'Gutfeld' on Biden’s first national strategy to promote gender equality

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Happy glorious Tuesday. Everyone. Boy, things are going great around here. It's day two of our amazing Halloween extravaganza. So before we get to the news, the next episode of our favorite sitcom awaits.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tonight's episode inside the writer's doom.



JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: So I was thinking. The show's just not as funny as it used to be making use more last. Anyone else agree?



JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: I think the show is funny it's ever been. If anything, there's too many laughs. Right. Free fruit.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hey, Fox and Friends called. Apparently someone murdered Brian Kilmeade and hung his body upside down in Ainsley Earhardt's office. We need to fill in for him.



GUTFELD: Applauding death. I always love a happy ending. So have you noticed how great things are going in America? Another massive caravan coming our way. Surging past Mexican forces and surging past Mexico in general. You know, I feel bad for Mexico. Imagine thousands of people apparently escaping a mortal hell and total desperation. And they enter your country and say, no, thanks. We'll keep going.



Mexico must feel like everyone's first wife. It is rude. It's like asking the maitre d' of a restaurant directions to another restaurant. It's like - - It's like going up to the hostess at Applebee's and saying, excuse me, do you know a place nearby that offers mainstream American dishes served in a casual dining atmosphere that offers pasta, burgers and delicious Riblet appetizers and no, not you. That's Mexico.



Everyone walking right on through like it's the hosiery department at Macy's. You always had to go through there to get to someplace good. It's more demoralizing than not getting a rose on the bachelor. Just ask Kat. But that's not the only problem. We don't just have inflation but apparently hyperinflation. I asked Larry Kudlow what hyperinflation was and he said, Greg, it's inflation but hyper. Then he punched me in the face because that's how he rolls.



Now we've covered the rising crime rates already the supply chain crisis continues to make lives hell, and then there's this.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Los Angeles and -- what am I doing here?



ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: Mr. President. Mr. President.



BIDEN: By the way, there's two famous guys in this audience here. Don't pay a sin.



The former general I keep calling him general. My -- visitvaccines.com, dot gov. Vaccines.com or text to -- text your ZIP code to 438829.



And I don't know. I guess it's two weeks or a week. I think I'm losing track of time.



GUTFELD: So are we. That instills confidence but it raises the question. How can you be lost in thought when you have no thoughts? Yes. We're in worse shape than Stelter after the holidays. Did you notice astrological sign is Eggnog? So what are our leaders focusing on right now? Terrible.



TYRUS, FOX NATION HOST: Cold blooded.



GUTFELD: Well, the Friday -- on this last Friday the White House released a 42-page plan to solve these very problems. I kid. It's to promote gender equality. Because that's the urgent problem and no, not just at home, but abroad. Yes, abroad. That's funny. A sexist would say, never mind the murder rate, the open border hyperinflation here at home, there's a hostess at the (INAUDIBLE) making three cents less than her male counterpart.



Thankfully, we've already been telling the Taliban to hire more women. But apparently this is to remedy an unequal playing field, one that has been worsened by COVID, which is such B.S. the smell of it should be seeping out of your T.V. So you want to talk COVID inequality? The global death rate for men from COVID is about 50 percent higher than women. That statistic were reversed. There would be marches.



And they'd be the kind of marches that the media would say don't spread COVID. But 50 percent, that means for every 10 women there were -- are 15 dead men who are men who croak. In America. 65,000 more men have died than women. I bet that's the first time you heard that. And probably the last. Because unlike me, gender equality only goes one way. If you're a woman who disagrees.



Try registering for the draft. Never mind industrial accidents and fatalities, the ravages of war, the obvious lifespan gaps. Men often get the shorter stick in life, but we aren't complaining. Women however, need a national strategy to fix something that does not rate compared to the issues that both genders face right now under Joe. It's like a doctor giving a patient with diabetes, a treatment for his dandruff.



