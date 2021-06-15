Gutfeld on Big Tech censorship, COVID-19

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," June 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How would you ever trust him? And if Ronald Reagan said trust but verify, what do you say to Vladimir Putin?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thanks for the first question. I'm laughing too. They actually -- well, look, I mean, he has made clear that --



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: To reboot your President, unplug him, wait 30 seconds, then try again. Everything looks good. Happy Monday, everyone or as Kat likes to say, where am I, Officer? Glad to have Sandra Smith here. She is quite the athlete. Although it might be time to hang it up.



GUTFELD: Laughing at her pain, audience. That's great. Now we got to do some housekeeping before we tackle the news. First, who is this fella? That's the Detroit Tigers home game against the White Sox on Friday night. Now it's not often I get wedding proposals at baseball games. Usually, it's in the sauna at Planet Fitness. But I guess it beats Kat's proposal.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I had to get her something. So, I figured that I would just do this. Oh my god.



GUTFELD: RIP.



SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Awesome.



GUTFELD: She gets up eventually. Either way, if you're going to ask me to marry you, at least leave your name buddy. Or an address like third stall from the left. Having a phone number and not one to a gas station, like when I was dating. But maybe it wasn't meant to be. Or it's my camp counselor said to me decades ago, you can't do this to me, Greg. I have a family. More important matters actually notably censorship.



On Saturday, evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein, Weinstein tweeted this. My June 1st discussion with Dr. Pierre Kory on the DarkHorse podcast has been removed by YouTube for allegedly violating their community guidelines against spam to set the practices and scams. Now before it had been removed. I actually listened to this chat between a biologist and the clinician discussing his experience prescribing Ivermectin for a COVID.



A practice done by other clinicians, given it has little to no side effects and by their understanding can reduce symptoms. Now this happened after YouTube also suspended the account of Senator Ron Johnson on Friday for seven days after he posted a pro-Hydroxychloroquine video. A YouTube spokesperson said and violated the medical misinformation policies.



They also removed a video of Dr. Korey testifying to the Senate, to the Senate. Maybe they should stop calling it YouTube and start calling it MyTube and the rest of you can eat it. Meanwhile, YouTube gladly hosts medical videos with more quacks than Daffy Duck's family reunion. You can get bad advice about everything from diet and exercise to curing STDs with apple cider vinegar, which doesn't work by the way.



And it ruins a nice Cobb salad. It was crazy videos. Harmless self- expression but a chat between two medical professionals. Whoa, that's dropped faster than Brian Stelter's jaw outside of corn dog factory. Now, this is happening as other tech Titans are cracking down on speech. They are the new sensors. These ministers of information can turn the spigot on or off at will. They did this with the lab leak story also with Hunter Biden.



They do with every story. The story about rising crime and cities where police were defunded. Spigot goes off. A story about a white lady shouting racial slurs in a parking lot, spigot on. A story about a police officer rescuing the child, spigot off. A story about a police officer breaking the law, spigot on. It's nothing new. These tech giants learn this from their T.V. news allies who've been practicing it for years.



Welcome to the USSR or at least a tinier version of it. We think we have all the freedoms we need but like Kat being grilled by the police after her husband goes missing. We're only being told part of the story. It's only time. And now we're doing to ourselves, we self-censor. We have the thoughts that we think and the thoughts that we say. There's always been a gulf between the two. And for good reason, there are some things you just shouldn't say in public.



Like I'm a huge Don Lemon fan. No one says that. But while such self- control works well at Thanksgiving tables, on a societal scale in a country that prides itself on first amendment rights, it's scary. Who are we afraid of? Who knows? But that fear is driving that gulf between thoughts and words, that's wider than the gap between Michael Strahan's front teeth. Now they're training us to not have thoughts at all. What's the angry white male have to say?



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I can't spend all day reading the news. I've got important hobbies. But I want to thank the high-tech CEOs for making it easy and convenient to keep up with what's important. You see, every day, I just find out who's been banned by Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. And then I find those people on other platforms and read what they've written. It's a great way to stay informed. Now, let me get back to this Imperial Walker.



