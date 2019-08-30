'Green' experiment completely fails in Texas town

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," August 29, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” After months of waiting, the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General has released its report on the behavior of fired F.B.I. Director Jim Comey.

For years we've been hearing rumors about what Comey was up to in the opening days of the Trump administration. And now we know. Catherine Herridge is Fox Chief Intelligence Correspondent. She joins us tonight -- Catherine,

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: Thanks, Tucker. This is the second time the government watchdog found Comey went beyond his authority as F.B.I. Director. The first was handling of the Clinton e-mail case.

The Inspector General said Comey violated F.B.I. policy and his employment agreement quote, "What was not permitted was the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigated information obtained during the course of F.B.I. employment in order to achieve a personally desired outcome."

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said the memos documenting private conversations with the President were government records and not Comey's to share with his lawyers or the media.

After he was fired, Comey used a Columbia Law School Professor as a cut out to get the contents of one member to "The New York Times." That law professor told the Inspector General he was the source for another "New York Times" story about Trump asking Comey for loyalty.

But on Twitter today, Comey claim vindication because the IG found no classified information was shared with the media. The Justice Department has declined to prosecute, fueling criticism that D.O.J. and F.B.I. employees are getting a pass. And today the IG also released this report about a senior Justice Department official who viewed pornography on government computers and then lied about it. No prosecution there either. Critics call this the Department of Just Us -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Katherine, no surprise they call it that. Well, you'll know that for more than two years since Donald Trump fired him from his job, Jim Comey has maintained that he did absolutely nothing wrong at any level. He said that Donald Trump is a deranged madman, likely a foreign agent, and that he, Jim Comey, is the embodiment of moral rectitude -- the last honest man in Washington.

If you're paying attention to Twitter today, you saw Comey making that case even today, but with the release of this report, we can say definitively it is all a lie. The report proves it. It is a devastating assessment, as Catherine just suggested.

The report shows it from the very beginning of the Trump administration, Comey pursued a partisan political agenda and that he did it in the sleaziest most feline possible way.

For example, publicly, Comey has claimed that he met with a newly elected President in January of 2017, in order to give him as much information as he could about the Steele dossier as a courtesy. But according to several witnesses, that account is false. In fact, Comey treated the interview with the President as an Intelligence gathering operation.

He stashed a secure F.B.I. laptop in the car that he took to the White House so that he could immediately begin writing a memo about the meeting after it concluded. In other words, the whole thing was a setup and it was just one of many.

In the end, Jim Comey wrote seven memos like this, at least two of them contained information the government later classified as secret, but Comey leaked the information nonetheless.

In the words of the Inspector General's report, quote, "By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his F.B.I. employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey we set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current F.B.I. employees and the many thousands more former F.B.I. employees who have similarly had access to our knowledge of nonpublic information," end quote.

All of which is putting it mildly. Jim Comey was the most powerful law enforcement official in the country. There was virtually nothing he couldn't do. He used his power for political ends, and there's nothing more corrupt than that.

Of course, we suspected that already. More than a year ago, Comey announced it to the world in fact. In an April 2018 interview with George Stephanopoulos, Comey admitted that he hid the origins of the Steele dossier from his boss, the President. Watch.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Did you tell him that the Steele dossier had been financed by his political opponents?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER F.B.I. DIRECTOR: No, I didn't -- I didn't think I used the term Steele dossier. I just talked about additional material.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But did he have a right to know that?

COMEY: That it had been financed by his political opponents? I don't know the answer to that. It wasn't necessary for my goal, which was to alert him that we had this information.

CARLSON: "It wasn't necessary for my goal," of course it would cut against his goal. In that same interview, Comey suggested the most sensational and least likely parts of the Steele dossier might in fact be real.

COMEY: I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It's possible, but I don't know.

CARLSON: "I don't know." Of course he did know. What you just watched wasn't speculation, it was slander, done intentionally for political effect. Think about it. That man once led an agency as terrifyingly powerful as the F.B.I., but if you think about it, who can really be shocked by that?

John Brennan once ran the C.I.A., James Clapper was Director of National Intelligence. Like Comey, both men are proven liars with a weakness for conspiracy theories. And yet in Washington, all three of them are still considered impressive. And that may be the scariest fact of all.

Charlie Hurt is an Opinion Editor at "The Washington Times" and author of the fantastic book, "Still Winning" and he joins us tonight. Charlie, thanks a lot for coming on.

CHARLIE HURT, OPINION EDITOR, THE WASHINGTON TIMES: Thanks for having me, Tucker.

