Graham: CNN just hired alleged architect of criminal conspiracy against Trump campaign

We begin tonight with a Fox News alert. Now, we have been telling you that we have been expecting the results of four separate federal investigations into the deep state. Breaking tonight, according to our sources, the first of those reports is set to be released soon, maybe as early as tomorrow.

The DOJ inspector general's official findings on James Comey are now imminent, and it's not looking good for, well, Mr. Super Patriot, the guy who did know (ph) better than us.

Now, we are told that the former report will strongly rebuke the disgraced former FBI director, document his utter lack of candor. That means lying.

And we're also being told that the report the inspector general is putting out tomorrow has referred Comey for federal prosecution for stealing government documents, leaking confidential government memos that detailed conversations with the president, a clear violation of the Espionage Act. These documents were so sensitive, one month after Comey was fired by Donald Trump, the president, the FBI agent showed up at the disgraced former director's front door to retrieve the memos and interrogate Comey about his rampant misconduct.

And as of now, the attorney general -- well, he has reportedly decided not to at this moment charge Comey over this criminal referral. However, this is what is a tiny piece of what the bigger report will be and the three major reports that are coming, and without a doubt, Comey should be sweating a lot tonight about what might be in those reports. This report is expected to be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Jim Comey.

In the coming weeks, when we get the FISA, full FISA abuse report by the inspector general -- as we have long reported, Jim Comey is playing a starring role in that investigation. Remember, he signed three of those FISA applications. All of them, he had been warned about on multiple occasions, all of them, the bulk of the information, Hillary Clinton's bought and paid-for Russian dossier, or what "The New York Times" now refers to as, oh, likely, Russian disinformation from the get-go.

Now, that's where premeditated fraud on the FISA court, for the purpose of spying on a presidential candidate, a president-elect, and a president of the United States were all obtained under false pretenses, fraud before a court, and were also used in an attempt to destroy a duly elected president. That's how serious this all gets.

We're also awaiting what will ultimately be the Durham-Barr report on what are the origins of the Russia probe. Now, this report will dig into how America's powerful tools of intelligence were used and abused against President Trump's campaign and then, President Trump. And also, whether, in fact, illegal spying incurred, the outsourcing of intelligence gathering to friendly countries like Italy, Great Britain and Australia, all designed to circumvent U.S. laws against spying against Americans without a warrant, for the purpose of destroying a duly elected president.

That will be a bombshell. James Comey is also implicated in that particular case. We also await to see what roles James Clapper and John Brennan played in all of this.

Also, Andy McCarthy, as he points out in his brand-new book, there is no such thing as a counterintelligence investigation unless the president of the United States was involved. That would mean, at some point, as these reports now come out one after another, former President Obama must be asked under oath, what did you know about your counterintelligence investigation and when did you know it? Because at some point, we will also get another report on deep state leaking, which is also a criminal offense.

And thanks to the excellent investigative journalism from "The Hill's" John Solomon, we know that James Comey and his high ranking cohorts are now under a microscope, not a pretty picture, all must be held accountable.

We can't have a two-tier justice system now, can we? Sunlight is the best disinfectant. You can't have one justice system for the Clintons and people that work at the DOJ, and the upper echelons at the DOJ, the FBI, and one for the rest of us.

And I can't imagine any of you at home, that if you had subpoenaed emails and you just tried -- tried to delete them, destroy the hard drive, bust up the devices and remove the SIM cards, that that would work out well for you. And if you were warned that the information you were about to present before a court was full of lies, it's unverified, it's not corroborated, it had a political agenda, and you presented it anyway, as if it was verified, which we now know to be unverifiable, I don't think you'd do very well before that judge, when that judge came down hard on you for lying to a court.

So, we have good news on all these fronts tonight. And according to Solomon, a new White House initiative by President Trump to declassify a variety of government documents is now underway. That is huge news. We need transparency.

Joining us now with more is investigative journalist, executive vice president of "The Hill", John Solomon.

This is like an office of transparency?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes, it is. And it could be announced as early as next week. And it gives the president the opportunity to no longer rely on the bureaucracy at DOJ or DNI or all the other alphabet soup agencies that haven't given us transparency. He'll have the ability through this office to release documents.

And, tonight, my sources tell me there are three explosive documents from the Obama era that could be at the top of the list on this declassification process that can give us an entirely new story about what under -- what went on under President Obama's secretary of state, Hillary Clinton.

