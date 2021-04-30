Gutfeld on Hunter Biden hosting media bias course

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!" April 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A transitional figure. I don't think so. I think transformational is what Joe Biden is setting out to do. And by the way, if you look at how the metrics of his progress is that he always overshoots the runway instead of underperforms.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: The thing is moron when you overshoot the runway, everyone on the plane dies. So, talk about weird.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Medicaid contemplated, but this plan is going to help those families and create jobs for our caregivers, with better wages and better benefits. Continue the cycle of growth.



GUTFELD: Everyone there was fully vaccinated and yet, we see a near empty room filled with fearful eyeballs darting above their masks like a roomful of coked up surgeons. Did remind me of his campaign rallies. But I would wear a mask too to just cover the smell of (BLEEP) did you hear this?



BIDEN: And we won't ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today. White supremacy is terrorism. We're not going to ignore that either.



GUTFELD: Well, that's a first. Telling the American public that the problem is within the American public. My feeling is if you're the unifier in charge, you better back that up with some data or shut the hell up. Because if you don't have the numbers, you allow the media to smear millions of people. And maybe that's the point. Unify but then crucify. So, it's another confused tiding from the press in the plastic bubble.



The guy sends more mixed messages than a stripper. Seriously, she gives me all this attention. Then she does the same thing with another guy. But it wasn't all bad because the bar for all bad is now gone. It was barely capable like watching grandpa reading his own eulogy if the funeral home had a teleprompter. And grandpa had left everything to his cat. It had all the drama and urgency of a Tupperware party hosted by the lady who's fallen but can't get up. Of course, the greatest achievement he took credit for.



BIDEN: After I promised we'd get 100 million COVID-19 vaccines shots into people's arms in 100 days. We will have provided over 220 million COVID shots for marshaling every federal resource. We've gotten vaccines, nearly 40,000 pharmacies and over 700 community health centers.



GUTFELD: Oh, so now we have to Dr. Bidens. Thank you, Joe, for also discovering the polio, tetanus and measles vaccines. Hunter is especially grateful you discovered penicillin. But talk about plagiarizing. He's like a relief pitcher who comes in and gets the last out of a no hitter. Of course, the main thing that helped beat this pandemic were the vaccines ordered and sped up by noted science hater Donald Trump.



When Trump announced Operation Warp Speed, he was mocked by famous scientists like Dr. Joy Behar and Dr. Dr. Whoopi Goldberg, who assured us that such vaccines would take years and years. Trump did it nine months. Joe Biden took credit for it just 100 days. That's a fact, Gloria.



GLORIA BORGER, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL ANALYST: And of course, everybody understands that Operation Warp Speed happened under Joe Biden but getting vaccines into arms was a Biden operator.



GUTFELD: Actually, Operation Warp Speed started in May 2020. The only thing Joe does at warp speed is raise taxes or roll down the seller stairs after tripping on his bathrobe. The last operation Joe had anything to do with took place at a hair loss clinic. It was called Operation Joe plugs. Of course, CNN let that slide because it's Gloria Borger who hasn't said anything of merit since the early 80s. Her early 80s.



So, how did the media take to Joe as a young Senator Biden used to say all the time to FD, are you sitting down? Turns out they liked it.



BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC CHIEF ANCHOR: An extraordinary amount of the use of tone at time speaking to a whisper.



GUTFELD: Oh, forget COVID they suffer from finding stupidity, which can be just as harmful since it's hard to breathe when you're kissing that much ass. Then there's Tim Scott's rebuttal and the media is convulsive reaction, because all he had to do was wonder if he's also experienced a different kind of intolerance.



SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): I've also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives, by liberals. Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family's poverty was actually privileged because a relative own land, generations before my time.



GUTFELD: And every time Scott bravely counters the narrative that America is hopelessly racist, he gets crucified by the woke peace loving, utterly tolerant Dems. Some called him Uncle Tim, but at least no one called him Fredo.



