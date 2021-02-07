Grover Norquist: Tax hikes coming if Democrats win GA runoffs

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" December 29, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Four o'clock on the East Coast.



President-elect Joe Biden just now taking aim at President Trump's vaccine

distribution plan and announcing a five-point plan of his own.



Welcome, everyone. I'm Sandra Smith, in for Neil Cavuto this evening, and

this is "Your World."



Let's go now to David Spunt with the latest on what we just heard, David.



As far as Biden, not enough testing so far. The vaccine process, he says,

is going slowly, thinks that we are not -- we have not hit the worst part

of this yet. It also struck me that he said -- suggested that we may not

even see improvement overall in this pandemic until at least March.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Sandra, good afternoon. Good to

be with you.



It appears that president-elect Biden does not want to give somebody a

false sense of hope. He said that he would always be honest with the

American people about the numbers, what the reality is on the ground when

it comes to some of these numbers, some of these COVID numbers, whether it

be infections or deaths.



He said the numbers will go up from the holidays, from Thanksgiving and

Christmas. The president-elect says we haven't even seen the worst from

that yet. He expects -- and I'm reading some notes here from his speech

just a few minutes ago -- he expects soaring death tolls into February,

might not see an improvement, Sandra, until well into March, according to

president-elect Biden.



The Trump administration distributing vaccines has fallen far behind,

according to president-elect Biden. At this point, they expected about 20

million people to be vaccinated by the end of the year, but with just a few

days left until the end of the year -- the new year is on Friday -- we have

only seen a few million people vaccinated.



Here is the president-elect on the current administration's vaccine

rollout. Listen. OK, well, we don't have that.



But, basically, what he said, Sandra, is that he is concerned that, like I

said, we're just a few days away from the beginning of 2021, and we are

nowhere near those 20 million vaccines.



As you mentioned that five-point plan, some of the key points there, he

wants to ensure that 100 million shots are given to people in the first 100

days of his presidency. A few weeks ago, he talked about having masks,

wearing masks for 100 days. He says masks are not political; that's just

something that's patriotic that American should do to stop the spread of

this.



He also wants to have the Defense Production Act in place. That is

something President Trump did several months ago during Operation Warp

Speed. And Biden says that, when he becomes president, he will do this to

have private industry accelerate vaccine production, also help with

effective gear.



He also wants to make equitable distribution of vaccines, no matter the

race, or where someone lives or their income. And he wants to make those

vaccines free.



So, Sandra, that's essentially what the president-elect just said. But he

did take a shot at the current administration. While saying Operation Warp

Speed is a wonderful piece of ingenuity, it was very successful to get

these vaccines developed, he would like to see more inoculations at this

point. And we are well under those 20 million, which was the goal --

Sandra.



SMITH: David Spunt on that for us.



David, thank you.



SPUNT: You bet.



SMITH: Let's get you back to all of this with FOX News contributor Dr.

Marty Makary joining us now.



Doctor, good to see you. You have taken us through this pandemic. You have

weighed in on what we have heard from President Trump, now president-elect

Joe Biden.



He's making the point also, when he suggests that perhaps the worst may

still be yet to come and we won't see overall improvement in the pandemic,

he suggested, until March, he's pointing to the upcoming New Year's Day

holiday, and, of course, the fact that we're coming off of Christmas, and

many of these cases take weeks to show up.



DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sandra, look, I didn't

really hear anything new. There was no really useful information in what I

heard.



But, at the same time, I do think it is valuable for our leaders to talk

about the pandemic, to keep constantly reminding people to take

precautions.



So what we heard about in terms of every American should have the ability

to get a test, to get the vaccine, those are all principles that have been

laid out by Secretary Azar. And I think, come January 21, the best thing

that the Trump folks could do is to keep the current plan in place.



SMITH: Doctor, he stressed wearing masks. Of course, by now, everybody's

heard that this is the best way to stop the spread of the virus.



You're suggesting you heard nothing new there. What can you say that you

have heard so far from the incoming administration about how they're going

to tackle this pandemic, considering mid to late January, we could still

very much be in the position that we are today?



MAKARY: Well, look, I think there's a war of words, Sandra.



Early on, when the Trump COVID task force -- sorry -- the Biden COVID task

force formed, they came up with a talking point that they needed the data.

And the idea was that, if there was not a smooth rollout of the vaccine,

that they could say they didn't have the data they needed.



