'Gutfeld!' on masks, Chicago's mayor

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): We're so driven by bigotry and hate that we attack our fellow citizens as traitors. If they're born in another country, or they don't look like us. God help us.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, God help us. It's amazing a weasel can produce crocodile tears.



Yes. It's time. It is time once again for.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everything is racist.



GUTFELD: It's true. First step, remember the Chicago mayor who looks like she hasn't slept since 1972? I can't blame her. In that city the constant gunfire will keep anyone up at night. Lori Lightfoot racist continues to defend your decision to only speak with non-white reporters. You know, because that's what racists do.



MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO: I would absolutely do it again. And I'm unapologetic about it because it spurred a very important conversation. A conversation that needed to happen, that should have happened long time ago.



GUTFELD: You know, she's right. Her racist behavior spurred a very important conversation about how racist she is. I love that logic. Now watch me start a dialogue on arson with these oil soaked rags and a Bic lighter. Sure people died. But look how much we've learned about the importance of smoke alarms. But it makes perfect sense coming from a leftist because to them talk is more important than action.



And Lightfoot much prefers the race conversation over the crime one. She's the Andrew Cuomo of Chicago, only her bodies aren't piling up in nursing homes. They're piling up in the streets, and they're brown and they're black. And they're young. Imagine if she were white. People would start asking questions like is this deliberate, but dare criticize her over her record, you know what she's going to say?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mayor, in recent months, you know, there have been questions raised about your temperament and your reaction to criticism. Tribune editorial, use the term irascible. How much of this do you think might have to do with the fact that you're a woman's and specifically a black woman?



LIGHTFOOT: About 99 percent of it. Women and people of color are always held to a different standard. I understand that. I've known that my whole life.



GUTFELD: Why isn't it 100 percent? Her answers are as predictable as Kat's hangovers. But according to Lightfoot pointing out her record is racist. Then again to her pointing out that she has food on her face is racist. Takes a special person presiding over mass murder to think that they're the victim. She expects you to bleed to death on the pavement. Grateful your mayor is not some old white guy. But you know what else is racist? Comedy.



According to racist author of white fragility, Robin D'Angelo.



ROBIN D'ANGELO, AUTHOR, WHITE FRAGILITY: So comedy is -- I think it's an excuse to get to be racist, right? Like irony and I think T.V. shows like Family Guy and South Park and maybe a little bit The Simpsons, right? Allowed white people to be racist self-consciously, right? Like, I know I'm being racist, and therefore, it doesn't count and it's OK.



GUTFELD: Who better to tell us what's funny than someone who has stage four cancer of the funny bone? This grifter wouldn't know funny if you gave her the F-U-N-N on Wheel of Fortune. So funny white people are racist, cool, and writing a book generalizing about white people isn't. And what's more fragile than someone who can't take a joke. Think about it. The loudest voices shouting about racial inequality are often a weak need virtue signaling Caucasians.



Yet what have they done to correct the injustice and the inequality? Besides putting a BLM sign in their front yard and a rainbow coexist bumper sticker on their Tesla? Isn't the time they resign their jobs to make room and correct this injustice every lily white leftist in a comfy editorial position at a magazine or a T.V. show or college. It's time to move on and fix your privilege.



Anna Wintour Say hello to Vanessa Bush. Jimmy Kimmel say hello to Chris Tucker. Paul Krugman say hello to Coleman Hughes and Chris Cuomo say hello to Candace Owens. I wonder what the angry black male has to say.



TYRUS, FOX NATION HOST: On behalf of me today I'm ready today. Hi. All right kids. Let me break this down for you. I got a yellow apple. Hi. I got a green apple. Hi. What? You don't talk to yellow apples because of yellow? All right (INAUDIBLE) being a racist. You should have known better, right? I want to talk to you unless you're yellow. You don't. You should have known better. Racist ass apple. Still good though. That's up.



GUTFELD: Nicely done. So if you're white and find race, find everything, it's time to put your money where your motor mouth is. Get out. If you're, you know, you're big on a $15.00 minimum wage, so give it a try. How great would it be to have Brian Stelter say to you, you know, you want to supersize that? Just check your fries before you leave. But if you don't quit, then clearly you're the racist, thinking you deserve that job over a person of color.