GUTFELD: I'm shocked she's embarrassed. There you go the stark contrast between media treatment of an old white male that they can control and a young black man that they can't. I'm not saying they hated Senator Scott rebuttal, but today at CNN all the BLM flags are at half-mask. Joe presents a vision that gets the stamp of approval from the woke class as he abandons any defense of the working class. Class is dead, long live race.



Tim Scott by rejecting the language of victimhood and hate however, scares the media more than Project Veritas' next release. Here's a black guy who's on to them. Right, Tim?



SCOTT: Today, kids are being taught that the color of their skin defines them again. And if you look a certain way, they're an oppressor by doubling down on the divisions. We've worked so hard to heal. You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly. America is not a racist country.



GUTFELD: Whoa, did he just say America is not a racist country?



GUTFELD: I heard him clearly. How dare he say something so positive about America? Didn't he -- didn't get the memo or at least watch the Oscars? I mean, seriously, has he ever even met a black person? Except for his family and many of his friends and thousands of his constituents? We're all racist. Just ask any angry white male.



GUTFELD: What a racist. But what's more racist, believing we get to live in the greatest country on Earth. Who says that?



GUTFELD: Everything Scott said was positive and unifying. And it was despised by the media and the Democrats. Why is that? Because they need an enemy, and that enemy is us. They hate redemption because it's what prevents the profits when gets from division. It's also now something the left condemns from a man who has the audacity to be black and say such things. You can't push revolution in America if you believe Americans are actually redeemable.



Instead, you must believe that even the black guy is a white supremacist. Dr. King please pick up the white courtesy phone or whatever color courtesy phone you prefer. We need you more than ever.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She puts the badass in Bandera. Fox news anchor Julie Banderas. He's so smart he tells Simon what to say. The director of Domestic Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, Ryan Streeter. She believes laughter is the best medicine, but also Percocet, Xanax and Valium. Host of "SINCERELY KAT" on Fox Nation, Kat Timpf. And everywhere he goes is an observation deck, my massive sidekick and of "NUFF SAID" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.



You know, Tyrus, I'm going to go to you first because you haven't been on a couple days. How did you like the speeches?



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm going to keep it real. I watched them both to their entirety.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: No matter how much it -- I wanted to, I sat through it. And I wanted to prove a point to myself. So there was some things in Biden speech that I actually thought were all right. I do like the sound of three -- going to school at three years. I think it does give us a competitive edge.



GUTFELD: Get them out of the house.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Yes, I don't know about the free college afterwards. But I kind of think when you get older, you need to work your way and go through some bumps. I don't know about the free school. But there were some things that I was like, OK, not bad. Then brother Scott came on. I was like, wow, nice job. But both guys, the President and Mr. Scott, were pushing bipartisanship.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: At the same time, protecting their brand. I also watched an old white man standing on -- standing on a podium speaking with a woman of color. A really old white woman as wanted to in case something goes wrong. And then the rebuttal for the Republican Party was a proud black man. I'm sitting in my chair, and I'm going, wow, we made it. That's as equal opportunity as you can get, and we're represented. Wow, nice job.



But then I watched what happened afterwards. No one was issued in bipartisanship. They went after Tim Scott. And he left to Biden. And what I've learned and in all our equality, what we've learned now is that racism is not just for white people anymore. Calling him Uncle Tim, then I'll be Uncle Tyrus with him because he preached the same thing. He told the truth. This is not a racist country.



We all have obstacles. We all have issues. Somebody might hate you because the color of your skin or the size of your belly or the sexual or orientation, we all got it. But we all have equal opportunities. And in that chamber that night, we saw the opportunities. But that's not what mainstream media was interested in. All they want to do was tear it up. I listened to so-called black men who call themselves liberals and fighter for freedom and opportunity trashed him like he was ignorant.



And he was a white man's dog. Where does that language come from? That was back in the Jim Crow era. That's how they talk. It was acceptable. Now they do it politely because why? The brother had a difference of opinion. And it's disgusting. I was saddened by what the so-called news anchors and (INAUDIBLE) like this.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: We tell jokes when we own it and we give our opinion. They push themselves as anchors of people of news of the people. And all they do is push a narrative because unfortunately, division cells. They couldn't say both guys were eloquent. Both guys had a lot to say. And we can build from this moment because you know what? That doesn't sell. And that was sad to me.



