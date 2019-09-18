Graham: Any Kavanaugh impeachment based on NYT article are 'dead on arrival' in the Senate

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 17, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Because they get another (ph) 16 percent, another bite of the apple on top of everything you pay.

All right. Tucker, a great show. Thank you.

Welcome to “Hannity.”

And tonight, we are tracking multiple big breaking news stories. And coming up tonight, we will cover the ongoing latest fake news saga at "The New York Times", almost a daily occurrence. Now, the paper's long-term credibility crisis has never been worse.

President Trump, by the way, also on other news, is locked and loaded. We have that issue, the latest of the hostility in the developing situation out of Iran tonight.

We start with another addition of Jerry Nadler's clown show on Capitol Hill. Well, today, again, another circus, in case you haven't heard. Nadler's Judiciary Committee has started official impeachment proceedings against President Trump, for what? High crime, misdemeanors, nobody knows, not even he knows.

It's all one big political stunt surrounding what is nothing short of a psychotic rage, a hatred that is never-ending. It's every second of every day.

Now, the simple truth is, there are no high crimes, there are no misdemeanors, there was no collusion, no conspiracy, no obstruction. But Jerry, psycho, well, dog and pony show must go on.

Now, the weak, lethargic, Judiciary chairman, he needs to appease the radical extreme base of this new Democratic Party. And if that means destroying the careers of his colleagues every other House member in moderate districts and districts that Donald Trump won, they could care less. It hurts the country. Sadly, he could care even less than that.

Like speaker in name only, Nancy Pelosi, Nadler is terrified of the Squad, and all the other extreme socialists that are now stirring the ship of this new, extreme, radical Democratic socialist party.

And today, Nadler, well, he hauled former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski before the committee. Now, Corey Lewandowski has testified before the House Intelligence Committee not once but twice, and the Senate Intel Committee for eight hours. And he was interviewed by special counsel Mueller witch hunt team for over 15 hours.

So, Jerry, what was the point of today's testimony?

Now, clearly, today was not a fact-finding mission. It was a political grandstanding opportunity by a group of inept, angry Democrats, people that don't care about we, the people, you, the American people.

They're not fighting for jobs. They're not fight for a safer world. They're not fighting for more security in this country. No, what they're fighting about the real issues facing America, Donald Trump -- impeaching him for no reason, take a look.

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: The White House's obstruction of Congress ranges across nearly every committee and virtually every investigation of the administration.

REP. DOUG COLLINS, R-GA: We have Mr. Mueller here. Had a long day of it. Judging by all accounts, it did not go really well.

REP. STEVE COHEN, D-TENN.: This had been more obstruction of Congress by this administration and you follow their instructions and you're doing just exactly what they thought you do. You're a loyal soldier.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: The president is falsely accused of colluding with a foreign state to impact the election. Jim Comey, when we deposed him at that very table, said after 10 months of investigation, we didn't have a thing.

Bob Mueller gets name special counsel, he wastes $30 million in taxpayer money, 22-month investigation. He sat at that table just a few weeks ago and gave us the same darn answer.

But these guys over there, they don't care.

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE, D-TX: The president cannot behind you any longer. You should be here to be telling the truth, Mr. Lewandowski. The truth will set you free, and the American people. I yield back.

NADLER: The time of the gentle lady has expired. The witness may answer the question.

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN: I don't believe there was a question, Congressman.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Very well.

LEE: Yes, there was.

HANNITY: Chairman Nadler, chairman of the clown show on Capitol Hill, if you're listening, and I'm sure you'll hear about it, you should know that the Democratic members on your committee, they pretty much looked as dumb and stupid as you do every day today. Members of your committee -- well, they were humiliated. They were embarrassed.

Corey Lewandowski owned them. Take a look.

LEWANDOWSKI: Again, Congresswoman, I recognize the privilege is not mine, but I've been asked by the White House to -- Congresswoman, I'd be happy to answer your question or you just can have a conversation by yourself. But if you would like to ask me a question, I'd be happy to answer.

LEE: No, I just want to continue, the reason is --

LEWANDOWSKI: Don't ask me a question if you don't want me to answer.

