Graham on Yates testimony: It was a bad day for Jim Comey

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, it's officially the 90-day mark. In less than three months, you are the ultimate jury and you will make the most consequential decision in our lifetime, especially for our kids and grandkids. America the world is literally on the brink. Freedom, liberty, capitalism versus radical, statist, liberty-crushing socialism. That's what happens in 90 days.

Do you want Joe Biden? Well, the ever confused one. Bolshevik Bernie, AOC, Bozo, Schumer, Pelosi running the country? Well, I do not.

Ronald Reagan warned that this nation, he warned us all freedom is but one generation away from extinction -- well, we owe it to our kids and grandkids to not be that generation that lets it become extinct.

And earlier today, Biden had yet -- well, another complete public meltdown while trying to just answer a simple question about his cognitive abilities that he brags so much about passing the test and I take them all the time. That full tape is coming up and we'll ask important questions about his fitness for office that the media mob, they talk about privately, Democrats talk about privately, but never publicly.

Also, major breaking news out of the swamp. Sally Yates was just grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee where she accused Mr. Higher Honor himself of going rogue and was forced to admit that the FISA applications that she signed, the ones that say verified were fraudulent. And, by the way, knowing what she now knows, she never would have signed them. Senator Lindsey Graham with that update.

Also tonight, panic is set in among Democrats and the media mob. We're going to analyze the latest insane conspiracy theories, all straight ahead.

First, we must ask the obvious question, the media mob, the Democrats, they're avoiding it like the plague. Now, I know for a fact, privately, they're scared to death about this. What is wrong with Joe Biden? What is going on with Joe Biden?

The question is this, does this 77-year-old man really have the stamina, the strength, the mental acuity, mental alertness to serve in the toughest most demanding job on earth?

Now, in 1984, well, similar questions were posed to 73-year-old President Ronald Reagan. That was during his reelection campaign, and here's how Reagan famously responded.

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT: I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent's youth and inexperience.

HANNITY: That race ended right there. Forty-nine-state sweep by Ronald Reagan.

We saw a much different response from Joe Biden. Here's his response -- well, again, we see it often, completely incoherent.

It's actually a little hard to watch actually you know like barking at a reporter. It's not the first time he's done this. He loses his train of thought, he became totally, completely utterly confused -- again, fairly common occurrence with Joe. Take a look.

INTERVIEWER: But please clarify specifically, have you taken a cognitive - -

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: No, I haven't taken a test why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That's like saying, you -- before you got in this program, you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?

INTERVIEWER: What do you say to President Trump who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?

BIDEN: Well, if you can't figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about. Did you watch that -- look, come on, man. I know you're trying to goad me, but I mean, I'm so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president in debates. There could be plenty of time. And, by the way, as I joke with them, you know, I shouldn't say it -- I'm going to say something I don't I probably shouldn't say.

Anyway, I am -- I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical AND mental -- my physical as well as my mental fitness, and to -- you know, to make a judgment about who I am.

HANNITY: OK, come on, man. A cocaine test, are you a junkie? An elephant and a lion. What did we just watch? This is just simply not normal or appropriate behavior and apparently, Biden even forgot that just a few weeks ago, remember, he was actually telling reporters and the American people that he was constantly tested for cognitive decline.

Occasionally, of course, we'll admit, everyone gets words mixed up here and there, but this is now a daily occurrence for Joe Biden.

And Joe Biden, this is serious, as confused as he is, he's running for the most important the hardest the toughest the most difficult job in the free world, he wants to be president of the United States of America, our commander-in-chief. If he's ever elected, his finger will be on that nuclear button. So, obviously, mental acuity, alertness is very important and yet, Biden seems to struggle even too numerous times to list on this show.

You think I'm overstating the fact? We'll let you decide tonight. Take a look.

BIDEN: Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented white kids.

Why in God's name should someone who's clipping coupons in the stock market make in fact pay a lower tax rate than someone who in fact is, like I said, a school teacher and a firefighter?

Look, tomorrow's Super Thurs -- Tuesday and I want to thank you all. I tell you what, I'm rushing ahead, aren't I?

We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by the - - you know, the -- you know the thing.

HANNITY: Joe, endowed by the Creator of everything, it's in the Declaration of Independence.