GUTFELD: So white. Back this, if the tech companies disagree with you, out you go, even when they're wrong, like Facebook was when they vanished the lab leak theory. Cancel culture as a phrase is seems pretty overused but that's only because it's gaining momentum. It's coming from above and below. You have the tech company silencing legit opinions but you also have the public doing it too. With help from a drooling medium.



Check out business week's ghoulish salute to so-called internet sleuths, who spent days and nights seeking out participants of the January 6th breach of the capital. They should have titled this piece Proud to Be A Rat. Or snitches no longer get stitches. It's disgusting. That's one day of unrest versus months of leftist riots across the country. Looting, arson and a spike in violent crime. But those crimes don't fit the narrative, so the armchair detectives look away.



Forget murder and mayhem. Someone might be wearing a MAGA hat. Back in the days of communist Eastern Europe, governments relied on turning citizens into spies coercing them into gathering information on their neighbors, but it's happening now. Except in this case, the media is egging on citizens to hunt down other citizens. Do you find this weird? If you don't, you might be Ilhan Omar.



We thought that totalitarian thinking would come from the government but it's actually coming from corporations like Google and the people who live across the street with the Biden-Harris bumper stickers. Tech giants are the police. Your neighbors are the police and the only people who can't be the police, according to the media are the police.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's the best thing in the afternoon since day drinking. "AMERICA REPORTS" co-anchor Sandra Smith. When he goes hunting, the deer turn themselves in. Retired U.S. Marine Corps, Bomb technician and Fox News contributor, Joey Jones.



You've seen him working the road holding to slow stop sign. Comedian Joe Machi. She's lucky her husband's a good catch because he's always falling down the stairs. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



All right, Sandra, any regrets yet?



SMITH: Hold on, it's cold in here. Can we first turn the temperature up? What is this, 50 degrees?



GUTFELD: We require you to turn the temperature up. And you're the lady in red.



SMITH: All right. Let's go.



GUTFELD: Yes. Let's do it by the way.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: It's impossible. It's so freezing. Every day of my life I'm just cold.



GUTFELD: By the way, I want to tease the most important story of the night which is on explosive diarrhea at a water theme park.



SMITH: Oh.



GUTFELD: That'll be coming. You don't want to miss that. And also, I just want to make Sandra even more uncomfortable than she really is. Do you call this censorship even though it's from a private company? I think it is. But what do you think?



SMITH: Yes. I find it absolutely ironic that what the exact wording of their ban here was that this -- they want to exclude the posting of information that contradicts health authorities. Ladies out there will know what I mean when I say this. When you find out you're pregnant, you go to your doctor and you say I'm pregnant. One of the first things every doctor will tell you, don't Google anything you have questions about.



You think that's wrong with you because there is such contradictory medical information. There is no consensus in the medical community on almost anything.



GUTFELD: Including pregnancy. My mom was standing up at the time.



SMITH: So I think -- but to be very serious about this issue -- I got it. I got it.



GUTFELD: -- about my mother. Sorry.



TIMPF: OK.



SMITH: To be very serious, Tom Shillue had a point. I don't know that anybody would have ever seen Ron Johnson's tweets.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: And you do ban them or the video.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's called like the Streisand effect. I think that's what it's called. I read that somewhere, Joe. We had Joe -- Joey -- Joe. Joe, can I ask you an unrelated question? What -- do you think that guy that was proposing to a Gutfeld meant me?



JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: I think so. There's not a lot of Gutfelds out there. But I'll say this, the Streisand effect is true. Trying to suppress information just makes you more curious. That's why I read all those pamphlets about intercourse.



JOEY JONES, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: That's why I called my playboy collection. It's about intercourse. It's educational --



MACHI: I have to look that up. But you don't try to suppress information because your argument is good, you suppress information because you don't want yet that information out there.



GUTFELD: Right.



MACHI: That's why when a lady I'm dating asked her if something is becoming, I pulled a fire alarm.