So until all white leftists resign their jobs, we must all hold them accountable. If they're step up or shut up. Let's start by demanding that every white person at CNN resigned immediately. But then again with their ratings. Who's going to notice?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. There's no copay to see her tonight. Fox News Medical Doctor, Janette Nesheiwat. Nesheiwat. He's got to face for comedy and the looks of a Starbucks barista. WesternRazor.com spokesman David Angelo. Yes. Once you get to know her, she's even worse. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. And if he says he's so hungry, he could eat a horse. Hide your horse. My massive sidekick and host of "NUFF SAID" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.



Since the topic is comedy, David, I want to go to you first. As a racist comedian, do you think comedians are all racist?



DAVID ANGELO, WESTERN RAZOR.COM SPOKESMAN: No. I know. I do think it is funny though, that the de facto expert on racism in America right now is this white woman.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ANGELO: It's like, guys, we need to elevate the voices of, you know, people of color and all this stuff. And then she just comes in like, hey, I got -- I'll handle these questions. Let me take the -- lead on this, all right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



ANGELO: I would love to know how many black people live within five miles of Robin de Angelo's house. Can we get a survey on that?



GUTFELD: Yes. I actually -- I actually have the facts here, David. I'm glad you asked.



ANGELO: There's no way.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's true. She's like the -- what you call the white racist whisper. Right? She's like, I know what they're thinking. That's what -- that's how she got famed.



ANGELO: Yes. I mean, a lot of them. They do it today. I think they have latent racist feelings. And they do this is like overcompensation or something. But yes. Here's the thing. As annoying as she is, I still don't want -- I still do always try to like better myself. So if there's like things like, you know, I do really -- sincerely I'm like, is there things I can do, but she's so obnoxious and they go so over the top. I think it actually hurts a lot of the reflection normal people would have because it's so much of it.



GUTFELD: There might be -- yes, there might be some -- there might be something there that we -- everybody could do better. But when you become - - when the person becomes a parody, it's like you can't -- if she's funnier than Family Guy. Her book is better than the Simpsons. I mean, it -- she is absolutely hysterical. All right. Doctor, good to see you. I butchered your -- I butchered --



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Nesheiwat.



GUTFELD: Yes. It was supposed to be Geswhat, Nesheiwat.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: And then I just lost the T.



JANETTE NESHEIWAT, FOX NEWS MEDICAL DOCTOR: That's OK. It's a good one. My sister -- my mom, she's like, just tell them it's Jeanette Guess what Nesheiwat and I've had that all my life and it's always worked. So --



GUTFELD: Have you thought about changing your name or something like Smith?



NESHEIWAT: Well, maybe shorten it a little bit if it's easier for you.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. You know, we had a chat in the greenroom. I have a little bit of heartburn and you said I should get an EKG.



NESHEIWAT: Yes, that's right.



GUTFELD: That's a lot for heartburn.



NESHEIWAT: Well, it's how do we know it's heartburn? Little chest pain, a little pressure, a little nausea. Just want to be safe. We got to protect you, Greg. We want people healthy.



GUTFELD: What if I --



NESHEIWAT: Now we could use one of -- one of David's razors to shave all the hair on the chest.



ANGELO: Thank you. Thank you for the plug.



NESHEIWAT: For the EKG.



GUTFELD: What if I thought that somebody close to me at work might be putting ground up glass in my oatmeal?



NESHEIWAT: No, who could that be? Who would do that to you? Tyrus.



GUTFELD: So you -- the United States was a patient, right? And you see this constant obsession with race and everything. What would be your prognosis as a doctor? Are you worried?



NESHEIWAT: Well, I think first of all, there is no room for racism, no matter what. We can't fight racism with racism. But when it comes to comedy, I mean, that's it. That's what makes it a little bit edgy. And, you know, American needs to lighten up a little bit. That's what makes us laugh. And of course, laughter is the best medicine.



GUTFELD: Oh. I've never heard that before. I've never heard that before. You stay out of this.



TIMPF: Well, OK. Like if you want me to I can go back home. I was gone for a while. And you were -- you did miss me. Well I wouldn't be back.



GUTFELD: Well, yes, that missing wore off. Let's be honest.



TIMPF: Oh, OK. Yes.



GUTFELD: Oh, it took us two days. You know, Tyrus, I never saw a man crushing Apple with his hands.



TYRUS: You haven't?



GUTFELD: No.



TYRUS: Well, now you have. You know, what we're seeing is whenever these racist notice -- they notice racism they talk really loud, but they say absolutely nothing. When Lightfoot was asked a question like, why did you do that? And I'm unapologetic, because it started a conversation about a conversation that needed to happen. Please follow up question again. I think on a journalist school, what's the conversation?



