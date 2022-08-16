'Gutfeld!' on FBI raid, Kamala Harris flip-flopping on police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: This crowd is insane. I'm actually fearing for my life. I need to be escorted to the helipad immediately. But Happy Monday, everyone. So, let's -- we'll save the Trump stuff for the beat block. But today, tonight, what's with all the people eating bugs? First, you remember this crackpot?



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: Are you ready?



BUN LAI, AMERICAN CHEF: Cheers.



KEILER: Actually, I'm scared of this. OK.



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: Oh, the crunch.



LAI: Yum.



KEILAR: Do I have a wing hanging out of my mouth?



GUTFELD: Hey, I hope it's a wing. You never know with CNN. But why did they pick her anyway? I can think of someone else at CNN who needs to be restricted to eating just bugs. Yes. Low hanging fruit. But now in recent years, everyone's getting into the act, even celebrities.



ANGELINA JOLIE, AMERICAN ACTRESS: You want to share a spider?



JOLIE: It's actually really good to flavor.



NICOLE KIDMAN, AMERICAN-AUSTRALIAN ACTRESS: Hornworms. They're still alive. Extraordinary.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I ate ants.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was really good.



SALMA HAYEK, MEXICAN-AMERICAN ACTRESS: These are crickets from Mexico, from Oaxaca.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it weird to just go with the --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh yes, just go for the cockroach.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's all right.



GUTFELD: Unlike his ratings. Yes. He's, gone. Who cares? But they could even act like they enjoyed it. And a lot of them were actors. Of course now some claim that you should be eating insects in order to reduce carbon emissions.



ROBERT DOWNEY JR., AMERICAN ACTOR: This is a powder derived from the mealworm. And it's a insect protein. Just been approved by the E.U. for human consumption. The making of it is severely reducing the amount of emissions it takes. If we make this switch. It's a huge, huge intervention.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: I'm pretty sure that guy sat next to me on a Greyhound bus and 1989. He was talking about how his voices were telling him to go to -- I don't know, to go eat insects. So now it's a moral obligation to eat insects. But like eating a centipede, they're just playing the long game, right? I didn't write that. If you laughed, I would have take ownership of it. But we just fired that person.



First, they're going to tell you that eating insects isn't at all weird. Then you're going to tell you it's normal to eat insects. And then finally, you're racist if you don't eat insects. So Yahoo! Yahoo! Remember that? Yahoo! actually wrote a fact check piece claiming eating insects isn't harmful. I'm going to quote this. "Social media posts say that chitin contained an insect exoskeleton cannot be processed by the human body."



This is misleading. While some parts of insects may not be digested entirely by humans, it doesn't mean that eating them is harmful. I don't know. I think those experts are full of chit. So maybe not every bug makes you sick. But if I've got worms in my stomach, take me to the hospital. And don't suggest that they need company. Now others will say bugs are part of a balanced diet in other countries, as well as being integral to the culture which explains why people leave it there to come here.



If insects are integral to your culture, you need to find a new culture. If I was working in immigration and a refugee came to my desk and I ask why are you here and they said my family eats insects. I wave them all through. Bugs are carriers of disease and parasites. The texture is disgusting. No one smiles when they eat insects. And when Robert Downey Jr. says it will reduce emissions. Yes, but by what?



One study found that if every American became vegetarian emissions would drop by only five percent. That's not worth it. Fact is most people eat meat because it's healthy. And as Michael Shellenberger, author of the book Apocalypse never points out the amount of pollution from farming is trivial compared to jet setting around the world promoting bug cuisine. So, yes. So what if it's popular in other countries?



You know what else is popular in other countries? Be headings. Which is also good for the climate because it cuts down on exhaling, which it turns cuts down CO2 levels. Should we adopt that practice too? Being headless makes it more difficult to drive helping the environment as well. That's the point though. It's not -- it's not about your health or your taste buds, it's about climate. The BBC asks, could grasshoppers really replace beef?