CARLSON: What does this report reveal that is new? I mean, to some extent, it confirms what a lot of us who have been paying attention long believed about Jim Comey that he is a partisan. But what does it add to the story, do you think?

HURT: To me, one of the most shocking aspects that's kind of new here is just to look at the similarities between what the coordinated effort to thwart all of the rules of proper investigation, investigative conduct, on the part of James Comey, how similar the crimes he committed were to the crimes he was supposedly investigating, committed by Hillary Clinton.

And of course, we all know that at the end of that, he decided that despite the fact that she had broken all of the rules, that he decided that he would file no charges. And I really have a hard time seeing how you can make any argument other than that he believes that there are certain people who are above the law, and those people are people like Jim Comey, and Hillary Clinton.

But you bet that if a lower level F.B.I. and by the time this thing is over with, we will probably see this come to fruition, a lower level F.B.I. agent, or a regular American citizen or another government employee committed this level of crimes, they would go to jail.

CARLSON: Well, that's exactly right. And some are facing jail now. As I often say in this show, because it's the starkest example of the double standard. Roger Stone is facing life for less than this right now.

So I mean, you've lived in Washington covering Washington for a long time. Is it just in general true that the people in charge never face the consequences? Because that's what I'm starting to conclude.

HURT: Well, you know, it's funny, I mean, you know, I've always tried to sort of avoid conspiracy theories.

CARLSON: Yes.

HURT: But when you step back, and you look at the people, like John Brennan, like Jim Comey, who were in absolute positions of near unquestionable authority, and the degree to which so many people in the media sort of blithely sort of, you know, wave away a lot of these accusations, it's pretty terrifying, Tucker, to think that these are -- these were the most powerful people in our country. They had the most access to the most damning and penetrating information that you could find about fellow American citizens, these people were in charge.

And I think, there's no doubt in my mind that Jim Comey was weaponized during the Department to go after a duly elected President to try to get them removed. And you know, the most interesting, the most kind of shocking part of all of this to me is to look through his Twitter feed today, and he is spiking the ball today, because he is not going to jail. That's really strange.

And I think that the sort of tell there that's revealed by that is the fact that that he did lie about the purposes of his meeting at the Oval Office, and he said that he was just there to inform the President of what was out there, whatever that means. I have never heard of an F.B.I. Director needing to do that.

CARLSON: Exactly.

HURT: But whatever. That's his claim. But the point is, he was -- this is part of the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. And that is still unconcluded, and he could still -- he and many others, I think could get into a lot of trouble for that.

CARLSON: Yes. But his response suggests a man with no shame and no integrity. Not surprisingly. Charlie, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

Kimberley Strassel is, of course, on "The Wall Street Journal" Editorial Board. She has covered the Russia story, the collusion a hoax from day one. She's got a new book coming up, by the way, it's called, "Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump haters are Breaking America," which needless to say, they are. She joins us. Kimberly, thanks a lot for coming on.

So does it surprise you? I mean, it's pretty dispiriting to the rest of us. Not that I ever root for anyone's indictment. I actually don't. I feel sorry for everyone who is indicted, almost no matter the crime. But the double standard is so obvious here that it kind of makes you wonder if the system itself isn't disintegrating.

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, EDITORIAL BOARD, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Well, look, one thing I guess I'm I half glass full kind of girl. I was just thrilled to see this report, though, because we've been waiting for years, right, for someone to come out in a position of authority, who was neutral and who would just tell it like it is which by the way, is not the way Jim Comey has told it.

And I think that that was one of the most important aspects of this report was that the Inspector General said, you know, all those -- the entire line Jim Comey has been spinning for years to the nation, and to the F.B.I., it's all a bunch of hooey. He broke the rules. And what he did was absolutely inappropriate. And that's just an important thing for Americans to hear.

CARLSON: So the picture that -- you make such a good point, and thank you for snapping me back to reality. You're absolutely right, more information is better, and the people who had their suspicions for the last couple years have been vindicated, I think tonight.

So the picture that I took away from this 81-page report, is that this is a guy who from the very first day was attempting to entrap his boss.

STRASSEL: Oh, absolutely. You know, the F.B.I. has maintained from the beginning, and you know this, Tucker, that there was two reasons that they gave that briefing to the President elect in January.

One was to inform of about Russia's attempts to interfere in our election, and the other was to tell him about this damaging allegation that was in the Steele dossier. And those of us who watch this knew that that never stood to scrutiny, because I mean, how on Earth do you go and give a briefing to the President elect and not tell him that you've got a counterintelligence investigation open against his campaign for colluding against Russia?

