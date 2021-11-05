'Gutfeld!' on Democrats' election night reactions

This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld" on November 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Yes. You better clap. After Tuesday's Democrat bloodbath, you see more finger pointing that at a Johnny Depp divorce. And most of it is directed at all those damn evil White people. Right, Tiff?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TIFFANY CROSS, MSNBC HOST: This isn't about enthusiasm. This isn't about Democrats not doing enough to exercise their base. And this definitely is not about messaging, or even about beloved. This is about the fact that a good chunk of voters out there are OK with white supremacy. Let's call a thing a thing. Actually scratch that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Scratch what? That's kind of gross, maybe get an ointment. So yes, the Democrats lost because voters love white supremacy, especially the 54 percent of Hispanic white supremacist who voted for Youngkin whose damn Hispanic white supremacist again with their white supremacist tango and their white supremacist tamales. You've heard this white supremacist crap all over at MSNBC.



This network was the worst idea Bill Gates ever had. Besides hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein. I shouldn't have said hanging. Anyway --



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Too soon.



GUTFELD: Too soon. That place, that network lies to their viewers more than the guy who sold me those blue pills on Craigslist. Rock hard my ass. But they blame whiteness for Virginia's election while saying CRT doesn't exist. It makes me miss the Clinton era when the Dems were really good at lying. So Cross was filling in for the homophobic blogger turned pundit Joy Reid, who had said the same thing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: It was education, right, which is code for white parents don't like the idea of teaching about race.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Yes, because if there's one thing missing in our educational system, it's America's history of racism. Yes. And what's missing in the strip club is the smell of desperation. And baby powder. It is funny though, how could someone named Joy Reid be so joyless and not reid. There are countless articles out there on CRT and how often it's being taught in schools. So Joyce, Tiffany said the same thing, like people who plan to lie often will.



It's like MSNBC have only one brain in the freezer and in the handoff, they must have dropped it numerous times. But what if they're right? In fact, there are lots of voters who are OK with white supremacy. It says that they vote Democrat. And not just because they supported Governor Northam who either wore blackface or a Klan hood. He never did tell us which. Either way no white sheets after Labor Day, Ralph. It's OK to laugh at that.



OK. Don't laugh. But the most fluent places in America are Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties, which are all in Virginia. Their people make six figures or even seven figures. They're the kind of folks who can afford Hunter Biden's artwork and drug habit. And they vote Democrat overwhelmingly, knowing that only leads to paying much higher taxes. As the New York Times points out, affluent suburbs went bluer than a Smurf choking on a marble.



They didn't say that, I did. But McAuliffe won 77 percent of the vote in Arlington. So these are voters who know they're going to pay way more under a Democrat but they do it anyway. Whether it's in taxes at the gas pump or buying medical devices online. FYI, catheters come in handy when you can't make it to the bathroom. Trust me. So well, pocketbook issues matter to blacks they don't matter to these rich, white liberal racist.



Ask yourself, if you vote a Republican, are you just trying to save some money so you can fill your tank with gas? Or are you racist? Maybe everyone who drives is racist. But the rich white liberal racist can afford stuff like climate change spending, defunding the cops, unregulated immigration, COVID lock downs and no cash bail. But no one else really can. Just ask Minneapolis where a majority of blacks just voted against replacing the police department.



Getting rid of the police is a popular idea with white college kids in safe neighborhoods, but not so much with people who might be murdered. See, unlike working class blacks, rich, white, liberal, racist, they can handle it. When you're white and rich you can vote for anything that will destroy an urban area faster than a case of Whippets on Kat's brain cells. You can raise taxes on the white liberal racist, they can handle it, you can defend the police, they can handle it.



They're in gated communities and can afford private security and it's OK if their security has guns. Immigration, they love the cheap labor, it takes care of their hedges. And it really only affects border states, right? COVID lock downs are fine. They have enough cash tucked away to endure a few years watching The View in their underpants. Or they have government jobs where they're used to doing nothing. No cash bail. They love that virtue signal.



