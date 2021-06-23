Gutfeld on free speech, transgender athletes in the Olympics

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," June 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Make believe I never said it. So treat it like any other Joy Behar joke.



All right. Talk about a Super Tuesday, America. Finally, Caitlyn Jenner is on the show. Great to see her. Oh. She was here all day. We had a great time in the park today.



GUTFELD: She is limber. And we always have fun. Unlike Jimmy Kimmel. Boy, what a sad slide he's been on.



GUTFELD: Oh. Reminds me of his ratings. They're lower than Joy Reid's I.Q. Now if you told my 10-year-old self that I'd have Caitlyn Jenner on my talk show, I'd be like I have a talk show. And who is Caitlyn Jenner? Then I would tell my 10-year-old self who Caitlyn Jenner is. And I'd be like, holy (BLEEP) what the hell is going on with this world? Then I would ask, is Mr. T still Mr. T? But then I would calm down and I'd be totally site.



So when you have a sports legend on your show, who's also trans you're going to have to tackle the elephant in the room. You have to paraphrase Roy Scheider in Jaws, we're going to do a bigger Wheaties box.



Yes. The Olympics welcomes its first trans athlete. And thankfully, we have a few athletes on this panel tonight to talk about this. Not Kat of course. The last time she ran anywhere was from the police. But as a -- as a former Olympic athlete, I do have some thoughts. Yes, I bet you didn't know I was in the Olympics. I sure was until they banned the dwarf toss. But I -- even me, I even made it on the Wheaties box. Here you go.



Take that Count Chocula. Still, I don't know how much I should care about women's weightlifting. My idea of women's weightlifting is watching Kat try to pick up my wallet. Can you find a smaller subgroup of society than women's weightlifting in New Zealand? Well, maybe, Seth Meyers fans. I know.



TYRUS, FOX NEW CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: And who knew New Zealand had an Olympic team? I mean, I know they have a government. They're quite a sturdy bunch. So add to seven billion people, the Trans athlete issue is commanding quite a space. But should everyone have an opinion? I live by a very simple rule. Don't get angry about anything if the people closer to the issue aren't angry first. I came up with that rule a week after I was married.



Meaning if the people directly impacted by this stuff aren't willing to speak up, then why should I? Now maybe they're pissed off but they can't say so because they're scared for the very same reasons, everyone is scared today. They don't want to be ostracized for their beliefs. In the modern era of wokeism, even people possessing real experience that enables them to speak out, they get swarmed by the mob too.



Just happen to Rita Moreno. She had to apologize for defending a non-white director for not being woke enough. But then again, we are talking female weightlifters. Why should they be scared of anyone? They can crush you with their thighs. And they charge a lot for that on Craigslist. I really should get a new safe word. It's harder. My point is -- my point is the people -- the people who should be getting upset about competing against trans athletes should be the athletes, their parents, their significant others, their co-workers at the Postal Service.



But if they can't voice their opinions, because they fear attacks by hardcore activists, how can the rest of us help? Maybe that's the point. People critical of trans athletes competing against biological women bring up the hard work biological women put into their training. All to see them losing their spot to an athlete who looks like me in a onesie. There's a reason why people take male hormones to enhance performance.



Now you could have separate teams for male, female and trans but God forbid we violate the woke sacred rule of inclusion. You could do away with all criteria altogether, and like humans play together like co-ed soccer back in school. But except a real sport. But even in those games, you can't escape the innate sex differences. Rules usually require an equal number of sexes per team. Because men and women are different.



Something I have to remind myself when I accidentally walk into the wrong sauna at Planet Fitness. It's not common in head to head sports to have men compete against women due to physiology, but an open class sports you can mix up the sexes, you know, like a party of Kat's apartment. In equestrian sports, females compete with male jockeys and dog sled racing, male and female mushers directly compete.



In the NCAA, men and women compete against one another in rifle shooting which is great prep work if you're planning to move to Chicago.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: There's Ultimate Frisbee which allows people of different genders to match up and play. Usually between their shifts at Hot Topic. But after that, my analysis collapses like a Chinese-made lawn ornament. Those are the exceptions which might prove the rule. We are dancing around the 400- pound weightlifter in the room. Sex differences. Not you, Tyrus. It's everywhere. Oh, they could have (INAUDIBLE) But sex differences are everywhere.