And it was by the way not super -- it was Super Tuesday, not Super Thursday. Clipping coupons in the stock market, what does that even mean?

And the confusion doesn't stop there and I'm going to tell you, even what we're going to show you tonight is just a small sampling. We could go on for the whole hour. Take a look.

BIDEN: Donald Trump does pose an existential -- this -- the -- it's not hypothetical.

I want to be clear, I'm not going nuts.

All right, Chuck, thank you very much.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, it's Chris, but anyway --

BIDEN: Chris, I just did Chris.

My son, one of -- my deceased son was the attorney general of the United States and before that, he was a federal prosecutor in one of the largest offices in the country, the -- in Philadelphia.

HANNITY: A little fact check, Joe's son was never the attorney general of the United States.

What is he talking about? Sadly, just the tip of the iceberg.

Here are more deeply troubling examples. Take a look.

BIDEN: If you agree with me, go to Joe 30330.

We choose truth over facts.

Play the radio, make sure the television -- excuse me -- make sure you have the record player on at night. The phone -- make sure the kids hear words.

A hundred and fifty million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability, more than all the wars, including Vietnam from that point on. Carnage on our street.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Truth over facts, 150 million people killed from gun violence, that would be almost half the country.

Tonight, it's not just the confusion, the forgetfulness, the gaffes that you should worry about. It's also his very strange associated fits of rage. He just screamed at that CBS News reporter asked him if he was a junkie and needed a cocaine test.

And this wasn't the first time that Joe imploded in front of a camera. Take a look.

BIDNE: Let me, she referenced me. I agreed with the great job she did and I went on the floor and got you votes, I got votes for that bill. I convinced people to vote for it. So let's get those things straight too.

You have been no caucus? No, you haven't. You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier, you said you were, but you're -- now, you got to be honest.

You said I set up my son to work in an oil company, didn't that what you said? Get your word straight, Jack. And you want to check my shape on let's do push-ups together, man, let's do -- let's run, let's do whatever you want to do.

You're full of (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

TRAVELING PRESS SECRETARY: All right. Thanks you guys.

BIDEN: Hold on, shush shush, I support the Second Amendment.

HANNITY: These are the types of things Terry McAuliffe was referring to when he said I'm perfectly fine if Joe Biden stays in his basement bunker until Election Day. He always sees two people a day.

All right, let's take some facts. Joe Biden loses his trend of thought often. He mixes numbers up often. He struggles to remember certain words. At times, he doesn't even know what day of the week it is, what state he's in, and what office he's even running for.

He's experiencing frequent bouts of irritability, anger, confusion. I'm not a doctor. I don't know what's going on with Biden but it's obvious that something is off, very off.

And even though he barely leaves his basement bunker, he looks exhausted. Kind of looks like he needs a hot cocoa and a little nappy every day.

Now, given what we see, wouldn't it be a good idea for him to take that cognitive test? By the way, double a comprehensive physical exam, share the results with the American people. President Trump has already done that and more.

It's an honest question at this point, and before early voting starts, we the American people deserve an answer.

Recently for the president, he encouraged Biden to take the test when he sat with an interview with Dr. Siegel from medical aid team. Take a look.

TRUMP: Joe should take that test because something is going on. And I say this with respect. I mean, it's going to probably happen to all of us, right? You know, it's gong to happen. We have to have somebody that's sharp. If this person isn't sharp, because I can tell you, President Xi is sharp, President Putin is sharp, Erdogan is sharp. You don't any non-sharp people that you're dealing with, and we can't have somebody that's not 100 percent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with reaction, from the FOX News medical aid team, Dr. Marc Siegel.

I'm not a doctor but I have observations. This -- this -- this is not just your occasional gaffe. I've watched Joe Biden over the years, he's had moments. But this is now with regularity almost every time he's out.

And one other thing that just an observation not from a medical standpoint, I see somebody that when he left office seems to have aged dramatically seems exhausted and tired and he's not really doing any campaigning in his basement bunker, Dr Siegel.

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, I can't give a cognitive assessment of Vice President Biden because I've never met him but I did meet President Trump and I think President Trump is right there to call out for a cognitive assessment test, the Montreal cognitive assessment test which the president took.