Look how it empties evil prisons, especially since those repeat offenders end up in the Bronx or other places. The white rich liberal racist only sees in greedy movies starring other rich white liberals who can't shoot guns. And at least one who can. In CRT, white rich liberal racist don't mind it because all their kids go to pricy private schools, just like Terry McAuliffe's sprats. They love school choice as long as poor people can't afford it.



But at least the public school kids are getting laid by their teachers. Something I missed. Why did I go to Catholic school? Anyway, but you got to wonder. Even if you're a white, rich liberal, why wouldn't you also want secure borders, school choice and safe streets? That way minorities could also make a better life for themselves? Is it because the white rich liberal is racist? Perhaps they need minorities to have problems the government causes so they look to the government to solve them. I wonder what the angry black male thinks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right. One, two, three, four.



TYRUS: Yes, yes. With hotels, New York. I own $1,000. That's the ball game.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no, no. The only reason you're winning is because of racism.



TYRUS: I'm sorry. No, the reason why I'm -- what? Racism? I'm winning because you roll the six. One, two, three, four, five, six.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me just stop you right there.



TYRUS: What kind of racism are you talking about?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. The game that we are playing is racist.



TYRUS: So white supremacists are helping me, a black man win at Monopoly?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's the game right?



TYRUS: I'm playing Monopoly. What game are you playing?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh my god.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So the leftist media claims the white working class are racist for voting for Republicans when it's the white working class that shares the same concerns that the black working class does. And that's about crime, education, taxes and inflation. Fact is the blame why the strategy provides cover for the white rich, liberal racist. Racism may come in many forms, but it's not always a noose on a doorknob.



Sometimes it's a Caucasian progressive with seven figures in the bank and an illegal nanny in the guest room.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guest. She hosts a YouTube show called The Weekly Dumpster Fire not to be confused with reliable sources with Brian Stelter, comedian and host of Dumpster Fire, Bridget Phetasy. She's so southern she deep fries her deep fryer. Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell. Her pets complained that she gets hair everywhere. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



And he's made more people say uncle than the optimum brother. My massive sidekick and the NWA World Television Champion, Tyrus. All right. I thought that was a pretty good introduction, Tyrus.



TYRUS: Kat's right in the analogy.



GUTFELD: So what did you make of this -- how the media -- like, let me put it this way. That election gives you like one day of editorial content for a T.V. show, but it's the meltdown response that gives you like a month of stuff?



TYRUS: Well, you know, I had -- I had called this weeks before. I've been saying on here. You keep messing with moms and dads.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You mess with our education and you mess with our police department. We're going to show up. We're going to do the extra work.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: And I warned him. In the really real world, this stuff matters not your fake fantasy ninth place wokeism that no one wants. And we saw in a place and a fashion across the board. Even the New Jersey race came down to the wire when they shouldn't have. They send a message. Parents were like, we're going to be heard. We're going to be respected. We want to get back to work.



And the Democrats said, I'm sorry, I don't understand -- it's -- oh, we weren't progressive enough.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



TYRUS: We weren't pushing enough. They didn't hear us. The white racist showed up and I would just like to say yes, you're exactly right, AOC 100 percent. Let's step up. Let's add another 50 percent wokeism. This is the campaign strategy. Well, I don't do this often. Well done. Let's keep this going. Let's take this in the midterms. Turn that progressive wokeism up, because we're thirsty for it. We can't wait. We -- I love it. My life is so easy. Everything's racist.



I don't have to do anything. I can wait the check. And if I fail, and if anyone calls me out on my laziness, they're racist too. Ladies and gentlemen, Utopia.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, audience applauding racism. I like that, you know, Bridget --



TYRUS: We've made it.



GUTFELD: Yes. I --- sometimes I wonder if -- wouldn't it be better if we all just said we're racist? And then --



TYRUS: We make it simply right now, we just -- we made it.



GUTFELD: Yes. And that would completely destroy this narrative. What do you think of this? How do you -- how do you see this?



BRIDGET PHETASY, HOST, DUMPSTER FIRE: I just love that white supremacy is when you vote for the wrong white guy.



GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly.



PHETASY: Your white supremacist. I don't know, it seems like when all you have is a hammer, everything is literally racism. And it just seems like people are over it. They're not being bullied anymore. They're tired of hearing this. They're not scared of being called bigots. They're -- and this is problematic because you don't want to destroy these words.