GUTFELD: That's curling. Now maybe this sport should be female because it involves a broom and sweeping. Is something a sexist might say and something that I would condemn? So we live in a time where we can't speak the truth. The gulf between our thoughts and words is wider than an Olympic soccer field and it keeps getting wider. Especially about biology, which is a shame because we could actually make progress if we were open about the progress itself. Period.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guest. Her preferred pronoun is winner. California Gubernatorial Candidate Caitlyn Jenner. This Mercedes has liberals looking like the Fiat. American Conservative Union Foundation Senior Fellow, Mercedes Schlapp. Her tongue is so sharp she's only ever eaten grated cheese. Fox News Contributor, Kat Timpf. And try to follow in his footsteps and you'll spend a lot of time climbing out of his footsteps. My massive sidekick and host of "NUFF SAID" on Fox nation, Tyrus. Caitlin?



CAITLYN JENNER (R-CA), GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I'm here.



GUTFELD: You're here. I would say you're here. Your queer, get used to it. But we've heard that before.



JENNER: Yes. I know. But we talked a couple of weeks ago for the first time. I thought we kind of bonded.



GUTFELD: I think we did.



JENNER: I thought it was a great conversation.



GUTFELD: When you sent me those photos, oh my God.



JENNER: Oh my God. Were you excited about them?



GUTFELD: I'm excited three or four times over the course of an evening.



JENNER: Actually before we get started I have a very personal question for you.



GUTFELD: Absolutely.



JENNER: I would like to know the answer of this. I heard it through the rumor mill.



GUTFELD: What?



JENNER: And the question is, do you have a bugeye Sprite?



GUTFELD: I don't know. I don't.



JENNER: You don't?



GUTFELD: No.



JENNER: No. I heard this through some people in the Bugeye world. I have a Bug -- it's a car.



GUTFELD: Oh, oh. No, no, no.



GUTFELD: I thought -- I thought it was a medical disorder. I'm going like - -



(CROSSTALK)



JENNER: An Austin-Healey bugeyed Sprite.



GUTFELD: I have -- I have I have a Facel Vega in HK500.



JENNER: Oh, OK.



GUTFELD: It's in the same era, I did have a Nash Metropolitan which I sold to Dana Perino at a loss.



JENNER: No way.



GUTFELD: Yes. Because she can drive a hard bargain.



JENNER: Really? Really?



JENNER: I thought we have that in common. That would be a good way to start it off.



GUTFELD: No, but you know what, it was close enough because I'm a car junkie and you're a car junkie.



JENNER: I do enjoy.



GUTFELD: Kat is just a junkie.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're right. I can't stop doing so many drugs all the time all day long drugs. It's -- how do I come to work every single day?



TYRUS: I'm guessing high.



TIMPF: High. You're right. Incredibly high. Where am I?



GUTFELD: I don't know where you are. Tyrus, good to see you.



TYRUS: Always a pleasure.



GUTFELD: Tyrus had -- almost miss his flight because of a storm. But I told him he had to get here because --



TYRUS: -- you told me.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That we -- OK. There's been a lot of lies said in this monologue today. So I'm going to correct you saying.



GUTFELD: OK, please.



TYRUS: Number one, I am always forever as long as I grace the presence on this show, the elephant in the room. OK? Let's Just keep that real. Number two, it's 356-pound weightlifter. Did it right. And three, you had no idea what a bugeyed sprite was. You went through, I saw your little gleam in your eyes, every perverted thing you've ever done in your life. And you try to figure what you do with a can of sprite in somebody's glass eyeball. I guarantee you.



MERCEDES SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION FOUNDATION SENIOR FELLOW: And I think -- and I think there was a cicada --



TYRUS: Yes. Yes. Yes.



SCHLAPP: The bugeyed sprite --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: You were deeply concerned.



GUTFELD: You know, I thought, OK, somebody in my past reached out to Caitlyn Jenner and told them about something I did --



TYRUS: Upon the Peter Pan play.



JENNER: A new move.



GUTFELD: A new move. Exactly. Do we even want to talk about this topic?



TIMPF: I can think of nothing. I am less qualified to talk about. The only thing that I have less experience with than being transgender is probably playing sports.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JENNER: OK.