Now, I spent an hour with the president, that's not a cognitive exam but at least that was in person that wasn't via a video screen and I got an impression of somebody that's very cognitively advanced in terms of the president in terms of Vice President Biden I want to bring up a few facts first of all over the age of to percent of all aging people over that age have cognitive impairment, have cognitive issues. I think the president is right to bring up that this is an issue that's on the table in terms of functioning and running the country, not only running the country, any advance job, a surgeon has to deal with that, a chef has to deal with that, everybody that has advanced work to do has to deal with that, 10 to 20 percent.

On top of that, Sean, let's add these facts, Vice President Biden in 1998 had two aneurysms repaired surgically before the modern, most modern techniques came in. Studies have shown that there's up to 50 percent cognitive impairment long term following those aneurysm repairs. Also matter of public record, former Vice President Biden has atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heartbeat. He's on blood thinners for that.

A study, a major study called the Swiss atrial fibrillation study came out about a year ago, over 1,200 people studied, they found three percent per year even if people on blood thinners, Sean, ended up having silent strokes. And guess how silent strokes present, they present usually with cognitive impairment, with faltering, with inability to think clearly.

That study, guess how the people were tested with that study? One of the major tests they use and the president got a lot of flack for this, by the way, but he was being very serious about this test, the Montreal cognitive assessment test, that test that the president took is one of the things they used in this study to see if maybe you had a small silent stroke.

I think it's relevant. I think it should be --

HANNITY: I think we should be clear here, because we don't know that he had anything like that. I'm only given a general observation that listening to him, watching him, just going back four years ago, to me, he's aged dramatically. All of these gaffes together, I -- he seems dramatically confused, confounded, tired, lethargic, out of it, if I was to use a term.

We don't know anything about his medical condition. We need to be clear about that. But do you have the same observations I do? He looks exhausted. He can't keep his train of thought. And he says the dumbest things that don't even mean things half the time -- doesn't know what day it is, doesn't know what office he's running for. That's strange to me.

SIEGEL: Again, I can't diagnose him over a video camera, but when he was talking about those two animals, he wasn't even talking about the president. He was talking about a CNN anchor that made that mistake. That shows wandering.

I've made my career about not diagnosing remotely but I'm concerned about a lot of the things I'm seeing and I feel more towards the president's point that it's fair game it's something that's fair game if these tests aren't done, then the voters have to decide, right? But I think it's right to have an assessment.

Now, we had a medical examination in December, a full medical examination, but this was not addressed at that time, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Dr. Siegel, you know, it's funny because I have people that I know that I run into all the time, people in this country are talking about it. Democrats that I know, they're all talking about it. The media mob, they're even talking about it privately, not publicly, because they're protecting Joe Biden.

I think 90 days out of an election, they ask these questions about Reagan, fair questions.

Anyway, tonight, more news surrounding Joe Biden's basement bunker campaign. Now, Biden will no longer travel to the DNC convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to deliver his nomination acceptance speech. Instead, he will make his reward from his home state of Delaware.

This comes as many of Biden's protectors in the mob, they're begging him not to show up for debates.

If Donald Trump ever get away with ducking debates, imagine the media outcry.

Meanwhile, President Trump is calling for more debates and I think rightly so. His campaign is asking for at least one to be moved up before early voting begins, which is fairly soon.

Now, my prediction is Joe will continue to hide in his basement bunker as long as possible. He's a walking, talking liability. Many believe that his running mate -- well, and others around him like, oh, let's see, Bolshevik Bernie, AOC, Pelosi Schumer and company they'll be making the calls and making the shots.

But tonight, Biden's VP list apparently, according to reports, down to two people maybe, maybe not, could be a head fakes. Kamala Harris, Susan Rice, both have significant baggage.

Now, remember, Harris all but accused Biden of being a racist at a Democratic debate last year.

Susan Rice, Obama's top CYA official lying about the Benghazi terror attacks on national TV on one Sunday five times. They knew better. She wrote the biggest CYA email in history on her last day when Trump was being inaugurated. Obama said do everything by the book, and -- as it relates to the investigation to General Flynn.

Let's not forget about the rampant unmasking of senior Trump officials.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, FOX News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera, "FOX and Friends" weekend host, our friend Pete Hegseth. All of you our friend.

All right, Geraldo, I once saw a selfie. I think it was 50 is the new -- I'm kidding, I'm giving you a hard time.

