‘Gutfeld!’ on Biden, 'woke' NYC Democrats

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Happy Thursday, everyone.



ANNOUNCER: "HUG YOUR THUG" with your host, Joy Behar.



GUTFELD: Yes, welcome to "HUG YOUR THUG", where victims and their victimizers come together to see who the real criminal is. I'm your host, Joy Behar.



First, let's address a socialist candidate for the City Council Tiffany Caban, who admitted, increase in violent crimes and shootings wants victims of violent crimes to work with their attackers in the name of restorative justice.



By the way, if you see a word in front of justice other than criminal, you know you're getting a dose of leftist nonsense. Legit justice requires law in order, something leftist hate more than soap and water.



Caban calls it a public safety plan. But for whom exactly? Bringing the victim together with the perp who brutally beats her? This is like the world's weirdest dating app. So, how did you two lovebirds meet? Oh, he pistol whip me under a bridge in Central Park, stole my purse, and then drove off in my car.



Caban calls it a public safety plan. That's about as safe as dining with the Taliban and asking for kosher options. That's about as safe as a second audition with Harvey Weinstein. That's about as safe as wearing a doughnut suit around Brian Stelter.



Obviously, this is meant to strip cops and courts of any authority and give more power to hard-left activists who never met a criminal they didn't like. Here is part of her proposal, "Example of Use: A person is beat up, suffers a broken rib, and is robbed of his wallet. First, his needs are heard and affirmed, and he works with trained staff to develop a services and healing plan."



First of all, thanks for assuming the gender of the crime victim. Shouldn't it be their wallet?



I would only hope that the victim fills out a pronouns worksheet while he's still bleeding in the street. It keeps going. "Then, when he is ready, he participates in restorative justice circles with the person who harmed him and their respective -- their respective support systems. He asked questions and gets answers, and they develop an accountability and consequences plan."



So, I'm supposed to develop an accountability and consequences plan with the low-life who flogged me with a car antenna, broke my eye socket, and stole my iPad? What do you want me to do next? Help him with his taxes? Work on his to-do list?



Hell, if I'd been mugged and beaten, my first question for my attacker would be, why aren't you in prison right now you --



But instead, here, you must work out the thugs' issues. After all, isn't it your fault for having that money that he wanted? He was just taking from one and giving it to another, you oppressor.



Sorry, the only restorative circle I want to see is that perp encircled by his victims. And they're restoring a beating on his ass. But here instead of putting the guy in prison, where he belongs, we make the victims his social worker.



How would this work out?



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



JOE MACHI, STAND-UP COMEDIAN: So, I'm your therapist today and I'm supposed to ask you how you feel.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK, I guess, I mean, I kind of tired. Hey, I know you.



MACHI: Yes, you mocked me in Central Park 30 minutes ago, you took my wallet, you broke my eye socket, and you cracked three of my ribs.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, no, that's right. My hand still really hurts from punching you.



MACHI: Well, I'm sorry about that. My facial bones are very pointy. Especially the ones you cracked.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: : It's OK. I forgive you. By the way, do you have any more money?



MACHI: I don't, you took it all. But, part of restorative justice, I'm here to find a solution for your punishment.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wait, punishment?



MACHI: Sorry, restorative healing. How do you think we should deal with you mugging me?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I mean, I still have headaches from all the high- pitched screaming you were doing when I was punching your eye socket.



MACHI: I'm sorry about that.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. All right. Well, I guess I'll see you in the park and make sure you have money next time.



MACHI: Sounds good.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



GUTFELD: The people pretending to fight for victims are actually destroying their rights and ruining the lives for everyone, except the rich will always remain unaffected.



Somehow I sense this will not lead to prison time, which of course is the real agenda. People like this nut bag believe we shouldn't have a criminal justice system, that no one should ever be arrested or incarcerated.



They see crime, even violent crime is basically a misunderstanding, driven by poverty, lack of education, and of course, racism.



For these crackpots, the real victims of crime are the criminals. The people they beat up were just instruments of their attacker's persecution. And probably deserve to be mugged because they have jobs or something.



According to the New York Post, district attorneys across the Big Apple last year declined to prosecute accused felons at nearly twice the rate of 2019. Letting more than 6,500 suspects off the hook. That's 17 percent. That's not a crime what is.



I guess that's one way to clear the docket. You can also reduce burglaries by leaving your money outside with a sign that says come and get it.



Meanwhile, is serial pervert, meaning a repeat pervert, not someone who has sex with a box of Frosted Flakes? Trust me, they're not that great. Oh, yes.