GUTFELD: Hmm. Very poignant.



JULIE BANDERAS, FOX NEWS HOST: That was deep.



GUTFELD: It was deep. I don't expect that from you, Julie. I know that last night -- I know the last night you were probably in some hotel room bombed out of your skull. You barely knew where you were.



BANDERAS: That's close. But I was actually at home. I just put the kids to bed. I watch 10 minutes of it and I turned on the crown. I have to say though, I did watch the aftermath today, meaning the ass kissing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: And it reminded me much of, I kind of identify as an eight-year- old boy. And when I watched like two people kiss on camera, it really truly grosses me out.



GUTFELD: Right.



BANDERAS: And like seeing tongue and -- anyway, that was watching CNN. And I just couldn't watch like the eight-year-old boy and he was like, this is gross. And why are we -- why are we seeing so much making out on cable T.V.?



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: It's inappropriate.



GUTFELD: Just to identify as an eight-year-old boy and you're the Lincoln project. I don't even know what that means, Ryan, because they wouldn't go (INAUDIBLE) but I have no idea. What is your objective taken all this?



RYAN STREETER, DIRECTOR OF DOMESTIC POLICY STUDIES, AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE: Well, I think the response to Senator Scott was very predictable, right?



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: And the non-response to Vice President Harris this morning who reaffirmed the very same thing. When asked.



GUTFELD: Right. That's true.



(CROSSTALK)



STREETER: Is America a racist camera? And she said, no, America is not a racist country and, you know, Uncle (INAUDIBLE) was not trending on my Twitter feed. I mean, she didn't receive anything for that. So, it's very clear what's going on here. And here's what I'm kind of puzzle by. Tim Scott is a pretty serious guy. If you ever talk with him, he cares about public policy. He cares about ideas. He actually wants to see things change. He got into politics for the -- for the right reason.



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: That's not a particularly common trait in the Republican Party right now. Party's in a little bit of disarray.



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: So, they've been spending the last four years or so coming up with -- I -- it's my take kind of a misdiagnosis of the kind of Trumpian appeal to the working class to come up with conservative sounding alternatives to progressive ideas. They've been working on conservative minimum wages, conservative child credits, conservative wage subsidies, and all of these things that basically now have created an appetite for the kinds of things that Joe Biden's putting on steroids.



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: And what they really could just be doing, is working on trying to get their agenda through, rather than just trying to attack Tim Scott because he's actually speaking, for most middle Americans. You know, if you actually look at how people respond to surveys about the American dream, most black Americans, most Hispanic Americans believe they're on the way. They -- like he was speaking their language last night.



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: Attacking him over in this kind of anti-racist way without just like, essentially talking about the agenda which has a wide appeal to Americans right now. That's kind of what I'm worried about.



GUTFELD: Yes.



STREETER: Should have a much easier thing. It just shows you where they are. It shows you where we've gone.



GUTFELD: Kat, where have we gone?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Where have I gone? Look, I kind of went into a rage a little bit yesterday, when Joe Biden said like the government is the people.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: You know, like he called me the government, which is the meanest thing anyone's ever said about me. Like, ever, like, I don't steal money from other people, right? And then he's, you know, stood up there and made it clear that he very much plans to steal a lot of money from a lot of people in this country. And I don't want other people to spend my money, let alone people who think they need to wear masks when they are vaccinated and, in a room, full of other people who are all completely vaccinated.



People are saying, oh, you're doing that to send a message. It's like, what message are you sending? Like, get vaccinated. Nothing will change for you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: It's -- I wouldn't care if it was just stupid because it is stupid, but it's also harmful.



GUTFELD: Yes, when I was watching I know we got to go. I felt like I was watching the -- that it was beneath the Planet of the Apes. It was the second one with the people that lived underground. Do you guys remember that?



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: The Murlocs?



GUTFELD: And they're all really scary looking.



TYRUS: The Murlocs.



GUTFELD: Yes. Were they called Murlocs?



TYRUS: The Murlocs. Yes. They pretty people up on the ground. Yes.



