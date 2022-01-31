'Gutfeld!' on Canadian truck drivers protesting COVID vaccine mandate

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," January 28, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GOV. JIM JUSTICE (R-WV): So, from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I've kissed worse. Freak bended on it. Clap. It's Friday you should be happy. Don't stop. Happy Friday, my Friday happy people. What a glorious show filled with glorious things. You know what makes me hot right now, other than my blue eyes and gorgeous pecs? Canadian truckers. Yes. The era of COVID craziness. They said screw this madness and they stepped on the gas.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It started with vaccine mandates but for most here, it's about a lot more. Well over a thousand people lining the Trans-Canada Highway outside of Winnipeg in minus 30 wind chills. Protesting what they call government overreach. It all started a couple days ago in Delta, B.C. Truckers protesting vaccine mandates at the border. Now as the convoy logs more kilometers, it's getting more support.



GUTFELD: Hmm, kilometers. Yes. Canadian truckers protested vaccine mandates placed on their industry with a massive convoy that might break the world record set by Democrats vacationing in Florida. Thank you for that laugh. According to organizers, it's 70 kilometers long which is roughly five of Kat's hair extensions tied together. Actually, it's 43.5 miles and that is pretty amazing. It's the best thing that come from Canada since moose.



That's where they come from. Canada. Anyway, the freedom convoy as it's called left Sunday from Vancouver for Ottawa places that hockey fans in for me our cities to protest the mandates for cross border truckers took effect on January 15th. It's estimated that roughly 15 percent of truckers in the country are not fully vaccinated, which is about 16,000 truck drivers, or 80 percent of the total Canadian population.



True. It's so sparsely populated the social distance requirements is 600 feet. But I enjoy the convoy. Fact is, if you mess with the truckers, you don't get your stuff from my pillows to hockey equipment, beer clothing to 150 illegals from Guatemala. It just takes too long by dog sled. And it's absurd. Mandating vaccines for people who spend more time alone than Kat on prom night. Yes.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: OK.



GUTFELD: I know it's OK. We all were there. Except I had a blast. Meanwhile, who comes out and gets the truckers? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the low-life skunk. My apologies to Pepe Le Pew. Here he is trashing the truckers.



JUSTIIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa or who are holding unacceptable views that they're expressing do not represent the views of Canadians following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms.



GUTFELD: He's the P.M. More like a B.M. This pile of human dung just said the protesters are a small fringe minority who are holding unacceptable views. So what are these unacceptable views you jerk? Explain it to us since this fringe helped keep your country going when you couldn't. Seriously just crapped on people who made sure Canadian citizens like him got their toilet paper, their ginger rail, the cheese curds for their butene or whatever they eat in Canada these days during the pandemic.



Just like having a dad who was Prime Minister working from home is a privilege. Most don't have. These people work tirelessly, until they were red in the face, as opposed to their P.M. who prefers to only be in blackface. When the only thing black about him is his heart. If he was in Alberta, they'd set -- sell him his oil shale. What an embarrassing virtue signaling imposter. Yes, I wrote this while I was drinking.



And those raspberry hard seltzers were delivered by truckers. So God bless him. So hurray to the Canadian truckers, or as Elon Musk said in just three words, Canadian truckers rule. And they do. But you know who else rules? The Danes. You might even say they're great. Nothing dogs. Te people of Denmark or the government of Denmark, they have a government there I hear. Unlike our country today.



Anyway, yesterday, Denmark also became heroes by announcing the end of the pandemic. And on what day to day choose you ask? Yes, I answer, February 1st. The date this show pick as the end to the pandemic. Yes. Apparently they watch Gutfeld in between cobbling and smoking mackerel. How amazing is that? According to whatever I read, Denmark is ending all its pandemic measures and virus restrictions on the last day of January.



That's Martha McCallum's birthday, by the way. Yes, I know it. I hope she likes the President I got her. Although I forgot to poke holes in the box.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my god.



GUTFELD: But their reasoning for ending the restrictions that disease like Andrew Cuomo no longer poses a threat to society. So there'll be reclassifying the pandemic as an endemic. For more let's go to our Denmark correspondent (INAUDIBLE)



JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Greg, are you stupid? Do I Danish to you? I'm not a Danish correspondent. Get your head out of your ass. And I'm working. Leave me alone.



