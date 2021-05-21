'Gutfeld!' on mainstream media's Cuomo, COVID coverage

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!" on May 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SETH MEYERS, NBC HOST: Secretary, I'm going to interrupt you real quick.

You have a staffer who fully crawled on the carpet behind you. And it is the greatest thing I've ever seen. Sir? Sir, we know you're behind the desk.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, that happens to me every time my earring drops?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): What is this? The honor system? The honor system as to whether somebody has been vaccinated? Do you want them breathing in your face on the strength of their honor?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Nancy, if you're breathing near me, I'll wear a mask, a hat and a welder's mask.

All right. One thing I've learned watching the media, it's like drinking tequila. You do it on an empty stomach. I watched two minutes of Don Lemon after dinner last night and my wife is still trying to get the smell of vomit out of two throw pillows. But also, it's amazing how fast they bury their own mistakes, which maybe they learned from watching Goodfellas. They report something that's false but before anyone has a chance to expose the lie they've already moved on.

And like that hitchhiker I picked up last August, the story is gone without a trace. So thank God, there are people out there who go back and show us the most egregious media mistakes during this particular pandemic. These hacks won't get away with it just because they were wearing masks. I got to credit human events Christina Pushaw, Charles Cook from National Review and the great Ann Coulter for exposing this following media malpractice.

So do you remember the story of Rebecca Jones? Like Bernie Sanders', it was everywhere. A rogue whistleblower accusing governor Ron DeSantis of demand

-- of demanding that she falsified data. Cable News embraced her like Andrew Cuomo groping a terrified female staffer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Rebekah Jones, thank you for your invaluable work. This is very, very important work that you're doing. We greatly appreciate it.

ANDREW CUOMO, CNN HOST, "CUOMO PRIME TIME": I know this has been very hard for you to be in the spotlight and there are a lot of big accusations coming your way. So, thank you for taking this opportunity to help us understand what this is about and what it means for the people of Florida.

ALI VELSHI, NBC SENIOR ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Rebekah Jones, the light is shining on you. Don't be scared because the whole country now is watching you and your family and what they do to you.

GUTFELD: But as quickly as you can say Michael Avenatti, the narrative fell apart, crumbling faster than Julie Swetnick under oath. And when it fell apart, the press ignored it like a burning police station in Minneapolis.

To remind you after the Florida Department of Health fire Jones last May, she claimed it was for not helping to falsify or to boost DeSanti's stats falsely. Overnight, she became a star.

Forbes awarded her technology Person of the Year. Proof that Forbes has sunk lower than George Stephanopoulos in bare feet. He is shorter than me.

She raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, her Twitter followers exploded. It was all about as real as Kat's glasses, but that didn't matter. The media loved her because she fit a role they needed to bash an evil pro Trump Republican who was beating the pandemic despite rejecting full lockdowns in a state teeming with rabid Spring Breakers and people in their late hundreds.

Those bath salt huffing, alligator writing hillbillies just couldn't be right. Now as this is happening, the media of course is embracing Andrew Cuomo, who shoved COVID patients into rest homes that killed thousands.

Might as well have been gas chambers. Even as per capita, New York has nearly doubled Florida's COVID-19 fatalities. The only thing higher than New York's COVID death rate are its taxes.

But what about this perfect hero? Turns out the lady NPR called the top scientists was about as much of a scientist as Bill Nye. In fact, she had held three non-scientists' jobs all of them had her fired and criminally charged, she'd been busted for trespassing, resisting arrest attempting to steal computer equipment. And in 2018, she was accused of sexual cyber harassment, facing stalking charges stemming from an extramarital affair with her former student.

Her resume is more of a rap sheet. Although it sounds like someone Hunter Biden might be into. So she was no doctor, she never even played one on TV, you get better health advice from the muscle head working at the Vitamin Shoppe? According to human events -- according to human events, "case files allege Jones stocked and robbed her former student sent explicit photos to his family and employer and trespassed on his property.

Sounds exactly like what happened to me when I switched long distance carriers. So maybe that might have tipped the media off. No such luck. Even though all of this seems like an easy fact check. But the media didn't bother because they needed a hero. And when the media seeks a hero, they'll overlook the very worst, like this lewd lollipop. Remember how CNN embraced Michael Avenatti? Yet his story had more flaws than the diamond cat wears on her ring?

Just let that wind simmer. But that didn't stop Bri.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: Looking ahead to 2020, one reason why I'm taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.

