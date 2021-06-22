'Gutfeld!' on media coverage of US crime surge, DeSantis winning GOP straw poll for 2024

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," June 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: That's their idea of -- that's the whole thing about what privilege is, is that you -- people don't like to have their pleasure interrupted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: And if you really want your pleasure interrupted tune into Don Lemon.

It's another glorious Monday in the city that never sleeps. Who are we kidding? There's bombs passed out all over the place. But the rest of us have to stay up all night and guard our stuff from looters. It's true. According to the NYPD data, hundreds of suspects nabbed for looting and rioting after the George Floyd protests have all had their charges erased. Yet the charges were wiped out like Kat after having one too many vodkas in first class.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. You're a queen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You're in Queens. That dismissal of charges must be great news to business owners who can look forward to more repeat customers from their growing base of faithful looters. It's sort of like a steal one get 100 free sale. It's a lesson in incentives. Lack of punishment doesn't just remove a disincentive to crime, it becomes an incentive to do more of it as if the flat screen you stole wasn't enough.

According to an NBC New York investigation, the Bronx, a borough ravaged by fires and mass looting, some more than 60 percent of the charges dropped. And in Manhattan where looters freely assaulted SoHo in Midtown. Over 200 of those arrested had their cases dropped. But according to the media, pointing out that problem makes you the problem. Take New York City Mayor candidate Andrew Yang, who in the last mayoral debate tried to explain what every citizen in this shaken town understands.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW YANG (D) NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL CANDIDATE: The fact is mentally ill homeless men are changing the character of our neighborhoods. A woman, my wife Evelyn is friends with and in her mom group in Hell's Kitchen was punched in the face by a mentally ill man. This is happening in New York City and we're not talking enough about it. Families are leaving as a result. Yes, mentally ill people have rights. But you know what else have rights? We do.

The people and families of the city. We have the right to walk the street and not fear for our safety because a mentally ill person is going to lash out at us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Amen. He makes sense. He speaks soberly and rationally. The exact qualifications Democrats hate in a mayor. Consider New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, who upon hearing Yang wrote this. "Every other candidate spoke of homelessness as a disaster for the homeless. Yang discussed it as a quality of life problem for everyone else." And because of that, she couldn't vote for Yang. So she's stupid or deliberately misleading?

It's hard to tell she's got a track record for both. But our assumption is that if you express concern about the legitimate safety concerns of the city you live in, you lack compassion for the homeless. It says if normal folks can't hold to ideas in their heads, that we can't aid the homeless and the citizens who deal with them on the streets. Maybe it's just the writer who can't hold two ideas in her head and her stupidity prevents others from speaking out.

Knowing she'll label them fascist for wanting to protect their loved ones. I didn't think weaponizing compassion was possible. But that's how Michael Bolton got me to buy all those albums. But maybe Goldberg's idiocy is designed to make her readers feel smarter. By the time I was done reading her column, I felt like I could have solved a Rubik's cube with my toes. So the next time you wonder why the street seems like a warzone, blame your lack of compassion for expecting better.

This as Joe Biden's White House asked American citizens to report on friends and family who have potentially radicalized beliefs. No, they didn't say report on someone who did something, but report on someone who believed something. And you know what that means, a different political view will now be viewed as radical because that's how Democrats operate now. And what a better way to unify the country than having families snitching on each other.

Real crime is OK. Thought crime, severely punished. So while actual criminality is now a protected class, the White House will direct funds and agents to an internal threat that is yet to present itself as a cohesive thing. Like who are these massive well-organized domestic terrorists? You mean the looters and the gangs? A lot of them sure don't look like white supremacist. So why this new war on terror?

Well, it's a distraction and an expansion of power. And this expansion involves targeting people whose views run counter to the White House, intimidating opposition and to silence and driving them underground. That can't be good. I guess allowing left wing mobs to attack you isn't the only way to shut you up. Meanwhile, violent crime is the silliest of concerns, say the media. It's just pornography for Midwesterners says popping fresh.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: It's like almost pornographic if you're living in the middle of the country, and you're reading about San Francisco all the time and like to work. And the - and by the way, there's problems in cities, there's problems everywhere, but if you read them constantly you're going to blow them out of proportion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Of course Why is it the legacy media only cares about blowing the crime out of proportion, rather than the crime itself? In journalism, all sides deserve to be heard. That's why he covers the explosion of crime from the perspective. What's the big deal? Right, Brian? If you're in Kansas, who cares if a bracket shot in Times Square? This is the mentality that led to the phrase peaceful protest.