TIMPF: I don't -- I can't -- I don't know sports. I don't even understand them.



TYRUS: And I've been weightlifting for literally pretty much my whole life and powerlifting is a hobby. My only issue and it's been consistent to this whole thing is when it comes to genetics, when you break down DNA, if you are more inherently male, if you have male testosterone (INAUDIBLE) you're going to be stronger and you're going to have more developed muscles in your shoulders stuff.



Which is a huge advantage with lifting. So, I kind of feel that there should be a third division for fairness. But in this situation, this individual isn't even in the top five. So it's still -- as far as World Class goes, there is an unfair advantage, if you are genetically male in competition just because that's just how it -- how it is.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: So, that's my only issue. I have no problem with being the lender, I think is great, but I think we need to be aware of that.



GUTFELD: I am bugeyed Sprite.



TIMPF: My high school -- my high school mock trial team was totally co-ed.



GUTFELD: Let me -- Caitlyn, the one -- so the athlete isn't in the top five. But what if she knocked somebody out to get her position from say, the New Zealand team? Is that wrong? I mean, should the -- I just don't hear enough about the other -- how the other athletes feel.



JENNER: Yes. From an athlete standpoint, I think a lot of women especially when it gets down to the younger athletes. OK? At that level, the Olympic Committee has been dealing with this issue for a very, very long time. To be honest with you, back in the 60s, they started taking saliva tests of all of the female athletes to make sure their DNA was right. This is the years of the East German women.



GUTFELD: Right.



JENNER: The Soviet women.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JENNER: I mean, I was in the weight room, my last lifting workout. And this East German girl came in, and she was outlifting me.



TYRUS: Oh, yes.



JENNER: I mean, this girl was so strong. I couldn't believe.



SCHLAPP: Caitlyn, are you sure it was a girl? She was a girl?



JENNER: Well, she took the test.



SCHLAPP: OK. There you go.



JENNER: So, they've been dealing with this issue for a long time. And they do have guidelines. And supposedly she has followed all of the guideline. So, I have to respect that. But it's when like in the State of California, obviously when it gets down to high school levels where there's a massive difference, then it becomes unfair. And there's no regulations at that level.



GUTFELD: That's true.



JENNER: And it has to be looked at.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JENNER: But honestly if they -- if you pass everything that the Olympic Committee put out, I am OK with that.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



JENNER: Yes, I'm OK with it. But not at the younger control.



GUTFELD: If I was tested I would pass a lot of things.



TIMPF: Well --



GUTFELD: Mercedes?



SCHLAPP: Yes, Well, I have five daughters and one of them is a lacrosse player in high school. And that's always a big concern. It's protecting the girls sports I think. And what's been, you know, I don't want like Tyrus to like go and get a lacrosse stick and compete against my, you know, daughter or anything like that. That can be --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: You shuttered my dream.



SCHLAPP: Although I could see wearing a really cute skirt tires. I don't know. But --



TIMPF: That's more of his world. I just kind of sit here and --



SCHLAPP: But for these girls that have firm --



GUTFELD: We're just asking you to try it on once, Tyrus.



SCHLAPP: So, for these girls who practice day in and out that really, you know, that's their focus. And think about it for decades, how many female players have been out there advocating for, we need to give more resources to girls sports because guess who gets all the resources?



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: The boys sports, the football programs, the baseball programs. That is why you need to have more of this more of this --



TIMPF: More resources than my trial gets.



GUTFELD: Up next, sports could unite us as one, but politics has moved upon.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Politics no more. We just want the score. In a new video, sports journalist Jason Whitlock reminds us that sports can bring out our best when we give politics arrest. His message that sports history is filled with moments that acted as unifiers of other deaths disparate groups. There was the 1995 South African Rugby World Cup win. Jesse Owens and Joe Louis kicking German ass in the 1930s.