TIMPF: Oh, I better not go there.



GUTFELD: That is funny. Up next. Cuomo's explanation for the latest nursing home cover up.



GUTFELD: The old folks were dissed for the bestseller list. Yes, it looks like Governor Andrew Cuomo was cooking the books while he was writing one. The New York Times is reporting that Governor Cuomo's aides knew the true number of nursing home deaths as early as April 2020 but kept health officials from releasing the real figures.



According to the Times for at least five months Cuomo's senior aides prevented a scientific paper from being published that included the true depth all. Kept an audit of the depths quiet for months before releasing it and never sent to health department letters containing important data to state legislators. To be fair, Cuomo did have his hands full, mostly with unwilling women.



Allegedly, some critics say the true death toll was covered up because at the same time Cuomo was negotiating his $4 million book deal. Cuomo denies it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): We did not want to release a number that was inaccurate because that would fuel the politics. Oh, the state said it was 900 it turned out to be 2000, it turned out to be 800, it has to be accurate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Meanwhile, a lawyer for Cuomo's office calls the cover up accusations overblown brouhaha. Overblown brouhaha. Which I say dude, read the room. It's full of dead relatives. Now I know expert but at this point, I think the governor can just forget about being an Oprah's book club. Oh, you know, Julie, I was thinking he should pull in O.J. and write a new book and call it if I killed them.



That's a really great idea. I think -- I think -- I think a better idea would be for him and de Blasio. De Blasio has come out actually which is priceless. I think this is sweet. De Blasio has come out and said that Cuomo must go.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: So, I say the two of them pack their bags together, get themselves a Ford Bronco. I bet you that one actually on the market somewhere because who else is going to buy O.J.'s death car? And --



TYRUS: I love Ford Bronco, sorry. My favorite car.



BANDERAS: He's a sick son of a bitch. You get a newer model by now that's - -



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Discontinue, Eddie Bauer's phenomenal but dead.



BANDERAS: Oh, OK, perfect. If you like leather. But yes, so, I mean not -- I mean, sitting on --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Yes.



BANDERAS: So anyway, I -- yes, I think it's kind of sad that, you know, Cuomo is actually, you know, hiding the facts. He got all the scientific data, he put it aside because he got this advance -- a multi-million-dollar advance on his book deal conveniently right before all of this data was supposed to be released.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, and you don't want to -- you don't want to kill the readership. That's what I say, Kat.



BANDERAS: No, just the residents in the --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Exactly. You know, he's -- I have a feeling he's going to survive because our attention spans -- he's going to outlast our attention span.



TIMPF: Probably even though it's really ridiculous, especially that the fact that his defense really and truly is, look, I was worried that we were going to count them wrong, right? Like, not only is that clearly not what happened, but it's not an acceptable excuse anyway, like imagine if I said that to the IRS and explaining why I didn't pay my taxes. Like the math was hard. I thought I might do it bad.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: They would put me in jail.



GUTFELD: Yes. That would be fun though for you.



BANDERAS: Not the first time.



TIMPF: I do not. The jail would not be for me.



GUTFELD: I don't know. You could -- you could write about it.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Ryan, you see in the New York Times, this isn't like National Review, this is the New York Times. What's happening?



STREETER: No. I mean, everybody knows that this happened.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



STREETER: And what also seems clear is that many people were involved are more than just him are more than just a rogue aide.



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: And it's not at all implausible to think that he knew less or little or nothing and he had a bunch of people running around trying to do what they thought he wanted to do. And no matter how you look at it, this is the kind of thing you really shouldn't survive.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



STREETER: You know, you really should resign at a time like this. I remember, I spent two years as an -- as a policy advisor to Mike Pence when he was governor of Indiana. And the very first day he said, everybody, it's not your enemies that get you in trouble and politics, it's your friends, right? Outside interests will come to you. And then also the people around you who think that they kind of -- you'll kind of look the other way while they -- while they do something.



The fact that multiple people have been -- first of all, you never get away with this stuff. Like you can't ever conspiratorially think your way up. It's always going to happen. The fact you had multiple people doing this suggests that they felt like this was what they should be doing.