Well, now we know that the hardest part of the vaccine rollout is in the

last 10 yards. It's in the final stretch. And that's identifying folks,

inviting them in, having them identify their local pharmacies and

hospitals. On their Web sites, they have that information for pharmacies

and hospitals.



And getting people convened is the hardest part of the vaccine rollout.



SMITH: You know, Dr. Makary, we all would think that we're getting to a

better situation in this country, but to the point about the holiday, what

can you tell us that we're seeing so far?



Because there were grim warnings heading into the holiday that families

would still gather. We, of course, saw the airports full. People still

traveled. What so far are we able to determine about how this holiday

season is going and what overall impact it is having on the numbers of

cases and, sadly, deaths?



MAKARY: Well, Sandra, there seems to be a continual consistent growth in

cases, a very concerning trend, almost agnostic to the holidays.



So we saw that after Thanksgiving, a continued consistent escalation in

cases. And we do expect cases to go up a little bit. But, right now, we're

seeing a plateau. And it's unclear if that's from the low reporting from

the holidays, or if that's a real plateau. And I think everybody recognizes

now that January is going to be the toughest month.



And we're going to see a rapid deceleration probably in the month of March.



SMITH: All right, Dr. Marty Makary, always good to talk with you. Thank

you for your time.



MAKARY: Thank you.



SMITH: And have a good holiday. Appreciate it.



MAKARY: You too.



SMITH: We are live in Atlanta, where those crucial run-off races are now

just one week away, more than 2.3 million people already voting early.



I spoke to Republican Senator David Perdue about how he feels heading into

the finish.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DAVID PERDUE (R-GA): We feel good about it. We're out doing 125-stop

bus tour around the state. Kelly is out as well. So, we're driving the idea

that we have got to get our vote. If we get our vote out, we win this

thing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH: More from my interview earlier this morning on "America's Newsroom"

with Senator Perdue in just a moment.



First to Steve Harrigan. He's in Atlanta, where all of this is happening,

and the anticipation is certainly building.



Steve, good to see you.



STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good to see you. Sandra.



It is a very bitter battle. But all four candidates, the two Republicans,

the two Democrats, do agree that it's all going to come down to turnout,

and, as you mentioned, 2.3 million people already voting.



Early voting still going on through Thursday. The pace is about 75 percent

of what it was in the general election, so a very high turnout for run-off

races. One area that's gotten very heavy turnout are the Democratic suburbs

around the city of Atlanta.



Republican Kelly Loeffler says this is simply crucial. The stakes of these

two races for control of the Senate for the next two years could not be

higher.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): Early voting is open here until Thursday. We

need Georgians to get out and vote, because we have to make sure that we're

the firewall to stopping the radical agenda of Chuck Schumer. He wants to

fundamentally change this country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIGAN: Loeffler has attacked her opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock, as

simply being too radical for the state of Georgia.



Warnock has responded that the governor appointed Loeffler and that she

simply purchased her seat.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D), GEORGIA SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: Kelly Loeffler has a

problem. The folk who sold her that seat don't own it. That seat belongs to

the people of Georgia. And come January 5, the people are coming to get

their seat back.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIGAN: President Trump will be back in Georgia on Monday, the eve of

the election. There has been some concern among Republican Party leaders

that the turnout in rural Georgia among Republicans has been light, the

president going to the northwestern part of the state to try and drive that

rural Republican turnout -- Sandra, back to you.



SMITH: Steve Harrigan live in Atlanta.



Steve, thank you.



Gas taxes, income taxes, 401(k), you name it, Grover Norquist is warning,

Democrats will be hiking it if they win those two Georgia Senate seats.



Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, joins us now.



Grover, good afternoon to you. And thank you for joining us.



You're writing in a FOXNews.com piece, an opinion piece that you're

writing, specifically warning how the average American household could be

hit from this. And you really break down the numbers as for how much the

average four-person American family with a median income of $73,000, how

much they will see their income -- their taxes go up under the Biden

administration.



What are you proposing?



GROVER NORQUIST, PRESIDENT, AMERICANS FOR TAX REFORM: Well, we can just

see what happened when the Republican tax cut passed.



The median income family of four got a $2,000 tax cut. So, as Biden and his

vice president have said and both of those liberal Democrats running for

Georgia Senate seats, they have said they're going to abolish the Trump tax

cut, the Republican tax cut day one.



That's a $2,000 increase on the average family of four on day one.

Remember, they also support a tax on energy, a gasoline tax, a carbon tax.