LEE: I reclaim my time. This is a House judiciary not a house party.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES, D-N.Y.: Are you the hit man, the bagman, the look out or all of the above?

LEWANDOWSKI: I think I'm the good-looking man, actually.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D-CALIF.: Are you ashamed of the words you wrote down?

LEWANDOWSKI: President Swalwell, I'm very happy of what I've written, but you're welcome to read it if you like.

HANNITY: That's pretty amazing.

Now, the so-called proceeding, nothing but a joke. Your impeachment fantasy, yes, to all you Democrats on the committee, it's over, it's never going to happen. And what you are doing is you are showing the American people who you really are.

The American people see this charade for what it is. But by all means -- my advice -- keep going. Don't give up. Keep giving this. All of your obsessive, compulsive rage, don't -- always give into the temptation.

It's Donald Trump impeachment, 24/7, because I'm for sure the president's campaign, they will thank you after 2020's November election.

All right. Joining us now with the very latest, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, the ranking member of the Intel Committee, and that would be Congressman Devin Nunes.

You know, Congressman, we have dealt with this. If they did care about law and order, if they cared about obstruction, they cared about Russian interference, maybe they would have looked at the dirty dossier. If they cared about obstruction, they could have looked at the subpoenaed emails, deleted and Bleach Bit. If they cared about spying based on Russian lies, they could have looked at that.

But none of that seems to impact them. Why?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Well, what's really going on, Sean, is that Jerry Nadler and many of the top Democrats, including ones on that -- other ones on that committee, they are being challenged by the left. So, the Squad is out fund-raising and recruiting candidates all over America that fit more of the socialist model.

So, that's what you're not seeing, that's not what you're not hearing. So, they are caught in this like fantasy land, where they don't know exactly what to do, or they are impeaching but not really impeaching. And they've got to do this to feed their base.

Now, I don't see how today was any better for them than the Mueller report, when it came out, and the Mueller hearing. I just don't see what they're gaining from this, politically.

HANNITY: You know, I don't know, but we've got a lot of steps now that are coming that I think will blow this all out into the water.

Sara, look, I guess everybody knows, there's nothing we have reported on the show that has been wrong.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: Right.

HANNITY: We were right about the dossier. We were right about the rigged investigation. We were right about spying on the Trump campaign.

We were right about Comey. We were right about Strzok, Page, McCabe, and all of the others, and we are right about the counterintel investigation being President Obama's.

The question is, what everyone is asking me is, we know you're right. We see the evidence. It's there. It's overwhelming.

When is something going to happen? Do we know the answer to that yet?

CARTER: I don't think we know definitively the answer to that yet, because the DOJ is -- remember, Sean, they are being very tight-lipped about this. This is an intense investigation, it's all encompassing.

We have John Durham -- and John Durham is looking at every single aspect of the very beginning -- the origination of the FBI probe into President Trump and Russia, which has now been debunked. And if anything, we know that Horowitz is ready. I mean, his report is ready. It's being overviewed by the DOJ, as well as the FBI, for any classified information.

And I think an important fact here is the information that's already been sent over to William Barr, to the attorney general, and a lot of that information, the FISA, as well as the other documents, Bruce Ohr, everything that Congressman Nunes has been requesting, may be declassified before the Horowitz report comes out. That way, it limits the classification of the report for the public. This is very important.

And one thing, I've spoken to a number of senators today, I've spoken to a number of people today. They've said let's take our time with this. Let's see what develops, not rush. Let's make sure this is done right so that the American people get the full truth.

In the end, Sean, this is going to be at the hands of Attorney General William Barr and John Durham. They are in charge. They are the ones that have oversight, and they are the only ones that can indict or move forward with any type of criminal prosecution, if any of these laws were violated, which we know they were.

HANNITY: And, Devin Nunes, you know this as well as anybody. Where do you see this now coming or going? And we keep hearing that the FISA report by the inspector general will be devastating. I would assume that he concludes that all four FISA applications and warrants were obtained illegally.

Do you see any different conclusion than that?

NUNES: No, I don't, Sean. But I think what -- where we are at right now are in evidence gathering. So, if you look at what came out with Comey a few weeks ago. That's more evidence that we didn't have before.