Sure, Minneapolis was on fire but somewhere a cornfield was just fine. Bottom line, you can't cover the news if it makes far left policies look bad. Stelter is arguing for less coverage of a widespread explosion in crime. Now, isn't that weird coming from a journalist to be any less concerned about crime, you'd have to be holding a sign that says to fund the police. So hearing about people being beaten, robbed and murdered is almost like pornography.

I guess where CNN anchors live, they're more cut off than Don Lemon on New Year's Eve. It's where crime is porn and watch from behind the lock front gate protecting your highly secure home. I got news for Stelter. If you consider an Asian elderly woman being beaten by a repeat offender in broad daylight to be pornographic, Twinkies aren't your only problem. Maybe I see a sex therapist and not the one Toobin is using either.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's so bright Kat had to wear sunscreen tonight, Washington Examiner commentary writer Kaylee McGhee White. He knows more about defense than the 85 bears. Former defense department Chief of Staff, Kash Patel. He's only protest a bakery if they're eclair suck. OUTspoken editor-in-chief, Chadwick Moore. And she's Like a goldfish. She's shiny and won't remember any of this. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.

All right. Chadwick, welcome back to the show.

CHADWICK MOORE, OUTSPOKEN EDITOR IN CHIEF: Thank you, sir.

GUTFELD: You like me live in New York. And are good looking. Is Andrew Yang right about the homeless situation here?

MOORE: Yes. He is. Right. But, you know, I mean, the Democrats have acknowledged they have to address the homelessness and the vagrancy in the city basically falling apart. Here's what I hate about Andrew Yang. And actually, what I find so depressing, is he's sort of this continuation. He's this annoying millennial continuation of what Bloomberg started in this idea that New York is a luxury brand, you know, that like -- that, you know, it's not a place where people have roots that people live.

GUTFELD: Right.

MOORE: The people like have families and a unique culture of its own. It's just a place of the world to come.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MOORE: And Andrew Yang's not a New Yorker.

GUTFELD: Right.

MOORE: You know, he's just popped down here. And it's like, there was a -- there's a journalist who sort of said the new political paradigm is more of a class of people called The Somewheres. and some and The Anywheres.

GUTFELD: Right.

MOORE: And The Somewheres were more of this sort of Brexit Trump people who had this sort of routes and these anywhere who were just flitting around globalists.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MOORE: And Andrew Yang is so much represents that transformation of New York.

GUTFELD: That -- this is a really interesting point because it explains a really diabolical consequence of this is that the people that come when it gets bad can leave but the elderly and the poor that live in this city and have been there whether it is in the Bronx or in Harlem, they don't have that luxury. So all of the -- all of us like the well-off beautiful people, I mentioned myself is one of them.

And when the -- when the going gets rough, I can lead -- I can leave to go to Florida. I can go to Nashville, but all these -- all these little -- the Asian families in Chinatown that are out there getting their butts kicked by crazy people. They're stuck there.

MOORE: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's a really good point. I wish I came up with it tomorrow. I will repeat it on "THE FIVE." And act like it was my idea. Kaylee, welcome to the show.

KAYLEE MCGHEE WHITE, WASHINGTON EXAMINER COMMENTARY WRITER: Thank you.

GUTFELD: This is your first time here?

WHITE: Yes.

GUTFELD: Good luck. Why -- where do you see this going? If the Democrats offer new solutions, this can only get worse because they're in charge.

WHITE: Well, it's not only going to get worse, but you're going to continue to see people leave the city in droves, like you said, the people who can afford too will because no one wants to own a business in a city where shoplifting is so common that a guy in San Francisco can walk into a wall, like you said, the people who can afford to will because no one wants to own a business in a city where shoplifting is so common that a guy in San Francisco can walk into a Walgreens with his bike and start shoveling goods into his trash bag and then just ride out on his bike in front of a security guard and several of our customers.