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: For their -- for their boss and that they could somehow figure out a way to get away with this. And that to me is just to kind of, you know, you can't get away from that. You got to go.



GUTFELD: This is why, Tyrus, I have no friends. It's all on purpose.



TYRUS: Right.



GUTFELD: Because that way, I can't be corrupted by people who want to use.



TYRUS: It's a choice.



GUTFELD: It's a choice to be completely alone.



TYRUS: To sacrifice.



GUTFELD: Yes. Crying.



TYRUS: On us.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: The people.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Who don't get to hang out with you.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



TYRUS: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: I know that I would love to. I know that I'm --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: That's why it's always just the one chair looking out in the lake if you (INAUDIBLE) you know, so you couldn't have people over because you'd have to buy more chairs, and everybody knows. He's a staunch conservative, you know what I'm saying? He's not -- he's not wasting that money. You know, just like, you know, and Cuomo probably would -- could learn from you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because the one nice thing about when you choose not to have friends, is you don't talk so much.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: So maybe he should stop talking so much. He's still doing it. If you didn't notice the interview. He was trying to do a trick. He was like, it could have been 900.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: It could have been ,000. It could have been 800. It could have been 400. It could have been 67. It could have been 13. It could have been two. I think it was two. Like he's literally still trying to whittle it down. He's like a creepy drug dealer who is stealing from you. I took 10 pounds a week. I can't believe they took eight pounds a week for you. This is an outrage. You're missing three pounds a week.



Can you believe you have one roach and the -- I mean this literally what he's doing? He's mid -- trying to minimize is what he's doing.



GUTFELD: And you know what, that is a good segue to the next topic because who's going to teach us about how to find a good drug dealer? Hunter Biden.



GUTFELD: He's taking a crack at something else besides crack. Tulane University, go worms, has invited Hunter Biden to be a guest speaker as part of a 10-week course in the fall. The title of the course, why cocaine is awesome? It's really called media polarization and public policy impacts. And why meth is awesome?



The good news is he will be spending 10 weeks in New Orleans where there's never even the slightest temptation to drink or do drugs. They were going to offer the class this semester, but they didn't want Hunter on the faculty during spring break. Still, so many kids, so many kids showed up to register for this class. Hunter said, it was one of the longest lines he's ever did, I mean seen.



The class is described as focusing on the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington D.C. So, they're asking hunter to speak about fake news. But wasn't Hunter's problem that the news accurately describes his behavior, which lucky for him they don't do that often.



Remember, this is the guy who recently admitted he loved crack so much he forgot often forgot to wear pants. Sorry, the only thing that bothers him is when his lunches cut with too much baking soda. Right? I have no idea what that joke means. I mean, like --



RYAN STREETER, AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE: I don't have the interpretive arts.



TYRUS: Well, what you need is, you need a pan. It's complicated. It's too Betty Crocker.



GUTFELD: He is actually very good with a Bunsen burner. He's probably should have done a Chemistry class. I don't know. Right, right, by the way, is this too bad? I'm not going to be like a leftist and say he shouldn't be allowed to speak. I want more speakers. I think this might be fun. I don't know.



STREETER: You know, I used to teach at university. I still teach university classes. And it's a very common practice to have certain courses where you bring in guest speakers.



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: And there's generally the way we would do it was it's a little complicated because yes, academics, everything, but you try to find someone who actually knows something about the topic. And there really is nothing in hunter Biden's public record statement behavior, anything. Just he knows anything about media polarization. Here's the thing, there's like lots and lots of people out there doing really, really interesting research on this topic.



I can tell you like, if you have so many friends have the same kind of race and ideological, you know, composition, you're more likely to believe this rather than this. And we're likely to be conspiratorial, and you can bring all those people in and actually offer a really great class. Yes, if you really wanted to have someone from the President's family there. You might have someone who's taught in college. You could have Dr. Joe Biden, hey, for instance.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know, Kat, I think students might try to kiss his ass by leaving a shiny eight ball on the desk.



TIMPF: Oh, yes. Just like when I was in college. She hasn't been invited to speak. Yes, which is insane.



