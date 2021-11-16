'Gutfeld' on inflation, Elon Musk-Bernie Sanders feud

This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld" on November 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST (on camera): Happy super-duper Monday, everybody. Thanks to the supply chain crisis. There's been a shortage of everything but idiots. Yes, for some reason the chain that supplies lying morons is flowing more smoothly than the flatulence out of Biden's butt. I should start making those jokes. But I'm not.



That's one area where Biden's excelled at job creation. Fact is the media is impervious to any of the challenges and struggles a regular Americans face. Largely because those in the media make a lot of money and they're stupid. For some reason those things go together like dating apps and STDs. Also, unlike the media, regular Americans get fired for waving their weenies in the workplace.



At least that's how I got fired from Burger King. But it's that combination of wealth cause arrogance and stupidity that results in all kinds of laughable analysis. The kind that would give the best ALF episode a run for its money. Like over at NBC, Stephanie Ruhle keeps trotting out the same old line to defend Joe Biden. Tell us the dirty little secret, Steph.



STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC ANCHOR: The dirty little secret here, Willie. Well, nobody likes to pay more. On average, we have the money to do so. Household savings had a record high over the pandemic. We didn't really have anywhere to go out and spend.



GUTFELD: She called me Willie. That's not so much a secret as it is something a person with a major head injury would say. A secret would be how any of you keep your jobs. If she weren't any more of a dumbbell, Chris Cuomo would be curling her.



Yes, they're still saying that inflation isn't bad because the government printed all this money and gave it to you to spend, which of course drives up prices since money becomes cheaper once you print more of it. Dems know the economy about as well as I know the layout of the big and tall men store. With their logic why does it the government just print a trillion- dollar bill for everyone?



We're all rich baby. But you couldn't come up with anything dumber. Oh, wait, what's Tiffany Cross going to say about truck drivers?



TIFFANY CROSS, MSNBC ANCHOR: This is again an industry populated by a lot of white men over the age of 55. This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about, you know, aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful. So obviously, the more populated it is with people of color. I think you'll see less of that.



GUTFELD: Excellent work there, Tiffany. Take this supply chain crisis and turn it into a mush of racism, sexism, Trump, and rude driving. All she left out was the P-tape. Or in the case of our nation's truckers, a pee bottle.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): They pee in a bottle because they don't want to stop.



GUTFELD: Thank you, Tyrus. It's OK. If they don't get it.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: But really that was a good joke.



TYRUS: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Thank you. But underlying all the criticism is a not so subtle mockery of everyday concerns. Take Captain Neck Fat over at CNN. See that's funny. Make fun of him. Captain Neck Fat?



TYRUS: Captain Net Fat --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes. He's taking a much needed break after devouring a gingerbread house made of pork. He tweeted this picture of a supermarket aisle filled with milk and he wrote, the supply chain, she exclaims looking for milk for a two-year-old. Look at this amazing overflowing abundance, he response.



Meanwhile, the average 10-year-old from Iowa can tell him most milk is produced locally and is not imported.



But our portly prevaricator thinks we get all of our two percent low fat dairy from the only finest regions in France. You may have also said let them eat cake, but that's what his answer is to everything. I'm surprised he didn't include a picture of a woman breastfeeding and write, see no supply chain delay there.



But Brian hosts a dying show called ironically reliable sources, which is yet to admit that the four-year narrative they pushed on Russian collusion was as real as a strippers boobs.



Once again, his network relies on Americans forgetfulness when it comes to the repetitive deceptions and the damage it did to so many institutions, including and especially the media. But hey, it's not like the media gets anything right, am I right?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tonight, on the Chess News Network.



JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: David Brooks here at the Chess News Network. We're in New York City where everything is fine. Inflation's great, if you don't like it too bad. Here's a happy citizen right now. What happened?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR:(on camera): He took my bag.



DEVITO: So, you're enjoying the release of any stress from that bag pulling on you.



TIMPF: And my wallet and car keys were in there.



DEVITO: So less driving. You're looking forward to reducing your carbon footprint.



TIMPF: I was looking forward to buying lunch. I can't eat today now.



DEVITO: Intermittent fasting more popular than ever. Back to you, Green.



GUTFELD: Excellent acting. So as they continue to push lies, like a farmer pushes a wheelbarrow full of manure. They call on their own industry to stop treating Republicans as normal.



JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST: I think you also have to have some new ground rules for the media. I think they have to stop treating Republicans like normal politicians.



