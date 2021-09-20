'Gutfeld!' on late-night TV's climate activism, Time's most influential list

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," September 16, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, we talk a lot about heroes. Those who were there on 9/11 saving lives. Those who helped our allies get out of Afghanistan, and Kat's work dating many of our nation's most dangerous inmates. But you know who the real heroes are? The selfless group of virtuous late night talk show hosts. I don't mean the great talented late- night hosts of the past, but the current witless activist ones of today.

Who are all coming together to fight climate change for just one precious night next week, which means it's time for?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Return of the Lockstep Butt Kissers.

GUTFELD: I love that movie. So it's late night getting together but they refuse to invite the belle of the ball. Me, Snow White. Make sure to send invitations to all of the seven dorks including CBS's Stephen Colbert. And who knows more about harmful carbon emissions than this windbag. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel who will no doubt cry and then claim his tears are made of acid rain. James Corden, whoever that is, maybe he'll do a karaoke version of Here Comes the Rain in his Prius with AOC or Jimmy Fallon.

It will pretend to laugh at everything the rest will say, and they'll still hate him. They'll still hate him. And then there's this guy. Seth. I don't know what the last name is. So purpose being there is to make the rest of them seem funny. Then blame the receding ice caps on Trump's hairspray. You can have that joke. And then there's Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee. They'll also join the crew. They're basically the professor and Marianne of the Bunch.

So they'll all be selflessly devoting time on their shows for something called climate week to tell us how super urgent this threat really is. Yet, you know, it was so urgent that they had to wait until these hosts enjoyed their entire summers off like school teachers. Yes, the planet is melting, polar bears are dying, but we'll get on it right after I finished this game of corn hole with Alec Baldwin.

So we've gone from Carson's Carnac to Letterman's stupid pet tricks to these sad sacks of pandering (BLEEP) discussing beach erosion happening in front of their secluded seaside estates. Like I said, I wasn't asked to participate in this world saving event. It's OK. I understand they don't want the professions top talent to outshine everyone and make them all look bad. Besides, I already had plans. I'll be pulling an SUV with my genitals upside down.

GUTFELD: Now that's alternative energy sourcing. Now when asked why is participating, Jimmy Kimmel stated, I don't want to die. You know, despite doing it every night during his opening monologue. I don't want to die. It's the exact opposite thing people say well watching the show. But it's all about urgency. He doesn't want to die. But from what exactly? Lack of laughter? Choking on your own tears?

Lack of oxygen to the brain from huffing to many of Howard Stern's farts? Colbert noted it should be more than one night but he's too busy taking salsa lessons with Chuck Schumer at the Arthur Murray School of Dance in Brooklyn. I mean, if he really cared why would he be dancing while kids are dying? Meanwhile, what's America really concerned with? Rising crime, homelessness, untreated mental illness, rampant drug addiction.

And, you know Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's ball sack. The country is in sad shape, almost as sad as shape as Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's ball sack. But, you know, but when you're a late night host, topics like crime and homelessness those aren't what's disgust because they're too hard. There are topics that end up having to sound like your parents, all full of common sense and incentives and rules.

But climate is really easy. You don't need any of that. It's just a hyped issue that demands change and compliance and attention from the peasants. Yet the so called results are so long term, it ensures none of these people pushing it will have to be held accountable for the hypocrisy is in lies. And when you're that wealthy, you can create a life that allows you to shoulder the burdens you happily put on the truck drivers and plumbers who can't.

And so their lockstep is more synchronized than a parade of North Korean soldiers. All one voice, one entity, a hive of fearful signalers. Knowing that if they don't play along, their days are numbered. So they back the hysteria to protect a paycheck. And so when our so called comedians have gone full Greta Thunberg it's no wonder 56 percent of young people think humanity is doomed. I wonder what our very own late night angry black male thinks.

TYRUS, FOX NATION HOST: Where the hells the radio note? What Gutfeld? This is my time. What? So, Colbert and Kimmel and Fallon can't take it as a weapon? So they're not going to do jokes anymore, because they're not the king of late night comedy because Gutfeld is? But don't feel bad fellas, it's not just Gutfeld he's got two big guns, Tyrus tip behind him, so you're out -- you're outmatched, outmanned.

(INAUDIBLE) it says it all. But, you know, you can't play the game. So you got to change the rules. How very woke of you. So now you're going to be about climate control. Because that's what I want to talk about right before I go to bed at night, not feel good laughs and jokes. Climate Control, I'd sooner eat a bowl of water with a fork and listen to Kimmel talk about hug your polar bears and build solar panels late at night. That's cool, though. I guess we'll just keep winning. And you guys do the climate thing. I'm not angry. Wooh.

