Grapevine: Food stamps feeding people abroad?

Now some fresh pickings from the Political Grapevine...

Meals to Go

As we reported earlier this month, almost one in three Americans receives food assistance of some kind from the government -- including programs like free school lunch, food stamps, and EBT debit cards.

But the New York Post reports those programs are also feeding ineligible people who don't even live in this country.

Many welfare recipients are using their government-issued cards to buy food to ship to relatives in other countries like Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, according to New York officials.

The problem is so prevalent in New York's Caribbean neighborhoods, for example, that grocery stores sell large shipping barrels.



A Department of Agriculture spokeswoman tells the New York Post that this is an improper use of the cards intended to feed needy Americans.

Do As I Say, Not As I Do

A middle school principal in Boston is apologizing for doing something that would earn her students a zero on an assignment -- she copied someone's work and passed it off as her own.

The principal at Lilla Frederick Pilot Middle School plagiarized a column in Forbes magazine in an apparent attempt to inspire her staff.

A teacher got suspicious and Googled the text, finding large sections of the article were simply lifted word-for-word.

The school system says any punishment would be a private personnel matter.

The Kate Wait

And finally, it was dubbed by some, the "royal Kate wait."

And for enthusiasts, the hysteria all came to a head yesterday, when The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton gave birth to the future king.

But filling hours of coverage proved a little difficult, reporters and anchors resorted to speculating about the royal genes, astrology, even praising Kate for her ability to have a boy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM SYKES, THE DAILY BEAST: It's good that they've brought in some good, hearty peasant stock in the shape of the Middletons to revitalize that hopelessly inbred royal blood."

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I think you're always best off listening to Mom, right? And the best word we got was that Kate Middleton's mom had said that the baby will be a Leo, now, Leo starts tomorrow so any time after midnight would make Carol Middleton right. And my money is on her.

VICTORIA ARBITER, ROYAL COMMENTATOR, CNN: This is how brilliant a royal Kate is. There are women throughtout British royal family history that have panicked over not being able to deliver a boy. And here we are, Kate did it the first time."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Fair and balanced, we had to include our own comments on it.

Newspapers also got into the baby craze. The Sun changed the spelling of its name for the day.

Another newspaper went a bit more minimalist with the headline "Woman Has Baby."