No one wants to live in a city where an elderly Asian woman is going to get beat in the face and people around her aren't going to do anything about it. It -- no one wants to live in a city that is unlivable. And so good people who are paying the taxes in New York City, they're going to end up leaving the states like Florida and to other places where a lot of people during COVID have left.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, the thing is, though, if you're a Democrat, you can go well, you know, I don't really own a Walgreens and I'm not an elderly Asian lady. So I'm safe. Right? I live in the Upper West Side, I got a gated building -- not a gated building, a secured building with a lot of security. So, I'm safe. Kash, to the young lady's point, Kaylee's point about businesses. Were the insurance company's like in this -- it seems to me that you don't -- you -- they're the -- they're the dog that's not barking and all of this. Why is that? Because -- do they tell these businesses, hey, just like, let the goods go? We'll cover it. I don't know what's going on here.

KASH PATEL, FORMER DEFENSE DEPARTMENT CHIEF OF STAFF: I mean, I prepare for a lot of topics for your show, but insurance wasn't like that. So I'm just going to wing this.

GUTFELD: By the way, I want to -- I want to congratulate you for winning the PGA Tournament. I liked the jacket that they got.

PATEL: You can sign it later.

GUTFELD: Yes. OK. What are your thoughts on the state of crime in America? That is so generic that even you can answer to it?

PATEL: I can do it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: I used to be a public defender and a federal prosecutor.

GUTFELD: Oh, so both sides of the coin.

PATEL: Do you like that?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: So it's really fundamental, right? If you arrest people for being criminals, you can't let them out on bond.

GUTFELD: Right.

PATEL: Right? And then you can't have no crime when everyone you arrest is committing more crime after they already committed crime. And then when they commit their third crime, you give them a light sentence and say, here is money from an insurance company. Go to the bar.

GUTFELD: Right.

PATEL: Do it again.

GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.

PATEL: It just doesn't work.

GUTFELD: Yes. But you know what, because Democrats know -- like, it used to be, Kat, that the Democrats and -- I leave that libertarians in this just for the sake of simplicity. They were the Yin and Yang. Democrats and Republicans. The republicans were like the -- they were the -- to be sexist, the Father, the law and order. And then the Democrats were compassionate. They were the mom and they came together.

And they formed a loving bond that ruled the United States. But it's not that way anymore, because the Democrats don't want to be seen as aligning with the Republicans over law and order. So now you have chaos.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Right. And of course --

GUTFELD: You don't even have to answer that, we'll head to the break.

TIMPF: And of course, you -- of course you are the -- you're the first person to ever leave libertarians out. So, absolutely. And if you watch that segment, you watch Stelter, you don't have to argue with him other than just to walk around New York.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: You can see with your eyes or with photos, videos, that he's completely wrong. I mean, New York is so expensive and I'm paying all these taxes and given the amount of taxes that I'm paying I would like to, you know, have the luxury of walking around at night and feeling safe. The -- and like the pornographic aspect, the amount of homeless people I've seen having sex on the street. The number is not zero. It's not two, it's not even three.

Last week saw a vagrant being -- shall we say serviced in the bushes outside my apartment. Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: And nobody wants to do anything about it.

GUTFELD: You're talking about Kyle.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: We have -- we had a thing.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: I apologize for that.

TIMPF: Yes. Well, you know, put Kyle up in a hotel room because I can't take it anymore.

GUTFELD: Well, you know, what the thing is, though, what you're talking about is you have a limit of finance that other -- people like Stelter and Michelle, they are willing to fork out the money because they're protected. And in the long term, this is going to end up with private security for everybody that can afford it.

TIMPF: And it's just not -- nothing -- you're never ever going to find the best solution when you're not accepting reality.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: And the reality you can plainly see it by just looking at New York.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right. And this is going to get worse for everybody. So, I know that people get like -- we talk about New York too much. But it was once the best city in the world. And now it's absolute (BLEEP)

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, there you go. Up next. Will GOP voters choose Ron over Don?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: If the DeSantis gets a ticket to ride will Donald Trump step aside? While there may be a new face for the Republican Party and it's not this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh man, could you -- could you imagine that dog at the G7? At this weekend's Western Conservative Summit, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis edge Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential preference straw poll. It's not really straw cat. So, sit down. Former V.P. Mike Pence came in 10th. And if you could see the look on his face, right huh? Actually it it's the same look he always has.

But anyway, DeSantis is one of America's most popular governors. Thanks to his wins on Florida's economy and COVID response. He's also a fighter and that's connecting with new Republicans who are younger, rowdier, more populist and more racially diverse. The story in Politico magazine argues that the Barstool-ification, there's a word, of the GOP could reconfigure its cultural politics for a generation.