One of those are some letters between the Iranian leaders and the president, President Obama, in which Obama promised the Iranians that they could keep their ability to enrich uranium. That's a little bit different than the story we have been hearing for the last few years.

The second is a series of intelligence reports that were given to the committee that approved of the Uranium One purchase -- remember that? Remember the Obama administration telling us there were no red flags? My sources tell me these documents show there were red flags raised.

And then third is this annex that the Inspector General Michael Horowitz prepared that shows what the FBI wanted to look out at the end of the Hillary Clinton investigation, highly classified, sensitive evidence that agents were not allowed to look at. All three of those documents could be big revelations this fall.

HANNITY: All right. Last question, John, because this is important.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: A lot -- you were the one -- you and I actually put this together, because you had three, I had three, and we had one that were different. I was talking about the Durham-Barr report, which I think --

SOLOMON: Right.

HANNITY: -- will be on the counterintelligence issues.

SOLOMON: That's right.

HANNITY: You were talking about the leaking -- again, now we're talking with the reports that will come out.

But the one on Comey, we now know, I've heard 65 pages. I heard in this -- it will be devastating to Comey, but for the time being, the attorney general has decided not to go forward with charging him from lying or the espionage violations, as it is expected that Comey is up to his eyeballs in the FISA abuse portion, which will be devastating. So Lindsey Graham says, and others.

SOLOMON: Yes, listen, if the report is released tomorrow -- whatever day it's released -- will be a damning day. And we've already given you the top line a few weeks ago on your show, which was great.

Tomorrow will be a day to understand why James Comey was fired, when you see the conduct laid out in this report, and also the report that came out in 2018 about his handling of the Clinton email investigation. You will see why President Trump and senior officials at the Justice Department felt confident they should fire James Comey. It will be a day of vindication, I believe, for the president and his judgment to get rid of the disgraced former FBI director.

HANNITY: It will be a vindication that we were right, and the media mob was dead wrong the whole time.

All right, John Solomon, great work.

SOLOMON: The facts are stubborn thing.

HANNITY: Thank you.

All right. The former FBI director is now being called a leaker and liar by the Department of Justice. A criminal referral has, in fact, been issued and we are just getting started. This is -- trust me, this is only the tip of the iceberg. These 65 pages, just a beginning. We will have more detail when this, the first of many revelations, likely begin tomorrow.

These are huge, massive developments. Sadly, they are almost completely ignored by other so-called news networks. You know, the same people that spent the last two and a half years spreading lies, propaganda, misinformation -- oh, conspiracy theories have a hoax that we've never seen in our lives -- by the way, did they ever admit they were wrong? No, never.

We still see baseless conspiracy theories that fit a vengeful, psychotic, deranged, anti-Trump narrative. It is a psychosis, at this point. And yet, again, last night, conspiracy TV MSDNC, low rated Lawrence O'Donnell was at it again. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MNSBC HOST: The single source close to Deutsche Bank has told me that the Trump -- Donald Trump's loan documents there show that he has cosigners. That's how he was able to obtain those loans. And that the cosigners are Russian oligarchs.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: What? Really?

O'DONNELL: That would explain, it seems to me, every kind word to Donald Trump has ever said about Russia and Vladimir Putin, if true, and I stress the "if true."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What? Really? If true. Oh, if true. Except it wasn't true.

And what you just heard was completely and totally false. But just an average day at NBC News. This is what they do every minute, every 24-hour day, 365 days a year.

In fact, documents for those loans are publicly available, Lawrence. NBC News, hello, online, easily disproven. And, of course, O'Donnell's malicious lies, it's nothing new.

An attorney for the president demanded NBC News, quote, immediately and prominently retract, correct, and apologize for the aforementioned false and defamatory statements. Under the threat of legal action, O'Donnell was forced to walk back his lies, tweeting, quote: Last night, I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president's finances that didn't go through our rigorous verification standards process.

Well, actually, Lawrence, the B.S. you displayed last night was just a perfect example of what NBC's rigorous so-called journalistic standards are, pretty much every night, on every day, for the last two and a half years on your conspiracy network.

And breaking just a minute ago, Eric just tweeted that the Trump Organization -- Eric Trump plans to take legal action against O'Donnell. Good. And, of course, only par for the course for so-called NBC News.

Normal NBC vetting process, this is what they do every day. And thanks to the networks' Trump derangement syndrome -- well, NBC News has turned themselves into the twilight zone. Every single hour of every day dedicated to spreading their hatred, their propaganda, their lies, their conspiracies, all on behalf of the DNC. They have a political agenda.