GUTFELD: Right.



PHETASY: But they have no meaning anymore. What are you supposed to do? If you're just non-stop being told that everything, oh, could never be anything that they did. Let's not look at policy. Let's not look at the fact that kids didn't go to school for 18 months. There could never be any possible other reason other than racism. And that just seems like a losing strategy. And it continues to be.



TYRUS: It's a winning strategy.



PHETASY: A winning strategy.



GUTFELD: But there are two points that you made that are -- that are -- that are together, and now I forgot what they were. But they were really good. Oh, say obviously --



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Maybe I'm not the one doing the whippets, Greg.



GUTFELD: I guess. Got Joe Biden disease. No. It's -- the fact that -- what happens if you come across a real bigot and you call them a bigot, then it means nothing. And they go, oh, like a real big and go oh, this is just wokeism.



PHETASY: Right, right.



GUTFELD: This is just wokeism. So -- but -- that's the scary part. But the other thing is the fearless part, which is that everybody was so scared of responding to being accused, but now they're not. So it's like that -- because it's meaningless, so that's the good -- there's the bad part, there's the good part. Dagen. That is quite a dress.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: I stopped wearing my clip in bangs after tenure.



GUTFELD: For you.



MCDOWELL: Yes. But to what you're talking about, not only are you a white supremacist, if you vote for the wrong guy, you're a white supremacist if you vote for a black woman.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: The first black woman ever elected to statewide office. But (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: They're not going to admit they're wrong. And so, when somebody votes for someone they don't like, they're going to call you a racist. Rather than waking up to the fact that their worldview is not in step with what's going on in the rest of the country and they love to use that hammer. But that little -- it -- now it's like a little rubber racist hammer that nobody is frightened of.



They have used it so much, so falsely so maliciously, that people -- it's like, bring your hammer at me. I'm not cowering. You can call me a racist. I'm not bending down. I'm not asking for forgiveness. The only bigots -- like how do you spot a bigot? Well, they're the left is going to cover up for him because they're in their own party.



GUTFELD: Party. Yes.



MCDOWELL: So I did my usual research, and they did a fact -- A.P. did a fact check last year as Biden was running for President. Biden did not eulogize a former KKK Grand Wizard.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Robert Byrd, however, they found out was an exalted Cyclops and was a recruiter for the Klan.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's different. That changes everything.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: This is only a recruiter for the clan.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's not a grand dragon. It's just a guy that gets the grand dragon.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: You know, he's still a handicapped. Only has one eye.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: So it can't be so quick to his. Racism through a skewed lens.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That's not as strong when you only have one eye.



GUTFELD: Yes. And think about how insecure you have to be to call yourself exalted. I mean, I would just go by Cyclops, Kat.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: No.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: That's what we're doing with? All right. It's -- the problem is they have too much -- they're too secure. They're not insecure enough. Like we all have those friends that are, you know, they're still single. They don't want to be single. And it's so obvious to everyone why they are single but they can't accept that. So, you know, I'm just -- men are so intimidated by me because I'm such a strong woman.



It's like, you sure it's not because you get so drunk and crap yourself every time you go out. Like, I won't hear that. I mean their whole platform is we're going to take all of your money and then also your kids. And people don't vote for them and they're like racist. It's really that delusional and until they confront it. Nothing's going to change.



TYRUS: Kat makes a phenomenal point.



TIMPF: I thank you.



TYRUS: No. It used to be in my crew, the brothers. We always had one brother that his name was either Rahim or whatever reason and he would always -- everything was racist.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: It didn't matter. We sit in a restaurant and be like -- they have two menus when -- we're -- they showed us a menu because we were racist (INAUDIBLE) 15 minutes late because the man, the light outside ratio were racist, they always turned red when I get there. Why is that, bro? Because I'm -- because we're black, Dog and be like bro. You know what I'm saying?



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: It was just that one guy.



GUTFELD: One guy.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Apparently now he's got a whole hope.