Barstool head Dave Portnoy who enjoys tormenting liberals online has ranted against COVID lockdowns, threatened to punish employees for attempting to unionize and even announced a presidential campaign. And if Trump exposed anything, it's that libs are the party poopers. The pearl collectors who can ruin a party faster than a backed up toilet? Don't I know it? And since the left has the federal government, the school system, the corporation's the media, big tech voters are in search of real change and are looking somewhere else.

You know, it's like George Washington once said to his wife, Martha, I crossed the Delaware. So why don't you take out the garbage, you old bag? It's one -- it's in one of his earlier memoirs, Kash. A lot of people don't remember that part, but I do. Kash, is it too soon to care about this stuff or is it too late to care about this?

PATEL: Well, having worked for President Trump and knowing Governor DeSantis well, I think they're both going to be awesome. So let me just say that over and over again.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: Now we can get down to it. I don't pay much attention to like the Denver disco poll four years out ahead of time because all the polls got to totally wrong.

GUTFELD: True.

PATEL: Four years ago, five years ago. Plus, I think if you were in the mix, you would have finished one point ahead of Pence.

GUTFELD: Oh, I think so too. And I haven't ruled myself out. I haven't talked to myself about it. I've been putting calls into my -- into my into my office, but I'm not returning my own calls.

PATEL: I can -- I can run with you.

GUTFELD: You can run with me? I would -- I don't know, I think I need a woman of color.

PATEL: You're a racist.

GUTFELD: Yes. I am a racist.

MOORE: Who just assumed as gender by the way.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MOORE: Or her gender.

GUTFELD: Oh my god. Their gender.

MOORE: Their gender.

GUTFELD: How dare you mispronoun him? And I think you might have dead named him. Did you dead named him or did you dead pronoun?

MOORE: You're still seeing him.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

MOORE: What is going on here?

PATEL: It's it. It's it.

GUTFELD: Oh. Oh my god. What am I doing, Kaylee? I am -- I am the most disgusting, bigoted person at this --

PATEL: Now my mother is calling me.

GUTFELD: What do you make of this? Do you think that like DeSantis is a strong, strong person, Trump could pretty much make it or break it at this point, right? He could decide on him or decide to challenge him.

WHITE: He could and I think that right now, DeSantis is even edging out Trump because he's in such a great position right now this year. And, you know, three years from now, that could be a very different story. Right now he has great success record on COVID, one of the only governors to do that. And, you know, he's weighed in on just about every policy issue that Republican voters really care about. He's sending border assistance to Texas and Arizona.

(CROSSTALK)

WHITE: He's weighed in on woke genderism, critical race theory. You know, all these issues that are really taking over the Republican conversation right now. He's making waves right now. But I do -- I agree that I think it's a little bit too soon to just definitively say, this is going to be our guy in 2024 unless Trump decides to run.

GUTFELD: And he hasn't taken a stance on shark attacks, which I think is a big deal. OK. Here's your crazy option. I don't know who to ask this to because -- I want to talk to you about Barr. OK. I'm going to -- here -- this is not my idea. But this sounds like a great idea that Trump runs for Congress in Florida. And then when you take back the House in 2022, he becomes Speaker of the House. That's --

(CROSSTALK)

WHITE: He doesn't mean to have to run for the House to become Speaker of the House.

GUTFELD: Oh, really?

WHITE: That's what they were saying. They were saying, well, anyone could become Speaker of the House.

PATEL: You could.

GUTFELD: I could?

PATEL: Yes.

GUTFELD: Why are you always putting me in the middle of this mix, Kash?

PATEL: It's your show.

GUTFELD: That's all yada yada. What do you -- what do you make of this?

PATEL: Well, he's already been the president and knowing what we know about him, would you see him like taking a lower seat even if it was this sort (INAUDIBLE) I don't know if Trump is that kind of --

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

PATEL: But -- I mean, I was wrong the last time. So I don't want to weigh in on what's going to happen. But Ron, he's like, you know, he's America's daddy now.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: He's like America's governor. Everyone loves him.

GUTFELD: Yes. He's like the --

(CROSSTALK)

PATEL: He's like the reverse Cuomo. Everybody Andrew Cuomo was supposed to be America's daddy but he ended up being America's devil. America's devil. Tonight at 9:00, America's Devil.

PATEL: He's Bizarro World Cuomo.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

PATEL: Yes.

