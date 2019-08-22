Griff’s Black Bean Chicken Surfer Burritos 

There are four parts to this recipe that I created from scratch - after sampling black bean chicken burritos around the globe! I would say this is the Jenkins’ favorite summer (year-round?!) recipe, and will be part of my Surf/Food Cart enterprise I plan to open in my retirement

Ingredients:

-1.5 lbs Boneless, skinless breasts or tenders

-Olive Oil

-1 Lemon

-Salt (to taste)

-Pepper (to taste)

-Garlic powder (to taste)

-Thyme (to taste)

-1 splash of red wine vinegar

-1 can Goya Less-Sodium Black Beans

-1 box Texmati Organic White Rice

-1 heirloom tomato

-1/2 small white onion

-1/2 jalapeño pepper

-2 limes

-Fresh cilantro

-Flour Tortillas (I prefer La Banderita brand)

-Shredded Cheese (to taste)

-Hot Sauce, Sour Cream, Guacamole (optional)



Directions:

For the Chicken:

Boneless, skinless breasts or tenders. Cleaned and marinated in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper, garlic or garlic powder, and thyme - and a splash of rice wine vinegar.

Toss in a bowl and marinate for 30 mins or more.

Grill chicken over high heat for 5-7 mins per side or until done, cover and set aside. Eventually, you will chop or tear into small bite-sized bits for burritos.



For the Black Beans / Rice:

Pour can of beans into a stovetop sauté pan, warm at very low heat and cover. Goal here is to warm, soften and cook the canned beans but NOT overheat or dry-out the beans. This is roughly 15 mins depending on the heat level.

Cook rice according to directions on package/jar and set aside. (Approximately 15 mins)



For Griff’s Pico:

Dice the Heirloom tomato, half of one small white onion, half of a small fresh jalapeño pepper and a handful of fresh cilantro.

Combine in a bowl. Squeeze the juice of 1 or 2 limes into the bowl - add salt as desired and toss w a spoon.



Assembly:

Take a large flour tortilla (preferably La Banderita brand) and warm on a stovetop flat iron...

Toss shredded cheddar cheese, rice, beans and diced chicken bites into warmed burrito and mix w Pico (plus as desired: hot sauce like Tapachula; sour cream and/or guacamole)

Mix and fold sides first, the length-wise.

Pull tight and return burrito to stovetop flat iron and brown both sides until crisp - as desired.



Burrito Time... Pura Vida!