Gutfeld: It's not about free speech, it's about control

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," May 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What's the first thing anybody asked you when they want to put a new facility here in your city? How close is the interstate? What -- how -- you know, what's the access to the lake? What's going on? I mean, what's the water supply? They want to know you have the best infrastructure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Time for a nap. Oh, it was big news. That Facebook Oversight Board extended the Trump banned from Facebook for six months. I think we have a picture of the board. But really their judgment to extend the band was about as shocking as Kat's inevitable annulment.



All Facebook did was kick the can known as Donald Trump down the road. It's like what Six Flags tells Chris Christie he's not allowed back on the rides until those 37 funnel cakes are properly digested. But the way I see it, anything that gets you off Facebook is a good thing. Seriously, it's a bigger time waste than online porn, or so I've been told. I've never looked at porn in my life. And if I did, it was for a few minutes at a time.



But the response from the media has been joyful. For them it's a major feeling of relief like President Biden after his fourth overnight pee.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIM ACOSTA, CNN ANCHOR: He's sort of like a snake in search of a sewer these days. And he just can't find one.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This guy is -- has been a longtime troll.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Deep platforming works. Trump is going to feel the pain from this and we're going to hear a lot of screaming from conservatives that this is unfair.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You didn't think this was going to happen.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I remember I kept saying I hope I'm wrong. I wish I would be wrong.



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just want to like to bring you on when you're wrong because it almost never happened.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't mind in this case.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: It's amazing how much they care about this. More so than any conservative screaming. We don't really give a (BLEEP) surprise. However, the Dems don't think it's gone far enough. Facebook, in fact, should permanently ban Trump, they say. These guys are as predictable as Hillary's wardrobe. When the Dems come up against something they disagree with, the instinct always is to ban it. They're not happy sticking their fingers in their own ears.



They want to stick them in your ears too. But for them to cure this decision, they have to turn a blind eye to their own rotten past. First, let's talk about the big lie as they call it. interesting how that phrase keeps being repeated as if they think saying it over and over again. We'll make it stick. Sorry, kids. These A-holes are the same creeps who put America through the biggest scam ever. That Russians through the 2016 election for Trump.



This ongoing fraud lasted four years. That's like eight Kat marriages. Four years is an insane amount of time to keep up with a lie. Let's ask Jussie Smollett, it seemed like only yesterday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Russia interfered in our election.



DAVID GREGORY, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: Russia interfered in our election.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russia interfered in our 2016 election.



RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Russia interfered in our election.



BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: That's an interference in an election. Is this a crisis? Is a national emergency?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: That went on longer than a Hunter Biden bender. And they're pissed at Trump for complaining for like a few months. Who can forget all those idiots who still maintain that Stacey Abrams won her election, like Elizabeth Warren who disputed Abrams' 2018 loss in a tweet from just two months ago? How is that good for our democracy? It's almost as bad as feeding a fully wrapped burrito to a dog.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Who's ready for a birthday burrito? Sit, Bailey. Oh, sit. Sit, Bailey. Sit. Sit. (INAUDIBLE) burrito. Yes. Yes. Yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So cute when she tries to imitate a human. Gods don't have hands, Elizabeth. They can't open that. Even as the debunking of the Russian scam became so easy a child could do it. They still couldn't help themselves. Adam Schiff got more airtime than the MyPillow guy. They pushed it despite subverting our institutions and creating a hostile atmosphere for Trump supporters which leads to the other part of this B.S. that Trump should be banned because the big lie led to violence on January 6th.



If that's the standard, then every freaking person in the media should be banned especially after the last four years. Again, you want incitement. That was their daily exercise, branding you evil so that target on your back got even wider.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Donald Trump has been embracing American Nazis every day of his political career. You voted for the person who Nazis support.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The racism, the cuddling Nazi.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who's bad enough and Trump followed in the footsteps of Hitler.



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- Hitler connection.



BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC CHIEF ANCHOR: Is it fair to say that there are Republican office holder with a kind of blood on their hands as we are discussing Nazis in 2018?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You are discussing them. Why is it always Hitler and Nazis with these bozos? Thankfully, some have moved on.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KURT BARDELLA, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: I've been thinking to myself this whole time, you know, al Qaeda, of someone that a lot of them, the Taliban, the people who want to do harm to our nation and to our way of life in our democracy, they got nothing on what this Republican Party is doing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Yes. Who can forget Mike Pence yelling Allah Akbar at the inauguration? By the way, that guy you just saw was a former at Lincoln Project advisor, making him the last person to pass judgment on any behavior. Perhaps he should have been more concerned about the Lincoln Projects youth outreach program. They're about as safe for young men as asleep over at Kevin Spacey's.



It says something that Joy Reid would have him on anyway. Maybe she just loves a good smear.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school does not mean that I'm a racist damn it.



JOY REID, MSNBC NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Actually, it does.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So Joy brands her a racist for simply being concerned about our kid being brainwashed at school. This is the same Joy Reid who claimed her homophobic blog posts were fake, then that they were created by hackers then caused by Russians or elves and global warming. They'll say anything to hoodwink her viewers, all 16,019 of them. And let's not forget that most of the media dismissed or outright lied about the summer of violence not only excusing it but energizing it.



Chris Cuomo once said, show me where protests are supposed to be peaceful. I guess they only read the first few words of the First Amendment before a fake weight fell on his head. Talk about a big lie. As a crime wave sweeps the country, they pretend our biggest problem is white supremacy. Like a great magician. They have you looking at the right hand while the left hand is doing the dirty work.



Don't forget that while Trump was actually doing things like blocking travel from China to prevent the COVID spread. All these turds were lawyers were busy talking about was impeachment, banning flavored vapes and outlying plastic bags by taking our eyes off the pandemic ball. They harmed more people than slippery bathmats. It always dry them. But the real story, the people who control most of the information now control all of it. I wonder how our angry white male feels.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wait a minute. You mean to tell me if I say something Facebook doesn't like they'll ban me? And then I won't get those daily updates from friends and family about what they had for breakfast or who they voted for? Deal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: It's not really about free speech. It's actually more about control. The intolerant left has the media. They have the entertainment industry. They have academia. Now they got big tech, but lucky for you. You still have me and I got all my shots.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Welcome tonight's guests. She's so bright she's not allowed in movie theaters. Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler. He's so smart that ways ask them for directions. Washington Times opinion editor and Fox News contributor, Charlie Hurt. And he's so hilarious. Milk shoots him out of its nose. Oh, it's weird. Writer and comedian Kris Fried. And she'll drink you under the table and then drink the table. Fox News contributor, Kat Timpf.



All right, Charlie. Welcome back to the program.



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Good to be with you.



GUTFELD: Do you see this as censorship? I mean, it's not like if they kick you off Facebook, it's not like you can go form your own Facebook, although I'm sure you've tried.



HURT: Yes. I guess I'm an angry white male because I would -- it would definitely be a thumbs up for me. I would be delighted not to get all of the -- but I don't understand Facebook anyway. It's all, you know, and I get it. I, you know, you know, it's kind of America's front porch. It's where a lot of people especially people who can't get out. And I -- and actually I don't -- I don't mean that derisively either, because I think that they're, you know, it provides a real service.



But I just I -- just don't really get it. You know, there's a reason that you don't -- like if you're not still friends with somebody that you went to college with or you went to School with 20 years later, maybe there's a reason for that.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: But sometimes they're public about their divorces and it's fun to --



GUTFELD: Yes. By the way, you have to look up your exes. That's what Facebook is --



(CROSSTALK)



HURT: I'm afraid to.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, you should be. You shouldn't be dating people from penitentiaries.



HURT: I can't answer I can't continue down this line of questioning.



GUTFELD: Is the wife watching?



HURT: Probably. Might be.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I want to know if Kat --



(CROSSTALK)



HURT: And my mom.



GUTFELD: -- public or not about her divorce.



TIMPF: Oh, yes. But I'll put it on like Patreons, so you have to pay --



GUTFELD: Yes. You can fix his cameo.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Kelly, so I guess what drives me crazy is I didn't -- I'm not I'm not crazy about Trump's behavior on January 6th but the people calling him out had been doing that every day for four years. It drives me nuts to hear them.



KELLY LOEFFLER, FORMER GEORGIA SENATOR: Well, have you ever seen a liberal be banned or even censored off of a Facebook or Twitter? Probably not.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOEFFLER: And, you know, the Facebook panel had a very easy job to do. It was answer the question. Do you believe in free speech or do you not? And they clearly don't. And they're going to take six months to reconsider if they've gained that belief in free speech.