If you look at what's at the Horowitz report, I think what Sara just said is correct, the more that can be declassified, the better because we don't want to get the Horowitz report out and I don't know how many pages it's going to be but I imagine it's going to be very long. But we don't want to see it all blacked out. We want the American people to see everything. So, in order for that to happen, a lot of the documents that we have been requesting to be declassified have got to be classified now.

I would only add on with just one final point on all of this, and that is that Durham needs to gather all of the evidence and needs to make sure that whatever he takes to -- if he's actually going to do a prosecution of these dirty cops, he needs to have all the evidence. He needs to get it right, because we want to make sure that justice is definitely served in this case.

HANNITY: All right. Congressman, thank you. Sara, thank you.

NUNES: Thank you.

HANNITY: Now, we turn to breaking news tonight out of the Middle East. President Trump now reportedly weighing retaliatory action against Iran after its hostile regime carried out a devastating attack on some major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Well, that's impacting the lifeblood of every economy around the world, and the free flow of oil at market prices. Yes, that would impact many other country's economies.

We would do OK. We are finally energy independent after 75 years, and the number one producer of energy in the world. But if it's impacting the economies of people we do business with, it's impacting us.

Tonight, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- he is traveling to Saudi Arabia, as these pensions in the Middle East continue to rise. Meanwhile, Israel holds an incredibly important election today. The results, as we speak -- and my sources on the ground telling me, it is too close to call.

The prime minister, a Churchillian figure in our time, Bibi Netanyahu, well, his political future will hang in the balance. It will not be good if he is no longer on the world stage.

Here with more is the author of "Defending Israel: The Story of My Relationship with My Most Challenging Client," Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz.

"Fox & Friends" weekend host, Pete Hegseth. He's live in Israel. It is, what, a little after 4:00 a.m. this morning.

Pete, we'll start with you there. I see some votes been counted, but I'm told the final outcome is in doubt by everybody. And, like in the last election in April, it was very close at this hour, as well.

PETE HEGSETH, "Fox & Friends" WEEKEND CO-HOST: Yes, eyes glued to the television in Israel. Too close to call, because all of these initial counts are based on exit polling. The results will be certified today.

Now, one thing I'll say, it is close at the top of the polls. Bibi Netanyahu in the past has done better once votes are certified.

The media here, no friend of him, very similar to what President Trump faces in the United States. The media here are very anti-Bibi Netanyahu, very left-wing. And so, he's had to deal with the face of that, as well as other charges.

But ultimately, the United States has had no better friend than Bibi Netanyahu. He's even -- I've even seen campaign posters of President Trump and Bibi Netanyahu throughout Jerusalem. So, that -- this election is about him.

The security situation has been great under the last ten years for him. There is a lot of internal politics going on, but as it pertains to the United States, if Bibi Netanyahu were not able to form a government -- that is what happens next. Someone has to form a government. If Benny Gantz gets a few more votes, he might get that chance first.

So, again, this will unfold for weeks going forward. But if Bibi Netanyahu were not to be the prime minister, that would certainly change the landscape, especially as it pertains to Iran.

HANNITY: Let me go to my friend -- Professor Dershowitz, the prime minister is saying: Tonight, we will work for a Zionist government. We will block a coalition with terrorist-praising Arabs.

There are Arabs in Israel. They are citizens. They vote. They tend not to vote Likud or conservative. And for any left-wing government to be formed, they would need that coalition.

I don't see that unfolding, either. I mean, we now have gridlock, if you will, in Israel at the end of the day, and it's going to be hard for anybody to form a government.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: Look, Bibi Netanyahu has been in magician in the past. He has turned to defeat into victory. He may do that again.

The first election is over. That was between Netanyahu and Gantz. Now, the second election begins, and the two major characters are President Rivlin of Israel and Avigdor Liberman, who has 8 to 10 seats with his party. And he may be the kingmaker.

And he is trying to forge a national unity government, in which both Gantz and Netanyahu alternate as prime minister, and you get a government with not 61 seats, but 70 or 80 seats.

The problem is Gantz has said he won't sit down with Netanyahu in a government because Netanyahu is under investigation. So, he is putting the interests of the fake criminal justice system -- because Netanyahu didn't commit any crimes -- over the interest of the government. And I think would be far better if they were able to form a national unity government, if neither of the two groups can form their own government.