Well, the conversation is a conversation about potential conversations. So we're talking about -- you can't ask me that. Racist? Being racist is meaningless now. Racist is a new term for somebody you don't like.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: It has nothing to do with skin color. It's just -- I -- what? You disagree with me, racist. And even it's like, why not white racist crime now? It's like, everybody's a racist. So if everyone is a racist, nobody's really racist.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: So, you know --



GUTFELD: That's good for David.



ANGELO: Yes. Thank god.



TYRUS: But the only thing was, you can't -- and you can't be a little bit racist.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Family Guy, racist. Since then they're a little bit racist, you're either all in or you all out? You don't wear half a Klan mask. You know what I'm saying? Like, you know, it's just ridiculous to the fact that we - - they play on this because the reason why they can't talk about it is because they have no experience with it. And that's the beautiful thing is when people have to make (BLEEP) up about what's racist, because they haven't experienced it, or seen it.



So of course, you got to make it up. Because if you can talk about -- you can talk about racist moments. But racist, just like anything else is the individual sport. It is not the country anymore.



GUTFELD: That's a very good point. Kat, he raises this fine young man over here, raises images (INAUDIBLE) the point that everybody says they're unapologetic. That -- as if that's a good thing, but maybe you should apologize.



TIMPF: Yes, sometimes, right. And it's just -- the idea of not being afraid to question things. I mean, thinking about the idea when it comes to comedy that intention doesn't matter. And she's saying, OK, like, you know, punching up, don't punch downs. Like how about a more important question is, is this supposed to be a punch? Are you trying to make people laugh? I think that is a very important distinction.



Because intention matters in everything else in life. It matters when a person kills another person. Are you saying that the one thing that's so serious that intention can't matter is jokes? I don't buy it.



GUTFELD: This is -- this is probably one of the most important points you've ever made.



TIMPF: Oh, thank you.



GUTFELD: No. Because people now, these antiracist activists say intention doesn't matter when preference things. It's like -- it's like, when you -- when you -- were when you're teaching, let's say is it Huck Finn, and it's got the racial slur in it. And if you -- if you're the teacher and you bring it up, you will lose your job because intention doesn't matter. Right?



TIMPF: Right. So like if Tyrus, if, you know, instead of the glass in the coffee seems premeditated, but if he drives your car accidentally hits you, then starts manslaughter.



TYRUS: Really? Interesting.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: There you go. Yeah. All right.



TIMPF: Whoever though.



GUTFELD: Up next, violent criminals attack. But liberal laws make it hard to fight back.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Only in New York. Start spreading the news. We're all going to die.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh my god.



GUTFELD: Seniors beaten without pity. Welcome to New York City. So here's video of what might now be called typical morning in Brooklyn. It's 9:00 a.m. The sun is shining and a mugger brutally beats the (BLEEP) of a 68- year-old man then he robs him. After all, he didn't want to be rude. We'll have to wait till he's identified to know how many times he's been recently led out of jail. And here's another robbery in broad daylight.



Also in Brooklyn. Proving criminals are emboldened enough to have a normal sleep schedule. The only reason that dude didn't get away with anything is because his pants kept falling down. Usually if there's a pantsless criminal in Brooklyn, it's Anthony Weiner. Lawlessness like this is happening all over. And a big reason is that court systems are a mess, especially in Democrat-run cities. Listen to this insane stat about murders in Chicago from the city's top cop.



DAVID BROWN, CHICAGO POLICE SUPERINTENDENT: What we can do different is challenge the courts to render Chicago safe by holding violent offenders in jail longer, not releasing murderers back into our community. That's what we can do different. Over 90 people charged with murder or have been released, that should be a headline in the city.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Ninety murderers charged and released. Pretty soon they'll start paying them. Look, you don't have to be Columbo to realize releasing murderers will lead to an increase in murders. Even if they're given a stern talking to win dinner without dessert. And what does the court expect them to do when they get out? Paint landscapes. And no one's safe from the crime wave. Former California Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer who's 80 years old got mugged in Oakland this week. Here she's describing the attack.