GUTFELD: Working. So this easing of restrictions follows other countries like the .U.K and Ireland as people find out that Omicron is less severe than the sentences handed down for gun crime, where Delta was Charles Manson, Omicron is more like Charles Nelson Reilly. So they realize that no restriction is going to stop the contagious but mild strain.



Omicron is like Dana Perino's dog pictures. It's everywhere, but you can handle it. And we don't need the government or Neil Young telling us what to do. Right now Denmark, a nation of six million people has just 44 COVID- 19 patients in ICU. And I'm willing to bet they're older than Stuart Varney and Brit Hume combined. Stop it. So like listening -- so like listening to the couple and then next department having sex.



It sounds to me like they know what they're doing. So what about us? What are we doing? February 1st this next week? When are we going to take the lead here and bring this to an end since our leaders won't? Like Hollywood screenwriters, they suck at endings. So let's take inspiration from the Canadian truckers and the Danish cobblers and declare this thing over once and for all.



And then get back to normal life where we make fun of Canadians and Danes instead of complimenting them. Period.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She helped Trump Make America Great while kicking ass at the Department of State. Former State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus. His favorite feelings are hurt feelings. Fox News Contributor and Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt. She's here for her insights. And in case I need something from a top shelf. "FOX AND FRIENDS FIRST" co-host Carley Shimkus.



And TGI Fridays told her to come back on Monday. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. Charlie, the truck drivers, now I hope this is a peaceful thing. I don't want anything to get out of hand. But it's really kind of inspirational to see everybody going out there seeing this long line. I get the feeling that it's the people who are going to decide when this thing is over. What do you think, Mr. Hurt?



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, it's amazing. At some point, it starts to, you know, as we're -- the more we realize that the vaccines don't actually prevent people from getting the disease and apparently the masks don't work which I think most normal people realize from early on. You have these politicians who are clinging more to the rules of the regulations than ever before.



And I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that this has never been about controlling the virus. This has been about control from the beginning. And these people like Justin Trudeau just don't want to -- they don't want to let go of power.



GUTFELD: Yes. I will -- I will push back a little bit and say that even though -- obviously, it doesn't -- it -- the vaccines don't stop the spread. That is true. It does help when you get the disease.



HURT: OK. That's fine.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: Absolutely. Then peddle it as that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: And advertise it is that. That's great. But my concern about this is that these people are doing the greatest damage to real vaccines that really do prevent you from getting polio or whatever by calling this a vaccine. It's not a vaccine, it does alleviate the symptoms. And that's a great way to sell it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: Sell it is that.



GUTFELD: Well, I knew if there was a Charlie Hurt vaccine, and I took it, it probably wouldn't work.



HURT: I would hope not.



GUTFELD: Yes. Morgan, did you ever meet Justin Trudeau?



MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESWOMAN: Oh. Maybe like the G20 or the G8 with President Trump. He walked by like I was, you know, just a staffer. So --



GUTFELD: He's a small little man, isn't he? He's smaller than me.



ORTAGUS: He's very much --



GUTFELD: Spiritually and morally.



ORTAGUS: Yes. He's very much a soy boy.



GUTFELD: Yes, he's a soy boy. Very good point. Very good point. Was it -- was I too harsh on him?



ORTAGUS: Listen, no, I don't think so. I think, you know, he has people in his country that are expressing a view that he says is unacceptable. And he's supposed to be the leader of everybody there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ORTAGUS: And listen, what I'm most impressed about with these trackers. I think you said that it was like below 30 degrees when there (INAUDIBLE) if it was below 30 you could have martial law from the Chinese Communist Party and I wouldn't leave my apartment.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ORTAGUS: Like there's no way I'd be like, OK, just keep the heat on. So I'm impressed by them because I would knock it out and protest. But how bad is it in Canada that's, you know, what you got to do.



GUTFELD: But you're seeing it -- Carley, you're seeing it in every countries. Where is Denmark by the way?



CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS HOST: It's in Europe.



GUTFELD: It's in Europe, right?



SHIMKUS: Thank God I knew that.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is in Europe.



GUTFELD: Yes, I don't want to pull like a jeopardy moment.



SHIMKUS: Don't ask me any more questions.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: Care about me at all?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. No, but Denmark it's a tiny country filled with Denmarkians. I think that's what they're called. There are tropical bunch. Just they have their own dialect. And --



SHIMKUS: And Judge Jeanine is the president.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes, yes. They worship -- I guess a T.V., they found a T.V. on an -- on an island and they saw Judge Jeanine and they thought it was a God. They thought it was a God and now they worship the spirit of this amazing creature that comes from the metal box.