GUTFELD: Now other than where to go to get the best blueberry pancakes.

Does he ever get anything right? Remember how they embrace Jussie Smollett?

The guy that did his best acting when being interviewed by the cops? Now remember hoaxers, when you hire two Nigerian brothers to fake a hate crime don't pay by cheque. And I've lost count of all the questionable sources the media used in the Russian collusion hoax.

They flooded the zone with bitter clowns and spotlight chasers. Remember this guy? What happened to him? I think he's now Jeff Zucker is footstool.

Backed is if the media can nail you, they'll use any tool within reach, including tools with a few screws loose. Then they stop covering it when they're wrong and pretend the whole thing never happened. They shout the lie to ruin an enemy's reputation that don't have the integrity to admit they're wrong.

But at least some people are doing the work that I'm too lazy to do. I wonder what our angry white male has to say.

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The whistleblower, huh? Yes, I didn't pay much attention to that story when it happened. It kind of shows you what I think of the mainstream media. That's probably out hiking like today. Which begs the question, if a fake whistleblower blows a whistle, and you're not around to hear it, did it even make a sound?

GUTFELD: There's definitely something wrong with that man.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. If jokes were joints, we'd have them rolling in the aisles. Host of The Quiz show on Fox Nation, Tom Shillue. He behaves better as a child than Cuomo does as an adult. New York Gubernatorial Candidate, Andrew Giuliani. This is the only cash not being ruined by inflation. Former Defense Department Chief of Staff, Kash Patel.

And she's the kind of girl you bring home to mom, if you want your mom to take you out of her will.

Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.

So, Andrew, welcome to the show.

ANDREW GIULIANI, NEW YORK GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: It's great to be on the show with you tonight, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes. I, you know, you -- I remember you being in the audience once and now you're on the set.

GIULIANI: Yes, I know, generally, considering what I did. They don't like to let me get on this matter. As you alluded to before.

GUTFELD: Yes. So what do you make of kind of these media narratives? You've been in the White House, you've seen how they shape these things and you know, they're not true. What's your sense?

GUILIANI: Well, you said it absolutely right. I mean, they just continue to actually push a story, whether narratives are right or not, and then the facts don't even matter. They don't.

GUTFELD: It's true. It's true. You know, Tom, you are a master at manipulating the media, because everybody thinks you're not a serial killer. I have to ask you, what was that outfit you were wearing in the last angry white male?

SHILLUE: That's just what I like to hike in, you know, you go hiking in the woods.

GUTFELD: I couldn't tell if you're doing a commercial for BPH or you're doing a commercial for some other sexual disorder.

SHILLUE: I don't -- I don't know what that is. I don't know what it means, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. Well, what do you -- what's your take on this incredibly important topic?

SHILLUE: It is interesting because almost everything we have to talk about on this show now, Greg, is a fake story.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHILLUE: You know, most stories now, you can count on them being fake. Most of the stories that break through into the mainstream media. This type of story, though, is a special one because it's not just a kind of a fake news story or something that's a twisting the narrative. What it is, is they needed a story to counter an actual story which was that Florida's numbers were doing very well despite the fact that they weren't doing lockdowns.

That story really bothers people. So then they basically put out a beacon, they're like, we need to refute this story. Anybody? Anybody? And then she comes calling and then she's ready to go. So, it's -- this kind of story is the one they want the most because it -- they need it to counter the story they don't want to tell cash.

GIULIANI: Kash and I had a boss who used to have a phrase for that. I can't remember what it was.

GUTFELD: But you know what, I remember when this story came out, and this is why I -- like I always say that I'm lazy. Like, I didn't know how to cheat like -- how do you verify this story that all this stuff like maybe did DeSantis really do this? Did he really like try to doctor the numbers?

Of course, he's not. Do you think he actually needs to do that or ask or wouldn't do that? He's no Andrew Cuomo.

By the way, Kash. So while this is going on, they're like -- you got -- you got Andrew Cuomo with a giant Q tip. You got his brother, basically, you know, talking about how he's single and ready to mingle. You have his nipple rings flailing in the wind. Like little baby fists. I don't know what I'm talking about, Kash.

KASH PATEL, FORMER DEFENSE DEPARTMENT CHIEF OF STAFF: Yes. You know, you threw me on the nipple ring thing. Yes. But -- now, it's good to be back home in New York.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

PATEL: I'll take it.

GUTFELD: Just follow the nipple ring.

PATEL: Yes. I've tried that. It hasn't worked out in the past. It seems through for Cuomo.