HANNITY: Professor, last thing.

But Liberman in his particular case, you know, it's not likely he would form a -- what the Arab coalition, either.

DERSHOWITZ: No, he won't form with the Arab coalition, no. I know Liberman -- I've known him for years. I've known Bibi since he was 22 years old. I know Gantz. I know all the players.

They are all Zionists. They all love America. None of them would allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. This election was not so much about issues as it was a referendum on Benjamin Netanyahu, much like 2020 election will be a referendum on Donald Trump.

There are parallels between what's going on in Israel, what's going on in the United States. I try to draw those parallels in my book "Defending Israel" because I know all the players and that's why I personalize the issue. But I'm waiting like everybody else to see whether Netanyahu as you say, a Churchillian figure, will continue to be on the world stage.

He's the only one who can call Putin, who can call China, who can call India, and anybody else, I think, will change the nature of Israel --

HANNITY: I've got to go off, professor. But the book is phenomenal.

DERSHOWITZ: Thank you.

HANNITY: We are watching the results. Thank you both.

And we're going to keep you posted as the results come in, and as warranted, and Iran has details become available.

First, we do have brand-new details surrounding the shameful conduct over at "The New York Times," the so-called paper of record. Now, when the paper thought it would be a good idea to revive the unverified, uncorroborated sexual assault accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. Over the weekend, two "Times" reporters publishing a single source story from a third party who claimed he witnessed Kavanaugh commit a sexual assault at Yale, in college.

What was not reported by "The New York Times" in that initial article was the alleged victim doesn't know a single thing about the alleged incident, and refused to be interviewed by "The Times," wanting no part of their fake news Trump rage.

So, why didn't "The Times" initially report this incredibly important fact? According to the authors of the article at "The New York Times", the editors -- they're to blame.

KATE KELLY, REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: During the editing process, there was an oversight. And this key detail about the fact that the woman herself had told friends she doesn't remember it, and she has not wanted to talk about it, got cut.

ROBIN POGREBIN, REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I think actually the way it happened was the editors being concerned about naming her, because "The Times" has a tradition of not naming victims, and really have to deliberate whether or not to do that. In that sentence, to have her name, it also had that she did not remember it.

They took out the whole sentence and in removing her name in order to kind of protect her and make sure we weren't sort of sending people to her door, we also took out the fact that she didn't remember it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you read it right before it went to print?

POGREBIN: You know, I -- we thought we had, yes. As soon as we realized this, we corrected it.

HANNITY: Now, what we see here is not just bias by omission, it's an effort wide company effort to smear Justice Kavanaugh after they, the rest of the media mob lied, smeared, slandered, besmirched, involved in character assassination against the president, of course, anyone close to the president.

Don't hold your breath waiting for an apology or correction.

It's never been more obvious, "The New York Times" is not a newspaper. It's a propaganda arm of the Democratic socialist state party and literally fake lying news. All of those involved in the sleazy con job, they're not journalists. Journalists and journalism died in '07.

We have been right for two and a half, three years, and they've been wrong. They are dishonest Democratic operatives that are working in an echo chamber known as the media mob, and I called them a mob for a reason. And that's why these disgusting smears were repeated over and over again by nearly every other mainstream media outlets.

Look at "NewsBusters". They reported the news network, they spent 30 minutes reporting promoting "The Times'" B.S. reporting. I wonder if they spent 30 minutes correcting it.

Meanwhile, fake news CNN, conspiracy television MSDNC, oh, they dedicated a whopping 233 minutes of coverage. Are they going to spend 233 minutes of coverage now correcting the record and their mistake?

This has been the M.O. now for the last three years -- lie, conspiracy theories, fake news, a hoax, one outlet reports it and everybody else repeats it as gospel. Slander, libel, character association.

This is what they do. This is who they are. And in the media mob's hysteria over a single-source, uncorroborated, third-party allegation about an assault, with no victim, well, the mob somehow neglected to report an actual bombshell development.

It does turn out it would be corroborating witness for Christine Blasey Ford, the professor is not backing up her claims. Why isn't that big news? Despite, by the way, enormous pressure to do so. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

So, she initiated a second conversation with the FBI, and reported all of this to them, along with the fact that she had felt pressured to change her story by friends of Christine Blasey Ford and hers from high school.