GUTFELD: Joey, it feels like the people that are pushing the censorship are a very, very tiny group of people. But they realize they're scaring the crap out of a whole bunch of people who are worried about being canceled.



JONES: You know, it's funny, you kind of tied the string between what's happening with big tech and the woke culture. It's like now you have -- now they have all of us.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: You know, rethinking our thoughts. Like am I allowed to believe that? Am I wrong for believing that?



GUTFELD: Yes. True.



JONES: Am I supposed to believe that? Hold on. Do I believe that? What do I believe? Who am I? Where the hell am I? I don't know what's happening. But before we get off the big thing, number one, that monologue was great. There were so many things I just wanted to jump in and say it's really a work in professionalism for me to not, you know, cut you off a couple of times there. But here's the deal about big tech censorship.



I don't complain about it too much because somebody had the foresight to delete everything on my space.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



JONES: And I consider that to be a personal gain, especially in my professional life. And there's some pitchers out there from a tsunami party in Okinawa, Japan, then included aviator sunglasses, two 12 packs of Coors Light and some (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: That was Hunter Biden.



JONES: Exactly.



SMITH: Yes.



JONES: I mean, when his pictures came out, I'm like, ah, is that Hunter or is that from Okinawa?



SMITH: Oh.



JONES: So, I'm so glad that my space, you know, did that or somebody hacked -- if somebody hacked them, could you please, you know, maybe hit up the Facebook like pre 2011 and just hook it up, you know, from basically my time in the Marine Corps



GUTFELD: I'm very lucky that I was a young adult before any of these hits. You know, Kat, you are a libertarian. So this has to be a very sticky wicket for you, that's a British phrase.



TIMPF: Oh.



GUTFELD: The -- that these are private companies. However, they're basically the size of public utilities. Should we break them up?



TIMPF: Look, you can think that it's, you know, private companies have the right to do whatever they want. You could also hold the view that what they're doing is (BLEEP) which is kind of where I stand. Especially this defensive, well, we can't have medical mis, you know, information here. Like been explained to me Gwyneth Paltrow.



GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly.



TIMPF: Blamed me, she -- this -- she sells Jade eggs, essentially rocks with the instructions that women should put them up their crotch.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: You should not do that.



GUTFELD: Nope.



TIMPF: And she made a lot of money off of that, but that's OK, why? Because she's not a Republican.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So I wish if anything they would just be honest.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: But they're not. Medical misinformation is fine, or else Gwyneth Paltrow would not have career.



GUTFELD: That was the point that Joey is making, Joe. Is that there's a gulf between -- like, there's some things I probably shouldn't say. But in order to say the right thing, you got to have the risk to say the wrong thing.



MACHI: Yes. And to kind of expand on Kat's point, a lot of times the government or government officials are cheerleading what big tech is doing. It's the end round around the First Amendment and the goal isn't to get the truth out, it's to get you to behave in a certain way. And to me, that's not Newser disinformation. That's propaganda.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: Oh, good. points.



GUTFELD: Excellent point all around. Up next, Biden's babbling at G7 but the press is in heaven. (COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Will he get all highfalutin when he sits down with Vladimir? This week President Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and is expected to be frostier than the icing on Nicolle Wallace's morning Daiquiri. Bet as far as Time Mag is concerned, Joe is going to crush it. Now compare that to this 2018 cover where they morph Trump and Putin into the same person. See? They're side by side. Producers, good job.



What a difference bias us can make. Speaking of Trump, he still gracious as ever wishing Biden well in an e-mail, "Good luck to Biden and dealing with President Putin. Don't fall asleep during the meeting. And please give him my warmest regards." That's more exciting than any of these meetings. Anyway, it is great advice. Joe should also remind himself beforehand that he's president because he tends to forget.



Now, who knows if Joe will be up to the task considering how his press conference at the G7 Summit went on Sunday? First he confused Syria with Libya.



BIDEN: We could work together with Russia for example, in Italy, they have also bitten off some real problems. They're going to have trouble chewing. For example, the rebuilding of Syria, of Libya. I'm hopeful that we can find an accommodation that where we can save the lives of people in -- for example in in Libya.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TIMPF: Oh.



