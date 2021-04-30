Gutfeld on Harry And Meghan Slamming The Royals In Tell-All Interview

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," March 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld with Juan Williams, Dagen McDowell, Jesse Watters, and a cigar band is her crown, Dana Perino. THE FIVE.



Well, I'm like a pig in blood pudding. There's nothing I like more than some royal on royal action. It's like a story with two Cuomos. It doesn't matter who loses. We all win.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX: They didn't want him to be a prince or princess not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol. And that he wasn't going to receive security. All around this same time. So, we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerned and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Now what Meg said isn't entirely true and I'm saying it not because I'm an expert open royalty, far from it. My favorite castle is white. I just read the same stuff that you do. It turns out only grand brats and direct line of succession can be princess. So tough beans on toast, Archie. The best he'll ever be is a super wealthy Early. Life is so unfair.



Meghan marries a prince and moves to a huge mansion in Hollywood. Inks deals with Spotify and Netflix, rubs elbows with the Clooneys, but sadly, her child will never be a prince. Forget about the COVID deaths, the drug overdoses, the actual suicides, she's the real victim.



As for the rest of her complaints, they could be real. But I've got my own problems and so do you. But she blames hers on race and why not? It's the universal fits all complaint these days. But Lady Diana didn't get off easy either. And it wasn't racism that harmed her. It was the life, the tabloid, what happens when you become the story.



Markle can cynically exploit the racial obsession embraced by western media, but the tabloids would have hounded her whether she was white, black or brown. Meghan, an actress shows she can play a victim and maybe she is. But of what and whom? The queen, the prince, the endless publicity?



There's an attraction between narcissism and victimhood. In that self-love craves attention and victimhood can deliver it by the barrel. So, anyone who crosses her can be victimizer, a clever operator. She showed that in the oppression Olympics, anyone can play even from behind a gated mansion in Hollywood Hills.



Dana, I'm so excited. I wore purple. This is the --



(CROSSTALK)



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Is that why?



GUTFELD: This is why. This is a royalty story I get by. I also feel guilty for Martha MacCallum not being here, because I know show she would -- I could like -- I could have made up for the last time.



PERINO: We had her on newsroom, so she is --



GUTFELD: All right. Anyway, so, do you believe that they weren't going to protect the baby? That seems very far-fetched. You're a royal baby. All royal babies get protection.



PERINO: Well, I think that what it was, was once they decided to leave and not to do any of their duties and then they weren't given like the -- basically the protections and the funds that come from the royal service. So, I mean, it sounds to me like that's something that maybe they could have talked about beforehand and maybe the palace didn't handle that very well. But it's not like they're not able to -- they have to pay for their own security. Basically, that was it.



GUTFELD: I see.



PERINO: You know, should the royal household or the British taxpayer pay for the security if they're not there? I would argue no. I think the other thing that really got me in the interview, well, two things. Did you see that for eight minutes that they talked about who made who cry about flower girl dresses?



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: And I'm pretty sure that in every family when there's a big wedding someone cries.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Because it's just stressful. And she got to do this and he didn't get to do that especially in big families. And it's like big thing with like it was eight minutes about who made who cry about flower girl dresses. And then we find out Kate Middleton sent flowers, which sounds like a very gracious thing to do.



Look, the racism thing for her -- it's a serious charge. I do wonder why Oprah Winfrey didn't press them a little bit harder on asking who said it?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Everybody in the U.K. is looking and they are going who said it? You can imagine that it might have been said. But again, I would do that. The last thing I would say is, she said I didn't think about any of this before I got married.



GUTFELD: Right. That's a lie.



PERINO: It can't possibly be true.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: It can't possibly be true.