So it had to be for other reasons. One of them, we think, of course, was to -- it was a hook for the news media to get the dossier out in the public, have a reason to publish it. And now we find from the IG report that in fact, the entire team met before Comey went in there with hopes that the President would say something incriminating in that meeting, and then he immediately rushes off back to his car and goes back and the first thing he does is holds a meeting with his Crossfire Hurricane investigation team.

CARLSON: I mean, the idea that someone this dishonest, someone who is not straightforward at all with an agenda so obvious could run the F.B.I. It is terrifying.

STRASSEL: Yes. Do you remember one of those memos, he said to the President, "You know, I promise you sir, I don't do sneaky things. I don't leak and I don't do weasel moves."

CARLSON: Right. Exactly.

STRASSEL: Well, you know, I think the entire IG report would beg to differ.

CARLSON: Yes. Well, people always deny being exactly what they in fact are. I've noticed. I know, it's a trend. Kimberley Strassel, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

STRASSEL: Thank you.

CARLSON: We're going to have more on the Comey report just ahead with all we now know about Comey's behavior. Why didn't the Department of Justice take further action against him? That and many other questions remaining. That's next.

CARLSON: So as we've been telling you, the Department of Justice released the Inspector General's report today on what Jim Comey was doing during the brief period he worked for Donald Trump back in 2017. Report shows flagrant misconduct by Comey, including but not limited to an effort to ensnare the President during various meetings.

Terry Turchie is a former F.B.I. Deputy Assistant Director and he joins us tonight. Terry, thanks very much for coming on. So as someone who spent an awful lot of time at that agency, what's your response to this?

TERRY TURCHIE, FORMER F.B.I. DEPUTY ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Tucker, I think it's very clear that the F.B.I. simply lost its compass under Comey, and every time a generation of F.B.I. agents leave, we try our very best to leave it in good hands and with people who are going to carry on the tradition of the F.B.I. and we're reminded of that every time, every day when you're in the hallways, when you see the Bureau seal, those three words -- fidelity, bravery and integrity.

Comey and the people on the seventh floor left all of that in shambles. And I'm not sure people in Washington, D.C. right now know how to fix that. The F.B.I. has never faced this. The F.B.I. has never had a time in history, where so many people, people like myself, people -- former agents, and employees -- really are suspicious of how much we can still trust whatever is left of the F.B.I. now.

Now, I have to say there's thousands of dedicated F.B.I. employees, and they're the same as they've always been. But literally, they watched as the seventh floor set double standards, one set of standards for them, the execs, the bosses; and another set of standards for the people that work in the F.B.I. and that's why we have the mess we have today. And it's just a crying shame to sit here and watch this.

CARLSON: What do you make of his response? I mean, so here you have the Inspector General's Office, which nobody is claiming is politically biased. They're not, you know, right-wing ideologues or anything like that. They do this straight report, and they find that Comey lied and really behaved in a reprehensible way.

He responds with maximum self-righteousness, admits nothing, and acts like he is the victim. What do you make of that?

TURCHIE: Well, of course, one of these days, I don't know how soon, but you'll turn up in the dictionary and the definition of narcissist will be Comey.

CARLSON: Yes.

TURCHIE: And the other way around, and I think what is very sad here is that deny and defend and counter attack. That's kind of the way of bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. and that's exactly what you see here. And that's exactly what these people were. They weren't real F.B.I. agents, Tucker, they weren't real F.B.I. employees. And about the best thing I can say to people about this is, please, keep remembering that because we're going to have to count on those real employees, those real F.B.I. agents to try to figure out how to straighten this mess out and regain the public's trust.

CARLSON: Nicely put. Thanks for that reminder. Terry, thank you.

TURCHIE: You bet, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, the IG report exposes plenty of misconduct by Jim Comey. D.O.J. prosecutors have decided not to take further action against him. Will they reach the same decision with Andrew McCabe? Ian Prior is a former spokesman at the D.O.J. and he joins us tonight. Ian, thanks so much for coming on.

IAN PRIOR, FORMER D.O.J. SPOKESMAN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: What's the fallout for this? So this report comes out. A lot of us feel vindicated, also kind of shocked by it. There's lots of shouting on cable news. But what are the real life implications of this report?

PRIOR: Well, I think first and foremost, the most important thing that we're going to see, if I'm Andy McCabe, I am shaking right now, because this has been what the second or third Inspector General report where somebody has been referred over to D.O.J. and they have to decide on prosecution. Now, they chose not to prosecute, I think they looked at the case and said, "Look, this is probably not the slam dunk case we want."