They're not normal politicians. This is not normal conduct. This is a party that spends its entire time cooking up these ridiculous cultural memes, fanning violence and coming up with outright lies.



GUTFELD: That Woody Allen in a wig. Apologies. Apologies, Mr. Allen. Jennifer Rubin though calling out anyone as abnormal. That's like Andrew Cuomo telling a TSA agent to keep your hands to yourself. Of course Rubin is a sellout they "whenever they want to bash conservatives, the kind of Republican who makes Mitt Romney look like Abe Lincoln." Jennifer Rubin is so bad even the Rubin sandwiches considering changing its name to something less embarrassing, like -- burger.



But it's not surprising. The media's brazen defense of Joe's downfall is as irrational as the attacks on Trump but in reverse. Perhaps they know what a mistake they made trading peace and prosperity in exchange for fewer mean tweets. Was it worth less food on the table? Was it worth shortages and $4.00 gas? Was it worth giving China's such a boost that even our allies are taking Mandarin lessons?



Now they got what they wanted, in all its misery and they pretend that you deserve it too. Good luck with that.



ANNOUNCER: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's so sharp it sets off the metal detectors. Author and political commentator Douglas Murray.



He's got more guns in the Taliban, townhall.com editor, and Fox News Contributor Katie Pavlich.



You'll find her at New York's most exclusive venues rifling through purchase in the coat room, Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



And he can never pick on someone whose own size. It's impossible. My massive sidekick and NWA World Television Champion, Tyrus.



There you go. Welcome back, Douglas. Good to see you.



DOUGLAS MURRAY, AUTHOR AND POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Great to see you.



GUTFELD: How's it going in the United States? Good?



MURRAY: Wonderful. Absolutely wonderful.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. Haven't been -- haven't been mugged yet?



MURRAY: No.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: No, I've got no mugging stories.



GUTFELD: What --



MURRAY: -- goal this week?



GUTFELD: I was hoping in the month at the last, you would get mugged at least once and we could talk about it.



MURRAY: It was nice. So you're thinking of me?



GUTFELD: Yes. So the underlying premise of all these examples seems to be that the public is stupid and the media is much smarter. My theories is because there are no blue-collar. There's no such thing as a blue-collar reporter anymore. Like, you know what I mean?



MURRAY: No. Brian Stelter thinks that him going to the supermarket is investigative journalist.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: I mean, that's a problem.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



MURRAY: I think that's really getting down and finding out what's happening in America.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: No, that's you shopping.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. And that's his excuse to keep going to the delicatessen every day.



MURRAY: Could be.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: Yes. Everyone got your fat neck from it, by the way.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: The pee in the bottle joke needed a little explanation.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Which I provided a role here



MURRAY: But no one needs to do that on the fat neck things.



GUTFELD: The thing is I am so close to the road. I know what people are doing. I know the P-bottle. Right?



TIMPF: What?



GUTFELD: I'm one --



TIMPF: Close to the road.



TYRUS: He is. He comes from a long line of generational truck driver. The Gutfeld driving fleet out of the Cisco.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Exactly. Yes.



TYRUS: Trailblazers.



GUTFELD: Exactly. So Tyrus, to build on this theory, shouldn't there be like journalism schools that come right out of high school? So you don't get these arrogant, elitist A-holes who think that they're smarter than everybody?



TYRUS: You -- poor Greg sweet boy. You are trying to make sense out of something that is unsensible. They're not researching this. If I did what that first reporter did on our show -- Kat, may I borrow your papers for a second, please?



TIMPF: Yes. Sure.



TYRUS: Just hand them right here. I'm not looking at your stuff. But while you asked me a question, I went well, there was some truckers and are mostly white and racism and you would -- at the end of the show, be like you're gone.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: How do you go on T.V. unprepared?



GUTFELD: And we're commentators.



TYRUS: Right. But they don't have to be prepared.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: There was a chart that showed how -- I'm like, I'm right now I'm working on math with my kids. There was a chart that averaged 127 percent. And they tried to say how many different --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: There's only 100 percent of people that work at a job.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: This must we know.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: But apparently to make their numbers look right, for 55-year-old white guys, they had to add 27 percent.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: It didn't make -- I'm like, wait, 16 plus 79 plus 22, plus, my daughter was right? I mean, this is -- that's what we're dealing with. When you use um, as a as your point --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You're not informed?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And so you cannot argue with it. Again, ignorance, can't argue with it.



GUTFELD: Yes, I wonder where um started. Like, there must be a pre um, a whole era where no one said um. I don't know.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): I'm not going to say it.