BARBARA BOXER, FORMER CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC SENATOR: I tried to cross the street and get away. And he slammed me on the back and reached across me, he was behind me and grabbed my cell phone out of my hand. And I just said, how can you do this to a grandmother? I want to call my grandkids? Why are you doing this? He could care less and got in the car and they sped away.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Maybe this case will get solved because the victims of former senator and not some poor Asian grandmother. So bottom line, the crime wave rolls on and until elected leaders step up to address it. Violent videos just like the one you saw will be commonplace. Though it's only a matter of time before someone packages them and sells it. Imagine that commercial.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now for the first time ever on one DVD, the Democratic Party in conjunction with CNN and virtue signaling demagogues present crime going wild. It's a classic collection of all the horrible attacks that John Lemon and Chris Cuomo pretend never happened.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I knew crime was bad, but statistics hurt my head. I just wish there was a better way for me to understand this epidemic.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, now you can with broad day like beatdowns. Assaults with pots and pans, hot liquids and brazen attacks on elderly women.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's like the end of the world. I'm pretty sure to find the police is a bad idea.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, see what happens when national and local leaders abdicate their moral responsibility to keep citizens safe and secure. To see what happens when police are demonized as repeat criminals are released onto the streets. No cash bail reform. George Soros approved D.A.s. Do you think it can't get any worse that you just start thinking enough.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thanks to this DVD. I no longer have to go outside to express violence on a personal level. Thanks, Crime Gone Wild.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So get crime going wild today.



GUTFELD: Doctor, you just have to laugh. They say laughter is the best medicine.



NESHEIWAT: That's right.



GUTFELD: But, you know, it's -- imagine the nation were a patient, what would be your prognosis?



NESHEIWAT: So, this what we're seeing, this is either pure mental illness or evilness, or maybe even just a combination of both. I mean, we do know that one in five Americans suffer from mental illness and it goes undiagnosed and unaddressed. But this is out of control.



TIMPF: It's me.



GUTFELD: I know. know it's kind of mute. She said that I counted there are five people here.



TIMPF: Have I hidden that? I don't think so.



NESHEIWAT: But I mean, it's just so out of control. I mean, I think Lori Lightfoot and Mayor de Blasio instead of worrying about who should get that interview, maybe focus on this massive crime spree that we're seeing. These criminals that have no remorse and no regard for humanity and just putting these poor innocent grandma or grandma and grandpa's in the hospital.



GUTFELD: Yes. But they can't focus on that, David, because it's their fault. So it's like if you -- if you talk -- it's like that's why they pretend that they're just hoping to get through the summer. Like, you know, that -- so the winner will come and everybody goes back inside and crime goes down and go see there was no crime spree.



ANGELO: Not out here. Look, I think you're looking at the crime thing wrong.



GUTFELD: OK.



ANGELO: I love the crime.



GUTFELD: Yes, you loved the crime. OK.



TIMPF: There's the take.



ANGELO: It's bringing down the property values, you know. Yes. I'd rather get mugged twice a month for 50 bucks a pop and that saves me five grand a year in rent. I did the math, yes.



GUTFELD: You know, there are people that actually probably think that way that aren't living in New York that have properties or looking to buy properties. Now there's never been a better time to buy in New York City.



ANGELO: Yes, I'm hoping to get stabbed so I can afford in unit washer dryer.



GUTFELD: That is the funniest thing. I think I've heard in a long time. Tyrus, we do this story all the time. I don't even know what to say.



TYRUS: What story is that, Greg?



GUTFELD: This non-stop crime. And that the fact is, no matter what we say our politicians don't give a damn.



TYRUS: Well, you know, Greg, I'm speaking on behalf of the politicians that this is affecting they are unapologetic that they did this and it's opening a great conversation that we can talk about gun control and global warming. The bad -- good news is that winter is not coming anytime soon because the -- were extreme climate, so it's going to be summer to at least. I don't know next through, next February.



So, you know, crime is going to be be going strong, which then leads to the conversation about existential respect and so forth. So thank you so much for this opportunity to have this conversation. Because it was much needed.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Did I mention I was unapologetic?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. I'm just so glad you started the conversation.



TYRUS: Yes, and don't you dare question because that makes you, Kat? He's a what? If he questions me?



TIMPF: I was thinking how much I love summer. Excuse me.



TYRUS: Damn it, Kat. He's a racist.



GUTFELD: I'm a racist for God's sake.



TIMPF: It makes me feel alive when the sun is shining.



GUTFELD: Yes. But by the -- I mean you walk to work, how much -- how much crime?