GUTFELD: So what is -- you -- obviously, you work in the White House too.

And you see these narratives. Which ones were the -- in your mind the worst?

PATEL: Well, it's just a continuation of the same theme. Donald Trump gets elected in the world blows up in journalistic integrity gets a flame torch.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: So, pick your topic. I ran counterterrorism for President Trump at the White House, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: We kill the world's worst terrorist in Al Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani. And CNN memorializes the guy.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: You know, it doesn't matter.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Human being.

PATEL: Right. We bring we bring hostages home, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: Who have been gone for years.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: And they go and say, how dare you engage the Syrian government?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: And so -- but if Obama did it, or Biden does it, it's the gold standard, but they also have the media of -- to them to swallow the headline, the fake headline that they created, because they know no one's going to call them out, except you and a few others. But the rest of the populace doesn't care. They just don't give a damn because they don't want to buy into a narrative of truth that we actually did the right thing under President Trump when Andrew and I were in the White House. It's just too much for them to take.

GUTFELD: I think you're right. I think I probably am the real hero.

PATEL: I was trying to give you the, you know, the gold star but I'm saving that for later.

GUTFELD: Yes. But I think you -- I think you hit the nail on the head. The Russian collusion stuff was insane because like, you know, here's the point, the fake -- the fake news and these narratives exploded so much because so many interesting things were being done. And they didn't know how to deal with it. So they just kept making up more stories as they were

-- as there was like actually good things being done.

PATEL: Can I just tell you one thing on the Russian collusion hoax?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: So I ran the Russia gate investigation for house Intel for Devin.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: And as a staffer, you're supposed to be free from the media.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: Adam Schiff and his insane clown posse came out after I after I basically started unearthing this thing. You know what they got the media to call me, a staffer at the hill?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: A genocidal dictator. You can't make it up. It's in print.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Makes perfect sense.

PATEL: That's right.

GUTFELD: But you know what, after your --

GIULIANI: Good first impression.

GIULIANI: After you compare Adam Schiff to the legendary Insane Clown Posse, you are a genocide dictator.

GUTFELD: You have a gigolo right here.

GUTFELD: What did you go to?

TIMPF: -- gigolos for barstool but --

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. And you came back with only four infections?

TIMPF: Yes. Yes.

PATEL: Yes. All bacterial, thankfully.

GUTFELD: Oh, thank God. One that keeps repeating itself. Kat, OK. So it seems like the media has the worst judgment when it comes to selecting their heroes. Is this by accident or is it deliberate?

TIMPF: I think that it has to be something almost subconscious because it is so crazy. If you break it down. Going back to what Tom was saying, I do remember about a month ago in Florida a couple months ago, Florida's numbers were looking great. And, you know, nobody that was liberal could actually acknowledge that and either liberal governors, they -- I'm like, I

-- please tell me these people are not continuing to champion economy crushing policies because they'd rather do that than admit that a Republican governor is anything short of a cold blooded mass murderer.

And then I see this story and it's somehow worse, right? Because they had the choice. Either they could believe something that a Republican governor was saying, which would be good news for them personally, and the entire country, or they could go with a very bad conspiracy theory, which would be bad for the entire country, being pushed by a career criminal, and they're like, well, you know, I'm going to go with Rebekah, right?

At least she's not a Republican. If you can't be thinking thoughts at all and have this fear reaction.

GUTFELD: She might be a lovable career criminal though, right?

TIMPF: The stalking --

TIMPF: If she was just a drug dealer I'd have no issue.

GUTFELD: Who knows? There's still time. All right. Oh, we have a great topic coming up. Some in Oregon want their own private Idaho. That's next.

GUTFELD: Hey, want to be gone from Oregon? So is the new place to go, Idaho? And why would they go north? I don't know. Maybe Alaska.

TIMPF: Oh, oh.

GUTFELD: All right. This week five Oregon counties, 1which is one more than four, Kat, voted in favor as to seeding and joining the State of Idaho.

That's after two other counties voted to do the same thing in November.

Yes. They're jumping fish. They're jumping fish. They're jumping Abe Vigoda. No, they're jumping ship faster than CNN viewers. I want you to leave that in. It's led by a group called citizens of greater Idaho who believed the rural counties would be better served in a more conservative state.

But they don't feel like slopping all the way to Texas. They form a voting bloc with like-minded neighbors leaving Portland to mate with Seattle, and then plunge into the sea. Now, maybe it sounds farfetched, but don't you think a lot of people secretly wish they could do this too? A political divorce, if you will, we're red and blue can go our separate ways. One of the title country split, then we can both try to hit on Mexico.