But it's the same old stick as they ignore issues that affect all of us crime economy, education, flatulence on planes, cat. They chase the easy identity driven stuff, gender equity. Racial diversity. Stuff that helps no one but the diversity consultants. It's easy to do. And like Mayor Pete, you don't have to do any work. Telling the world, we're all sexist and bigots. It's free. It's the only plan the Democrats have that actually does cost nothing.



Biden and Kamala Harris, you remember her. She's the crazy lady that cackles like a Halloween witch in a haunted house. So they both -- they both wrote a letter together. She held the pen, claiming that rates of gender-based violence have risen significantly. Really, is that so? Well, maybe it's so because all violence has risen significantly. So they only admit that the violence has gone up if they can cherry pick the victims.



But gender based violence went up along with all kinds of violence. A rising tide of blood lifts all corpses. But at least we've heard from Kamala, she disappears more often than Jesse Watters when the dinner bill comes. Yes. He's cheap. Meanwhile, the turmoil we see crime, the overdoses, the mental illnesses, the sexual assault in Loudoun County. They pretend none of this exists, but fake problems they embrace. Why is that? Let's ask our angry white male.



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Wow, I had no idea men were in such trouble. We're graduating less. Earning less money and dying at faster rates. I guess on the positive side. Now we have a good excuse for all that heavy drinking we're famous for. Cheers guys.



GUTFELD: That makes sense. So as our leaders' virtue signal and solve nothing, our country rambles down in uncertain path. like my My Little Pony collection. It's weird and a little scary. We have leaders who deny what we see with our own eyes. And if we don't join their phantom crusades, we are called racist or sexist or worse Trump supporters. They've expanded the meaning of white supremacist so much that it even includes black moderates.



And they'll fill me in the bathroom if you disagree, and not for the normal reasons people get filled in bathrooms. Fact is we are in tough times but only -- the only jobs Democrats create our diversity and inclusion departments that divide and exclude. Weird. It would be nice to stop them. But they're all flying to another global warming summit in Scotland.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's so conservative, his kids' names are life liberty and Latin. American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp. You'll believe his comedy is subjective once you've been subjected to his comedy. Writer and comedian Joe DeVito. She carves out pumpkins like your ex-boyfriend. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. And Paul Bunyan is dressing up as him for Halloween. My massive sidekick and the NWA World Television Champion, Tyrus.



So, Kat, you are still a woman right?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Yes.



GUTFELD: OK. So as a male talk show host talking about this topic I read the regulations and it says I should go to you first.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: So are you obsessed with it gender inequality?



TIMPF: Well, no, but you missed something.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like, you know, you know, women live longer but they also age faster. Like in the eyes of society. Like, as you know, Greg, it is my birthday week.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.



TIMPF: Right? It's my -- thank you. I was born, OK. It's my birthday week. And so I'm turning 33. A 33-year-old, you know, it's not the same as a man turning 33. Like a 33-year-old man is like a young guy with his life ahead of him. Turning 33 as a woman, people are already saying stuff to me, like, you look great for your age. That's not a compliment.



GUTFELD: It isn't.



TIMPF: No, because it's just saying you look a lot less close to death than you actually are. Just telling me I look like (BLEEP) it's a lot nicer. So there's worse things about being a woman but like, I don't like hate men.



GUTFELD: Thank God for that. That's a low bar. Matt, welcome to the show. Do you think this is a distraction on purpose or do they really believe this is the relevant urgent matter that they have to go after right now?



MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: I give up. I don't know what they're thinking. I don't know. You see all these basic problems that people have?



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: And, you know, they've been really helping women around the globe. I think of all those Afghan women, they've really been helped that recently. That was a real good one. And I guess they're going to create kind of like an even playing field amongst the genders which they don't even believe in.



GUTFELD: Right.



SCHLAPP: By, you know, making sure that men keep dying of COVID by keeping Tony Fauci in charge of the whole thing.