SHIMKUS: Without a doubt.



GUTFELD: I don't even know what I'm asking.



SHIMKUS: Well, first of all, I love Canadian truckers too. Manly profession. Very attractive. And then Justin Trudeau is like -- he's like a classic movie bad guy that seems like super innocent. And in 15 minutes in you realize that he's an authoritarian dictator. Right? And, you know, the fact that he said that this is a fringe group of people with an unacceptable view is the most thought police thing I have ever heard in my life.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: And then we're talking about truck drivers, which is a profession that is just forced isolation.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: You don't have a co-worker. You're not spreading COVID to anybody.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



SHIMKUS: So I don't -- I don't understand why he's pinpointing this group of people. He should just say, OK, you know what? You guys helped us through the pandemic. Thank you for your service. Continue on with your life.



GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, the fact --



TIMPF: I always say thank you for your service, that truck driver.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, the funny thing is --



SHIMKUS: Because they provide a very good service.



GUTFELD: Good service. And you know what, you want to -- you want to screw with the supply chain?



SHIMKUS: Exactly.



GUTFELD: Just -- I mean, and just totally (INAUDIBLE) you know what he is? He's the maitre d'. He actually looks like a maitre d'. And he's trying to cook the meal. And you say, no, you're just for -- you're just for front of the house, Justin. You can hit on the bartenders. That's all you're allowed to do. Kat you -- this is interesting what COVID has done. Teachers are now the record baits and truck drivers are now the heroes.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Is that incredible?



TIMPF: Yes, I want to move to Denmark.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. They won't want you.



TIMPF: I don't know -- no, probably not. I don't know anything about it. Everything you could have said is true as far as I know.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because, you know, they're like pandemic is over and we're not even talking about that. We're not even talking about what would that take to get there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: We're not saying what numbers, what metric would be OK to get rid of these restrictions? What we're doing is we have that tweet, actually. I'm going to show the Lori Lightfoot tweet.



GUTFELD: Oh, fantastic.



TIMPF: So if I don't -- this is what we're doing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: He's tweeting this thing saying if you get vaxxed this stat can be yours.



GUTFELD: That's money.



TIMPF: Yes. If you get vaxxed, you can have this $826 of cash that I have arranged on my rug. That's what we're doing. I don't want to live here anymore.



GUTFELD: I wonder how many people were shot in Chicago while she was arranging the money.



TIMPF: He was arranging the cash.



GUTFELD: Yes. I'm sure she wasn't the only one arranging it. But God that is just idiotic, you know.



TIMPF: It was real.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Or that -- she does look like she was up all night doing it. And then she always looks like she's up all night. Anyway, I said February 1st, it's coming true. I might be off a few days. But psychologically this is the bull's eye. I think. I think you can feel it in your bones. I don't know. Maybe, you know, the like California will be the caboose on this one, I think. All right. Stick around because Dan Bongino will be joining us.



And up next CNN reaches a bizarre conclusion that rising crime is just a delusion.



GUTFELD: They call the crime wave a lie as we watched more officers die. Yes. It's time for?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, nothing to see here. Move along.



GUTFELD: Welcome to Nothing To See Here which examined CNN claim that the crime wave is a hoax. I'm your host, Harris Faulkner. First, let's go to the corpulent cueball for analysis.



BRIAN STELTER, CNN ANCHOR: Some examples of the banners on Fox News in the past few days, you get the sense that America has gone to hell, declining quality of life, America has a apocalyptic hellscape. Yes, there is a crime problem. But the way it's described on Fox, you'd be afraid to leave your house.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I kind of think of it as a Instagram filter, Brian. You know, you start with a real image and then you take the filter and you pump it up a thousand percent. And what you're left with is distorted. It no longer reflects reality.



STELTER: Instagram filter, that's going to stay with me. That's the perfect way to describe it.



GUTFELD: Perfect way to describe it. And Instagram filter. I guess that's why all those corpses had cat ears and Instagram filter. Tell that to the widows of the dead officers. But just to be sure, Brian, let's assess what happened this week. In just seven days we've had 14 officers shot in the line of duty across the country. And it's not just one state or town, it's everywhere. One was Texas constable Charles Galloway.



