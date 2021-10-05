'Gutfeld!' on far-left activists tailing Kyrsten Sinema

This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld" on October 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST (on camera): That is a crowd. Happy Monday, everyone.



We're back in New York City, just returned from an amazing week in Nashville. That's in Tennessee, Kat.



It was fantastic. But you know, it's like when you go to the beach and you return and there's sand everywhere. It's kind of like that with Nashville, except its grits. It's tough to get them out of those hard to reach places. But that's what the hamsters are for.



But did we have some great times? Here is tape of our last night out.



GUTFELD: The only way out of a John Rich bar is through the window.



So, what did we miss while we were gone? Well, several obnoxious leftwing activists tailed Senator Kyrsten Sinema from a classroom at Arizona State, to the restroom and harassed her outside a stall.



Now, I'll admit I've done this myself while drunk, but it had nothing to do with politics.



KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (voice-over): Yes.



GUTFELD: And everything to do with a missing a bag of weed that Julie Bandera still owes me. But, instead of giving the senators of privacy, they just continued their business while she did hers.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I said we want to talk to you real quick. I want to talk to you real quick.



SEN. KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-AZ): Hi, actually, I am heading out.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right now is a real moment that our people need in order to talk about what's really happening. We need a Build Back Better plan right now.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We knocked on doors for you. We need solutions. The Build Back Better plan has the solutions that we need.



We knock on doors for you to get you elected. And just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes, that will win converts to your side. ASU's always been a party school, but now it's a potty school, too.



But I'm impressed by the senator. If someone ever recorded me in the bathroom stall, the audio would sound like a Miles Davis solo.



So, why were these activists so outrageous? Well, they claim it's because she wasn't supporting Joe's Build Back Better agenda, but we know that's B.S., they don't even read it, they don't care.



But they chased her into the stall, assuming that she is a girl and won't fight back.



But Kyrsten, if you're listening, we'll take you over a Mitt Romney any day. You know how to make the tough choices, and you look better, and thigh-high boots.



Here is what the president had to say.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Mr. President, Mr. President, you're talking about how you have 48 Democratic votes right now. The other two have been pressured over the weekend by activists. Joe Manchin had people on kayaks show up to his vote to yell at him. Senator Sinema last night was chased into a restroom. Do you think that those tactics are crossing a line?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don't think they're appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody from -- the only people it doesn't happen to are people who have Secret Service standing around them. So, it's part of the process.



GUTFELD: What did he just say? Sometimes, I think he's just playing scrabble with us in his head. But this kind of invasive harassment is the type of discourse the left champions. From harassing diners to looting businesses. It's all part of the same strategy.



And it's no coincidence, they do some of their best work in the toilet. They don't give a crap even if you're giving a crap. Even worse, they refuse to spare a square. I know if someone followed me into the bathroom holding a camera phone, I think it wouldn't end well.



GUTFELD: Yes. First of all, who follows you into a bathroom filming you? Why can't they do it the right way and hide the camera?



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: It's completely inappropriate and why I always bring my sketching pad. But most people would clobber that creep, especially if you were with a kid at the time.



Now, I assume the media would care about this invasion of privacy except they always side with the protesters. That's why their ratings are heading into the toilet as well.



I wonder where this could lead.



JOE DEVITO, WRITER AND COMEDIAN: David Brooks for the Chest News Network. Sir, we're covering the Kyrsten Sinema story here at Arizona State University.



Are you Kyrsten Sinema?



JOE MACHI, STAND-UP COMEDIAN: No, I'm not. This is a bathroom. Can I get some privacy?



DEVITO: No, there is no privacy here in Arizona State University.



MACHI: You're at the University of Arizona.



DEVITO: Arizona State University now identifying as the University of Arizona. You heard it here first. Back to you, Barn.



GUTFELD: Yes. We saw this coming. Remember, everyone is politically deputized by the Democrats now to get into your face. Science doesn't even matter, or in this case, biology.