GUTFELD: Yes. I'll do some correction there, Dana. The royal baby does have some very large duties. So, Juan, the issue here with this race accusation is that because she doesn't name the person, the only person that has control over whoever is a prince or a princess according to Piers Morgan is the queen. So, she's basically -- it sounds like she's settling a score like she's just like -- they're all racist. I don't know. Am I wrong? That's my guess.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, you know, it's -- race is so tricky. But Greg, why are you putting this all on her? Because it was an interview with her and the prince.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: So, the prince is there. And he's backing up the same thing and Oprah did ask him who said this. And he didn't, he said he didn't want to say who said this. But you know, I'm no expert like you said, no expert on, you know, line of succession of in the monarchy. But you know what? Harry is a prince. I think he should know what he's talking about.



And I will say this. No matter what color as a you pointed out, royal family has treated people who marry into it, you know, not, in not very gracious terms. Diana got blasted simply because she didn't want to stand there and smile and wear crown. She wanted to be a real human being and reach out to people and say things. I mean, she got treated horribly not just by the royal family but by the British press, the tabloids. You know, they ate her up.



So, it seems to me pretty reasonable for the prince not to want his wife to be treated the way that his mother was treated and for him to be protective of her. And if he is sitting there and he's telling Oprah Winfrey the very same thing, I think the racial dynamic shifts a bit and I don't think it's playing the race card. I think that's a couple that has a real complaint. I'm more likely to believe them than I am to believe the people who complain about them.



GUTFELD: OK. Fair enough. You know, Dagen, you actually are the Fox News royalty correspondent. And you've been following the story since day one. Sorry, we can't fly you out there. Bad COVID. What are your thoughts on this?



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, because I speak the queen's English and no -- no one else in the building? Thank you, Greg. My mother raised me and actually told me what never let your success or your self-worth be defined by a tiara on your head or the man on your arms. So, I am the worst person to ask about this. But tiara wise, she wasn't talking about probably like an unseemly like beauty pageant at the beach. Nevertheless, she wasn't talking about me marrying into royalty.



But you have to judge this whole interview in its entirety. Ad there are big chunks of it that are not credible. That she -- that Meghan Markle didn't know who Prince Harry was and didn't Google him? OK. That she didn't know that she had to courtesy in front of the queen? That she found out in the car over there going over to meet her, that she didn't think she had to do it in private. That's -- that doesn't smell right.



And that she learned to courtesy right before she went in to meet the queen, that she had no knowledge of the history of this family or even the protocols. And what's more preposterous, is that Prince Harry did not prepare her for any of this.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Right.



MCDOWELL: Given what his mother went through and how she was treated. All of the problems, the bulimia, the depression, all of that she suffered. Why would he ever -- why wouldn't he school her on what was in store or why wouldn't he tell her, hey, maybe we should become part of the firm if we get married in the first place. Prince Harry comes across like a flashlight with no batteries in it. Totally useless.



GUTFELD: Jesse, I saved you for last because I know that this is a story that is important to your heart. You have been googling Prince Harry since, I don't know, 1997. So, what's your -- what's your story?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: You've seen my search history.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: I'm glad that's the only thing that you mentioned on live television. No, I only watch this because football wasn't on. But I have to confess I found it deliciously entertaining. She strikes me as someone who wants to be perceived as this naive American who didn't know what she was getting into. She had done no research on the institution or the history or expectations. It's not all tea and crumpets, Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: There are royal duties that you have to perform. Big duties as you mentioned before that she's expected to perform. So, she gets out there and just gets savaged by the British tabloids. Race-baiting, anonymous sources, fake news, we're familiar with how that operates, right? So, she couldn't hack it. She couldn't handle it. And she became suicidal.



She said she wasn't getting any support from the family. So, Harry whisked her away and they dialed back their duties. And that's fine. But your research checks out, Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



WATTERS: Archie was not in line for a prince title. Because he's not a direct descendant until the queen passes and his -- and Charles assumes the throne. Only then does he get the title. And they've had black queens before in England. They've had -- they've had them as recent as the wife of prince of King Charles III who as you know he smoked in the Revolutionary War. Queen Charlotte, who descended from the African line, from the Portuguese royal family.