He was shot and killed during a traffic stop by an illegal alien who had been on the run for 25 years. That's 25 more years than Brian Stelter has ever run. Here in New York, rookie Officer Jason Rivera was murdered while responding to a domestic violence call. The kind of call the left wants to send a social worker to. His partner Wilbert Mora also shot died days later. This is the scene today of the thousands who came out to Rivera's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral.



And they'll do the same next week for Mora. So I'm wondering, Stelter and the other bald guy, how does this look in your Instagram filter? And it's not just law enforcement who become victims. In San Francisco, there's been an over 500 percent increase in reports of hate crimes against Asian- Americans. And you can't blame Trump because, you know, he's not President. Oh, and remember Cory Bush, the leading to fund the police advocate in Congress who hires her own security?



Her car, which he wasn't in at the time, thankfully, was hit by gunfire over the weekend in St. Louis. The media is blaming the shooting. I'm sure on the rise in unoccupied cars. But hey, I guess it's all overblown. But I'd like to thank CNN for sponsoring this segment. This has been.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, nothing to see here. Move along.



GUTFELD: So Kat, I -- that segment Stelter segment which said that crime wave was overblown was done on Sunday and then he was so excited that Fox covered it. He tweeted about it. And that's when I realized that's why they're doing it, they're trying to get their stuff on our show so people see it.



TIMPF: Here you are falling right into the trap.



GUTFELD: Yes. I fell right into the -- to the Stelter trap.



TIMPF: The thing is, this is stuff that's backed up by numbers.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: This stuff is rising. It's not like you need to spin, it's just numbers, which again, it would have bothered me so much if CNN didn't see itself as the facts of facts.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like this is an apple, we're going to tell you it's an apple when it's an apple. And now it's like -- this is an apple unless Fox News calls it an apple in which case you didn't see anything.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like it's just -- admit what you're doing.



GUTFELD: It is. it's true, because, you know, Carley, in this -- in this particular issue, the rise in the statistics and the rise and say these -- let's say isolated anecdotal, whatever tragedies you want to call it, police shootings, stabbing somebody pushing, they're rising -- I did -- with the stats come the stories. So, I don't know how they could sit there and deny this stuff and laugh about it and come up with stupid analogies.



SHIMKUS: Yes, it's one thing not to cover it which is bad enough as it is, but then to lie about it and say that it's not happening is it's crazy town. There is something good that happened regarding police this week and it is that JetBlue offered to give free flights not just to Jason Rivera's family, but also to any police officer across the country who wanted to go to his wake and funeral. And they didn't face backlash for it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHIMKUS: Imagine if they did that a year and a half ago that would be #boycottJetBlue. JetBlue is racist, so much backlash on them that they would have to apologize and maybe donate to defund the police. So, I really think that there is a shift in public sentiment that's happening right now. And that is a very good thing. I cannot believe that just a year and a half ago, people were losing their jobs because they were supporting the police flying a thin blue line flag in their homes because it was considered a hate symbol.



We can never get back to that place again. And then one other thing I want to highlight really quickly is that Jason Rivera's funeral, his wife, his widow, she called out the district attorney of Manhattan and said that his policies are awful, they can't happen and he was sitting in the funeral. So he is a hero, so as she. God bless her of feeling that.



GUTFELD: Yes. That was pretty --



SHIMKUS: That was brave.



GUTFELD: -- amazing.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Amazing. I have -- a wise person might say, Jet Blue, put the blue in JetBlue.



SHIMKUS: I love that.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



SHIMKUS: I do.



GUTFELD: I have to sit in silence of my brilliance, Morgan. Much like you do when you're on this show.



ORTAGUS: As always.



TIMPF: You encouraged.



GUTFELD: I would ask how CNN sleeps at night, but with their terrible ratings, they probably aren't sleeping at all anyway, but it does -- it -- are they in such a bubble that they don't know any victim of -- I'm in the media. I know victims of crime. I've been one.



ORTAGUS: Right.



GUTFELD: You know, I mean, everybody has some story to tell.



ORTAGUS: And the thing is if you look at the statistics it's people of color, it's minorities and their communities that have been disproportionately affected by the crime wave. And so, dismissing what's happened to them is dismissing these communities, right? Where we're so much has happened over the past few years. And it doesn't matter who you are, right? As you said, you've been a victim, anyone can be.