JULIE BANDERAS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I know. Me neither, Emerson. Hello? Yes, I have friends.



GUTFELD: Emerson is not a real college.



BANDERAS: OK, fine. You got me there?



TIMPF: You will. I mean, look, it's like, there are a lot of people who would be more knowledgeable, right, but they're not famous. And I think that's what a lot of people go for with guest speakers. I agree with you, Greg. I don't ever want to try to cancel a college or say that I am, you know, it has to be shut down because I am so afraid. Or all these -- you notice that you don't really see that, you see people kind of just making fun of how funny it is. But not saying this is unsafe.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: This can't happen, or I can't go to school.



GUTFELD: Excellent point. Like, nobody, there's nobody like, if it was a conservative counterpart to this, there would be a whole group of people saying I can't be around him, I can't go on campus.



TIMPF: I can't be on campus.



GUTFELD: I cannot be on campus. Because he might demand a lap dance.



TIMPF: I can't be in my Zoom class. Yes.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, what do you think like when he was there? What he asked for? Or like, what's he planning on doing after the speech?



TYRUS: OK, first of all, I think the photo says it all. Looks like a scary dehydrated Tim Robbins right there. But the issue that I'm having with this is I don't believe anyone else is seeing this. He's doing it again. Except this time, it's not an oil field. He's sitting on the board. He's going to -- dad's got him going to colleges now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: He's doing it again. This is Nepotism. I mean, what is he going to do during the Q&A?



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: What that's going to be like when a student raise a hand and I have a question. Crack or eight ball, which way do you go? Thanks for asking. Meet me afterwards, and we'll figure it out. I got a guy (INAUDIBLE). Like this is this is bad. He's not an expert on this at all. What? He's not an expert? Didn't they ask him that in the interview? And he I made great decisions when I was on crack? Well, here's one of them again.



GUTFELD: Well, I mean, I got to admit, for a crackhead, he's gotten pretty far. But to be, I think he when, he when they said that there was going to be Q&A, he probably heard TNA.



BANDERAS: Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, that happens sometimes when you get up there hearing problems. Go, Julie.



BANDERAS: Yes.



GUTFELD: What's your take on this? You would actually enjoy this.



BANDERAS: I would not. I think it's ironic that he is going to come up to the stage and talk to a bunch of college students who are obviously not going to go very far if this is what they look up to. But you know, he's going to talk about fake news after he spent all that time and exhausted his efforts in in decrying his fake laptop. But I don't understand how they choose this. And what again, makes him qualified because he doesn't have any. Oh, I'm sorry -- yes, Tyrus?



TYRUS: I know. I know. Because his dad's the president.



BANDERAS: Oh, yes. That is true. But there are students at this college, in fact that say that they've been discriminated against for being Republicans, right. They're saying that the college is clearly playing. It's no surprise here are playing to the President's pocket, so to speak.



TIMPF: The school costs well, more than $50,000 a year.



BANDERAS: That's Elementary School in New York City, but not really. It's kind of a drop in the bucket.



GUTFELD: It certainly is. Well, I hope that --



BANDERAS: Humble brag Julie. I don't live in New York City anymore.



GUTFELD: All right, a game show host, a game show contestant, accused of being a racist.



GUTFELD: Did a winner's hand reveal a racist plan? It's today's edition of --



ANNOUNCER: "EVERYTHING IS RACIST."



GUTFELD: A "Jeopardy" winner is getting harassed on social media for allegedly flashing a white power hand sign on a recent show. Some very lonely former contestants posted an open letter demanding an apology and shaming "Jeopardy" producers for allowing this to happen. What other evidence do they have that this guy's a White Supremacist? Did he run the table on Hitler trivia? Did he nail the Daily Double on famous Dems in the KKK? No, he was just holding up the number three to mark his third victory the same way after his second win, he held up the number two, and before that the number one. He since posted an apology for any misunderstanding.