GUTFELD: No, the one guy ended up at MSNBC, but it's a woman. Go figure. All right. I've had enough of this topic. Oh, so much good stuff. Up. Next, they're upping the ante to lose a limb on a dangerous jungle gym.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: It's good for you to get some scars falling off the monkey bars. Yes, playgrounds should be filled with laughter and crying. And if it's up to the Germans, at least some dying. In Germany where germs come from, Kat, schools, manufacturers and city planners are now building more dangerous playground equipment to teach kids about risk. I mean, this is progress. It's much safer than the Hitler youth.



The driving force behind it are insurance companies. Yes, insurance companies pretending to care. That's like me asking Kilmeade how his weekend went. I don't. Apparently, the whole idea started gaining steam following the 2004 study that found that "Children who had improved their motor skills in playgrounds at an early age were less likely to suffer accidents as they got older." Here's proof.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So easy. And now with more young people spending time at home, these companies are calling for more playgrounds that teach what they call risk competence, which is my safe word at the Planet Fitness steam room. In other words, Germany's reminding today's parents what any parent who raised kids in the 50s, 60s, and 70s knows it's good to break some bones as a kid so you learn your limits.



That's a truly refreshing perspective, given that our government is telling children to stay inside wear a mask, and it doesn't really matter if you're fat. But no one likes watching their kid get hurt. But other kids I could do that all day. You know, I'd love to see a dangerous playground. I'll bring the popcorn, you bring the Hello Kitty Band-Aids. In fact, I'm so inspired by it. I started my own company that builds high-risk playground equipment.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you looking to toughen up your wimpy kids so they can grow up to be a productive adult? Introducing Greg Gutfeld super awesome playground kit. Featuring swing sets with spikes. Plus. cool twisty slides with even bigger spikes. And your kids will love our funtime jungle gym with extras spikes. Want to play with a friend? Get ready for regular tetherball. Just kidding. It's also got spikes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow. That's awesome.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Order now we'll throw in our signature playground attraction. Ultimate sandbox with hidden spikes and lit dynamite. Order now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Applauding the exploding sandbox. that's how I like it. OK. I believe, Dagen, that like risk management if you master that when you're young you cannot fail in life because you start thinking everything that way. Plus, when I was growing up we always had kids like with one eye from, you know, missing an eye from a firework. You know what happened to those kids? We need those kids.



MCDOWELL: I know a lot of missing one is from a Roman candle.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



MCDOWELL: It was always the roman candle pointed in the wrong direction. So maybe they had it coming.



GUTFELD: That was also my nickname in high school, Roman Candle.



MCDOWELL: It is now around the office. I grew up three concussions and two broken tailbone. Actually I don't have two tail bones. I had broken tailbone twice. But I had a pogo stick, a unicycle stilts and a trampoline and I turned out, well maybe I should retract that. All you need to do is give every kid a skateboard.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Skateboard, you're going to break your arm.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Like the first five hours of being on the thing. But you do need as being a person of age, you do need to learn to fall properly. So you learn that young. So now when I fall, you know, I skinned my knee. I (INAUDIBLE) tear my ACL and knock on my front teeth out.



GUTFELD: But if people learn to fall correctly, Life Alert goes out of business. That's one of our chief advertisers.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes. Bridget, you are with child. Are you not? Congratulations?



PHETASY: Yes. Thank you. Thank you.



GUTFELD: When the baby -- when the baby exits your body the first thing you should do, you should just throw it on the ground, let it fend for itself.



PHETASY: Slip and slide.



GUTFELD: Yes. Slip and slide. It's already slippery too.



PHETASY: I don't know. I grew up with a big family that we were always getting hurt. Oh, is the emergency room, someone was eating a mushroom, they knew -- they knew their stomach pumped. Someone fell down the stairs and crack their head open. I broke my wrist, the bone stuck out, my -- and it was just like, oh, you have to go to the emergency room. They wrapped it in a magazine. I just --



GUTFELD: Remember that.



PHETASY: I feel like -- I feel like it comes from another time. Even though it's trampolines.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PHETASY: That now they have go like safety nets around them. How many times do you fall up in trampoline?



GUTFELD: Oh.



MCDOWELL: Oh. I got my head stuck between the spring because I was there for like a day.