GUTFELD: There you go. Yes. I didn't -- by the way. I didn't even know those stats until I like looked them up this morning. And I mean, I thought it would be like, OK, slightly, like, you know, maybe there's a three percent. 50 percent globally, that seems to me, Joe, like a pretty big story that someone like you in a tasteful beard would be interested in.



DEVITO: Yes. Well, I think a lot of it is because men don't complain about these things. And personally, I'm trying to change that by complaining constantly.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: Everything. Yes. Yes. It's a scary to see that these -- this is the kind of distract -- I mean, of course, they're creating a distraction from the buffoons, I haven't charged but look at Pete Buttigieg didn't go to work for two months. He was home breastfeeding, and no one even noticed he was gone.



GUTFELD: I know. That's true.



DEVITO: You know.



GUTFELD: Chest feeding.



DEVITO: Yes (INAUDIBLE) well, but -- and I look at that, like that shows you that he -- not only is he not up to the job, his job might not be that important.



GUTFELD: Right.



DEVITO: I know, if my super puts up a sign that says back in five minutes, the entire apartment building collapses.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: He's got to -- he's a guy who knows how to do things. These are people who don't know how to do anything. And somehow they're in charge. It's really, really scary.



GUTFELD: Well, it's scary, because of the 10 percent of the -- of the day that they're supposed to be working, even just working 10 percent is destructive. So, I just rather have them do nothing. But unfortunately, they're flying to Scotland for climate change. They're sending so many people to Scotland. It's amazing. The numbers. And I don't know -- to get out -- I mean, to get out of the United States, I guess. Tyrus, where do you sit on this particular issue?



TYRUS: I still sit where the hell I want to. You know, I'm glad that you brought this stat up because, man, we have to start being more equal. No, I'm serious. Because these deaths are exactly the reason why. The next time you hear a sound downstairs, honey, your turn. You know, like we have been -- men have been convinced. Who runs into the fire to save the baby? The guy. Someone breaks in the house, the guy.



Hey, COVID out there. But I really want my ice cream. Who goes to get it? The guy. So of course we get killed more because we get talked into stuff. And then the -- and if we question that they're like, really? I thought you were a real man. And we fall for this all the time. So I would just like to say, fellows, let's start sharing the wealth. Next time we hear a loud noise in my house, I'd be like, you're up dear.



You know, and the other thing -- and Buttigieg's defense, it takes about two months to get a breast pump on a man to get milk out. It's a long process. So have some decorum and respect.



GUTFELD: That's true. I think you owe him an apology.



TYRUS: Yes. That's going to take a while.



GUTFELD: Yes,



DEVITO: I think -- I think Tyrus makes a good point. That's why there's no female version of when people say man up.



TYRUS: Yes, no, because they're too smart.



DEVITO: Yes.



TYRUS: Women are too smart. Let the big dummy do it.



DEVITO: Exactly.



TIMPF: I don't do anything. I don't do anything. I don't even clean.



GUTFELD: I am -- we're -- I feel that we are in danger of turning this into an encounter group. Right?



TYRUS: No, we've tried interventions with you, it doesn't work.



GUTFELD: That is true. All right. Up next Webster's label Chappelle a bully and demand he be canceled bully.



GUTFELD: They want to control his thinking. But Dave Chappelle isn't blinking. The comedian sticks to his guns defending free speech, comedy and fun. In a new video he's addressing the protests over his new stand up special and his comments about the transgender community. That's after Netflix employees staged a walkout last week which was attended by tens of people. I've seen more people in hammers hot tub, plus a few animals.



I wonder, it's been said in the press that he was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and he refused.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DEVITO: Oh, well, so far. We've heard from people who can't take a joke. Now we've heard from somebody who can't tell one. She's (INAUDIBLE) yes, you know, when her special came out, they actually tried to say, oh, no, no, this is a different kind of comedy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: And I had all these messages people were sending me saying comedy doesn't have to get laughs, comedy doesn't have to be entertaining. Yes. And finally, I had to block Joe Machi.