GUTFELD: Here's an idea, Kat and it just came up with this now. Chadwick is right that Trump will not go for a job that's smaller than the one that he had. Why don't they have create a job called greater than the president? And it's like -- it's like, so -- it's like -- so that Trump goes, I'll take that job. And it's --

TIMPF: You mean -- you mean like a king?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: You know we fight a war about that?

GUTFELD: I didn't fight that war. I kind of like the idea of having a king.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: We're a big robe. I'd like to be the fool to hang out there and just make jokes all the time and pray that they don't kill me.

TIMPF: OK. Well --

GUTFELD: Answer the question, Kat. Why are you evading the question?

TIMPF: I think I didn't answer the question. I don't think we should have a king. No. I don't want a king.

GUTFELD: You work at Barstool.

TIMPF: I did. I worked at Barstool. I am woman. OK?

GUTFELD: Yes. Hard to believe.

TIMPF: I know. Crazy. Because I really do exude masculine energy.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: But I have -- like, every time I read these articles about Barstool and like this horrible place it is for like women. I'm like, I just don't - - it blows my mind because I hate to, you know, burst anyone's bubble. A lot of people hate Barstool. I had nothing but the most wonderful experience the entire time that I work there. And to the extent that Dave Portnoy is political, it's really only in the lens that Democrats set up.

GUTFELD: Absolutely.

TIMPF: They spent four years making their entire party platform basically. Trump says offensive stuff. And he can't say that and if you don't fall in line with that, then they see you as a political opposition because every time someone says, oh, you can't say that. Portnoy will just say, OK, watch me. And a lot of people find that really refreshing.

GUTFELD: Well, yes. Portnoy didn't politicize sports. That was somebody else. So now what happens is if you don't play the political game in entertainment or sports or anything, holidays, you're also a political animal. You can't even step out of it. You can't even -- you -- if you -- like Barstools is about as political as -- I don't know, as insert -- can you insert something and edit with a little joke about its, you know, something like that? Thank you. I'm kidding.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: But after I read these articles I'm like, what are they talking? I was there, it wasn't that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: But granted, you were drunk the whole time, Kat.

TIMPF: Only some of the time.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right. Up next, did a candidate gets smeared for a kink or is it not what you think?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: He preferred his campaign with extra pain. But does he fit to serve if he looks like a perv? Finally, a Democrat who shows some restraint and aspiring New York City politician is in the spotlight after leaked video showed him with a dominatrix. I'm going to show it. The viral footage of 26-year-old, Zach Wiener, was filmed at a well-known BDSM dungeon here in Midtown. You just turn left at the Olive Garden, and anonymously posted online. Although I recognize that room, that's hammers place.

But Zach's own campaign manager tipped off the press about the leak, and his safe word being Kilmeade, the sadomasochism session shows everything from hot wax and leather harnesses, and God-forbid nipple clamps. Hold on Governor Cuomo. And if you really want to suffer, they'll turn on CNN. But right now, it has some, it has some liberal pundits screaming, at least it's not Jerry Nadler. So, now, that his secret is out, Zach is in hiding or even apologizing, saying, "I didn't want anyone to see that, but here we are. I'm not ashamed of the private video circulating of me on Twitter. This was recreational activity that I did with my friend at the time for fun. I am a proud BDSMer. I like BDSM."

Which as you know, probably means he's not doing it right. We want, we reached out to Zach's campaign manager, Joe Gallagher, for further comment, because that's what we do here. He told us, "This is a classic case of politics of shame. We're happy to step into the spotlight if it helps bring attention to the issues." Well done. It's true. You know, it's like my mom used to say when life gives you lemons, you inject them with rat poison and feed them to the neighbor's children. My mom had some strange beliefs, God rest her soul, but you can't arrest her now. Kat, the election is tomorrow. Are you voting for this guy?

TIMPF: Maybe now. Honestly, like, if anything, I feel kind of, you know, bad for him that that's public. But I mean, he shouldn't be being shamed for it. I mean, who cares? No matter what you know, to adults engaging in consensual sexual activity, a lot of people enter that might not be my cup of hot wax, but a lot of people, a lot of people are into it, and they do not deserve to be shamed. And you should be more relieved than that to hear me say that than anyone, Greg because he is another photo. Can we bring up the photo I found on the Internet? Oh, I recognize that guy. I just want to tell you, Greg, it's OK to be you.

GUTFELD: Yes. That took forever to get out of that thing. So, I never did.