You've been --

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You want me to replicate it?

HANNITY: No, God, no, no please. For the love of God, no.

All right. You've been in this business years, I've been friends with you for so many years I can't count now, one of my dearest friends. You're as sharp as from the day I met you. I've seen -- in terms now, you had an injury, that hurt your leg a little bit, but short of that I see no decline in your energy, no decline in your mental alertness and acuity whatsoever, zero.

I do -- I don't see -- I'll give you another, I don't see it in Bolshevik Bernie. Bernie's on fire when he speaks.

RIVERA: Well, all I can say, Sean, is that I'm glad you clarified that I thought you would -- saying that as a 77-year-old who is given to explosive outbursts, I was somehow cognitively impaired and unable to do my job.

I think that --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You might be sharp -- you might be more sharp than me, Pete and Dan together, but go ahead.

RIVERA: Oh that all right, I accept that.

But the one thing I think Republicans have to be careful about is setting the bar so low that all Vice President Biden has to do is show up at the debates and put two or three sentences together, people say, whoa, it wasn't bad. At least, he didn't make a total fool of himself.

A quick story. My dad and I watching the first televised presidential debate at least in my lifetime, 1960, Nixon against JFK. Everyone said Nixon was good, my dad was a Republican. Everyone said Nixon was going to clean JFK's plate. He was going to wipe the floor with JFK. JFK could not stand against an experienced politician like Nixon.

JFK not only showed up for the debates, but he was charming and Nixon sweated. JFK, you know, said that the pope wasn't going to take over the White House. So, you know, Catholics were OK to be president.

You know, the debate really set the stage for JFK's defeat of Richard Nixon who didn't recover as you know -- for, you know, eight long years, in exile.

So I think that although Biden is having some problems communicating as slickly as maybe once he did, and I remember Paul Ryan, he did a good job with Paul Ryan. I think that be careful what you wish for. That's my advice.

HANNITY: I agree about the bar, but I will say this, Dan, I knew JFK. JFK was a friend of mine and Biden is no JFK.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, yes, like -- that's good one, Sean. I think all the people who followed presidential debates know exactly where you are what you're talking about there.

But let me give you a little inside baseball here, I haven't said in your show before. So I've never let you down with sources before, right? Spygate, the Clinton-Epstein thing, we called like three and four years ago, never -- my sources are pretty much always spot on.

I got some information off, let's say a few days ago or so, I don't want to nail anybody down. But Biden's in bad shape, Sean. Now, that's not a mystery. But here's the kind of new information, it's not that he's in bad shape, everybody knows that. It's that his bad shape is getting better on not an arithmetic scale but on an exponential one.

The people around him are seriously concerned. In other words, it's not getting bad on a two plus two scale, it's getting bad on a ten times ten scale. That they're very concerned day by day about him. I'm not kidding, my sources have never let me down on this.

This is real trouble for him. And I say that because that's why I kind of disagree -- Geraldo's not wrong. I mean his analysis about the debates are right. But I think he's wrong because I don't think he knows what I'm hearing, he doesn't, he just heard it for the first time.

If he gets on that stage even a few months from now, I think people are really afraid he's not even going to be able to finish the debates with a coherent thought. I mean, I'm not kidding. These sources have never let me down.

HANNITY: Well, but I think Geraldo's right about lowering the bar.

Pete, your take.

PETE HEGSETH, WEEKEND CO-HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS": Let the debates happen, let the American people decide. There was a low bar for Joe Biden in the primary if you remember. Everyone saw his diminished capability then, and he was able to string a few sentences together move his way through a terrible field and secure the nomination.

What will happen after three debates with Donald Trump, the only thing missing is the fact that there will be eight million people voting before the first debate happens. The president is right to say we should move it up. I hope they stick to that. The commission, of course, in the camp with Joe Biden probably will not.

But this -- this will come down to who has the capability to lead us through this moment and it's sad to see where Joe Biden is. I don't think he recovers from this. It's not going to get better as Dan pointed to, and television doesn't lie in this context, especially one-on-one --

HANNITY: Yeah.

HEGSETH: -- with a moderator asking questions with a sharpest attack President Trump, it will be revealing, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, quick exit question and that is this -- who will be the VP pick, Geraldo?