GUTFELD: By the way -- well, never mind. I was going to make a very disgusting joke. But I'm not --



DEVITO: I'll just say one more thing about this Netflix protest, and I knew it was going to be -- there were so few people there. They weren't even worried about COVID rules.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: It was like a dozen people. And you can tell because the cameras --



DEVITO: If were any closer those cameras would be performing colonoscopy. So don't fall for what they're saying. This is not -- they don't represent a large group of any people. Let alone this community they're talking.



GUTFELD: Yes. That is so true. Whenever you see any kind of news story where the cameras close up for a group that tells you there's no group. Tyrus, I -- is this all part of a brilliant rollout of his special? He actually turned his adversaries into publicists. I mean, so many people now know more about this than anybody.



TYRUS: You know, I would think maybe, but Chappelle is one of the -- is one of those brother's not driven by money and fame. He walked away from 50 million. So I can't see him putting himself through this, his family through this, just to get to watch because they're going to show up to watch. What I think needs to happen though, is some of us have to come forward. I think it's time I came forward. I wrote the jokes. I'm sorry. It was me.



I can't let Chappelle take all the heat anymore. I did it. So come get me. You know, they go after him so hard. And they push so hard that he was this, you know, he was transphobic. And he was attacking people. And they tried to compare it to other things. And I --for one was like, well, when do I get my turn to complain about Dave Chappelle? All the light-skinned brother jokes he's made over the years?



I always tell him how handsome we are, how we get the jobs and the girls. Like it's unbelievably upsetting. So maybe we should go. The only times he said the N word on T.V. Why are we not getting him? Oh, because he's black. He gets a pass. No, sir. So let's just give me my platform so we can go after him. And another thing, which is really great and I wish, you know, when you talk about a group being or a group coming after you as the people who are saying that, you know, it's causing hate.



I -- one of the things that I always enjoyed about when they had clan meetings, at the end of every clan meeting after they talked about getting rid of all the darkies from the neighborhood. Usually, it was more to kind -- come up with the end to discuss the scholarship funds that they set up for all the minority children so they can get a good education afterwards. Because that's literally what Dave Chappelle did to the gentlemen or -- to the woman, sorry, that passed away.



He got a scholarship for her children -- for her children. But that's normally what you do when you want to hate a group is you pay for their kids to go to college.



GUTFELD: Yes, That's what he did. If he -- if you watch the special that's what he ends up doing. Matt, what do you -- what do you make over this?



SCHLAPP: I don't know. I just feel like the only good thing about Chinese corona and a pandemic is that a lot of us watched a lot of television.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: And we -- the -- all these controversies came out about what's on and what's not on, and all, you know, know what the best T.V. show of all was or whatever for those of you who have kids? We got to listen to what's going on in their school in the classrooms.



GUTFELD: Right.



SCHLAPP: Oh my god.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: That's why this fire storms going on in Virginia. And I say to Dave Chappelle, and to you. It's nice to have comedy that's funny.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: I think if the country could laugh a little bit, maybe we can all get a little better mood.



GUTFELD: Yes. And it's good -- it's good that you have somebody uncancelable, Kat, like him. He's got the money. He's got like -- what he's doing is what Jerry Seinfeld should have done. Other people who are worth half a billion dollars, but he's actually doing it to protect people who could be canceled or doesn't have the money or the will.



TIMPF: Yes, I can't imagine having (BLEEP) money and never say (BLEEP) like why?



GUTFELD: But you just said it twice, and you don't have the money.



TIMPF: And I don't have that much money.



TYRUS: Must have a few money if you're going to drop the (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: -- and they don't anyway and it's also people -- I saw some columns about this. And, you know, he he's saying he only wants to meet with, you know, certain trans people. Like, oh, you mean he's treating trans people like individual? Like isn't that what -- he said the same thing, in the special like I would have trans friends if, you know, they're funny people, that we do that all the time with each other.