HANNITY: As the president once said, truth is a force of nature. No, Ben Franklin once said, sting in any rebuke is the truth.

Despite all the bad reporting, all the lies, misinformation, propaganda, all the bias, they're not going to stop you, we the American people from getting to the truth.

Here now is Judicial Watch president, Tom Fitton, and media reporter for "The Hill," radio talk show host, WOR in New York, Joe Concha.

Joe, on the media side of this, they don't want the truth. This is now -- they've gotten away with three years of lying and just letting it go, moving onto the next group of lies.

So why would they change?

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER FOR THE HILL: Yes, I'm surprised after two and a half years of the Mueller investigation and Russia collusion and everything that went into that reporting, which was just, really, when you look back at it now, reckless speculation, using flimsy sources, one source, nefarious sources that were surprised but what we are seeing here from "The New York Times" here.

And the question now is, Sean, why hasn't anyone of importance at "The New York Times" made any verbal statements over one of the biggest editorial debacles this publication has seen, perhaps since the Jayson Blair fiasco? Because "The Times" always preaches about speaking truth to power, speaks about transparency from the leaders and the people of cover. They need to be transparent here in terms of how this story got to print in the first place.

And right now, they are just trying to play a game of hiding and waiting for it to blow over, and that cannot --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It's sort of like --

CONCHA: Somebody has to come out and say what happened.

HANNITY: I think it's very similar to like fake news CNN and one of the -- Humpty Dumpty, you know the guy, the stenographer, if you will, for Jeff Zucker.

But, oh, a guy says, Donald Trump has killed a million more than Hitler and Stalin -- and Mao and Stalin. Oh, I couldn't hear my IFB.

Let me turn to Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton.

You have now sued for documents of deleted emails of Bruce and Nellie Ohr. What can you tell us about what you suspect is in there, Tom Fitton?

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Nellie Ohr writes Bruce Ohr an email that we uncovered, saying, I deleted them. And there are emails about Russia, and we want to know what's going on there. Was there an obstruction issue, related to the deletion of emails by Nellie Ohr, who, of course, worked for Fusion GPS and Hillary Clinton, and essentially had a virtual desk at the Justice Department, given the fact that she was laundering and had her hands all over in their Russia investigation over at the Justice Department and the FBI?

And we have this evidence in plain sight of someone deleting information related, potentially, to Russia. So, we're not seeing any indication anyone else is interested in this. So, of course, we asked for the documents.

And per usual, we are getting the hand to the face from the deep state, so we have to sue again, Sean. It's just -- it's frustrating that, A, we're the ones doing it, and B, we're fighting Trump's own administration that has been mis-run by certain officials over there, in terms of just being refusing to be transparent and protecting the agencies.

HANNITY: All right, thank you both. Great work, as always, both of you.

And when we come back, Senator Lindsey Graham -- he will weigh in on "The New York Times" Kavanaugh smear.

Also, the latest on when we might expect the inspector general report on FISA abuse.

And the Trump campaign -- oh, this ad is gold. They just released a brutal ad about sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe 30330. And we've got it. I think you'll like it, straight ahead.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: This not a job interview.

BRETT KAVANAUGH, THEN-SUPREME COURT JUSTICE NOMINEE: Yes.

GRAHAM: This is hell. This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward because of this crap.

To my Republican colleagues, if you vote "no," you are legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.

You want this seat? I hope you never get it. I hope you're on the Supreme Court. That's exactly where you should be. And I hope that the American people will see through this charade.

HANNITY: Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina, one of the most powerful moments of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings last year.

Well, the left is still not done smearing Justice Kavanaugh. He joins us now. He is the Senate Judiciary chairman.

That was -- listen, I've known you a long time. I think that was your finest moment.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: And you had a lot of good moments over your career.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: But you now see it doesn't stop.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: And even Dick Durbin said this idea of impeaching this -- what is your reaction to "The Times"? Because it's no different than what happened that day than you spoke up.