GUTFELD: Yes. Don't do it. OK. So, there's this disconnect between the media and basically most of America. I'm trying to figure out if it's -- if it's possible at all to somehow end that. Is there a way or is it just this industry is done in terms of -- like, if they can't understand truckers, if they can't understand supply chain stuff, and they think it's something -- they think that inflation is a good thing. They don't understand what everybody's going through, they are so far removed.



PAVLICH: Well, there is hope, because I did understand your pee bottle joke.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



PAVLICH: So I'm a woman of the people who understood that. So there is hope for media in the future. The problem is A, most journalists are based in New York and D.C. and they are not from outside, or they've been there for so long. And they never traveled outside of those newsrooms, or whatever that they are completely disconnected from the real world, or they get into an elite category where they just don't care about the real world.



So, for someone like Tiffany or Stephanie Ruhle or Brian Stelter, it's like, how do you think that your food gets to New York City? Do you really want to start going down the road of like, I care what the color of my truck driver is? I'm only going to accept food in New York City from the white guy or from the -- from whoever, like, no white guy is allowed. I mean, come on, if you really want to go down that road, it'll be very, very bad for you.



And Democrats really should stop acting like they're the side of the political aisle that's for the poor because even gas prices increasing by a dollar, puts tens of thousands of Americans back below the poverty line. And so they're, you know, its energy goes up by a couple of dollars. Guess how you get your food to your city. On a truck, and therefore, everything else goes up in price and they don't understand that it's a domino effect. So, we need more people --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Or domino's effect.



PAVLICH: Domino's effect.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know what, I want my truck driver to be non-binary. Or I don't want anything delivered. When Amazon shows up that driver if he's non binary, if he's buying -- if he says normative I throw the -- I throw the - - I throw the package in his face.



PAVLICH: Even if you're starving.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. Even if I'm starving, I will - I will kick him in whatever private part he designates. Because frankly, I don't care. I don't see genitals.



Kat. I don't -- I'm non-binary. Kat, Jennifer Rubin believes that we should no longer treat Republicans as normal. This is interesting because it's Jennifer Rubin saying that.



TIMPF: Yes, I mean, I don't -- I don't know how people are treating her as normal because all of her takes her like that.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's right.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: -- she's had a take even remotely recently that has been reasonable. But if you look at Stelter too like I don't get where that came from.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: What do you mean supply chain -- like he thought he had something.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: He's like, oh, yes, well, how come this store um, it has milk in it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And also, I want to let you know that when you said when we watched that little video you said good acting.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: You were right. Because Andre almost got punched in the face.



GUTFELD: Oh, really?



TIMPF: He thought he was really stealing from me.



GUTFELD: Oh, wow.



TIMPF: But he didn't and we're OK.



GUTFELD: That's amazing. So they were -- the person that wanted to punch it was actually a good Samaritan.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: I tried to be.



GUTFELD: Up next. Democrats ready for a rough autumn as Kamala's ratings head for rock bottom.



GUTFELD: Will the Biden agenda fall apart before Joe puffs out his final fart? I'm sorry.



TYRUS: You're not.



GUTFELD: I did a poll -- I did a poll on fart and poop jokes yesterday or two days ago in Birmingham and they were very pro fart and poop jokes.



PAVLICH: People have spoken.



GUTFELD: That's the survey I'm doing. She's second to the chief commander and the country can't stand her. A new ABC News Washington Post poll found that if the midterms were held today, 51 percent of all registered voters, that's more than half by one percentage, Kat, point, would vote for a Republican in their district. Compare that to 41 percent for a Democrat. That's the biggest GOP lead since 1981 when Pelosi was just 130 years old.



It's the last thing Kamala Harris wants to hear besides you busy right now? Joe needs a foot rub. She's got a 28 percent approval rating, that's nothing to laugh at.



Although Kamala certainly will. She'd laugh at an orphan finding a kitten over a scrap of cheese which is funny. And now according to CNN, Kam can't -- isn't feeling the love from the White House. Some insiders even saying their dysfunctional relationship has reached an "exhausted stalemate."



Joe is the one who's exhausted and she is the stale mate. In Biden, thank you. And Biden's defense he didn't want to pick them all as his V.P. The Dems forced her as his running mate because she's both female and a minority.



Meanwhile, Biden wanted his running mate to be a life alert bracelet. Savvy White House watcher say this Kamala mess is by design, however, to protect Joe just like the plastic liner in his slacks.