You're supposed to treat other people as individuals like regardless of gender, race, isn't that, you know, sexual? Isn't that we are -- what we are supposed to be doing?



GUTFELD: This is going to be the topic of our next block. About the idea that it's not about the identity block. It's about who are the jerks versus the non-jerks. That's that we should be segregating. We should be segregating the jerks for the jerks. Right?



SCHLAPP: I like it.



GUTFELD: All right. Up next. He couldn't say anything nice about Condoleezza Rice.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: She slammed CRT, and that didn't sit well with a loser from MSNBC. It's true. The first black female Secretary of State leaves a left-wing loser filled with hate. So, Condoleezza Rice stopped by "The View" recently, apparently, she must have lost a bet and condemn the teachings of critical race theory to children.



CONDOLEEZA RICE, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: One of the worries that I have about the way that we're talking about race is that it either seems so big that somehow white people now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past. I don't think that's very productive, or by people I feel disempowered by race. I would like black kids to be completely empowered to know that they are beautiful in their blackness. But in order to do that, I don't have to make white kids feel bad for being white.



GUTFELD: Now, hearing that should make anyone feel hopeful and inspired, so of course, lefties reacted like vampires in a holy water hot tub, which I happen to own, Matt. Take this one named it jackass, Toray, writing for (INAUDIBLE). Turay calls Condoleezza a soldier for white supremacy. According to him, "American history is a series of cycles where white people grow more powerful because of the legalized oppression of black people," legalized oppression. Looks like his history class has completely missed the Civil War. But I guess some people can't stand it when a successful black woman shares her opinion.



And her opinion that it would be great if we didn't pit children against each other based on race. But Toray is an irrelevant (BLEEP), whose parodying crap he already heard months ago about Larry Elder. But you know, I'm starting to think that maybe segregation isn't a bad thing, but only if we separate the (BLEEP) of every color from the nice people of every color. I would be for that, that's how a colorblind society should be, nice people here, (BLEEP) over there. And in that a-whole group, I bet Toray would find some new friends among those white racists who just like him, also hate black powerful, independent women.



GUTFELD: Is this a safe prediction Tyrus, that Toray would probably not engage you in the same manner that he engaged Condoleezza Rice. I mean, if he was on this show, and the topic was broached, do you think he might mean -- he might operate in the same vein with you? Or would he maybe think about it?



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know. But I would, before we even engaged, I would ask for a hug. I think it's important to hug it out.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Just make sure you're OK, bro. And then just --



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't think I've ever seen you hug anyone.



TYRUS: Yes, there's a reason for that. I don't know when to stop -- I hold an Apple, oh, sorry. I got that Lenny syndrome from (INAUDIBLE). I'm sorry, I broke the jerk from MSNBC. Greg, he don't move no more. He's not even -- your, your point was so on. There's an -- all I can really do is tag onto it, but he's so thirsty.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's what it is.



TYRUS: You know, and I say this to my homies all the time. It's not white people that are coming after your career or trying to destroy you, it's this brother. He can't get there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You know many hurdles that she went through from the time that she was young girl to get where she was. If there was anybody who has actual street cred to talk about racism and when Good for children would be, would be Condoleezza Rice. She's got a strong, at some point she might end up being the commissioner of the NFL. That's how powerful and smart she is. Oh, you laugh but it's true. Yes, it's funny. It's like if you know anything about her, she's football is her thing. And she sits with the NFL is think she could be the next commissioner of the NFL.



That's how good she is at telling it how it is. And for someone like this broke brother right here, Boone pinstripes, he would he do anything? You're going to call her a soldier? They don't have an army. Because if you -- if they really had an army, they'd be knocking on your door like what you do and putting the sister of black woman in charge of us just pinking us outside. It doesn't work like that. It's so great. You can say these things.