Sorry, Canada, we both like you, but only as a friend. But apparently chances are slim that this will happen because it requires votes by both state legislatures and the U.S. Congress. But you know what I say, if at first you don't succeed?

GUTFELD: Oh, shut up. Kash.

PATEL: Yes.

GUTFELD: I think this is the only solution. But then again, I'm thinking, am I just being brainwashed by the media who is making it seemed like America is polarized, when it really isn't polarized? Because I'm in this bubble, and I'm thinking everybody hates each other. But no, it's just immediate creating this conflict for cliques. What's happening to me?

PATEL: Yes. It's total fake news, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: I mean, basically, you're stuck in D.C. in New York. So you just have to live in this jungle.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PATEL: But I would take it one step further. Why just like, let them take on counties? What if we could just geographically break it apart and send San Francisco into the ocean with Nancy Pelosi? I think we would win California.

GIULIANI: Does her hairdresser go with her?

PATEL: She's kind of cool. Maybe we keep --

GIULIANI: OK.

GUTFELD: Kat, OK. Here's something that disturbs me. The media will mock this idea. If you talk -- they'll call you conspiracy far right weirdos, except they've spent a decade pushing division and polarization. And so when the population finally reacts and says, you know, I want to get the hell out of here and go to a better state, then you're called a treasonous rube. Doesn't that bother you?

TIMPF: No.

GUTFELD: Say yes.

TIMPF: Well, look -- I -- whenever --

GUTFELD: Indulge my narrative.

TIMPF: -- in elections, it's always -- whenever there's -- people are upset with the party that's in power, they say, well, you know, we just have to get this other party in power. And then it'll be better. I think that if the entire system just didn't have so much power, that we wouldn't have to worry about it so much. You know, it -- when this country was founded, it was never -- they were not supposed to be this powerful.

It was not supposed to be like, OK, well, but if this guy gets elected, then you're not allowed to leave your house. And if you do, you got a strap something over your face. And by the way, we're going to take more than half your money. It wasn't supposed to be like that. I think that the government, no matter who's in power should just have less -- make less of a difference.

GUTFELD: Don't mind her, Andrew, she's a libertarian.

GIULIANI: Yes.

TIMPF: Gave it away.

GUTFELD: He used the keeper at the children's table, you know, but anyway, I'm kidding. Andrew, OK, so, I keep think -- I mean, am I wrong? I mean, you're running for governor. So you really can't tell the truth. But --

GIULIANI: Yes.

GUTFELD: Sorry. Why am I doing this to you? Do you see an amicable divorce in the future of the United States of America or is that just me being stupid?

GIULIANI: I mean, I can't come on your show the first time and say you're stupid. So, but look --

GUTFELD: Don't have.

GIULIANI: That -- well, you know, I want to come again. No, no. Truly, though, that's what's happening in New York, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GIULIANI: You have New Yorkers that are just going right down 95 instead of actually rebuilding the Erie Canal. They're actually -- Andrew Cuomo is building a canal right on down to Sarasota.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GIULIANI: And that's a problem. I'm sorry, Ron DeSantis. If there's a governor Giuliani in Albany in 2023 after a long day of work, I'm going to give Ron a call and say, Ron, I love you, not going to be real to the year, not up here and all of that. Send them back up. Let's go back to New York.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's going to be a tough challenge. OK. So -- well, I have a good question for you. Tom, where is it?

SHILLUE: It's about time.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is.

SHILLUE: I don't know what kind of map, Greg.

GIULIANI: Oh, good question.

GUTFELD: Here's the big problem.

SHILLUE: Yes.

GUTFELD: Domestic migration. You know what that is?

SHILLUE: It's people moving from one place to another.

GUTFELD: Yes. And -- but they bring -- he's right but they're bringing their bad ideas with them. So let's say somebody from California moves to Texas or somebody from New York moves to Florida, they bring their crap with them. If I -- the great thing about a split is if the state split then the red states can create restrictions for blue staters when they move like you can't ever vote. What about that? You move here from New York, you can't ever vote.

I would actually not vote. I would go that's OK,take away that right I'm good with it.

SHILLUE: Can -- the thing is, can they do this? They -- people are always threatening to secede from their statement.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

SHILLUE: But it never really happens and I'm not sure how this would all work out. I think it's a little weird that they're not all connected. I'm looking at the map over there. And I can see the people that are right there on the edge of Idaho. Maybe we could let them sneak in a little bit.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.