Last week, we told you the CDC has gotten rid of the term, a woman, when discussing pregnancy. That's both sexist and misogynist. And boy, have the broads been complaining.



The Washington Post joined in, saying that reporters will now be expected to write pregnant individuals because not all pregnant people are women. The complete phrase pregnant women and other pregnant individuals. Meaning, I suppose, men.



But once again, a reminder to all you narrow-minded types, yes, men can get pregnant. I refer to the men who have ovaries and wombs and can fertilize an egg and bring a baby to term. Oh, wait. Men don't have that stuff. And good luck trying.



You put a Mercedes engine in a Toyota, it's still a Toyota. But mentioned the science, you risk marginalizing someone. Who would that be? Good question. I hate to tell you, but who is getting marginalized here is women.



Men now appear on playboy. It's happened before, but this is different. Yes, check this out, a half-naked dude on the cover.



Hugh Hefner and three dead chicks must be turning in his grave.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: The only way you get a joke out of three dead chicks is that joke.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of Hugh Hefner?



GUTFELD: Yes. He gets a lot of exposure over this. But be careful young, man you don't want to get pregnant. He's a social media influencer apparently. Yes, he's influenced me to order my own pair of those platform shoes. So tired of borrowing Dana's --



But I get it. Playboy is a dead brand. And the only way to breathe it back to life is going woke, hoping to get attention from the Twitter mobs. And because it's a slow news day, we ate it right up. It was between that and a story about Biden putting his shoes in the microwave by accident. Or was it by accident? We don't know.



That just all of these things have one thing in common, vapid stupidity. The activists who chase people in the bathrooms are stupid and vapid. The people who demand you say pregnant individuals are stupid and vapid. And anyone who took over Playboy magazine, stupid, stupid, stupid, and vapid.



They decided to live in a nonsense world and drag the rest of us into it. All this stupidity makes me missed Nashville, for it has a dome of impenetrable common sense that protects it from such idiocy.



And we need to expand that dome or at least move under it, through I have grits in my pants and gravy in my navel. But it was worth it.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Now my back and it's good to see nothing's changed. And as a man who needs to use the bathroom, I couldn't be happier. I feel my water breaking or maybe I just need to pee.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guest. He is a New York Republican. Meaning, he's the only New York Republican. Congressman and Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin.



There you go.



She so southern, she moon -- she uses moonshine as mouthwash. Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell.



She's such a diva, she'll get the person who wrote this fired. Fox News contributor Kat Timpf.



He's so strong, even Monday won't mess with him. My massive sidekick and the NWA World Television Champion, Tyrus.



All right, Dagen, I am a little bit reluctant to ask you what you would do. But I assume what -- I already kind of know what you would do. But let's say somebody followed you into the bathroom with a camera phone. It's not would they be killed? It's how quickly would they be killed?



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR (on camera): Yes. I'm a lesson teacher. I like people who come for me. I like to teach them lessons. I also have the ability to make even like Andy Cuomo uncomfortable or Harvey Weinstein. Somebody like that.



So, if you follow me in the bathroom, we're going to have a little chitchat while I cop a squat. And I'm -- and I'm leaving the stall door wide open. And I'm going to film it. And I'm going to sit there and go, can you go get me some T.P. I ran out. Do you have any Tic Tacs because my breath isn't very fresh? I'm going to ensure that nobody ever follows anybody into a bathroom again.



GUTFELD: All right, Tyrus, I have --



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): I was going to say she was going to bless their heart, but that's pretty much the same thing.



I don't know why we're calling these people activists. We need this Stop giving these titles to these morons. They followed a woman into the bathroom. That's harassment. They're harassers. There's nothing political there.



They didn't -- they're not doing any favors. There was nothing that they asked her that couldn't wait for her to come out of the bathroom.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: He said they tried to intimidate a woman in the bathroom The last time I checked, that is a big crime. To follow someone into the bathroom, recording them without permission, and basically threatening their job.



GUTFELD: It's a do too --



TYRUS: And the most ignorant -- and the most -- well, he stopped --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because he sent the hitman in, but the one who gets genius of the day was the one that took literally 12 sentences to say, we knocked on doors and got to do a left --



TIMPF: Twelve sentences.