RIVERA: Kamala Harris, no doubt about it. The things that made her weak and the Democratic primary make her strong in the general election.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, who is it?

BONGINO: I'll say Kamala Harris and can I just follow up and say, he's no Dan Quayle Joe Biden just to kind of --

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: That's a good point too and agreed.

Pete Hegseth?

HEGSETH: Biden wants it, Biden wants it to be Rice but he can't pick her. I think likely Kamala Harris I agree with Geraldo for once.

HANNITY: Four for four, I agree with all three of you.

All right, coming up, Congressman Clyburn floating yet another conspiracy theory about the president and the election. You won't believe this one. The architect breaks down all of these conspiracy theories.

And later, Sally Yates, she testified before lawmakers dropped two massive bombshells about the deep state. Senator Lindsey Graham, he led the questioning, that's straight ahead.

HANNITY: And now tonight, the Democratic Russian-hoaxsters, the same characters back in full force spreading new election conspiracy theories about the president, of course, never wanting to leave office.

We start with Congressman Jim Clyburn, South Carolina. His comments on TMZ -- TMZ live is actually awesome show. Take a look.

REP. JIM CLYBURN, D-S.C.: Well, I think it's real. I wouldn't say it if I didn't believe it. The fact that -- the facts are very clear. He says he was on the phone but seven or eight times with Putin recently. Nobody knows what he's talking about. Is he getting instructions from Putin?

This guy really does not plan to go quietly if he is not re-elected, and if he is re-elected, I don't think he would plan to go quietly because the Constitution dictates you can't serve in two terms. This guy intends to install himself under the emergency powers of whatever he can use to be president for life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yeah, he's never going to leave office until they pull him out. And also he said did you know he's a Nazi and these are stormtroopers he's sending in and he's like Mussolini and a fascist.

If you thought, by the way, that was bad, the mob, the media, they just keep echoing the same bizarre and unfounded claims. It was all one big conspiracy theory, well, cult, if you will.

Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So there's going to be a split screen on January 20th, 2021, if Joe Biden is now going to be the 46th president of the United States, you will have him being inaugurated and watching police and armed forces trying to pull Donald Trump out of the White House. I cannot wait for that split screen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So in this scenario that you're painting , and President Trump loses perhaps by a narrow margin and then refuses to leave office, what does that scenario look like?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is how autocracies work where leaders try to change elections or wield their power in a way to hold on to power longer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think we were looking at a potentially a trial run for a kind of a genuine attempt to -- through intimidation and potentially through force to try to uh to try to steal this election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK, Nazis, let's see fascism and, of course, not going to leave office. It's kind of like the Russia hoax, and it's the same cast of characters.

Here with reaction, former White House deputy chief of staff, the architect, Karl Rove.

All right, Karl, that sounds to me like desperation. But they got away with it with Russia and Ukraine, why not try again?

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. Well, first of all, what's interesting to me is two of these were journalists, April Ryan of the Urban Radio, and John Heilemann, and both of them without a shred of evidence -- I mean, think about this, the idea that the president is going to somehow, if he loses the election, barricade himself in the West Wing and assumes that there's a conspiracy afoot now so that the people who work in the West Wing like Larry Kudlow, the national economic director or the White House legal counsel or Mark Meadows, they're all on in on this, because, you know, you can't -- you can't barricade yourself in the White House all by yourself.

So, they're assuming that maybe that's the secretary of defense is involved in this. Maybe, you know, after all, this is going to be a military takeover. I mean, this is so ridiculous and so absurd that these people ought to be ashamed of themselves. I mean talk about stirring up emotion and fear-mongering.

Jim Clyburn -- I'm terribly disappointed. I mean, here's a guy who without a shred of evidence, just because he believes that he's going to say it and says the most horrific things about -- about his political opponent. I get that. He doesn't like him. He's from the opposite party.

But have we really gotten to a point where we can have the -- what is he, the third ranking Democrat in the -- in the house, go out there and say the most extraordinarily bizarre things and the media just simply sit there and say, well, you know you may be right. After all, several members of our club, of fellow journalists, April Ryan and John Heilemann, they say the same thing, it's going to -- he's going to barricade himself, we're going to be -- we're going to wake up 20 years from now and he will have been president for life.

HANNITY: OK, you said they should be a shame. This is what -- the same cast the characters in the media and the Democratic Party, this is what they've done for three years.