He's been repeatedly exposing himself to kids, but he keeps getting released from jail. Thanks to New York's lacks bail reform. Each time he gets arrested, he's out again in a flash.



The scum has exposed himself five times since the end of April. This guy spent so much time with his pants down in broad daylight, he has to put sunscreen on his junk. Five times he has done this. That's four more times in Jeffrey Toobin.



Two more exposures -- Two more exposures and he gets his own show on CNN.



According to the New York Post, this flashing freak keeps getting sprung because judges are largely barred from imposing bail on the misdemeanor charges. I bet those judges might feel differently if it was happening on their streets.



And where is the media on all this? Well, even as this summer has witnessed the spike in violent crimes, the major news networks have spent less than an hour in over three months, covering the crime waves that are ravaging 15 democratic-run cities.



Whatever happened to if it bleeds, it leads. Now, it's more like if the victim is a goner, it's a yawner. And why is that? Well, because the media shares the blame if they accurately covered crime, they'd be exposing their own culpability.



They push the funding of the cops, they demonized the police, and they defended riots. That's why you won't see any of this stuff. Instead, they're all going to go in on January 6th, pretending to care about those officers and those victims, and throw everyone else in prison. No restorative justice needed.



ANNOUNCER: Period!



GUTFELD: Welcome tonight's guest. She hosts the show after this one. So, for rating suffer, it's her fault. Host of "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" evil Shannon Bream.



He's an expert on finances and smoldering glances. Former director of the National Economic Council and host of "KUDLOW" on Fox Business, Larry Kudlow.



The only time he hears nice set is when he's selling encyclopedias door to door. Fox News radio host Jimmy Failla.



And she's like my grandmother's meatloaf, only tolerable when covered in gravy. Fox News contributor Kat Timpf. Wow!



Shannon, it's good to see you. People keep asking me if you're really evil or not.



SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE) to you?



BREAM: They asked me. They're like, what is Greg's obsession with you in your evilness? But I say, I speak for myself.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BREAM: Generally, people can see the darker side that I towed around with me.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes. No, no, you're an awful, awful evil genius.



What do you -- If you were the victim of a violent crime, would you want to work with the person who harmed you?



BREAM: Listen, if you've ever been that victim or somebody that you love, you know, the thought of even going to court and having to see this person in the courtroom, it is excruciating to think through that process.



Even if you want to help being part of prosecuting somebody. I think that that's asking a lot of victims. And I don't know why we would be giving deference to the person who allegedly committed the crime. Why are we so worried about their feelings?



GUTFELD: Yes.



BREAM: And making sure this kind of works for everybody. If I -- if I get to pick their punishment by sitting there across from them? Sure. Then, I'm in.



GUTFELD: Yes, you're absolutely right. I'd make it very, very physically painful and very slow. But you raise a good question to Larry.



What is it about criminals that is so appealing to the left? All those stories in there, all were connected by that one thing, diminishing of the victim and a preference for those who victimized



LARRY KUDLOW, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: I think it's unexplainable and explicable because this is woke gone wild. And --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Who? A DVD? I think nobody buys DVDs anymore. That's a Fox Nation special.



KUDLOW: But nothing happens because it's woke on wild. There's no gender. You don't see anything.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KUDLOW: That's the beauty of it actually. It covers everything imaginable.



Look, defund the cops defund the police, not enough. No bail, not enough. Let them out every time, not enough. Now, we got to sit with them not in the courtroom, but presumably across the table.



Social workers, good, therapists, good police, not good. I think this whole leftist culture of woke every time you think they've gone too far, they go further. It's a mockery, they're being laughed at. The tide is turning because this stuff is so awful. The woke crowd is like a stock looking for a bottom and they cannot find one.



GUTFELD: Speak -- speaking of looking for a bottom -- Jimmy --



BREAM: Ouch.



GUTFELD: Jimmy, I feel like we need new prisons like you need a new wardrobe.



JIMMY FAILLA, FOX NEWS RADIO HOST: Oh, I will -- I have a theory. Can I just -- can I throw this out to you?



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: I have a theory you actually love my fashion, but you're jealous because it doesn't come in kid sizes.



I owed you one, I owed him one.



GUTFELD: Oh, that was good.



FAILLA: I owed you one.



GUTFELD: And I'm glad you came locked and loaded. You knew I was going to say something.



FAILLA: I did.



GUTFELD: That's with those boots.



FAILLA: It had -- it was well deserved.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: Here is the problem in America right now. We don't have a crime problem, we have a stupid problem. I say this all the time. We have stupid people that got elected and convinced other stupid people that the cops are a bigger threat to the community than the criminals.