TIMPF: I see so much crime.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And it's just, you know, it just drives me crazy. I don't know how we got to the point of, yes, let's release the violent felons.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because I've been a huge advocate for criminal justice reform forever. I am somebody who doesn't and hasn't agreed with many conservatives on crime because I, you know, I don't think that nonviolent drug crimes are crimes for example. And then I see OK, we got it. We will release violent felons. No, no, no, those are the people who need to be in jail. I don't know how we got there or why because it's so obvious and it's -- there's a difference between being progressive on an issue and being so stupid.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's hard to tell.



TIMPF: I mean, they try to zit up on purpose. I really -- like it's crazy. That's how ridiculous it is.



GUTFELD: I think they're trying to destroy the country, Kat. That's why I joined the militia.



TIMPF: OK.



ANGELO: You (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: But David? We joined a militia.



ANGELO: You guys are too hard on the criminals. They're nice. In my neighborhood, the muggers know everyone by name. Hey Doug, give me your wallet. You know, that's friendly.



GUTFELD: It's friendly.



TIMPF: Yes, I could see you as a slumlord. Yeah.



ANGELO: That's the dream.



GUTFELD: Up next, should the unboxed be trapped at home or free to row?



ANNOUNCER: "PLEASE GOD MAKE THIS END."



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Follow the science becomes forced compliance. Don, I hope they recognize me at dinner, Lemon. And Chris, I don't wear oil when I work out. Cuomo, went all in on getting the COVID vaccine. For Don, if you're not vaccinated, you might as well lock yourself in the house and never leave.



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Don't get the vaccine? You can't go to the supermarket. Don't have the vaccine? You can't go to the ballgame. Don't have the vaccine? Can't go to work. You don't have the vaccine? Can't come here. No shirt. No shoes. No service.



All these people are saying I don't want to put this stuff in my body. They're out drinking on the weekend and putting other substances in their bodies. It's way worse for them than a vaccine. So come on, let's be real.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Wow, what a jab at Kat. At least he could have just said your name. But it sounds like he's trying to increase his viewership through captive audiences. By the way, if you don't want to adjust anything toxic, doctors recommend turning off CNN.



Anyway, their hyperbole didn't end there. Earlier Cuomo bloviating about freedom to a Florida GOP congressmen who saying no to the vaccine.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: I'm not doing it because I made that decision.



CUOMO: That doesn't make you just a free person. All right, freedom isn't just defined as the bold and ability to be strong and wrong. It's about doing the right thing. If your answer is just then, well, I don't care what they say, this is me; I'm an American. That is being dumb as a proxy for being bold.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Speaking of dumb, this is a great time to remind people Chris Cuomo broke his own quarantine before a vaccine existed. But if you're not dumb, you might as well be drunk. Just ask California Governor Gavin Newsom.



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Just like drunk drivers, you don't have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk, including your own life at risk.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So, now, they're comparing the unvaccinated with drunk drivers. That's a false comparison. You can't get a vaccine that protects against drunk drivers. See how similes work, Gavin? Here's another simile: taking vaccine advice from a man who had public unmask meetings while arresting people for surfing is like being a jackass.



All right, Doctor. I -- you know, it necessarily the right way to get people to get vaccinated by belittling them, mocking them, calling them names taking pleasure in moral superiority?



DR. JEANETTE NESHEIWAT, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: It's like that's the complete opposite. Who is he, the God of COVID? What do you want people to stay home?



GUTFELD: That's me, by the way --



NESHEIWAT: And starve to death, socially isolate, become anxious became, become depressed? I mean, that's discriminatory, in my opinion. What about the people that can't get vaccinated that are allergic to the ingredients? Or maybe they just had COVID? They don't need to be vaccinated. So, we need to look at all options, not just categorize everyone, you know, into the same bowl.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They're belittling them incorrectly.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: If they really cared about vaccines? They would do vaccine out -- whenever they talk with a vaccine, it's just, oh, well, it's all you know, these, you know, Republican rednecks. They won't get vaccinated.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: A third of hospital workers in New York City are not vaccinated.



GUTFELD: True.



TIMPF: Is that is that MAGA country in New York City hospitals? Not exactly. It doesn't -- there's no political, it's not a political thing and they just won't acknowledge that. And also, I did get vaccinated. I am not wearing a mask anymore. I'm not wearing a mask. There is a very, very rare chance you can get COVID with the vaccine.