And who can forget when Lincoln Hawk beat Bull Hurley, the undefeated World Champion right after Hawk son apologize for misjudging him. That truly was over the top. Nobody remembers the classic Over The Top film, starring Sylvester Stallone. How dare you, America? Here's Jason.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JASON WHITLOCK, SPORTS COMMENTATOR: Mandela's presentation of the winner's trophy to team captain Francois Pienaar stands as an iconic symbol of unity in post-apartheid South Africa. He owns in Lewis victories punctured Hitler's Aryan superiority myth, unified black and white Americans in pride and celebration and establish Owens and Louis as America's first black national heroes. Sports allow us to expand is the power of pure meritocracy. The only way to govern sports and the only way to govern life.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Nailed it so far. But Whitlock caution since sports now I've gotten away from that unifying message.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WHITLOCK: The entire American sports world, a culture that celebrated victors, colorblindness and patriotism has immersed itself in victimization and left-wing radicalism. Ultimately, the fans hold the power. If they accept sports is just another arena to fight political battles, you'll know dark days are ahead. If they reject it, will be headed back to a brighter future.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Well said. And speaking of brighter futures, NCAA athletes, that means they're in college, Kat, scored a huge victory this week. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that college athletes can be compensated as long as it's connected to their education. Which sucks. Like you're going to pay me a half million bucks to play but I can only spend it on protractors and binders.



Sorry. If that's the case, I'm majoring in sex ed and chemistry that way I can write off the strippers in the meth. Caitlyn, I would have been a hell of an athlete if I, you know, decided I wanted to be. What do you do -- do you agree with Jason?



JENNER: I do agree with him. You have to realize I went the other direction. I was an athlete all these days. Now I'm a politician.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JENNER: I'm going the opposite.



GUTFELD: Right.



JENNER: You know, but I was there from the beginning, politics and sports. The Olympic arena is the greatest gift to the world. It brings -- there's more countries at the Olympics than are in the United Nations. OK? This is the greatest gathering of people for good, for everything great, for competition, friendly competition, not wars. It has such great potential. I went to my first Olympics in 1972.



I woke up one morning, Steve Prefontaine had just commit from a run and said, hey, you can't believe what's going on outside. Somebody's got shot or something. So I went downstairs to the commons. And I realized that what had happened and that terrorists had come in and they had taken over the Israeli athletes and hurt one of them with shot, this and then. And I was so upset. And anyway, we went around to where the Puerto Rican team was.



Went out on the porch and I actually saw the guy standing, you know, that famous picture of the guy with the hat on in the doorway out on the balcony. I saw him ducked and said, oh, I was so upset because I hear it is this beautiful thing that we have, and politics and death has come into this thing. Honestly, that's when the Olympics change. That's when sports change what happened in 1972.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JENNER: And I was right in the building next door when it happened. I don't like to see it. We have to keep politics out of this thing. It is the last thing of hope that we have out there.



GUTFELD: And you -- and Mercedes, I mean, you're in politics, we talk politics, but everywhere politics goes, that is non-political it poisons it. It can't --



SCHLAPP: Oh, completely.



GUTFELD: If politics exists to prevent violence only in the political realm but when it gets into sports or entertainment, it just -- the flower wilts.



SCHLAPP: Can we just have a safe space?



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: Like let the sports be the safe space where politics does not enter. And, you know, Caitlyn to your point, the Olympics, that's a moment when we all come together as a country when we beat the Russians, when we beat the Chinese. That's always the best when you get the USA gold medal. And it's so heartbreaking when you watch for example, USA Olympian say that she would burn the flag on the podium.



But you know what's so amazing is that you can do that here in the United States. You can't do that in other countries in China or in Venezuela. And so, I think for sports, it's a one place that you were like, can I just have like a beer and don't talk politics and just get it out of the way and I think that that would -- it would really be a moment that should bring our country together as opposed to this divisiveness that we've seen.



GUTFELD: As you know, in your realm of wrestling sports is there to create a division that lets people channel that energy.



TYRUS: Well, with football and basketball and then when I got into sports entertainment, it's kind of the base of the same thing. You know, when you're the bad guy, you want to make them boo and hate you and when they love you, they cheer for you. I tend to -- I get cheers here and I usually get booed in wrestling but because I choose to be the bad guy.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: You know, I control the crowd. This -- when you get into sports and we've seen that politics come into sports, but you have to be able to separate it. This is when you have to be an adult. I don't talk politics when I watch the Celtics play. I hate the Knicks. I don't care where they're from, the Knicks play Celtics, I hate them. Everything about them, I hate them. I don't anything bad to happen but I don't want anything good to happen to during that time, but I separate it.