Now, I am no expert on White Supremacy. But I've never seen that number three hand gesture at any of the meetings. And I just thank God this didn't happen during "Jeopardy" kid's week. Children are our future, especially the blonde ones. I feel like we're playing a game where you try to label someone a racist in six moves or less. Code Six Degrees a Hitler. I don't know. I honestly think there are people whose job it is to sit around all day and look for things that sound racist to them. The weird part, many of them hosts their own shows on CNN. I just hope this contestant gets cleared because they can never accuse him of this again, because that would be double jeopardy.



Yes, thank you music for that great joke. You know, Kat, he high fived the host after winning. Didn't that look a little bit like a Zig Heil Hitler salute?



TIMPF: Yes, I'm surprised nobody brought that up. The thing that was really absurd about this, the letter that what 150 people signed, it said look, it does -- intent doesn't matter. Like either way, no matter what his intent was that's still not -- what are you talking about?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like, it's not, it's not the most important thing. Whether he meant white power or it's awesome. I won three times. That's the key. That makes a huge difference. And it's also not the first time we seen this. We saw the same thing when the lead pandemic reporter got fired in the New York Times. They all have that letter saying intent doesn't matter. Yes, it does.



GUTFELD: Intent is everything.



TIMPF: Right. Like it's the, oh, did you accidentally hit someone with your car or you're Ted Bundy? Does it matter? Like yes, intent is everything in so many situations. I don't understand how that's such a widely accepted thing. Oh, intent doesn't matter. It's ridiculous.



GUTFELD: It is true. Julie, what do you make of this craziness?



BANDERAS: I don't know who's paying such close attention to these people? Fingers. I mean, first of all, but when you count though, don't you go one, two, three, four, and five? Like, I've been on the show one time and today is my second time.



GUTFELD: Nicely done.



BANDERAS: Thanks for having me back.



GUTFELD: My pleasure. That hurts, actually. It really hurt. You know, Ryan, what bugs me most about this is that the guy apologized. That's sad.



STREETER: Yes.



GUTFELD: That just fuels the fire.



STREETER: Yes, and you know, I don't I don't watch "Jeopardy." I don't know anything about this guy. My guess is you should just take people at their word, what they say, what they meant. What blows me away is this, you know, I'm sure that my family and friends around the country have no idea that this sign exists, right? Like, and they're not really aware that they're supposed to be engaged in this anti-racist, racialized sort of debate that that's going on, you know.



And when you ask people in surveys, like where do you get your strongest sense of community, most Americans still say the neighborhood or their city or even their American identity than they do their race or ethnicity, right. So, most people just identify more with, with where they are. And they use hand signals when they go around the neighborhood with their neighbors and they, they motion the car through? They have no idea yes, that there's hand signals like --



BANDERAS: There's actually a thing in New York City. I don't know if you know this. If you go like this when you're actually hailing a cab it means you're going to tip extra.



GUTFELD: Oh, I had no idea.



BANDERAS: Yes, it is true. But now, you're racist tipper.



STREETER: Yes. I'm pretty sure my Uber driver last week who said a OK to the question. How's your day going? And he can't wait, he flashed the sign on me. I don't think he was a white supremacist. And he's probably completely unaware --



TIMPF: Well, intent does not matter.



GUTFELD: Because the bars I go to, this means something totally different. Tyrus, you make --



TIMPF: Intent does matter.



GUTFELD: It does. And in that case --



Tyrus, you make a lot of hand gestures and people always curious. Are you white supremacists?



TYRUS: No, but this entire panel is. You excluded me from the entire conversation. Why you passed around little signs to each other. I was watching course this guy's a racist. How many bashful racists do you know? He wouldn't be like this. If I just won "Jeopardy," and I was racist, I'd be like I told you. On a stage word for honest day's beating, (BLEEP). That's what I mean. I mean, come on, man, like come on.



GUTFELD: All right.



TYRUS: The brother won three. And if we did it for the furor, good for him.



GUTFELD: All right. Up next, will a menthol ban be a part of Biden's plan?