Mr. President, what say you?



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Don't you say anything about Kamala, all right? We are -- me and Kamala, we're partners. We're like the -- we're like (INAUDIBLE) Tina Turner. We are close. We're like, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. All right? Together forever. We're like Chris Brown and Rihanna. All right? TLA. It's a partnership. Like Zuckerberg and the Winklevoss twins. All right? Imagine if those guys didn't create Myspace, would never be able to fax each other.



GUTFELD: Katie, you know, something weird is going on two things. CNN is the one who breaks the story which means it probably came from the White House. And number two, you have Jen Psaki doing these damage control tweeting like you know, no, no, no, we don't hate her.



PAVLICH: I don't know. I don't know if the tweeting is damage control. I think it's pouring gasoline on the fire.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: Because if you wanted it to go away, you wouldn't be tweeting about it, you would just ignore it or change the subject and said she's tweeting about everything she's failed on. So she's highlighting that. But I have to say, don't defend the White House very often. But it's not like they haven't given her a chance to do a better job.



GUTFELD: Right.



PAVLICH: Even her assignments, she hasn't controlled the weird laughing thing. She's failed at everything. She used to be at all the big events next to Joe like a voltar in the background. Now she's not anymore. That thought maybe that was a little too weird. And when you see, you know, if you've read like, why they're upset, they'll say, well, the President Biden's praising Pete Buttigieg and he's a white male.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: So, if you see everything through the prism of I'm entitled to attention and praise based on my gender and race rather than success on the assignments I've been given, then you're going to be kind of upset. And I think that's why they're complaining.



GUTFELD: Very good. You know, Kat. You know, Kamala reminds me of the -- there's always a person who works the hardest trying to get out of work when it would be less work for them if they just did the work. You know what I'm saying?



TIMPF: Yes, I do.



GUTFELD: I'm not talking about you.



TIMPF: No, of course not. You -- he's not actually. But I can't --



GUTFELD: They don't believe you.



TIMPF: No. Yes. I think you're right. I forgot. I come to work and do drugs all day. And then I get my hair and makeup done and do more drugs. And then I sit here. No, but yes, she was complaining like Katie said that she didn't like it. Any of the assignments she was getting.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



TIMPF: I can't imagine -- if I did that or you did that, well, I don't like those ones. So also, like, if that's true, then why don't you come up with some of your own.



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: She's got to be allowed to have ideas. I mean, I think ideas are not just welcomed but necessary in that way because I don't think Joe is a big idea guy.



GUTFELD: No, no, no.



TIMPF: I think don't a lot of it is coming from him.



GUTFELD: Oh, you need -- do you need a brain for an idea.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, what do you think?



TYRUS: Well, I think if it's not Kat, then it's probably me. So, yes. So what, I just show up and talk. That's fine. She has a plan.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: She didn't come here to be V.P.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: So, every time -- it's like, you're undermining any Shakespeare, Macbeth play, there's undermining. He says, hey, you'd be in charge for that. Got it. And it doesn't do it, like, well, it's not me as the president. So -- and then you hire the Psaki team to fix your image. And then you have employees who love their jobs, probably in terms of be like, hey, tweet out how much you love working with it.



I love working with V.P. every day. I wouldn't tweet that about my own kids.



TIMPF: No.



TYRUS: I don't like them every day.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: There are days when I'm like, man, I should be a trucker (INAUDIBLE) but that's what they're doing to her. She's not going to help. The more this administration implodes, in her mind surrounded by her yes, people, and family.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Which was a huge issue, the last administration, but no one talks about. They're all let's watch the fire burn because we'll get to be president.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Sooner than later. So, the -- she's not going to help. Every job you give her she's going to mess it up and say, well, it's a dumb job anyway because she wants his job. And he knows it.



GUTFELD: But then --



TYRUS: Or knows it sometimes.



GUTFELD: Yes -- no, and then he forget.



TYRUS: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: -- any assignments because none of them are be the president.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: What do you make of this?



MURRAY: This is -- this is what happens when somebody gets to that office, not just for the wrong reasons, but with absolutely no scrutiny. I mean, if you think back at it, it's not just that we've never seen her like speaking to rallies because they didn't have any before the last election. In the -- even the very few times they allowed a journalist to question her. It was just astonishing what they got.



I've just had this flashback this week. Do you remember CNN interviewed her and her husband just before the election and the -- and the -- and the real crack interview squad question was, they asked her husband about her taste in shoes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: Is she somebody auditioning for the second most important role in the world possibly to become the most important person in the world? And you've got a few minutes with her incredibly rare and you and you talk about her shoes. This is what happens.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. But she ticked all the boxes.