Don't take my word for it, just listen for yourself. And I can do hours of this if I wanted to. The outright lies that make it through NBC's rigorous verification and standards -- what? -- process. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You now have a president, as you said, talking about exterminating Latinos.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right. There is no one in the country right now who is not impaired or a moron who doesn't see that Donald Trump is in the bag for Vladimir Putin.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have somebody inside the White House that "The New York Daily News" says is mentally unfit. That people close to him say is mentally unfit. That people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You can say that's not OK to say but --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is OK to say! We -- when are we supposed to say this? After the first of nuclear missile goes?

O'DONNELL: What does Vladimir Putin have that creates so much fear in Donald Trump? The guilty that Robert Mueller got on October 5th and was revealed today was a guilty about collusion.

MADDOW: The presidency is effectively a Russian op, right?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: No, wrong.

Of course, MSDNC is not the only channel dedicated to conspiracy theories and lies. So does their -- well, brothers in arms over at fake news CNN. Their shameful coverage is just as breathless, hysterical, and just as bad if not worse. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Preserving our heritage, reclaiming our heritage, that sounds a lot like a certain leader that killed members of my family and 6 million other Jews in the 1940s.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump is a demagogue. He is hatemonger. And he is really bringing fascists into America.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Paul Manafort, the president's former campaign chairman, paid secret visits, multiple ones, to Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

JIM CLAPPER, FORMER DNI: What a great case officer Vladimir Putin is. He knows how to handle an asset, and that's what he's doing with the president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wow. Even this weekend, well, a guest on CNN actually claiming Trump is going to kill millions more than Mao, Hitler and Stalin. And then you have Humpty Dumpty, their so-called media reporter, just sat there and said nothing. That's like almost 100 million people, and Stelter wants you to know that he let that insane claim flyby, I think I might have audio problems, whatever (ph) you want to call that out.

That is what journalism looks like on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and, of course, oh, we can't forget CNN's April Ryan, she values journalism so much that she smiled as her personal bodyguard physically removed a local reporter from covering a speech she was giving. And this week, she actually reported that the fake news story about Donald Trump -- that Donald Trump wanted to nuke hurricanes. No, he doesn't. Shows that the president is racist.

This is CNN. Take a look.

Apparently the tape got caught. Anyway, we'll get back to that.

Anyway, CNN, like MSNBC, every second, minute, hour, every day, baseless identity politic, common tactic in the mainstream media. It's everywhere.

And, by the way, another common tactic is when CNN, MSNBC feature so-called Republicans who are conservatives, who in reality, are anything but. All they are, left leaning, Trump-hating liberals living in a state of psychosis and rage every day, and, of course, that's their political identity.

Latest example, look at Nicolle Wallace. He once worked for John McCain and Governor Sarah Palin, and several other high-profile Republicans. But now, she, just like her counterpart, liberal Joe, in the morning, she gets a big paycheck from NBC to make crazy, hateful statements about Trump and his family, pretty much the whole hour, every day. You just saw a clip of her claiming that Trump wants to exterminate Latinos. She still has a job, pretty disgusting.

And then there's Jennifer Rubin, who laughably claims to be a conservative blogger at "The Washington Post". But individuals are now just a deceptive political prop of MSDNC. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Hi, everyone. It's 4:00 in New York. America's mad king George woke up to devastating reviews this morning of his latest turn on the world stage at the G7 summit.

JENNIFER RUBIN, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: What we should be doing is shunning these people. Shunning, shaming these people as a statement of moral indication that these people are not fit for polite society. I think it's absolutely abhorrent that any institution of higher learning, any news organization, or any entertainment organization that has a news outlet would hire these people.

It's not only that Trump has to lose, but all of his enablers have to lose. They have to -- we have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them, because if there are survivors, if there are people who weathered the storm, they will do it again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Burn down the Republican Party, level them. Kill them all, I guess, you know?

Now, this kind of deception, hysteria extends to the print media. Recently, the head of "The New York Times" just admitted on tape that its whole news division, the entire division, which was dedicated one story, the Russia hoax conspiracy and lie, he says -- then it got tricky. It got tricky because everything they reported for two and a half years was not true.

Now, why don't they just admit that they were wrong and make a correction, and say we are going to do better? Let's try that.