TYRUS: I have never seen a political debate going. We have 1.5 knocks on doors, opposed to the other team's votes, so we're in. Their idiots, they - - but they believe they're so powerful because they were going to tweet this out.



They think they're heroes, because we call them things like influencers, activists. This has never been a safer time in this country to be an activist, because why? There's no opposition.



So, yes, they're real brave attacking them, and they're being put up as like, they were doing something special. They're not, they're harassers, and we need to start calling them that.



GUTFELD: Yes. Does this happen to you? I mean, the weird thing about this, Congressman, is that we have obnoxious people on the right, but we don't do this stuff. Like, it's so -- it's only directed because they believe that their heart and morality is in the right place. If you were a non-liberal, then, you are somehow evil, and that excuses any behavior.



Although I don't think they've thought that far in advance. I do think these are morons. What are your thoughts on this?



REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): I mean, this happened to me earlier today, not following me into a restaurant, just trying to go to my office, and they're all waiting outside trying to create a moment to go viral. They are waiting outside of the front door of our building here inside of the city. We go.



The other extreme of this is when we had colleagues in the House of Representatives a few years ago, where Steve Scalise almost lost his life. I mean, some of these people, they follow their leaders.



They're -- the Maxine Waters who asks for confrontation, they take it to the next level and thank God for the Capitol Police. They saved the whole bunch of people's lives. I mean, obviously, the tactic is wrong.



If I'm Sinema, I don't think this helps convince me to vote for their several trillion-dollar monstrosity of a bill. I think this would actually make me less likely to vote for the bill. But I -- and I would say that, you know, as far as Sinema goes, regardless, she did make the best of what was -- situations.



GUTFELD: Yes. You got my vote for governor for just saying --



You know, Kat, there is an interesting thing about how there is a distorted outsized view of their power because of their online presence. And you have a guy who portrayed himself as a moderate now just going woke because he thinks that these people, their opinions matter more, and there's no opposition.



TIMPF (on camera): Yes, it was interesting to me that there was no even hesitation to follow her in there. And it wasn't just her in there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: (INAUDIBLE) like there's people coming in and out of the other stalls.



GUTFELD: That's true.



TIMPF: How are those people doing?



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.



MCDOWELL: And flushing.



TIMPF: In Flushing.



MCDOWELL: Someone's flushing over the sound.



TIMPF: Yes, you know, nobody sees that and thinks like, Oh, that's OK. There are people who see that and say it's OK because they have the same problem as those people do. They are in their little bubble and they think that they're doing the right thing.



But if you following someone into the bathroom, you've always gone too far.



GUTFELD: Yes, that is true. No matter what bathroom it is doesn't even have to be a gender -- gendered bathroom.



Can you beat somebody up in the bathroom?



TYRUS: Yes, thank you.



MCDOWELL: You can get -- wait, you can beat somebody up anywhere. You can beat somebody up anywhere.



GUTFELD: No, but I mean, if that -- it's like if the police come, cannot -- that it is a-- it is against the law to film somebody in the bathroom. Is it against -- let's find out that that's my wife in there, and it's like -- there was a guy in there, I can clobber him, right?



MCDOWELL: There's a lot to work with too, the commodes, the porcelain is very hard.



TYRUS: Oh, usually, one shot and then you set them on the toilet and nobody will bother them.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes.



TYRUS: And then you close the door and then you walked away, and you go, let's go Snoop.



Yes! I don't think that was fiction.



Up next, the political contender who went on a tweet deleting vendor.



GUTFELD: What was in those 1000s of tweets that he felt the need to delete? Right before he announced he was seeking your votes, a wannabe politician removes his posts, and he's taking a beating over his pathological tweeting.



I speak of unstable gas bag Matthew Dowd, and I'm being - I'm being gentle. Because we wait to hear about this guy. Who he recently announced his candidacy for Texas lieutenant governor.