GUTFELD: Meanwhile, CBS had to cancel their new show called the activists. It's where activists actually compete to promote various causes, one of them being climate. So what's that sound like? Yes, late night talk show hosts. After all, aren't they also competing in desperate virtue signaling so the workaholics don't come after them. The sad thing is it doesn't work. CBS actually pulled this show before it aired because you guessed it, it wasn't woke enough.

Yet CBS tried to go woke and the online wokesters stuck their collective finger right in the CBS eye. And that's the lesson. This isn't about virtue or doing good or helping people. It's about protecting yourself from the woke. The stupid, the losers, it's too late for those late nighters. They threw comedy under the bus to protect their bottom lines. Now they're just nut jobs scared of losing their nuts and their jobs.

But I doubt they're going to listen to me. I'm just a right-wing crank. You know, just like this guy.

GEORGE CARLIN, COMEDIAN: The greatest arrogance of all save the planet. What? Are these (BLEEP) people kidding me? Save the planet. We don't know how to take care of ourselves yet. We haven't learned how to help one another. I'm tired of these right, liberal, bourgeois liberal white people who think the only thing wrong with this planet is there aren't enough bicycle paths. And I'm really sick, really sick of these rock stars and movie stars going to work off their cocaine guilt by saving a forest somewhere.

There's nothing wrong with the planet. The planet is fine. Compared to the people the planet is doing great.

GUTFELD: Yes. So, enjoy climate day fellows. It'll buy you some time but that time will surely come to an end well before the planet does.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.

GUTFELD: Welcome tonight's guests. Co-captain of the 82 Alaska Girls basketball state champs and still a straight shooter, former vice presidential nominee and former Alaska governor, Sarah Palin. He gets all his medical advice from Nicki Minaj. Ask Dr. Drew host, Addiction Medical Specialist and author of the new book It Doesn't Have To Be -- come on, Dr. Drew Pinsky. She's like Jenga, funding parties but could fall over at any moment, Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.

And his salvation army refuses this clothing donations. Fox Across America host, Jimmy Failla. All right. Jimmy, there's a plethora of comedians named Jimmy. You are Jimmy. You call yourself a comedian, yet I believe that you are funny. Unlike these poor Jimmys.

JIMMY FAILLA, FOX NEWS RADIO HOST: Yes. But before we get there, let's acknowledge the shot taken in my wardrobe. You're the king of late night. We can't all afford to shop for the hottest new fashions at Baby Gap.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: No. Jesse Watters did that joke on Monday?

FAILLA: Oh, did he? I told him better.

GUTFELD: All rtight.

FAILLA: He looked better doing it but I told him --

(CROSSTALK)

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm just amazed how many of those jackets you have.

FAILLA: Oh, there's a lot.

TIMPF: Like there's a new -- you're on the show a lot. Congrats. But there's a new ugly jacket every day.

FAILLA: I'm not going to sit here and let you slander my stylist Stevie Wonder.

TIMPF: I'm not one slandering.

GUTFELD: Oh, terrible. You look like you skinned a leprechaun. Leprechaun with psoriasis?

FAILLA: That was funny. That's why people are watching the show because we are changing the climate of late night.

GUTFELD: That is true. That is true.

FAILLA: To their point though, I want to give them credit for one thing, because when it comes to the climate, they do recycle the same Trump jokes every night. They practice what they preach.

GUTFELD: Right. It's true.

FAILLA: But this is where late night comedy really is failing America. And I really mean this. Late Night comedy used to be a source of something called common culture, where we all put our differences aside for an hour a night and just laughed at the collective life that we all inhabit. But somewhere along the way, they started getting more applause breaks than laughs which means you're not doing comedy. You're giving a lecture.

What late night comedy actually turned into was just an outlet for self- hating liberals to get confirmation bias for an hour before they put the belt around their neck and log on to Youporn. That's basically what it is.

DR. DREW PINSKY, HOST, ASK DR. DREW: Oh my god.

FAILLA: And that's what it is.

GUTFELD: Don't knock until you try it.

FAILLA: I'm kidding. Don't do that.

PINSKY: Do not try it. Do not try it.

GUTFELD: Speaking to lectures. What's with this guy? All right. Can I call you Governor? I'm going to call you Sarah.

SARAH PALIN, FORMER ALASKA GOVERNOR: Yes. Come as you are.

GUTFELD: All right. Governor is hotter. I'm going to call you Sarah. So anyway, you were like -- you were their bread and butter for a period. They all repeated the same damn jokes over and over about you. And now they can't --

PALIN: Thanks for reminding me.

GUTFELD: But you know what -- so -- but they -- this is -- what do you make of this? The fact that they all sound the same.