PHETASY: It does seem like this whole culture of safetyism. You know.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PHETASY: I understand why you want to take care of your kids but at a certain point like, I mean, they literally like padlocked the playgrounds during the pandemic, you couldn't even --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes. It was crazy.



PHETASY: They're like problem solved.



GUTFELD: Throwing sand into the skateboard parts. Remember that in L.A.?



PHETASY: Yes.



GUTFELD: They filled them up. But you just reminded me of so much. I remember the fear when you're a kid of getting your stomach pop. Do you hear belly got a stomach pump, and then you go Johnny cracked his head open. And your image would be -- the head would be cracked open, but it's only like three stitches. But that's how you talk. You know, Kat, I believe risk management is important for everything, including relationships.



TIMPF: Yes, I think it's important for kids also to I love this idea. I think we should do it. You don't have to set for emotions as well.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Then I am a firm believer that the coolest thing you can say to a child is you're perfect just the way you are.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: No (BLEEP) you're not. OK? I have met several children.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: None of them are perfect. I mean, how mean is it to tell a child you can -- if you put your mind to it, you can be anything you want to be when you grow up. No, you can't.



GUTFELD: No.



TIMPF: And they're going to figure that out at some point. And they're going to not -- you need to know what you're good at. You need to know what you're bad at. You need to be a person and learn these things because they're going to come at you at some point or another. It's why I'm so glad my mom was mean to me.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Tyrus -- OK. Yes. You have kids.



TYRUS: You know, we've established that (INAUDIBLE) Several.



GUTFELD: Yes. Several. You have several children?



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: What is your -- what is your -- I don't know, perspective on safety?



TYRUS: It's -- I find this laughable that we're applauding a group saying, let people have life lessons.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: I raised all my children under life lessons, albeit a little bit of the sea turtle mindset where you hatched out the egg, good luck. And, you know, just do your thing and you get hurt. But it used to be -- you got told what to do after you made the mistake. So we like, mommy, look at me climb to swing. Yes. Don't do that. Look at me climb. Oh, boom. How many times have I told you not to climb the sling because you're going to fall?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And now your arms hurt, right? So what do we not do? Climb the swing. OK, great. And then two weeks later, I'm back up on the swing. And then when you fall, you go, that's when they start telling you, you know what, you can be anything you want. You are special just the way you are.



TIMPF: And you grow up crapping yourself on dates.



TYRUS: But what you don't hear is what they say to their spouse. That's your child. That's your (INAUDIBLE) you raising that one. I'm going to focus on the winners. You just hit that one through high school. They don't hear the inside parent conversation.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You just heard, you'll do that. There'll be a time when you and your significant other will look at the kid and be like, that's you. That's not me.



TIMPF: That's why I don't have any yet.



TYRUS: Yes. Blame game.



GUTFELD: I think we're governed by lawyers and terrified of liability. That's what it is. Because a lot of this stuff is just -- and COVID has made that point so clear. I -- 90 percent of what we're doing is for a lawyer and for -- not getting sued. That's my belief, anyway. Wow, that really hit it hard. Up next, to the standards of today canceled the oldies we play.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Should their songs keep playing if their morals are straying. The New York Times questions whether classic rock songs should be erased from memory, much like anything in Joe Biden's brain. Low hanging fruit, I admit it, as non-productive members of society find out more about the artist's personal lives now they want to punish everyone for it. The article recounts the story of singer Don McLean, who had pled -- pleaded guilty to misdemeanors related to domestic violence.



He's also known for the classic song "American Pie." And no, Brian Stelter, it's not about actual pie. So, should that song be canceled? Eric Clapton has taken heat for his comments on vaccines. But yes, how dare one of the Greatest Guitarists of All Time be upset because he believes the vaccine made him temporarily unable to use his hands? The Rolling Stones stopped playing their hit song "Brown Sugar." Yes, they're even casting stones at the Rolling Stones. Little turn of phrase there.



But it all boils down to one question, can you still celebrate art if you disagree with the artist? Nobody said they were rock and roll models. They're debased maniacs who funnel their flaws into something special. That's rock and roll. They bite heads off live birds, they marry their 14- year-old cousins and that's just Celine Dion. Expecting them to be good woke citizens is stupid. At this rate though, woke moral purging of musicians. Well, bad everybody, although I'm with them when it comes to Aerosmith. Have you heard that recently?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dude, he looks like a lady.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Dagen, you know -- I'll come back to you. Kat --



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: That never gets old.