Fox News reported that before announcing, he deleted about 175,000 tweets. That's a lot of tweets. That's a tweet for every shot Kat did this weekend.



Now, he's just got under 6,000 tweets left. That's a tweet for every shot Kat did this morning.



But I got to wonder if that sheer quantity of tweets makes him insane regardless of the actual content. Me, Tyrus, and Kat have about 85,000 tweets combined. And this guy has more than double that all by himself. He's crazy. There's something wrong with him.



But when asked about it by CNN's favorite cicada eating anchor -- or cicada, never remember, he called it a conspiracy.



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: Why delete them because you know that, that is going to raise eyebrows?



MATTHEW DOWD (D), LT. GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE, TEXAS: Fox News does this, which is dreams up some conspiracy theory as they always do, which is obviously not -- has nothing to do with anything of what we're talking about. I cleaned up my inbox, and I think it was May or June. Just deleted all my old tweets.



I have -- I think I have 5,000 sitting there.



KEILAR: I mean, I think it's an important question to ask. So, which is why I'm asking.



DOWD: Well, you asked, and I answered it.



You asked that, and I answered it three times.



TIMPF: No.



GUTFELD: The only thing that's transparent is his insanity. Because deleting 175,000 tweets isn't weird at all. And keeping 6,000. Who did that? Who had to go through all that?



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Did he think no one would notice he purged an absurd volume of that crap? That's like burning down your house to cover up a crime scene. Now, we just want to sift through the charred rubble. It's why I'll never apologize for when I did this. That's still up there if you want to look at it more closely.



Kat, all right, when you delete -- OK, so, I don't know how many years it goes over. He basically deleted his entire kind of countenance. Like, like you rate. It's not saying, oh, these are my tweets. No, he said -- that's his mind. 170. He erased his entire mind.



TIMPF: Yes, he also said I was cleaning my inbox, which, if you don't know that at home, that's different.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: The e-mails you receive are different than tweets you send out.



GUTFELD: Yes. But he also knows that. And I would never claim to be, you know, the arbiter of what it means to be well adjusted.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: But to say that, you know, when you're confronted with this thing that you objectively did, with this -- you know, is proven by obtainable data, to shout conspiracy? That's not it.



GUTFELD: Yes. Do you know much about this guy, Congressman? Because like, he tweet -- I think he's tweeted at every single person at Twitter to start a fight. And then when you come after him, then, he blocks you. There's, like, this guy should not be in political office. I don't think.



ZELDIN: He's a guy who's known for changing his party as much as he deletes tweets.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ZELDIN: He was a Democrat before he became a Republican, then he became an Independent. Now, he's a Democrat, and he's running for office again. But 175,000 tweets, to put some perspective on this, he started his account a decade ago.



ZELDIN: So, he would have to tweet on average about 50 times per day, every single day for an entire decades. That's crazy.



GUTFELD: That is incredible. I mean, that's like, I mean, it's like what is -- what is that taking up in his life, Tyrus?



TYRUS: Everything.



GUTFELD: Everything.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: And then he -- did he -- did he flushes it all down the toilet as though it didn't exist?



TYRUS: Couple of things, man. First of all, has anyone ever tried to delete a tweet? It's like one delete, two delete, three delete. So, he spent a lot of time deleting that many. There is no -- it's no like, click 50 delete box.



TYRUS: It's like, delete, delete. Can I keep this one? No, delete.



But the interview, forget about him. This is how much CNN loads our success at Fox. He wanted to blame the question on Fox, but it's her question. So, she would not give it to him where he tried to say, Fox, I'm asking the question, not Fox. She wouldn't -- CNN would not give it to. He tried to throw up, the sacrificial Fox did it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: But she was, no, CNN asked the questions. We asked him, so, this -- the interview in itself is hilarious, because he is trying to give, he is trying to blame Fox, and CNN won't let him do it. Because she's smart too, like Fox. Just as smart.



GUTFELD: To Tyrus' point, it wasn't just about -- there had to be a decision process. This is fascinating to me to have 170 -- 160,000 or whatever -- 160,000 tweets, and then you decided to keep 6,000.



