'Gutfeld!' on anti-police NYC councilwoman's hypocritical 911 call

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Delicious. Happy Thursday, everybody. Oh, you look fantastic. There I go talking to myself again. Do you ever notice how left the politicians never concern themselves with threats until they're the target? I refer to police defender New York City council woman Tiffany Caban. Now Caban's dad was an elevator mechanic. So it's not clear why hers doesn't go all the way to the top.



But last week, she urged businesses not to dial 9/11 when faced with criminal activity. That's great advice, Tiffany. Who should they call? Domino's and hope the delivery guy is packing heat? Maybe you can scald the mugger with hot cheese. Days before a ghoul stabbed a veteran EMT worker to death. Caban released a public safety guide urging merchants to call 311 not 911 to seek mental health services and engage in community mediation rather than call the cops.



That will work. 311, what's your emergency? Yes, my store is being bummed rushed by 100 juvenile delinquents and they're destroying the place. Could you get a psychologist out here to talk to them pronto? They advise merchants to give the person causing harm the chance to correct the behavior. Say no, stop or that is not OK. So you're supposed to say the same thing to a guy robbing you at gunpoint as a girl says to a guy trying to get to second base on a first date.



You'd be better off offering him a Cinnabon and a hand job. Oddly they do go together.



MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: Oh. Oh god.



GUTFELD: The guide also suggest asking the attacker if you guys went to high school together. Yes, please stop stabbing for a second so I get my high school yearbook. I think -- I think you sat behind me in history. Now you think someone this nuts would know that you can't reason with crazy people. But that's her suggestion rather than calling the cops. Well, guess who called the cops yesterday? Tiffany Caban.



Now she claims she didn't call 911 probably because, you know, she forgot the number. But after receiving threatening phone calls likely over her bad ideas, she or her staff contacted the authorities. Man if this isn't irony defined, you know, I wonder how that call went. 54th Pprecinct Sergeant Jones speaking. You'll never guess who this is. It's Councilwoman Tiffany Ca -- hello? Hello?



True, it appears the only justice that she's a part of is poetic. Now I'm willing to bet she didn't reference that guide when these threats came through, which is a shame. I mean, how would they know threatening people is bad if she didn't tell them it's not OK. I bet you didn't seek out a mental health pro either or even give the callers a chance to correct their behavior or just hang up. I bet she didn't call 311 either because they would tell her to call the cops.



So this is a pisser. She tells victims who unlike her are face to face with actual physical threats not to call the cops but that's what she or her staff did with voicemails. Honestly, who dresses this dumb broad in the morning and packs her Wonder Woman lunchbox? Now, make no mistake, the threats to her are bad. As my mother often said, an eye for an eye doesn't work, especially when you're dealing with a person who's already blind as (BLEEP)



You know, my mother had a mouth on her but she was right. You know, people are getting murdered, robbed and raped and she's out offering brochures and then she gets a threat and now she's the victim. So she calls the cops, something she doesn't want for you because if you call them it's proof that the cops are 100 percent necessary in this effed up world that people who think like her had created in the first place.



But she's no different than the other defunders like Cori Bush who wants cops off the streets as vulnerable citizens pay thousands for her own private security. Just as Democrats deny her pro perp ideology. Cory won't.



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): suck it up and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets. Because we're trying to save lives.



I'm saying let's demilitarize the police. I'm saying let's not use money for SWAT gear. Let's not use money for -- to buy the big MRAPs.



The thing about defund the police is we have to tell the entire narrative. People here defund the police but you know what they'll say? Say reallocate, say divest, say move. But it's still the same thing.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: If you could do it again, would you still double down or use that slogan defund the police?



BUSH: Absolutely.



LEMON: You could.



BUSH: Absolutely.



GUTFELD: Hmm. Wow. It's like Don is interviewing his replacement. So why are so many women in power ignoring women in peril? It seems murder victims only matter if the perp use the wrong pronoun. But when you look at the crime stats, male and female violence numbers are far outweighing the reverse. And it's getting worse, especially with race. And yet, where is AOC or her progressive ilk?