GUTFELD: Yeah. I don't know -- what? I know you want to jump.



TIMPF: I think it's funny this panel, because the whole purpose that was created Mark Zuckerberg put the -- created them to make these decisions so that he didn't have to do it. GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Right? And they said, OK, well, the original ban, we agree, with a permanent ban, you got to decide and toss it back to Mark Zuckerberg. Like what he was trying to do is every time when I was a kid, I'd asked my dad for something, he'd be like, I don't know, ask your mother, right? And then what the panel did was, every time my mother was like, you got to ask your dad because he doesn't want to make anyone upset because he's very powerful and influential, and a billionaire.



But he's also a wuss, and he knows if everybody likes them, then he has more money to make, and they didn't give him that option. So it's kind of hilarious in that sense.



GUTFELD: What do you make of this whole situation, Chris? Are you on Facebook?



KRIS FRIED, COMEDIAN: I am.



TIMPF: All day. He loves it.



FRIED: Yes, more than a few minutes, Greg. Several sites of my exes that they're on. No, I am, which is the problem because I think that's what they do. They have information on people like, you know, they go to Congress every two months or whatever, they're in there. And they're, you know, they're asked all these questions and then they're in, there asking them again three months later, and it's like a Jedi mind trick.



They go, hey, that was weird. This doesn't make sense. What -- and then they just go, yes, it does. And the media is like, good point. We'll see you in four months. They don't -- they never solve anything.



GUTFELD: No, you know, what's -- OK. Here's the power that Facebook has, Charlie. You're not -- like a lot of people say, I'm going to leave but they have all your stuff. So isn't it a fact that if you say I'm off Facebook, everything that you've ever put on there is immediately purged and nobody really wants to do that.



HURT: Yes.



GUTFELD: So they've got you by the -- by the -- by your memories. I almost said something else.



HURT: No, absolutely. No, they have everything about you. And -- but also it is sort of an addiction for a lot of people.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: People get really used to it and it becomes their sort of friend and it's how they connect with people. It's how they -- it's the -- it's how they -- it's what has happened to newspapers.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: You know, it used to be people would read newspapers in the morning. Nobody reads newspapers. I think I'm the last person who still looks for a newspaper to read in the morning. Everybody just goes to Facebook or the phone or --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: -- read the newspaper?



HURT: Yes. I tried to.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: But it's impossible to get. You can't -- it's -- and I need the -- I need like the tactile paper that gets ink on your hand.



TIMPF: I hope they don't keep everything. There was a private photo album called fun pictures with my friends when I -- when I was in college and I hope it's deleted, deleted.



GUTFELD: Well, you know what it is? It's -- like it -- I'm trying to figure out an analogy with -- if Facebook cuts you off, is that like in the 1970s the phone company saying hey, you can no longer use us because crank calling people. Is that what it's like? is that healthy? Because like if it's -- if it's cutting you off of something that big --



HURT: You know what it is?



GUTFELD: What?



HURT: Birthdays. I will never know anyone's birthday.



TIMPF: Yes, yes.



(CROSSTALK)



HURT: -- Facebook. And that's what it is. Like, you know the second people are like we should do something about this. They're like hey, do you want us to get rid of every connection you have to people you don't even really care about? I don't know why we do it to be honest.



GUTFELD: Yes. I don't either.



TIMPF: Birthdays.



GUTFELD: Birthdays. All right, coming up. The media is gushing, but she's not blushing. Jen Psaki's love affair with the White House press. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: their knees get weak when Jen Psaki speaks. A recent article published in the Washingtonian magazine, that still exists, features many members of the White House press corps gushing about their approval of Jen Psaki. The glowing press P stands in stark contrast to the unrelenting hostility faced by previous press secretaries. While Kayleigh got grilled by a biased press corps, Psaki faces hard hitting questions like why are you so awesome?



And will you go to the prom with me? That was out of line for Doocy. Take ABC News' John Karl who was quoted saying Jen is "one of the most well- qualified press secretaries we've ever had." Well, that's a great sweet comet. Peter Baker from the New York Times said she is a pro, you know. No, Peter. I don't. What does that mean? Well, unless by pro you mean one who spoon feeds his talking points from a binder the size and shape of Kansas.