And when you reduce it to issues of race, what they're completely omitting is a crime is not an issue of black or white, it's an issue of right or wrong. And woke politics often time make you overlook right or wrong. And it's gotten us to such a bad place here in New York.



You know, we have these famous they're called walking tours?



GUTFELD: Right?



FAILLA: They're not called running tours, because you might get mugged. You got to wrap it up fast. Lace them up kids. We're going to see the statue, the mess.



GUTFELD: You come up with that joke in the tanning bed?



FAILLA: Oh, Greg got (INAUDIBLE). It's going to be a chippy show. That's why he's the king of late night.



KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think that's a self-tanner.



GUTFELD: Yes. I don't know what it is.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: You know, Kat, I -- this is a tiny point. But I'm wondering if you caught this. When they had that example of the criminal or the crime victim, right, in that restore in her plan. They made it a male victim. I felt like because if they had used a female victim to a violent crime and having you first sit with a thug, they would have been laughed out of the room.



So, because that's -- I mean, that's the one thing they just -- they just shied away from, because no -- could you imagine anybody forcing a woman to sit down with her rapist or somebody who beat her up?



TIMPF: Right, but this would.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And the craziest thing to me is for years and years and years, the left was obsessed with no blaming the victim.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: And everything was blaming the victim. If you, for example, offered advice for how women can stay safe, then you're blaming them. If they don't do that, then it's their fault that something bad happens to them.



This is literally victim-blaming as a policy.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Because it's saying if you meet with this team, you'll know what to say.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So, if you just said other things, you wouldn't have gotten, you know, beaten with a tire iron, right?



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Or if you don't, then they'd still go through the court system, then they're blaming the victim for the punishment. This person had to go to prison and suffer because you wouldn't sit down with them.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: It's like victim-blaming a double in terms of a policy.



GUTFELD: Yes, it was -- it also -- the criminal gets to show up with his side.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: So, you're going to be intimidated. Not only that the criminal is going to know more about you.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: This is -- that -- you know, what this reminds me, this reminds me of certain backward countries that force the rapist and the victim to marry, you know, after a wage of -- now, you have to marry, and say, that's considered the punishment.



KUDLOW: I thought Afghanistan was the b block (PH).



GUTFELD: Yes. Was it Afghanistan? I can't remember.



KUDLOW: But this woman, Caban?



FAILLA: Yes, yes.



KUDLOW: Whatever her name is, she will be a natural on the city council.



FAILLA: Right?



GUTFELD: Of course, she's going to win.



KUDLOW: They are all -- they are all crazy people, they are all socialists, and they have all these weird ideas. Here is another weird idea. I've just got to inject this. OK?



GUTFELD: Yes.



KUDLOW: Today, the city fathers, the education department backed by the teachers' union has decided, Greg, there's no more honor roll in schools.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Right.



KUDLOW: Now, I'm sure you are on the honor roll when you're in K through 12, someplace, one year?



GUTFELD: Yes.



KUDLOW: One semester, got to be?



GUTFELD: Yes, I was.



BREAM: He was -- he was on the list. He was an A-list.



GUTFELD: I must have been, I just don't remember.



KUDLOW: But you get a trophy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KUDLOW: Everyone gets a trophy for showing up to school. There's no honor roll, there is no merit, there is no motivation, there is no incentives. The teachers are ruining the city, just like these crazy socialists are ruining the city.



Crime in education man? That's the heart of the city. And they're just throwing it away.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BREAM: Well, and it's not just here. I mean, we covered last night. Out in San Francisco, they're paying people on a pilot program not to shoot other people.



GUTFELD: Right.



BREAM: And they're also in California talking about paying people not to do drugs. Every time you show up and you don't get a positive test, they put money on a little card for you, and you get it at the end of the program.



We're paying people not to shoot people and we're paying people not to take drugs. I mean, this are just (INAUDIBLE) ideas.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: So, which I get back pay on that?



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: And one note, in that -- that's not as out here as it sounds. In New York, we're actually paying Mets fans not to shoot themselves.



GUTFELD: There you go.



KUDLOW: No honor roll.



GUTFELD: Yes. By the way, if you look -- if you try to find any research on recidivism, on how to -- how to rehabilitate a violent felon, good luck. Because it's like a 90 percent recidivism rate, which means you can't be done -- which means you need prisons. Maybe, privatized a prisons. You're not supposed to have fun in there. The prisons are for us and not them.



OK. Up next, Don Lemon defense Joe Biden's rear end.



GUTFELD: Does Don Lemon not mind leaving Americans behind? Around 27 students from elementary to high school age are still stranded in Afghanistan, unable to get out during the frenzied evacuations. Setting the record for the world's worst field trip.