So, I don't think it's about race at all. I think it's about sustaining that royal blood line through the -- through the queen. Now, Prince Watters, would I have handled it this way? Absolutely not. I wouldn't have done Oprah. I would have shut my mouth, collected my money for my Hollywood deals and not thrown these hand grenades into my grandmother's lap whose husband is in the hospital right now. So, a little advice from a commoner.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: You know, maybe not -- don't go on Oprah, OK? Maybe try that.



GUTFELD: Yes. Go on Watters World.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: It would be a big day.



PERINO: The commoner.



WATTERS: Yes, Watters World.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: We're going to treat you fairly.



GUTFELD: It would be you, Bongino and Matt Gaetz. It would be a roundtable.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: You know, the --



WATTERS: How did you know who I booked this weekend?



GUTFELD: I read everything. But you know what it is? She made a choice between one kind of royalty and another kind of royalty. Hollywood royalty, you live it better. British royalty, the food is not as good, you don't have a beach.



PERINO: Fair enough.



GUTFELD: All right. All right. Things are bad for Andrew Cuomo. And now his brother, Chris is making matters worse. That was fun.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It was a disastrous weekend for the Cuomos. The Q-tip brothers can't stop embarrassing themselves. Andrew is clinging to power and facing growing calls of resigning after two more accusers came forward. Almost 50 state lawmakers including top Democrats now want him to step aside. And New York state Republicans just announced an impeachment resolution. But the governor says he's not going anywhere.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I was elected by the people of the state, I want elected by politicians. I'm not going to resign because of allegations. The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-Democratic. No, there is no way I resign.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Now, you'd think with all the controversies swirling around Andrew Cuomo, his brother, Chris, would do everything to stay out of trouble. Instead, he did this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS CUOMO, HOST, CNN: Just looking in out of the window, watching the ash fall grow. And again, how it all looks handy --



(CROSSTALK)



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: How do you know the words to Good Times?



CUOMO: You know I'm black on the inside.



LEMON: Good Times.



CUOMO: So, good times.



LEMON: Any time you need it, baby.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: All right. I'm not going to knock them for that. It's just a joke. It's just ironic that the fake racial outrage machine that CNN created is now boomeranging on that comment. All right, Juan, what do you think about the Cuomo brothers and their weekend?



WILLIAMS: Well, I'm glad you agree with me. You know, across racial lines we just think that was a joke. They were just having fun. I think the more serious issue is the governor's future here, Jesse. And I think he's in trouble. I think he's trying to buy time. He's hanging on by his fingernails. If this was a boxing match, he would be holding the other boxer and trying to slow it down.



You know, the aide -- the attorney general's investigation and she has named some people today to that panel. That investigation is going to buy him some time. But, you know, my sense is we're watching the final act here. I don't see -- you know, I don't know how it ends. I don't know when it ends but I think it's going to end.



PERINO: Wow.



WILLIAMS: And my sense is that, you know, if more women keep coming forward, I don't know how he hangs on there. Now let me just say as a caveat to, you know, my thinking on this, that, you know, it could be that he just doesn't run for another term. That he announces shortly I'm not running for a fourth term.



WATTERS: Yes.



WILLIAMS: And if that satisfy --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: I can see that.



WILLIAMS: -- that access a pressure relief valve. And a lot of people say well, you know what, let's just move on. I don't know. But I do know I saw a Quinnipiac poll over the weekend, you know, done after both the nursing home scandal and the harassment scandal had broken. And still, most New Yorkers don't want him to resign. It's overwhelmingly partisan. But overwhelm -- it's clear, they don't want him to resign but they also don't want him to run again next year.



WATTERS: Greg, I could see him just locking himself down and not resigning at all and just trying to weather the storm. Couldn't you?



GUTFELD: Well, I don't know. Called me old fashioned but I still believe the rest home massacre is worse than the harassment stuff.



WATTERS: Of course.