The woman who was pushed off the subway. She was -- I didn't know her, but she was one of my really good friends, MBA classmate, right? So there's no -- it affects everybody. And there's just this pattern of, listen, there's no supply chain crisis, there's no inflation, and then you go to the grocery store, you can't find half your items. And then it's double the checkout, right? You go fill up gas more expensive.



And so there's just this pattern of saying nothing to see here. Whenever the American people can decide for themselves and see something different. You say there's no problem at the border, the American people can turn on the T.V. and see people coming over the border in droves every day. So the American people aren't stupid. We should treat them more respectfully, especially the outlets that like to be the propaganda arm of President Biden.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, the thing is if this happened before Biden, this -- nothing to see here is the -- is the CNN kind of -- including their -- I mean, nothing to see there describes what they do. But that's the -- that's the -- maybe their benefit is that because nobody's watching, they don't get the ridicule and disgust that they deserve.



HURT: Yes.



GUTFELD: Because this stuff -- unless we cover what they did, which was reprehensible. Would anybody have known?



HURT: Yes, probably not. No, no, it's amazing because the reason good reporters cover things like crimes and not, you know, political stuff and, you know, all the nonsense that CNN covers, is because these are really important issues. And that's the reason we focus on them. Because when you lose your life or you lose your husband, or you -- or somebody you know, gets pushed in front of a train, it's a really, really important issue.



And it's something that affects all of us. And I think that, you know, what Democrats are setting up here, because I don't think we've ever seen anything, where you have these horrible events that take place, and there's a direct line from these events to the politician.



GUTFELD: Right.



HURT: And their policies and their rhetoric. And all you have to do -- all Republicans have to do is run the words of these politicians in ads, and they're going to get thrown out of office by people in their districts who maybe aren't, you know, normal Republican voters but they're appalled by it.



GUTFELD: You know, the -- I got to move on. But one of the reasons why the media in particular CNN do not cover crime is because there's no way that they can layer it with "context," right? When their crime is committed, there are basically two variables that should matter. The victim and the victimizer. You don't need context. But the moment you get a liberal prosecutor or a progressive media hack involved, what do they do they, they go OK, we have to look at the root causes.



That's context. We have to do the current state of society. That's context. Before you know it, the roles are switched. The victimizer is now the victim and the victim is forgotten and that's basically why they can't cover crime because they need -- the context that they offer makes them look absurd. And now I'm going to shut up. Dan Bongino still ahead. And up next, Biden gave Ukraine a call didn't go well at all.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: A botched call between the leader of Ukraine and President no brain. But the White House says there's nothing to see unless a phone call leads to World War III. Biden's phone call yesterday with Ukrainian president Zelensky was a disaster, and not just because Joe had problem working is flip phone. According to one Ukrainian official, the two presidents disagreed on risk levels surrounding a possible Russian attack.



Biden warned that invasion was all but certain and that the U.S. wouldn't offer significantly more military help. So, now, Biden's not the only president (BLEEP) his pants. Zelensky maintain that the situation was dangerous but ambiguous and had urged Joe to calm down the messaging. He also asked for helping renting a u-haul out of Kiev. The White House is pushed back in the description of the phone call saying it was long and serious, but productive, which also describes Joe's last tried a solid bowel movement.



They denied that Biden told Zelensky to brace for Russian invasion, adding that he said a Russian invasion was a distinct possibility, not a certainty, and that the United States would respond decisively if Russia invades. Meanwhile, Russia continues sending more troops to the Ukrainian border. So, I wonder what Joe has to say now.



TOM SHILLUE, COMEDIAN: Hey, look, look, you don't need to know what I said on that phone call, right? What I'd said that was between me, and Zelensky, and Christopher Wray and his 12 staffers, and the 13 Ukrainian and 27 Russian spies that were listening in, all right, that's it. And you don't have to worry about me. I'm not like the last guy. I don't just say whatever, you know, I say exactly what they told me to say. I mean, you know, I mean that thing. Come on, man.



GUTFELD: Morgan, there is no transparency on this whatsoever. We know nothing. So, what does it look like to you? What's going on? Who wants this war? That's the question, right?



MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER SPOKESPERSON FOR DEPARTMENT OF STATE: Right. So, first of all, release the transcript.



GUTFELD: Right. There you go.



ORTAGUS: I mean, why not? Let's hear what Biden is saying behind closed doors. It was good enough for Trump to do it. It's good enough for Biden to do it. I think what's really going on behind the scenes is the Ukrainians and Zelensky, they're really pissed at Biden, because they feel like he has fundamentally done everything he could to weaken them. So, the Nord Stream II Pipeline which is one of the boring things that I talk about all the time on Fox News.