SHILLUE: But on this map, first of all, Idaho is a weird shape anyway. It looks like part of Washington already seceded into Idaho because it's just a sticking up straight in the air like that. But I'm also noticing that if you let all of these counties, I -- can you get a shot of the map? Can you see it?

GUTFELD: Good luck.

SHILLUE: If you let them all secede, then Oregon kind of looks like a gun pointing at Idaho. Look at it.

GIULIANI: It reminds me that commercial for Peyronie's disease.

TIMPF: Does Oregon have potatoes as well? Does Oregon have potatoes as well?

GUTFELD: Oh, I don't think it has potatoes. But I do -- I do -- I think -- I get you but I do think that they need -- this movement needs a leader like a Johnny Apple secede.

GIULIANI: Yes.

GUTFELD: That just came to me while Tom was talking about the map.

SHILLUE: Would you do it?

GUTFELD: Yes, I would do it. I would -- I would be -- I would be the next whatever. But what do you call those guys that that split from England?

SHILLUE: Domestic migrators.

GUTFELD: Domestic migrators. That sounds exciting. All right. Still ahead.

Is New York admitting defeat to crime ministry?

ANNOUNCER: "ONLY IN NEW YORK."

GUTFELD: I never get tired of that. Is it too late to save the Empire State? In New York, the quality of life here is dropping faster than charges against a rioter. Anti-Asian hate crimes continued to plague New York City. Police say, nearly 50 percent of all suspects arrested for these attacks are mentally-ill. Some are so not nuts, they thought reducing cops wouldn't increase crime. Many of these attacks are accompanied by racial slurs.

And apparently, these white supremacist attackers are so deep undercover they're of other races. The latest happening on Tuesday in broad daylight in Midtown, a man walking with his son was attacked and had a piece of his finger bitten off. I'm certain liberal activists will say the attacker was just hungry and demanded government program to provide finger food. So, things are getting out of hand figuratively and literally. Even former criminals are calling for more policing.

An ex-con who was the victim of a subway slashing has caused for has called for a crackdown on the violence. Maybe that's the mayor's strategy make this city too dangerous for criminals. He said quote, I feel like a lot of these guys are not going to be held accountable and they just feel like they can go out and harass people or attack them. It's true. It's sad when our criminals demand more accountability than our governor. Speaking of our hands on chief exec. According to The New York Times, feds are investigating whether Cuomo arranged priority COVID testing for his family early on in the pandemic.

His brother, Chris, seems to have returned the favor by consulting on Andrew's media strategy in response to sexual assault allegations.

Thankfully, a different Andrew, Andrew Giuliani, is running for governor rich, which raises the question. How can he win if he doesn't have a famous dad like Cuomo? So, I have to ask, what's your dad think about you running?

ANDREW GIULIANI, NEW YORK GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, I got to first say about Cuomo right there in terms of the priority testing. If I had a ghost writer that was going to get me a $5 million book deal, I would get him priority testing too. You know, I mean, come on.

GUTFELD: That's true.

GIULIANI: What my dad thinks is he wants to get revenge. Let me explain that a little bit. You know, as we referenced before, I might have done a few different things as a rambunctious youngster.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GIULIANI: So, when I do get elected and inaugurated on January 1st, of 2023, my father is going to have the worst seats at the inauguration. He cannot be anywhere near that podium, period.

GUTFELD: That's pretty good. That's pretty good. What do you think New York needs? What do you think this city needs?

GIULIANI: The city needs, basically, three things right. We got to reduce crime record setting, we reduce crime. I think there was another guy who said that, I don't know 30 years ago. Anyway, I forget in my mind, right there. School choice, right? We need to increase charter school. Of course, by the way, that's more of a blue policy than a red policy. I mean, think about who that affects. I was very blessed. I was lucky enough to go to parochial school because my parents had the means. If you don't, then you're stuck exact Third, we have to relight the economic furnace that is New York, it can happen it can happen now.

GUTFELD: Tom, being a psychopath, you actually enjoy the rise in crime.

TOM SHILLUE, COMEDIAN: Well, that's, you know, that is what this story is.

Earlier, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHILLUE: I made the point about the fact that the media comes up with a counter story, right counter a story that they don't like, and the story that they don't like is that crime is rising in democrat run cities. Yes.

What do they say now? Of course, yes. A crimes against Asians are up because crime is up because democrats ruin the cities. So what do they do?