GUTFELD: So, I don't, you know, and I'm wondering with all of these -- these women are going to keep coming forward as the number of accusers grow. Will a staff suddenly decide to play that number down too? It's like, no, those were different because it happened in a hospital. Maybe they'll do that.



As for C.C. in the Muscle Factory, I'm going to be like you guys. I'm going to cut Chris slack on this. Even though I know that their side would never do the same for us.



PERINO: Never.



GUTFELD: And I do think that like --



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- when you think about like what is really being said out there that's horrible, how is Joy Reid not getting -- not getting any attention from the horrible things she's saying? Saying Republicans would pay higher taxes so they could say the n word. She says that, you have to understand that she's talking about white people. So, she's racist. She's smearing an entire group of people. But because it's on MSNBC, she can say it.



So, where folk, like Cuomo is, without Chris Cuomo without question, he is the Michael Scott of cable news. Right? You know, he looks at the fun -- he thinks he is funnier and more charming than he is and so he makes these silly mistakes and we all laugh because it's human. But somebody is spewing vile hate on MSNBC every day. But immunity.



WATTERS: Yes. And Comcast seems to be OK with that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: All right. Dagen McDowell, your prediction. Does he just so stubborn, Andrew Cuomo, dig in and not go anywhere and even try to run again?



MCDOWELL: He won't try to run again but he is such a megalomaniac that he will believe that he's impervious. But he's buffalo bill without the dance moves. He had a hand in killing 15,000 elderly New Yorkers. And then lied about it and covered it up. I think his downfall will be if and when prosecutors in the Justice Department start talking to those aides who covered up the nursing home deaths that happened in hospitals --



WATTERS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: -- once they start interviewing them.



PERINO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Because he lied to the federal government. That's a crime. I think that that might be the tipping point for him. But Cuomo, the Cuomo brothers get rid -- get away with everything because they were born and raised in power and privilege. They get away with it because of their daddy and because their politics are on the right side, meaning the left side.



Chris Cuomo don't forget last year, nothing happened to him. Wasn't cancelled when he said please show me where it says that protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful and then people died and were injured and people lost their livelihoods all summer long. That is the untouchable nature. That's why he interviewed his governor brother and basically never asked about the nursing home deaths for months.



WATTERS: Yes. Actually -- doesn't it say that they have to be peaceful in the Constitution? All right. Dana Perino, remember Governor Ralph Northam? I think the entire world told him he had to resign.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: And he didn't.



PERINO: Look, it's my talking point, it's perfect. We didn't even coordinate.



WATTERS: Go for it.



PERINO: No. So, he just grind it. He just decided I'm going to grind it out. It's like he'll just put his head down. He just works and everyone thought he would have to resign. But remember, it wasn't sexual harassment. OK? Like, apparently, that's different.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: And you keep hearing people saying if one more woman comes out, then he'll have to resign. Well now there's multiple and that's still not happening. I do ask this, Jesse. Where is the vice president on this? And I wonder at some point --



WATTERS: Good point.



PERINO: -- it's like, does she want to say something and is being asked not to or not she's not saying something that would be to me, seemingly against her principles. And at some point, does she decide to say, look, she's going to want to say something, she's going to do an interview, she is going to be asked.



And the other thing is like with her, I think at some point both Biden and Kamala Harris might come to a decision that somebody needs to call Andrew Cuomo and say this is a distraction that we don't need, and at the very least as Juan and other people have said, he'll just announce he's not going to run for another term.



WATTERS: All right. All good points. Except Gutfeld's. Coming up, convicted murderers set to cash in under Democrats' COVID relief bill. We'll fill you in on all of that next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MCDOWELL: The radical left's new COVID spending bill is raising eyebrows with how it's handing out cash. For example, even convicted murderers will get a check from taxpayers. Senator Tom Cotton says it includes the likes of Dylann Roof and the Boston marathon bomber.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AK): Look how some crazy some of the Democratic ideas are. I mean, they had a chance on Saturday morning to stop checks from going to prisoners, from going to the Boston bomber, for instance. And on that vote, they declined. Every single Democrat wanted to continue the practice of sending checks to prisoners.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: The two other stimulus packages included similar payments. But as Senator Cotton said, Democrats blocked Republicans from trying to stop it. And we know the bill has more than $1 trillion of spending that has nothing to do with the pandemic.