But Andy McCabe is a slam dunk case. He lied to the F.B.I. in an investigation. Now, you had Horowitz say, "Look, what Comey did here was a terrible example for the 35,000 employees of the F.B.I." What do you think if you're the D.O.J. and you're looking at the next issue that you have to deal with? What kind of example what it set if you let McCabe off the hook for actually lying in an F.B.I. investigation? That's a terrible precedent.

CARLSON: I mean, it sounds like they're letting Comey off the hook here.

PRIOR: Well, look, I mean, there's two things to think about with Comey. One is the Federal Records Act, right. And so we're talking about Federal records that he had to return to F.B.I. or not take in the first place. Now, there's no criminal sentencing for that. There's no criminal charge for that.

The classified piece is a little more complex, because he gave the memos not to Richman, but he gave all his memos to his lawyers, and there were small bits of classified information in there, but they were marked classified later. So the question is, did he know? Right? We've done this before with Clinton, did he know that those should have been classified at the time? And it's possible, they looked at that and said, "You know what? It's kind of a tossup and you could make the argument that they shouldn't be classified.

And so I'm not sure that we can get a conviction. Do we want to go after James Comey on this issue, as opposed to maybe something down the road, when you might not be able to get a conviction in Federal court?

CARLSON: Interesting. But you're saying in the case of Andrew McCabe, it's not a close call?

PRIOR: No, I don't think it's a close call. I mean, he lied. It is clear that he lied. And now, he has explained different, you know, reasoning for it. He has rationalized it, you know, with his new gig and going out there and doing the media circuit, but you know, Horowitz --

CARLSON: Let me just pause and alert our audience in case they're not aware, his new gig, the one you refer to is of course, he is now a paid CNN contributor.

PRIOR: Which I think was probably smart by him, because he goes out, and he is on CNN, and when he gets prosecuted can say, "Well, look, one of the reasons why they're prosecuting me is because I'm on CNN and the President hates CNN."

Everything he is doing, whether it's suing D.O.J., whether it's going on CNN, I think he is lining up a defense for a political prosecution when gets indicted down the road.

CARLSON: But I mean, just -- let's close out on this. I mean, I know it's hard to make a question non-partisan in Washington right now, because it's a really charged atmosphere. But let's be totally honest. This is not political. The guy lied in the course of official business as an F.B.I. official, like so --

PRIOR: It's non-political, and you look at all the people that went down in the Trump orbit for that exact reason. So you know, if you're going to apply that standard to people that were in the Trump or like Michael Flynn or Papadopoulos, why aren't you doing it for McCabe?

CARLSON: Exactly.

PRIOR: We don't know that they're not going to do it. I think that given the report here, given the fact the D.O.J. couldn't act because they probably didn't have the right case, I think that spells doom for Andy McCabe.

CARLSON: Interesting. Ian, thank you for that.

PRIOR: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: We'll save that tape. Victor David Hanson is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and a better man than anyone we know at putting the news in context. Professor, thank you for coming on tonight. So you assess all of this and your conclusion is what?

VICTOR DAVID HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, they keep saying they classified and they, they, they. Who is they? And the answer is pretty disturbing, Tucker, because Jim Comey is high five-ing tonight because he said he wasn't indicted, or he wasn't going to be referred for indictment. Why wasn't he, given that damning report by the Inspector General?

And the reason he wasn't was of the seven memos that he memorialized, these were private phone and person-to-person conversations with the President. He took four of them home and he used them as an insurance policy in case something would happen. When he was fired, he used them.

And then he said that they were confidential and not classified. Who made that determination? Well, after what all blew up to the press, the F.B.I. panicked and they said, "You know, these hadn't been classified or categorized as anything. Let's go back and look at them." And who were "they"? Who were the four people that looked at them? They were mister -- three steps -- and we know had gone to London three times involved with Christopher Steele and British Intelligence. There was James Baker, who we know was leaking to Mother Jones and David Corn to get out the Steele dossier to the press before the election.

And in an Orwellian sense, there were Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, no comment needed. So those four people after the whole thing blew up, they got together and said, "Let's categorize these. Oh, the ones that Comey took home, we've determined are confidential and not felonious, and the ones he left behind, we will say are classified, but he's not subject to criminal exposure, because he didn't take those three home."

How hard would it been to get three or four F.B.I. agents that were not involved in spreading and seeding the Steele dossier and we're not confidants of Jim Comey. It's exactly the type of behavior that's getting people very, very disillusioned. And because we've already seen with the Clinton e-mail scandal, Comey acted unethically and unprofessionally, but not criminally.

CARLSON: Right.

HANSON: Here, you have the same devastating acknowledgement, but his own friends ensured that he wasn't subject to criminal liability post facto. These were not even categorized at all until the press got ahold of it, and they went back and had his friends say we know what he did. He did something unprofessional, but it was not guilty of a felony. That's pretty reprehensible.