GUTFELD: Right.



ORTAGUS: Russian energy pipeline. Well, it's more than just the Europeans being dependent on Russian gas from this pipeline. It completely undermines the Ukrainian economy, and all of the steps over the past year that President Biden and his team was taken, Zelensky is frustrated. He's like, you're undermining me.



You're saying the Russians are about to invade, you're undermining my economy, people and it's not like you're undermining me and doing something to help. Like you're not sending me any of the weapons or any of the things that I want. So, it's a, it's a real -- I kind of feel, I feel bad for Zelensky.



GUTFELD: Germany did send them helmets though. That was very nice.



ORTAGUS: I would not use the helmet.



GUTFELD: Helmet is a German name, by the way, right?



CHARLES HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It sounds like it.



GUTFELD: Yes, it does, Charlie. That's the only expertise I have on, on Germany is that helmet is a German name.



HURT: But if we think about this from Biden's perspective, how do you get on a phone call? You've given this guy literally billions of dollars over the last couple years, you've promised another hundreds of millions of dollars, and you somehow piss the guy off? How does it go?



How badly and Biden has managed to make everybody in the situation mad? He's, you know, usually you're sort of like Trump would like -- he would, he would take off one side, but not the other and actually get something done. Biden manages to screw it up so bad. He ticks off everybody.



GUTFELD: Yes, the weird thing, Carly, he's a bureaucrat with 50 years experience on the world stage, and he just F's everything up wherever he goes.



CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, President Biden and foreign policy is like me with directions. I always get it wrong. If I feel like I should be going left, I really should be going right. So, the Biden administration just needs to realize that whatever he says, do the exact opposite, and then everything will be OK. And it's not just Russia and Ukraine, it's China, Taiwan, the missiles with North Korea, there was just an ISIS uprising in Syria -- 200 U.S. troops had to get involved attacked to prison.



ORTAGUS: Iran, Venezuela, Cuba --



SHIMKUS: Exactly. ISIS, it took, it took.



GUTFELD: Denmark.



SHIMKUS: It took the courage a week in order to regain control the prison and now it's becoming an ISIS propaganda situation. So, in short, Biden says we're turning left, we need to turn right.



GUTFELD: There you go. You know, Kat is there's, there's this you get the smell because you're Libertarian. You smell somebody warmongering.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes, I don't know where it's coming from, but I could smell it. I don't know. I don't know who it is, but somebody is warmongering.



TIMPF: People, they just love the wars. They love doing the wars. And it's almost as if you don't consider how bad we are. We're great at getting into them. But how bad we are getting out of them, and like accomplishing what we wanted to or said we wanted to accomplish, like so is Biden, is he going to be like OK, I got all, everyone out of Afghanistan to send them to Russia, except for the people he didn't get out of Afghanistan. He doesn't count those because he doesn't have money. So, he can't. But, I'm not -- I don't want it. I don't want another war, not -- we don't need it.



GUTFELD: Yes, because Trump said this is Europe's problem, but I don't know. Coming up, want to escape problems that plague us, then check out a fancy bunker in Vegas.



GUTFELD: Want to survive the apocalypse in a luxury dwelling? Then, you'll love what this realtor is selling. Yes, Vegas has a luxury bunker perfect for preppers and fancy spelunkers. Massive underground lair has hit the market for $5.9 million. The paradise is actually converted bomb shelter. The 15,000 square foot basement Oasis can now be yours making it the biggest man cave outside of Afghanistan, and who wouldn't want a living room? 26 feet below ground? My eyes.



You, jerks. That's funnier than this joke. Like, like Hunter Biden's laptop, it'll never see the light of day. And like Hunter, it's just minutes from hookers. That's funny. But just look at these amazing pictures. The sanctuary was renovated back in 2014 by the Society for the preservation of near extinct species. But we covered Pelosi already.



The nearly $6 million price tag includes 500 feet of landscape murals, a pool your very own elevator and custom lighting controls that let you choose the time of day. And according to former residents, it's actually quite peaceful down there. In fact, it's almost as quiet as when Kilmeade asks the entire floor who wants to grab lunch? It's true because he has no friends. Carley.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Why is this so seductive? Why do I want to move there?