GUTFELD: Oh jeez. That's like confusing Canada with clams. He also joked about his handlers controlling the number of questions he takes. And from who? though it didn't seem like he wanted to answer.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: So I'm sorry. I'm going to get in trouble with staff. I don't do this the right way. Jennifer Jacob from Bloomberg. I'm going to get in trouble with my prep -- my staff. Yes. Go ahead but pretend that I didn't answer you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You kept in place some Trump-era steel and aluminum sanctions. And I wanted to ask you, when you're having these conversations with European allies, who are very concerned about these sanctions, how do you justify that? And what are your plans?



BIDEN: One hundred and twenty days. Give me a break. I need time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Fun fact. That's how eels have sex. But it's like Jeff Zucker said to Jeffrey Toobin. You shouldn't do that on camera. All right. Machi, what do you make of this whole thing?



MACHI: I'm not really sure what they're going with for with this whole Joe Biden aviator sunglasses. Look, I don't know who that's fooling because if he's -- if he's a pilot, I think he's well passed the FAA's retirement. People are saying that Biden reminds them of Franklin Roosevelt and that's true. It's just that it's more like the Roosevelt from 1946.



GUTFELD: Right. Yes. On the -- on the way down. Kind of reminds me of Eleanor, I don't know. Kat, does this show you that it's just more theater than -- oh, like, I finally realized how much of this is just (BLEEP) theater. It took me -- it took -- it took Trump to kind of shake the box for me to see that it's -- this is just a bunch of -- this is just a waste of time. Am I wrong?



TIMPF: It No, you're not wrong at all.



GUTFELD: All right, next question.



TIMPF: Well, I just -- Trump watching the press conference, people in the left talk about it. They're like, that was so crazy. That was so well, like as if they're talking to, you know, Trump supporters that they don't know that. Trump supporters all knew that it was, you know, crazy, but they just were into that. They liked it. But I wish that people on the left could be more honest about what's happening now. They're saying, well, now things are back to normal, things are --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: That's not normal. You can't watch one of those and say that that's anything close to normal. Presidents normally like know where they are confidently, like at a minimum and then can you even go the extra mile and being able to competently answer the question.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: That's not happening. We're not seeing that acknowledgment from anybody.



GUTFELD: But at least he's not tweeting. And that's the most important thing.



gg TIMPF: I don't think he caught.



GUTFELD: No, yes, that's true. That's true. That's true. And who cares? Joey, who cares if the President thinks Libya is Syria and Syria is Libya? He's so much nicer than Trump.



JONES: Well, you know, we've gone through some presidents to kind of just wanted to bomb them all and go to war with all of them anyways.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: I don't know that it matters. I don't expect them to understand that but it's a little bit in my craw right now. Number one, I really hope we just found out he's a big pothead. And he's been Hoffer a few years. Because at least at that point, I understand it. And I'm not concerned about the man's health because I don't know that he's going to make it. I really don't. I mean, and I hate to say that.



But here's -- let me -- let me just -- you can turn a punk-ass 18-year-old into a marine with honor, courage and commitment in 90 days. All right? Most rehab facilities that take you off whatever has control over your life are 30 to 60 days. And let me tell you something, Greg. I went from having my legs removed from my body to pain standing up in 110 days. I know because I took a picture.



But in 120 days, he can't decide what he thinks about the policies. He got elected attacking, he should do about them. And he's going to get mad at you and (INAUDIBLE) all real weird about it. I mean, like who are you intimidating, dude? I could like snap you on the beforehand and need a reset button. Like there's nothing intimidating going on there. Like Jill maybe, I don't know. But with -- I mean, oh, it just makes me mad.



GUTFELD: It's also, he's been there for 40, 50 years. So what is 120 days? 50 years.



SMITH: So, "AMERICA REPORTS" is 1:00 one to 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon. Shameless plug there.



GUTFELD: That's plug.



SMITH: We have caught I think more Biden news conferences than any other show on the network.



GUTFELD: Yes. Because it's that hour.