Now we have social media and we have athletes who are also citizens, and if an athlete when he takes his jersey off chooses to be as a Republican or Democrat or to speak on an issue, we need to respect that. And then we put that jersey back on, you can love them again and you can disagree outside of the norm just like a lot of my friends, they're not Republicans believe it or not. So we don't talk about it. When we come together. I don't -- everyone always talks about me and Snoops relationship. How do you guys get along? Because we don't talk about politics.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: We talk about youth kids football, and the Celtics and the Lakers rivalry. We have boundaries. And Americans, we need to keep boundaries.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: It's OK if your favorite athlete isn't the same political revenue. When he's on the field, you cheer for him. When he steps off it, you don't have to agree with him. And it's fine. When we get so offended by people being people, we do the same thing. Every one of us does the same thing.



GUTFELD: Kat, you -- you've experienced this at parties. Where?



TIMPF: Yes, yes. I have. And I will say I actually just realized I think sports does bring people together. And it is so inclusive, because people will actually invite me to watch sporting events with them. It can't be fun to have a girl there that's like, why does he have that point? Where that come from? But yes, it's the worst when you're trying to have a good time. You're trying to unwind and enjoy yourself.



And somebody decides to make the conversation about something that they know is going to cause the division just for the sake of causing division. Because not only is it awful to be attacked, but a sneak attack when you're sitting there drinking a Miller Lite is the worst.



GUTFELD: Yes. Especially if you're drinking Miller Lite.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: All right. We got to move on. We got to catch up. We are running late. Up next as people get mugged, that Democrats shrugs.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: The crime never stops yet the left blames cops. Time for a new installment of --



ANNOUNCER: "THE LEFT THINKS YOU'RE AS DUMB AS THEY ARE."



GUTFELD: Welcome back to "THE LEFT THINKS YOU'RE AS DUMB AS THEY ARE." I'm your host, Barbara Streisand. First up, former Obama appointee and grown adult Brittany Packnett Cunningham, who thinks rising crime rates is the cops fault.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, ACTIVIST: I think that there are a lot of police unions and GOP operatives that would like for us to believe that this recent crime wave has everything to do with this idea of defunding the police. So, this rising crime is not the fault of the movement. It's actually the fault of the police and this has been our point all along. Why should we keep funding systems and institutions that keep rendering themselves in effective?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: That made no sense, but that's one vote for it's the cops fault. But if you ask the White House, it's the guns' fault. The President's expected to lay out an anti-crime strategy this week focusing on gun crimes as a way to slow the country's rise in homicides. But for an answer on why guns are suddenly being used more often, we'll have to wait for Biden's next press conference sometime in 2030. Just don't ask liberal media outlets like CNN.



Consider this headline: seven killed more than 40 injured in 10 mass shootings across the U.S. over the weekend. But a closer look reveals many of these crimes were spontaneous and possibly gang-related not preordained mass shootings. Lumping those together shifts the blame from defunding police to gun control. But hey, at least they're on pretending it's peaceful. You know, it reminds me of what Thomas Jefferson once said, Greg, can you pull down your shades, the children can see everything you're doing. Thomas Jefferson, my neighbor upstate, not the president.



MERCEDES SCHLAPP, FORMER WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR FOR STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION: It's Tommy.



GUTFELD: I assure you, it's Tommy.



TYRUS: Hear me out for a second but I had met him at the --



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, it's -- people sometimes -- this happens all the time, Mercedes. It's embarrassing for me. They changed the language in the, in the categories so now it's just going to be about the gun and you're doing it, and the media plays along because they agree.



SCHLAPP: I thought they were going to roll out Beto O'Rourke as a gun czar. When was that going to happen? Didn't they make the promise to Beto?



GUTFELD: Oh, my God. Could you imagine? Child.



SCHLAPP: And you know, they're going to -- and the other point is, are they going to go with the buyback program at some point? That's something that Kamala is very passionate about. We know that guns are not the problem, law abiding citizens should be able to carry their, their, their weapons and their guns. And quite frankly, what we're seeing in these blue states is the fact that they're, they have the most restrictions yet we see the most violence in these states and in these cities.