Well, here's the long answer. (BLEEP) no. The writer -- standing over swearing. The writer said he was intrigued to see how we could lower his carbon footprint if he ate bugs as his main source of protein. Well, you do that champ. And also be sure and write another piece when you stop making insects your main source of protein. That'll be two days later when you're writing it from a hospital bed.



So why all this media lockstep? Once again, it's driven by people who exempt themselves from their own advice. You think these elites will eat bugs themselves? Do you think Greta Thunberg's mom packed her centipede sandwich in her Hello Kitty lunchbox this morning? Do you think you're going to see cream of carpenter ant as a dinner special at the U.N. cafeteria? Now when they asked you ordered bugs at the World Economic Forum, all you hear is crickets.



Oh, you wouldn't use that job. I'll take it. You see the faces of people who eat insects? It's revulsion. And revulsion is an instinct. The humans who didn't find eating insects, revolting died. That's why we prefer our food insect free because we're the ones left. Sure, you could say but it's low fat. But so his dog (BLEEP) And I'm not smearing that across a bagel. I told Kilmeade it was Nutella.



But what really -- what really sucks -- what really sucks and the whole point of this is that they ignore the main reason that humans eat bugs. It's because they're poor, and they don't have access to better food. So instead, these fools try to make poverty seem like fun. I mean, do you think an African child would eat a plate of mealworms if they could have a bowl of pesto instead of pests? Like President Biden bugs are no one's first choice.



Terrible. They leave that part out of every story, the lack of prosperity that forces them to eat insects, like the President's B.M.'s. It's not voluntary. I left that in there and I'm still wondering why. Then they call something people eat out of desperation, a delicacy. By this logic the Donner party was a 12-course lesson in exotic cuisine. Don't knock it. But it's all about Manufacturing Consent.



Getting us to adopt a practice that advocates won't take part in, like giving up their personal jet or putting giant windmills in their backyards. The World Economic Forum may push this stuff but they're not eating spiders. Which by the way, are now our competition for the insects. They're better at it. Look, we've all eaten insects before too but usually by accident.



DOUG FORD PREMIER OF ONTARIO: Holly (BLEEP) I just swallowed the bee. Oh (BLEEP) (INAUDIBLE) I'm good. He's down here buzzing around right now. Man, he went right down the hatch.



GUTFELD: He didn't seem to enjoy that. He must be a bigot. Doesn't appreciate other cultures. But do you really think Americans are going to eat beetles when we can get lobster tail at the Sunoco station? Fact is restaurants that have bugs on the menu are only because some dude use the menu to swat a fly. Sorry, my idea of a buffet isn't standing under a bug light catching what falls onto my plate. But this isn't about you.



It's not about the rich really. They are giving up their foie gras for fried worm. It's not about targeting the middle class either. The closest they'll come to eating a bug is the bee in Applebee's. The only people left really are the poor. So is that where we're headed? Feeding bugs and mass to the poor instead of helping them out of poverty? I'm jealous of the days when elites said let them eat cake. Now it's let him eat cicadas.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. Other than shields, brothers, babbling she's my favorite Brooke. Human rights lawyer and award winning filmmaker and author Brooke Goldstein. When the FBI raided his closet, there was nothing worth taking. "FOX ACROSS AMERICA" host Jimmy Failla. Musician, writer, director, producer, lawyer, hosts other than that he's accomplished nothing. Producer and director, Joe Escalante.



And finally, she's like a matchstick slender and ready to get lit. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. So, Jimmy.



JIMMY FAILLA, HOST, FOX ACROSS AMERICA: Yes.



GUTFELD: I wouldn't make a comment about Miami Vice, but we've been down that road.



FAILLA: This is actually Jacksonville vice. I wasn't cute enough to make Miami Vice, like down the road a few 100 Miles, Chubb.



GUTFELD: Exactly. I was going to ask you if you've eaten bugs on purpose, and you cannot count the ones you find on your body or in your clothing.