That will increase the cost of buying gasoline to fill up your tank another

$10.



And they put it on automatic pilot. It goes up 5 percent a year every year

out into the future. So it's not just a one-time gas tax and a tax on home

heating oil, a tax on your electricity, a tax on everything that gets

shipped to you by truck or by train. It -- that goes up over year after

year.



In addition, they want to bring back some of the Obamacare taxes. Remember

the Obama penalty tax. If you didn't buy Obamacare, it was $700 tax on a

person, $2,000 on a family. Five million Americans were hit by that, maybe

100,000 in Georgia. The Republicans took that tax to zero.



Biden has repeatedly said he would bring it back. Three-quarters of the

people who pay that tax earn less than $50,000 a year. So, Biden's promise

that he won't tax anyone who isn't rich, that's gone.



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: Got it.



And we're relying on your analysis. You can also look elsewhere to the

nonpartisan Americans for Tax Reform analysis. Most recent available IRS

data says that middle-class Georgians saw the greatest reduction in tax

liability after the Republican-passed tax cuts happened.



So, there are real consequences for the people down there in Georgia that

are about to cast their votes.



NORQUIST: If they vote for the two liberal Democrats, they are voting to

raise their own taxes, not somebody else, their own taxes.



SMITH: So, Grover, when it comes to corporate taxes, what's your warning

there? We're looking at businesses that are struggling in the middle of the

pandemic. Some haven't even managed to survive.



When you look at the call for the Biden administration to hike the

corporate tax rate to the -- to 28 percent from the current 21 percent,

what are the consequences that you would predict for businesses in America?



NORQUIST: Well, we don't have to guess, because we know that, when Biden

and Obama were running things, that corporate tax was 35 percent.



Communist China's at 25. And Biden says he's going to bring it to 28 or 35.

Sometimes, he says 28. Sometimes, he says 35. Whatever. He wants the taxes

on American businesses to be a higher tax rate than China.



Where do you think the world's investment is going to go? It went to China

when he was vice president. He wants to send it back to China by making

American businesses uncompetitive internationally, because he would take

the corporate rate up above China, above Germany, above France, above

England, above Canada, and make us one of the least competitive nations in

the world, which is where we used to be.



And we came out of it. A hundred million Americans have a 401(k) or IRA; 53

percent of families have an IRA or 401(k). You raise the corporate rate,

you decrease the value of all stocks in the country.



SMITH: And right now, those--



NORQUIST: People's retirement.



SMITH: Right now, those 401(k)s, they're cooking, because we're still

looking at record highs for the U.S. stock market.



NORQUIST: Yes.



SMITH: Bottom of your screen, you will see the Dow. We are on watch, as it

is firmly above 30000, down day today, but we still watch it at record

highs.



Grover, good to see you. Thank you.



NORQUIST: Good to be with you.



SMITH: What something Senator Perdue told me about, the push for $2,000

stimulus checks to go out to struggling Americans, is saying about the

state of the race in Georgia.



We will have that for you next.



SMITH: Putting pressure on the Senate to pass those $2,000 stimulus

checks. Some Republicans say it could hurt the GOP's chances in Georgia,

but Senator Perdue telling me earlier on "America's Newsroom" he supports

the move.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PERDUE: The president looked at this. He's very concerned that we didn't

go far enough to bring enough help to help people in the back end of this

COVID crisis.



Look, this should have been done four months ago. And that's what the

president's been saying for the last four months. But we were obstructed in

the Senate by the Democrats, who were playing presidential politics the

first time in November, and now they're playing senatorial politics before

the January 5 election.



So I'm delighted to support the president and his $2,000. It's really a

$1,400 increment over what we have already done. And I think, with the

vaccine coming, I think this is absolutely appropriate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH: And we did invite Senator Perdue's opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff,

to come on the show today. We did not get a response from his team.



So, how will this fight impact the race?



Let's ask Democratic strategist Marjorie Clifton and Patrice Lee Onwuka

with the Independent Women's Forum. Thanks to both of you for being here.



So, Marjorie, The Wall Street Journal's writing about this, this morning on

the potential negative impact that this late-stage negotiation on the part

of Republicans could have on those Senate races. What are you seeing?



MARJORIE CLIFTON, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, a lot of Republicans in

advance -- there was brokering that happens leading up to the first bill,

which was the $600 release. So, obviously, the $2,000 package coming after

that negotiation already happened was quite a surprise.