KASH PATEL, FORMER PENTAGON CHIEF OF STAFF: Yes, but it's not the only photo out there. So, I was on my dating apps application ForFarmersOnly.com, and then my screen froze when I went to swipe right on this.

GUTFELD That was before I got the peloton, Kat.

CHADWICK MOORE, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, OUTSPOKEN: Well, Greg, everyone knows how we first met. But it was a few years ago on a dating app called Grindr. And I brought with me a photo that, that you had sent me that I thought it was very flattering. And I just finally know the donkey made it back to the petting zoo safely and he's still very happy.

GUTFELD: I thought Grindr was a place that you got salt and pepper. Why I kept asking for the mill.

MOORE: Yes, yes, that's what you said where we met.

GUTFELD: All right, Kaylee.

WHITE: Well, you know, I actually was on Twitter the other day. You know, apparently your office secretly released a photo that we also found on Twitter. Not bad, not bad.

GUTFELD: I will say this, Chadwick. At least this Democrat is obvious about inflicting pain on others.

MOORE: That's a good point. But what why do they always look like exactly how you think they're going to look? This guy wants to be dominated by this -- like a soy boy, you know, male feminists sort.

GUTFELD: I have the theory in, in that like Kash, you could probably you might even fit this theory. The person that looks like the most mild mannered, often in privacy is in mild mannered Kash.

PATEL: You know, you're really killing me here. I mean, my mom's never going to let me do Fox. So, well, I think that's actually true, but I think what I'd like to really find out is if this Wiener is related to the other Wiener.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.

PATEL: And see if they have it going on.

GUTFELD: That is true.

PATEL: That's the story.

GUTFELD: So, this goes back to the, because the name that you have end up defining what you're doing, like, you know, are you a shoemaker, right? A foreman? Like that's what that's how people were named. I'm making this up.

WHITE: What's a Timpf?

PATEL: You really can't come back from name being named after a phallic. I mean, that's --

GUTFELD: No, it's true. But you got -- it makes you, it gives you a tougher skin when you get. I didn't mean to say that but it's like if you get a gut foul got a lot of crap. That's a pretty ugly name. Kaylee, though Kaylee's a very fun name, Kaylee.

WHITE: Oh, thank you. Oh, sorry -- I mean, correct me if I'm wrong, though, but didn't wasn't his campaign manager, the one who leaked the video in the first place. You know, I'm sorry. But why does this guy want us to know about his sex life?

GUTFELD: This is a --

WHITE: I mean, he, his campaign manager just leaked the video.

GUTFELD: You're absolutely right. He wanted to separate himself from the rest of the candidates, and he figured BDSM would be considered at plus in Manhattan, right? It's like, you know, it's he's not he's not looting. You know what I mean? He's like, he paid for that leather. He didn't go to Leather R Us and run out with it. By the way. One last point on this, the one thing about his quote that I found interesting was that he said it was a place he frequented with a friend. You know, that person was deeply hurt by that.

PATEL: Maybe, maybe the liberals want to be outlawed now.

GUTFELD: That, no, they won't do that.

TIMPF: That'd be the one thing I judge him for. Oh, she's just a friend.

GUTFELD: She's just a friend. That's just like that person's watching and like what, that's -- I went to a BDSM torture chamber with you and I'm just a friend.

TIMPF: Yes, friends go to brunch.

GUTFELD: Exactly. That's true. This, this has a bottom list. At this place is different than the bottom listen. Oh, I'm so proud of that. Up next they're playing a game where race is always to blame.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: You know, there's so many racists out there, it often makes me wonder.

ANNOUNCER: "WHO'S MORE RACIST?"

GUTFELD: Welcome to "WHO'S MORE RACIST," the only show on television with that name. For good reason. I'm your host, Dame Judi Dench. First up, MSNBC's Joy Reid and we apologize in advance for that. She recently bashed documentary filmmaker Christopher Rufo, along with several others, for his opposition to critical race theory. Rufo challenged her to invite him on the show to debate it to which you replied, "This is a weirdly aggressive way to get yourself on T.V., Christopher, as opposed to her way. Why not just contact my booking producers like a normal person, rather than going with a white man demands option?"

If she thinks it's weirdly aggressive, try asking Joe Biden a question. So, he says let's debate and she says that's a white man's demand option. Isn't that kind of racist? Looks like she'll have to say her blog was hacked again. By the way, on my laptop, I have a white man demands option and it automatically plays Kenny Chesney.