The Wall Street Journal says it creates, quote, "the COVID welfare state because it showers people with cash without actually requiring them to work."



Dana, what do you make of this? Is this where we are? That, you know, we can't agree on not sending money to murderers?



PERINO: I was trying to find the Democrats' defense to this. And I saw Senator Dick Durbin. One of the things he said is that if you don't allow these payments that it might hurt the children of prisoners. But the thing is like, then if you are talking about Dylann Roof and Tsarnaev, neither of them have children. So, that's not going to work. But, I mean, that was their defense.



I think what it really shows, Dagen, is that be ready for more of this. It really crystallizes the mind for how devastating it was for Republicans to lose those two Senate races in Georgia, because you can't even get Joe Manchin, the supposedly moderate senator from West Virginia to agree with Republicans on this issue, then you're probably not going to get much bipartisan support at all.



And the -- and the Democrats are going to be in lockstep and watch. They made a shift, including Manchin. It looks like I think that they are going to try to take on the filibuster, and then Katy, bar the door.



MCDOWELL: Yes, on everything, right, Jesse? But again, if this kind of spending blows up inflation, regular folks notice that, and it could come by back to bite them in the behind and it might be four years from -- less than four years from now, but it'll eventually hit them.



WATTERS: Yes, the Democrats alone, high gas prices, high food prices, since the Republicans didn't vote for that. And a lot of this spending doesn't even really kick in until years gone by. It looks like the democrats know, they already have the lower class dependent on government. Now, they're trying to get the middle class and upper-middle class.



I mean, you can be making six figures and still get checks coming in. I'd like to see when Democrat politicians stop those checks. I don't see that happening anytime soon. The Trump IRS was trying to block these payments to these mass murderers until a guy incarcerated for grand theft auto out in California got a little class action lawsuits together to keep the payments flowing.



Guess what kind of lawyer took that action? A radical left-wing Democrat lawyer with big donations to Obama Biden, the DNC, and Crying Chuck, and then she won because there's nothing in the language that says these guys can't get the payments.



So, maybe when Joe Biden is rested enough, Peter Doocy can ask him why white supremacist mass shooters, and radical Islamic bombers and child rapists are getting taxpayer money when they're on death row. What do they even need the money for?



MCDOWELL: Juan, you can't be behind that.



WILLIAMS: You know, I'm just struck by this conversation because this bill is so incredibly popular with the American people, Republicans and Democrats. And it just sounds to me like Republicans are grasping at straws trying to find a way to make it less popular, to somehow say this is the worst bill ever.



But it's just not the worst bill ever. I mean, it's not just about -- you know, Dagen, you know, you're talking about you have to make a distinction between prisoners, jails, and of course, it wasn't. And I think that's part of the Democrats problem. You know, somebody could be getting out of jail, and all of a sudden, they're not eligible. You know, there's lots there.



But the key point to me is that even if you were not in jail, in jail, if you were employed, unemployed, if you are poor, if you are rich, if the Republicans had been in charge, and they were in charge under Trump, remember, nobody be getting any money. Nobody -- this relief bill wouldn't be happening.



And the American people say that in the aftermath of COVID and the tremendous damage it's done to the American economy, Government should be helping the people and especially the working class and middle-class people of this country, the small business owners, the people who are out there who've been unemployed. They are -- they want-- they want help.



Politico has a story today about Republican governors and mayors across the country saying please stop it, to the Republicans in the Senate. We want this bill.



MCDOWELL: Greg, Juan sounds like he's talking to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and talking to them last fall when they were tap dancing and dragging their feet trying to hurt President Trump for reelection and wouldn't move on a stimulus, leaving at least a trillion dollars on the table initially, because Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the Democrats wouldn't even let a stimulus go up for debate in the fall.