They decided to keep 6,000, so, it looked like there was still some activity there. Because you got to think -- now, you have to think that the guy there's something wrong.



So, he's like going well, we can't get rid of everything. So, why don't we just leave some and then that will be good like one per day, we'll just leave one per day or something like that.



This is a sign of a troubled soul.



MCDOWELL: It's a sign of a sexist bucket of ass.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: So, he spends all this time deleting tweets to make him --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: I can't wait to call --



MCDOWELL: -- make him seem less sexist. But then, he goes on T.V. and immediately wipes out all that work by looking like a sexist bucket of ass on national T.V. And if there's one reason you go on CNN is so that you look marginally likeable compared to all the odious anchors on the network.



GUTFELD: Right.



MCDOWELL: Or marginally honest. And he doesn't even manage to do that. And to Kat's point, he actually said this phrase, I end my e-mail inbox every single day. So, good luck, your big fractious baby winning any election in Texas.



GUTFELD: Yes. I cannot wait.



Oh, we got to get him on this show. No, he won't do it. Not after you -- not after the things you said about him, or I think we're going to have to do an apology segment Dagen about that.



MCDOWELL: Yes, I'm all for apologies, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right, up next, will there be a Christmas injunction from the man who lied about gain of function?



GUTFELD: If you're looking forward to Santa, you won't like Fauci's latest rant.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, if he can't find the Grinch, he'll do in a pinch. Dr. Anthony Fauci's already trying to cancel Christmas. Appearing on "Face the Nation", he let his inner scrooge out.



MARGARET BRENNAN, SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, CBS NEWS: But we can gather for Christmas or it's just too soon to tell?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: You know, Margaret, we -- it's just too soon to tell. We've just got to concentrating on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we're going to do at a particular time.



GUTFELD: And make sure your tree is wearing a mask. Fauci already walked back his comments saying they were misinterpreted. But if you do gather for the holidays, the CDC recommends keeping six feet apart from others and use window fans and open windows to circulate fresh air. Open windows in the winter that'll go great in Chicago. He died from pneumonia or a hail of bullets.



But the pandemic might actually help you save a few bucks if you're an intolerant cheap a-hole. A new survey by Coin Star found that one in eight Americans would not give a gift to a family member or friend who did not share their same COVID views. The good news, if you're filling out a survey and Coin Star You're too broke to buy anything good.



But we need to remind ourselves how much of this is theater and virtue signaling?



A video of a DOJ official re-circulated on social media, if you can see that, showing a masking up when he thought no one was looking and then only to remove it just seconds later. Wore it. Wore it for approximately two seconds that guy and this is happening all over the place. I was hoping that this would get better but it seems like it's getting worse.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bob how's weekend?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good and you?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I watch "Squid Game."



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh yes, I heard was good.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, how's the wife?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pretty good. And yours?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't want to talk about it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Should we just go golfing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it going to rain?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know could get a cart.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK, let's go right now.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sounds good.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, it's as good as time as any to tell me are you, what are you getting me for Christmas?



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The same thing you got me, an autographed picture of you.



GUTFELD: Re-gifting?



TYRUS: Yes. It's the new, it's the new thing. You know, as I sat watching the Tampa Bay-Patriots game last night and heard the crowd chanting, "Brady, Brady." I look to see that Fauci said we might not be able to get together for Christmas. Where have you been, bro? We've moved on without you. Like no one's -- we know there's sharks in the water. We'll look for the signs. But New Year's Eve party at the crib, everybody. I mean, we've moved on.



GUTFELD: Does that include me? Am I invited?



TYRUS: Yes, you got to work the door.



GUTFELD: Last time I did that at your party, you guys do use me the dwarf toss. It wasn't fun.



TYRUS: Yes, I don't know --



GUTFELD: I don't know what I signed.



TYRUS: You had to miss work for that.



