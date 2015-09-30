Gutfeld: Green Beret punished for making value judgment

Have you heard about Sergeant First Class Charles Martland who was relieved of his duties for Body-slamming an allied Afghan police commander who have been engaging in a practice called "boy play," it's basically using teenage boys as sex slaves.

The Green Beret said this, "Kicking me out of the Army is morally wrong and the entire country knows it." Well not really, the entire country doesn't know it because the media has been obsessed with a kid who built a clock that looked like a bomb.

But in this day and age, how can we let this soldier judge what is wrong? Don't we know how important multiculturalism is? No, we must respect all foreign practices because it's arrogant to assume that we are better. I mean to them, women driving a car is evil, so who is to say what's wrong? See, Sergeant Martland made a value judgment, a crime in a time where all cultures are now relative. Forget progress, equality, basic human decency, we just are any better. That's the sick joke behind cultural diversity. It enables the very worst behavior: a bucket for honor killers, child rape, stoning of women, perversion of religion and power, protected under a ghoulish doom of intolerance -- or tolerance rather. It is under this dome that doing the right thing becomes the wrong thing. The hero becomes a villain and the victim is just another casualty of our abdication of accountability.

This happened in Afghanistan, but don't worry, it's not like it is spreading.