FAILLA: Never by choice. I mean, if people want to eat bugs here in the city, there's a lot of restaurants that serve them. You can tell because they have a D in the window from the Board of Health. You know what I mean? It's every rationale for doing this, like you said is a scam. OK? Yes, they're, you know, pushing impoverished lifestyle of other countries on to us. But even when they say like, oh, it's like with the caveman did. Yo, the caveman lived to be 21.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: You know what I'm saying? I don't know that we shouldn't be adopting any of their practices. But like, that's the whole scam again and again and again, is that they're leaving out the fact that this is an options-based issue. Nobody buys a blow up doll because they're just cleaning up with the ladies. You know what I'm saying?



GUTFELD: That's a good analogy. And still make those, Jimmy?



FAILLA: Asking for a friend. Of course. I just love that. With everything going on in the news. You opened on eating bugs. Is it cattle rancher week on GUTFELD? Like I loved it. And we did --



GUTFELD: That story every single night.



FAILLA: I know. No, no. You're right. I loved it. And I know this is personal for you because you're the same size as Ant Man. Anyone. Anyone.



GUTFELD: Let's go to the -- let's go to somebody with a brain. Brooke, you're a humans human rights lawyer



BROOKE GOLDSTEIN, HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER: That's right.



GUTFELD: That's right. So --



GOLDSTEIN: This is a violation.



GUTFELD: Oh, it is.



GOLDSTEIN: I just find this so creepy and so elitist. OK? And it's creepy, because they're not even hiding this coordination between the E.U. coming out then there's a World Economic Forum. And then all of a sudden, overnight, Forbes and Bloomberg and Nature Magazine and Science Magazine. And then the government announces a meat tax.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GOLDSTEIN: Right? A meat tax might be coming. They're like forcing this notion on us. And it's so ridiculous and elitist. And you mentioned, I even saw an article statistics saying something like, well, 70 percent of people in Africa eat bugs, that is not by choice. And if you put a child down who is in Africa and you put a bug in a burger in front of that child? I guarantee you that child is going to go for the burger.



And then the last point is this pro-bug cancel culture that has come out overnight, where you are being attacked. If you say something that is totally factual, like 81 percent of bugs, carry parasites that are harmful to humans. I'm not giving this to my children.



GUTFELD: You know what's interesting though, I see their point that if a bug is carrying another bug, you get twice the benefit. So like, we think like, oh my god, I have a parasite, but have a bug as a parasite. It's like you just got 30 percent free. It's like getting -- it's like two scoops of raisins. Don't remember that? But I love the fact that you've like -- you listed all the media because it is -- that's the weird thing, Joe, is that it all? I like to do that until you get ready --



JOE ESCALANTE, PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR: Yes. I'm ready. I'm ready.



GUTFELD: I can tell you are nodding off in your little Mr. Rogers sweater. Nope. It's like all the -- it was -- all those videos, they're not recent, they're in the last five years. But all this stuff came out in the last two weeks, as meat got more expensive. It's the same logic they're using on fossil fuels, natural gas. They want to price it out. So you go to the windmills in this case, they want us to eat bugs.



ESCALANTE: Well, if you -- I mean, the part of Mexico where my family came from, they don't eat bugs. I mean, it's just certain parts of Mexico where there's like --



GUTFELD: Yes. Should I do a correction?



ESCALANTE: Yes. It's called -- yes, the Human Centipede.



GUTFELD: Did I offend you by -- I didn't even mention Mexico.



ESCALANTE: Well, I'm just saying that's --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: That was -- that was -- what's your face?



ESCALANTE: It's on your face. When they said Mexico, you looked at me and said, huh? Huh?



GUTFELD: Yes. I pointed at you. It was Salma Hayek. Was that Salma Hayek that was eating like a critter?



ESCALANTE: Yes.



GUTFELD: Thank you, the producer. So apologize to me.