PALIN: They do all selves the same and I don't watch any of them. You know, I remember back in the day, my parents watching Johnny Carson. You know, that was the thing after Archie Bunker.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PALIN: Probably tells you a little bit about my dad. But, I mean, that was classic. And it was -- it was iconic. And it was -- it was very, very relevant whereas I think these guys, they're so predictable that -- I don't know, they're just not worth watching.

GUTFELD: Yes. I think they want to be relevant. But they can't actually be original in their relevancy, Dr. Drew. You know, these guys very well. So let's take them apart piece by piece.

PINSKY: No, no, no. I don't want to do that. Resent -- your --

GUTFELD: Let's talk about love life.

PINSKY: Your status as king has gone to your head a little bit.

GUTFELD: What do you -- get him off the show. Get him off the show.

PINSKY: Off with his head.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: But I'll tell you what, they -- it's -- what's interesting to me is both that activist show and what these guys are doing with late night is they forgot their fundamental job of doing television, which is first capture the eyes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: And then get their attention and then entertain and then you can maybe if you want to deliver some information behind that. They've let go of the television part entirely. Glad to say you have not.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

PINSKY: And -- but the reality is --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- back in my good graces.

PINSKY: But without doing television that actually attracts viewers and entertains them, they're not going to be seen. It's going to be lost, whatever their goals are just lost. And the other thing that bothers me is, I don't ever trust anybody that's talking about climate change unless they are seriously talking about carbon capture.

GUTFELD: Right.

PINSKY: And nuclear energy.

GUTFELD: Absolutely.

(CROSSTALK)

PALIN: -- other countries.

PINSKY: Right. But if you really want to solve the problem and to the -- even if you want to ignore what's going on in China and other countries, if you do not talk about carbon capture, which is now online, I think Denmark's got one that's operating and working. If you don't talk about that, and you talk about nuclear energy, you don't want to solve the problem.

GUTFELD: You know what, the Democrats aren't talking about nuclear energy anymore, because they actually accept it.

PINSKY: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Have you noticed that they've gone silent? By the way I would have plugged your book, but since you insulted me, it's no longer happening.

PINSKY: Pull it out here.

GUTFELD: There you go.

PINSKY: Me and my daughter wrote it.

GUTFELD: He wrote it with his daughter. Got to imagine doing that, huh? What a nightmare.

PINSKY: It's fine.

GUTFELD: Maybe it is. Who knows? Why do I care at this point? Kat, you know what, what if one of them didn't participate?

TIMPF: I don't know. I -- look, I'm disgusted by it. Not because it's wrong to do like the -- I'm on -- I'm on the side of climate change.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Right? I hate the environment. Every time there's oil in the ocean, get a tingle up my (INAUDIBLE) I don't obviously think that but that's what they think we think.

PALIN: Right.

GUTFELD: Exactly. I hope that's taken out of context.

TIMPF: It will be. They'll be like, aha, look at that a white blonde girl with the glasses. She's on Fox News. She hates the ocean. But they don't ask us to participate because they think it's them to save the world against us who want to destroy it but like we live here too.

PINSKY: Yes.

TIMPF: So it doesn't make any sense.

GUTFELD: Doesn't make any sense. I'm worried about the ocean.

(CROSSTALK)

PINSKY: The point is -- the point is free Jimmy Fallon.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: Jimmy Fallon is -- Jimmy Fallon a hostage.

GUTFELD: He's a hostage.

PINSKY: He is a wonderful human being. He is -- Jimmy Fallon is the kid you grew up with who would do whip it's in the shed while you play mock and run. And now he's got to play Red Rover, Red Rover same climate justice on over.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: He does not want to be doing this. Jimmy Fallon wants to be playing Duck, duck gray goose. That's what he wants to be playing.

GUTFELD: I -- you know that him and I wrestled in a bar about 10, 12 years ago? I think it was me. I just have memories of --

TIMPF: You should know if it was you or not.

GUTFELD: Well, no, because it was me -- it was me --

TIMPF: It's OK if you don't know it was you and him.

GUTFELD: So it's me --

TIMPF: So you should know if it was you.

GUTFELD: It was me, Andy levy. And we walk into this bar and there's -- and there's Fallon and he dives at us. And I don't know which one -- I can't remember because we were (INAUDIBLE) and then we end up in -- we end up in Fallon's car. And he had a driver because he was making some money at the time. And he drove us to another dive bar where everybody kind of disappears into separate rooms to do other things.

PINSKY: Oh yes.