GRAHAM: Well, when you think you have hit bottom, you really haven't when it comes to Trump. It's not really news if "The New York Times" did a sloppy job reporting about Trump and Kavanaugh because they're so biased. But what is news to me is that two United States senators running for president have called for Kavanaugh's impeachment based on an article of "The New York Times" that's bogus.

And a member of the House has introduced impeachment resolution of Judge Kavanaugh based on and erroneous, scurrilous "New York Times" story.

So, here's what I want you to know. Any impeachment of Judge Kavanaugh based on "The New York Times" story is dead on arrival in the Senate. Any impeachment of President Trump based on the Mueller report is dead on arrival in the United States Senate.

HANNITY: Well, let me ask you this is now dovetails into their issues. Journalism is dead. I expect this now "The New York Times." they have no credibility. It's not even worth the paper that is printed on this point. And actually the irony is they need Donald Trump more than he needs them which is interesting.

But, I get a little antsy waiting for this Inspector General report, Senator. I'm getting a little antsy whether or not they're going to conclude what I know to be true. And that is, that those four FISA application warrants were full of lies that they were warned about. Russian lies that Hillary paid for it.

The bulk of information a famous memo was put out has her name on it. And what I'm concerned about, I want to hear in no uncertain terms, those warrants were illegally obtained. Do you think I'm likely to hear that?

GRAHAM: You know, I really don't know. Horowitz did a good job I think when it came to the Clinton email investigation he is not a prosecutor. He doesn't have the ability to subpoena and interview witnesses outside of the DOJ or the FBI. But here is what I do believe. I do believe the warrant process was abused.

Not only do I hope he will tell us that it was off of the rails, I hope the FISA court will take the report seriously. I'm looking for the FISA court to clean this mess up. If the court doesn't take corrective action, why should we trust the court in the future?

I'm looking for a Durham to hold these people accountable if they did in fact take the law in their own hands. I'm not looking to prosecute somebody because I don't like them I want to make sure this never happens again.

HANNITY: I'm worried here - never use your lawyer's brain here. If you are warned ahead of time that the dossier is Hillary, she paid for it that the guy that altered it aids Trump and you are also warned that it's not verified not once but on probably at least four and I have a source telling me five or six times they were warned, that is premeditated.

Then, if you didn't take the time to verify, so now we know it's unverifiable. Then the FBI when they finally got around to verifying it after some of the warrants were already issued, they determined it was not the truth. None of this was true. So that means a premeditated fraud on a court for the purpose of spying on an individual denying the individual rights, Carter Page, but then it is an open door to all things Trump campaign transition and presidency. Now, you are the lawyer. What I just describe sound like crimes to you?

GRAHAM: Well, it sounds horrible. If we legitimize this, then God help us all. If we legitimize the fact, the Department of Justice--

HANNITY: That's not the question I'm not trying to be a pain in the neck, but if I commit and go to court and I lie, and I was told ahead of time, what you are telling the court is a lie. Is that a crime?

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: Yes, it's clearly a crime to get false information to the court. I'm not a prosecutor; Horowitz is not a prosecutor we're going to leave that up to Durham. Here is what I want you to know every American should be concerned about the fact that Department of Justice and the FBI knew that the source of the document had a bias and they did nothing to ensure the document was reliable it's not reliable to this day.

And if the court does not clear this up and take corrective action, then why do you expect people in the future to be deterred? If somebody doesn't go to jail, and if the court doesn't hold those who lied to the court accountable, then we will have missed a great opportunity to restore the rule of law.

HANNITY: Well, though, I will tell you, I think a step further, we might shred the constitution. Because that means--

GRAHAM: It will be a bad day for America to let this crowd go.

HANNITY: Last question legal question. If you're committee subpoena my emails and I decide I'm going to delete half of them, and then I bring in some computer experts to tell me how to clean my hard drive, wipe it, bleaching it out. And then I have an aide of mine bust up my phones, my blackberries and remove this SIM cards, would you think I'm committing obstruction of justice of the committee and their investigation?

And number two do you think I would not be charged in that case because I kind of believe I would but I'm not a lawyer?

GRAHAM: Well, the first thing if you're at home, don't try this because it will not work out well for you.

HANNITY: It's not going to work out well.