SMITH: Let me just tell you. It would be a good thing if viewers fell asleep watching them because they leave the channel on.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: But I think they just leave when it -- when it happens. But we've noticed some trends with the question taking with Biden, you'll notice and you just showed it there. He picks up the folder at the end. He's the president. He's got somebody to pick up this folder for him.



GUTFELD: Right.



SMITH: But he picks it up and he's got this move, where if he doesn't have planned questions that he's going to take, but he kind of wants to show him the field one or two. He picks up the folder. He kind of motions. He's walking away. He's done. Somebody shouts a question that he wants to grab. He'll grab it. He'll take it. One maybe and then he says his staff you'll get in trouble with the staff.



The fist-bumping boggles me. That arm bumping. Are they all vaccinated adults?



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: Leaders of their countries?



GUTFELD: They're so small. Everybody just appears so small. When they do that stuff.



TIMPF: And they look like they're having fun.



GUTFELD: Boris. They're not allowed to have fun.



TIMPF: It makes me sad for whatever the rest of their lives were like.



JONES: Boris Johnson did a whole move. Did you see he kind of went out to the left and then back with the whole body like --



GUTFELD: He's the only one that's actually --



TIMPF: He's lunging.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: Yes.



GUTFELD: All right. Enough of that terrible video.



JONES: I want to say boot every time --



GUTFELD: All right. We got more stuff coming up. How education gets dragged down by school board clown?



GUTFELD: Shall we cast away your holiday? After facing backlash for renaming Columbus Day to indigenous peoples day, a New Jersey school board, they have them there, Joe, has decided to remove all holiday names from their academic calendar. What a bunch of Native American givers.



Everything from Thanksgiving and Christmas to Memorial Day will simply be listed as day off in tribute to Ferris Bueller. Maybe Kamala was ahead of the curve by calling Memorial Day a long weekend. The school board says the point is to prevent anyone from feeling slighted by days that reference a person, religion, or ethnic group, not realizing they just did the same thing with Indigenous People's Day.



As one board member explains, "If we don't have anything on the calendar, we don't have to have anyone with hurt feelings or anything like that." Well, a school this soft should be sponsored by My Pillow. Meanwhile, don't get any ideas, a school board member in Fairfax County, Virginia spoke to graduating high school students in Arabic, telling them to remember jihad. Of course, in countries where jihad is popular, she wouldn't be speaking at all. Public School where Easter hurts feelings but advocating for jihad is cool.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, white supremacy, growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis, extreme poverty and mimic luxury and the waste right next door, and the list goes on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: She failed to point out that this is also the kind of world where the daughter of Muslim immigrants could graduate from Yale, get a full scholarship to Georgetown, then serve on a local school board. Oh, the oppression. But when you're woke, those things are suddenly racist making it hell on earth for everyone else but her.



ANNOUNCER: Period!



GUTFELD: Kat, to be safe, should we adopt the European model and name all their holidays after me?



TIMPF: Oh, they do -- that's the European model, right?



GUTFELD: Yes, it's the European model.



TIMPF: Yes.



JONES: It is.



TIMPF: Yes, I don't -- I don't care what holidays are named because, you know, you can get it off and that's nice. Oh, sorry, I almost just died.



SMITH: You're OK?



TIMPF: Yes, I'm OK. Also, I was just offended of that speech. Extreme capitalism?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: We don't have extreme capitalism.



GUTFELD: You don't even have normal.



TIMPF: We don't have regular capitalism.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: If we did, the government wouldn't steal from me so much.



GUTFELD: That is true.



TIMPF: How dare you.



GUTFELD: We have half and half capitalism.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: We have half capitalism. Half capitalism, half socialism.



TIMPF: Extreme capitalism. Then why did the government take so much money and not even tell me what they spend it on?



GUTFELD: What's in half and half?



TIMPF: I don't know. You just got to -- you just got it --



SMITH: It's cream from cows.



TIMPF: Keep the faith.



GUTFELD: Yes. How do they keep the half separated?



SMITH: OK, if we're talking socialism, capitalism, they don't work together.