GUTFELD: He could probably break bread with white racists, given his mentality the way he thinks.



MATT SCHLAPP, FORMER WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL AFFAIRS: Yes, what I want to go back to what Tyrus said if there was a loud, scary noise the middle of the night, if it came down to these two, I have a feeling comedies going --



TYRUS: She would, yes.



GUTFELD: She is a --



TYRUS: While he texts about it.



SCHLAPP: Yes, exactly.



GUTFELD: That's about it.



TYRUS: I just tweeted.



GUTFELD: No, he'll write a five-page essay on why he didn't go downstairs because it was probably oppressive.



TYRUS: Yes.



SCHLAPP: Look, what, what, what's great about Dr. Rice is that at this moment when everything's racism, everything is about the left creating hostility amongst everybody they possibly could. I don't know how she is. She sat in that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: Studio at "The View," which is, you know, the special, takes a special kind of, I don't know --



TYRUS: She held the room.



SCHLAPP: Yes. And she held -- you know what she held? She held the country. I think it's two million views on that video already, everybody is thirsting for somebody to tell us. It's not all about races.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's a good thirst. Kat, have you ever met Toray? He did "Red Eye" once, I believe. And am I saying his name, right, does it matter?



TYRUS: I feel like that's the way you need to go with a Toray?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, I've never met him.



GUTFELD: OK.



TIMPF: No.



GUTFELD: No.



TIMPF: Anything else? What's an NFL Commissioner?



TYRUS: No, no, after the Red Sox --



TIMPF: Is that the same thing as Roger Goodell.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: OK. All right. Cool. Now that we've solved that --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Let me weigh in on what it means to be black in America.



And doing great.



No one more qualified than me. Yes, look, I mean, the whole point is she keeps she didn't say what he says that she said.



GUTFELD: Right. That's how it works.



TIMPF: So, I can weigh in on that.



GUTFELD: Yes, you can --



TIMPF: I can weigh in on that. Yes, you can weigh in on that. He said that, she said, we shouldn't be teaching history as it happened. We should be whitewashing it so that specifically white kids don't feel bad.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: She didn't say that. She said we shouldn't make white kids feel bad on purpose just because they're white, and we shouldn't make black kids feel disempowered, just because they're black. So, I think you know, it's always better to when you say someone said something to make sure they did.



GUTFELD: No, that's very true. He, he basically took the worst intention of what he thought he heard, right? That's what everybody does, though on Twitter too. It's like they, it's what they thought they heard. It's not what you said.



TIMPF: Why we're so brave?



JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: They come in with the argument ready, even if that wasn't what the other person said exactly. I have to say though, you have to hand it to white supremacy. It's the most diverse organization. It's got such known white supremacy, Condoleezza Rice. It's got Dave Chappelle. It's got Larry Elder.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: It's got, if you look at white supremacy, it has all these black people in it. It's got Asians.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEVITO: It's got some -- it's starting to look like a funk band from the 70s, where you had a black guy on bass and some women singing and you had a couple of Jewish guys playing in the horn section.



GUTFELD: Right. They see the sunshine --



DEVITO: Exactly.



GUTFELD: Coming up, they tried to stop him poking fun, and now his song is number one.



GUTFELD: Our Internet overlords are demanding we stop rapping let's go Brandon. Just days after Bryson Gray tweeted that his anti-Biden rap song "Let's Go Brandon" had been banned by YouTube for medical misinformation. It reached the number one spot on iTunes. Check it out.



If that's medical misinformation, it's a lot catchier than the Fauci documentary. Now, to be fair, the song did make other more controversial claims that I don't agree with like saying the pandemic isn't real. That's false. Dr. Fauci funded its creation in a lab.



But it's not like this would have been the only rap song on YouTube with claims that I don't agree with. And you probably agree, I mean, I certainly don't think all bitches are hoes. And just to be clear, vice versa. Vice versa, I learned that, Kat, in sexual harassment training.