ESCALANTE: I will. I apologize for your racism. But these bug, you know, the, the restaurants, even the restaurants in Mexico where they eat the bugs. They don't serve you bunch of bugs and expect you to be full. They got a pound of carnitas. And then they sprinkle some, you know, chapulines on them, little grasshoppers around the side to make you feel hip. But in the end, if the way they cook them, they just end up tasting -- it's like a doughnut. It just ends up tasting like the kind of -- whatever kind of ketchup you put on it.



GUTFELD: Right. Right. But the problem is, I don't see the ketchup in any of this.



ESCALANTE: No. Well, you know, they'll get there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ESCALANTE: They'll find out soon enough.



GUTFELD: Soon enough they'll find out that everything changes, right? Ketchup changes everything. Right? It's like the internet for food. Kat, how are you?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm all right.



GUTFELD: Just all right? Well, when you saw this as a topic, what did you think? Finally we're going to attack the whole buggy industry, the brainwashing.



TIMPF: Yes, I just, you know, I guess we've gotten over the whole cultural appropriation thing.



ESCALANTE: Yes, exactly.



TIMPF: We've been hearing for years that taking anything from another culture is cultural appropriation. And now they've changed their minds like no if you just take the (BLEEP) stuff it's OK.



GUTFELD: Kat, it's like oh, you better not wear some --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: But we're going to eat your bug, Joe Escalante.



TIMPF: Yes. I could not open like a taco stand but I -- but if it's all bugs then I'm good.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: I think they're punking the climate people because none of the people giving this advice follow it, like you saying they all fly in private jets but oh, you to fly coach? I think they're in John Kerry's jet laughing their asses off, like dude, people are eating bugs right now. Like they're listening to The Beatles while you're eating the beatles. You know what I'm saying? It's so dumb.



GUTFELD: That was -- you had that joke in your pocket and you like what I mean --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: I'm o happy that you got --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I need to throw it out there.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: All right. No, it's OK. I appreciate it. You got to laugh. So-- why is everybody so sensitive? Bug is up your ass.



FAILLA: Boom. Boom. Boom.



GUTFELD: What's gone wrong? This is Fox News. Up next. Law enforcement gets cams endorsements.



GUTFELD: Welcome back. The FBI raid is now a political charade. And Kamala flip flops on supporting cops. Former President Trump says he'll do whatever he can to help the country after the FBI raided his home last week. To recap agencies classified records. Some marked his top secret. Others were marked as Melania's underwear and forwarded to Bill Clinton. But Trump claims the records have been declassified.



And in an interview with Fox News Digital or FND, he says the country is not going to stand for another scam, "People are so angry at what is taking place, whatever we can do to help because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn't, terrible things are going to happen." Now following the raid last Monday, the FBI sent a bulletin to law enforcement agencies warning of increased threats.



Something -- maybe they should have sent June of 2020, riots and stuff. But anyway, V.P. President Harris AKA Biden's number two. She's second in command. She is second in command. Criticizing Trump and his supporters for fueling the backlash against law enforcement.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will say as a former prosecutor but as a citizen of our nation, any the attacks on law enforcement are completely unacceptable and a so-called leader who engages in rhetoric that in any way suggests that law enforcement should be exposed to it's that kind of danger is irresponsible interim results in dangerous activities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: I just keep waiting for her to tell me where the oxygen mask is. A sexist would say. That seems vague, though what she said it's almost as if no one no so called leader actually called for the FBI to be attacked. For their safety maybe the Supreme Court should join the FBI. So now she cares about the safety of law enforcement. Remember, this is the same person who helped raise money to bail out Minnesota rioters. Sorry, mostly peaceful protesters.



They're back on the streets before residents could shout my businesses on fire. And since when does she care about rhetoric? Remember, she's called everyone who stands in her way a racist, including our boss during a debate. You can't get more incendiary than that. This lady is about as real as Pelosi's expression of surprise.



But you can't be surprised all the time. But hey, I can't get angry at Kamala, not when we put her nonsense to bongos.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: It's amazing. It works every time. Brooke, as a lawyer, a successful lawyer, what do you think --



GOLDSTEIN: Debatable. Debatable.