GUTFELD: They don't work together, exactly. This isn't like Paul McCartney song, right? I don't even know what that means either, Sandra. At some point, during the middle of this show, I get out and I'll say anything. What do you -- are you frightened by these? Are the parents going to fight back now?



SMITH: I'm frightened by the lack of focus on our school and learning.



GUTFELD: Absolutely. As a mom who just went through a pandemic with kids learning from home and hybrid models and computer and Zoom, it's like, the loss of learning that we saw over the past year and a half is unbelievable. And there's such a need right now for somebody to care about our children, yet we're focusing on taking the names of our holidays away.



I don't know. I guess they said in this -- they said that the school district still going to teach the meaning of the holidays. But then you don't call it the holiday. When you take it off, it's just the day off day. I mean, let's put this stuff aside and teach our kids again. I don't get it, renaming schools because it's offensive. I mean, it really -- somebody's got to put their foot down.



And I don't know if you saw the actual school board meeting where these parents like, punches were about to be thrown. There angry.



GUTFELD: Yes, good for them. Good for them because it is --- again, it's a tiny minority that's dictating this philosophy. Joey, if -- I thought education is guided by this overwhelming variable of hurt feelings. It really is no longer an education. It is the opposite of an education, an uneducation, if you will.



JONES: You're going to take away the names of the holidays, OK. This is how stupid they are. You don't get days off without the name and the purpose.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



JONES: Like, you don't miss -- like, that's how stupid this is. Hey, we're going to celebrate the day off but not the reason why we have it. Like, we need a purge and the purge is going to be I don't (BLEEP) about your feelings day. And it's going to be one day a year that we can go and say whatever we want to say.



GUTFELD: It used to be every day.



JONES: It used to be -- it used to just be how it is.



GUTFELD: Now we need one day. We've talked about this, but then they're still going to come after you. Joe, what do you make of this?



MACHI: I think that graduation speech shows the problem of this whole dilemma that we have this ideology takes over stuff and ruins it, because graduation speeches are supposed to be inspirational.



GUTFELD: Right.



MACHI: That's like a eulogy where you just talk about how bad the guy was. And like this idea that everything has to be -- everyone has to be on board with everything is kind of silly to me because I celebrate Thanksgiving every year but I've been pretty ungrateful.



GUTFELD: That's true.



MACHI: But that's what schools are just teaching kids to be angry and offended at everything instead of -- instead of math.



JONES: There's a silver lining here. We live in a country where even the oppressed people are pretty privileged, right? I mean, that's really what we've got here.



GUTFELD: Yes. She was, definitely.



JONES: I mean, she wants wines.



GUTFELD: Yes. I don't know. It's a very -- we're in a sad situation, but I'm here to save the day, or at least move to another country. I haven't made up my mind yet.



JONES: Texas.



GUTFELD: All right -- yes, Texas. Up next, we talk to the guy who put North Face in their proper place.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: An expert in fossil fuels made them look like colossal fools. Last week, we told you about the CEO who trolled apparel maker North Face after they denied a jacket order to a Texas oil company because he didn't want to be associated with the fossil fuel business. In the now-viral video, Chris Wright expertly points out how gas and oil helped create the whole outdoor apparel industry, of which the jackasses North Face got rich off.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS WRIGHT, CEO, LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES: I went through North Faces Web site of wide-ranging products and I failed to find a single product that wasn't made out of oil and gas. The great majority of North Face's products, jackets, backpacks, outdoor pants, shirts, shoes, hats, etcetera are dominantly made out of the oil and gas that we so proudly produce.



So, North Face is not only an extraordinary customer of the oil and gas industry, they are also a partner with your oil and gas industry. So, thank you North Face.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Yes, your face, North Face. He nailed it. Joining us to discuss it is the man himself, CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services Chris Wright. So, Chris, my theory is what you -- the reason I was so impressed with this and liked it was that this is kind of the model for other corporations in rejecting kind of the wokeism.