No, that's not going to happen. Instead, they're going to refocus on Trump and linking everything Trump, everything Republican and conservative, to racism. They are saying it. They're telegraphing it.

And meanwhile, one of their own editors was just outed for past anti- Semitic tweets. And remember, "The Times" also published that disgusting anti-Semitic cartoon featuring Prime Minister Netanyahu as a seeing-eye dog for President Trump.

And let's not forget -- "The New York Times" recently changing a front-page headline afterward it was deemed too positive for the president.

"The New York Times", like almost every other major, mainstream media outlet in this country, nothing more than the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. I said it in 2007 and it's as more true now than it's ever been. Journalism is dead. Look at how the media mob is every day, how often they are, spectacularly wrong, Cambridge police, Richard Jewell, UVA, Duke lacrosse, Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore, Maryland, Freddie Gray, Nicholas Sandmann, the kid with the MAGA hat, and how they fail to report on the huge, big city failures for decades.

They failed to report on decades of failure, violence, poverty, misery, drugs, the worst education, we pay the most amount of money. We get the worst results. They only use reports that can bludgeon Trump, Republicans, and conservatives.

And that's why it's up to us to vet these Democratic candidates because the media never will.

Joining us with reaction to our top story, Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer, and he is the American Conservative Union chairman, Matt Schlapp.

You know, you know the media pretty well. I thought it was bad when George W. Bush was president. It's never been this bad.

ARI FLEISCHER, CONTRIBUTOR: No question. I regret to come to the conclusion that you are really right, and I hate to say that, because maybe I suffer from Stockholm syndrome, I actually like reporters. I like working with them. I respect what they do.

HANNITY: You suffer from Stockholm syndrome.

(LAUGHTER)

FLEISCHER: Well, I've seen my way out of it.

HANNITY: I'm teasing, I'm teasing.

FLEISCHER: It's important to get along with the press if you're the press secretary, it's part of the job. But what I really regret is the price is so biased, they don't even know it. They were so soft on President Obama for eight years, so brutal to President Trump for four years, yet they still to this day don't acknowledge their bias.

The American people know they are biased. Every poll shows that the press -- the public thinks the press is overwhelmingly liberal. There is little fairness left in the media, little independence, and little --

HANNITY: How did they miss the biggest story, abuse of power, corruption? Look at what's coming out. Look at the FISA abuse. Look at Hillary's rigged investigation.

Look at an attempt outsourcing intelligence to friendly intelligence agencies --

FLEISCHER: Yes.

HANNITY: -- to circumvent our laws to undo an election, Ari.

FLEISCHER: You know what, Sean? Because it comes from having a worldview. If you have a liberal worldview, which I submit most liberal reporters do, you come out immediately with the context that Republicans do things for wrong and nefarious reasons, Democrats do things for good and generous reasons.

So, therefore, you don't launch investigative resources against Democrats the way you do against Republicans. In the immediate sense what that means is, why aren't they go after Joe Biden, a presidential candidate, for what he knew about the authorization to go in and investigate and spy on the Trump campaign?

HANNITY: Nobody has asked him.

FLEISCHER: Right.

HANNITY: You know, how many times, Matt Schlapp, that this goes back, that Barack Obama was asked about -- why did you start your career in the home of unrepentant domestic terrorist? Why?

And George Stephanopoulos did ask the question, after it was on my radio show the day before, and he said, who are they? He had never heard of them before. And then he said, I will write it down and ask him.

And Obama's answer was, oh, they're just some guy in the neighborhood, George, and you never got asked again. If it was a Trump, he'd be asked every second.

MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIR: Yes, some kind of radical professor and said this was a terrorist and a murderer -- look, the problem, Sean, is that I actually think they have had a strategy with Republican presidents for a long time. Yes, Donald Trump has gotten the worst of it, but they have effectively, with their coverage of scandal with Republican presidents, basically taken down everyone we have had post- Watergate.

George W. Bush left the White House with his approval in the toilet, he couldn't buy a good story. It's what they do. And if Donald Trump did one thing, the most important thing he has done for the Republican Party, a party I am a proud member of, is that he taught us that to simply cower when they call you a racist, to cower when they call you these terrible names, is the wrong strategy. The right strategy is to go right back at them.

And I think the American people -- at least 50 percent of them -- are overjoyed that the values that conservatives care about have a great champion who is willing to fight as hard back as the liberals and these reporters are against us.