GUTFELD: And there's like a little tunnel to go to another bar. And it was quite an evening. That was the old Jimmy Fallon. The old Jimmy Fallon would put things in his body. You wouldn't put a dumpster. And I mean, you know, bottled water. Thank you.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: All right. Up next, there's nothing more sour than John Lemon at this hour.

GUTFELD: You can always rely on this brilliant gem to be an idiot at 11:00 p.m. I speak of last place at 11:00 pm host Don Lemon who's currently ranked behind an infomercial for copper infused sweat socks. Don's once again said something we need to call them out on. Time for a new segment then.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And now Gutfeld presents, the dumbest man in America.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Crime is rising. You defund police.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Crime is rising. Oh gosh, it's so bad. We went and had a great dinner in New York City tonight. The President is a racist and he is a demagogue.

GUTFELD: Welcome to the dumbest man in America. I'm your host Cheryl Ladd. Tonight's subject Don Lemon who should clear his mantle for the many, many times he'll win this award. I mean, we're talking Lifetime Achievement here. His latest once again, he's deliberately smearing groups of people.

LEMON: I think we have to stop coddling people when it comes to this and the vaccine saying, oh, you can't shame them. You can't call them stupid. You can't call them silly. Yes, they are. The people who aided and abetted Trump are stupid because they believe his big lie. The people who are not getting vaccines who are believing the lies on the internet, instead of science, it's time to start shaming them. What else -- or leave them behind. Because they're keeping the majority of Americans behind.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, great strategy. Call them stupid, Don. Means a lot coming from the guy who was stupid enough to believe Jussie Smollett. Remember, this is the same guy who just last year was all about forgiving people.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, they do. Or in your case, most of the time. The thing is Don, you keep insinuating that it's Trump supporters who are vaccine hesitant even though it's happening all over, including where you live and work. Here's the current vax rates for New York City which last I checked isn't exactly a maggot country. These rates are less than Stellar, especially among blacks just 44 percent.

So Don, I'm guessing you'll soon be calling them stupid also, but I won't hold my breath. I'm too busy destroying you in the ratings. But here's a tip. Here's a tip to double your viewers, Don. But a mirror.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.

GUTFELD: Because, you know, because Dr. Drew only has one viewer, himself. So the mirror --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: OK. When you call this -- OK. Is he as stupid as he sounds or is this a medical condition transference?

PINSKY: No, no. It's not a medical condition. It's buying the narrative of the day, which is that somehow vaccine resistance means you're white and a Trump supporter which there are a few but really the reality is as you put that data up on the screen, there's a significant percentage of people of color who are vaccine resistant no fault of their own is because of a being ill-served by my profession for 100 years.

And they therefore don't trust things on face value. They shouldn't I had people say to me, oh, it's their choice to do that. I can't -- I have to fault them because they didn't chose to be mistreated by this profession.

GUTFELD: Right.

PINSKY: They have a history of -- they're responding to now and going at them was shaming is the exact wrong way to do that.

GUTFELD: Imagine doing that with the obese, right? Comorbidity, the department of -- one of the biggest comorbidities --

PINSKY: A hundred percent.

GUTFELD: -- you would lose your job if you said, oh you know what, you're stupid for what you eat it.

PINSKY: Not only that.

GUTFELD: That was -- that was directed at --

(CROSSTALK)

PINSKY: We'll get any --we'll get any behavior, look, you go to emergency room like your husband did the other night, what you find is --

GUTFELD: Who?

TIMPF: Not the other night, it was many nights.

PINSKY: Many nights. But what he -- what he observed --

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: We (BLEEP) together.

PINSKY: What he observed was people who have made bad choices, people, drug addicts, and accidents and things that people do that makes them end up in the emergency room. And when they get there we don't go, my god, you're an awful person. What are you doing here? We can't treat you because you made bad choices (INAUDIBLE) taking my addict patients and tried to shame them out of using. It's the opposite of good practice. It's not going to work.

GUTFELD: I think -- here's my diagnosis, Sarah or Governor Sarah. It's a combination of bitterness and stupidity has put Lemon on the wrong side of every issue.

PALIN: Yes. This is too bad that he's going there because personally I like Don Lemon. He's always been really nice to me. So, you know, when somebody's nice to you.

PINSKY: So you're making both of us shame and attack people we like.

PALIN: Well, he's so the ones to be one of the cool kids and that's as, you know, you're suggesting too. So that narrative. But, you know, I am one of those white common sense conservatives. I believe in science and I have not taken the shot one because the waitress never came back to ask me if I'm ready for that shot. But two, because I do believe in science in the Fauciism of the day back then was if you had COVID, I've had COVID, well then Mother Nature was creating an immunity. And even today, they say, you know, you're 27 percent more immune.

PINSKY: Twenty-seven times.