SHIMKUS: Well, I was -- I think this underground bunker is handcrafted for a drug dealer. You do not have a corporate job and buy this thing.



GUTFELD: Really?



SHIMKUS: You're doing naughty things.



GUTFELD: I don't know, man. I like the idea of artificial, Charlie, artificial nature. Because you could have it right there, but you're not going to get bitten by anything. You're not going to get bugs up your butt. You're going to be sitting there -- look at that. That's inside, you're inside. You're inside. No sunburn. No snakes, Charlie.



HURT: You're so weird. It's so amazing. No, I think what this is, you know, Barack Obama gets credit by gunmakers for being the greatest gun salesman in our lifetime. Because so many people bought guns.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: I think that that Joe Biden had to sort of out -- he's having to outdo that and outdo Jimmy Carter. And so, he's making a run on Mad Max bunkers. Because it's like there's no part of the American society that Joe Biden isn't wrecking.



GUTFELD: There's yes -- you just, everything.



HURT: everything. Supply chain. You know, Jimmy Carter is sitting there going, damn, I should have thought of the supply chain.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: I could have wrecked that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: I mean, stagflation is like, that's like passe compared to what Joe Biden is doing. So, yes, there's going to be a huge run-on bunkers. People are buying like shipping, shipping containers and getting them like, you know, buried in their backyard.



GUTFELD: I used to do that in the 80s.



HURT: Yes, but that was for a different reason.



GUTFELD: It was for a different reason. The sound of the scratching still haunts me to this day. That's why I removed the fingernails -- first thing you do. Morgan, this -- one could say this wasn't designed to avoid nuclear war but to avoid living in Vegas.



ORTAGUS: Oh, I haven't liked Vegas.



GUTFELD: Oh, I can tell by your jacket.



ORTAGUS: All right, I'm done. This reminds me of, Greg, remember when it was 1999 Turning to the year 2000, and everyone started buying a bunch of canned goods. Because they thought Y2K that the country was going to fall apart, maybe it's just my weird family.



GUTFELD: No, I've actually --



ORTAGUS: That's what this reminds me of.



GUTFELD: I have a packet of seeds on me right now. I won't tell you where, but they're safe.



ORTAGUS: But you really don't like my jacket?



GUTFELD: No, I love your jacket. I'm sure Siegfried and Roy were pleased to loan it to you. They are alive.



TIMPF: One --



GUTFELD: One of them is, and he's very happy.



ORTAGUS: So glad I came. So glad.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ORTAGUS: I'm calling Brian Kilmeade and we're going for drinks after this.



GUTFELD: Oh, well, you know what, better you than me. Kat, I have a feeling that this is very seductive to you.



TIMPF: I love it.



GUTFELD: I knew you would.



TIMPF: I love it. No, I agree because outsides got a lot of bad stuff. It's all the good stuff about outside without any of the bad stuff about outside. And like you can make a daytime as long as you want. I love day drinking.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: The only bad thing about day drinking is there's only so much day.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So, like, if you really want a day drink, you got to get up early and day drink because you can't really you know, don't drink all day, but you don't start in the morning. But like, but you can make it morning whenever you want.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I mean, it's great, and I just really hope someone buys it for me.



GUTFELD: Yes, $6 million. That's a lot of money. I mean, that's a particularly that's a particular clientele that has that cash.



SHIMKUS: The drug dealers.



GUTFELD: You know what.



TIMPF: I would not turn down a drug dealer buying me a house.



GUTFELD: When have you?



TIMPF: It's about time.



GUTFELD: Up next, he's the sensor guy we know, our good friend Dan Bongino.



GUTFELD: He's the handsome Dan who got hit with a band. This weekend YouTube permanently banned Fox News Host and my Pilates partner Dan Bongino at issue is that he questioned effectiveness of masks, which apparently is a violation of the company's COVID misinformation policy. His account was suspended, which they say he tried to avoid by posting from another and they booted him. But it doesn't fazed Dan. He's been knocked off more platforms than a fighter on American Gladiators. Joining us now is the ripped rebel himself, Dan Bongino. Dan, how you doing?



DAN BONGINO, RADIO HOST: Hey, I'm doing good. Well, you got to the studio - - and why are you wearing a tie in -- I just finished my radio show. I'm sitting here in a t-shirt. I tell the producers, hey, I'm not putting the jacket on. Greg always dresses down. Now, you're in a tie -- you're ruining the whole thing for me.