But they're enrolled in the California public school system. So, maybe this is a step up. I kid.



The school district says some of them might be on their way back, but they've been unable to reach them in the last few days.



But President Biden is one person who can go home again. An A.P. White House reporter tweeting that Biden will spend the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, making it his 11th times since his inauguration.



I'm sure Joe's working round the clock to get those students home, so, he can sniff their hair.



Meanwhile, CNN is already finding unique and innovative ways to add race to the story. The network points two concerning trends on online platforms used by white supremacist groups, framing the activities of the Taliban as a success.



And they cite one post to back up their claim. It's a trend, and they couldn't even cite two posts.



Yet, while the threat of Islamic terror rises, CNN is of course worried about the white supremacists down the streets. Then, there's Don Lemon, who's had it with all the criticism Joe's been getting.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, HOST CNN: And people should stop beating up on the administration so much, because no matter how it ended, everyone wasn't going to be happy with the way it ended.



I think the administration is getting beaten up on this a little bit too much. We can't get them all out in five minutes. You can't get them all out yesterday. I think that we should stop all, you know, running around like, oh my gosh, I can't believe we left so many people behind. We don't know if we left them behind yet.



(CROSSTALK)



CHRIS CUOMO, ANCHOR, CNN: I know, but here is the one thing that you're forgetting.



LEMON: We don't know yet.



CUOMO: I hear you. But Don, it's easy to be level-headed when nobody's chasing you with a machete.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Good point. That's an interesting standard that Don Lemon just embraced. Don't say anything if you don't know all the facts. But if Lemon followed his own advice, his show would be two hours of silence, which, you know, might help him in the ratings, because he's getting shellacked by some newcomer, Larry.



KUDLOW: Yes.



GUTFELD: I don't know his name.



KUDLOW: Yes.



GUTFELD: But I hear he's very good-looking.



KUDLOW: Yes. Yes.



GUTFELD: Should he be -- should Joe still go -- be going back to vacation? I mean, you know, if -- with president, you're not really ever on vacation. Right? Well, I mean, unless you're Joe Biden, then you're on a permanent vacation.



KUDLOW: Yes, I mean, that's closer to it. He can run but he can't hide from all this. Sure, he can go to Delaware. He can also go to Fort Dix, or Fort Bliss, where all these refugees are. And that's really the heart of this story.



As soon -- you know, the catastrophe and the blunder. You think it's so bad, it can't get any worse. And then you read about this. The people who are supposed to bring out Americans, translators that are allies, they're still there behind enemy lines, essentially being held hostage.



Then you got 100,000 people come into this country, no one knows who they are. No one knows where they're going to go. No one knows what their health is. No one knows whether there even terrorists or not? Why are they here? And the ones that are supposed to be here still over there.



GUTFELD: Right. That --



KUDLOW: Now, that Biden's got to -- he's got to confront that. This story is not going away.



GUTFELD: Yes, not -- none were vetted. And yet, the people you know that we're supposed to be are crazy.



It's -- quick -- Kat, why is -- why is the media making this about race?



TIMPF: It's you got to give points for creativity.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like, how was this suicide bombing white people's fault? I mean, it's creative. I am also super bothered by Don Lemon's comments, saying, look, it happened. It's -- this war was like a decade-long disaster full of lies.



And when bad things happen, there needs to be accountability so that more bad things don't happen. This idea that, well, it happened, let's move on. It's like a plague on our society in so many ways.



It's like also, you know, those -- there's -- we all have friends like that, right? Who are like, well, whatever, like, you know, yes, good, yes. Whatever, you know, no regrets. Like it's better to be absolutely ridiculous and absolutely boring. It's like -- no, like it would be way better if you didn't throw up me in the taxi ride home, Rebecca. Like, you need to take accountability for yourself.



GUTFELD: True is Rebecca, really.



FAILLA: Yes. True story because I was the cabbie.



TIMPF: Yes.



FAILLA: Instead of (INAUDIBLE).



GUTFELD: Calm down, Kat.



TIMPF: You know, I never will.



GUTFELD: Shannon, you know what I -- what I always find interesting is that the idea that like we can work with the Taliban, it's like how we work with the Taliban when we can't work with MS-13 or the Bloods and the Crips.



Like we're talking essentially, about a gang, not a government with these tribal rivalries. We're talking about really dealing with the gang.



BREAM: Yes, the -- a murderous gang.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BREAM: And a gang that treats women like pieces of meats, essentially. It's difficult to see how our core beliefs and tenants could actually line up with any group like that. And everybody's making this, will the enemy of your enemy could be your friend?