MURRAY: Yes, yes.



GUTFELD: Two of them.



MURRAY: She laughed hysterically. Manically talking about her shoes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: And then people thought what could go wrong?



GUTFELD: Yes. We elected the Joker.



TYRUS: To be asked to Marcos, you know, ask them about shoes (INAUDIBLE)



PAVLICH: I mean, I asked Kat about her shoes tonight --



GUTFELD: She got pretty amazing shoes.



TIMPF: You reminded me that I'd already worn them.



GUTFELD: I know.



TIMPF: I made the mistake of wearing more than once.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. And I never do that with my new shoes or I throw -- you know what, I am so wealthy. I buy these -- I throw them out immediately. I don't even give them the charity. Screw those people. Let them work for the shoe. See? I'm going to throw these away tonight. What are you going to do about it? Nothing because you're miles away. And you can't find me. I'm in your T.V. All right, what am I doing? Losing my mind.



Up next, Bernie wants to tax the rich but Musk isn't buying his pets.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: It was Elon Musk versus that dried up old husk. Yes, the billionaire takes time off from space to get in Bernie Sanders' face. It was a CEO who sends rockets through the air versus a senator who's older than dirt.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter over the weekend responding to Senator Bernie Sanders' demand that rich people pay more in taxes. And by rich, Bernie means people who own more than three houses. Gentle rumble of laughter.



Bernie tweeted: "We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period." It only took three hours to write that tweet with those mittens on, to which the world's richest man responded: "I keep forgetting that you're still alive."



Elon gets a bigger laugh than I do. Want to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word. So, Elon recently sold roughly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock after conducting a twitter poll asking his followers if he should, which is exactly how you should make investment decisions by Twitter poll. Only if you're a billionaire, but God is wondering what must Bernie Sanders think about this?



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-CA): This is not anything radical, because we have these laws.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You wake up late for school man, you don't want to go, you ask your mom please, but she still says no.



CORTEZ: Had (INAUDIBLE) until 1978 when they revealed.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You missed two classes and no homework. But your teacher purchase class like you're some kind of jerk.



CORTEZ: Banks to charge extortion level --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You got to fight for your right to party. Speak to the party, I shouldn't have had those buffalo wings last night.



CORTEZ: Should not be using people's misfortune.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh god, now I'm feeling the burn.



CORTEZ: As a basis for extortion



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I got to get out of here.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, it's kind of sad that of the two men that are feuding, one of them almost became president and it's not the billionaire.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, it's the multi-millionaire or is he --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: 100 million, you know, we need to tax the rich. That has nothing to do with -- its socialist, but he's -- he's a unicorn anyways, because he's a rich socialist, which kind of means he's fighting himself, but whatever. And he's going after Elon Musk because he's convinced that's what the people want to hear. Because even if he attacks Elon Musk, that's not going to make our Christmas any better.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: You know what I'm saying, that's not going to fix our schools. It's not going to fix what's going on in our streets. But yes, let's go after him, and then he comes back with -- in his defense, if he had just one billion, maybe he wouldn't be so cocky.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: But when you have 265 billion, what's 65 billion among friends? You know what I'm saying, like, I mean --



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Bernie didn't even go after -- he said, we used to tax the rich. And he said, hey, that's me.



TYRUS: Yes, and he's right -- speaking of rich --



TIMPF: You're talking about me? I'm rich. And he's like, you know, the richest man in the world. He still feels the need to go on Twitter and call some Vermont Senator like, you're old.



GUTFELD: I love that.



DOUGLAS MURRAY, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Yes. I love the fact that Elon Musk behaves like this occasionally, not all the time. Like -- he's just one of the very few very famous people who clearly does have control of his own Twitter account.



TIMPF: Yes, exactly.



MURRAY: If send these things out. Sometimes. you know, that's you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: No one else would do that. And he has, you know, F.U. money --



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, he has nothing to worry about. No one's going to cancel him. Although, Kat, I still don't respect him after what he did to Grimes.



TIMPF: I knew that you were going to go there. I'm sorry, but you did call it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: That they would have a kid and then they break up?



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes, I knew that. I knew that would happen.



TYRUS: Guess what happens in the meetings I never show up with? OK. I don't think --



GUTFELD: The one thing that Katie that drives me a little crazy is that we have given up any kind of opportunity to counter somebody who talks about fair share. If somebody says, you need to pay your fair share, they can say that no matter what the percentage you pay, so if one percent of the, of the American population is paying 40 percent of the taxes, that's still not enough, because it's never enough.



