve. God knows there's plenty of room.

Now, I'm sure the media expected the film to open big: a rejection of Trump and you. It didn't and it wasn't. The lessons: Ideology as entertainment is as loony as a colonoscopy for recreation. Plus, America doesn't need a lecture from a rich dude about how bad things are especially when things are good. We know a lie when we see it. Our country's metrics look great which turns Moore's cinema into a fairy tale for wounded liberals.

Yet, as usual, when Moore flops the media ignores it. If the movie was number one you can bet he'd be everywhere. There's that old saying about the media, you don't report on planes that don't crash, but you also don't report on your favorite beliefs that do.