So why do her vapid quotes float the media's boats? Well, she's a Democrat. She's working for a Democrat. And one of Democrats in power, White House reporters carry more water than a truck full of Poland spring. I wonder what the follow up article will look like after they ran it pasture before publication.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK, Jen. Just a couple more follow up questions for you. So where were you born?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Born? I'm not -- I'm not Republican.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. Well, how about, what motivates you at work?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, I am. I hate Republicans (INAUDIBLE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know what, let's just -- let's just try an easy one. What's your favorite food?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, Republicans.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You eat Republicans?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. Yes, I do. Every day. And that's it for this time. Republicans (INAUDIBLE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Kelly, knowing what you know now, would you have been a woman Republican or a woman Democrat? And you see how women Republicans are treated versus women Democrats?



LOEFFLER: Oh, I'm proud to be a woman Republican. But, you know, I thought -- I was thinking -- thank you.



GUTFELD: I identify as a female Republican.



LOEFFLER: Well, it's great because the mainstream media hates us, and you just walk around knowing that but I was thinking we should circle back later for the segment later



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



HURT: That is just --



GUTFELD: It's not circling back as much anymore, Charlie.



(CROSSTALK)



HURT: I think she got burned pretty good on that one.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: I think she's --



GUTFELD: Don't you think this is just basically a sub tweet at the previous -- prior administration?



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: You read the compliments, and they're not really -- it's not like they're saying, you know, she says -- she's, really you know, she's really calm.



HURT: Yes. And then at the end, they say, but she doesn't tell us anything.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: What's the point of the press secretary?



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



HURT: He does -- she is there working for -- we're paying your salary.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: Joe Biden isn't paying her salary. We're paying her salary. Her -- the -- her purpose is to provide information from the administration to the American people. But they -- but of course, none of that was even a slight problem. She reminds me a little bit of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. And you've got all the crazies that are all sitting there, they just want their meds. And she has this way of looking at you and nodding.



And she has no intention of actually telling you what you want, or solving whatever problem you have. She can just -- she can just sort of nod you into submission. And then she gives you the --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I like that.



HURT: -- with the pills, and then -- and then they take them. That's all they want.



TIMPF: I know that very well.



GUTFELD: What happened? You know, I was looking at it this way that it's an easy job being a press secretary for a Democrat in the White House press corps because it's -- it is like being a bartender at a spring break bar. Everybody there wants to be your best friend. And they're throwing money at you. They just want a shot of Jager. I'm so out of it. Do they still do Jager?



FRIED: They just want a shot of Psaki?



GUTFELD: Ladies and gentlemen, you walked right into a beautiful show.



FRIED: Yes, I'd be cool and calm too.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FRIED: Like, you know, you grow up getting drunk at hibachis and stuff. That's what, you know, if I have my name -- if I had the job and I came out I'm Chris whiskey. You're like, what? Who's next? What?



GUTFELD: What do you make of her performance? And what do you make --



FRIED: Well, the media's love for her. It has become a bit of a -- it feels like a spelling bee situation. She comes out to the podium and the judges of the media, you know, they just -- they just want you to do well get through it.



GUTFELD: Right, right.



FRIED: And then there's Peter Doocy who's like, OK, your word is alien, and crisis. And she's like, can I have the country of origin? She doesn't want to say it. And then everybody applauds. And it's -- I don't know.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FRIED: It is --



GUTFELD: No. They all like -- they're like a parents of -- because they --I mean, they want her to do well. It's exactly the opposite of anybody else. Are you surprised by this, Kat?



TIMPF: No, but I think it's also -- is pretty dangerous. I mean, I don't think you're supposed to be in love with the P.R. machine of a person who's in power over you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like, it's not Stockholm, but it's definitely Stockholm-ish.



GUTFELD: In terms of the syndrome



TIMPF: In terms of --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Not like actual city. It's not like Stockholm.



TIMPF: No, I haven't been -- I'm not as well traveled as you might think. Because I am so cultured and full of a vast array of knowledge. But yes, look, this is what happens every time and you just -- I like to see the crazy stuff because we know there's crazy stuff going on all the time, no matter who's in power. And that's why, you know, I would love -- I think I'd be a great libertarian press secretary because I don't even think that they would care if you wear pants.