GUTFELD: I don't think a criminal has ever walked up to a buyback program and said, here's my guns. There's my home address and could you put make it up to -- Caitlin, crime in California is pretty bad. We know it's horrible. Yes, what -- how would you address that, that, that spike?



CAITLYN JENNER, CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, first of all, in Los Angeles County. I live in Los Angeles County, Alex Dolan away by his the head of the sheriff's department. And he just recently lowered standards for concealed carry.



GUTFELD: Yes, that was beautiful.



JENNER: I know, I am 100 percent with that. Also in Texas, Abbott did the same thing. Unfortunately, and you could just see the press conference that he had. It's like he didn't want to do it. But you know what, we need an armed citizenry.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



JENNER: And, and so he did it. And I think that's a good thing. And so, I am, you know, pro-gun all the way.



GUTFELD: I wouldn't have guessed it.



JENNER: I've always been on, you know, the Republican side. I've always --



GUTFELD: Yes.



JENNER: I have a gun in my house. I go to the shooting range. I have a lot of fun doing it.



GUTFELD: It's a lot of fun.



JENNER: Oh, it is a lot of fun.



GUTFELD: What do you have?



JENNER: I just have a little nine millimeter Glock-17.



TIMPF: Nine millimeter is my favorite.



GUTFELD: I have a tactical shotgun which I enjoy. Kat, what about you? What is the, what -- we talked about crime every day. And it feels like we're in a bubble that we can't reach the people who are in control.



TIMPF: Feel like nobody can reach anyone else which is really strange, because even though we're really divided on many things, I think that's something that, you know, pretty much everyone can agree on is that we don't want to get shot and or stabbed.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So, it shouldn't be It's so divisive, but the problem is when you have all these false narratives of, oh, it's not that bad or oh, it's just a talking point when really, you know, poll after poll shows that most Americans they want accountability for police that do the wrong things but they don't want to get rid of police they want to be protected. It shouldn't be that hard that we keep, I guess, electing people who don't understand nuance or don't understand, you know, how to evaluate reality for what it is.



GUTFELD: You know, Tyrus, it is the, the challenge when one party labels any kind of law and order as anti-compassionate, right? That's what we run into. No matter -- what if you come out strong, they're going to say that you were like --



TYRUS: A bully.



GUTFELD: A bully, yes.



TYRUS: Listen, this is -- I'm just, one of my roles on this show is just keep it real.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You know what I'm saying because I'm really good about getting fired and finding new jobs. In the spirit of that, when is somebody -- I guess it's me just going to say, it's not the guns, it's the, people are bad. Human beings are rotten. We lie, we cheat, we steal, we kill each other, we rape, we pillage. Human beings do this. The only way to stop it is by putting the bad human beings away. You want to blame, you want to take the police money away, you want to take guns on the hands -- the whole point of the right to bear arms is to protect us from what? Bad humans.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That's it. No, we like to put it, paint it pretty and say, it's in case the government we can form a militia. No, we have to form militias now because of bad human beings. They're horrible.



TIMPF: I've never done any pillaging.



TYRUS: We're literally getting to the point where, I guess it's good for me, Tyrus, why did you kill everybody in house? They was home. Defense rests. That's where we're going.



GUTFELD: That is true. That, that wasn't as bad as I thought.



TYRUS: Just wait.