So, who really gives a damn about the suffering of American people because they need -- people needed the money then less so now because of the vaccine.



GUTFELD: Yes. Everything you just said, I was going to say, but she just said it.



MCDOWELL: No.



GUTFELD: That's true. It's like -- she let -- I mean, Juan was saying if they would be in charge, they were in charge. And Pelosi let the American public twist in the wind because they wanted to get rid of Trump. So, it's Pelosi who held off relief while people were getting sick and people were dying and people were losing their jobs and their businesses.



The fact is, the reason why this bill is so popular is that it's huge, so no one reads it. And two, it gives everyone money. Of course, people are going to like something that they didn't read but gives the money. Politicians know that. Politicians love being there to sign the check, but they don't like the responsibility of actually that comes with it, seeing where it goes and what it does.



I'm interested, like what does. I mean some people should -- some people shouldn't think about this. Like, what does a person do with $1,600 when they're in death row? Is there an ATM? Do they go to -- do they mail it to deposit it at Wells Fargo? I mean, this is -- this is our money. It's kind of a sacred thing. Shouldn't people actually want to care that like, let me do the math here, there are 713,000 violent criminals, multiply that by $1,400. It's 998 million. That's $1 billion.



Maybe you could be interested in finding out what happens to the billion dollars and craft a simple solution, which is to cross-reference it. And then when the checks come to the prison, they don't get them. How easy is that? I did that in 10 minutes.



MCDOWELL: Less than 10 minutes.



GUTFELD: Thanks.



MCDOWELL: Well done. Coming up, the CDC issuing brand new guidelines on when you can stop wearing a mask. Plus, wild Spring Breakers storming the beaches in Florida.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WILLIAMS: Welcome back. The CDC issuing brand new guidelines on when you can stop wearing a mask and start seeing people again. The agency says, fully vaccinated people in a small group can gather indoors without face coverings or social distancing.



All this comes as Spring Breakers storm the beaches in Florida. Local leaders there concern the swarm of college students could lead to new COVID hotspots.



Jesse, you're our Spring Break expert. So, this is a personal decision. You know, if you're not vaccinated, would you wear a mask around a group of people? What do you -- what are you thinking?



WATTERS: If I'm not vaccinated, would I wear a mask around a large group of people?



WILLIAMS: Yes.



WATTERS: Not at the beach, Juan. I mean, if I'm at the beach, I'm sitting down, I'm drinking drinks, and going in the water. I wouldn't send my daughters to Spring Break, not because of COVID. I wouldn't send them because a drunk boys. I consider that much more of a threat, Juan.



But they said that the Super Bowl parties were going to be this big super spreader event, and it didn't happen. In a month, hospitalizations, deaths, and cases in Florida all dramatically down. And Florida is still below California, New York in deaths. And their jobless rate is much, much better. So, I don't think any of that really matters right now. Let's just take a look and see what DeSantis does and we can learn from it.



WILLIAMS: All right. So, Dagen, if you're the mayor in Miami or some of these other towns where the young people are flocking for Spring Break, what do you do? What would you say?



MCDOWELL: Personal responsibility, their -- you know what, they know that they should wear a mask if they're indoors and close to one another. But they're not in high-risk groups. They can go out. The worst -- one of the worst decisions was the closing of all the beaches, because you -- they cluster.



It was like the closing of the restaurant on a second time here in New York City. You clustered people indoors where the transmission risk was greater. So, that was a bad decision in hindsight. But why did it take this long for the CDC to come out with this guidance?



Do you know that almost one out of four adults in this country have gotten at least one shot? It's closer to 25 percent. And they've come out with this, which was the equivalent of telling people it's cold in the winter and hot in the summer? Oh, if you've been vaccinated, you can hang out with people who've also been vaccinated.