GUTFELD: Debatable?



GOLDSTEIN: I'm so happy that you pointed out the hypocrisy of Kamala Harris. I mean, how dare she go and pretend that she is some sort of protectorate of law enforcement while she's raising money, you know, for bail funds. But I'm really impressed with the way that the Trump team is handling this. They're really taking the high road. They're asking for the volume to be kept low. And anyone with an ounce of objectivity, you don't have to have a law degree to know that this was total overkill.



I mean, the way --



GUTFELD: Let them clap. They're going to just keep clapping.



GOLDSTEIN: Right.



GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE) The way that you enforce the Public Records Act is through a subpoena. Right? You reserve 15 unannounced FBI officials raiding your house for people who are hiding dead bodies in their closet, OK? Not for a former president. And there is absolutely no evidence that he has not cooperated with the formal subpoena, the former. He handed over 15 boxes, he had the whole room padlock, and there's even a letter from the National Archives claiming that he was cooperating in full. So that's what I have to say.



GUTFELD: There you go. You know -- Joe, also, a lawyer. (INAUDIBLE) easy to be a lawyer now, Joe?



ESCALANTE: Yes, you just -- you borrow $100,000, you go to law school, you pay it back in the first year, and then you quit that job because it sucks.



GUTFELD: Have you been watching this closely? What are your thoughts?



ESCALANTE: On the -- on Kamala or on Trump?



GUTFELD: Whichever one. Let's not -- let's not split airs.



(CROSSTALK)



ESCALANTE: You know, that guy -- Trump guy, he might have a whole bunch of stuff very incriminating in his house. Why would he give it to these clowns?



GUTFELD: Yes.



ESCALANTE: You know what, I wouldn't give him anything.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ESCALANTE: I mean, the way they've treated him, it's like, why would you give them anything? And then I'm reading about it, and it's just like, papers and documents, and he's supposedly in trouble for declassified documents that he's allowed to declassify.



GUTFELD: Right.



GOLDSTEIN: Classified that they'd --



ESCALANTE: Classified. But he's the guy that --



GOLDSTEIN: Unilaterally declassified.



ESCALANTE: He's a decider.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ESCALANTE: And so it seems like they're trying a little too hard to find something. So maybe there's -- I mean, this is obvious, they're trying to find something that ties them to this January 6 thing. I don't know if you heard about that.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. Yes. I'm going to tell -- it's safe to say that if I'm ever in court, you're not going to be my lawyer.



ESCALANTE: You're right. You're right.



GUTFELD: Amazing bass player for The Vandals.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: All right? All right? So that's -- you got -- I mean, you can't have them all.



ESCALANTE: No.



GUTFELD: You can't -- you -- your talent stack is impressive. Kat, do you have any fresh -- intake. Any fresh --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: I'll take it from here.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



TIMPF: They -- well, Kamala has not always been supportive of cops. But she's been unwavering in her support of COP as in one cop as in herself. So, we shouldn't be surprised that she -- she takes whatever position is the most convenient. And then she gets super passionate about it in this weird way.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: As if we don't -- weren't there for all the other stuff. Even the Brittney Griner thing where she's like, this is just a, you know, a wrongful detention, and it's so wrong. They're detaining her for weed. I'm like you sent thousands of people to jail for marijuana yourself. And she's -- I don't know, she just -- she's shameless.



GUTFELD: She is shameless. It's been a shameless --



GOLDSTEIN: There he is.



GUTFELD: Last word for you, Jimmy. Care to comment on -- I mean, you've been talking about this for hours on your radio.



FAILLA: On the radio.



GUTFELD: Thank god nobody listens.



FAILLA: Stop it. Stop it.



GUTFELD: That was unnecessary.



FAILLA: No, I know.



GUTFELD: I apologize.