HANNITY: Ari, Americans knew what they would -- they knew Trump was a disrupter, an iconoclast, that he said he was going to clean up the swamp, and he's going to break things in the process. And guess what? He's getting the job done.

FLEISCHER: News flash for the press corps: they think Barack Obama was popular when he left office? Two-thirds of the people in the election day thought the direction of the country was going in the wrong direction. That's why Trump won. It was a change election, and Trump represent a change, but the press never accepted it and they joined up with the resistance to fight that.

HANNITY: Do you see any candidate emerging to beat Trump?

FLEISCHER: Yes.

HANNITY: Who?

FLEISCHER: And I hate to say that, but I really it's true, because President Trump still has to get his unpopularity down. There still is an issue with President Trump's unpopularity --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Do you want him no unforced errors, you want him to stop with that?

FLEISCHER: Exactly right, Sean. I still think there's an issue --

HANNITY: That's a fair criticism.

FLEISCHER: -- with suburban Republican women that's going to hurt the president's reelection campaign. Unless he brings out a lot of new people who've never voted before, which still is possible for him.

But yes, I think the Democrats have a problem with Warren and the liberalism, and Biden, and Sanders and a liberalism, but the desire to beat Trump, it's a 50/50 election, and you should not fool yourself about that.

SCHLAPP: Look, it's a close election, there's no -- I'm not going to tell you it's a slam-dunk for President Trump. But where I disagree with Ari in the standard Republican playbook, is this idea of having upside-down favorable to unfavorables.

If Donald Trump is able to oversee a strong economy and they see America unapologetic, and he is taking on our true enemies, I don't care what his unfavorability --

HANNITY: I've got to go, Matt.

SCHLAPP: -- numbers are, he's going to win.

HANNITY: Thank you, both.

Lindsey Graham fired up over CNN's hiring of Andrew McCabe.

And later, the great one, Mark Levine, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Just this week, we learned that prosecutors are nearing a decision as to whether to charge disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, but that didn't stop fake news CNN from hiring him, fits just perfectly.

Here with reaction to that and what we expect coming out tomorrow or very soon, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

Senator, good to see you.

First on the hiring, wasn't he fired for lying and leaking?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Well, I told you before, compare the coverage CNN gave the Mueller report to the Horowitz report. So, if you have any doubt as to where these folks are coming from, I've got some good friends at CNN who try to be good journalists. But here's what happened, Sean, CNN has just hired the alleged architect of criminal conspiracy against the Trump campaign. So how much time and attention do you think they are going to give the Horowitz report when they hired the guy that Horowitz is investigating?

HANNITY: Let me ask you about -- so we have and we are expecting different aspects of this to roll out. One, we reported on this, as John said, a couple of weeks ago.

First will be the Comey report, I expect it to be around 65 pages, some of my sources are suggesting it will be pretty devastating, as -- and it will say that he was not candid with the FBI, lack of candor -- that's lying. That would be what Manafort, Papadopoulos, Flynn, and Cohen got in trouble for and actually got charged with, which Andrew McCabe may face. And I have a problem if we don't apply our laws equally.

Then, the next will be the FISA abuse issue, that was the bulk of information. There was a Grassley-Graham memo --

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: -- that said the bulk of information of those applications was Hillary's bought and paid for Russian lies.

My question to you is, how devastating -- you said you believe this will be devastating -- walk us through what you think is going to happen.

GRAHAM: Yes, I think -- well, what I think you are going to see is, basically, an attempt to defraud the FISA court, that the dossier is not verified to this day. Without the Steele dossier, there would be no warrant issued against Carter Page.

I think you are going to find pretty early on, there was no real belief that Papadopoulos was actually working with the Russians and had no real contact with the president.

But I want to repeat what I said earlier on in the interview. CNN has just hired the person Horowitz is investigating for committing crimes against the Trump campaign. CNN has just hired the person Horowitz is investigating. How seriously do you think they're going to take the Horowitz's investigation which is a really a shame?

HANNITY: Let me run through a series of quick questions to you. If I committed premeditated fraud on a court, do you think I'd be indicted?

GRAHAM: If you're an FBI agent and you gave the court a document you had not verified and you said it was verified, you would be in real trouble, you might be indicted. But the day of reckoning is coming to the DOJ and FBI leadership who sought to warn against Carter Page and opened up the counterintelligence investigation--

HANNITY: But we now know the bulk of information--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And when the FBI finally got around the building--

GRAHAM: To this day.