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's never enough. Bernie Sanders owns three more homes and Elon Musk, he sold all of his homes.



GUTFELD: That's right.



PAVLICH: Three more than he does. This is a weird thing that the left does, they say they want to achieve a goal. So, for example, the green New Deal which Bernie Sanders supports, which means we need a lot of electric vehicles. Well, Elon Musk happens to know how to produce electric vehicles, and yet they're constantly trying to destroy him. So, at the same time, they're demanding the private sector, get on board with this big government program. They're trying to make sure he has less money to build the electric cars that he needs. So, that doesn't make sense. But I do love that. He's like, you know, my man, forgot that you kind of exist.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: And, you know, threatens to sell more stock to make it harder for Bernie Sanders to do that.



MURRAY: Why is it that AOC, whenever she told talks as if she's speaking to a child who's never heard English? It's just every single thing. It's -- now, let me tell you.



GUTFELD: But see that, coming from you, so you're like whenever you talk it's like bathing and warm milk.



PAVLICH: Yes, I don't know why you put me on with the guy with a nice accent that was really rude.



GUTFELD: That's the best. I didn't even notice that. Yes, but British -- he's just British.



PAVLICH: So, to answer your question, she's speaking to herself, which is why she's speaking --



TYRUS: Or when she was taught. That's how the video told her to speak. If you watch AOC when she's in public, it's not really a rally is like six people. She learned that if you jump and point --



MURRAY: Yes.



TYRUS: While you talk, people will listen.



MURRAY: You can keep their attention.



GUTFELD: That's what -- Kamala does that too.



TYRUS: Because they went to the same class. Whenever I want to skid my point across, if you point at them and raise your hands, they will listen to the dumb (BLEEP) coming out your mouth. So, just start potluck. Talk about stealing everybody's money.



GUTFELD: There you go. All right, coming up. The kids don't think he's funny and they don't want his money.



GUTFELD: If Dave Chappelle talks, these whiners say they'll walk. A fundraiser featuring Chappelle at his Alma Mater, Mater? I don't really know how to say that. I never really said it. Has been postponed after students complained about the transgender remarks, he made in his latest Netflix special, big complaints out of a group of people who couldn't raise enough funds for a new bong.



Apparently, students at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts got into a heated debate with faculty after being told they'd have to help with an exhibition to honor Chappelle on the day of the event. Some even said they'd walk out if it went forward. Here's hoping the door hits them in the ass on the way out, although they're so fragile that might kill them.



The event was supposed to raise money for a new theater named after Chappelle was scheduled for next week, but has now been moved to April. And in a move that surprises no one, the school will hold listening sessions with the students and expand their curriculum to include content related activism, political activism, among other crap.



The school also said it recognizes not everyone will agree with Chappelle, but added that rejects the idea that cancel culture is healthy or constructive. They then went through the faculty and fired everyone who ever smiled that a Republican. This is what, this is another thing about what -- to Katie's point about Elon Musk and him making cars that are that are going to hurt his business when he's taxed? They could have gotten a lot money, they could have gotten a lot of money.



TIMPF: What is the win? Now, they have to wait longer for the free theater.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



TIMPF: Congratulations.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Yes, I don't understand it. And of course, the listening sessions. I don't understand that either because it gives me to give these kids an impression. That'll you know, people are a lot more interested in listening than they really are.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Nobody wants to listen to you, share your feelings.



GUTFELD: Yes. And also, the idea of political teaching classes on political activism in college seems like redundant, like your dad being taken care of after school on the, in the quad with some guy in a hacky sack.



MURRAY: Yes. And that subject is covered literacy and numeracy, will be good.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: This is one of these strange things where it's -- first of all that, that Dave Chappelle has become a controversial figure -- is just nuts. I mean, you know, it this whole movement started off with, with, you know, the claim that it's just you know, far right conservatives are in the in the gunsights of this movement. You know, they end up taking out people like Dave Chappelle for this. I really admire him though, because he's stood his ground. And he's, he's kept going. But, but also, it's just it's always this distraction. These college campuses. You know, they spend their time talking about Dave Chappelle. And America, sadly, still has been the worst literacy and numeracy rates among developed nations.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: And like that will be something really worth addressing. That'll be something that if you address, you could help American kids to have a better chance in life. But every time it's like whining students talking about Dave Chappelle --



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: Doesn't help anyone.



