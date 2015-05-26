Guardian 'Angels in Waiting' for an Answer

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record ," February 20, 2009. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, the now world-famous mother of eight new babies has just received a generous offer. A group called Angels in Waiting is offering free care for Nadya Suleman's octu -- octop -- octuplets -- I'll get that out straight -- babies -- let's just stick with eight babies -- and her six other children. Has the mega-mother accepted the officer?

Lawyer Gloria Allred filed a complaint with the Department of Children and Family Services about the octuplet -- got it right that time -- mother and is legal representatives for Angels in Waiting. Gloria, why did you file a complaint?

GLORIA ALLRED, VICTIMS' RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, I was concerned after the grandmother of these octuplets and the six siblings of the octuplets was quoted as saying that she believed that her daughter was not capable of caring for them. And in addition, of course, there were other grounds, as well. But the grandmother was in a unique position to know, having lived with her daughter and her grandchildren and taken responsibility for them and observed.

And so -- and there were other factors, of course, as well, including the condition of the home that was reported, and other factors. So at the same time though, Angels in Waiting, which is a wonderful organization, contacted Nadya, received no response to their proposal, and then contacted me, hoping that we could then bring attention to their proposal, which would help these children.

Now, these little children are infants. They were born prematurely, the octuplets. They are low weight. And they are medically fragile. And they are going to need not just a piece of property called a house, not just nannies to take care of them, but when they are released from the hospital, which, Greta, may be as early as five weeks from now, they're going to need supportive care.

And Angels in Waiting, which is founded by a pediatric nurse with 25 years of experience -- and it won an award for Angels in Waiting from Kaiser -- she is offering and her organization is offering to provide the supportive care for all 14 children that they will need, which includes 24- hour...

VAN SUSTEREN: Gloria...

ALLRED: ... Seven-day-a-week care. Yes?

• Watch Greta's interview with Gloria Allred

VAN SUSTEREN: At least -- at least (INAUDIBLE) they'll need a lot of that care. Here's what I don't understand. OK, a single mother taking care of one child is an enormous task. This mother has 14 with a rather limited support structure in terms of family. If Angels in Waiting helps her, does Angels in Waiting take the children away from her or is she part of this?

ALLRED: No, and that's what's interesting. If she accepts their proposal, then all 14 would be kept together, and she also would be part of this and they would all be together on one piece of property. And most importantly, this would be supported by public donations to Angels in Waiting. Not one cent would go to Nadya or any member of her family. It would go for the professionals who are caring for the children.

And the alternative would be, if she doesn't accept this, it may be that the county will come in, protective services, take the children away, place them in foster care, have public agencies provide the support and not as well as Angels in Waiting could. That would be a burden on the taxpayers. And I think the taxpayers have indicated, many of them in the public, they don't want to have to support these children. So then the alternative...

VAN SUSTEREN: Let me step in and...

ALLRED: ... Is who's going to do it? Angels in waiting.

VAN SUSTEREN: I got it. I got it. And I got a new -- and you're out in California where you have major tax problems. All right. Has she...

ALLRED: That's right.

VAN SUSTEREN: I mean, this seems like -- it seems like the perfect offer. And I -- I mean, maybe I'm just missing something and (INAUDIBLE) but I'm trying to wondering whether there's a hitch. They want nothing in return, apparently, Angels in Waiting. Has the mother said, Wow, this is a great idea, I'm going to do it, or is she resisting it?

ALLRED: We still haven't heard from either Nadya or her representative and we're still waiting. And by the way, there is...

VAN SUSTEREN: When was the offer made?

ALLRED: ... a time limit on this offer.

(CROSSTALK)

ALLRED: ... More than a week ago. They made it last Thursday, about eight days ago, and then we made it publicly yesterday.

VAN SUSTEREN: And there's nothing...

(CROSSTALK)

VAN SUSTEREN: You're not making any demand in return, like rights to pictures or licensing, anything like that?

ALLRED: No.

VAN SUSTEREN: It's just, like, you know, We're opening our hearts to help you take care -- and the mother gets to live with the children. Right?

ALLRED: Yes. Exactly. And otherwise, they'll be separated in foster care. These children will be separated from each other. Again, the burden on the taxpayers. We're concerned about the future...

VAN SUSTEREN: Yes, I got it.

ALLRED: ... of these children. It's all about the babies.

VAN SUSTEREN: I think that's -- I mean, I think everyone's concerned about the future of the babies. I mean, people are very perplexed how -- you know, the situation. But nonetheless, those -- you know, people are worried about the children. All right, Gloria, thank you. We'll see what the mother wants.

ALLRED: Thank you, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: And I don't know if it's a great idea or not, but it certainly seems like a generous one and the best one at the moment. Anyway, thank you, Gloria.

ALLRED: Thank you.

Content and Programming Copyright 2009 FOX News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Transcription Copyright 2009 CQ Transcriptions, LLC, which takes sole responsibility for the accuracy of the transcription. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. No license is granted to the user of this material except for the user's personal or internal use and, in such case, only one copy may be printed, nor shall user use any material for commercial purposes or in any fashion that may infringe upon FOX News Network, LLC'S and CQ Transcriptions, LLC's copyrights or other proprietary rights or interests in the material. This is not a legal transcript for purposes of litigation.