All right, 90 days out, state of the race?

ROVE: Well, first of all, I wrote a piece about this tomorrow in "The Wall Street Journal". That you have to admire the tactical agility of the Biden campaign. They've been maneuvering in this era of coronavirus. They've kept them in the basement, they've benefited from being out of the spotlight.

And they've been doing really interesting things like, we're running for Texas, we're going up with TV ads. Well, they put up $65,000 worth of TV ads.

We're going to Ohio and we're going to have a massive campaign and we've been announcing our first hires. They're hiring two people.

You know, this is just -- you know, and the media immediately jump up and say Ohio is in play and Texas is in play because Biden is making a move.

You have to take off your hat and say these people know how to lay -- laid it out there and manipulate the media to follow their -- to follow their story line. But strategically, I wonder if they're smart as they are tactically, I don't think so, because their strategy is Biden benefits most when he is seen as the normal alternative, the traditional Democrat alternative to the incumbent.

And instead of letting him be that, they're pushing him hard to the left, with these speeches, with his rhetoric. You know, I'm going to end shareholder capitalism, I'm going to transform the economy, radical, revolutionary changes -- all of these words are coming out of his mouth and it causes I think accumulatively over the course of the next couple of months.

It could, if the -- if the Trump campaign attacks it head-on and contrast, this could be Michael Dukakis 1988 all over again.

Interestingly enough, I was taken -- our colleague Dana Perino interviewed Jill Biden yesterday, and she said, went out of her way to say, Joe has always been a moderate and that's always who will it be. Obviously, she's not in sync with the high command of -- the rest of the high command of the Biden campaign, which says let's just make him as most -- the most progressive president and president in history. That's what he himself said.

Let's make him that in his policy positions and views.

HANNITY: Karl, great points. And police have become the enemy and Bolshevik Bernie's economic plan and trillions committed to the New Green Deal.

ROVE: Yeah, yeah. In the future -- in the future -- in the future, I'm going to have this board ready for use because whenever we rather than having to say it, we'll just put it up, so what do you want to say, I'll just hold it up. Come on, man, come on, man!

HANNITY: Come on, man. What -- you did -- you want drugs? Are you a junkie? Come on.

ROVE: The board you sent me. Thank you. Thank you so much. Come on, man.

HANNITY: Come on, man.

All right. That was Bill O'Reilly, I do "come on man" bumper stickers, doormats, I don't know.

All right. Up next, deep state continues to be exposed a huge weight today. Sally Yates testified before lawmakers dropped two massive bombshells. Senator Lindsey Graham led the questioning and that's coming up.

Also, Lawrence Jones asking New Yorkers, can they name one specific accomplishment Biden has made over a long period to help people. Let's hear their responses. Let the people speak tonight.

HANNITY: Earlier today, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified in front of, well, Lindsey Graham Senate Judiciary Committee, just like Rod Rosenstein. It took a while, but then she finally had to admit, knowing what she knows now, she never would have signed the phony, fraudulent Carter Page FISA application based on Russian disinformation that was really used to spy on candidate Trump and deep into the presidency of Donald Trump.

Take a look how long it took to actually get her to tell the simple truth.

GRAHAM: Knowing now -- knowing then what you know now, would you sign that application?

SALLY YATES, FORMER ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL: Senator, I would never sign any document --

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: So, I take that to be a no because that document was a fraud. Is that a fair statement? If you knew then what you know now, you wouldn't have signed it?

YATES: I wouldn't sign anything that I knew to contain errors or omissions.

GRAHAM: Did that contain errors and omissions?

YATES: Yeah, then I would never knowingly sign a document. I didn't do that in the 27 years.

GRAHAM: I believe you didn't know, I believe you didn't know that what you signed was wrong. The question is, if you had known, you wouldn't assign it, is that correct?

YATES: No, if I had known that it contained incorrect information, I certainly wouldn't have signed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We'll also learn more today about just how -- there was a big breakdown in terms of the Carter Page FISA process, how bad it was. It was unverified and corroborated, untrue. And by the way, everybody was warned as early as August 2016, Sally Yates admitting that the Steele dossier that Clinton paid for with Russian disinformation was, in fact, critically important to the Carter Page FISA application, as Andrew McCabe has said himself.