There's also like maybe a couple of people could save your life but you know what else could wearing a helmet everywhere you go. You wear a helmet everywhere you go could probably save a few lives too from head stuff that happens in the wild. And you know what, I'm not doing that. You can use the exact same arguments. I'm not doing that. I'm not wearing a mask anymore. No!



NESHEIWAT: And if you're vaccinated, you shouldn't have to.



TIMPF: I'm vaccinated.



NESHEIWAT: You shouldn't have to. Yes.



TIMPF: I hate it. I don't want the fabric covering my beautiful face.



GUTFELD: That's what it's really about. What did you want? I saw you waving over there in the corner, strange man.



DAVID ANGELO, WESTERNRAZER.COM SPOKESPERSON: No, no, I'm just, I agree with you. I think it's a good point. I got the vaccine and you know I've had people say though they're worried about it, but I've had no -- there's another tooth. No side effects.



GUTFELD: That is, that, that was just a prop tooth.



ANGELO: That was a prop tooth.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Why should you ruin the magic show, like know --



GUTFELD: You make a great point a couple of nights ago, Tyrus, where you said that kids and I, anybody with kids, they have to the kids come into school have to provide a little card that shows that they've been vaccinated or --



TYRUS: When your kids in school, you have to have your vaccination records up to date, you know.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: And the same thing, when you bring your dog to the vet, they're like, are the shots up to date? So, having a little card saying that you have your vaccine, I don't have to see a big issue with that. But I don't when it comes to personal choice, or whatever, here's the deal. And although, I'm not a doctor or scientist, I am Tyrus, so -- I can just wing it. COVID is not going anywhere. It's going to always kind of be here, just like the flu. And you know, things that come seasonal, and it's, it's always going to be a little shark in the water when it comes to that.



And we're going to have casualties, just like people die from the flu, and etc. And you can take care of yourself. And if somebody doesn't want to get vaccinated, we have to respect that. We might not like it, and hopefully they're honest, like, hey, guys, I want to get in the elevator. I'm not vaccinated. OK, great. And then they are they were the master, whatever. Politicizing it, because this is the -- the left has made some mistakes. They defund the police thing, went horribly wrong.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Now, they're defending them. So all they have left now is the scare of the vaccine. Because when that goes in the midterms, they got to have some kind of crisis where you got to stick with a plan because if you don't, the evil Republicans are going to take away your vaccine. They have that's all they have left. Because they've mismanaged the American people. They miss guess, they misspoke. They're unapologetically dumb that they didn't think about telling, talking to the American people the right way.



GUTFELD: Yes. And now, they've got to, they've got a new class system to pit people against vaxxed versus unvaxxed, which is great for conflict theater on CNN, right? They can -- they now have millions of people that can make fun of again.



ANGELO: And you know, the biggest source of vaccine hesitancy is the media says it's OK.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's true.



ANGELO: What are the odds that this is the first thing CNN is right about?



GUTFELD: Yes.



ANGELO: You know what I mean?



GUTFELD: That's a good point. I don't trust them.



ANGELO: And I just want to say to the viewers at home, the vaccine is safe. Yes.



NESHEIWAT: It is safe. Don't listen to him. If you are vaccinated, it'll keep you out of the hospital and off of ventilator.



TIMPF: And when Don Lemon said, you think you probably put worst and stuff in your body than the vaccine, I said that on the show and explaining why I was going to get vaccinated. It's true.



GUTFELD: Oh my god, I put things in my body I wouldn't put in anybody else.



TYRUS: That's an entirely different show. And that's the 2:00 am hour.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Talk to any E.R. Any, any E.R. doctor, he's got stories. They have some --



TYRUS: They all know your safe word.



GUTFELD: Up next, an Olympic star withdraws. Well, a photo gives China pause.



GUTFELD: A Polaroid has China paranoid and these games are so demanding that you didn't stick around for the landing. And those are the list of reasons that this could be --



ANNOUNCER: "THE WORST OLYMPICS EVER."



GUTFELD: The Chinese Foreign Ministry claims Western media photos of Chinese athletes are unflattering when compared to their counterparts. They cited a picture similar to this one of weightlifter, Haozing Hu, thank you, that they thought made her look unattractive. They haven't been this mad about a photo since Tiananmen Square. Of course, people aren't at their most attractive when they're lifting heavy weights. It's why I ban the media from my morning squat.



Meanwhile, Simone Biles says she wasn't mentally right for the gymnastics final and withdrew from the competition, leaving America's team to compete with athletes most people haven't heard of her. She's explaining why, why she bailed.