You know, they will gladly tell you about the threats against their lives. The online hate, the voicemails, and who can forget AOC narrowly escaping death with a bunch of white people with the average age of 55 came within a half mile of her office on one day. They want to -- they want to sic the Feds on the people when their feelings are hurt. But when it comes to protecting other women from real physical harm, they don't give a damn.



When one woman got viciously beaten by a psychopath in Caban's burrow, she tweeted, subway violence is a one in a million event. She literally turned a victim into a statistic, and an incorrect one by far. Here's a real stat. Serious crimes Rose 35.6 percent over last summer's recent highs, that's incredible. But that stat doesn't matter because it's probably racist. I mean, violence against women can't matter if the perpetrator can also claim some form of victimhood.



Unless it happens to her of course on e-mail, social media or by phone. And so now there are more minority victims. Thanks to Democrats. And it's left- wing women who champing it, like their lives didn't depend on it. So good luck on the subway girls. The next time you're attacked by a knife-wielding thug just ask who they had for gym class.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's so sharp you can carve a pumpkin with her. Former state department spokeswoman and founder of Polaris National Security Morgan Ortagus. He's more than an actor who plays tough guys and if you disagree he'll kick your ass. Actor, singer and director Robert Davi. That skeletons in her closet keep her high in calcium. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



And the boogeyman has nightmares about him. My massive sidekick in the NWA world television champion, Tyrus. Morgan, you look fantastic. Yes. It's like disco Easter.



ORTAGUS: Totally the vibe I was going for. Thank you.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. It's like Travolta and Easter Bunny made it. And then threw up. Anyway, I digress. You know what kills me over these politicians? They expect us to adopt their belief system even when they reject theirs. Why should we -- like why can't we call the police if she can call the police?



ORTAGUS: It makes no sense. Clearly, it makes no sense to most of the people in the country who other than inflation, crime is a huge issue for them. My favorite thing about this whole segment is that the congresswoman Cori Bush said on the interview, essentially, let's not get caught up in words. That's kind of like the whole point of being in Congress. Right? Like the whole point is to write legislation and to get caught up in the words.



And so for me, it's like, part of it's funny because it's so ridiculous. But when you start to think about the number of people, as you said, that are affected by crime in major cities around the country, you know, people are like making decisions and moving, you know, based off of these statistics has real world impact.



GUTFELD: Where are they going to move, right? Huh? New York is the place to be.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Fully six states.



GUTFELD: You got theater. You got theater. All these great restaurants. Who cares if you get violently assaulted? You got to see Pippin. That's my only musical reference. Because Pippin. Because I've never seen a musical in my life except in high school, and I hated every minute of it. Robert, congrats on the movie. My son Hunter's doing great. You directed it.



ROBERT DAVI, ACTOR, SINGER AND DIRECTOR: Yes.



GUTFELD: Very happy for you. We'll talk about it later. I brought this up a couple of days ago on this very show that like it feels like life in New York or in a lot of cities are beginning to mimic movies that were dystopian crime dramas or things like Batman where the villains are crazy. It's like, how do you -- how do you make anything worse than how reality is if you're making a movie as the person who started Maniac Cop 2.



DAVI: And three.



GUTFELD: You're in Cop 3?



DAVI: And three.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I didn't see three. I saw one and two.



DAVI: Three is good.



GUTFELD: Is he still a maniac?



DAVI: He's a maniac, but less of one.



GUTFELD: Does he become a good guy?



DAVI: No, not yet.



GUTFELD: OK. Good.



DAVI: Well, he kind of as she he gets married. Like the Bride of Frankenstein all of a sudden.



GUTFELD: So what do you think is going on?



DAVI: I think that we're in a very difficult time. Look at, I was -- like I'm a kid of the 50s. I was born in Astoria, Queens by the way.



GUTFELD: Oh, wow.



DAVI: Where this Caban has her precinct.



GUTFELD: Right.



DAVI: And a -- I left New York in the early late 70s because I was coming out of a macrobiotic restaurant on Third Avenue. And I made a left and I heard a gunshot and the guy coming out after me was lying on the floor.



GUTFELD: Wow.



DAVI: And that made me say, I'm going to go to Los Angeles. 45 years in LA. I just moved to Tampa Bay, Florida. I got -- I got the hurricane. Now the one thing about this is -- for me when I grew up the there was a code of honor in the cities.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: The mafia. Good, better and different was interesting because they didn't want drugs.