And Yates revealed even more of Comey's bad behavior, about his efforts going rogue to set up a perjury trap for Michael Flynn. Take a look. That was the ambush.

GRAHAM: When you heard about the interview, you got upset, didn't you?

YATES: I was upset that Director Comey didn't coordinate that with us and acted unilaterally, yes I was.

GRAHAM: OK. Did Comey go rogue?

YATES: Then you could use that term, yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wow.

Here with reaction, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

One thing I'll say, great questioning there, like Rod Rosenstein.

But I'll tell you the difference between you and me, you said I believe you didn't know. I'm not sure I believe that, Senator. I'm not sure at all.

GRAHAM: Well, I can't -- well, I can't prove that she knew, so I'm just going to base on what I can prove. Here's what I can prove, that Jim Comey has become radioactive, people are running away from him like he's got the plague. Rosenstein said, no, I wouldn't have signed the warrant if I knew then what I know now. Sally Yates threw him under the bus, that he went rogue, that he set up General Flynn for, as you say, to manufacture a crime.

So what's the takeaway here? That Comey set on top of one of the most corrupt investigations, Crossfire Hurricane, in the history of the FBI, and the rats are jumping ship. Bad day for Jim Comey.

HANNITY: That I agree. And also, we -- she puts in that January 5th Oval Office meeting --

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: -- she puts the Logan Act, which nobody's ever been prosecuted for and been existence --

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: -- since 1799, she puts those words in the mouth of Jim Comey.

GRAHAM: So here's what I can tell you that if Comey's writing a book, it should be called "rogue". The best way to describe his tenure is FBI director is he was rogue, that he ran every stop sign.

There's no way in hell that he didn't know the dossier had been basically proved to be unsound by the Russian sub-source interview in January. My goal is to prove that he did know and he got warrants against Carter Page anyway.

Here's the point: that Rosenstein and Yates are running away from Crossfire Hurricane. She threw Comey under the bus.

So there will become a time to sell your book. Jim Comey, you can come to the Judiciary Committee and sell your next book because you got a date with the truth, my friend.

HANNITY: Ah, can't wait and I'd like to know what John Durham is going to do.

Here's what we also know -- we know that Jim Comey was warned before the first FISA application by the State Department.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: We know he's warned by Bruce Ohr.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: In detail, don't trust Steele. He has a political agenda, Hillary paid for it, it's unverified, signed it anyway.

After he signs it, then again, that was the bulk of information Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe said, no dossier, you don't have a FISA warrant, but he told Donald Trump a couple of months later, it was salacious and unverified. He lied in either case, somebody, because he's contradicting himself.

Then we also know he signed another FISA warrant after his own FBI found out from the sub-source, none of this is real.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: None of this is verified. And he signed it again.

That is premeditated fraud on a FISA court, Senator, with whether Jim Comey, Mr. Higher Honor, wants to admit it or not, I'd get indicted, why hasn't he been?

GRAHAM: Well, I don't know what Durham's going to do, but I know what the hell I'm going to do. I'm going to call the intel analyst and the case agent who interviewed the Russian sub-source in January, March and April, and asked them once you found out the dossier was a bunch of garbage, did you tell anybody about it? And I'll be shocked if they didn't tell McCabe and Comey.

So we'll get to the bottom of it. Stay tuned.

HANNITY: OK.

GRAHAM: All I can tell you is that Jim Comey is about as radioactive as you can get. If you don't believe me, ask Sally Yates.

HANNITY: When are you calling Comey?

GRAHAM: In September.

HANNITY: You want to make a bet?

GRAHAM: What's the bet?

HANNITY: He'd call the Fifth Amendment, he'll invoke it.

GRAHAM: Time will tell.

HANNITY: Thank you, Senator.

When we come back, Lawrence Jones, our 2020 correspondent, he just asked people simple question: what is one Joe Biden accomplishment not of his life, for us, we the people? Hear those responses next.

And we told you this would happen, Governor Andrew Cuomo, please all you wealthy people, we're broke, return to the city, I'll cook dinner, I'll buy you a drink and everything. That drink will cost you tens and tens of thousands of dollars. Larry, Leo coming up.

HANNITY: Today, 2020 correspondent of the "Hannity" show, Lawrence Jones, asking New Yorkers to name just one thing -- Biden has accomplished the nearly 50 years in the swamp.