CARLSON: Just quickly, sum up, what do you say about a man who in the face of the evidence you just presented, everything you said, bolstered by this -- today's IG report -- a man who becomes even more self-righteous when confronted with what he has done? Who is that man? Who would do that?

HANSON: Well, he is counting on the idea that he thinks that because Donald Trump is an outsider and has no political or military experience, and he can be blunt and crude sometimes that he is smart and he has charismatic abilities, and he is going to talk about Nitze and philosophy and zen, and therefore he is this moral superior.

And once he establishes that fact, any means necessary to take down the outsider, the dangerous Trump justified. And that's what's really scary about the whole thing. We have a small group of non-elected conspirators who feel that it's their moral prerogative to destroy an elected President, because they are just morally superior and they have insight that the rest of us don't have, so everyone of us would be in jail if we'd done what Comey did.

CARLSON: All the kids who could pronounce Nitze correctly think they should be in charge. That's quite a standard. I love that. Professor, thank you, as always.

HANSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, Joe Biden, back on the campaign trail has told a heartwarming story a number of times to crowds. The only problem, pure fantasy. The question is, does he know that or not? We will explore it after the break.

Plus, a small Texas town took a lot of money from Michael Bloomberg to promote green energy. Now they're scrambling to give the money back. For real. We will tell you why.

CARLSON: Even now, the polls are telling you that Joe Biden is in first place, the top contender for the Democratic nomination. But every day, it becomes clearer that that's not true. Not really. We're not saying this because we want it to be true, he is probably the most reasonable guy in the race, if you can believe it. But it's obvious, the whole thing is falling apart.

During a Wednesday Town Hall event, Biden appeared to lose his train of thought and forgot Barack Obama's name. Watch this.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They invaded another country and annexed a significant portion of Crimea. He's saying that it was President -- my boss -- it is his fault.

CARLSON: So everyone forgets things from time to time. You don't want to read too much into anything. You certainly don't want to be mean. People make flubs like that.

The problem is for Biden, it has become a pattern. At a handover New Hampshire event, Biden told the story about pinning a medal on a heroic American soldier. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I've pinned medals on -- silver stars on soldiers up in the upper Conner Valley, in the middle firestorm, the poor guys have gone through. Four-star general asked me would I'd go up into the fob. Now everybody got concerned the Vice President going up in the middle of this -- we can lose the Vice President. We can't lose many more of these kids. Not a joke.

This guy climbed down a ravine, carried this guy up in his back under fire, and the General wanted me to pin the Silver Star on him. I got up there and honest to God's truth, my word as a Biden. He stood at attention. I went to pin it. He said, "Sir, I don't want the damn thing." "Do not pin it on me, sir. Please, sir. Do not do that. He died."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, come on. Just, please. Biden has spent almost 50 years as a politician, most of them on Capitol Hill surrounded by armed bodyguards, and yet, somehow whenever he talks, he makes his life sound like a cross between "Saving Private Ryan" and a Mount Everest expedition. "We could lose the Vice President, but we can't lose these kids. No, go on without me."

I mean, come on. I mean, that's just barf. Please. But the worst part is, the story wasn't even true. It turned out to be a jumbled mash up of a bunch of different stories with all of the facts wrong. Even "The Washington Post" noticed. And trust me, they've got every incentive to lie about it, they often do.

But in this case, here's their assessment, quote, "In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch, and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony," end quote. Holy smokes, what to make of that? We throw up our hands and invite Mark Steyn to explain it for us. Hey, Mark, what do you -- huh?

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Well, to be fair, Tucker, this is the old Biden back. The reason Biden of this campaign, the stumbling, bumbling, mumbling guy up remember the name of Barack Obama that's an embarrassment. He stumbles. He trips on three syllable words like Democrat. Democrat sticks in my throat, too, but it shouldn't stick in the guy who is supposedly going to be the nominee.

But this is classic Biden. This is Biden at top form, where he does this vivid, coherent, brilliant narrative in which not a single detail is correct. So he just stands up. And he goes, you know, "It's 20 minutes before dawn on D-Day and this nine-star general says to me Mr. President, it's too dangerous for you to go in there, but I say, the minute men are taking on the Bengal Lancers so I flew in on a glider from Diego Garcia and we came on the heavy side from a group of whirling dervishes holed up in Bridget Bardot's apartment outside Euro Disney. And I said to them, I am the first Biden in a thousand years to go to college. So I know what it's like to be the best of the best."

This was classic Joe Biden. He is back. His mojo has returned. His mojo knows what state it's in.