But how did YouTube do on its mission to make sure no one would hear those claims? Well, not only did Gray song hit number one on Monday, but another anti-Biden's song titled "Let's Go Brandon" by Luis Alexander was at number three. It's another example of the Streisand effect where censoring something has the unintended result of making people ask, who is Barbra Streisand?



By Tuesday, Bryson's song was still at number one, and the other "Let's Go Brandon" had edged out Adele for the second spot in your face Cavuto. So, in other words, if YouTube wanted fewer people to hear the song would have been better off just funding an ad campaign for it instead. But in a perfect world, the whole top 10 would be filled with rap songs like this.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, my name is tiny D and I'm here to say. I fuss funky fresh rhymes in a major way. So, I'm white like Casper, got a dog named Jasper. If you don't think Beyonce fears me, go ahead and ask her. So, if you love Castro, stick with Jay-Z; but if you love your freedom pick Day-P. That's me.



GUTFELD: Tyrus --



TYRUS: Don't you dare. Don't you dare. How are you? No, no, no.



GUTFELD: All right, all right. Matt Schlapp, he's the whitest person --



TYRUS: Yes, let's start there and I'll bring it home.



GUTFELD: Matt, who's your favorite rapper and explain why?



SCHLAPP: I feel like Colonel Sanders, I don't know what to do.



GUTFELD: You're not a fan of rap music?



SCHLAPP: I love rap music, and I think one of the reasons that number one, I think Hunter probably purchased it several times, represent his whole way of being. Look, there is something strange about a president who got 85 million votes, the most votes ever, and people are spontaneously like, making up mocking cheers for him all over the country, and it becomes a number one song. I just --



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: I sensed. There's something rotten in Denmark. Sorry for the literary illusion there, Tyrus.



TYRUS: Not from Denmark. It's all good.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know, Denmark gets a bad rap by Shakespeare, don't you think Joe?



DEVITO: Of course.



GUTFELD: Yes. Let's do a whole hour on that. What do you think?



DEVITO: I think it's great to see the mockery, because the left hates mockery. And how do you not make fun of Joe Biden? I mean, it's so thin skinned, which is what happens after a facelift. Skin actually thins out. But think of how hilarious is just thinking back to last week on CNN, when he was in that weird fist clenched pose.



GUTFELD: Right?



DEVITO: He looks like someone who was on Family Feud, and just gave a terrible answer. Yes. And all the other Democrats had to say good answer, God answer before bad survey says, you're on your way old fart. Get out of there. So, I think we think we should mock all of our presidents, and he's a great one to start with.



GUTFELD: Absolutely. And the thing is, I mean, it's nice, Kat, that the conservatives or are actually kind of learning from their counterparts.



TIMPF: Yes, are they?



GUTFELD: Maybe. Going to interrupt something?



TIMPF: No, I just don't know if anybody's learning from anybody. But I don't -- it's just the censorship obviously doesn't work all the time.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because a lot of people have made careers off of being censored. I mean, if you look at someone like Dave Rubin, you look at it -- they, they don't care though. YouTube doesn't care about misinformation, because there's obviously tons of it, all of this. And basically, what the Internet is, they just care about acting as though they're trying to do something about the causes that they're supposed to.



GUTFELD: Nice use of the air quotes.



TIMPF: Thank you. I've been practicing it all day.



GUTFELD: Fantastic. Last Word, Tyrus. No?



TYRUS: You know what? It's not concert -- it's not conservatives. It's not --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: -- right wing guys. It is. People in the middle. Yes. who weren't political before that are looking at this going what? Oh, hell, no. Yes. You know, and maybe I'm wrong. Maybe the brother goes to -- I didn't seem to last conservative meeting, but you know, maybe he'll be there. But the point is, is that it's becoming, they're become becoming what the monster that they created in President Trump. This evil monster who's going to take everything away from you. It was just their reflection.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because he didn't take anything away from you. And now, they're doing it. And now we're seeing people who would never get in the fight are now getting in the fight.