HANNITY: It was - they even said 90 to 100 percent false.

GRAHAM: To this day it's unverified. And the counterintelligence investigation, there is no real credible evidence I've seen to suggest that Papadopoulos actually was working with the Russians, that came from our own people that told him about the Clinton emails.

The bottom-line is who briefed President Obama if anybody about the counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign. And finally, why did they not tell the Trump campaign that they had concerns about people working for him tied to Russia. That's what you're supposed to do in a counterintelligence investigation.

HANNITY: Do you agree--

GRAHAM: That's what they did with Dianne Feinstein.

HANNITY: Would you agree with Andy McCarthy that any counterintelligence investigation has to have a President behind it and Strzok and Page referred to the White House wanting to know every detail. Does that mean that Barack Obama, the president at the time should be asked what he knew and when he knew it about all this?

GRAHAM: I can't imagine an investigation of the Republican nominee for president. Counterintelligence investigation of his campaign was not approved at the highest level. I cannot imagine it happening without somebody in the White House knowing about it. And the question for me is who told Obama. And when you find out who that person is you begin to put the puzzle together.

HANNITY: Do you think he needs to be asked those questions, sir. Under oath?

GRAHAM: Absolutely. If there is - I'm going to call, talk to McCabe, Comey, all of them, Brennan Clapper. Did you ever inform President Obama about the counterintelligence investigation? What did you tell him? When did you tell him? Yes, and I'd like to know what President Obama thought about the investigation. Why did not somebody tell Trump? The whole point of a counterintelligence investigation is to protect people.

HANNITY: All right. Senator Graham, good to see you. Thank you for being with us. When we come back, while he's in a mood tonight I hear. The great one Mark Levin joins us next, has a few things to say about fake news, CNN, Jeff Zucker's stenographer, Humpty Dumpty. And later Congresswoman Ocasio- Cortez's latest Instagram rambling. It might be the most bizarre and the dumbest yet. And that's pretty hard to beat and a really big development in the Epstein case. Coming up.

HANNITY: All right, now the hate Trump media mob keeps finding new ways to destroy credibility putting MSDNC and fake news CNN in competition for who could be worse at their jobs. Who can lie more? Who can tell and spread more conspiracy theories? Well, in the last couple of days, pretty stiff competition, you've got Humpty Dumpty, Brian Stelter that would be Jeff Zucker's stenographer and then you've got Lawrence O'Donnell. Yes, he really stepped in it. Well he does pretty much every night.

Here now with more, the author of now 14 weeks in a row. Number one, New York Times bestseller Unfreedom of the Press. I call him The Great One, he's the host of Life, Liberty, Levin. Now you know Levin, Great One, I looked at the Nielsen numbers for book sales and fake news Jimmy Acosta, well he released his book right around the time that you did and I saw you're almost at the half a million mark, congratulations and he's at 15,000.

And Humpty Dumpty is going to write a book about us here at Fox and probably put our pictures on it and not pay us to sell books. There is a pretty big discrepancy. I would say fake news Acosta earned his lack of sales because they lack of credibility just like O'Donnell.

MARK LEVIN, HOST OF LIFE, LIBERTY, LEVIN: Look, do you want to know the truth, the vast majority of Americans never heard of Jim Acosta or helter skelter Brian Stelter or any of these other people. They don't know who they are. But when they watch them, they don't like them.

There is a great disrespect for the media today. They have a credibility problem. Thanks to them. They've turned off half of America. They treat half of America with utter contempt. They bring on their news shows. You know this, the days of Huntley Brinkley and Howard K. Smith are long over.

Can you imagine, what have we heard over the last two years. They bring in a porn actress hundreds of times, her now soon to be felonious lawyer hundreds of times, they bring on a neo-Nazi Jake Tapper did to try and attack the President. They had a fire in anti-Semitic professor over there at CNN, doing better than the New York Times, who still has their anti- Semitic senior editor, race spading professors endlessly. Ex-Obama officials with their vicious allegations against the President.

Never Trump-ers who nobody has ever heard it before with their vicious allegations against the President. And what do we hear day in and day out from our unpatriotic media that the President is Hitler. Do they know who Hitler is that the President is Stalin. That he is Mussolini. That he is a White Supremacist. That he is a racist. A bigot. An anti-Semite. A dictator.

I just wrote these down when I hear them. A neo-Nazi, he's depraved, he's treasonous, he's demented, mentally ill, serial liar, compromised. I mean to me that all sounds I chose Scarborough, but what do I know.