CARLSON: I just drooled on myself. I don't -- I don't -- okay, I just want to alert our producers to take that, put it on a DVD and sell it, and we'll give the money to charity. That was unbelievable.

I would vote for you for President after that. I just want to be completely honest. But you did it on purpose.

STEYN: No, but the thing that has been really sad, because there is a kind of grand comic precision when a fella is in Keene, New Hampshire, and he says what a great time he is having in Vermont. We are all tired.

One of the great things that benefited Donald Trump was that he threw out the entire presidential campaigning playbook. Biden is doing it accidentally. He is insulting whole -- he is insulting the populations of key critical primary states in a kind of brilliant way.

But the sad thing is when he just stumbles around and mumbles around. This brilliant, blazing, vivid recollection of something that actually never happened is actually what Joe Biden does best. Beautiful, precise, full of detail. The FOB, he has got all the slang right. He has got this firestorm, this mythical firestorm that he is going through.

And at the heart of it, it is what Biden always does best, like when he told Slobodan Milosevic that he was a war criminal or maybe he told it to George W. Bush, or maybe he told it to Mad King Ludwig of Bavaria, it doesn't really matter. The point of the anecdote is to aggrandize Joe Biden.

CARLSON: Exactly. Exactly. The incomparable Mark Steyn, the one man in America that makes me rethink my views on immigration. We are glad you're in this country. Thank you, Mark.

STEYN: Hey, thanks a lot Sean, Bret, whatever.

CARLSON: I'll go with Martha. Thank you. Supporters of the Green New Deal want to take control of the entire economy, in the service of their environmental agenda, but even when given control of a single small town, things don't always go according to plan.

So Georgetown, Texas, for example has a population of 75,000. Last October, the city received a million dollar grant rather from Michael Bloomberg, his group, in return for pursuing renewable energy policies. So they did.

And then energy prices went straight through the roof, and the town just voted to return Michael Bloomberg's money. Oh, Chuck Devore is a former member of the California Assembly, a fellow with the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He joins us tonight.

Chuck, thanks a lot for coming on tonight. So tell me if we've got any of the details wrong here. Georgetown, Texas decided at the urging of Bloomberg and people like him to become entirely dependent upon renewables. And what happened next?

CHUCK DEVORE, FELLOW, TEXAS PUBLIC POLICY FOUNDATION: Well, this started back in 2012, and it was a goal, let's be a hundred percent renewable. Hey, we'll save money. This is the Republican thing to do.

Well, a funny thing happened. The prices of natural gas went down because we found more of it, and the problem with wind power is that it's mainly made at night and it's very expensive to store it.

And so the town of Georgetown entered to this contract with a French-owned company. The government of France owns this wind farm that they're buying wind from at night when you're not needing it. And then during the daytime, they have to buy power off the grid. And as a result, they've lost about $30 million in the last four years. And the residents of Georgetown are looking at electricity bills that are about 600 bucks a year higher than nearby communities.

CARLSON: But do they feel virtuous?

DEVORE: They feel kind of angry and betrayed right now and Tucker, this is why so many people on the environmental left had become deeply skeptical of democracy and representative government. I mean, look what happened when I was on your show back in December with the whole Paris riots were going on right over a modest increase the fuel cost to fight global warming.

Now, they of course rescinded those increases to the fuel taxes to save the planet. But with a little bit of an increase in France, and then you have chaos. Imagine what it would be like here in America, if we enacted the green New Deal, and electricity prices were about 10 times what they are now. That simply is unacceptable. That's what happens when you take fantasy or theory and turn it into reality. And we're seeing it in small in Georgetown, Texas.

CARLSON: So the environmental left deeply resents the population, right? So they want to go around the democracy in order to impose this stuff by force, correct?

DEVORE: Well, absolutely. And furthermore, once you actually start to implement it, that's when things start to fall apart and ask yourself, why are we doing this anyway? I mean, look at air quality in America. We have a 74 percent reduction in air pollution that actually harms people since 1970 while we have 60 percent more people in the country.

CARLSON: Exactly.

DEVORE: And President Trump's policies are making more of this affordable and reliable energy. So I should think that the American public has a really clear choice between something that wouldn't work and would cost a whole bunch of money, and something that seems to be working pretty well right now, which is let's get more energy that people can afford.

CARLSON: And clean up the actual environment, not the theoretical carbon based environment.

DEVORE: The actual air, yes.

CARLSON: But the rivers -- no, exactly. Chuck, thank you for that.

DEVORE: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, not long ago, we brought you a horrifying story from Montgomery County, Maryland. Five illegal aliens arrested for rape in a month -- this month, the past month. Now an update tonight, a sixth has been arrested. We've got details, next.