And it's forced a lot of Republicans into an uncomfortable spot. I mean,

the issue is, this money has to come from somewhere. It either comes from

taxes or it has to come from a larger deficit. So, figuring out how we

balance the need of Americans right now in COVID against how we don't spend

money that we don't have or finding ways to cover that bill is the crux of

it.



And you have a lot of Republicans who are in positions where they cannot

give more on this. They're going to catch flak from their voters. And so

that's the difficulty right now.



SMITH: Patrice, that's really interesting. It's now up to McConnell, who's

got a really important decision to make, potentially -- potentially the

biggest of his career, on whether or not to take this up for a vote on the

floor.



We spoke to Senator Perdue earlier, and we asked him what is at stake in

Georgia, for the country. He said this:



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PERDUE: Sandra, you just have to listen to Chuck Schumer. Take Georgia,

change America.



What he means by that is, he wants to change the filibuster rule, add two

states, two Democratic states. That would be four Democratic seats. He

wants to stack the Supreme Court and eventually change the way the

Electoral College operates.



That would allow them to perpetrate the agenda that's in the Democratic

platform that was displayed during the presidential election. They want

open borders. They want to defund the police. They want illegal immigrants

to vote. They want to defund our military as well and give us the Green New

Deal, in addition to socializing our medical system.



So this is an aggressive, aggressive liberal plan that's so dangerous.

That's what we're fighting against here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH: So, that was his message. It leaves us wondering what McConnell's

next move is to ensure victory for his party in Georgia.



PATRICE LEE ONWUKA, INDEPENDENT WOMEN'S FORUM: Well, it's -- Sandra, I

think it's going to be an interesting move.



I mean, the question is, do you want to cross President Trump before he

visits Georgia for the last time to rally those rural voters in Georgia,

those Republican voters who may not have come out so far in early voting

and who are going to be needed on Election Day?



At the same time, you still want to be fiscally responsible. And I think

Senator McConnell recognizes, yes, the money does have to come from

somewhere. And that's going to come from our grandchildren, future

generations. And so how do you balance that?



And I think maybe he's balancing the short-term impact of a Democratically

controlled Senate, which is -- which would be losing Republican control

would be the only stopgap against an onslaught of aggressive liberal

policies.



And so I think that he's going to make that decision. And I think it's

going to be the right one.



SMITH: Marjorie, there are real -- real struggles happening every single

day in this country right now, struggling families, struggling Americans,

due to this pandemic.



Will those checks go out?



CLIFTON: Will those checks go out?



Oh, gosh, well, we know that $600 is going out. Whether $2,000 goes out, I

-- gosh, I wish I had the crystal ball. What I can tell you is, is that

people are voting with COVID on their mind, with the economy on their mind,

and with health care on their mind.



And there is, regardless of who takes control the Senate, things that need

to be done, institutional things, because, right now, you have Americans,

on average, paying $11,000 per person in health care costs annually. You

have got education systems that need investment for the long term.



You're 84 percent more likely to be unemployed if you do not have a college

degree. So there are systemic things that we're going to have to pay for

somehow that need to be solved. And that's what people are voting for in

these elections.



So, that's the leadership I think we need.



SMITH: Patrice, we have seen Des Moines -- we have seen the Republicans

positioning themselves, like Kelly Loeffler. You hear her time and time

again, every TV appearance, every rally that she's held, that she and her

Republican colleague down there in Georgia are the wall against socialism.



Are they getting that message out? And could that really hurt Democrats, if

they continue to portray the Democratic candidates in this race as

socialists?



ONWUKA: I think it does, especially in a state like Georgia, certainly in

some of those urban centers, where you can talk about a laundry list of

potential goodies that may resonate.



But in the suburbs and in the rural areas, those are hardworking Americans.

Those are small business owners. Those are people who recognize that their

tax dollars should be funding critical needs, but not socialist wish lists.



And I think there are a lot of people who recognize that this nation should

not be a socialist nation, and it will not be. It's built on capitalism.

And capitalism allows the American dream to happen. And so I think that's

going to be what inspires people to come out.



And, sure, certainly, local issues matter, but certain -- but, absolutely,

national issues matter. And this Georgia race is going to be the most

significant race when it comes to -- when it comes to the future of our

country probably in modern history.



SMITH: Marjorie, I will give you last thought, because I gave it to

Patrice earlier on The Wall Street Journal.



CLIFTON: Yes.