GUTFELD: Right. Yes. That's true. That's --



HURT: But if you were -- you wouldn't stick to even the admin -- your administration's talking points. You would just be out there telling the truth about anything no matter what.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: You're probably be really, really chaotic for this administration.



TIMPF: Yes. Yes, yes. I thrive in chaos.



GUTFELD: What about a -- I got a role but I didn't know the why -- you live in D.C. The Washingtonians still exists?



HURT: Amazingly it does. But --



GUTFELD: I thought -- I thought -- it's like regard ease. You know regard ease? Now nobody knows what I'm talking about. But it's a -- like, does James still exists?



HURT: Yes, no. It's -- no. It's -- no. But it's a, you know, it's a real estate glossy and it has like -- it has all the lists in it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: For your bandwidth. And so when you do write your doctor's book about what ails you, you could do -- you'll be like one of the doctors listed in the -- in the 50 --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I know what you mean. It's the 50 best, that's right. That's a scam. All right. Still to come. Chris Cuomo is back and boy is he Chris Cuomo?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: He's the hungry jerk, looking for perks. Does Chris Cuomo deserve a premium spot because he had his shot? This way. Cuomo as seen on Cartoon Network claimed he should get a preference for seating when he goes to restaurants because he's fully vaccinated.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CUOMO: How do you make them realize that doing it is worth it? Beyond inflammation and personal satisfaction of prophylaxis?



LEMON: You pay them?



CUOMO: I'm fine with it. I'm fine with incentives. Businesses, I think you and I, we call for a table. It's going to be mobbed where we live. Wait, we're both vaccinated, I think we should get a preference. I'm fine with it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So, a semi-famous guy wants an exemption. What he expect? This is a guy who loves exemptions, like being exempt from covering his brother, the governor, or being exempt from having to wait for a COVID test when it wasn't widely available at the start of the pandemic. It's almost like he got the kind of protection that people in rest homes didn't. But the upside, it should be easy to reserve the early bird special now that his brother's thin the herd. And who could forget when he did become infected, he says he was holed up in his basement, but we know he was breaking out of quarantine, the breaking the rules put in place by his brother for essential activities like fighting with his neighbors.



So, should Cuomo get his own special table? Sure. But there shouldn't be an option for people who don't want to sit next to Chris Cuomo. Maybe split the restaurant into two sections. People who don't want to be near Chris Cuomo. And Chris, is this like, if this idea came from somebody other than Chris Cuomo would you think it's a good idea? Like if it came from somebody else, like a doctor or a restaurant tour, I'd say you know what, that's not a bad idea. But coming from him, it just I can't like it.



KRIS FRIED, COMEDIAN: Yes, it just sort of their vibe makes you -- yes, it makes you be like, that's a good idea, but I don't -- we shouldn't though. But no, I totally would, I guess, I don't know.



GUTFELD: I don't know. How do you, how do you prove it? Like, OK, and then also, you could just see him in the restaurant lording over other people that don't have --



FRIED: Well, here's my issue with the whole thing is that I always hate their little transitions. Because I feel like he gets way too excited that he gets to like, hang out with his black friend at the end of the show. And he wants to -- so, then this like virtue signal kind of topic comes up and he uses it to be like, we should get a table bro, you want to get dinner? Like --



GUTFELD: I love you, man.



FRIED: They'll see me with you.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm not racist.



GUTFELD: Yes. That is such a good point. That is really a good point. Kelly, um, do you think he's -- do you think that he has a point? OK. How do you do this? Do you have like a special tag that says you're vaccinated before you go to the restaurant?



KELLY LOEFFLER, FORMER REPUBLICAN SENATOR FROM GEORGIA: Well, I think he needs an exemption tag that says I'm exempt from reality. Because he hasn't experienced what others have experienced in New York. That's right. I mean, he had COVID test rest brush to his bedside when thousands in the nursing homes were waiting on him. You know, we can't forget that. I mean, he used the privilege of his brother's office and, you know, he's exempt from reality.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know, it's funny, Kat. It's like people, some people get into the entertainment industry or T.V. news, just for the perks. I'm not one of them, as you know, it's just came to me because --



TIMPF: We're supposed to get perks?