GUTFELD: Right.



DAVI: But the mafia was still around, there'd be no fentanyl.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: And there'd be no crime. There'd be less crime in the neighborhoods.



GUTFELD: Except their crime.



ORTAGUS: Yes.



DAVI: Except their crime, but they kept it to themselves.



GUTFELD: I don't --



DAVI: I don't see (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: I wonder though if the -- I don't think you'd have any mob violence in a macrobiotic restaurant. That's going to stick with me. I don't care what you say, you went to a macrobiotic restaurant. Kat, that's the crime. Forget everything, he said he went to a macrobiotic -- who goes to a macrobiotic restaurant. You deserve to be shot, young man.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm not sure what that is. My favorite part of this what to do instead of call the cops guide was the part that said try to use I and we statements. What does that look like?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I feel sad when I am getting stabbed. We feel uncomfortable when we have a gun in our face. Like I don't think you should be calling the cops for every little thing. But the whole section about what to do if you're around an escalating, you know, situation conflict doesn't even mention the possibility that you might ever need to call the cops at all. There was this part that said repeat the same statement until the person causing harm corrects or behavior stops.



For example, have a good day. That's what it's like. Oh yes, you don't need a gun. You have all those have a good days in your arsenal. Like it's crazy. And what's even crazier is that the have a good day parts is like the craziest part, it's the Intel part, it just all assumes that if you do this stuff, they're going to like nevermind and then go away. That's not going to be the case I would say most of the time.



GUTFELD: That's true. It would be great to say have a good day while you're pointing the gun into the forehead.



TYRUS: Yes. It is always nice to say have a good day while they're stabbing you.



TIMPF: Right.



DAVI: That used to be go ahead, make my day.



GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly.



DAVI: I think we need more of that.



TYRUS: So, in another life when I was school teacher and I work with developmentally challenged children this is the same handbook.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: I would say use I statements to get the child's attention.



GUTFELD: That's true.



TYRUS: Repeat yourself in case they don't listen. And even then, the little pastors didn't listen. So, you think your head start blue book that they threw out, the only -- the only thing you didn't see was having to use basket restraints because that's chapter -- when all else fails when the eyes and weeds don't, restrain child until help comes along. So that's the only part they left off and I laugh. You mentioned it, words. The entire woke revolution is about words.



People lose their livelihoods because he used the wrong word. You can't say that, you can't do, anything you say hurts me. Words matter. But when you come at them it's not about words.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: What?



TIMPF: Yes. I thought words were the violent.



TYRUS: Yes. My pronoun is what the (BLEEP)



GUTFELD: On that note -- funny. That's a t shirt. My pronoun is what the F. I would definitely wear that to disco Easter. And you would be my date, Morgan. Disco Easter with Morgan Ortagus.



ORTAGUS: I'm Jewish though. That's a problem.



TYRUS: Two clicks and you could be home.



GUTFELD: Are you Jewish? Does that matter with Easter? I don't know.



ORTAGUS: I mean, it's the whole thing is about killing Christ, so --



GUTFELD: Oh, that's right, that's right. By the way, one of -- one of O'Reilly's great books.



ORTAGUS: Kind of a problem.



GUTFELD: All right. We got to move on. Stop popping up O'Reilly's books.



Up next. Will a gender gap change the political map.



GUTFELD: Welcome back. Is America's future be rift as more women move left? More women have caught the woke infection while men still move in the right direction. New research, my favorite kind, finds that young women are identifying as more liberal now than any time in over two decades while young men are not. Although more young men are identifying as women. And that dim rest stop light, I have to take their word for it.



Don't knock it. But currently about 44 percent of women ages 18 to 29 or as Leo DiCaprio calls them senior citizens. They count themselves as liberal, which is easy when they've never had to pay for their dinner. Am I right? But for dudes in that same age bracket, only 25 percent are libs. You can find them buying cat food on the way home from yoga. Losers. Now that number has been the same going back to the late 90s when Kat was just 20. But for young women, liberalism just keeps growing like my biceps on arms days, Morgan.