SMITH: Their headline this morning, it really grabbed a lot of eyeballs

when they said Trump gives Schumer an assist, right, the $2,000 check to

make Dems majority, suggesting that this is going to -- this fight is going

to improve Democrats' chances in Georgia if it continues like we do, which

makes McConnell's next move ever so important.



So we're left wondering what that is. But do you believe the president's

efforts here to push for the $2,000 is distracting and could actually work

against Republicans in these races?



CLIFTON: I think, right now, people are looking for clear leadership. And

I think it was a confusing move for a lot of people, because Democrats were

lobbying for the $2,000 check for people.



And I think the fact that Trump came out the last minute, after

negotiations that -- already had made, a compromise existed, and that was

something people wanted to see. So it did seem like a confusing move.



And I think that's a hard thing at a time where people are suffering. So, I

think it does have the potential to hurt. I do not pretend to be able to

anticipate Trump's every move, and that's why some people like him. So --

but I would ask people to think about, what does socialism really mean and

what the policies really look like?



Because I think there's a lot of platitudes right now that, when you ask

people what that really means to them, they don't really have the right

answer for it.



So, I think it's good for all of us to kind of question what matters at

this moment.



SMITH: OK, so we will see where it all goes.



I'm sorry. I did ask for your crystal ball, Marjorie.



(LAUGHTER)



SMITH: But it's -- the polls are leaving it that way right now, right?



CLIFTON: If only.



SMITH: Because it's just -- it's so close.



CLIFTON: Yes. Yes.



SMITH: So we will be watching all of it. And we are one week out.



Patrice and Marjorie, thank you.



CLIFTON: Happy new year.



ONWUKA: Thank you.



SMITH: And now look -- to you as well.



Looking live at the scene in Nashville, newly released body cam footage

capturing officers' heroic acts before and after the Christmas Day bombing.



An update on the investigation, as authorities are still searching for a

motive -- next.



SMITH: The pressure is building, another Republican on the House Judiciary

Committee demanding a special counsel for the Hunter Biden probe.



So, with the list growing, is it time for one to be appointed right now?



SMITH: Newly released police body camera footage taken from one of the six

Nashville officers credited with evacuating residents, showing their heroic

efforts before and after the blast that shook that city.



FOX News' own Mike Tobin is at the scene with the very latest -- Mike.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And, Sandra, as we learn more about

the investigation, we learn more about the difficulties faced by

investigators, part of the problem for the investigators on the scene was

that the recreational vehicle in which that bomb was planted was blown to

bits.



So, investigators from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigation

Division, along with agents from the ATF and FBI, painstakingly went

through the debris and found enough parts to produce a 17-digit vehicle

identification number.



That led them to Anthony Warner. DNA evidence from another vehicle that

Warner had given away and a few items from that vehicle helped make the

positive match.



Meantime, a police body camera shows the eerie moments as officers respond

to the evacuation downtown Nashville, with the R.V. blaring a warning in

the distance. Then you hear the blast. After the blast, officers can be

seen running to the danger and getting people out of the danger zone.



Meantime, as parts of Nashville open up, the people, the restauranteurs,

other business here are struggling to get by. Mayor John Cooper has again

extended the curfew downtown by another day.



All the while, we still don't have a good solid idea of what the motive was

for the blast out here -- Sandra.



SMITH: All right, Mike Tobin on the ground with the very latest from

there.



Mike, thank you.



So, what are investigators looking for in this search for a motive?



Our next guest was a commander of the Oklahoma City bombing investigation.

Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Danny Coulson joins us now.



Thank you for your time this afternoon, sir. We appreciate it.



As a search for a motive continues, what will investigators be looking for?



DANNY COULSON, FORMER FBI AGENT: Oh, they're already looking right now,

clearly his entire history of Internet searches. They will interview

everybody he's ever known. They will do search warrants. They will get some

feedback from if he belongs to any clubs or goes to a bar.



They're going to look very closely. And they will put this thing back

together. But I think you're going to find out that we're not ever going to

really know what the motive was. We still don't know what the motive was

for the Vegas shooter. So, we're always looking for that. But I have a

different idea about it. And I think I know what the motive was.



But it's not anything that's tangent.



SMITH: Well, we won't ask for you to speculate on that. But we will work

with what we have and what we know so far.



So, tell us, as far as the hints that were left behind hinting that trouble

was coming, how that can help search for a motive.



COULSON: Well, the motive will be very unusual way, they will put it

together.