Meantime, the travel industry, the CDC still has cases are extremely high, delay travel and stay at home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Avoid travel is the CDC recommendation, despite the fact study after study have been done to show that airplanes are not a source of transmission and virtually safe. But that's where the CDC is helping us no way no how, hot sack of garbage.



WILLIAMS: All right, so Greg, a lot of the governors are saying that they are going to do away with the mass mandates. You know, Texas and Mississippi just say that they're open. You know, just the politics of it. Do you think they don't want Biden to succeed, they don't want to give him credit for pulling us out of the COVID pandemic?



GUTFELD: No. I don't think that at all. I think that they're actually looking at the science. We know what the factors are. And one of the factors, being outside is good. Ventilation is incredibly important. Obesity is bad.



Countries with low rates of obesity have low rates of disease. Age is important. The younger you are the health -- the more likely you will be COVID. That's why even poorer countries have lower rates because they have a younger average age of citizens. So, when you take low weight, low age and ventilation, you're in good shape. So the people you have to worry about are older, obese people in close quarters who stay inside.



But there's another scientific thing that's overlooked. That's -- the first dose gets it to 87 percent immunity. The second dose gets you to 94 percent. What about the people that are somewhat at risk who haven't gotten the first dose? Shouldn't they be a priority before the other gets a second? Is it better to get 60 million people to 87 percent then 30 million to 94 percent?



There's 100 percent certainty, 100 percent certainty that in the next few weeks, someone is going to die because they weren't vaccinated. And that's because the vaccine wasn't available to them because we were busy trying to get 87 percent to 94 percent, instead of getting zero to 84 percent.



WATTERS: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Yes. So, Dana, the politics of this are quite intriguing in that, you know, last year, a lot of voters were not satisfied with how Trump had handled it. How do you think this is all going to play out in 2022?



PERINO: Well, I think that actually, people are pretty willing to say that President Biden should give President Trump a lot of credit for getting the vaccine to where it is today. I think that that's true. But you know, President Biden is going to give his first primetime address, or maybe it's a second, but a full -- more fulsome address this Thursday, which was the year anniversary of President Trump declaring a national emergency.



And this has really been -- this one every American has dealt with whether you're a Republican or Democrat.



I would just also want to say this. I talked to someone this week whose mother finally got her vaccine. She had not hugged a single person in a year. And she was finally able to come and see her grandchildren and get some hugs. And what that can do to help also not just with the nation economically as people get back out, but lift the mood. I think that's going to be good regardless of party.



WILLIAMS: I think you're right. I had that experience this weekend, Dana. The first time in a year the grandkids came to dinner.



MCDOWELL: Oh, my God.



PERINO: Wow.



WILLIAMS: Ahead, could classic cartoon characters, Pepe Le Pew and Speedy Gonzales be the next victims of cancel culture, next for you on THE FIVE.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: Well, cancel culture has some new targets. A member of the band Mumford and Sons is facing backlash for praising conservative journalists Andy Ngo on his new book about Antifa. Plus, a New York Times columnist coming after a classic cartoon character saying that Pepe Le Pew, "normalized rape culture and that Speedy Gonzales helped popularize racial stereotypes."



Jesse, do you need me to hold your hand or you got this?



WATTERS: I got this. Pepe Le Pew being MeTooed is hysterical because any young man watching Pepe Le Pew, they don't even play with young girls. The girls have cooties. We don't go near them.



And then when they're old enough, say your first sixth-grade dance, do you see a bunch of sixth-grade boys seducing and kissing the other sixth-grade girls? No. They're staring at their shoes terrified, afraid to even ask the sixth-grade girls to dance. So, I don't see how that's influencing anything at all.



Speedy Gonzales is a legend in Latin American culture. The white liberals tried to cancel him 20 years ago from the Cartoon Network and Hispanics were so upset they got him put back on. The guy is witty. He's fast. He always wins. They are saying that they're upset because his friend Slowpoke Rodriguez was depicted as lazy and dumb.