You're seeing H.R. -- you know, human resource departments and companies and executives freaking out because they're scared that on Twitter they might get a mob after them. But instead, what you did was you just said, OK, here are the facts. Was that your idea?



WRIGHT: Yes, the video was my idea, and then a friend of mine suggested make it fun and thank them instead of critique them. And Alex was right on -- right on target.



GUTFELD: I think it's amazing how much petroleum is found everywhere. I had no idea. Where are some areas where we wouldn't -- we wouldn't expect to find it?



WRIGHT: It's virtually everywhere. I mean, skinny jeans are impossible without oil and gas.



GUTFELD: Really?



WRIGHT: Right? That that little stretch that makes them -- make some form- fitting, that's oil and gas.



SMITH: That thing I want to use and them on.



GUTFELD: That's hilarious. That's hilarious. So, all those hipsters in wood -- what's that place called? Williamsburg -- owe it to -- owe it to the oil and gas industry to get their stupid little skinny jeans on. That is so funny. Now, I hate the oil and gas industry. How dare you help the hipsters? Any other weird surprising places to find oil and gas aside from my body?



WRIGHT: Well, I mean, I think a relevant one right now is vaccines. Even the fluid, the carrier fluid that carries the vaccine, that is oil and gas that's injected into billions of shoulders right now. So, that just the basis of organic chemistry is oil and gas which are really just a cade biologic matter.



So, petrochemicals, everything plastic, every synthetic fiber there is, is actually made out of oil and gas.



GUTFELD: So, what you're saying is like plastic is essentially natural?



WRIGHT: Yes.



GUTFELD: Isn't that crazy?



WRIGHT: It's decayed life forms reform -- you know, refined into these materials that make it clear, that make it cheap, that make it last a certain time period. Yes, we're just basically messing with organic chemistry to make products to all different specifications. A Tesla has 900 pounds of oil and gas in the car.



GUTFELD: That's amazing. You don't ever hear about that in the commercials. That is incredible. If you think about that in that way, it's kind of cosmic, right, that the idea that almost everything that you consider to be man-made actually comes from something supremely organic, and all you're doing is moving around the little chemical symbols in your -- in your lab.



WRIGHT: Windmills, the big blades on windmills are made out of oil and gas. The towers that hold them up have 100 tons of coal inside every one of those towers. That's how you make steel. You take iron and you put carbon from coal, put -- and it's put in by burning natural gas at high temperature. So, you can't make a windmill, a solar farm, a nuclear power plant, or a hydroelectric dam for that matter without oil and gas.



I'm proud of that. We've enabled all these other energy technologies and most of the -- most of the things we enjoy in modern life.



GUTFELD: You know what, Chris, I wish that you were my high school teacher back when I was in high school. I wish you were my high school teacher when I was in college. I learned more in that last four minutes about how things are made than I did in any basic chemistry class which is a testament to your persuasive abilities, Chris. You are more than just a spokesperson. You are a persuader.



I want to thank you. Great job. And keep doing what you're doing. Up next, the game show Pandemonium that had its reaching for Imodium.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: There's a reason why you're still here. It's time for Greg's gross topics. Yes, the conditions were so abysmal, they needed Pepto-Bismol. Production of NBC's upcoming game show, Ultimate Slip-n-Slide has been paused due to explosive diarrhea.



SMITH: Oh, God.



GUTFELD: I repeat, Sandra, Slip-n-Slide has been halted due to explosive diarrhea. How explosive? It's the first time we've seen someone go up a waterslide. Three dozen crew members came down with the runs, and apparently it's due to the tainted or allegedly tainted H2O on the set that was to blame. Apparently this happens in water theme parks. Here's a video of a crew member learning of the news.



In slightly less gross news, you can get a bun in the oven from a little space-loving. A new study claimed sperm can survive up to 200 years on Mars, especially if it's on a sock. Thank you. Scientists on the International Space Station concluded this after exposing mouse sperm to radiation and found that it was still healthy after six years. The mouse too or is he dead? And it looked exactly like George -- it looked exactly like George Hamilton.