And I will tell you what the motive is right now. The motive was him. The

movie came out of his own brain. I have looked at these guys for years.

Almost all of them are inadequate personalities. They're looking to make a

big show. They don't have very successful lives. They want people to notice

them.



And I think, in this man's demented mind, he was happy having himself

recognized even after death. And I know that's what -- McVeigh was like.

The Unabomber was like that. The motive comes from inside their mind.



And it's difficult for you and I to get inside their mind to understand it.

But I really do believe that's what makes them do these things.



SMITH: You know, the body cam footage that is being released now, it's

telling us a lot about the moments before that explosion took place.



How can that also play into what they will be able to determine as far as a

motive?



COULSON: Well, I don't think it will help us with motive.



I think what it shows us is this whole idea of defund the police is not

going to be coming out of Nashville, Tennessee.



SMITH: Heroes.



COULSON: Those officers were heroes. They did an amazing thing. And I

can't say enough, give them enough accolades.



SMITH: Yes.



COULSON: They're American heroes. And we ought to recognize them as that.



SMITH: Absolutely.



And as we learn more about the body cam footage that gave us so much about

-- that had just been given to the officer, and a short time before all of

this happened.



But you just -- we're looking now at the streets there of this scene, and

the car alarms that went off, the sounds in the background. And it's just -

- it's a horrible thing to relive this moment, sir.



When you talk about, in your mind, coming up, as someone who knows these

type of scenes so well, you're going to the person's mind, but what can

investigators go do to track down specifically his motive, if it was mental

and if it was just a personality trait that led him to do something so

horrific?



COULSON: We all create tracks wherever we go. We leave tracks in our cell

phones. We leave them in our computers. We leave them a lot of places.



And that's what they will be looking for. And they're going to come up -- I

think they may end up agreeing with me someday, although they probably

won't admit that. But it's -- that's where it's going.



SMITH: Well, they're going to -- it's going to be some time, I'm sure, for

the investigation to play out and get the facts behind this and see what

they figure.



We appreciate your time and giving us your expertise on the situation.

Appreciate it. Thank you.



COULSON: Thank you. I enjoyed it. Thank you.



SMITH: OK.



Is a bigger check coming in the mail? Georgia Republican Senator David

Perdue telling me earlier he is ready to sign off on those $2,000 stimulus

checks. That makes five Republicans on board. If this comes up for a vote

in the Senate, does it actually have a shot at passing? That's the big

question.



What Senator Mitch McConnell is now saying.



SMITH: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying those $2,000 stimulus

checks passed by the House and supported by the president will be

considered sometime this week.



And considering a growing number of Republicans are in favor of the checks,

could Americans get more relief?



To FOX's Mike Emanuel with the latest on that.



Hey, Mike.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Sandra, good

afternoon.



Senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders tried to force the issue on those

$2,000 stimulus checks today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY): Some of my Republican colleagues have said

they support the checks. But there's a major difference in saying you

support $2,000 checks and fighting to put them into law.



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): We should all be very, very clear. The working

class of this country today faces more economic desperation than at any

time since the Great Depression of the 1930s.



And working families need help now, not next year, but right now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected. He is grouping three of

President Trump's priority issues together, passage of $2,000 stimulus

checks, repeal of Section 230 protection for big tech companies, and, of

course, election integrity.



But McConnell's timing is a little vague.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The president highlighted three additional

issues of national significance he would like to see Congress tackle

together.



This week, the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities

into focus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: But, first, Senate leadership wants to vote to override the

president's veto of a $740 billion annual defense bill.



Sanders and perhaps others are signaling they plan to slow that down,

pushing for a stimulus vote too, so this could drag into the New Year's

holiday -- Sandra.



SMITH: Mike, timing is going to be everything with so many people

struggling right now awaiting these checks, if all way -- in the way of the

$2,000 checks getting approved, what would be the timing of those Americans

that would be receiving it actually getting it?



EMANUEL: Yes, that's a great question.



We know that the Treasury was hoping to send out those $600 checks as soon

as this week. And so if potentially they get something done by this

weekend, perhaps they go out sometime next week. It's worth noting we're

not entirely sure if they have the votes to pass it at this point.



There are certainly five Republican senators on the record saying they're

in favor. They need about 12 to get to the 60-vote threshold, but they

haven't said no. They just haven't said for sure they're a yes at this

point, Sandra.



SMITH: That's fair enough.