GUTFELD: OK. Still had more reasons why white people are bad.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Their overcome with shame, and claim whiteness is to blame. A podcast from the Washington Post suggest white people set up accountability groups to reflect on what terrible people they are. Because we haven't heard that enough. Host Nicole Ellis interviewed several whiteness experts once again, showing that anyone could be an expert in something that you just made up. And there, you find that you and your family are deeply racist, awful people. And if you just spend all day skin shaming yourself, the world would be a better place.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICOLE ELLIS, HOST: I am originally from a smaller town in Oklahoma, whiteness was the default and whiteness was the comfort. The more you kind of dive into that, the more I'm really realizing how deeply rooted racism is until like my everyday thought process, no matter how much you work at that, there's still even almost more work to be done.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Of course, but what if thinking more work needs to be done is also a sign of whiteness? Does it get worse?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Part of the structure of racism in the way that it's maintained is to keep us from recognizing that racism is a part of our daily lives. And so, it's a longer term process of looking at your understanding of yourself in the world, both historically but also contextually. The family you live in the community you live in and what role whiteness plays in that?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Hmm, it takes a special kind of white privilege to make racism all about you, you racist. It has to stop there, right?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Most of us in doing this work have experienced this where there's a period of deep shame for being white and for acknowledging the harm that our ancestors have caused. And that's a very legitimate piece of this work. And we can't ask people of color to hold our hands through the shame; that needs to happen with other white people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Is this not a (BLEEP) cult or what? Somebody call the lifeguard because these people are off the deep end and drowning in a self-pity. You know, the world is really upside down, when suddenly, the voice of reason comes from Reverend Al Sharpton.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REV. AL SHARPTON, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST: If you're sitting around sipping lattes in the Hamptons, talking about what's going on in Harlem, you may not know the progress that we have made in terms of going from not being able to vote in my mother and father's generation to electing a black president in my generation. I think that they are those that are in the business of pessimism, and that dampens forward progress and dampens movements, it doesn't advance them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Oh, my God. I'm agreeing with Al Sharpton. Tyrus, what do I do? What do I do?



TYRUS: Listen, I do that all the time whenever I agree with you. It's tough. You know, you just, you're going to ask a lot of questions why, there's going to be a lot of time in the mirror. Listen, man, there's a part of me that thinks this is (BLEEP) great. I will never wait in line again with white people. Excuse me, why am I behind you? What were you drinking?



Excuse me start my Starbucks line days are over. Privilege? Damn. Like, this is ridiculous. And I would just like to once again go back to the human being thing. The white people are like, I'm so sorry. I'm like, how many slaves did you own exactly? When did you let them go? Did you give them the 40 acres? What? Well, no, I didn't actually do that; my father was a mechanic, my mother was a teacher.



So, you didn't actually participate in the slavery? No. How many lynchings have you attended? Um, none. Huh? You should be ashamed yourself. What the hell is wrong with people? Everybody on there is living in a very safe, happy world where you can talk about the context of the mental image of what it was been like. If I'm not pissed about it, what are you mad about?



GUTFELD: Yes, no --



TYRUS: This is ridiculous.



GUTFELD: You know, Kat, you know what it is? It's like they are throwing their ancestors under the bus. But it's like, I -- you don't take credit for what Albert Einstein did, why should you take the blame for some racist in 1860s?



TIMPF: Albert Einstein was my grandfather. Oh, no, at first I was like, why would anybody want to go hang out, you know, with just hate themselves with a bunch of other people who were also hating themselves. And I realized that's basically all the My Chemical Romance concerts I went to in high school. But, look, I think honest conversations about race are important, right. But in terms of conversations and I do have decades of experience with conversations.



I'll say that starting it off with, hey, you're a piece of (BLEEP), and so coming out, and we'll make you feel really, really bad because a piece of (BLEEP) like you deserves it. Not the best way to open up a conversation about anything, and could potentially maybe turn some people off from wanting to talk to you at all, or talk about these things at all.



GUTFELD: It's funny, Caitlin, so the, these people accuse others of racism, but in them their own accusations are actually kind of racist themselves.



JENNER: Of course, they are. Yes. Um, you know, I'm running in California and running it as Republican. Yes. Oh, my gosh, I even wore blue today, because I'm running in the bluest of blue states. Oh my gosh, I even wore blue, you know, today because I'm running in the bluest of blue states. But the Republican Party gets so much blame for the racist thing and all of that. But I run as an inclusive Republican.



GUTFELD: Right.



JENNER: And I've been saying this forever. I've always been on the Republican side. Why? Because I have conservative economic values that work every time in history, we lower taxes, less regulations, a pro-business environment, it has worked, and that's why I've always been on the Republican side. But I'm also on as the social issues. I'm an inclusive Republican.



GUTFELD: Right.



JENNERY: And the Republican Party never gets that. I mean, people look at the Republican Party as you're a bunch of racist, you know. I don't want to be put in the box of what the Republican Party is, OK. That's people's perception. I'm outside of the box, obviously, I think the Republican Party needs to change. And I'm kind of the poster child. Yes, so, you know, that's a good thing. And, and so we have to be more inclusive as Republicans.



MERCEDES: As a Catholic, I have enough Catholic guilt. Like I don't need the white guilt on top of that, OK. Like seriously, it's like a confessional. They're in there like telling your sins.



