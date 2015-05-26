Grapevine: Political correctness at Baltimore Marathon?

Now some fresh pickings from the Political Grapevine...

A Mighty Wind

By now there's a good chance you have heard about last night's Florida debate dubbed "Fan-Gate".

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELIOTT RODRIGUEZ, WFOR: Gov. Crist has asked to have a fan -- a small fan -- place underneath his podium. The rules of the debate that I was shown by the Scott campaign say that there should be no fan.

I am being told that Gov. Scott will not join us for this debate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

After seven painfully awkward minutes on live television, Republican Gov. Rick Scott took the stage and the debate began.

Today we learned the back story.

Debate officials say Democratic former Gov. Charlie Crist's camp wanted to use a fan if it was too hot on stage.

Temperature checks prior to that debate read 66 degrees under the lights, but Crist's aides placed the fan under the desk anyway.

Debate officials insist Gov. Scott never refused to participate and was awaiting clarification on the rules when Crist took the stage without him.

They are apologizing, saying they -– quote -- "did not anticipate or plan for the possibility that a candidate would not honor the debate rules."

Crist is known to bring his fan with him frequently -- in fact, at almost every speaking event.

Going for Broke

Hillary Clinton -- who earlier this year, you may remember, complained of being dead broke after leaving the White House with her husband -- is once again facing criticism over money.

Clinton was paid $225,000 to speak at a University of Nevada -- Las Vegas foundation dinner. The topic -- making college more affordable.

She told the crowd -- quote -- "higher education shouldn't be a privilege for those able to afford it."

Students protested the speaking fee, asking the university to instead spend the money on scholarships.

Tuition is set to go up there 17 percent over the next four years.

The university says the amount of money raised at the dinner more than covered Clinton's fee.

Race Day Rules

And finally, the nanny state comes to the Baltimore Marathon.

Race officials are telling spectators what they should and should not say to the runners -- apparently, to spare their delicate feelings as they push their bodies through that grueling 26 mile race that relatively few humans could even attempt.

Among the tips -- a list of phrases to call out such as "way to run," "looking strong," and "enjoy Baltimore"

Also, a blacklist of what not to say.

Quote -- "Unless you are at the stadium near the finish line, please do not cheer 'almost there,' 'not far to go,' etc. After running 26 miles, 'almost there' is a few hundred feet from the finish line."

So if you attend this weekend's race, be gentle.