GUTFELD: That's a good way to wrap it up. Up next, he's the reason other hosts saw. Meet the man who gave me my first job.



GUTFELD: I just get an addiction after reading his fiction. My next guest is an author whose new book explores China's role early in the pandemic. It's called, "Of Course They Knew, Of Course They." I'm assuming you die right after you say that. I also mentioned, I have to mention, he happens to be my former boss who hired me 15 years ago or so, which led to a show some would call "RED EYE." Yes, he gave me my start on TV, and he's finally ready to apologize --



JOHN MOODY, FORMER EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR FOX NEWS: To the whole world.



GUTFELD: Yes, please welcome Author and Former Executive V.P. for Fox News and Creator of "RED EYE" John Moody. Before I get your book, you hired me. What were you thinking?



MOODY: I was having a bad day. And no, look, somebody saw you acting up in London and brought the idea to me. They said, you know, this guy either needs to go to jail or to be put on television. And, and you know, the jails were all full in London, so we brought you over here.



GUTFELD: But did you expect "RED EYE" to be what it was? What it turned out to be? I don't think you expected it to be that way, did you?



MOODY: I think the fact that we had you on at 3:00 am might have had something to do with our confidence factor. But look, Greg, I mean, I have to say, first of all, thanks for having me here. But, but congratulations on all your success. "RED EYE" turned into something that other people have tried to emulate. They can't do it. And what you're doing now is just wild and crazy and wonderful.



GUTFELD: Thank you know. I never forget the first thing he said after I accepted the job. You said, get ready to lose all your friends. Yes, you said that to me and you were right.



MOODY: I was clairvoyant.



GUTFELD: So, tell me about the book. Obviously, it's a work of fiction, but it's like, it's basically what you would say ripped from the headlines, correct?



MOODY: Yes, there's a cliche for you. Like all the others you use. But no, look, I mean, I had a lot of time to look at 2020 and what was going on there. And there was some, some real intertwining events that were going on: the crazy spread of the pandemic. We weren't ready for it. We knew it came from China. But then we were told, don't call it the Wuhan flu it'll upset the Chinese, call it COVID because nobody knows what that means. We'll call it coronavirus, and the only people that got hurt from that were Mexican beer makers.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MOODY: You know, and, and then there were the social protests. And there's nothing wrong with social protest, as long as it remains peaceful and legal. If it starts to burn down police cars and blue stores, and it's no longer social protest.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MOODY: And the third was the wild and crazy election that we went through. You know, that the campaign, the mudslinging, the election, and then the post-election quibbles about what happened and what didn't happen. So, I tried to weave these threads together. And this is the book.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MOODY: And by the way, I mean, if for anybody still thirsting for a different thing as Matt Schlapp was just saying, try this you'll, you'll, you'll get Your thirst quenched.



GUTFELD: Can you just repeat the title and tell me what the title means to you?



MOODY: Yes, the title is "Of Course They Knew, Of Course They" knew refers to the Chinese and I just didn't have enough space on the cover to do the rest of the title there. So, people can make their own decision about what it means.



GUTFELD: Yes. So, anyway, where can people find the book?



MOODY: There are pornographic bookstores -- the usual suspects: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kindle, Nook and please if you go to an independent bookstore ask them to stock because we need to keep those guys in business.



GUTFELD: Yes. I it's a really fast read. You know, obviously you're a splendid writer. You are much like me because what began as a writer and but I'm better looking.



MOODY: But, but that's the only way we're the same, right?



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. John Moody, thank you for joining us.



MOODY: Thanks, Greg. I'll see you.



GUTFELD: Don't go away. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We're out of time. Thanks to Matt Schlapp, Joe DeVito, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, John Moody, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you America.