And Senator Perdue making a lot of news with us earlier, when we did that

interview, saying that he, like the president, supports $2,000 payments.

And Kelly Loeffler on an interview just before that on FOX News was put

into a question where she ultimately supported the $2,000 checks.



So, to your point, the question is, how many more Republicans are out there

willing to support these? Final thoughts, Mike.



EMANUEL: Yes, a spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz says he's looking at it,

willing to consider it.



And, bottom line, those two senators in Georgia would love to get back out

on the campaign trail.



SMITH: Yes.



EMANUEL: So, they'd like to be able to go home and say, we delivered for

you. Now please support them in the election.



SMITH: So are even making the point that these negotiations are sort of

taking away or distracting from the messages that need to get out in those

races for the Republicans.



Mike, thank you.



EMANUEL: Thank you, Sandra.



SMITH: The list of Republicans calling for a Hunter Biden special counsel

is growing and, when it comes to Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, why

he's not answering.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Sir, have you made a decision on A.G.?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SMITH: Another Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is demanding a

special counsel for Hunter Biden.



Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko confirming with FOX News that she sent a

letter to the attorney general earlier this month calling for it. She says

that's the only way to ensure a complete and thorough investigation.



Joining us now is a former deputy assistant attorney general, Tom Dupree.



Tom, good to see you, and almost happy new year to you. Is the

congresswoman right on this? Do you believe that that is the only way to

make sure a fair investigation happens?



TOM DUPREE, FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Well, Sandra, I wouldn't

say it's the only way to make sure a fair investigation happens.



Certainly, the normal course in the Justice Department is to handle

investigations, even sensitive investigations, through prosecutors who are

career prosecutors and the like. So it's not the only way.



But at the same time, the congresswoman is right that we need to have some

sort of assurance that the investigation of Hunter Biden will continue to

be carried out in a professional and impartial way.



I think that's going to be an absolutely critical element when the new

attorney general nominee is put up for the senators to ask him or her

about, what are they going to do to ensure that this investigation is

carried out in (AUDIO GAP)



SMITH: You go back to Attorney General Bill Barr before he left. There's

an acting A.G. now, of course.



And he was asked this very question. And, Tom, he made it very clear that

there was nothing that he saw or no reason to put a special counsel on

this, if it continued to be responsibly and professionally investigated.

So, if he didn't see reason why, why do these Republicans?



DUPREE: Well, that's the thing, Sandra, is that the attorney general knows

better than anyone how this investigation has been progressing, who they

have been talking, what they're finding.



And in his professional judgment, he said that it is being carried out

appropriately, and he had no reason to appoint a special counsel.



Now, look, that obviously concerns a snapshot in time, and it's possible

things could change with the new administration. You could have new people

coming in who see it differently.



But it seems to me that one thing the incoming Biden administration could

do is commit to keep the same investigators and prosecutors on the case who

have been handling it thus far, rather than removing them, replacing them

with people of the new attorney general's choosing.



SMITH: All right, so let's play what if. What if he doesn't?



DUPREE: Well, if he doesn't, I think we need to understand why.



In other words, if the new attorney general makes the decision to sweep out

the existing prosecutors and put in new people, why is that being done?

That would be certainly raise red flags. And that's the reason why I think

we need to make sure, the Senate needs to make sure, when this new attorney

general nominee is put up, what is he or she going to do to preserve the

independence of this investigation?



Because if they can't provide those guarantees, concrete, ironclad

guarantees of independence, at that point, I think you would need to start

thinking about the possibility of a special counsel.



SMITH: It'd be quite a process to learn more about who he eventually

choose is and who is approved to be in that role.



Tom, but when you look broadly at what we know so far about Hunter Biden's

overseas business dealings, what his father, the incoming president, knew

about those business dealings or didn't know, because he maintains that

they never discussed those business relationships, what strikes you about

what we have learned so far and what you want to know more about when it

comes to those dealings?



DUPREE: Right.



I think what we know so far is that, originally, this was an investigation

that was fairly broad in scope. From media reports, they were looking at a

variety of issues, including possibility of money laundering, improper

transfers and the like. However, over time, the investigators seem to be

focusing on the possibility of tax-related wrongdoing.



The other interesting thing is the connections with the incoming president-

elect. As you point out, Sandra, he has denied adamantly from day one that

he had any involvement with his son's business doings.



But we have also seen some evidence coming in that seems to undercut that.