CARLSON: So back in 2009, Barack Obama's F.B.I. announced it was cutting ties with a group called the Council on American Islamic Relations. That's an Islamic activist group. At the time, the F.B.I. described them as too extreme to work with. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): CAIR was named as an unindicted co- conspirator in last year's terrorist funding trial involving a charity called the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development.

During that trial, it was revealed on government wiretaps that CAIR's Executive Director had taken part in early Hamas related organizational meetings held here in the United States.

CARLSON: So unindicted co-conspirator. CAIR was too radical for the Obama administration, and yet just the other day, CAIR pops up issuing a press release -- in fact yesterday -- announcing that they are partnering with the Census Bureau, the current Census Bureau to promote participation in the 2020 census.

Now CAIR's goal for the partnership is obvious overtly political. They want to pressure the Census to create a new ethnic category for people from the Middle East and North Africa. So just in case you're scoring at home, here's a state of play.

The Census is not allowed to ask anyone in our country, whether they're a citizen, but they are allowed to partner with a group described as an unindicted co-conspirator to push a political agenda.

So we brought this to the attention of the Commerce Department today, and thank heaven, it looks like they've reconsidered. They gave us this statement just about an hour ago, we're quoting, "Based on further review, the Census Bureau is no longer partnering with CAIR," end quote. It's about as definitive and welcoming a statement as you could hope for, but it's another lesson you've got to pay really close attention to what's going on in the Federal bureaucracy, because there's a lot going on in the Federal bureaucracy.

Well, just a couple of days ago, we told you about the crisis in Montgomery County, Maryland which is a sanctuary jurisdiction. We told you how in a single month, five illegal aliens had been arrested for rape. It turns out, we spoke too soon. Now, a sixth illegal immigrant has been arrested for rape this month.

Nestor Lopez Guzman is from El Salvador. He is accused of molesting a 12- year-old girl as well as her younger brother. Vince Coglianese is a DC radio host with WMAL in the morning. He has been following these stories. He joins us tonight. Vince, thanks a lot for coming back with an update to the story. So when you last were here, you shocked us by saying five in a month -- now, a sixth.

VINCE COGLIANESE, RADIO SHOW HOST, WMAL: Now, it is six. And then this guy, Guzman, what police say he has done is as horrific as we've heard before. This is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. He says -- he has admitted now to actually doing this. He molested this little girl, 12 years old over the course of many months over the past year and he has also admitted to molesting a boy as well.

He claims that he was playing a game with the boy that he was grabbing at the boy's groin because this is what he did back in El Salvador. This is some sort of in game that's played. I'd imagine many of our El Salvadoran brothers and sisters who are listening to this tonight will be horrified to think that that's in any way reflective of their country. But here he is making that claim to law enforcement.

He is an illegal immigrant in a sanctuary county, Montgomery County, Maryland that's been very welcoming to illegal immigrants and in fact, has become a magnet for them. And now they're suffering through this crime. You mentioned that there's five, now six sexual assaults or rapes --

CARLSON: So I mean, it's impossible not to draw the obvious connection between the political policies, the sanctuary policies you just described of the county and the outcome.

COGLIANESE: Absolutely.

CARLSON: And so how is the county accounting for this?

COGLIANESE: Very poorly. I just spoke to Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich, in the last 24 hours.

CARLSON: The man responsible.

COGLIANESE: The man who is in charge of this county, the elected official, and he is doing nothing to change the sanctuary policies of that county. And in fact, when I spoke with him, the most outraged he was, was about Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

I asked him, does he regret accusing the President of being terrorist by enforcing the nation's immigration laws? He stuck with it. He doubled down. He says that Trump and I.C.E. are terrorizing the community by making them feel unsafe. This is the world turned on its head.

CARLSON: Making them feel unsafe. This is the guy who presides over a county where they've been six, apparently, alleged rapes in the last month by illegal aliens.

COGLIANESE: Yes, and I'm not the only one speaking up about this. I'm talking to a lot of listeners. But all of Montgomery County, Maryland is beginning to speak up about this, whether they're Americans or their immigrants. They were outraged about this.

And I've got to say, one more person that needs to be involved in this conversation, the Republican Governor of Maryland is Larry Hogan.

Last year, he said that localities need to cooperate more with I.C.E., but he has been pretty quiet over the course of a horrific series of sexual assaults and rapes in that county.

CARLSON: Hogan hasn't said anything?

COGLIANESE: He has not spoken up publicly. He has only released a statement through his office to our friend, Larry O'Connor reaffirming that he stands by his statement from last year. That's not good enough. We're in a place where he needs to speak up and he needs to place pressure on these counties.