PALIN: Yes, OK. 27 times.

PINSKY: That was huge.

PALIN: Yes. So I want to ask the questions and yes, if he's going to clobber me for that, well, then I take it back that he wasn't very nice.

GUTFELD: Yes. And by the way, you're absolutely right about natural immunity is probably the strongest immunity you have. Kat, did you get COVID? I can't remember.

TIMPF: No, I'm not sure. My husband did. And I kept testing negative, but we, you know, we do hang out. Times without masks.

GUTFELD: Do you feel bad for Lemon because we've crushed him so? He's like -- it is 11:00 p.m. hour is now just him talking to himself. And it's weird, because we actually do news better than he does. And we're not even trying to do news.

TIMPF: No, I would certainly never say I'm trying to do news. But I'm confused by why he seems to want to call people stupid so badly.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: He's like, so we can call him stupid now, right? We call him stupid. We got a shame when we call him stupid. I just don't have that inside of me. I feel like if I make the wrong face that someone I'll spend three days thinking about, they hate me. That was too mean. So I don't understand that compulsion because what -- there's something within you that you're not satisfied with your life.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: You need to make yourself feel better.

GUTFELD: That's why he always cry on New Year's Eve.

TIMPF: Well, I've cried a fair amount of New Year's Eves. It's never as fun as it's supposed to be.

GUTFELD: No. It never is. Jimmy, I believe the reason for this is that they're trying to create a false conflict between Americans because that's the bread and butter for CNN. They don't have Trump versus never Trump. So they're trying to create vax versus unvaxxed so people will tune into their terrible editorial.

FAILLA: They're absolutely in the confirmation bias business. They want their viewers to feel morally superior. That's why every time you turn on one of these shows, it's like look at what these dumb Trumpers are doing.

GUTFELD: Right.

FAILLA: But the dumb Trumpers in this case, as we talk about antibodies are living the smarter life by not getting the vaccine. And to be clear, I have the vaccine. I got the Johnson and Johnson. What they didn't tell me it was Magic Johnson and Tyshaun Johnson. And I can't catch COVID. But, man, can I catch a pass?

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: -- a man in that jacket.

FAILLA: Not at all. Not at all. But here's the thing. You know who's undermining confidence in the vaccine?

GUTFELD: Who?

FAILLA: Democrat.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: The ones who are saying the unvaccinated are holding back the vaccinated.

TIMPF: Right.

FAILLA: If you think the vaccination works, shut (BLEEP) unvaccinated.

GUTFELD: There you go.

FAILLA: Just go out. Just go out live your life.

GUTFELD: Good point, good point. We got a --

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: -- my plan on putting the fun drugs in it.

GUTFELD: Yes. There you go.

TIMPF: Go away and you say up or down or psychedelic. You get your pick. The government lets you have a little fun drugs (INAUDIBLE)

GUTFELD: There you go (INAUDIBLE) It's for everything.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: Up next. Time called them influential even though they're non- essential.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: It was times Hail Mary giving it to Meghan and Harry. But influencing isn't a hassle when you grow up in a castle. What's left of Time Magazine has picked Prince Harry and Meghan Markel among the 100th most influential people in the world. It's good to see a struggling young couple finally catch a break time which I randomly ran out of time long ago dubbed them icons.

Weird, I thought icon was someone who becomes a symbol worthy of admiration, you know, as opposed to a social climbing D-list TV actress turned princess overnight who whined about life in the palace demanded privacy, sat down with Oprah through the racist word around became a poster brat for woke activism, then signed multimillion dollar media deals based on her notoriety, then demanded more privacy, got more money, then posed for Time Magazine.

Yes, that's an icon. For shameless self-promoters. Harry is seen here photo bombing his own magazine cover. Honey, can I be in? I'm part of the -- is it OK? She's like, as long as I'm in the front. They say they're humbled to make the cut as if they were surprised and that it wasn't completely worked out beforehand.

They did an entire write up on one of Times' other picks so you can safely assume they probably even wrote or had approval on their own. But with Britney Spears, Kamala Harris, and hell even Tucker Carlson making the cut, who didn't get on the list? I'm surprised they didn't choose this girl.

It's like Kat at the dispensary. Governor Sarah Palin, I keep changing it every time. What is your honest opinion about these young royals? Well, actually not young. She's over 40.

SARAH PALIN, FORMER GOVERNOR OF ALASKA: Well, first, you know how relevant that list is Time Magazine. I was on that list more than once, a few times and look where I am today.

GUTFELD: You're on my show. Come on. I mean, being governor of -- here's governor of Alaska, right. It's a big deal right? Being on the GUTFELD show. You notice that? It's going up.