Do you know how many white cartoon characters are depicted that way, Elmer Fudd, Sleepy, Dopey, Beavis and Butt-Head? You don't see me protesting.



PERINO: You came to play on that one. Greg, I'll give you -- the cartoons or, you know, one of your favorite bands, Mumford and Sons.



GUTFELD: Well, OK, two points to make here. Andy Ngo is probably one of the only few truly investigative journalists left by purely by definition. He staked out probably one of the most dangerous areas of research. And it's a place that liberal journalists refuse to cover because their interests are too closely aligned to the violent activists that Andy Ngo puts his life on the line for.



When you look at Mumford and Sons, its cancellation by proximity. I used to call it the expanding bullseye of demonization. It's not just the target that gets smeared, but anyone who shares the risk because people on the hard left that are doing the canceling do not want you to share the risk. So, you have to do it. You have to join hands with people who are getting attacked and defend them.



PERINO: Juan, what do you think about any of this?



WILLIAMS: Well, I think, you know, with the Mumford and Sons things, I think musicians use social media to gain audience. I mean, you know, they want people to listen to music, buy their music. But live by the sword, maybe you die by the sword. Sometimes people don't react positively to what you have to say on social media, so that's what happened here. The book is being published, it's not canceled. Still, you know, that's my reaction.



PERINO: All right, but Dagen, doesn't that get to the whole idea that Barry Weiss wrote about last week, is this self-censorship? I mean, the guy from Mumford and Sons should be able to tweet about whatever is on his mind.



MCDOWELL: Right, exactly. And the fact that he liked Andy Ngo's book makes me want to like Mumford and Sons. And I didn't think anything can make that happen.



PERINO: We know somebody here at Fox who loves Mumford and Sons. That'd be Porter Berry. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: All right, it's time for Dana's Double Good News Monday. I've been waiting for this.



GUTFELD: Oh wow. Double -- you mean twice the news?



PERINO: Twice -- double good news. OK, first -- the first good news, Jasper, after his surgery, is officially cancer-free. Thank you to everybody for your support, encouragement, and prayers. He's back to his old self. Second double good news, my book comes out tomorrow, you'll be so glad, Everything Will Be Okay. This baby is going to be born tomorrow morning.



It got a really amazing shout-out from somebody, we love everybody drink. This is from Scott Adams. Take a look.



GUTFELD: There you go.



SCOTT ADAMS, CREATOR OF THE DILBERT: That's one of the best openings of a book that you'll ever see. That -- by the way, that advice is worth the price of the book, just that advice. And you got it in the first -- the first paragraph.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: I'll drink to that. Thank you, Scott. Thanks, everyone. We'll see you on "TUCKER TONIGHT."



GUTFELD: He never said that about my books. You know what, I'm done with this simultaneous shift. All right, Jesse.



WATTERS: Wow, Dana came between Greg and Scott Adams. This is getting spicy.



PERINO: Dangerous.



WATTERS: Happy International Women's Day, everybody. As everybody knows, nobody cherishes women more than I do. There's my mother, Anne Watters, and my sister Eliza. Happy International Women's Day to Eliza who I'm not sure if she approves of being featured on Fox.



And Happy International Women's Day to Emma, who is very pregnant in this picture.



PERINO: Gorgeous.



WATTERS: Good for her, looking amazing. And the twins, Sophie and Ellie, Happy Women's Day/ And of course, Dagen and Dana, and also you Greg. You sometimes exhibit some female characteristics, so Happy International Women's Day to you.



WILLIAMS: Oh, my God.



WATTERS: Enjoy your day.



GUTFELD: That's a very -- I don't know what to make of that. We have 20 seconds. Juan, go for it.



WILLIAMS: All right, so 50 years ago today, Fight of the Century, Ali versus Frazier at Madison Square Garden. Take a look.



PERINO: Wow.



WILLIAMS: The crowd included millionaires, models, mobsters. Frank Sinatra was there as a photographer. Amazing moment.



GUTFELD: Yes, it was. All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey, Bret.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.