GUTFELD: It feels good to them. It's a cult. It's a cult. It's a cult. It's like where they bring you in, you have to confess your sins and then you got to buy their product, and you can never actually graduate from the cult because you're always going to be guilty. You're going to have the original sin of racism with you at all times, and you're going to still be there. It gives him an identity. I think they're empty, sad people. All right.



TYRUS: Real quick, identity, at least find out what kind of white person you are. She's from Poland. I don't think there are big slavers. You have to find out where you're from before you say white is all inclusive.



TIMPF: You are ruling over a lot of things globally.



TYRUS: Thank you.



GUTFELD Up next, if you're heading for divorce, who gets to keep the horse?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Should you hedge your bets with a prenup for your pets? So, most states actually consider pet's property when a marriage splits up. But how do you split an adorable Corgi without first laying down a tarp? Alaska, California and Illinois have laws giving judge's discretion to consider what would be in the best interest of the animals. It was worse before I edited it.



And a similar bill is pending in New York but everywhere else fights over Fido are handled the same way as the ones over used (INAUDIBLE). Which makes sense because sometimes you have to walk it. In recent years, people have made use of mediators who specialize in pets and so called pet naps to keep the matter out of court. So, if you get the Seven Year Itch at least you know who gets to keep the bitch.



TYRUS: I was waiting for that one.



GUTFELD: Caitlyn, have you ever had a pet nup?



JENNER: Oh God, I've had a lot of dogs. I've always been a dog person. I've lost a few. Yes, over the year. I kind of gave them away and that's fine. The, the toughest one was actually Gabbana. We got Gabbana, you know, years ago during when Chris and I were together and I train that dog, that was the smartest best buddy ever.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JENNER: I mean, and I work with that dog on frisbee catching this and that. And then in the divorce, I lost Gabbana.



GUTFELD: Kat, you've been married for almost two months, right? Who's getting the dog in the divorce?



TIMPF: A few things about that. There's also the cat, they'll be, there'll be no argument about the cat because cat only likes me and you know it can be a fight over an 11-year-old dumpster cat with three chronic illnesses even though I love him. He's my best friend. He sleeps under my chin every single night the dog. I feel like, him, like he loves the dogs so much to the point that it's weird like more than me. I'll overhear him talking to the dog about vacations they are going to take together just the two of them. Like including specific plans like walks along the beach and like sharing a steak. But I can't admit that I'll just give them the dog because I say that now then I'll be giving up a lot of leverage.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: If we were to ever split, split up. Which by the way --



GUTFELD: Yes, you get the house, he gets the dog.



TIMPF: Exactly. But we better not, we better not split up and you better hope that better than anybody. Cuz Yes, I've been married for about two months. There's been about 876 jokes about my marriage on the show so far. And if we split up, you're going to look real me.



GUTFELD: That is true. It's true.



TIMPF: You better hopefully die holding hands old and happy.



GUTFELD: Yes. Tyrus isn't the real key to have a pet that doesn't live as long as a marriage?



TYRUS: OK. You know what, you're an awful little man. But I just want to give a little advice to the fellows out there if you feel you need to get up prenup on the dog or your fish tank. Don't get mad. That's right. That's it looks like she's the type who will take them just to send you videos of them starving, she's not the one.



GUTFELD: So, Mercedes I can't even --



TYRUS: You know why they're laughing, because they've all done mean things to their animals.



GUTFELD: I can't even ask the question.



SCHLAPP: Go ahead.



GUTFELD: In the divorce.



SCHLAPP: Right. Sure.



GUTFELD: Do you believe in pre petnups? There you go.



SCHALLP: Do I believe in -- you know, just, just marry the right person. I agree with Tyrus, it's all about the right person. Look, I've got five kids, two dogs and let me tell you something: Matt Schlapp will hand over the two dogs to me and be like, you take them. I don't want them.



GUTFELD: All right, I'm glad we solved that problem. Don't go anywhere, we'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Hey, we are out of time. Awesome Caitlyn Jenner, you got -- it's over. Are you coming back? Mercedes, Kat, Tyrus, our studio audience. I'm Greg Gutfeld, I love you America. Shannon Bream is up next.