GUTFELD: You know, the thing that bugs me about this article is a group Eric Clapton's attitude on vaccinations with domestic violence.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right, right. Yes, domestic violence is worse than any attitude.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. Yes.



TIMPF: I will say that, although look, I mean yes, if you have a Venn diagram of people who are good at making songs yes and bad at being people it's almost a circle. So, I'm not willing to say that I'm not going to listen any songs by bad people because I like music but the "American Pies," I hate that song.



GUTFELD: Really? Every, every Irish bar that I went to in D.C. that was playing with some guy.



TIMPF: And it's not, it's not like I could make a good song. OK, but at least I can make a bad one that was shorter.



GUTFELD: OK, good point. It is a long song. How're you doing there, Dagen? What do you think?



MCDOWELL: I agree with Kat, this writer sucked me in with that opening anecdote about "American Pie," something touched me deep inside the day the music died -- let it die. Nobody in America needs to hear that song ever again in the history of history. So, and then, so, I was starting to think OK, yes, let's cancel the Eagles before Joe Walsh. And let's cancel the Beatles because Ringo Starr is the worst drummer of all time. Oh, I'm totally -- she wrote this. She actually doesn't dislike the band. She dislikes the people who go to those concerts. Like Bruce bunch of white guys. That's who she's really after.



GUTFELD: What do you think Tyrus?



TIMPF: The Beatles changed music forever.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: OK. Wow, I was, I was expecting you're good.



TIMPF: See my hands?



TYRUS: Yes. OK. You did good.



TIMPF: I'm trying to be good.



TYRUS: You know, I -- yes, I think they should just go ahead and cancel. It's not for them anyways. So classic rock. Yes, don't listen to it. It's - - it doesn't fit the walk thing because it actually comes from people who have experienced life and have looked for things like redemption and ownership and made mistakes, and their songs reflect that as they, they get older. But you take classic rock away your little woke music won't have any sound because you steal all the sounds from the classic rock, so good luck.



TIMPF: So what's the alternative? You do like a background check in an interview before you listen to a song?



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. What do you think Bridget?



BRIDGET PHETASY, HOST OF "DUMPSTER FIRE": It's just fun kind of watching liberals have to separate art from the artists which is something I feel like libertarians, conservatives and anyone who didn't share their politics has been doing in ages. And it's, it's something that they created, these rules and now they have to live by them.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PHETASY: And I also want to know what they define as classic rock because the kids these days, think of like the Backstreet Boys' classic rock.



GUTFELD: I know.



PHETASY: And like, tablet, take it down.



GUTFELD: I wanted to search for some -- just I was, just like, OK, it's the Eagles. It's Led Zeppelin. It's the who -- and then I'm looking at what they're saying.



PHETASY: I mean, Nirvana.



GUTFELD: They said, P.C. Boys, what's going on? I'm so old. Yes, you're right. All right. Coming up, the GOP is you're euphoric because the win was historic.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: A blue-collar bloke just made the Democrats a joke. Yes, it's been called the greatest upset since Tyrus beat me in arm wrestling, barely. I speak of the New Jersey State Senate race won by Republican newcomer Ed Durr. No need to applaud he's not here.



No one seen an unexpected beating like that since Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom call. Durr is a truck driver with no political experience and he knocked off longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney, who'd served since 2002. In response to Biden administration blamed the shortage of truck drivers on people like Durr running for office.