So I think, as this investigation moves forward, we need to figure out,

number one, what, if anything, Hunter Biden did that may have been illegal,

and, number two, how fear any of that evidence spreads.



Did it involve the president-elect or other people in (AUDIO GAP)



SMITH: And, of course, the investigation into his taxes dating back to

2018, with the Delaware U.S. attorney investigating that.



We're going to continue to watch that, of course, and how the transition

handles that. Based on everything you just said, there's a lot to watch

for.



Tom Dupree, always good to talk to you. Thank you.



DUPREE: Thanks, Sandra.



This is what my next guest's restaurant looked like before the Nashville

blast. And this is it now.



What he is asking of those interested in helping -- next.



SMITH: FOX News Alert, this just into our newsroom.



Colorado Governor Jared Polis is now saying that the same coronavirus

variant found in the U.K., which is considered more contagious, has now

been discovered in Colorado. Based on Dr. Fauci's words, take this very

seriously, as we learn more. They're trying to learn as much as they can

about this.



It is known to be more contagious, but Dr. Fauci says in a new interview

it's not considered to make you any sicker. But the Colorado governor is

now identifying that this case, a case of that variant, has been discovered

in Colorado. So, we will continue to watch that and bring you more on it as

we get it.



Meanwhile, you're looking at before-and-after images of The Old Spaghetti

Factory in Nashville, Tennessee, one of the many businesses that faced

massive devastation after the bombing in Nashville.



Our next guest has told us that he won't be able to survey the damage for

another seven to 10 days.



The Old Spaghetti Factory owner, Chris Dussin, joins us now.



Chris, thank you for being here. I'm so sorry to see and hear what's

happened to your business.



CHRIS DUSSIN, OWNER, THE OLD SPAGHETTI FACTORY: Well, thank you, Sandra.

Pleasure to be on.



SMITH: How are you doing?



DUSSIN: Well, we're doing fine.



These things were so unexpected. You can't prepare for them. And I think

everybody's spirits are good. And we're just thankful that nobody was hurt.



SMITH: Absolutely.



And as we continue to see these scenes of the destruction as a result of

this, how was your building affected? And when are you going to be able to

get in there?



DUSSIN: It sounds like now it's going to be about seven to 10 days before

the police will let us go into the space.



And they have to make sure, structurally, that the building is sound, so --

but, yes, it's -- we were about a half-a-block, I would say, down from the

initial blast. And so you can see from the pictures that the front of the

building has been pretty badly damaged.



And we know that the blast went all the way through the space, which is

kind of long, narrow space, because the back windows as well were damaged.



SMITH: I'm so sure that's so frightening to see and to think about just

how close you were.



And, as we all know, business owners are a community. You all talk to each

other so much, and you learn so much from each other. What are you hearing

from all those businesses that were right there around you?



DUSSIN: Well, I think everybody has the same sentiment. They're just

thankful that there weren't any casualties to what happened on Second

Street.



SMITH: Yes, of course.



DUSSIN: I think it's -- people are just a little bit in shock, I think, by

what happened.



And -- but I know everybody's going to rally together and make the best of

it.



SMITH: Chris, how can people help?



DUSSIN: Well, they can go to OSF.com and go to the Nashville page. And we

have set up a GoFundMe page there for our 51 employees.



SMITH: Well, Chris--



DUSSIN: So, anybody that would like -- yes.



SMITH: Go ahead. No, continue. You get that message out there. It's

important.



DUSSIN: No, anybody that would like to contribute, it would be greatly

appreciated.



And we're doing everything we can to make sure that the team going forward

will have some financial support.



SMITH: And the support of your police is just amazing, when we see those

heroic efforts, efforts of those officers to limit the damage.



DUSSIN: Well, you can't thank the police department, the men and women

that serve, for what they did that day, what they do every day, and that's

look out for all of us.



And they put their lives at risk. And we're thankful that they're there and

appreciative of everything that they do day to day.



SMITH: Chris, your final message as we approach a new year, and we hope

for -- we hope for better times?



DUSSIN: I think everybody's happy to see 2020 go away.



SMITH: Yes.



DUSSIN: And we're looking forward to much better and brighter things for

2021.



And we wish everybody a happy new year and all the best going forward.



(CROSSTALK)



SMITH: Well said.



Chris, thanks for joining us. And our best to you and your business as you

try to recover.



DUSSIN: Thank you, Sandra.



Thanks for joining us for "Your World." I'm Sandra Smith.



"The Five" is next.



END