Now, what else do they push? Russia collusion, lie, the dossier, lie, impeachment, bizarre obstruction, lie. So, of course the public's turning on the press and the President has every right to defend himself.

Now I brought a few books, a few books that I'm sure journalists don't have the capacity to read, although they like this one. The dangerous case of Donald Trump by Dr. Bandy Lee. Who the hell is Dr. Bandy Lee? I don't know. But they found her at Yale. And what did she decide. Having never met the President, talk to the President or anything else. She and 27 of her colleagues decided that President is mentally ill and shouldn't be President.

Well guess what, they pulled that same one in 1964 against Barry Goldwater and the American Psychiatric Association told them to cut it out, but they don't cut it out. That's our media today. See this book, it's called Propaganda. Big book during the Woodrow Wilson administration than FDR. You know who likes this book? Our media like this book. Things aren't as they seem just position them and then they project on top of them.

Another book. The image. This gentleman was former director of the Library of Congress. You know what he wrote that the media creates pseudo-events. The President is so right. He calls it fake news. They create fake news, pseudo-events and then they report on them and repeat them. Oh! I've got more.

Here's three books. Spirit of Community never heard of it. Public Journalism never heard of it. What Are Journalists For, Jay Rosen. You know what these books are, these books are taught to young journalism students and you know what they teach them, it's not enough to pursue objective truth.

Social activism, progressivism, that's how you need to wrap your news. This has been going on for 20, 25 years in your universities, ladies and gentlemen, then I have a special one for the New York Times with its anti- Semitic problem. See this book. It's called Buried by the Times, Buried by the Times. See this book. The Abandonment of the Jews. You see this one, I've read all these books. See this one, Beyond Belief. These are three professors, tremendous scholars.

Look at this, you know what they wrote, page and verse that the New York Times during the Third Reich, during the Holocaust did everything it could to censor and cover up the extermination of the Jews in Europe. Now, how are you supposed to believe a business that tried to cover up the Holocaust. Now they have anti-Semitic cartoons. We made a mistake. Now they have an anti-Semitic senior editor over their political coverage. Oh! while the Trump people are attacking him.

One final thing, this President has been nice to the media. Hello. Nice to the media. Unlike John Adams and Abraham Lincoln and Woodrow Wilson, he didn't shut down any newspapers. He didn't imprison any journalists. Unlike FDR and JFK and LBJ, Trump hasn't unleashed the IRS against a single news publisher. They did.

Unlike Barack Obama, the great Barack Obama, Trump hasn't surveilled New York Times columnists or Fox reporters or 20 Associated Press reporters and yet they hate him. Why do they hate him, because he's pro-American and they're anti-American? That's the only explanation. That's it.

HANNITY: Did you have to pay 50 cents or less for those crappy books?

LEVIN: Well, whatever I paid, it was too much.

HANNITY: Number one New York Times bestseller, it's called Unfreedom of the Press, he lays it out perfectly. Don't forget Mark's show, number one, Sunday nights 10 PM right here on the Fox News Channel.

When we come back, while Mac n Cheese last night, Congresswoman Ocasio- Cortez issued a dire warning, fix the climate crisis or trap diseases will spread from melting glaciers. Wow, this is worse than ever. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez this week hosted yet another bizarre livestream. Well, she's actually making Mac n Cheese. I like Mac n Cheese. We have that in common. And she's warning us that climate change means disease is frozen, and glaciers are going to melt and threaten all of humanity. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: Even while I was on vacation, I woke up in the middle of the night at 3:30 in the morning just concerned about climate change. I'm scared about disease and there is a lot of - and there are a lot of things frozen in the - I should put a timer on this actually. Hold on.

There are a lot of diseases that are frozen in some of these glaciers that scientists fear that there is a potential that a lot of diseases could escape these melted glaciers, things that were frozen for thousands of years. So, we need to bite the bullet on the cost, because the alternative to not spending the money is A, death and B, spending even more money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She didn't stop there. Also taking a shot at older generations, she actually suggested that they don't really care about their fellow Americans. This is the first generation ever to take to the streets. OK. That's not what my history books taught me. But take a look anyway.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors. I think that they are more sensitive in a positive way in that they actually care about other people's experiences and lives. But anyways, I think this new generation is very profound and very strong and very brave, because they're actually willing to go to the streets. How about that like previous generations had just assumed that governments got it.