ORTAGUS: Is it really into this eastern (INAUDIBLE)



GUTFELD: So what's happening here? Well, gender studies experts might cite abortion policy, the MeToo Movement, the rise of Trump that liberalized more women or it could be they're just delaying motherhood so that conservatizing influence is being put off, or maybe young men's brains are larger.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A sexist would say.



GUTFELD: Who put that in there? So women are more liberal than ever and men aren't. How's that work in the dating scene?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's so nice to finally meet you in person. I'm curious because your profile was a bit vague. How do you feel about Trump?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump 2025, baby. Oh.



GENE NELSON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, he's the worst. I hate him.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That is great to hear. It is so hard to find a progressive man these days.



NELSON: Oh, man. She's serious. Yes. And Joe Biden is so cool and strong.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Exactly. I just want someone who cares about transracial climate vaccine equality. What are some of your priorities?



NELSON: Don't say sex. Don't say sex. Don't say sex.



Sex Education for kindergarteners.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, my goodness. It's so important.



NELSON: Totally.



I can't believe she's buying this.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you want to get out of here?



NELSON: Yes. Just let me grab my hat. Oh, wrong hat again.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I can't even look at you.



GUTFELD: Kat, is that kind of like the truth, though, that it's not really -- guys really don't care about the politics in a relationship. They just - - well, they'll put up with it. Unless it goes too far. Like if you're in Antifa. But there's no good looking people in Antifa. So that would never be a problem.



TIMPF: Yes. I think that they just don't want to get yelled at though. So if you're somebody that's going to yell at them about politics and be scolding to them. I don't think anybody wants to deal with that.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: I mean, personally, I didn't really ever have this luxury because I want smaller government and pretty much everyone. So anyone agrees with me politically, like lives in a bunker in the woods.



GUTFELD: Yes. That's true.



TIMPF: Like I never really get to meet those people.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, do you ever let politics interfere with a relationship?



TYRUS: No. Not even a little bit. I just -- if that's the first date and that what she brought up I would have yelled check faster than she would have said, oh, like if -- this is -- look, men are under attack, that you can't be a man anymore. You hold the door open, you're chauvinistic and possibly racist. You know, everything a man does is under attack, you know, alpha males bad -- everything that defines a man, running into a building and saving somebody from a fire. Bad, bad, bad.



So of course more men are going to start going towards places where at least they're recognize. I mean -- but everybody wants to be liberal because the mistake especially women, there seems to be more opportunities for growth for women in -- at least --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: -- the trick because they bring them in, they're all individualist. They don't make it they don't bring other women up, they bring them around them and they tear them down. So by the time they're in their late 20s they become conservatives but it goes back to the same thing. Everyone wants to crash men down and the same people who are super liberals, when somebody breaks in the house, they'll still -- no matter how liberal they are, they'll still go.



Tyrus, you're going to -- and that's when I would be, as far as equality goes, I feel it'd be better if -- you took it this time.



GUTFELD: Yes. Or, you know --



TYRUS: Because I respect your right as a woman.



GUTFELD: Or just hand her the guide.



TYRUS: Yes. Just go.



GUTFELD: Hand her the guide.



TYRUS: -- statements.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because I'm not going.



GUTFELD: Robert, it's kind of -- I mean, isn't it just kind of a natural split in a way that women genuinely tend to be more liberal, men tend to be more conservative because we take more risks. We're out there hunting, they're gathering.



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: It's been hand gestures though.



GUTFELD: They're hunting and they're gathering. And what do liberals do? All they do is taint, taint, taint.



DAVI: Well, if you think of the Garden of Eden.



GUTFELD: Yes, I do a lot.



DAVI: Adam and Eve.



GUTFELD: That's a strip club -- strip club and Chelsea.



DAVI: Right. They move it up down though?



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: Anyway, so think of Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve is sitting there. Adam's listening to what God said, don't take this fruit.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: Don't touch his tree. And Eve is going come on, a little nibble. Let's have a little nibble. Just have a bite with me. Come on. It started there. Liberalism started right there. Bingo. And now it's continued. It's out of control. And with -- like you said, with all the violence that's happening in society, and I don't think that, you know, I did a film called Roe versus Wade. I played the Justice who came up with the arguments for a woman's right to privacy.