GUTFELD: Well, if you're immensely talented like me, they just flow naturally to me. But I don't know about you.



TIMPF: Yes, I just think it's interesting because I'm sure that this guy already is demanding special when he never makes a reservation for Chris.



GUTFELD: That's true.



TIMPF: He said, what's the name Chris? He never -- anytime him and a friend go out, he's there's like states for Chris Cuomo. He probably calls pretending to be his own assistant to make himself seem like he's more important than he really is.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Put it under Don Lemon plus one.



TIMPF: Yes, exactly. And it's like, you know, the answer to their question of how do we get people to be vaccinated? It's so obvious and it's such as make it different, like, you know, the, the vaccinated section at a baseball game still having to wear masks, even though I'm not a sports gal, but I know this baseball, they play that one outside.



GUTFELD: Yes, they do.



TIMPF: Yes. Why? Why is that the rule? Even the CDC is saying that. The answer is quite clear.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Just -- when you vaccinated, you don't got to wear a mask at a baseball game, which again, outside.



CHARLES HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. I think you're on to something. I think you have a great idea. What they really should be a separate section for Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon. And I think that it would unify the country --



GUTFELD: And it is called CNN.



HURT: Yes, it would be so, everybody would be delighted. Listening to the contempt that and they can't conceal it. And it goes back to what you were saying, Kelly, the contempt they have for people and they're talking about what do we do to get these idiots to get the vaccine, and then they use a word like prophylaxis, which I'm glad to say I don't, I have no, I think that's a dirty word? I'm not, I'm not sure what it is.



TIMPF: I didn't bother to Google it either.



GUTFELD: It's a preventive, like medical -- it's not a device but it's a preventive medical action.



HURT: I'm pretty sure it's a condom.



GUTFELD: No, that's probably prophylactic, you silly little bird.



HURT: Whatever. All I'm saying, oh, all I'm saying is that I think it's a really good idea to separate them. And they really are the most obnoxious people, and it's because they have such contempt for their, their --



GUTFELD: Yes. Am I, am I stretching this idea that it seems to me that liberals always seek class distinction or any kind of method to separate people. And even though they talk about being for everybody -- it's like, it's like a binary, it's like a binary inclination where it's like, vaccination, you're not vaccinated. It's like they deliberate. It's almost like they can't help it, but they seek that that binary opposition to everything.



HURT: It's always all about the boxes.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's all about the boxes. There you go. He's not so dumb after all. Our good pal, Dr. Drew Pinsky almost died. He's going to tell us about it next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: When (INAUDIBLE) get the urge crime will surge. Violent crime is up nationwide with major cities seeing a 33 percent increase in homicides last year. Minneapolis just hit their second highest number of murders in a year ever. And in New York shooting incidents in April were up more than 150 percent over the same month last year, which means it's time for a new segment we're calling --



ANNOUNCER: "ONLY IN NEW YORK."



GUTFELD: Oh, that makes me happy, beautiful and scary. All right, so last week at a steakhouse in Brooklyn had argument over women prompted a guy to pull a gun outside the restaurant and fire it at his rival, but instead he hit two patrons who are just trying to enjoy their dinner. The suspect who had five warrants in North Carolina, it's almost a band, has been arrested and both of the victims are expected to survive although one of them still has a bullet lodged in his spine. Joining us is Dr. Drew Pinsky. Why is he joining us? Because he was at the damn steak house. The reason why I want you on Dr. Pinsky is because I'm so tired of people telling us that whoa, you know, this whole violent epidemic thing, it's like, it's just overblown. What are you going to say now when that happens to you?



DR. DREW PINSKY, Oh, no, it's not overblown. And Greg, Greg discovered I was at Peter Luger, because we were sitting next to each other at Kat's first wedding catching throats here, catching on. And he's he brought up the Peter Luger shooting. I said, yes, I was there. And he was like, what you're there? We were there. In fact, we were outside. My wife, Susan said, why don't we sit outside of this table we're waiting at. And I said, you know, I want to go in and get the full Peter Luger experience. Had we sat at that table, we would have been the object of the bullets.