GUTFELD: Yes. And you know what it is, it goes back to the point that sooner or later they were running out of conservatives to cancel.



MURRAY: Oh, yes. They got through all the concern.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: All the way to Dave Chappelle.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's like, they're -- and they're going, so what's after Dave Chappelle? I mean, I don't know who they -- but it's great, it's another example of somebody Katie, who does, like more people should be like him in the sense that he has the ability to give him the finger, right? And because he's, you know, he's not going to get hurt. This is the new model, the future, I think, as you get your own following to support you.



PAVLICH: Yes, I think the feminists on campus should do a counter protest to the protesters protesting Dave Chappelle to stand up for some of what he believes in as feminists. But you're right, I mean, if you get to a certain level, you have the ability to say, OK, if you don't want my money for your theater, then that's your problem, not mine. Yes. But at the same time, you know, all these students who are protesting, are never going to be as successful as he is because they can't even handle someone coming for a fundraiser to give them money. And who does it hurt? It hurts the kids who actually want to be there maybe are on scholarship, whose parents aren't paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for them to be there, who want to make it in the arts, you want to be interesting, who want to do something with their lives. And ultimately, it goes to show this is why entertainment has become so boring, because it's also sanitized, and no one's allowed to be creative. And no one's allowed to be offended by anything. And that's why everything's so boring. And just dull as a result of this kind of protesting.



TIMPF: It's weird that they can postpone it, right? Because like, if I say --



PAVLICH: I'd be like, bye, never mind.



TIMPF: -- someone like I'll buy this for you. No, you're brutally offensive. Buy it for me in a couple of months.



PAVLICH: I'll go buy it with someone else.



GUTFELD: But they're counting -- you know why they said that? Because they're counting on the students' short attention span, and their ever- shifting inclinations and outrage that they may just not exist. In five months. There'll be something else that they'll be mad at, and then they'll slip Dave Chappelle theater back in so to speak, Mr. Tyrus.



TYRUS: We are so brittle. Gosh. We're like Glassman. When I was in high school that we had a police shooting that happened and brothers we were upset and our spending brothers were upset too we decided we're going to walk out on school. We're protesting. And I remember the principal saying he is going to be marked absent. But by all means, gentlemen, if you want to protest, go ahead and protest. And we did. We walked out in the quad. And we stood there for about 45 minutes and did our protest, the school went on. And we felt empowered or whatever, but school went on.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: The message was, although I felt a certain way. The rest of the students didn't. And they were entitled to continue with their education for the day. Now, we've gotten to the point where it's a, it's a small number of students that are doing this. But it's a faculty member that's pushing it, then the principal comes and goes, we're going to postpone it. Because there wasn't enough -- if they if he would have said, Chappelle is coming, and you have every right, you will have the quad and you we will give you the stage to give out your grievances. And then we're going to go forward with whatever everyone would have would have got their moment, but that's not where we are now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: We don't want acceptance, we want advantage. He can't be here because I don't like him. That's my freedom. But your freedom should not impinge on other people's freedom. We always seem to forget about that. And this is a perfect example of just brittleness. It you and we were protesting something that we were fiercely upset about. And the school said, by all means, but the world goes on. Right? And we're losing that message horribly now.



GUTFELD: And it's because it's very eloquent game that the, the administrators are just rolling over. Yes, it's like I mean, what happened in colleges don't say -- oh, you know what, OK, you're right. Stop. And it is three people. It's three people.



MURRAY: Why comedians?



TIMPF: Yes, yes it's a high school. It's not a college that we're talking about here. It's a high school. It's not -- you keep saying it's college.



GUTFELD: Oh, I thought it was a college. I should read the research.



TYRUS: Training difference, Tomato and Tomato.



PAVLICH: It's even more important then, that is my high school.



MURRAY: But it is really weird they keep coming for comedians, because comedians in a society have a special protected place, which is they say stuff that other people can't, they laugh about issues which are difficult. The you know, I mean, as you know, you know, you end up saying things that nobody else would say.



GUTFELD: Right?



MURRAY: But that's an incredibly important role in a society and if you take away comedy as a way of the valve to release pressure in a society, what do you have left?



GUTFELD: You were -- that's a reference to the pee bottle.



MURRAY: It really wasn't, it wasn't.



GUTFELD: Up next, this Christmas don't get excited. If you're not vaxxed, you're not invited.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: The cranberry sauces canned and the unvaxxed are banned. Yes, it's the most wonderful time of the year to keep families apart with fear. Because if you didn't get the shot, they want you to sit home and rot.