They say, Oh, the reason the crime against Asians is up is because Donald Trump said China virus right. So I mean, it is it I mean, that's the -- it's the classic story. And then they say, how dare you say China virus, and then they locked down their own cities, they let Antif run wild, they ruin their own cities and we have to deal with that. And the Asian community is bearing the brunt of it just like everybody else.

GUTFELD: Exactly. Exactly. They're in there -- a lot of elderly Asians are getting hammered almost literally. Kat.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: OK, so part of the story was about the in that and I do believe that a lot of these attackers are mentally ill. I drive up every day on Sixth Avenue, actually I have a driver.

TIMPF: You don't drive.

GUTFELD: I never drive in New York. I'm too busy doing important things in the backseat drinking heavily. What was the question? Oh, so we gave $800 million to de Blasio's wife for this mental health initiative, and we're seeing more mentally ill on the street? It's, it's insane. Literally, literally insane.

TIMPF: Yes, it's absolutely insane. And there's this narrative that people are overreacting. New York isn't that bad. It's conservative talking about there's a poll, that recent poll that came out crime, the number one issue for New Yorkers is like crime. And de Blasio is coming out with all this stuff. Oh, eating and French fries and like, oh, we're going to have street performers, and everyone who lives here is like, I'd like to not get stabbed when I'm on my way to get a coffee.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Can we work on that? And anybody who lives here feels this way, because we're seeing it. And then you know, of course, Cuomo, I just I can't the fact that he did it again. He's been he's going to get priority testing for his, you know, daughter and her boyfriend, two days after the story came out, calling him out for using this to get priority testing. And at this point, it's all over the city. It's like your daughter can go to city M.D. It's not that hard. He keep doesn't care. Got to get rid of them.

GUTFELD: Cash, you think -- you were born here?

KASH PATEL, FORMER WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECRETARY COUNCIL AIDE: Yes.

GUTFELD: You lived in Queens, right? Are you sad when you come back here?

PATEL: Well, the only reason that I'm slightly not sad is because I left the Communist Republic of D.C. to come up here. So it's probably the only place that's worse with the lunacy down there than New York. But I am, you know, heartened to hear Andrew, and Kat talk about how New York can come back. It can. I mean, if I pause to talk about Asian hate crime, I think I'd be called a bigot. I mean, I'm technically South Asians.

Outside of the Asian hate crime hoax, I think it's just crime. It's simple.

I used to be a federal prosecutor, like you have to send people to jail and then not let them out.

GUTFELD: Right.

PATEL: Like if you send a rapist to prison, because he's an illegal immigrant, and then you let him out and he commits rape again. And then you give them health care, it kind of screws up your city.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

PATEL: So, I think it's doable.

GUTFELD: Also, a lot of these discussing lawyers use the COVID thing to get people out and newer people on the street because we didn't want them to catch COVID in prison. Up next, Chris Rock explains how jokes work for cancel culture jerks.

GUTFELD: Are comedians to pensive that their jokes might be offensive?

Chris Rock thinks so during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, the comedy legend said he's been noticing a lot of comedy that well isn't funny, and he thinks that canceled culture is to blame. That if your goal is to be woke, then you can't make a joke.

CHRIS ROCK, COMEDIAN: We should have the right to fail right to failure.

Failure is a part of art. You know, I mean, it's like it's the ultimate cancel. You know what I mean? But now, you know, you got a place where people are scared to talk. That's not you know, especially in America you scared to talk. But you know, people want you know, got to make the adjustments. And you know, let's do it.

GUTFELD: Spoken like a typical straight white male. All right, Kat, um, you been you've written about this a lot. It's a fact that what's funny in what's offensive overlaps. And as you keep broadening the definition of offensive, there are fewer things that can be funny.

TIMPF: Yes. And I've written about this a lot, because it is something that is so important to me. Something that I'd like everyone to take out of their vocabulary would honestly be to say, you can't joke about that, no matter what that thing is. Because I, you know, I've been through a lot of stuff in my life, that's not been fun. Like when my mom died, when, when I was in my mid-20s, super suddenly and young. The only thing that got me through is being able to find humor and laugh about different things.

And nothing has a huge healing power like humor does. And nobody needs healing power more than someone who's dealing with something very difficult. So, by having this attitude of you can't joke about that, you're taking away healing power from people who need it most. And comedy as an art, you really don't know if something's funny until you try it. So, like he said, you can't be afraid to swing and miss. This is something that is not just annoying, or oh, people don't go after me on Twitter or this or that. It's really awful. Because it's the end result, is it going to make pain worse for people than it has to be?