GUTFELD: Yes, it was a tough one. Congressman, do we need his permission to sell it? He's not -- you know what's interesting, he's not a leader. He's a bureaucrat. So, he's never ever going to say something that is literally like, he's always going to hedge his bets. That's what he does.



REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): He wants to be all up in everybody's business. And he would have his way, he would have everybody replacing their elephant shelf with everywhere there would be Fauci on the couch -- it would everywhere. You're talking about now they want window fans?



GUTFELD: Yes.



ZELDIN: I mean, you point out Chicago. We're here in New York right now. And if you think that how ridiculous that is in December, you imagine that at that CDC meeting, they must have had a hose connected to a car muffler with exhaust fumes filling up that room. It's insane. So, I actually do feel bad for the, the people who say they won't give to somebody else -- like they listen to Fauci, the Rena, CDC guidance.



They're like, you know what, they're so triggered by it. I'm not even going to be giving gifts to my loved ones. I almost feel bad for them, because you have to imagine that people aren't giving them gifts because there's such a miserable human being.



GUTFELD: Right. Right. Yes, you know what, that's true. It's like the people that are saying that Dagen, you probably don't want them at your Christmas celebration or gathering. I don't know if you celebrate Christmas.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: Of course, I do. You always need somebody at the table who you wouldn't be upset if they got stabbed with a steak knife on the back of the hand.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: My family will get that joke. I -- but I just really quickly might have to edit this, but I thought --



GUTFELD: I like it, she's giving us a trigger warning on her. You might have to edit this but --



MCDOWELL: But I think about why do they keep this guy around? And it's the old theory. Like if you're an old (BLEEP), you want an older (BLEEP) person around you, so you look better by comparison. So, a boozy, if you're a boozy trollop, then you want a boozier, more trollop-y person around --



TYRUS: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Because you look better. Kat, understands.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I get it.



TYRUS: Why are you hanging out with Kilmeade?



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. He is quite the boozy trollop.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's the name of his yacht, by the way, the Boozy Trollop. Things we do out in the international waters, you don't want to know, right, Kat? I showed you those pictures once, that was an iguana.



TIMPF: Yes, yes, indeed it was, Greg. You want to talk about that?



GUTFELD: No. No, no, no. What do you do -- what's your whatever? Look, man, it's Monday. Give me a break.



TIMPF: It is Monday. It's the most Monday -- I don't know. It is, it's Monday every time this guy talks.



GUTFELD: Yes. That's good.



TIMPF: I can't have any reaction to anything that he says anymore, except for just, OK.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: All right, buddy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I'm going to do me.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



TIMPF: I'm not going to listen to you.



GUTFELD: Yes. Lee, if you don't understand that getting risk down to zero is impossible, then you're not a leader. Every leader has to -- everything we do entails risk, driving cars.



TIMPF: Yes, especially the most fun stuff.



GUTFELD: Yes, but yes, exactly.



TYRUS: Hey, we need to check what Democrat's husband just bought stock and window fans.



GUTFELD: All right.



TIMPF: I'm going to propose that to my dad in Michigan. We should do that. Let's see what he says.



TYRUS: There's no better time to buy a window fan.



GUTFELD: All right, coming up. Our obsession with being woke made us a joke.



GUTFELD: They're touching their beret over what Americans can't say. Here's a glimpse of why the French think we're (INAUDIBLE). Yes, the votes, folks who say oh-la-la now say America is screwed-la-la. Top France magazine, (INAUDIBLE), which is German for "We'll get you next time" ran a cover story called the suicide of America blaming the botched Afghanistan withdrawal on what it called a woke dictatorship describing American campuses as full of censorship and extremism and questioning whether our empire was collapsing.



Luckily, that magazine can't be canceled because it's too hard to spell for college kids. French President, they have one there, Emmanuel Macron, and Elizabeth Marino, the French Delegate Minister for Gender Equality and Diversity have expressed similar sentiments in recent months. So, we're too woke for a French gender equality and diversity minister. that's saying something, something. On top of that, unlike us the French are still not afraid of bread. We go to a French -- because we don't eat bread. Here we go to a Frenchman for comment.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, shout out to Lee Zeldin. Good luck in your race for governor. You know as governor he knew how to hump a leg. You silly Americans. I'm like a Pitbull compared to your woky-wokeness. On France we do not worry about identity, we do not worry about the orientation, we worry about nothing. Is that a German Shepherd?