A Justice Brennan. And that phrase bothered me. A woman's right to privacy. Why isn't it a woman's right to abort? What does it have to do with a woman's right to privacy? I don't get that connect. And it's -- the left is able to linguistically capture all these women and all these rights and all this other stuff. So it becomes a very, you know, it's --



GUTFELD: Well, he who --



DAVI: A state we're in today.



GUTFELD: Yes. He who captures the language captures the -- fill in that blank there for me, in post.



DAVI: The culture.



GUTFELD: The culture. Thank you very much. All right. Easter lady.



ORTAGUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: How do you think this is going to -- like Tyrus makes this point about kind of -- there's an alienating kind of atmosphere with men. And if women become more and more left wing, men are going to be less likely to be around them. They're going to retreat into whatever, porn, virtual reality, sex dolls. I've never seen them, but I hear they're getting more realistic every day.



ORTAGUS: A friend told you that?



GUTFELD: Yes. A friend told me that.



TYRUS: Or women from the Midwest in the South. That's nice, too.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, I forgot about that.



TYRUS: Yes. Well.



GUTFELD: No. I'm going to go with the V.R. sex dolls.



TYRUS: There you go.



GUTFELD: What do you think, Morgan?



ORTAGUS: Oh, well, so we're talking a lot about women obviously in this segment, but I think like conservative women, this is your moment, right? Like if you're in your 20s and you're a conservative woman, all of these other lefty women don't want to get married anyway. So like finally, we never had -- when I was in my 20s which was just a few years ago. Getting. Thanks for laughing.



But when I was in my 20s, where it gets like competitive. If you're conservative women in your 20s now like you'd probably have five Republican guys for every conservative woman. So like, enjoy the moment. I think it's a great.



GUTFELD: Up next. Are the walls closing in on Joe's perpetually naked keen?



GUTFELD: Welcome back. The smartest guy Joe knows could be wearing prison clothes. Yes, the son with coke on his face just caught a federal case. The Washington Post reports that federal agents have gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase made in 2018. They could have done this in 2020, but there was an election to sway. The ball is now in the Delaware U.S. attorney's court, David Weiss, who happens to be a Trump appointee. Fortunately, no one will ever bring that up.



And it remains to be seen whether he'll charge Hunter. The investigation originally centered on his international business dealings, but then it shifted to whether he didn't report all his income and lied on paperwork to buy a gun. Although to be fair, it's hard to claim crack and hookers as a tax deduction. Lord knows I've tried. By I, I mean Bill Hemmer. But it's similar, but it's similar to how they got Al Capone except Capone probably had less syphilis. We got Hunter's father for comment.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOM SHILLUE, COMEDIAN: OK. Yes. All right, look, maybe Hunter should cop to the lying on the gun for him thing. I mean, I knew that we're going to get him on something one of these days. And I know personally, I would have thought I would have been the vast criminal enterprise he was running with me and my brother, but you can't choose your battles, right? And remember, no one is above the law, but I'm pretty close.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: It's true. It's funny, everybody says no one's above the law. But if anybody -- Hunter has proved that wrong, even if he goes away for a little bit, Robert, of course your movies out, "My Son Hunter." Didn't Hunter Biden infiltrate your set with somebody?



ROBERT DAVI, ACTOR: Well, first off, a month -- we shot the film in Belgrade, Serbia, because we needed Ukraine and some exotic locations.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: So, I'm at the hotel and the staff told me: "Guess who was here a month ago?" I go, "who?" Hunter Biden. So, I said, what did he have an art opening? I mean why was he in Belgrade? Now, we're into filming and the producers, Phelim McAleer, says he's Irish guy, because what happened was that, we got a guest to come into the shoot they did with the documentary crew. They're from South Park, guys, you know. We get -- signed a nondisclosure and they get to come in and they -- actually, I don't want anybody on the set. I said, I really don't feel comfortable that way, you know. He said, no, no, it's OK. We got it covered. So, they question the actors. I didn't speak to them much.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: They wanted to come on the set and film. Cut to finish editing the film. It's March, April.



"Roberts. You know, those guys that came through the set?"



"Yes, Phelim."



He says, "You, you won't believe it -- Hunter Biden's lawyers."