SIMONE BILES, TEAM USA GYMNASTICS: I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat, work on my mindfulness. And I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job and I didn't want to risk the team a medal for kind of my screw ups because they've worked way too hard for that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Hey, even without fans, there's still a ton of pressure competing at the highest levels. It's why I chose not to compete this year. The Americans ended up taking silver anyway, which William Devayne points out is its own reward.



What do you have in your safe? I am William Debayne and I'm so (BLEEP) rich.



See the city behind me? I own that whole city. I'm William Debayne. Where is William, by the way? All right, Tyrus, I don't know where my brain is going. But as an athlete, how do you, you're sympathetic to Simone, there's a strategy behind this. I think she tried to help her team is that basically it?



TYRUS: Well, I first of all, I commend her because just the fact that she's still competing and this is the one sport where you don't see people two three Olympics.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And still compete at a high level. It's usually the, the, the wear and tear, and the amount of her joints that go through. She did the vault, she didn't land right. And it's time, and there's one thing that you have to respect with athletes is when they know when it's time.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And some can't let go. And that says a lot about her that she knew. And if the timing is horrible, but it always is. There's that night in boxing where your favorite boxer gets old.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You know, and, and you're like, please don't fight anymore. You know, Evander Holyfield is my favorite boxer, and please don't fight anymore. You know, in the same thing, but her having the courage and not be unselfish and her saying I couldn't do this vault anymore. I know it's over and I respect that and we all need to respect the fact that it takes courage to do the thing that you love and dedicated your life to. It's not going to be anymore. I can remember, I know the, the playing football where I know it's a wrap. I can't do it anymore. I want to. The hearts willing but the body says no. And, you know.



TIMPF: However, is that you saying I'm too old to be an Olympic gymnast?



GUTFELD: Kat, you constantly put post-selfies? How important is women's appearance at work?



TIMPF: Um, here's the thing. I think that I come to work looking really, really ugly. But then I get my hair and makeup done so I'm not sure if it applies to me. I come in looking bedraggled and wearing some strange clothes.



GUTFELD: But you can, you feel bad about the power lifter not looking her best?



TIMPF: Here's the thing. I feel like the Communist Party of China, even if that were true, they've done worse things to us. Feel like they have done worse things to us.



GUTFELD: Let's see what the Uighurs --



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: And just get, get an Instagram filter if you got a problem, China.



TIMPF: Yes, I feel like they've done some worse things.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, David, you're our Olympic experts. You've been covering the Olympics for at least 12 minutes.



ANGELO: That's right. Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, going back at least an hour.



ANGELO: I competed. You know, I was, I was on the backgammon team for the Cayman Islands back in 96.



TYRUS: Damn shame. What happened to you guys?



ANGELO: Yes, no, Simone, she's, she's out. And you know, they must be serious, because you can't -- the whole thing is for the Olympics.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes, that's true. When you get there and then you're like, I can't do it. Yes. The whole point is that the things so you'd go in and and, you know, I feel for but you know, in my case, like I woke up this morning, I knew, I felt awful, I knew I wouldn't be funny, but I said, you know, just go to GUTFELD show. It doesn't -- just go through the motions. It won't matter. And here I am.



GUTFELD: Yes. And you're bombing.



ANGELO: I know.



GUTFELD: You know what, it reminds me, it does remind me of the Curb Your Enthusiasm special when Larry David prepares for this big onstage thing and then doesn't he walk out and then just turn around? Is that like, there's a thing where he just kind of walks up and he goes --



TYRUS: Nah, I'm good.



GUTFELD: I'm good. I'm good. I'm good and just leaves. That's what she like, if you may, maybe you just know that it's the time.



NESHEIWAT: Yes. And that's what I love about these Olympic champions: Biles, also Naomi Osaka for the tennis champion. They are putting their mental health first not just about the Olympics and winning medals and putting others first taking that into consideration. I think that's so important. And as far as that picture from China, I mean, come on, this is not a beauty pageant.



They're supposed to be showcasing their talent and their strength and their skills, not what you look like. I mean, she does, or he does, she does look a little constipated but -- at the end of the day, it's what you bring home.



GUTFELD: Is that diagnosis. Do you diagnose constipation by looking at people?



NESHEIWAT: You can. If they're bloated and distended.



TYRUS: Greg, I just like to say this thing is a cute face and a clean and jerk. There's just no way. I've never been like --



GUTFELD: Coming up, the "Exorcist" returns. But will fans be stressed if Linda Blair's not possessed?