GRAHAM: So the bottom line is, if there is no consequences to take a hammer to a device being asked by Congress and bleaching out information Congress wants, then what is the down side of the line the Congress and obstructing justice when it comes to Congress? This has a very big deal. I have a lot of faith in Horowitz, I have a lot of faith in Durham and a lot of faith Barr and I sure as I'll have a lot of faith in me.

HANNITY: I don't have a lot faith - you guys work fast. I work 16-17 hours a day. Where is the stupid report at this time? I'm getting a little impatient here.

GRAHAM: I'm not worried about when it comes out but I'm worried what is in it when it does.

HANNITY: All right, I know you will do the right thing. Senator, thank you. When we come back the Trump campaign a blistering campaign ad sleepy, creepy, crazy, Uncle Joe, 30330. We've got it, Reince Priebus, Charlie Hurt, and much more a lot of breaking news tonight on “Hannity.”

HANNITY: Right, the Trump campaign has put out a brand-new campaign ad addressing the ongoing speculation that sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe 30330 is not up for the job as President. We will let tell you your own eyes tell you what the truth of that question is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think Biden looked unsteady at many points.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Play the radio, make sure the television, excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is not the most polished speaker anymore.

BIDEN: The President think, my friend thanks--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Watching his long-winding answers that don't really make sense in recent debates has also raised the question is to whether it's gotten worse and whether he is up for this.

BIDEN: The fact is that, the bills that the President that excuse me the future President.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is a lot of people who are concerned about Joe Biden's ability to carry the ball all the way across the end line without fumbling.

HANNITY: Right, here with reaction the author of the book "Still Winning" a best seller, Fox News Contributor Charlie Hurt and Michael Best, Law President Former White House Chief of Staff and Former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus is with us. Before we get to anything, we all like Sean Spicer.

Charlie do you like Sean? Sean has got a great sense of humor, self deprecating. Sean was on "dancing with the stars," last night. He is not a great dancer he needs to score very well. Here is the thing, Reince, you were there and you let him wear that. I blame you as much as him. Why did you not rip that off of him and take that away from him? What the hell was that?

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don't think, he pitched - I went downstairs to my daughter's play room to try to find a lime green or pink bow to wear tonight for you, but I couldn't find it. But we had a great time, Sean did a great job.

HANNITY: If you were a real friend, you would have ripped that off of him. You're not a real friend. No friend would let a friend do that.

PRIEBUS: I would keep all the clothes I could on Sean, for sure.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: All right.

PRIEBUS: That was a fun night, Sean. And I thought that Spicer did - I thought he did a good job given the fact that he's pretty's death and so the fact that he was out there having a good time. On this show, he's a fun guy.

HANNITY: All right, let's go on to the ad. I think it makes a very solid point. I honestly come at this point, I think Elizabeth Warren is right there with them and seems to be the one emerging, you know if the establishment does not get enough votes for Joe 330330, Reince?

PRIEBUS: Well, first of all, I think it's important to note that if you are on the campaign team, Chris Kristy and I were the main debate coaches for President Trump. If we asked the President we need to nail these two or three things tonight. We need to remember this text message number. We need you to remember the cost of your own health care plan.

President Trump would have nailed it. So if I'm in his campaign it's not even so much the gaffes they are big problem. It's going to be a running joke and the Dems are going to bring out the brass knuckles starting in November.

If you are on the Biden campaign, it is the inability of Joe Biden that he has explaining and defending his own plans and his own record as a Senator and a Vice President. That is the biggest problem. Guess what? Joe Biden is not getting better with age. He's not going to become less gaffe prone as we move forward.

He is incapable of delivering and defending his own messaging. That is the problem the campaign. If I said to President Trump I need you to remember this five digit text number at this debate, no questions, he would do it. That is the problem that Joe Biden has.

HANNITY: All right, Charlie, I'm looking at it and I don't know what to think at this particular point. Sarah Biden has got a shot was easy establishment guy but even he's run to the hard left supporting the New Green Deal, everything in between. I have no idea. I don't want to see his health records. I can look at the guy and he has aged 20 years since he left office. He doesn't look good to me?