GUTFELD: And I'm glad that charges were dismissed. She said it was an accident.

TIMPF: I killed my mom.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Maybe slowly. Over the years. Yes, her body was just shutting down.

GUTFELD: Oh, God.

GIULIANI: I a need a safe space.

GUTFELD: Yes, this is the least safe space you will ever find. So, Tom, you've been doing comedy for what seems like decades?

SHILLUE: Yes.

GUTFELD: If you've ever seen his act, it takes forever. But you are, what's interesting is that even though you are what would be called a clean comic, there are bits I'm sure that would be considered offensive. Because -- are there things you can't do anymore?

SHILLUE: Well, no, I do them anyway, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes, he does.

SHILLUE: But for a certain crowd, but you'll, you'll go to other crowds. I mean, I used to go to comedy clubs, and you would perform for strangers.

GUTFELD: Right.

SHILLUE: You had to work your act and guys like Chris Rock would be there.

Guys like, you know, the guys that I came up with were, they were edgy.

GUTFELD: The successful ones.

SHILLUE: They all passed me by Greg, but, but it was -- I mean, in the 90s the early 2000s, I mean, you'd be out in the comedy clubs. I mean, they were vicious.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHILLUE: I mean, it was a place where you could not be sensitive at all.

Now, the comedy clubs are completely useless. I'm sorry to say, the audience's you can't do anything. You can't do it. So, I think it's terrible. I think that's why comedians like Chris Rock, like Jerry Seinfeld, talk about this issue because they know it's ruining comedy. And I think people are getting wise to it because there was a headline the other day in the newspaper and it said, "All of the COVID disinformation comes from 20 people." And I was like, so I followed all 20 people. And I was like, that's where I get my information now. But all of the cancel, all of the cancel culture is like 20 people.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHILLUE: It's like Christy Tegan and her 20 minions.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHILLUE: And they're the ones who are canceling everyone. And most people are like, you know, I don't want to listen to these people anymore. I'm done with it.

GUTFELD: You know, Kash, gets the kind of I like hearing when somebody like Chris Rock says it. I like hearing it when Jerry Seinfeld says stuff. But they don't they don't do anything about it. I mean, is there some way to actually take a risk and show that you're not afraid by saying something so truly offensive, that like, come at me. These guys are really wealthy now.

They're they -- you know, if they got cancelled, it wouldn't be a big deal.

PATEL: Here's the equivalent. These guys are the equivalent of the guys that kneel during the anthem at this sports game. They have millions and millions of dollars, and they have an audience that you could literally reach across continents. And all they want to do is the fame associated with the fake claim.

GUTFELD: Right?

PATEL: Like, and if he says that he's a black man, he can't if he says that he's a white man, and they're racist, you make fun of each other. So, I think as a brown guy can make fun of everybody. So, I'm going to get into this comedy racket. I'll open for you, Tom. But I think it's, I think that's, I think you hit it. So, I've been trying to say that forever, and you did it better than I ever could, but these guys have the biggest platforms, the biggest social media followings and all they do is scream and complain, so CNN will play their headline.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, I want something to happen, Andrew. I don't want to be the person that it has to lead this because, frankly, I'm really busy and lazy. Does it make sense?

GIULIANI: I won't disagree with you there, Greg. You're absolutely right. I mean, everything that you guys have said is absolutely right.

GUTFELD: You're good. You're a good politician.

GIULIANI: Yes, not too bad, right? You're absolutely -- please vote for me, November 8th, 2022, please. N.Y. for Giuliani. No, no, sorry. Sorry. This is the wrong one.

GUTFELD: 2022? I thought it was 2021.

GIULIANI: 2022. It is amazing how early --

TIMPF: It's 2021 right now.

GUTFELD: I know, but I got to talk to you for a year and a half?

GIULIANI: That's what my wife says before this. But no, it's absolutely right. I mean, we have to stop figuring out ways to divide each other and figure out ways to unite each other. You know, Kash brought up sports right there. I used to remember we talked about the Mets and the Yankees, a professional Major League Baseball team, and the Mets a minor league baseball team, and we'd be able to joke about it. And I'm sorry Mets fans please still vote for me. I'm so sorry.

GUTFELD: You lost half the vote. We can't even talk about sports either, you know?