GUTFELD: That's incredible. I mean, that is actually amazing. And they know, Luger is a classic restaurant, they never used to have outside seating until of course, the pandemic. And so you're kind of like unprotected out there. This guy had a handgun. He was on -- I mean, the bigger story is why was this guy on the streets, right?



PINSKY: Right. Well, and I suspect you guys are like Los Angeles, right? No bail. So, he's there again, I'm sure yes. And so, you know that that's the world we live in right now. And you know, it's funny we spend -- we love New York spend a lot of time there but our home is actually Los Angeles. And Los Angeles is such a mess. It's just in you know, you've heard me talk about that before but it was the first time I came home and felt better in Los Angeles. He's -- around me when I was going through dangerous areas.



GUTFELD: So, when did you first notice something was wrong? I mean, you heard a commotion? You're at your table --



PINSKY: So, there was a commotion, a commotion. And I was sitting looking across towards where the bar is and I heard a commotion heard someone yell, "Call 911, somebody down." And I saw a woman dive down behind the cashier counter. I thought oh, there's a medical problem back there, I'll go help. So, I started heading in that direction.



And then the staff came tearing around the corner and screaming, "Get down. Get down. Gunshots." And my wife was already in the corner she heard the gunshots and she led everybody there. And the staff, the staff, Peter Luger staff ever get your steak at Peter Luger, they deserve medals. They stood tall they made accounting for everybody they keep everybody calm down and I was astonished that I was as calm as I was but I think it was because of those guys.



GUTFELD: You know, if I were in the situation I know that being so important to America that I needed to survive that I would probably abuse my wife as a shield to escape and not through the backdoor because I probably get lost, I would try to go out through the front door with her as a shield and she would understand, RIP. Did you continue eating after this?



PINSKY: I'm just thinking Greg. You're, you're a different size target than me too. I feel safer for you. Yes, once we're done, because I -- no one else in my family was hungry but I actually I had strange I had my wits about me during the whole thing, I was trying to keep people safe and things. And when I sat back down at the table, I wanted that Peter Luger steak.



GUTFELD: You know what, you should have ordered shots for everybody. Is that a terrible joke? No, it would have been terrible if it was worse. But the thing is, Dr. Drew, this person has -- I mean when you have a bullet that close to your spine, this story could have gone really bad.



PINSKY: Oh no, it's a miracle that it wasn't worse. One guy was shot in the abdomen, the other guy was shot through the back -- it was almost a through and through chest wound, but the bullet ended up in his spine. I mean, bullets move around it. This was the whole thing about the experience was, he was very uncertain. We didn't know was this a drive by shooting? Was this a mass event? Was there going to be a shootout with the cops? And by the way, kudos to the Brooklyn police. They were there in two minutes. Had this been Los Angeles, we would not even have been speaking to the 911 operator yet.



GUTFELD: Why were they there so quickly? Why were they there so quickly?



PINSKY: Well, apparently they were at an anti-cop rally.



GUTFELD: Isn't that amazing? They were at an anti-cop rally. Finally, the people who hate the police did something good.



PINSKY: They did -- go ahead.



GUTFELD: No. It is such an interesting point that like, oh, like these, these cops have to supervise these babies at an anti-cop rally. And, and actually, ironically, they have to run and save people's lives. Actually, they caught the guy, the guy they chased the guy down, the guy thrown the gun somewhere. And now he's I guess him and Kat are dating.



TIMPF: My husband is watching.



GUTFELD: Your five-day-old wedding imploded. All right, Dr. Drew, thank you for coming on. Amazing story and glad you're safe.



PINSKY: Thank you guys. And again, hats off to the waiting, waiting staff - -



GUTFELD: By the way, how much did you tip?



PINSKY: A lot. Enough that they came over afterwards to thank you. But I really appreciate what they did.



GUTFELD: All right. Thank you, Doc. Coming up a guy (INAUDIBLE) about how white people walk.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ANNOUNCEMENT: "EVERYTHING IS RACIST."



GUTFELD: It's true. Everything is racist. He needed to mock how white people walk and speak of a Northwestern University newspaper editor who says the way white people walk on sidewalks is racist. Kenny Allen wondered why when he'd walk on campus, he'd always bump into people even when sidewalks were relatively empty.