FAILLA: I love that Kamala speaks as if anybody cares what she has to say, you know, like Kamala is so dumb she studied for a COVID test, you know, let's stick with it. Stick with it. But hold on, this is a real problem in our country. This is a real problem.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: OK? It's very hard to trust the FBI period because we know their agents falsified. documents in the past to get Trump. But now we're hearing rumors of nuclear weapons. They won't give us the affidavit because the affidavit would tell us specifics so they leaked nuclear for two reasons: one, nuclear sounds ominous, it buys them time; two, Liz Cheney's dad probably told her Mar-a-Lago had weapons of mass destruction.



GUTFELD: Nice. All right, we should move. We've got other stuff to talk about. Fun stuff. Shut up, Jimmy. Next, women get selected avoiding dudes who are defective.



GUTFELD: Feeling lonely is not for women only. Psychological, Psychology Today, not to be confused with psychology last Friday night, highlights the rise of lonely single men especially those between 25 and 45 years old. I'm right in the middle. The article, the article also blames women's ridiculously high standards like wanting men over five-seven. I agree. Psychologists Greg Maddows blames dating apps and higher relationship standards adding women are increasingly selective. They prefer men who are emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values. I bet he's single, because he, he just described the friendzone. You never get out of there.



As for dating apps, 62 percent of all users are men. So, women see that there's more out there, giving them more options. All I can say is, thank God I got out of the dating game before women realize their self-worth. They also found that women are choosy, except that they only choose the same people over and over. And that's great if you're me, but what if you're Jimmy? It's amazing he can find the will to live. But I guess you can't buy that at Goodwill.



FAILLA: Hey. Hold on.



GUTFELD: It just shows men really had it easier in the pre-Internet days, you married who your parents said you're going to marry. And if you were lucky, your wife's family gave you a free goat. Although, I do feel bad for women nowadays.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm at a point in my life where I know what I want, and I find it really attractive when a man is emotionally available.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's great, because Steve and I are having a great time.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Steve?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's my best friend. He comes with me everywhere. He thinks you're great.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It might be cliche, but communication is the key to a successful relationship. What is this that you're doing? Is this Morse code? Is that a yes?



I think you'll find a connection. If you listen, and you share values. I care about my family, saving the oceans, and present living.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just got a new Pokemon. Squirtle.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I guess it can't get any worse. Oh, hell no.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So, Kat, you're the closest one here to being single. I mean, that you're -- since you were single.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm actually married.



GUTFELD: I know, but you're -- I mean, I'm saying, I said closest --



TIMPF: It's OK, I can take it again from --



GUTFELD: People thought dating apps would actually help. But in fact, what it does is it focuses women only on the five or 10 percent of the men because you don't learn about their personality or their charisma, all you do is go by looks and status. So, what's happening is you're getting a large group of men who are being excluded from the dating pool, because they don't have the game on the dating app. Isn't that interesting?



TIMPF: Yes. I never really went by looks or status, and I still got treated horribly. You always think, if you pick like an algo loser. He'll be nicer to you? It isn't true. This one -- sometimes they just don't communicate at all. I had a guy instead of breaking up with me, he told his, he messaged my friend on Facebook chat and told her to do it. And then, he had another friend give me my stuff back. Like, I do understand the, you know, increased efficiency of outsourcing. This man was in his 30s.



GUTFELD: Jesus!



TIMPF: So, it's tough out there.



GUTFELD: Yes, and it's tough because you still work with him at Fox. You know, Joe, you and I are similar in age, early 40s. Do you remember the good old days of singles bars? Where like if you weren't the best-looking guy there, it would like the woman gave me a shot if she found you clever. I never had that problem, because I was a 10. But you were probably about a six, six-and-a-half. You had to rely on your -- well, you became a musician to chicks.



ESCALANTE: Yes. Yes, I would have two with being in the rock band.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



ESCALANTE: Yes, got the two.



GUTFELD: What do you make -- this seems very anti-male, this whole thing?