Next up, Rhode Island Senator, I didn't know they had one, Sheldon Whitehouse nominated for the unfamiliar. This is a Dem who calls out systematic systemic racism everywhere rips Trump for dividing the country, et cetera. But on Friday, he was asked about his longtime membership in reportedly all white private beach club.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Has there been any traction in that? Are there any minority members of the club now?

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI): I think the people who are running the place are still working on that. I'm sorry, it hasn't happened yet.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your thoughts on an elite all white wealthy club again in this day and age? You know, should these clubs continue to exist?

WHITEHOUSE: It's a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them. I think we just need to work our way through the issues. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Slavery was a long tradition, Whitehouse. Notice he didn't say you're right. I'm a hypocrite I'm turning in my membership. Meanwhile, his office has denied the club is discriminatory. So you got a host who only views people by their skin color and a politician who creates racism while he belongs to an apparently all white beach club. And that leads me to ask.

ANNOUNCER: "WHO'S MORE RACIST?"

GUTFELD: All right, Kaylee, who's more racist in why

WHITE: I'm going to go with Sheldon Whitehouse because he's a white male. So you know. But also just the idea that he is defending something that he would slam any other sitting Republican for? And then he's going to defend it as a long tradition. I mean, it's just, it's hypocritical but it's also just like really, like you've spent the past how many years in Congress decrying systemic racism. And then you're just now realizing that the all- white club that you're a part of is probably contributing to systemic racism.

GUTFELD: It's evidence of it. You want to --

TIMPF: He hasn't even defended it though. He hasn't made any attempt to explain it. This isn't the first time it's come up. It's come up years ago. He's still there. Not even a dumber horrible defense. Not even like hold the aperol spritzes are really good though. Like that anywhere else. Like, like no attempt. You just believe. Yes. No one ever said that. He quit. He said he would quit years later. He's still there.

GUTFELD: Maybe Mr. Whitehouse prefers an all Whitehouse.

PATEL: Are you looking at me?

GUTFELD: Yes, I am looking at you. Because I was going to ask you a question. Who's more racist?

PATEL: I think they're all jackasses.

GUTFELD: OK.

PATEL: So, let me just leave with that. And being the only, being the only brown guy here, I'm going to go on a little bit of a riff. So, Whitehouse, right? This guy, you know, I really don't care that he's a member of this - - you know, if he wants to have his banana hammock boys club, he can have it all day long. And I would pay money not to see that.

GUTFELD: I agree.

PATEL: All day long. But the fact that he's a politician and he gets to riff and tell us how everybody else is, is racist because he's a member of a Whitehouse Beach Club is kind of the height of hypocrisy.

TIMPF: Yes, and here's the kicker. They spend all summer trying to look like me.

GUTFELD: Yes. I just rolled out of bed and I'm like, what's up?

GUTFELD: there are a lot of people all over the world who are just totally confused. That's not a beach club. I'll show you a beach club. Because then they go hunt. Anyway, Chadwick, thank you for laughing at that joke.

MOORE: I thought it was very funny. You make me laugh.

GUTFELD: Yes, thanks you. I do too. I think it's a joke about certain things that happen on beaches. All right.

MOORE: Yes.

GUTFELD: Pick one.

MORE: Oh, I'm going to get well first of all, don't trust banana hammock boys club on Fire Island the other weekend and it was fine.

PATEL: Hey, I'm just trashing Sheldon Whitehouse's Banana Hammock Club.

MOORE: OK. I'm going to go with Joy Ann Reid because I love the whole -- she seems to be playing into the, what was it that document from like the National African American History Museum that was like the, the whiteness is like being prompt?

GUTFELD: Right.

MOORE: And like, being aggressive or like showing up to work on time or something, is that sort of what she was going with, with your white man --

GUTFELD: Right?

MOORE: -- aggressive like asking me to debate or something? Yes, I'm going to go with that.

GUTFELD: She initiated the whole thing, and then when he says have me on she calls him racist.

MOORE: Yes.

TIMPF: She was talking about him on her show by name repeatedly. He's like, let's talk about this. Well, you are a racist.

MOORE: She was, she was the aggressor in that.

TIMPF: Exactly.