They're Hunter's lawyers. Yes. That's a guy who gave $2 million to pay -- Hunter pays his tax bill. I said to him, "How interesting. Hunter Biden lawyers came to the set."



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: Now, this whole thing. It drives me nuts what's happening in our country, again, as all of us. How does the FBI -- and Rudy Giuliani told me this. He had 200 laptops in his office when they came and confiscated Rudy's stuff and found nothing. He said, "What about these laptops?" And the FBI says, "What are they?" He goes to Hunter Biden's laptops, they said: "Oh, no, no, we don't want those." Now, this is like --



GUTFELD: They didn't even touch them, I could, I could understand.



DAVI: Imagine a bank robbery.



TYRUS: They weren't just watching safe.



GUTFELD: Yes, they are.



DAVI: But they did spray him with some stuff.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: He already did.



GUTFELD: So did he.



DAVI: No, but imagine, what's crazy is imagine a bank robbery. Guys just millions of dollars in the back of the truck. The cops pull up and stop and go, you know, you got a broken headlight. That's how absurd this is.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's pretty much, I mean.



DAVI: It's absurd.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's nuts. What do you make of this, Morgan?



ORTAGUS: Um, I mean, listen, I wrote an op-ed about it as many people have done Miranda Levine and others detailing the business that he's done with the Chinese Communist Party. I mean, listen, like Hunter Biden, I just look at him and he's a moron, he's like the ultimate --



GUTFELD: I disagree.



ORTAGUS: He's the ultimate (BLEEP).



GUTFELD: He's the ultimate, what?



ORTAGUS: Yes. You know what I mean, like a women keep having children with him and he looks like in it -- like, you look at him in a barn, it's like he looks like (BLEEP), but and he's like, he does, but he keeps getting --



DAVI: What is that? What is that?



GUTFELD: Whatever it is, Robert. We're probably going to be editing it down just a little bit.



ORTAGUS: You've never heard of that, really?



DAVI: No, I don't know, I don't know what that boy is.



GUTFELD: Just because you get to wear an Easter dress doesn't mean you get to --



TIMPF: This is what we always talk about my house at Easter.



GUTFELD: We know what bunnies do.



ORTAGUS: So, I've --



DAVI: I've heard a toy boy.



ORTAGUS: You've really never heard of --



DAVI: No, not that.



ORTAGUS: I'll explaining in the commercial.



GUTFELD: What's happening.



TYRUS: I don't know, but --



GUTFELD: Should I try to save this show?



TYRUS: Is there an eject button?



GUTFELD: All right. You have one more chance to say something I cannot edit out.



ORTAGUS: I thought that was good. Listen anyway, the guy's been doing business with the communist, with the Russia, I mean, you go through the list of people around the world. I'm surprised he hasn't done business with the Ayatollah and the Iranian regime yet. I'm sure we'll find that out, but my favorite is my colleagues in the intelligence community during the 2020 election, of course, all signed a letter that it was Russian disinformation.



GUTFELD: Of course.



ORTAGUS: I would love to see all of my former colleagues if they sign on after he gets indicted, he better get indicted.



GUTFELD: I hope the Republicans start questioning those people in a hearing, Tyrus.



TYRUS: Yes, well, he obviously needs to be held accountable for something, but I just -- it's funny to me that only, only Hunter Biden can get an illegal gun or do and no one's asking what was the gun for?



GUTFELD: Yes, it was just --



TYRUS: Why does the guy who has every connection knows every secret service guy can get a permanent light, carry, can have carried concealed anywhere he wants in the country? Why do you need a gun that wasn't traced back to him? No one bothered?



GUTFELD: That's a great question. It belonged, did it belong to the widow of, and then she thought he was going to kill himself or something? No, it was his, it was his gun.



TYRUS: Yes, but I'm --



GUTFELD: But she was the one that threw it away in the trash can.



TYRUS: To stop him from what?



GUTFELD: He's claiming that he was going to commit suicide.



TYRUS: Yes. Claiming.



GUTFELD: That guy is not suicidal.



TYRUS: No, no --



GUTFELD: He loves life too much.



TYRUS: We have like, probably it was malfi woman of the night or somebody, you know, because you know how he is about fatherhood, and against it.



