Greta: Morgan Stanley and Attorney General Lynch are disgraceful. The system is rigged

By Greta Van Susteren

Let's all go "Off the Record." Morgan Stanley is disgraceful. So is U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. She promised in that phony memo she issued after taking office that this stuff would stop.

I'm talking about the new deal that some states, Morgan Stanley and the Justice Department just cooked up together to protect Morgan Stanley executives. Their dishonest practices, crimes helped cause the 2008 financial crisis.

In this new deal, Morgan Stanley only pays a fine. Plus, they are all trying to pull a fast one by calling what Morgan Stanley did "misrepresentations" about the value of mortgage-backed securities. Really? Just misrepresentations?

They must all think we're stupid. Misrepresentations? It's criminal fraud. And guess what? Morgan Stanley says it is pleased about the deal. No kidding! Please, who wouldn't be? No indictments, no handcuffs. No perp walks. No prisons. Just a $3.2 billion fine.

But get this, the culprits don't pay the fine. The innocent shareholders do. And the attorney general knows that she was supposed to protect us, but she sold us out. Nice, right? The system is rigged.

And that's my "Off the Record" comment.