JIMMY FAILLA, COMEDIAN: What he's holding up, what he's holding up is his height.

GUTFELD: That was an easy joke, Sarah, Governor Palin, Esquire. I never knew what Esquire meant? So, Kat, does it bother you that they're on the list and you're not, are you supposed to be bothered?

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, I am bothered because I, I feel terrible for them, because they left the royal family say they want, didn't want publicity, and now they have to be on this magazine cover?

GUTFELD: It's so sad.

TIMPF: We shouldn't be talking about this. Like, we should be out there looking for the people who kidnapped them and made them famous.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. This was at gunpoint.

TIMPF: Yes. It must have been.

GUTFELD: They were forced to do this.

TIMPF: He went through all that leaving the royal families because they don't want publicity, and clearly they were kidnapped, we have to be looking for the people responsible.

GUTFELD: You know, Timmy, all I want is the divorce. I want him to go back home with his little bindle, a little bindle knocking on the Queen's door. Boy, did I screw up? She's crazy.

FAILLA: That no -- that's a Netflix show I would watch. I would watch that.

GUTFELD: Yes, I would watch that show.

FAILLA: The Crown Royale. You know, Harry just coming back home to his drunk ways. Who wouldn't love that?

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: Dressed up as Hitler.

GUTFELD: No, he dressed up as a Nazi.

FAILLA: Again, again -- yes, he dressed up as a Nazi. Yes. Prince Harry by the way, which, you know, first of all, he's just you know, can we say? He's a (BLEEP) --

GUTFELD: I'll probably bleep it.

FAILLA: I'm sorry. I don't know. I honestly don't know.

GUTFELD: We have lip readers --

TIMPF: I'm going to H.R.

GUTFELD: Totally unintentional, by the way.

TIMPF: Oh my God.

FAILLA: Nobody has. Come on, it's 11:00 at night. Nobody, nobody has any self-respect for him because he's not his own man. And when he is you talk about hypocrisy. He's always lecturing us about climate change and then doing what flying off in a private jet. Harry is the guy who comes up and says you're in a no smoking section as he lights a cigar. You know what I mean?

GUTFELD: Right, exactly.

FAILLA: And nobody feels bad for these people, but they are professional victims. That's everything they do. They're sitting in Oprah's backyard or Gail's backyard with Oprah saying woe is me. It's so hard, you know, time was I could get a six handed massage, but now it's COVID I only get -- and you know, somebody set up a GoFundMe for Meghan Markel. It's pathetic man. And Time knows what they're doing, though, because they know they get talked about.

GUTFELD: Right.

FAILLA: And I think they baited us into talking about them because like, honestly getting made fun of on Fox like in this era, it's like weird Al Yankovic parroting your song in the 80s? It's like a badge of honor now.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: That's what everyone does, you know. So here we are.

TIMPF: A little later, it would be Nicki's cousin's friend's balls on a cup.

DR. DREW PINKSY, ADDICTION MEDICINE SPECIALIST: That's pretty influential.

GUTFELD: There's a fold out. It would be a fold.

PINSKY: You said you'll feed bad for him. I actually do feel bad for them, because I'm worried about that's coming.

You say you want the divorce. You may get your wish, I'm afraid.

GUTFELD: Right?

PINSKY: Because when things traumatic happened to a kid, we have uncanny capacity --

GUTFELD: Now, you're making, now you're making to sit downer.

TIMPF: Wait, am I getting --

PINSKY: That's my job, that's what I do. But we have an uncanny ability to recreate the traumas of our past. And I'm fearful that something's going to get --

GUTFELD: That is Dr. Drew.

PINSKY: I'm just saying, I've just put it out there. It's --

GUTFELD: Isn't (INAUDIBLE) Jimmy Kimmel. That is so depressing. You should be doing the writing for Jimmy Kimmel with that kind of line. You and your book written with your daughter.

PINSKY: Yes, here it is right here.

GUTFELD: When does it come out?

PINSKY: 21st. 21st.

FAILLA: By the way, the title of the book is "It Doesn't have to be Awkward." He just brought up like death and recreation.

GUTFELD: By the way, what is it?

PINSKY: A conversation with your teen kid essentially.

GUTFELD: Oh, I'm not allowed to talk to teen kid. Actually doesn't have to be illegal would have been my book. Though I started talking to him when the parents come over and they, the back and your van, grand pa.

Coming up, activists hate the show "Cops," but not the crime that never stops.

GUTFELD: They want Cops off the air but violent crime, they just don't care. Bad news for drunks in tank tops. The iconic series cops will return on Fox nation this fall, which means Kat start drinking indoors again. It aired for 32 seasons before the Paramount network pulled the plug in 2020. Fans are thrilled and so is the band that saying bad boys who could use the royalties at this point. But activists who campaigned for the show's cancellation still don't want you to watch.