Durr says he felt compelled to run due to the state's harsh COVID policies and lockdowns which crushed employment. He added that he spent between eight, nine, grand on his campaign which included this awesome video.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



EDWARD DURR (R-NJ), SENATE-ELECT: Oh, my name is Edward Durr. I'm running for New Jersey State Senate. To remain silent as Governor Murphy with his lockdown and mandates, forced the closing of over one-third of our small businesses costing New Jersey family thousands of jobs. We deserve better. New Jersey, it's time for a change. Together, let's end single party rule. Vote for me, Edward Durr for Senate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: We don't have much time in this show for applause. So how did guy with no political background pull this off? What was the key to his success? The one thing that pushed him to victory? Well, he told Breitbart News this week, this "I watch a lot of Greg Gutfeld." That's where you applaud. Yes, he also mentioned some other people that frankly stopped reading after I saw my name. So, is this the start of the Gutfeld wave that takes over the country featuring all sorts of Gutfeld-related candidates? Could the next one be Joe Machi?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: Oh, hi there. I'm comedian Joe Machi, and I'm running for talk show host. Here at GUTFELD, over two million viewers a night tune into blank stare at the jokes I write. Meanwhile, pay me one second -- meanwhile, my opponent has been a talk show host for well over a decade. His music references are so old you can find them on eight track; don't you think this little guy is going to need to grow up in a world where he can relate to his talk show host?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, Joe, you want some chips?



MACHI: Thanks, Doug. This isn't about the kids.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Oh, Joe. Kat, would you ever consider running for office?



TIMPF: No.



GUTFELD: No? Oh, you almost like Joe Biden there? No.



TIMPF: No, no, I wouldn't. But this was great. I mean, this whole story, he spent so much less money. You know, he went through a tragedy his dad died recently. He asked the other candidate, you know, for debate and the guy laughed in his face and the whole time I'm more vulnerable the story the more I think it would have just made such a great 90s movie. Like Ben Stiller as the other guy.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes. Definitely, Ben Stiller.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Ben Stiller's life is as the other guy.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, is this the beginning of the GUTFELD wave?



TYRUS: Yes, the Tyrus wave, yes, he looks more like a Tyrus guy. You know, what's the beauty of his campaign? Now, most people would snicker that was not a cool motorcycle.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That was not the type of exit that one would expect. A campaign you know, there was like no wind blowing in his hair and it wasn't like a super awesome Harley with an amazing starting revving.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: You know in some random woman who hops in the back with a coffee mug and like I'm looking for this guy all the way you know he was a regular guy with a regular guy with a regular bike with regular American problems, and that's why he kicked his ass because that's what we wanted. We want -- and you don't need a cool bike. He didn't need a celebrity there. He just said we need to fix it. This is wrong, and this is who I am and good enough.



GUTFELD: Yes, but -- Bridget, do we need more people like that. Go ahead.



PHETASY: Yes, I think so.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PHETASY: I mean, if his victory speech wasn't him, just like pulling the horn in a semi I don't know what he was doing. I like him. He's like the AOC of New Jersey. You know, he talked about walking around a lot. I think he missed an opportunity to post some pictures of his sneakers on social media. But I do, it says a lot that his talking points are you know better than like an actual politician, he's relating to people.



GUTFELD: That's true. That's true. You know, Dagen. They did ask him what he would do in office and he said, I don't know.



TIMPF: I love that.



PHETASY: I love that too.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCDOWELL: I would much rather somebody say I don't know, then blow wind up my butt.



GUTFELD: Yes. Although that feels really good.



MCDOWELL: That's why I have eight fans in my office.



GUTFELD: What are their names?



TYRUS: Plugin fans, Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: Oh, those kind of fans.



MCDOWELL: You know what -- he wanted for everybody is the way he says his name. Because it could, because people -- I'm sure he grew up people making fun of him -- Durr.



GUTFELD: I didn't, I didn't know what I didn't have that on the West Coast.



MCDOWELL: Ed Durr, bam.



GUTFELD: Is it a bad --



MCDOWELL: It's very hard growing up with single syllable first name and last name, Ed Durr. He's got it.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, maybe there'll be a President Durr. Yes, I get it. It is funny. Hey, President Durr.



TIMPF: Our country will be so much better if someone's like, entire acceptance speech was like I don't know what I'm going to do, and then it's over and then we get to see --



GUTFELD: We did have that. Remember Trump, "let's see what happens." And then he achieved greatness.



TYRUS: Yes, we'll figure it out.



GUTFELD: And that works, and the he achieved greatness. Our favorite president, our favorite president.



TIMPF: I'm glad. Congrats on that applause, Greg, I'm sure you had no idea that was going to happen.