GUTFELD: Their minty taste must be erased. So, we -- do we need a white savior from rich menthol flavor? The Biden ministration is expected to announce a ban on menthol cigarettes, but some thinking would hurt those it's claiming it wants to help. See, Black Americans make up the highest percentage of menthol smokers and the idea is that banning the flavor would prompt a ton of them to quit smoking. Wow, banning menthols because Black people prefer them? That's not racist at all. Any other racist stereotypes you want to reinforce today, Uncle Joe?



I hope he doesn't go after my biracial friends for smoking menthol lights, you bigots. Now, others wisely claimed this will just create an illegal market which will then lead to more unnecessary confrontations between police and blacks trying to make a buck. And that would not be cool. Frankly, as a white person, I'm concerned that Biden's next move may be to go after things that only white people know about, like Seth Meyers. I kid, even White people don't know who Seth Meyers. Tyrus, the last thing you need to do -- if you want to ban something, people are going to just use it more?



TYRUS: I mean, cigarettes is a choice, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Also, why don't they go protect other ranchers and cowboys and go after Marlboro? I'm saying like, why is that, why we got to be first? If a brother wants smoke a menthol, it's his choice. I'm saying go after somebody else. Take Marlboro down first and then see what happens. See if all the ranchers and cowboys of the world don't switch to another brand of cigarettes, then come to us. We'll wait, we'll be second. One time, let us be second.



GUTFELD: And he's like, it is so true, Kat. Why did they go after the skinny long cigarettes made by Benson and Hedges? You know the ones with the wit --



TIMPF: I sure do.



BANDERAS: That'd be racist against 90-year-old.



TIMPF: I just like, I guess when Biden promised to work on decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level. He just mispronounced criminalizing menthol cigarettes at the federal level. And what Kamala Harris said when she was pushed on that, what's the deal with marijuana and decriminalizing marijuana? She said, we don't have we don't have the time to work on that.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: But they have the time --



GUTFELD: For this?



TIMPF: -- to eradicate, try to eradicate minty cigs?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: That's the higher priority? I mean, it's almost as if the two of them are just you know, drug, anti-drug, drug warriors, drug war enthusiasts that have decades long records confirming that and they just haven't changed.



GUTFELD: Hmm, there you go. You know, Ryan, what about people like me, a white person who likes menthol cigarettes when he chances to smoke? I feel that I am being unfairly marginalized.



STREETER: I don't understand --



GUTFELD: That question?



STREETER: I don't understand your taste.



GUTFELD: He already knows, he already knows to ignore my questions. You are learning.



(CROSSTALK)



STREETER: You I said something in the break about eating (INAUDIBLE), when that was thing. So, just got a bunch of strange tastes that I don't track with. What I don't understand is nobody is the race, apparently, is why this is being described this way.



GUTFELD: Right.



STREETER: This actually, has been in the works for over two years at the FDA. This, this, this ban on menthol actually started under the Trump administration's FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb.



GUTFELD: They're not for it.



STREETER: The research. The research was a little like smoked by people and it's a way of getting them addicted to, to cigarettes. There's a lot of data on it. Reasonable people can disagree about whether or not The FDA should be banning something like this. They should ban foods with toxins that kill your 90 percent of the time. They ban this, you're going to have a debate about it. Why are you framing it this way? Why it gets framed is it a discriminatory measure when it's got a long public health record, again just shows it's like back you know that used to be that climate change was what you rely on for everything that you're trying to do because --



GUTFELD: Right. Now, it's race.



STREETER: Right now, right now, this has to be an explanation which, which just kind of blows me away.



TIMPF: Yes, work where they ban fruity flavored vapes. Oh, what is, what is this cherry peach thing on my chair? Must be an illusion.



GUTFELD: It's just going to stop you from smoking menthol cigs, Julie.



BANDERAS: I mean, I was young once and I smoked Parliament Lights.



TIMPF: Me too.



BANDERAS: Sometimes I'd pop a piece of spearmint gum and I didn't like the combination. So, I say ban them. I think they're disgusting.



GUTFELD: This is all part of that thing. Like, people don't care about what they're banning. Because he says I don't care. Nope. More stuff next.



GUTFELD: Set your DVRs every night so you don't miss a thing. Thanks for Julie Banderas, Ryan Streeter, great job, Kat Timpf, Tyrus.