ESCALANTE: Well, this is probably the first serious subject you brought up to me. And this is actually, this is actually a really problem, a big problem. These kids and I don't think it's just this generation. It's their father's generation. Their fathers are old enough to have been like a mumble-mouth loser that wasn't raised properly, like you and I were probably had your -- the crap kicked out of you if you didn't act like a man. Now, these kids don't act like a man and they, the women are finding out, and they can't get any dates, and they don't even want them. And you know, I was really mad about this as the left because it's led to a recent decline in abortions.



GUTFELD: Joe, you're going dark fast. Jimmy, we know men are, live longer and healthier when they're in, when they're married. And if they're single, they get self-destructive. Is this bad? Is this a bad thing that we're seeing?



FAILLA: Um, I don't know, I think we're overthinking this. When it comes to dating, everyone is attracted to energy. That's what we're attracted to, you know, every, you know, to make that point, every woman has left a 10 behind the bar to go home with a six. You know, because there was something about him. And I only know that because I was the six, in this instance, you know what I mean? Which, you know, but they've algorithm dating to the point. That's where online dating doesn't work, is you're literally just looking at boxes and an algorithm. It's so niche now. You can find a dating app for like literally anything, like they have an app for people who like Indian food. It's called LightAMatch.com. But it's like, I'm just saying.



ESCALANTE: I don't believe that.



FAILLA: Listen, and I don't, I don't appreciate you begging on me with our dating habits. You always had an advantage because you could order off the kid's menu. I didn't have that.



GUTFELD: Talking about food.



FAILLA: That's funny.



GUTFELD: Brooke, what do you make of this?



GOLDSTEIN: First, I'm so thankful that I'm just old enough to have never had to use a dating app. I've never used one. Thank God. But really, what impressed upon me in this story was just how unfair life is for women. OK. Even feminism, you know, and women's empowerment, has a downside, right? We're empowered. We are smarter. We have higher standards. Therefore, we have, you know, a smaller pool of men because obviously the average intelligence of, of a woman nowadays is much higher than the average men. So, life just sucks sometimes when you're, when you're --



FAILLA: You obviously haven't watched "The Joy Reid" show.



GUTFELD: Yes, how does that explain "The View"?



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: My science beats your science. I watch "The View." All right, coming up. CNN says adios to the guy who made Zoom gross.



GUTFELD: CNN says goodbye to the man with the open fly. CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin is parting ways with the network. Yep, it appears -- relax. It appears they told him to beat it. Sorry, was a long time coming. Of course, he definitely had a hand in his demise. Let's hope he gets a better grip on his personal life. Then, perhaps, his departure could be viewed as a stroke of luck.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Greg, this is God. Please stop. Thank you. Kind regards, God.



GUTFELD: Sorry, God. Upon his leaving, he tweeted: "Friends, I've decided that after 20 years, I'm leaving CNN after my vacation. It was great to spend my last day on air with pals, Wolf, Anderson, and Don." True they did, they were stuck together. Like the pages of Toobin's employee handbook. But how fitting that is seen and career also had a happy ending. I, for one, can't wait to see what he takes a whack at next.



He continued, "Love all my former colleagues. Watch for my next book about the Oklahoma City bombing coming in 2023 from Simon and Schuster." Well, thanks for the advance notice, like your coworkers, we hate surprises. But when asked what he'll be doing in his free time, Toobin said, he's really looking forward to spending more time with his hand. Joe, thoughts.



ESCALANTE: Isn't this the racist that dedicated an entire book to blaming USC football star, O.J. Simpson, of murder?



GUTFELD: I don't know.



ESCALANTE: Yes.



GUTFELD: Really?



ESCALANTE: Yes.



GUTFELD: That makes him racist?



ESCALANTE: OK.



GUTFELD: I didn't see that angle coming.



ESCALANTE: I mean, what, you aren't -- you used up everything.



GUTFELD: Speaking of Jimmy, got anything?



FAILLA: Oh, well. Listen, I don't know what he's going to do next. I had heard he was going to get a job at a petting zoo, but he keeps spanking the monkey. So, they won't hire him. I'm just trying to add.