Here with more, Fox Nation host, our correspondent, Lawrence Jones.

Lawrence?

Not sure Lawrence can hear me.

Do we have the package? Let's just run the package.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Sean.

HANNITY: Hey, go ahead.

JONES: If you can name one of Joe Biden's accomplishment, what would you say?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If nothing else, he's been calm, reassuring that's about the best I can say for the man.

JONES: What is his number one accomplishment for you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know.

JONES: What's his one accomplishment that you would say that's important to you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Health.

JONES: Health?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah, health.

JONES: And what did he accomplish with health?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You asked the wrong person.

JONES: I'm asking the wrong person? OK.

Did the gaffes concern you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Foot and mouth disease?

JONES: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, that's why he's got to pick a very strong vice president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The gaffes?

JONES: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I find his general demeanor a little bit less than awe-inspiring.

HANNITY: Let's see, he's calm, I don't know, health. What health? Asking the wrong person.

Can any of you at home answer that?

Governor Cuomo, by the way, in New York begging rich New Yorkers, please move back, I'll even cook and I'll buy you drinks. And it's going to -- if you move back, it's going to cost you tens of thousands, maybe even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Take a look.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: I literally talked to people all day long who are now in the Hamptons house who also lived here or in their Hudson Valley house, or in their Connecticut weekend house, and I say you got to come back, when are you coming back? We'll go to dinner, I'll buy you a drink. Come over, I'll cook. They're not coming back right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the mayor there authorized city utility officials to shut off water and power to any home caught hosting a large house party. OK.

Here with reaction, civil rights attorney @theleoterrell twitter, radio talk show host, he has a new documentary, Larry Elder.

You guys can go anywhere tonight. Larry, we start with you.

LARRY ELDER, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well, memo to Governor Cuomo, rich people didn't get rich because they're stupid. Odds are they didn't inherit it, they didn't marry it, they didn't steal it, they didn't win it in the lottery. They busted their butts for hours and hours over a period of years to become wealthy.

And I thought Francois Hollande, the former president of France, learned that lesson when he imposed that wealth tax and a whole bunch of rich people left France and they repeal the tax.

And if you live in New York City, you're paying a city tax on top of the state tax, the top 1 percent pay half of all the taxes in New York City and you've got an insane mayor who is defunding the police to the tune of a billion dollars and is painting "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump Tower. A lot of rich people are feeling it is time to leave dodge.

HANNITY: Yeah, I'm pledging to leave. That's -- I got to get the hell out of here. As soon as I can, I am.

If people can't name a single accomplishment of Joe Biden, I can give you a laundry list of Trump accomplishments. I've scrolled them on this show, Leo.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS LAWYER: Well, I'll tell you right now, let me just hammer the Cuomo situation where you say, you know, New York tough, but New York is not stupid.

The whole key here is that Trump is going to win this election. Why? Because New York is the bluest of all blue states, the bluest of all blue city, those are law body Democrats who have left New York City. They don't want to come back to New York because de Blasio is the worst mayor in the city. Second place, Eric Garcetti.

My point is very simple as Larry said, they won't go back to New York City, Democrats do not want to go back to New York City, and that is why Trump's message of law and order is very, very consistent, and Democrats in New York at the Hamptons are not going back to New York.

Regarding Biden, look everyone knows, 50 years, very clear, has done absolutely nothing. What bothers Democrats is that in three short years, Donald Trump has done more for blacks, Democrats for this country than Obiden-bama for eight years.

And that hurts people. That pains people. You know why? Because Republicans are not supposed to care about minorities and Donald Trump looks at this colorblind. He does what's in the best interest of America, period.

HANNITY: Larry, I think we're getting t-shirts set up, I prefer Leo 2.0.

TERRELL: Oh, come on, I already got me a hat, when I -- when I -- when I do my absentee ballot, I'm going to wear the MAGA hat.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Larry, OK.

ELDER: Leo, have you seen my film "Uncle Tom", yet, I send it to you.

TERRELL: What did I tell you about promotion on Hannity's show, only his book, "Live and Die Free", only his book, only his book on this show, number one, Amazon. I need an autographed copy.

HANNITY: I will send you one. You get it for free. All right. No worries. Thank you both.