GUTFELD: You know what, she's unfireable. I only think it's the case because you're not watching her show the MSNBC. But I think we've realized that the left has no way of actually being racist according to their criteria. They could -- she just said, OK, white dude. I mean, imagine if I said that to you -- anyway, do we need a rebirth of the greatest show on earth?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Have we lost our purpose, now that there's no circus? It's a fair question. Have Americans lost their taste for acrobats and cotton candy? I know I have. Together, that's a lot of carbs. But with everything going on in the world, cannibalism jokes that might have gotten forgotten. What have we forgotten about the circus? Washington Post opinion piece argues that the loss of the three-ring spectacles that kept us entertained for more than a century is actually a big deal because, "The loss of the circus makes us a more lonely people."

It's true. Back then you weren't crying when some bald guy put his head inside a lion, and watching a bearded lady get mauled by a tiger made for a great date night. But maybe circuses are an attraction whose time has come and gone. It's like my doctor told me at my yearly checkup last week. You see your x-rays, Greg? That's not where you put collectible figurines. And you know he was right. Didn't stop me, but he was right. Kash, do you miss the circus?

PATEL: Of course I missed the circus. But if the circus is going to go away, I have one request.

GUTFELD: What?

PATEL: Can you gather up all of the biggest circus animals on planet earth starting with Adam Schiff and have them go away too?

GUTFELD: Inject a little politics.

PATEL: Who else was did you have in mind?

GUTFELD: That's what you call a red meat joke, ladies and gentlemen. So, Chadwick, my question and it's an eternal one is where do all these performers go? Because do you have a backup profession when you're in the circus? It's like, oh, I'll just go into my dad's accounting firm?

MOORE: I think they'll go to Penn Station and start shooting up.

GUTFELD: No, circus performers are way better than that. They're probably, they're probably, they're probably at Amazon.

MOORE: Yes, like running around and filling the boxes. That's a good gig.

GUTFELD: Yes, they can leap up and get the tall boxes, something I can't do because I'm not that limber.

GUTFELD: Kaylee, are you a circus fan? I find it. I don't miss the circus.

WHITE: So, I'm not even going to lie. This is the first time that I've thought about the circus in like, I don't know, probably a decade like the last time that I went on. I was like, I don't know, 12 or something. But, I mean, I don't know the circus, I think is a great experience for when you are a kid. I don't even know how many are hypothetically, even still around. I thought it was a great experience. But and I'm not even a (INAUDIBLE) fanatic by any means, but I do think that there is a complaint to be made about the circus, you know, compelling those emphatic animals to do tricks and then dragging them all over the country. I mean, I feel so politically correct even saying --

GUTFELD: No, you're right.

WHITE: I mean, I guess a different time different.

GUTFELD: I'm an expert on bears. Those aren't happy bears.

MOORE: What about those poor clowns in that little car?

GUTFELD: Oh my god, you know, it's terrible.

MOORE: No one talks about them.

GUTFELD: No, nobody cares about the eight clowns in the tiny car when they get in an accident.

PATEL: Shooting people out of the cannonball is always cool.

GUTFELD: That's true. They used to shoot people into the little car. You know what happens when they crash, the jaws of life can't even get them out. It's just I can't figure out which ones which, Kat, those little clowns. Kat, isn't life like a circus?

TIMPF: You know, I got to be honest, I think about the circus a lot. I do. I thought so many times that I, I think I have such a circus like vibe. And I would have done very well working for a circus. And it's just such a tragedy that I never had any circus skills.

GUTFELD: You know, it's there's still time, Kat. Doesn't the music make you nauseous? Circus music is like Sea Shanty music. It makes me very -- like it creates motion sickness.

TIMPF: I would think that I would thrive.

PATEL: Would you save the circus if you had a different like music ensemble?

GUTFELD: Yes, circus would be better with different music, maybe some kind of ambient electro Brian Eno-styled stuff. And but also you know it is -- it just smells like (BLEEP). It smells like (BLEEP). And when those animals get loose, they maul somebody. I don't like that. I'm with Pete on this. I think those animals are not, they're not putting in a nice place to like, you don't want to keep doing that over and over again. You

want to have a future in the wild with your kids, Kat.

TIMPF: Yes, but I bet circus people are so fun.

GUTFELD: After a few belts in them, God knows what they'll do to you on that trapeze. If can tell you the horror stories I would, but "FOX AND FRIENDS" is up and a few hours. Don't go anywhere. Be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Kaylee Mickey White, great job, Kash Patel, Chadwick Moore, Kat Timpf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.