GUTFELD: Then he tried blame it -- yes, he's against father. He blamed it on an illegal alien too.



TYRUS: Yes. So, yes, I'm sure he's -- I hope, you know, the country needs this, this is a moment that could help heal the country because a lot of people feel duped and swayed by the FBI, by mainstream media, and a lot of people's faith in our system was smashed because of this. So, we really need to get some form of results. And it should be unilateral because everyone should want people to feel good about, about their country and voting systems and getting all the information. So, hopefully --



GUTFELD: Last words to you. Anything to add?



TIMPF: Yes, OK, so at first I saw this and I'm like, OK, this is in the Washington Post and the source thing is just according to people familiar with the investigation, and I thought at first that if this were a similar story being hung on a Republican was sourcing like that, we'd be like, that's not reliable. Stay with me. But then I realized this is actually totally different, because we have so many videos, and so much audio of him doing crimes and corruption and talking about doing crimes and corruption, that I actually feel like I'm a person familiar with the case.



GUTFELD: Yes, we are all familiar with the case. I'm a witness.



TIMPF: We've all seen his penis, like how much familiar can you be with the case than that?



GUTFELD: That is so true. It's always blurry too.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Get that checked out, dude. Anyway --



TYRUS: I guess that goes back to Ortagus' original point.



GUTFELD: Yes. We got to move on. Coming up, they didn't think his stunt was cute, and now an activist is filing a suit.



GUTFELD: Was this assault or just his own fault? He's suing because he got slammed by a pissed off ram. An animal rights activist has filed a police complaint against the L.A. Rams player who tackled him after he ran out to the field with a smoke bomb on Monday night. Since the game was in California, spectators initially worried the fumes were coming from Eric Swalwell.



The two players, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and defensive Takkarist McKinley tackled Alex Taylor, who is a member of the animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere, after security tried and failed to take him down. Just like the fed with inflation am I right, Kat? A female activist also tried to run onto the field with him but was apprehended by security first proving that not only can women not play football, but they also can't protest it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow, yet another sexist would say!



GUTFELD: A sexist is working overtime. I'm like my writers. So, after the game, Wagner told reporters that he didn't know if Taylor had been carrying something dangerous and was trying to keep people safe, adding: "One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling so I was frustrated so I took it out on him." Wow. I any case, if the idiot activist did want to get hurt, don't protest a football game where everybody wears pads and weighs 290 pounds. protest at a different sporting event like one where the players are chicks, but then no one would be watching.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Another sexist who's worse would say!



GUTFELD: Tyrus, he can't sue. Pick a wimpier sport to protest.



TYRUS: No, you know what I hope he does and I just, the NFL do not settle. Drag his sorry ass through court. This is -- I was happy to see, yes, the professional athlete but they're also citizens too, and they help law enforcement. The security guy was, couldn't catch him. He's running around with a smoke bomb.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And you don't know what it is because it's pink, you don't know what's in there.



GUTFELD: That's true.



TYRUS: And actually, complained when he hit the ground that his smoke bomb burned him and it was Wagner's fault. So, again --



GUTFELD: Poor thing.



TYRUS: -- you know, basically, (BLEEP).



GUTFELD: Yes. Maybe the, maybe the smoke bomb was a gender reveal. Kat, did you ever date an activist?



TIMPF: No. No.



GUTFELD: OK.



TIMPF: I don't have runs together. Yes, I'm on the football players' side, and not just because I think they're hot. No, if you don't want to go out, don't go out there if you don't want to get tackled.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: If you do, I get it, because they are hot.



GUTFELD: That's how much of an answer, Morgan.



TIMPF: It is. No, OK, they also were within their, their legal rights to do that. And I know that because I saw a lawyer say it on Twitter. And lawyers being on Twitter has made it so I don't need to go to law school anymore.



GUTFELD: That is true. That is true. You can pass the bar after reading Twitter. Are you a lawyer, Morgan?



ORTAGUS: No.



GUTFELD: Thank God.



ORTAGUS: I have an MBA.



GUTFELD: Well, you should see a doctor. Thoughts?



ORTAGUS: I think he should protest like shuffleboard next time.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes.



ORTAGUS: That would be a good one.