CARLSON: Amen. Vince Coglianese, thank you for that.

COGLIANESE: Thank you, sir.

CARLSON: Well, over at MSNBC, Lawrence O'Donnell is having a pretty rough week after he was caught running a bogus news story, but it is far for the first time, he's done something like this. We have got some of his greatest hits on tap. We will be honored to show them to you, next.

CARLSON: So you hear the phrase "fake news" battered around a lot. Often, it's not fake, but sometimes it actually is fake. It comes from people like Lawrence O'Donnell and MSNBC.

This week, O'Donnell had to retract the story about the President getting loans co-signed by Russian oligarchs. It turns out, there's no evidence that happened.

But even after two years of bogus Russia stories, O'Donnell couldn't admit the story was fake. He has ranted at the wrong time, he now says.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Last night on this show, I discussed information that wasn't ready for reporting. I repeated statements a single source told me about the President's finances and loan payments with Deutsche Bank, saying if true, as I discussed, the information was simply not good enough.

Tonight, we are retracting the story. We don't know whether the information is inaccurate. But the fact is, we do know it wasn't ready for broadcast. And for that, I apologize.

CARLSON: Ooh, embarrassing. I mean, if you can't meet MSNBC standards, it's low. But this is just one snapshot in a long and embarrassing career. This is the man who yells at his producers. You may have seen that on the internet. But then we're going to go back a little farther than that.

Seven years ago, 2012, Mitt Romney's son, Tagg. Remember him? Quipped that he wanted to deck President Obama for criticizing his father. Well, Lawrence O'Donnell jumped in the middle of that fray with this performance. Watch.

O'DONNELL: When I hear you talk about taking a swing and taking punches, why do I get the feeling that you've never asked actually taken a punch? Or thrown a punch? I didn't have that luxury in the part of Boston that I grew up in.

So you want to take a swing at someone for calling your old man a liar? Take a swing at me. Come on, anytime, anywhere. Go ahead, Taggart, take your best shot.

CARLSON: I just -- it's just the greatest piece of tape ever. The Harvard kid playing the tough guy, "My part of Boston." I just love it. I love that so much. Joe Concha writes about media for "The Hill." He joins us tonight. I mean, he's a pretty intimidating character. I mean, and to be fair, most cable news anchors are pretty tough, as you know.

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA WRITER, THE HILL: Oh, yes. Particularly Cambridge is a very, very tough part of Boston having lived there for a year. I believe that's the red line on the T. Look, Tucker. It's the wild west of words at MSNBC. Right?

I mean, the inmates are running the asylum. There's no Sheriff in town and you can literally say anything on the network as long as you say, "If true," like you know, "I heard that Tucker Carlson molest colleagues, if true," right? So that makes it true --

CARLSON: If true.

CONCHA: And look, and it's based on one source that this report you know, from somebody's father's, brother's, nephew's, cousin's, former roommate, who was at a happy hour in Tribeca, near Deutsche Bank, who may have heard about the whole Russian oligarch thing.

But look, this is par for the course for this network. Over the last month alone, you've had Mika Brzezinski say that Donald Trump wants mass shootings to happen in this country. You have Nicolle Wallace saying that Trump wants to, quote, "exterminate Latinos." You have their intelligence analyst saying that -- she's also on that network at four o'clock, and an NBC intelligence analyst saying that President Trump after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton wanting to re-raise flags as a Bat signal to neo-Nazis. This was all said on their air.

So look, Lawrence O'Donnell apologized. That's great, but with apologies needs to be accountability, but nothing is going to happen here because if O'Donnell were actually to apologize, say to the President directly, or the President of the network, or even Comcast came out and said, "We got this wrong. We need to do better. We apologize." That would be seen as a victory for Donald Trump, for the President and that simply ain't going to happen.

CARLSON: There's another explanation by the way, Joe and that it's possible that the brass over at MSNBC are just afraid of Lawrence O'Donnell. I mean, he's from that part of Boston. He's a very tough character, he is a hard boiled guy. You know, he is probably in the Winter Hill Gang. You know what I mean? With Whitey Bulger and the rest and maybe they just -- they're just they're afraid of him. You don't know.

CONCHA: Yes, hey, look, it's 30-Rock. That's another tough part of town. That's not a place that you want to be getting in a street fight with anybody.

CARLSON: It's so great. Joe Concha, great to see you. Have a great night.

CONCHA: Have a good night.

CARLSON: We're out of time. Sadly, boy, does that go fast. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. every weeknight, 8:00 p.m. The show that is and will always be the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

