Griff’s Black Bean Chicken Surfer Burritos
There are four parts to this recipe that I created from scratch - after sampling black bean chicken burritos around the globe! I would say this is the Jenkins’ favorite summer (year-round?!) recipe, and will be part of my Surf/Food Cart enterprise I plan to open in my retirement
Ingredients:
-1.5 lbs Boneless, skinless breasts or tenders
-Olive Oil
-1 Lemon
-Salt (to taste)
-Pepper (to taste)
-Garlic powder (to taste)
-Thyme (to taste)
-1 splash of red wine vinegar
-1 can Goya Less-Sodium Black Beans
-1 box Texmati Organic White Rice
-1 heirloom tomato
-1/2 small white onion
-1/2 jalapeño pepper
-2 limes
-Fresh cilantro
-Flour Tortillas (I prefer La Banderita brand)
-Shredded Cheese (to taste)
-Hot Sauce, Sour Cream, Guacamole (optional)
Directions:
For the Chicken:
Boneless, skinless breasts or tenders. Cleaned and marinated in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper, garlic or garlic powder, and thyme - and a splash of rice wine vinegar.
Toss in a bowl and marinate for 30 mins or more.
Grill chicken over high heat for 5-7 mins per side or until done, cover and set aside. Eventually, you will chop or tear into small bite-sized bits for burritos.
For the Black Beans / Rice:
Pour can of beans into a stovetop sauté pan, warm at very low heat and cover. Goal here is to warm, soften and cook the canned beans but NOT overheat or dry-out the beans. This is roughly 15 mins depending on the heat level.
Cook rice according to directions on package/jar and set aside. (Approximately 15 mins)
For Griff’s Pico:
Dice the Heirloom tomato, half of one small white onion, half of a small fresh jalapeño pepper and a handful of fresh cilantro.
Combine in a bowl. Squeeze the juice of 1 or 2 limes into the bowl - add salt as desired and toss w a spoon.
Assembly:
Take a large flour tortilla (preferably La Banderita brand) and warm on a stovetop flat iron...
Toss shredded cheddar cheese, rice, beans and diced chicken bites into warmed burrito and mix w Pico (plus as desired: hot sauce like Tapachula; sour cream and/or guacamole)
Mix and fold sides first, the length-wise.
Pull tight and return burrito to stovetop flat iron and brown both sides until crisp - as desired.
Burrito Time... Pura Vida!