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Right.



BREAM: Argument with ISIS-K and all that kind of stuff. But still, do we want to be in bed with a group that is this brutal and disgusting? I think we can do better. And I think we can -- we, as a world superpower, with a moral high ground, I think can do better.



But when you see Don Lemon there saying, everybody is hysterical, they just need to calm down. We'll ask 13 service members.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BREAM: And I think Americans are hysterical to some extent about that.



And two, we think about if this happened to the last administration, who would be hysterical? Don Lemon.



GUTFELD: Of course, you -- and remember, he was not hysterical when there was looting or arson or anything. Remember he -- I went out to dinner. Remember when he? I went out to dinner -- had a great dinner in New York, I was recognized? You know, you remember that?



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: It's the same mentality, Jimmy. You buy it?



FAILLA: No. It drives me crazy, because to your point, he spent four years howling about fake scandals. What?



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: With Russia.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: Yelled about Russia for four years. This is a real scandal. And let's not forget where we are in the scandal right now. We still have Americans stuck in Afghanistan, we still have a Reuters transcript where the president is encouraging the Afghan President to shoot a propaganda video to prop up the effort against the Taliban, knowing it's falling in real-time.



In a more honorable America, his own party would drag him out. That being said like I like that he's going on vacation, because the further he is from the Oval Office, the better at this point.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: But the one thing I don't want to see this time is I hate when they show those bike riding videos. Because they depress you as an American, because you see the three people coming with him to make sure he finds the way back. And that's not the image of strength I want us projecting to the world, you know.



KUDLOW: But -- so, Don Lemon is not going to make the honor roll. There's no question.



GUTFELD: Yes, the honor roll.



KUDLOW: But I will say Joe Biden cannot run away from this. He cannot hide. I don't care whether he's in Delaware or Washington or Camp David or whatever. This is a terrible stain on America's honor and his credibility around the world.



And Shannon is right. We've lost lives, there probably more coming.



GUTFELD: It just think about this. If Donald Trump had won reelection and had left the Afghan translators behind --



KUDLOW: Right.



GUTFELD: Would accuse him of racism? So, they would -- that's exact -- CNN would go that right, he doesn't like brown people. That's what they would say. That's exactly what they would say.



FAILLA: Oh a million percent.



GUTFELD: Up next, the liberal media pounced when Rogan's COVID was announced.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: He didn't go along with orthodox views so they gloat over his COVID news. This week, Joe Rogan massively popular and massively muscled, podcast host informed fans he contracted COVID and has quickly recovered.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE ROGAN, PODCAST HOST: I got up in the morning got tested. And turns out, I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink got all kinds of meds, monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-pak, Prednisone, everything, and I also got NE-D drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. And so, here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: not listed 40 milligrams of DMT in three to four cancer (INAUDIBLE). Now, the Rogan story has gotten widespread media coverage, far more coverage than how small the risk COVID posses for young people. And you got places like CNN, jealous that Rogen often has more influence than they do piling on. They don't like his dangerous ideas about free speech, exercise and God forbid cracking jokes, so they use his COVID regimen to make him look like a loony. Meanwhile, when Joe tells them to eat bugs, it's only to win prizes, unlike CNN.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you ready?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cheers.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Actually, I'm less scared of this. OK.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, the crunch.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's like a wing hanging on to my mouth.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Yes, you're the network that is scolding everyone else on health practices.



LARRY KUDLOW, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL OF THE UNITED STATES: That is grotesque.



GUTFELD: It is. The irony here is that Rogan is in better shape than 99 percent of the media. The other one percent, Rogan's not in better shape than, as you can see, my abs are superior as are my packs, my bis, and my tris. But you know, Joe, keep lifting, one day you'll get there. Don't hold your breath, at least not while you have COVID.



Shannon, Shannon, Shannon, should this even be a story? Or is it a story because he's so influential?



SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I didn't know what was under there.



GUTFELD: Under what?



BREAM: Under your shirt? I saw that.



GUTFELD: I tried to keep it covered up, because if I walked around the building like that, there would be like mass hysteria. People would go -- women would be dropping like pigeon poop from the sky.



BREAM: It's hard to get any work done when you look like that. Um, listen, not surprised. I almost think because he's been pushing back and asking questions and wanting more details and data behind the CDC and FDA stuff that I almost feel like people get a little gleeful like, did you hear Joe Rogan has COVID?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, exactly.



BREAM: They want to, you know, they kind of want to do a little dance. And I think the fact that he used all these different things, which different doctors need to advise you on your own situation, and that he's back so quickly. It's almost like they're upset.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BREAM: They're disappointed that he recovered so well so quickly.