Previously they believe that would be destroyed by solar radiation leading to -- leaving the defense that our prediction was accurate within 200 years. I haven't seen a scientist so wrong since this guy. He probably thinks masks prevent pregnancy.



All right, Joe, you can pick one of those two stories.



MACHI: I'm going to go with the sperm and space story, Greg. I am someone who's thought a lot about intercourse with aliens. But before you judge me, remember that a lot of aliens look human-like from Krypton or queen amygdala from Naboo.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: This just makes science fiction seem more real.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. You know, I do think the absence of gravity was a huge mistake on the creator because it's very hard to corral bodily fluids in -- whether it is one or the other. My theory is gravity must be very expensive, so they only had the construction of the universe, the contractors, they ran out of money. So, they were -- they had to -- they put in the gravity on earth and then they ran out of money. So, there's no other place that has gravity which is hilarious, Kat, when you think about it. We got to gravity but our next door neighbors are floating around in their own filth.



TIMPF: Yes, well, I just think Mars is sexist.



GUTFELD: Yes it is.



TIMPF: Because the sperm live forever but my eggs scrambled just as fast if I go over there.



GUTFELD: I don't know but that's disgusting. Talk about diarrhea.



TIMPF: How is that fair?



GUTFELD: I thought you wanted to talk about the runs.



TIMPF: I mean, I always do but I was disappointed by this story because when I clicked it, I was expecting to see some video.



GUTFELD: Me too.



TIMPF: I got really excited. I was like diarrhea Slip-n-Slide sign here.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



TIMPF: I am watching that.



GUTFELD: It was the ultimate clickbait.



TIMPF: They halted the production before there's diarrhea on the water slide. Why did you do that? It was comedy gold. It would be painful but what comedy does not come from pain?



GUTFELD: Especially gastric pain.



TIMPF: Absolutely.



GUTFELD: Oh my God.



SMITH: I'd like to talk about the crappy situation.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: I saw this story on Saturday, you know, during my normal Saturday morning checking up and it was like, you know, the clickbait was there. And I was like, this is one of those stories I don't -- I'm not clicking on this. I don't even want to know. I don't care. I get to run down for GREG GUTFELD SHOW this morning and it was like, the explosive diarrhea. OK, my 15 years as a street news journalist has culminated in this one moment.



Sources report the sickening conditions left people collapsing on set and being forced to run into porta potties. I just have a question for you, Greg. I've got --



JONES: You all screw it without me. I'm going to run there. I'm doing it.



SMITH: As if a porta potty is a better situation. I have two kids, six and eight. Like, how do you talk is like king right now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SMITH: It's like you have to look -- don't say that. But everybody sort of grows out of this that some people don't -- you didn't -- do you know why exactly you've never moved past the body tag so I can teach the --



GUTFELD: There are executives at Fox that have asked me that question for about 13 years now. And I just say I'm just one of the few lucky ones. This is the case, Joey, where a porta potty actually is like heaven because no one ever runs to a porta potty. They run away from it. But in this case, it's like you'll take it.



JONES: A marine in boot camp runs to the porta potty. That's your -- that's your safe haven for as long as it takes. And unfortunately, explosive diarrhea is not the problem there. It's usually the opposite.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: It was like, you can build a house out it. Anyway, listen, you can add the word explosive to pretty much anything and make it cool except for injury and now diarrhea.



GUTFELD: Yes. That is true. I came to you as the extra. By the way, the I was trying to think, is there any other game show based on a game that you played where explosive diarrhea would actually play a role? And I only thought of kerplunk.



TIMPF: What game show would not be better with explosive diarrhea?



GUTFELD: That is so true, so true. You know what would be great, The Bachelor.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: All the hot tubing. All the hot tubing in The Bachelor.



JONES: What was that Nickelodeon show where they dump slime?



GUTFELD: Yes, the green slime. Yes.



JONES: It was just a cast of --



GUTFELD: Have you turned it off yet? No, you haven't. You're still here. That's hilarious. Don't go anywhere. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: We're out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thank you, Sandra Smith, Joey Jones, Joe Machi, Kat, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.