According to the group Color of Change, Cops is an insidious program that distorts the truth about crime in our country. It purposefully encourages the public to support harmful behavior of police, prosecutors and other law enforcement figures. Cops and shows like it should not be televised on any network. Should not be televised on any network. That's what they want said about this show.

Meanwhile in Minneapolis, that actual city, our favorite sister/wife, Ilhan Omar, has your usual complaints, this time over a judge for blocking a ballot measure to scrap Minneapolis police department. And in Seattle, the Democratic candidate for city internal is the police and prison abolitionists who believes most misdemeanor crimes shouldn't be prosecuted.

The race baiting Antifa supporter also wants to abolish the Office of City Attorney itself, which we support. If that nut job wins. Seattle is on pace to exceed last year's 26-year high homicide rate and the demoralized police departments had nearly a third of its officers quit or resign. No wonder everybody's depressed except the career criminals. Was that the end?

PINSKY: He said what I said was a downer. Kat, you've been arrested on video many times. That's how I --

TIMPF: I'm not going to get away with that. I have never been arrested. I don't want people thinking I am not crafty. I've never been caught doing anything.

GUTFELD: All right.

TIMPF: OK.

GUTFELD: Are you happy it's coming back, it's time to watch as you're loading up on whatever substance you're getting on before you go out?

TIMPF: OK, whatever. Congrats, I have the -- I when I, like have these complicated feelings about cops, because I find myself rooting for the criminals a lot. Because you'd like to get arrested for a lot of stuff that I don't believe is a crime, like drugs, like doing drugs.

GUTFELD: I agree. I agree.

TIMPF: Or you know, sex work. It's like, you know, we like to take her to jail. She's trying to make a little crack money in her car like -- well, but the reason I have all of these thoughts and feelings about cops because I've watched (BLEEP) ton of Cops.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: It is such a good show. You're never flipping the. You stop -- you throw the remote away. You're watching 11 episodes.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

TIMPF: The last thing my husband and I said to each other in bed last night before we went to sleep was I'm so excited Cops is coming on Fox Nation.

GUTFELD: That is quite a promotion.

TIMPF: It's true for marriage.

GUTFELD: Yes. What do, what do you -- how do you feel about this? It's so weird that like that, like a group doesn't want to see the positive side of Cops. That's their way of controlling the debate. If you have criticism about the police, why do you need to cancel the show called Cops? Why don't you debate?

PALIN: If you have criticism about the one bad apple is spoiling the whole bunch, then you go after the police union that is defending and protecting the union thugs running that union.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PALIN: Defending the bad cops. And yes, no, that's, that's really strange that that Congresswoman, sister wife. It's really strange that she gets elected.

GUTFELD: I know.

PALIN: We're being anti-law enforcement, anti law order, but then look at her background. Well --

GUTFELD: Dr. Drew, do you have anything upbeat to say? Or do you want to bring us all down?

PINSKY: I'll keep going down. I'll keep bringing you down if you want. But look, I think rally shows that our best are the ones that just turn cameras on a run. They aren't being manipulated. You're showing us what the real life struggles of law enforcement professionals, let's focus on law enforcement professionals of color and what they're specifically put up against. That'd be an interesting way to approach this. But to pretend that just by running cameras, you're showing something that is conceived to make use route for the Cops that, that is, that's reprehensible.

TIMPF: What does that tell us about teen mom?

PINKSY: Well, the viewers mostly.

GUTFELD: You know what. I would say 80 to 90 percent of all the calls in Cops are somehow like dealing with people under the influence of something.

PINSKY: Yes.

GUTFELD: And that's during prohibition, which tells you prohibition, you don't need it. If your wife -- everything it has to do with something like that. Jimmy, you must have been on a Cops episode.

FAILLA: I actually, I'm not kidding. I come from a huge law enforcement family, all my brothers, my dad, my uncles, I would probably have been a cop if it wasn't for this thing called a background check. And things got a little dicey in my late 20s. But no, I think we do have to support the cops. I mean, I understand maybe not the program itself, but there's a part of me that does want people to see what police work looks like. Like, I drove a cab for a long time. And I realize how primal it is, and we need to give those people our respect, because when you further the distrust between the police and the communities that rely on them the most, you -- the end result is those communities disproportionately suffering. If you look at the stats, since Black Lives Matter, undermine the cops, the murder rate has spiked.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: No, that's not an issue of black and white. That's an issue of right and wrong, good and bad. So, I think you got to have the cops back.