BREAM: Yes, why didn't he suffer his penance for being you know, outside what is acceptable? You know, Jimmy, you probably go to the gym a lot, right?



JIMMY FAILLA, COMEDIAN: Jim's Bar and Grill.



GUTFELD: Yes. You don't wear your prom jacket. It is a prom jacket.



FAILLA: I'm going to listen, I'm going to take.



GUTFELD: Everybody knows somebody like Joe, right? Into supplements and substances. He dipped -- so, he -- like he's in total shape, but he also does all the other stuff to get himself an edge.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: So, I'm not surprised that this is what he did. I mean.



FAILLA: Well, that's the part that drives them crazy is he's actually drawing exposure to the fact that certain people are less susceptible to the virus.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: Certainly, his demographic. We know what the targeted priority should be, elderly people with underlying health conditions, morbidly obese people -- hey, everybody. And we should be targeting them a little bit more aggressively. And to Shannon's point, they are kind of rooting against him.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: Refutes the, the, the narrative. The thing that drives me crazy, is the coronavirus is a rare instance of common cause. And what I mean is that's something that attacks indiscriminately regardless of how you vote, it's one of those rare instances like a September 11th, where you're supposed to put the politics aside, because it's an all hands on deck moment. But we've spent more time fighting each other than fighting the virus. To that point, I'm probably not as thrown as I should be. Because I'm a comic and it's what 11:30 on a Thursday night. Right now, I know 100 guys catching a virus in the Laquinta Hotel, somewhere on the road. So, I can't get that worked up.



GUTFELD: Kat, what do you make of this I told you so kind of, you know, inclination.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it's like told you so like he didn't, like die. Like, he felt like a little sick for three days. I was like, I told you, it's like, yes. But he's easy, you know, because he questions things. It's easy for people to hate him. They want to see him fail. And they also hate him, I think, because he, you know, made $100 million for talking.



KUDLOW: That's right.



TIMPF: Which is like twice as more as I make.



KUDLOW: 100 million from Spotify. That's a big thing.



TIMPF: For talking, for getting high and talking, which is everyone's dream. I know it's my dream, as I would assume. So, people, if they're successful, they're jealous. So, they want to try to find things. Oh, he said this. He said that. That's not OK. That's not OK. Aha, you got COVID? It's like, yes, and he's fine, because he's in shape.



GUTFELD: Spotify? Is that a radio for dogs?



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Larry, this, the lady makes a good point.



KUDLOW: She's on, that's an honor roll.



GUTFELD: But what, you know, what Rogan did about what the reason why it's his story is so great is that he took a risk on himself. Like, I'm not like that I like having a job. I like getting a paycheck. I don't like all of a sudden walking out and deciding that it's up to me to figure out what I got to do. And there are very few people that do that. And he did it.



I mean, he said, he didn't expect this to happen. He started a podcast. And because he talks for three hours and lets people talk and talk about whatever they want, and he goes outside the mainstream, he became phenomenally successful and it hasn't even gone to his head. That's what's so interesting.



KUDLOW: I think those are all really important points. But I think getting $100 million contract with Spotify is a really important point.



GUTFELD: Coming up is social media to critical of all things political?



GUTFELD: Can social media removed the dangers of nasty comments from strangers? And has Facebook finally sick of fights over politics. This week, Facebook confirmed plans to reduce political content and user's news feeds. It's apparently part of a gradual effort to make interactions less contentious and return to the true purpose of Facebook: seeing which of your friends from high school got fat. Meanwhile, Twitter a platform where I have three times as many followers as Kat Timpf, is launching something called safety mode.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A tweet starts a conversation, but sometimes replies lead to dogpiling and harassment. So, we're testing safety mode. A new feature that helps you auto-block spamming or abusive replies. So, you can get back to the conversation. Safety mode beta testing today.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: When safety mode is on you can temporarily block someone for using harmful language or hurtful replies, which you could do, already do permanently. So, you can safely blather away without your precious opinions being questioned in public. It's kind of like being a college student. But accounts that frequently interact will not be auto-blocked, which means I can continue tweeting Kilmeade about his ill-fitting toupee.



Alright, is this a good thing or a bad thing? Like to be able to shield yourself from negativity, could that -- I mean, I actually think this might be helpful because Twitter and social media tends to dial stuff up, they dial the anger up and they don't dial it down.



FAILLA: Well, that to this point. I don't think they care. I think this is posturing because they want to look like they care about how social media affects society. I think if they cared how they affected society, they would cease to exist immediately. Because social media is the ruination of everything.