GUTFELD: You know, I wear --



BONGINO: Now, I feel like I should go put a jacket on.



GUTFELD: No, no, no, you'll -- then I can't see your gorgeous biceps. Why would you? Why would you starve me of that magical meat? You know, what, what you said that got you banned is exactly what the CDC said, I don't understand.



BONGINO: Yes. Yes. Well, don't try to because you're not a socialist communist like YouTube. That's why you don't understand. You know, it's like trying to teach a dog physics, you know, it's not going to happen. Like you could be the most talented teacher on Earth. It's not going to work. The dogs not going to get it. YouTube's the dog. They're communist, they're socialist.



They don't understand the idea of free speech and dialogue. The comical part about this whole thing though, Greg, is if they went back over years, and started like trolling my whole library and my Web site for this misinformation BS and all they could find is that I questioned the efficacy of masks because I play the "Moneyball" role. You ever see the movie "Moneyball"?



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



BONGINO: The guy says, if he's a good hitter, the greatest slide in movie is if he's a good hitter, why doesn't he hit good? So, I said about masks? If masks work, then why aren't masks working? That's no good.



GUTFELD: Right.



BONGINO: You're not allowed to ask commies that. So, YouTube was very upset. So, they put a strike on my account. And then I posted a video flipping them the double-barreled family friendly middle finger for your show, titled: Why I'm leaving YouTube and they banned me forever for a video ironically, titled, Why I'm leaving you. It's not -- I'm not kidding. It's my last video.



GUTFELD: It's incredible.



BONGINO: It's why I'm leaving YouTube.



GUTFELD: That is incredible. And here's my -- you know, this debate always comes up? Well, it's not censorship if it's a private company. And this isn't a government body. However, it is basically a massive utility, you can't deny that YouTube is a place you go to be seen. So, where do you fall in that? Do you consider this censorship? Or do you consider it a decision made by a private company, or both?



BONGINO: Well, it's -- no, it's both. You, you're accurate if you say, well, it may or may not be a First Amendment issue, because it's a, it's a private company. That's not an inaccurate statement. The problem I have with that having lived through the parlor takedown too --



GUTFELD: Right.



BONGINO: Was that you had AOC and Roe Khanna, Greg, literally tweeting, the tweets are still up to Amazon and others to take parlor down. So, is that a First Amendment issue or not? These are government representatives who have power. But second, there's no question it's a censorship issue.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BONGINO: First Amendment issue, I'll give you that still open. Is it's -- of course, it's censorship.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BONGINO: You have one of these, the biggest video platforms in the world saying he doesn't have acceptable ideas by any standard definition of the word. Yes, that's absolutely censorship.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BONGINO: And that's a given.



GUTFELD: And also, the censorship only goes in one direction. Leftists -- you never hear about leftists getting banned, or it's news to me. It's always rightist. Last question to you: where do you see this going? Where do people like you end up? Is there going to be a fissure? Is that the word? I think that sounds medical? Is there going to be a fissure in which, which legacy media pretty much implodes? And then there's it's going to be the Wild West, or is it already happening?



BONGINO: Yes, I mean -- listen, Greg, it's happening now. I mean, I'm literally an entrepreneur in --



GUTFELD: Yes.



BONGINO: In Parallel (INAUDIBLE) -- it's one of my companies. I do pay processors, I have Rumble, I have equity and Rumble, which is a video alternative to YouTube. I'm involved with locals and social media platforms. It's happening now. You're seeing this parallel economy split off. And I say all the time. And I mean it. It's, it's not a good idea.



I wish we could have a free market where conservatives and liberals could just buy products and services, right, just because they're valuable? But it's a necessary idea. Because we can't coexist in an ecosystem where liberals think we're bad people with ideas, right? Not people with bad ideas. If they think we're just bad people, why are we going to coexist with them in these spaces? It's just not going to work.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right, Dan, well, you've been a massive success. Your numbers are bigger than most people in legacy media. It's astounding what you've achieved even against this wave of resistance. Thanks for coming on the show. Always enjoy you and your pecs.



BONGINO: Likewise, buddy.



GUTFELD: Yes, thank you.



BONGINO: Thanks, pal. We appreciate it.



GUTFELD: He knew he had to compliment my pecks as well. Don't go away. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We're out of time. Thanks to Dan Bongino, Morgan Ortagus, Charlie Hurt, Carley Shimkus, and Kat Timpf. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.