Looks like the holiday fruitcakes are rejecting you this year. Three and five Americans say they're banning unbox relatives from their holiday gatherings according to a new survey.



Yes, nothing says Christmas spirit, quite like interrogating your loved ones about their medical history to decide if they're qualified to come over and eat ham with you. So, who's -- so screw who's been naughty or nice. We need to know, did you get vaccinated twice?



Regardless of status, 53 percent said that the politicizing of the shot has divided their families at 56 percent expect to argue about it at the table. That's if you can hear each other through your masks and face shields. But I feel bad for all of you, because I'm small enough to sit at the kids' table. And honestly, I'd rather debate who has the most cooties, it's Kat, of course.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes. See I won. All right, Kat. Is this just an excuse to not invite the uncle who always clogged the toilet?



TIMPF: How did you do that?



PAVLICH: Again?



TIMPF: How did you do that?



GUTFELD: I don't know.



TIMPF: You just look at every story and say how can I fit a toilet, a poop fart joke? Or does this happen --



GUTFELD: Yes, That's the recipe --



TIMPF: Or does this happen naturally. Like, if you don't have one, you feel like your work's not done.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: We're waiting around, is that why?



GUTFELD: Exactly?



TIMPF: OK. I don't know, Greg.



GUTFELD: OK.



TIMPF: I think that -- about this uncle. But I think that it probably is an excuse. I think that if you're not saying you're not inviting, you're not vaccinate you probably have some other issues with that person.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. This is a kind of like, Douglas's just like a Trojan horse. Like you can get in, you can disinvite yourself or disinvite others. But for different reasons.



MURRAY: I think I had some friends who were planning to marry during lockdowns at various times. And some of them and I said you you're in a great position here because you don't have to invite all the family you don't like. You don't have to invite all the crazy aunts, you can, you can just, you can just, just keep it close.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MURRAY: Brilliant excuse. I think Americans across the country are going to use this excuse as well.



GUTFELD: I think it's wise. Why is it that it's the aunts that are crazy, and it's the uncle who clogs the toilet?



TYRUS: That's how they met.



GUTFELD: That's how they met.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Crazy and always has a plunger wherever he goes.



TYRUS: It's like he's like a magic magician of crap. Oh, God, I don't even know how to --



GUTFELD: I'm like a monkey that flings feces. I can't wait. I can't.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: I think his dream chair would be a toilet. If he could just sit -- you know, I love this. I think this is great. Because usually I would just say like, I can't come I have warrants. Now, I'll just be like, yo, not vaccinated.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: I saw a photo. I was Photoshopped. Like, you run out of excuses. I'm not housebroken or yes, I got to you know I have Tourette's. Now, it's just, oh, I'm not vaccine.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And I have a red MAGA hat, is that cool? I get to stay at home watch the game, so it's phenomenal. Do not look a gift horse in the mouth. This is a good way to get away from the in laws.



GUTFELD: There you go. What do you think, Katie?



PAVLICH: People are clapping.



TYRUS: Because they know. They know.



PAVLICH: They do. I know a lot of vaccinated folks who are saying to their families I'm unvaccinated, so they don't have to go.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: They're like I saw the lines at the airport, I'm not wearing a mask the whole way there. I'm out.



GUTFELD: Oh, before I forget. So, I was flying on Delta -- I used to like Delta. I couldn't believe this, so I was sitting --



TIMPF: Then what happened?



GUTFELD: So, then I have the mask on and it just moved a little bit here and so this woman comes over to me and she goes, you need to put your mask up above your nose. I go, fine, and then a minute two minutes past -- she comes back and says, what would you like to drink? And I go, I'll take what -- leave your mask on, and then she looked at me, you can hear me right? And I said, yes, she goes that's your second warning.



We're in, we're in the air.



TYRUS: That's not Delta, because I love Delta. I fly with them every week.



GUTFELD: No, screw Delta.



TYRUS: No, I love -- no, they're literally. I'm in a relationship with 90 percent of the team. It's like, hey, it's Tyrus, you don't have to ruin it for me, Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: I tell you, I love Delta.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Who happened to work for sweet beautiful Delta. And I'm sure the wonderful people at Delta after hearing this will have a full investigation.



GUTFELD: They better.



TYRUS: And that person will be sent back to Spirit.



GUTFELD: Don't go away we'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Katie Pavlich, Douglas Murray, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Oprah and I love you, America.