GUTFELD: Right?



FAILLA: There is a value that being said in negative comments, you know, we talked about in the age of, you know, everybody trying to be a little more tolerant, a little bit nicer. We did away with what? You read these studies where 40 percent of elementary school kids are obese, and they're not doing anything about it because they don't know they're obese. Like that's what happens when you eliminate bullying.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: You know what I mean. Back in the day, a bully would have told those fat little kids to pull it together, and we wouldn't have an obesity epidemic. You know what I mean, Gutfeld? So, I think you should just let it rip. It's only words.



You know, if social media wanted to help the country, if there was one thing to restrict, restrict, because it's a holiday weekend: driving selfies with couples because everyone posts that selfie, the second they pull out of the driveway. If they cared, wait 20 minutes show us the fight at the Lincoln Tunnel. I want that selfie. I'll like it. I'll share it.



GUTFELD: It's a good point. Kat, you -- how do you moderate the, the conflicts on Twitter? You don't go there as much?



TIMPF: No, I don't. I can't look at it really. It's a lot of like grandma's saying that I'm loud and annoying. And my inner monologue already tells me that, and then grandpa's saying they want to do like really gross such stuff to me in detail. And I'm like, does your wife know you're out here? That's why she hates me. Like, the mean stuff isn't as bad as the stuff where it's like, that's lotion in the basket type nice.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And then, like, it is nice because the divorced middle-aged women, they like me. And they say like, you go girl, and I like them. But I have to wade through all the other stuffs. I just don't look at it. I just don't look at it, because I already know what it is. That's how it would be distributed if I looked at it right now.



GUTFELD: But the problem is, there's part of us that gets that needs to know if something bad is being said.



TIMPF: Well, you just know that there is.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's, that's the cure. That is the cure, is know that there's always somebody saying something bad about you, Shannon, especially you.



BREAM: Well, it's you. It's Greg Gutfeld. Anyway, I saw --



GUTFELD: I walked right into that.



BREAM: I saw, he set me up. I saw that Facebook thing is that they're going to tamp down some of the political posts that we don't need to be saying -- listen, you've made a life choice. If you're still posting about your politics on Facebook, you know that there are people you're never going to talk to you again, in your family and your friends. Maybe that's your strategy. Like I'm done with you in my life to get you to post about my stuff. You can unfollow me.



You know people are going to continue how these squabbles, but as long as people feel like they can sit from at home and attack you without you knowing them or having any relationship with them, this stuff is going to continue. I got one of those e-mails about do you want to participate in the safe mode trial thing? And like this is like Karen's dream come true, right? Because you could report everybody, even people that have good relationships in conversation with.



TIMPF: Well, you know what's my favorite? Is the person who comments under every single one of your posts on every platform? Nobody cares what you have to say.



GUTFELD: Except for you. I do, I defend people on Twitter. Because the reason is, is that if that's their only outlet, then that like they don't have TV shows and radio shows, and weird jackets. They're like, you know -- a friend of mine made a really interesting point that our government is now social media, because everything that makes a big splash on social media impacts our government. It's like it's above our government now, like, you know, the people in the White House are looking how things trend on Twitter and Facebook.



FAILLA: Totally.



KUDLOW: I think people -- so many people though, they go on Twitter. I did Twitter for years, and then I stopped doing it. They just want to bring you down, they just want to bring the country down. It's all negativism. And what these guys are saying that Facebook, they're going to make it better and they're going to make it more moderate. This is the crowd that will let the Taliban post but will not let President Trump post. I have a problem with that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KUDLOW: This is also a crowd that knows when the Republicans take Congress next year, their liability shield Section 230 is gone up in flames, finally, because they've been acting like editors and publishers all along and they do not deserve that. And once that liability shield is gone, then they're going to go straight but I don't believe a word of it right now and I won't buy it.



GUTFELD: Before we go, I have to say though, that I've spent so much time talking about how social media dials up the friction among us. So, like if we, we get an argument or anything if you go to Twitter, they make it worse and they mean to us. It's like this inflammatory response.



FAILLA: They can incentivize conflict.



GUTFELD: Yes. So, if they -- what if they actually realize that and this is the remedy? I don't know if we can fault them yet for trying.



KUDLOW: It's always negative.



TIMPF: Yes, it's never --



KUDLOW: It's always negative.



TIMPF: And it's also scorched earth, it's never just oh, I disagree with that. It's I used to like you, and then you said this, and now I hate you. You should be fired.



FAILLA: I apologize. I apologize.



KUDLOW: And I'm, I'm an optimist. All those people on there are pessimists they're negativist.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KUDLOW: And Kat is totally remaining on the honor roll. Absolutely.