GUTFELD: Well, Linda Blair be missed in the new "Exorcist". A $400 million sequel trilogy to the "Exorcist" is in the works. And Linda Blair who portrayed the demon possessed Reagan in the original says she hasn't been asked to be involved. That's outrageous. And that decision has head spinning. You writers! This is much to the dismay of the film's fans who insist the power of Christ should compel them to give Blair a cameo.



Still, Blair says she doesn't expect anything will change but a maybe the producers are worried Blair will be too expensive, especially when they could just go to Kats place and film her waking up from a tequila Tuesday. Kat, you like me grew up Catholic? This movie terrified me.



TIMPF: Yes. Yes, I was raised not just Catholic but Catholic. Like holy water everywhere. My mom put St. Benedict models of Rolla doors keep the devil away. She put blessed salt in my suitcase once. I was like, Mom, if somebody like -- I didn't know about. I was like people who think I'm trying to fly with cocaine. They're not going to leave. My mom didn't want me out in Los Angeles at the blessing salt.



So, yes, it terrifies me. And I'm agnostic. And so, I also feel like the fact that this terrifies me, is that like an acknowledgment that maybe I do think God is real if I think maybe demons are real. I don't know. Makes you think.



GUTFELD: No, but you know, Tom, I wish, I always say this and people think I'm weird. This is one of my favorites of all time.



TIMPF: (INAUDIBLE).



GUTFELD: I did that again. David -- it's working. I've been calling people by the wrong names. You know what, it's the heartburn.



I wish this movie was real because I would love -- imagine if to be demonic possession was like an added variable in our lives. Like, it was like, oh, did you hear what happened to Steve? Yes, possessed by the devil. We would have so many fewer problems. If that was a, if that was like it's like having a Land Shark could happen at any time.



ANGELO: Yes, I also grew up Catholic but I did it. I was real Catholic, which mean we never went to church. You are, you are some weird strain.



TIMPF: Polish. Polish.



ANGELO: Yes, you knew about the Bible and stuff. That's not how the real Catholics do.



GUTFELD: I was an altar boy.



TIMPF: I was an altar boy too when they let people who weren't boys to it.



ANGELO: But you know --



GUTFELD: That's not real.



ANGELO: In the, in the reboot, the family, they are atheists. So, they just, they just roll they send her off to college.



TIMPF: So, they saw her be possessed and they're atheists? Maybe there is no hope.



ANGELO: They're just like bye Megan have fun --



GUTFELD: You know what, that could be Antifa. It's just a bunch of people who are possessed that the parents didn't decide to de-possess.



ANGELO: That's what it is.



GUTFELD: That's brilliant.



ANGELO: They roll with it.



GUTFELD: Doctor, what do you make of demonic possessions, real or not real?



NESHEIWAT: Horror movies horrify me. They are bad for your health. They should be banned. They should be illegal. Well, you can you can have a stroke or a heart attack in the movie theater. I can't, I can't do it. I say no. Pass.



GUTFELD: Wow.



ANGELO: You know that?



NESHEIWAT: No, thank you. I have vivid nightmares since I was a kid from this movie. I cannot watch another horror movie. What is it Freddy Krueger and, and the scissors.



GUTFELD: Edward Scissor Hands.



NESHEIWAT: Yes.



GUTFELD: Kidding.



TIMPF: Being afraid makes you feel alive.



GUTFELD: Thank you. Thank you, woman. You just crawled out of the well? Were you an extra in the room?



TYRUS: I'm just going to get Tyrus, I'm saying keep it real for this trip. This is a waste of $400 million. You're never going to recreate the greatness that was the original x -- it works now it scares now I watched it with my kids. It was phenomenal.



GUTFELD: Still amazing.



TYRUS: My daughter had this awesome moment where she wrote helped me on her stomach. Daddy, help me. And I was like this is awesome. We don't want demon possessions to be real. Nobody will be in jail. No one will ever be - - why are you doing that, Tyrus? Possess. Let him go, damn it.



GUTFELD: That's -- Sam, did that right?



TYRUS: Yes.



NESHEIWAT: Can we just stick to Spider Man and Superman?



GUTFELD: Oh, those are boring.



TIMPF: Yes, it's the same movie every time.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. You got to go "Exorcist" all the way. All right, don't go away. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Dr. Jeanette Nesheiwat, David Angelo and his razors, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you America.