GUTFELD: So, I take him by surprise. All right, up next, they may be known for repetition, but they also love competition.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: They may look sweet, but they love to compete. Turns out all women are bloodthirsty monsters, not just Kat. A new study from the University of Arizona, Go Fighting Blisters, finds that women can be just as competitive as men in the workplace. Researchers split participants in half -- that's horrific. Oh, they placed them into two separate groups based on gender, only two genders now, interesting. Pitting them against each other to solve math problems and win cash prizes.



But after a bunch of scientific analytical stuff that goes way over my head, it turns out women had that competitive fight in them after all. So, it isn't just during divorce when women are better at getting their way. It's all the time. But unlike the guys, they were more likely to share their winnings with the losers, which means women are even better at losing than men.



So, the take home message for us guys, you want women to make you sandwich? Tell them that you'd make it better. And sit back and reap the delicious rewards and the sandwich that they make for you and that kitchen they should never leave. Yes, that's something a sexist would say, and I denounce everything that was just said. So, because this is about women. We have three women here. What do you think, Tyrus?



TYRUS: You know, I was kind of hoping you go to me last on this one. But you know what, I guess this is for the whole?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Don't ask me the black question. So, I got, you know, again, I don't know where you find these science studies. But any pert man with a soul knows that women play for keeps.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Everybody knows that. It's just not a sports score.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: You know, we play a sports score. When we fight, we try to win the argument. They take your soul. Yes, it's a completely different win and loss.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because, you know, internal damnation, reminder of every constant they forget nothing. Of course, they share it with you, so they can remind you that they beat you. Like, they're the most the worst, poor sports in the world. Don't let them beat you at one of your own games. Don't let them come on your turf and beat you at a car game like wow -- this is easy. I can't believe you and your friends get together and you do this. I did it like three seconds. I'd be so embarrassed and like, they'd literally play the entire game with lemon and razor blades. So, back to you're going to ask any guy on the street if women are competitive. They -- if it was a fight with say, please stop. It's over.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's right. I took -- when I took Elena to the firing range and she said, yes, she said, she never shot and then she was shooting with one hand.



TYRUS: Yes. Yes, but it tells you it's cute the way you do it.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. Let's go now I'm hungry. Kat, are you competitive?



TIMPF: I mean, sometimes it depends if I care or not.



GUTFELD: Yes, well, that's behind everything.



TIMPF: Yes, I don't always scare. Anyway, when you're talking about Tyrus, I just want to say like, those are like boost. I mean, it's smart gameplay.



TYRUS: See, she's competing with me right now.



TIMPF: -- in a relationship.



TYRUS: She's crushing my dreams.



TIMPF: Because then they'll do something and you could get into an argument now or it's like, it's like a booster, like in Mario Kart you save it for later when the booster would be more effective.



GUTFELD: Ah, you work in the vaccine analogy, you disgust --



TIMPF: No, I was thinking more of like the little mushroom blast than Mario --



TYRUS: She's making me questioning everything about myself. I've lost.



GUTFELD: Briget, what do you make of this research? Oh, it's always this bogus like it has to be about the diminishing the differences between men and women.



PHETASY: Right. Exactly. There, there can be no difference anymore.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PHETASY: I also like that they think it's breaking news that women are crafty A.F., like it's not new. And we're just -- I think any women we're competitive with each other too, insanely competitive.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PHETASY: It can be deadly.



GUTFELD: That's the, that's how gossip was invented.



TIMPF: Oh, I mostly competitive with a perfect ideal that I expected myself based on my upbringing.



GUTFELD: Interesting. That's scary. Dagen.



MCDOWELL: No, oh -- you, you don't need to study for this just go to an arcade with me, and I will, I will try to out Whack-a-Mole your ass until my hands bleed.



GUTFELD: We don't have to go to an arcade for that.



TYRUS: A sexist would say.



GUTFELD: A sexist -- a pervert sexist would say that.



TYRUS: How gross you could be?



GUTFELD: You know what, whoever wrote that joke is fired. For tomorrow's show, yes, yes, yes. Yes. Came out of my stupid face. Don't go away. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Dagen McDowell, Bridget Phetasy, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I love you -- I am Oprah Gutfeld.