GUTFELD: That was a little dog theater. A little dog theater, Kat, is there any way to solve this problem?



TIMPF: Yes, I think that we're doing a good job of it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: With just saying what we think because what these people -- I don't think don't understand it or they don't care, but just because you tell someone that they can't say something, that doesn't mean they won't still think it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And it actually makes things worse because then you're too afraid to talk and it's all just inside your own head and that's not going to help anyone get to know or understand other people better.



GUTFELD: Isn't that the point?



TIMPF: Of what?



GUTFELD: I don't know. She, she's supposed to say "you're absolutely right, Greg." Thank you.



TIMPF: You're absolutely right, Greg. Thank you for your service.



GUTFELD: Yes, thank you. It's hard being the only hero here. Congressman, you know we're in trouble when France says you have a problem, right?



ZELDIN: I mean, it's coming from the guy too who married his grade school teacher. Putting that aside with those of skepticism, we have whenever the French and Macron specifically speak up on our morals and values, I got to say they got this one right. I'm glad that they're weighing in. I hope that some people who may not be paying attention to what a conservative might have to say, they're seeing one of their own.



But you know, in this case, I kind of want to propose a trade. I mean, I'm -- there are people in their government who I'd much rather have here. I mean, send them a, you know, a Joe and a Hunter Biden, a Kamala Harris, a socialist to be named later. They -- we would -- as a nation, we'd be better off if more people in charge of this executive branch, this Biden administration, they paid attention and they straighten it out because the average American gets in there done with this.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's the fact that like, even other countries understand America first. And so, when they see somebody not defending America who are Americans, they kind of look at them weird.



MCDOWELL: Yes, you tell a Frenchman to eat cheddar, like they're going to spit on your shoes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: But they've always, the French have always been boundary pushers. They're, their symbol of liberty as in the Eugene Delacroix painting from the early 1800s. She was topless, barefoot, standing on a pile of corpses, carrying a flag in one hand and I -- a musket with a bayonet on the end on the other. I think we can could learn some things from that.



GUTFELD: Yes, by the way, do you still have that picture.



MCDOWELL: Yes, variations of it, in fact.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, what are your thoughts? Well, you have to understand, thanks to our work administration. We're not going to get the most-friendly as press from France for a long time. I mean, it's not every day you cost them billions and billions of dollars in a subway deal because you never bothered to look to see if Australia had another submarine nuclear submarine deal.



So, I know there's a lot of paperwork when it comes to that stuff. Good thing we have the best and brightest in our administration to get on that. So, we're probably going to get some, some you know, some negative feedback from France. But having said that, United States has been the bully of the world, I guess you could say, to be picked on by the smallest guy in the room, the guy who when war starts goes the other way.



That's how weak the woke has gotten to where France is like this is our chance to get out of the basement guys. It's the woke; we're not going to be picked on anymore. It's not it's not French fries anymore. It's woke fries. Them, not us. We're tough, right? We're tough, right guys?



GUTFELD: That's right. Freedom fries. I forgot about that.



TYRUS: Yes, we did.



GUTFELD: Yes. Up next, we're each sharing a memory of charming Tennessee- mery.



GUTFELD: From the bliss of Tennessee to the dregs of NYC. We had a great time with some great guests in Nashville. But the best part was the fans. We always say that, right? You came out in droves to support the show, and it's only because of that we're such a freaking hit. Yes. So, we thought we'd share some of our favorite moments from the past week. I had made fun of Kat and to return the favor by playing tape, real tape of my relatives misbehaving from the night before.