Let me tell you something, you are the government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, joining us for the reaction, Nationally Syndicated Salem Radio talk show host Larry Elder and Fox News Contributor, she has her own show on foxnation.com Tammy Bruce is with us. So, OK let's go over the history of this.

A concentration camp like Auschwitz is the same as a detention center. We're going to make the comparison. Well, we boycotted Nazi Germany. Now we're going to boycott Israel. And did she never hear about Martin Luther King Jr. and all of those brave civil rights leaders that were pelted with bottles, rocks and fire hoses and had dogs turned on them marching to make this a more perfect union.

TAMMY BRUCE, CONTRIBUTOR: The insult and the ignorance is stunning. There is a family still of course who will not know any of their grandchildren or great grandchildren because their son, their brother was murdered at Kent State.

Young people protesting the Vietnam War. Her job and her position in this country right now being taken seriously was brought to her in part by my generation which also marched and fought for civil rights and fought regarding the--

HANNITY: This is a big part of your life personally.

BRUCE: It is. This is - I come from that realm and this is the problem with malignant narcissism is the inability of this particular generation strangely to not be able to see past themselves literally their own nose.

In addition to it, just the general ignorance, her argument that unemployment rate was low because people had two jobs, which is a stunning comment. And what you opened with is this notion about the diseases and her talking about what she says we're going to die.

Remember, we also only had - the Earth was only going to live for another 12 years. That what she was talking about with the glaciers was debunked years ago. Scientists tried to recreate ancient pathogens. They failed. That is a lie. And for her. this is the worry that she hears things from her crowd. They're sitting around and they all complain. None of them are curious enough to wonder if what they're hearing is correct.

HANNITY: Larry, she doesn't clearly know anything about Auschwitz and what Nazi Germany did. That's scary. If you're going to compare it to a detention center with soccer fields, medicine, food, water supplies. And she never heard of the brave civil rights leaders that made this a better country when they risked their lives. This is the first generation.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: All right.

HANNITY: I'll pay for the grades. I'll pay for the trip to go to see Auschwitz and then go see a detention center, but she has to get a history lesson along the way.

ELDER: And Sean, she went to Boston University. Couldn't she smell the tea that was thrown in the harbor by those protesting against King George. Come on, let's be fair. Who knew she could cook?

BRUCE: That's not cooking.

ELDER: She apparently is burning the Mac n Cheese. She apparently is burning Tammy - apparently, she is burning the Mac n Cheese. I don't know what she's going to do with it now. She doesn't know how to operate a garbage disposal. So, you've got a real problem and she said, she wakes up at 3:30 in the morning worried about climate change. AOC, guess what, a lot of us wake up at 3:30 in the morning worried about you.

HANNITY: Tammy.

BRUCE: Yes. Look, I think that it's - this is almost like an MTV generation in that their lives are on television. It's in little moments of you in your kitchen making something from a package and what you think off the cuff is the only thing that matters.

People have throughout this nation's history died, fought civil war, civil rights movements for everybody in order for her to be able to live this remarkable life she should at least be curious enough to wonder if she's right.

HANNITY: She's not.

BRUCE: No, she isn't. That's why we have elections. Thank goodness.

HANNITY: Thank you both. When we come back, breaking disturbing video just released emerging from the raid on Jeffrey Epstein's estate in 2005. These pictures are shocking. Trace Gallagher has them. That's next.

HANNITY: We are now learning about disturbing new details about the life of Jeffrey Epstein. Trace Gallagher joins us from our West Coast newsroom with video.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Sean. Video from a 2005 police raid on Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach compound. Guns drawn, warrants in hand, detectives comb the entire mansion and come across numerous pictures of young girls in various stages of undress including what appears to be a teenager lying nude on a beach.

There are also several pictures of Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. That's the woman who some say orchestrated the underage sex trafficking ring. The pictures of Maxwell ranged from her lying naked to her and Jeffrey Epstein in what appears to be the White House press briefing room.

We don't know if the photos are verified. We do know Epstein had a long relationship with former President Bill Clinton and that Clinton flew on Epstein's private plane dozens of times. Clinton says he knew nothing of Epstein's crimes, but if authorities go after Ghislaine Maxwell for criminal wrongdoing, legal experts say she might save herself by giving up information on powerful people that Epstein surrounded himself with like Prince Andrew, who was seen with Epstein even after he was labeled a sex offender. Sean.