Now, normal person might get himself to lenscrafters. Kenny is not normal. He's a woke college student. So, we decided instead to write an article about how racist white people are. "White people came to expect the right of way in public spaces. White people taught their kids to move through the world in the same way. Many people -- many white people walk around campus having unknowingly absorbed this particular facet of white supremacy." So, walking is racist. So, what's his next article going to be on? How elevators were made just to help the white man ascend to the top faster? I would bring up the racist undertones of moving stairs, but I don't want to escalate things.



This is such a grift. All you got to do is pick a topic link it to racism you get published. You probably get a job somewhere. I don't know where. I wouldn't hire anybody who wrote that.



TIMPF: OK, seven years ago, it was sexist. And I worked at, I was working at National Review at the time, and there was this article that was out about man slit slamming. Where a woman said she walked around and all the men bumped into her and barely any women did. So, I, this is my video, I made -- I wore a hidden camera and walked around Grand Central without moving out of the way to see who would bump into me and who wouldn't. Three times as many women bumped into me as men, OK.



And that's not even to say that OK, men or women are the ones -- no, it was one hour, one day, in one area, and that's just what how it worked out. And maybe it's not attributed to gender. The thing is, if you set out to find something, you're looking for sexism, you're looking for racism, you're going to find it. Because imagine, OK, so the white people didn't move. But imagine if the white people did move? The white people, they all move on the way when I go on the sidewalk because they're so racist.



GUTFELD: They're so scared of the black man.



TIMPF: That wouldn't be the article then.



GUTFELD: They're scared of the black man, they're moving away. By the way, why didn't you get a Pulitzer for this great work?



TIMPF: I don't know.



GUTFELD: I mean, and talk about taking a risk wearing a secret camera at Penn State.



TIMPF: I was 25 years old.



GUTFELD: Yes, it means, it's amazing that you're here on this show. Chris, do you believe that the sidewalks are too white in northwestern?



FRIED: No. I have no white male straight comedian jokes for this segment. No, I don't know. Chances are, it was just, you know, probably privileged people. Sure, I don't know. But chances are they're just selfish American people like everybody wandering around, listening to --



TIMPF: Headphones.



FRIED: Beats by Dre. You know what I mean? And it's the same thing to me as everybody gets sidewalk rage. They're slow people. There's cut off people. It's the same as being in a car and you can't see their race. You can probably assume the gender in the car. But anyway, it's the same thing --



HURT: (INAUDIBLE)



FRIED: I'm done, I guess



GUTFELD: You are literally finished.



FRIED: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Yes. So, Kelly, what do you -- this is kind of, it just shows how indoctrinated everybody is in this kind of like woke ideology.



LOEFFLER: That's right. But at least none of us will be surprised when Northwestern tears up the sidewalk at the university. We'll all say OK, the world is a much better place. It's much more fair.



GUTFELD: Yes. Create some lanes, Charlie. Why don't you -- you know what, that would be the new thing. We need to segregate where people walk. So, we have a lane for blacks and a lane for whites?



HURT: No, that's, that's the perfect democrats solution. Yes, that's exactly what would solve all of this. But here's the problem with Kenny. Kenny is a victim. But he's not a victim of what he thinks he's a victim of. He's not a victim of racism. He's, well, it's sort of a, it's a strain of racism. He's a victim of having been lied to by all of these political hacks for his entire adult or whatever, teenage life, where everybody tells him that, oh, no, everybody's so racist everybody.



And then, and then, when you when you sort of imbue people with this, this one way of lens through which you look at everything. It's not surprising that he ends up writing a really embarrassing thing for the campus paper about how racist the sidewalks are. And what's really troubling about it is that reading this thing that Kenny wrote, all I can think about is, I can be reading this in the New York Times.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. That's from say, he's got a future. Yes, he's got a future. The other thing that drives me crazy about this, and maybe this is the biggest point and that's why I'm the host, and you're not, Charlie. This anti-racism woke cult, is giving users carte blanche to be racist. This person is saying, I don't like how white people walk. That is actually legitimately racist. But because you're part of the anti-racist cult, you can actually say that.



HURT: It's like your vaccine card. You get your vaccine card, and so you can say all these things.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, anyway, we got -- we get into the block. Don't go anywhere. Be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: All right, we're out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Senator Kelly Loeffler, Charlie Hurt, Chris Creek, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Kat Timpf, our studio audience.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.