GUTFELD: Curling?



ORTAGUS: Yes, unless --



GUTFELD: Curling, but you get hit with a stick.



ORTAGUS: You know what, I always wanted to be a curler, because I thought it was the easiest way to the Olympics for someone who's not very sporty.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.



ORTAGUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Well, that's a great story. Last word to you, Robert. Thoughts.



DAVI: Well, they didn't stop Will Smith at the Academy Awards. So, maybe it's a trend.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is a trend. And it got, it got publicity for the activism, so there you go. All right, kids, we got to move on. Up next, Velma's sexual history is no longer a Scooby Doo history.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Story in five words. Velma is lesbian, who cares?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VELMA, SCOOBY-DOO CHARACTER: And as promised, here are your Scooby snack --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Morgan, that clip was from the new Halloween movie "Trick or Treat: Scooby Doo." When I told you that Velma was going to be a lesbian in the greenroom, you said: "Over my dead body." Are you that upset about this.



ORTAGUS: When you look at her picture, it makes sense, I think.



GUTFELD: Well, that's --



ORTAGUS: Yes, I'm like, not surprised.



GUTFELD: But that's, that's the thing, it's not surprising. It's a stereotype they're indulging. Like, she looks like a librarian. They should have made somebody else that lesbian like Scooby Doo, right? What, oh, lesbian dogs. That would have been surprising. Robert, what's, what's up with this? I bet you know the people, I think, in Scooby Doo.



DAVI: You know, look, kids watch this stuff. They love it. You watch it with your family.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: I mean, let's create something else. Lizzie, the lesbian. You know, the gay raccoon. Fernando, the gay racoon. Do another show. Don't take classics and now re-engineer them for social stuff.



GUTFELD: I would watch the hell out of a gay raccoon. They're always out at night, right? They're already out at night.



TYRUS: I'm not co-signing on this.



GUTFELD: Yes, or go to your trash. Listen to some really high energy dance music. No, what do you think Tyrus? Do you care? Who cares about Velma?



TYRUS: Honestly, I don't care. I had the privilege of being in a Scooby Doo movie, and I forgot the part where I declared my breeder status.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: I'm like, it just has no -- it's for kids. It's for family. It has no place for this. You don't need to overdo it like that. You know, I mean, are you going to now come out about Scooby and Shaggy's eating disorder because they get basically that's their reaction when they see food? So, they obviously have a sexual addiction to food. So, let's just, just get Hanna Barbera together and just have a big -- everyone come together and bring up their stuff.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's true. I always forget like --



TYRUS: It's a cartoon.



GUTFELD: It's a cartoon. She's not even real, not even real, Kat.



TIMPF: I know. I used to think like who sexualizes cartoon characters. But then for a while I've lived pretty close to where Comic Con happens and I realized the answer to that is a lot of people.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: And the creators of that thing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DAVI: You know, Joe Ruby. And I forgot the other, Ken Sparks, I think, they were both Navy veterans for the Korean War.



GUTFELD: Wow.



DAVI: And these guys, they died like in 2020, but it's I mean you know what are they thinking to them?



ORTAGUS: But does anybody watch Scooby Doo anymore?



TYRUS: No, but this is one person who's doing it for themselves. It's not for not doing anyone else. They just want to say look what I did.



GUTFELD: You know what this story is.



DAVI: Yes, but it affects -- I mean, kids are going to watch it.



TYRUS: They won't buy it.



GUTFELD: I'm going to, I'm going to go out to them and say I don't care.



DAVI: You know, it's interesting.



GUTFELD: You got to go. I was waiting for you, buddy. Don't go away, we'll be right back.



GUTFELD: Final thoughts. Tyrus.



TYRUS: What it is. All right, I got a book signing tomorrow in Mandeville at Barnes and Nobles, and of course, you can check out October 22nd, I will be in North Carolina, Greensboro, at Carolina Performing.



GUTFELD: You're on tomorrow. I thought you're on tomorrow.



TYRUS: No, that's why I told you to write whatever you want.



GUTFELD: I thought he was on. Like, you were on our board. I swear to God you were on our board. All right, thanks to Morgan Ortagus, Robert Davi, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with Dreamy Trace Gallagher. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.