TIMPF: I have obtained some actual footage of your actual family. Your sister and her husband be in Nashville and they're behaving very badly. Look at this, look at this. They are alone on the dance floor, and they are air drumming ferociously.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Nobody air drums unless they've had at least 17 beers. Oh, and look, look at this. Vandalism.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPPF: Vandalism. That is your sister engaging in vandalism of this very bar. So, you can call it whatever you want with your fake little videos, but it looks like you're the one that hangs out all the booze bags and you're from a crime family.



GUTFELD: Touche, what is your favorite, Kat?



TIMPF: I had the greatest moment of my career on Friday.



GUTFELD: Oh really, what happened?



TIMPF: This.



GUTFELD: Kat, have you ever been part of a hoax?



TIMPF: No.



GUTFELD: No. No. I mean, wearing a padded bra but other than that --



TIMPF: Anymore, anymore questions?



GUTFELD: By the way.



GUTFELD: I thought I was going to say something really good there.



TIMPF: No, it was great. No, it was great. A lot of the reply guys were mad about it. But they were hard -- the bad news is guys, no, I don't have boobs. The good news is what I do have you can buy Victoria's Secret for 49.50.



TYRUS: Back at them sexist asses.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's what they are. All right, Tyrus, what was your favorite moments?



TYRUS: You know what, I did -- I had a lot of moments so they did. What? Brag if you got it. So, they told me I don't know which one they pick. I left it up to Gene. Gene, surprise me. What have we got?



GUTFELD: Tyrus.



TYRUS: What? What in the blue hell can positively say to this, like, I came out of grown ass man and cry. The doctor slapped me. I put his arm behind his back, took his wallet drive this car and gave it to the wife. I've been grown forever.



GUTFELD: I don't know if that's true.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I believe him. I believe you, Tyrus.



TYRUS: You know hard it is to be born with tattoos, Greg?



GUTFELD: I didn't know you could pass tattoos on in the womb.



TYRUS: It wasn't. I did it myself. She don't need the (INAUDIBLE), I got it.



GUTFELD: All right. That was a crazy show with her and Larry Gatlin. They didn't let anybody talk.



TYRUS: Yes, Larry Gatlin, Gatlin, Gatlin, yes.



GUTFELD: Gapping away. All right, I think we have time for one more. I can't remember which one this is. What is this one, Tom? Oh, robots. Oh, the weird x. This is a great skit. It was we were doing a segment on how Biden keeps blaming Trump, and we thought that work in relationships.



TIMPF: This place is such a mess. I am so sick of this.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whoa, stop blaming me. It's not my fault. It's your ex's.



TIMPF: Oh yes, and there's never any food in the fridge.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not my fault. It's your ex.



TIMPF: You are such a slob.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's your ex.



TIMPF: Stop blaming my ex for literally everything.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, he's literally right over there.



TIMPF: You leave him alone. OK. We're in love.



GUTFELD: Two things about that. Well, three things. Number one, Joe Machi doesn't have to say anything.



TIMPF: No.



TYRUS: No.



TIMPF: He made a noise.



GUTFELD: He just made a noise and it was funny. And I liked the finishing music at the end of it making it into like, oh, it's going to come back after the break. That was, that was end of segment music. Like oh my god, I hope things work out for that. Probably not going to happen. It won't, but I would watch a total sitcom with you guys in there as long as he still was there on the couch.



All right, before we go, I hope to see you on my book tour. We'll be back in Tennessee next week in Memphis, on Saturday. Alabama in November, and New York in December, but I'll be in Memphis this weekend. OK, Saturday, go to GGutfeld.com for tickets. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We got time for two final thoughts. Congressman.



ZELDIN: Running for governor in New York, ZeldinForNewYork.com. And it's great to be on this first time, I'm totally coming back.



GUTFELD: Excellent job. Great job. Tyrus?



TYRUS: Not running for governor of New York. But I am putting some hands on somebody in NWA power this week on The Fight Network. Check it out.



GUTFELD: I will say this. It's good to meet somebody running for governor as opposed to somebody running from a governor. I turned it around. The beauty of language. Thanks to Congressman Lee Zeldin, Dagen McDowell, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" evil Shannon is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.