TIMPF: It's all I had in school. I was an ugly child. It's true.



BREAM: Honor roll.



KUDLOW: Spot on.



GUTFELD: All right, up next are mumbling men more attractive and the dolphin that's sexually active.



GUTFELD: Welcome back. Since we have Larry Kudlow on the show, we thought we'd do a special segment on interest rates and their effect on inflation. Oh, who am I kidding? It's time for.



ANNOUNCER: "TWO STUPID STORIES."



GUTFELD: First up, are women more likely to go out with a mush mouth? Women find men who mumble to be more attractive than those who pronounce their words clearly. According to a new study by the -- researchers suggest the reason might be that women see mumbling as being more masculine.



So, brace yourself for Joe Biden being named sexiest man in America. Meanwhile, swimmers in the U.K., they have them there are being warned to stay away from a dolphin named Nick because he's been getting sexually aggressive with swimmers. You don't want to know what he's been doing with his blowhole. I'm leaving it in.



Although, Nick, the dolphin, was pretty bummed to hear that his behavior might interfere with his ability to make swimming buddies, he was happy to learn that it wouldn't stop him from serving as the governor of New York for 10 years. Kat? You like that better than the blowhole joke. Kat.



TIMPF: I wrote that joke.



GUTFELD: I know you did, I know you did. You get to pick dolphins or mumbling?



TIMPF: I guess.



GUTFELD: Mumbling dolphins.



TIMPF: Mumbling. I -- my husband does it. It's so annoying. Yes, but I married him.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know what? OK, this goes to my point. This goes to my point. Why do women find mumbling attractive? They don't. They find attractive men who mumble. Because, because, if it was an ugly man who mumbled, you would think he was a psychopath.



FAILLA: Thank you. You want to know why we know we don't they don't like the mumbling? Because remember women get mad at us, how do they impersonate us? Oh -- (INAUDIBLE), that's every time so you're right. You nailed it. Put him on the honor roll. Can he get on the honor roll? Grab that kind of pull.



GUTFELD: I don't know.



KUDLOW: He's working toward it.



BREAM: He's on probation.



GUTFELD: Shannon, horny dolphin or mumbling man.



BREAM: I'm very scared of the dolphin story. I think it's best I steer clear of that.



GUTFELD: What, what, what would have happened if Flipper, this -- I always thought about these and I grew up watching Flipper. Flipper? Why, what if that was a shark instead of a dolphin? Because the difference between sharks and dolphins is that one has a little smile and the other one can't smile. So, we've been like totally discriminating against sharks because they can't smile. And we think dolphins are cute because they smile, but dolphins they are sick. There's oceans sex maniacs.



BREAM: I have heard that. The teeth are different too.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BREAM: On a on a different fish. I'm going to stay away from that because I think it's frightening. But you know, be, be warned when you're in the seas. Watch out. The mumbling men thing, I don't get. We have talked about this, and I -- that's very confusing to me now. Somebody started doing it today as sort of a southern accent. It's sort of somebody I might know, I was talking about Matthew McConaughey. Now, if you're talking about the southern accent, chicks dig that.



GUTFELD: Well, that's also Matthew McConaughey.



TIMPF: If you're hot.



BREAM: Right if you're Matthew McConaughey.



GUTFELD: Yes. If you're, if you're one of the hillbillies from deliverance --



KUDLOW: Yes.



GUTFELD: That doesn't work so much.



BREAM: Not so much.



(CROSSTALK)



BREAM: No, no, no, not that.



FAILLA: You put the Fox and Fox News.



GUTFELD: Yes, thank you.



BREAM: Kat, you haven't heard that before, have you?



TIMPF: Never.



BREAM: Speaking of our people --



GUTFELD: Larry, aren't dolphins, the ocean's perverts?



KUDLOW: This is a very difficult matter for me. And you know, Greg, thinking about this, and your honor roll story.



GUTFELD: Yes.



KUDLOW: Your ratings have been fabulous. No question about that.



GUTFELD: He's trying to get out of the story. He's trying to get out of the story.



KUDLOW: But I just want to say, for your next breakthrough, you really have to start talking, inverted yield curves and non-farm payrolls.



BREAM: Works every time.



GUTFELD: I didn't understand one of the words -- and he wasn't even mumbling. That was the clearest stuff I didn't understand. All right, we got to move on. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to our studio audience, Larry Kudlow, Jimmy Failla, Kat, evil Shannon Bream, and she's going to prove she's evil by teleporting to her studio to host "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" right now. Watch it. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you America.