GIULIANI: I know. But just it was a great way to be able to bring people together and not worry about --

TIMPF: My dad told me that my favorite team was whoever's playing the Yankees.

GUTFELD: Did you kill him too?

TIMPF: No.

GUTFELD: I don't think you're getting. Yes. Up next, does Kim Jong-Un, hate bashing with a passion?

GUTFELD: Will skin tight pants lead to labor camps? In North Korea known for a death, dictator, Kim Jong-Un, has banned skinny jeans and bullets.

There's irony banning skinny jeans in a country that's starving. That's like America banning (INAUDIBLE). Thank you for that laugh. Apparently, the fear is an invasion of a capitalistic lifestyle. That's why he previously banned having enough food, and he fears they'll influence young people which could lead to his overthrow.

Although no one with a mullet has overthrown anything aside from a course like display at a 7-Eleven. Says the North Korean state newspaper, history teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic fence powers if we do not hold on to our own lifestyle. It's a good point, one thing I've learned living in Manhattan stay away from damp walls.

Others included in the band, dyed hair and piercings. And as for a Kim's family, they actually support the move, saying if we don't, he'll kill us.

All right, just off topic, Kash, isn't it weird that we don't even think about North Korea anymore? What Obama told Trump was the most significant challenge for Trump is no longer on the table. And nobody gives Trump credit for this -- this is the biggest thing in my in my lifetime, and I'm only 40.

PATEL: Damn it, you stole what I was going to say. Greg, no, what you just covered in relation to North Korea, is more attention than the Biden administration has given it during its entire presidency. I mean, this guy is a lunatic who has control over nukes, and we have to watch what he does.

And instead of doing that, they're just dead silent on and saying when it goes south, we're just going to blame the other guy.

GUTFELD: Exactly

PATEL: And the reason he banned skinny jeans is because he can't fit them.

GUTFELD: In his hair, actually, it's one of the few styles that's worse than a mullet. Have you ever had a mullet?

GIULIANI: Never had a mullet. But I have actually a very serious question.

GUTFELD: Sure.

GIULIANI: Does Kim Jong-Un shop in Hillary Clinton's closet or does Hillary Clinton shop in Kim Jong-Un's closet? I was just, I just can't figure that one out. It's like one of those that gets me every time.

GUTFELD: Tom, what are your thoughts?

SHILLUE: Why did the mullet take 40 years to get to North Korea but skinny jeans took like 10?

GUTFELD: That's great. It's like the it's like the skinny jeans got in the carpool lane.

SHILLUE: They're just getting there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHILLUE: Is "Achy Breaky Heart" getting into the top 100 there?

GUTFELD: That's pretty funny. You're all right for a comedian. Kat, what are your thoughts on this? And you had a mullet when you were a child?

TIMPF: It did actually in high school. I have a mullet. I think it's weird that he decided to ban skinny jeans and weird haircut. We're about capitalism. Because at least with dudes, if they're wearing skinny jeans, they have weird hair. They're usually people who hate capitalism. Or I would have had like way better experiences in Brooklyn than the ones that that weren't the case.

GUTFELD: That is true. You've had weird experiences in Brooklyn.

TIMPF: They don't like me.

GUTFELD: No, they don't. They throw things at her.

TIMPF: Yes, they have.

SHILLUE: You say mullet like bullet? It sounded like you called it a mullet, Greg. Well, how do you pronounce mullet?

GUTFELD: Mullet?

SHILLUE: I think it's a mullet.

GUTFELD: Am I saying -- I've been wrong all this time and you know why?

Mispronunciation, it's going to go all the way to North Korea.

PATEL: You guys got to get better with your (INAUDIBLE). So, as ice hockey guy, you guys got to look at the Minnesota State Hockey Championships every year. They do a mullet competition that goes wild on online. It is awesome.

TIMPF: Wish I'd known about that in high school.

PATEL: I know Sorry, I know you --

GUTFELD: See, I'm going to go a reverse mullet. I'm going to have the long hair down here and then it's totally shaved in the back.

GIULIANI: Yes, I just Dennis Rodman. I just wanted to get that in with Kim Jong-Un. Right, Dennis Rodman, did -- I mean --

TIMPF: He's my first runner.

GIULIANI: Yes, exactly. That's all.

GUTFELD: He was my first.

TIMPF: Lucky.

GUTFELD: What a joke. Don't go anywhere, we'll be right back.

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Tom Shillue, Andrew Giuliani, Kash Patel, Kat, our studio audience awesome. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with the evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