GUTFELD: Good, good.



FAILLA: I mean, I'm just trying to add to this.



GUTFELD: Yes, what's good. Any more?



FAILLA: Oh, I could go on all day. For real, they thought he was going to retire. But then he decided to stick it out for another year, last year.



GUTFELD: That was good.



FAILLA: And then they wanted to fire him but the guy's got a lot of pulp. What can you say?



GUTFELD: Nice. Brooke, I think the difference between biological sexes is that this is what we were doing when we had this topic. But you probably didn't come up with these punts?



GOLDSTEIN: No. Well, no, Toobin, finally got off. I love his tweet, because it's like, yo, I just came back from vacation. And by the way, I'm leaving CNN and here's my book and nothing to see here.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GOLDSTEIN: I didn't impregnate my colleague's daughter and offered to pay for her abortion.



GUTFELD: That's right.



GOLDSTEIN: It's just he's so disgusting.



GUTFELD: Yes, that was, that was -- to think that was, that was the big story, and then this comes in it's like and he wishes.



GOLDSTEIN: And he still got back on the network.



GUTFELD: I know.



GOLDSTEIN: So, what did he do now two years later to --



GUTFELD: Yes, Kat, what's your take on this?



TIMPF: I mean, I'm sure that his, you know, book about the Oklahoma City bombing will be enough to restore his legacy. No one's ever going to remember from anything else. You just stop doing stuff, but I am sorry for your loss.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's -- I'm the one, I'm the true victim here because I lose another content provider.



TIMPF: I'm proud of you for being able to laugh at this actually.



GUTFELD: I know. I sympathized with him. Who hasn't, you know, accidentally left something on or whatever?



FAILLA: It's amazing that Toobin is even giving Fox employees the shaft.



GUTFELD: And with that --



FAILLA: -- everybody.



GUTFELD: Taxes won't go far when trash cans costs more than a car.



ANNOUNCER: "A STORY IN FIVE WORDS."



GUTFELD: San Fran new trash can. Kat, San Francisco is testing out six new trash can designs. The most expensive one cost 20-grand. Took four years to make, what say you?



TIMPF: They don't realize the real problem. I think if people are not concerned about using a toilet, they're not going to be concerned about using a trash can.



GUTFELD: Joe, you could live in this. I mean, you live in your car and that costs less than 20-grand.



FAILLA: I actually consider this progress because normally San Francisco elects trash. So, the city, have you been there? It's gone through it's behind the music phase. It just looks like, you know, the artists let itself go.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: And its a -- you know, so on some level, I don't know this is embarrassing.



GUTFELD: You can't send a whole city to rehab, though, that's the problem. Brooke, will this solve the city's problems?



GOLDSTEIN: Yes, with this type of ingenuity, they are going to solve the homeless problem. I mean, reinventing the trashcan $20,000 later.



GUTFELD: Add a little sex appeal to throwing away your trash. That, you know, that way, Joe, when they're digging through the trash, it looks more appealing, right? Is that what it is?



ESCALANTE: It's kind of a photo op when you're -- most of the people in in San Francisco are just worried about dancing around hobo diarrhea.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ESCALANTE: And they don't have, they never even make it to this but if you, if you would -- it's so expensive, it's like throwing $20,000 away.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is.



ESCALANTE: But where would you put it?



GUTFELD: Exactly. You can't throw away the money. You know, hobo diarrhea was my prog metal tribute band to Abba.



ESCALANTE: I got the seven --



GUTFELD: This is all prog metal versions of "Mamma Mia" soundtrack. It's called hobo diarrhea. You can find it on Amazon. Let's bring it to number one. Don't go away, we'll be right back.



GUTFELD: Out of time. Thank you, Jimmy Failla, Brooke Goldstein, Joe Escalante, Kat Timpf, studio audience are awesome. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with Evil Shannon Bream is next. I love you. I'm Greg Gutfeld.