PINSKY: And you brought up the drug issue too. Listen, I'm with you. I don't have any feelings about prohibition and non-prohibition. But I will tell you one thing that gets left out of the conversation is when people are doing drugs and they are addicted to drugs, it progresses, it always gets worse. And eventually it ends in death. But before it ends there, horrible behavioral disturbances can develop and somebody's got to contain that.

FAILLA: I'll give you that. But Ilhan Omar is still stupid.

TIMPF: Yes.

FAILLA: And that has, and that has nothing to do. Sorry. And I just want to be clear, because we're on Fox News, and so I'm going to be like, oh, Fox News calls Ilhan Omar stupid. It has nothing to do with her race or her gender stupid people come in every shape and size. If you don't believe me, watch "The View," they're everywhere. And it's just -- she's stupid. You shouldn't be doing that.

GUTFELD: All right. I think we know how you feel about Ilhan Omar. All right, up next, will a taco subscription service make your roommates very nervous?

GUTFELD: Well, they're subscription bring grins or destroy intestines. Anyway, I had a better lead that you wrote which was funny, do you remember what it was?

TIMPF: I said do you want to pay five bucks for gas, get a taco pass?

GUTFELD: Yes. There you go. So, taco. Taco Bell is testing a subscription service where you pay between five and 10 bucks a month for a taco a day. It's a lot cheaper than a month supply of x-lakhs. Right now, it's only at select locations in Tucson Arizona city currently ringed by Porta Potties. The plan includes a variety of options including the soft tacos, spicy taco and Doritos taco so you don't get tired of getting diarrhea from the same thing every day. Is this exciting, Governor?

PALIN: And this is news or entertainment because -- you brought me all the way from Alaska for --

PINSKY: They have Taco Bell in Alaska, yes. Taco Bell is up there?

PALIN: Yes. Yes.

GUTFELD: Nobody was close minded bigot. Anti-Alaska. You're anti-Alaska, aren't you?

(CROSSTALK):

FAILLA: Anti-Alaska jokes are likely to repeat them overtime.

PALIN: Their background.

GUTFELD: Is that true? I don't know. Alaska.

PALIN: That's quick.

GUTFELD: That's an old joke.

FAILLA: Just like myself.

GUTFELD: You know, so doctor, I guess that's your answer.

PINSKY: Well, this is genius. And it's going at some sort of -- I want the taco right now. It's, I'm it's a visceral, it's a visceral thing. That's what fast food is, it goes at our reward systems, and this is another way to get at them. You know, every day you got a taco coming. It's going to be bad for people's health. I'm sorry, but it just --

GUTFELD: I love that. I love Taco Bell. I love the fact that they're so clever about all -- they have like five ingredients, but they realize it's like a deck of cards. You could just come up with --

FAILLA: Shuffle it back up.

GUTFELD: You shuffle it back up. An eternity of combinations.

FAILLA: There are more combinations of a deck of cards and there are stars in the universe, is that true?

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.

FAILLA: That's really deep.

GUTFELD: You want to go upstairs I can --

FAILLA: Look at your lavaland?

GUTFELD: I could play American Pie on my acoustic guitar?

PINSKY: Wow, I don't want to miss that.

FAILLA: I'm actually rooting against this app. The last thing we need under Joe Biden is more people making a run for the border.

But I really think, I really think though, you know in terms of the app if they wanted to cater to people who consume Taco Bell for real.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAILLA: I wouldn't beef up delivery like strategically because when do you eat it? You know, they call it fourth meal when you're in no shape to drive? Like, ended up level, that would be my pitch.

(CROSSTALK):

GUTFELD: All right, Kat, you get the last word in this? I bet there was a time when you really wish you could have used this.

TIMPF: Yes.

PINSKY: Tonight?

TIMPF: No, not tonight, like back probably when I didn't like have money at all. But even then I just feel like they've done this with coffee. Because that's a routine that most people have. They go and they get their morning coffee. I don't have a routine. But I don't know anybody whose routine involves a taco. You know, so I don't have a lot of faith in it. But I don't have faith in anything either.

GUTFELD: Well, you know, that's sad for you.

TIMPF: Well, I can listen to this guy.

GUTFLELD: I know -- no, and I wanted to share my theory on Taco Bell architecture.

TIMPF: I'm sitting to think about having to repeat my traumas.

PINSKY: We've had that conversation many times.

TIMPF: I know we have.

GUTFELD: You guys get a therapy room. Don't go away. We'll be right back.

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Set your DVRs every night, so you never miss an episode thanks to Governor Sarah Palin, Dr. Drew, Jimmy Failla, Kat Timppf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" is next. I am Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.