CHARLES HURT, "STILL WINNING" AUTHOR: I don't know what his thinking or his team is thinking by having him reach far to the left for some of these things, when the winning lane for the Democrat would be that sort of "Moderate Lane" which I don't think any longer applies to Joe Biden.

But the truth of the matter is the guy has been around this place for five decades. He's been running for President for at least over the past three decades. And he is really bad at it. And as Reince says he's not very good at defending what his message is and what his sort of political view of the world is.

He can't explain any of that stuff. The other thing I think is a worth pointing now, even though he is sort of propped up as this great experienced old hand in Washington, you know, what was Barack Obama doing putting this guy as his replacement? If something bad happen to President Obama? And I think that calls into question judgment.

HANNITY: All right, guys good to see you. Now, Charlie agrees with me just a quick recap. Friends don't let friends Reince wear, and we will put it back up on the screen because Charlie, you agree with me. You would never allow a friend to wear what Sean Spicer was wearing on "dancing with the stars last night, right?

Charlie? Hello? I think I lost him. Thank you both. Liberal lunacy striking again in New York City, you are not going to believe, you will not believe what they want to now ban from school lunches. Geraldo, Dan Bongino, straight-ahead.

HANNITY: All right, New York City, once again coming to liberal lunacy amid soaring homelessness rates and exodus of residence each and every month, widespread mistreatment of the police. Yes, the City of New York they're prioritizing. They've honed in on the big issue facing the city, a ban of chocolate milk in New York City schools.

Part of the Department of Education is now allowing over 1 million students to be away from schools to participate also in a climate protest on Friday. Here with reaction, Fox News Correspondent At-Large, Geraldo Rivera, Former Secret Service Agent and Fox Contributor Dan Bongino.

Geraldo we got to start with you, now we had comrade De Blasio on the show and it was nice to come and I said because he once tweeted out, meatless Mondays, public schools. And I'm like, no kid wants meatless Mondays. He says I know it is a hit because the kids love it and Sean Hannity hates it. Then I said well put my menu Monday McDonald's, Taco Tuesday, We'll have Wednesdays, We'll have thirsty Friday.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: No kid wants his menu; no normal kid wants his menu. Now, they can offer it, but let kids decide, no?

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT AT-LARGE: Well I love chocolate milk - you talk about it right now, but the serious aspect is that childhood obesity is a real problem and it is an epidemic. And improved school lunches--

HANNITY: Hang on; your microphone is giving us a heart ache. Dan Bongino.

DSAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, listen I don't know where Geraldo was going to go with that but whether chocolate milk is good or bad, chocolate milk is not that bad for me. I'm not a nutritionist scientist here Sean, but all of the problems in this country the Opioid crisis, street chaos in some of our inner cities, some family struggling through the manufacturing being hollowed out.

I'm pretty sure that chocolate milk crisis is like 1,000 on a list of 1,000 problems. This is the greatest irony. Not only is it a forest fire and a plague on our country that is single-handedly destroying the inner city, Sean. It is wholly unbelievably, unself-aware of its own destructive capacity. It doesn't even - the liberals don't even see they destroying the place so what did they do? They move on to start focusing on chocolate milk of all things, ridiculous.

HANNITY: Yes, well is that but do we really need the government telling us, Nanny State Bloomberg that we can't buy a big gulp? I don't even like a big gulp I couldn't drink a big gulp. I actually stay in shape. You stay in shape, we work out and I advice people, staying in shape, but, when I want a piece of Pizza and I want McDonald's or Wendy's, I love it.

I'm not going to say I like it; I love McDonald's quarter pounder with cheese. I love Wendy's quarter pounder with cheese and I love their French Fries. I love it all.

BONGINO: Well, I'm a five guy's guy personally but I like that too--

RIVERA: Ironically Sean, this is not a joke, I'm not making this up. I remember reading about five or six years ago one of the studies that show after your workouts, one of the best things you could drink is chocolate milk. So the bottom line here is you are right. Big boy rules but just government just leave us alone.

Remember Ronald Reagan right, I'm from the government I'm here to help the worse words you can possibly here. Just get out of our lives these people don't know what thing about us. Let us drink our chocolate milk.

HANNITY: I mean, not the even the - I mean, for example, this is a jewel advertising on a radio show. I like jewel. But some people putting cannabis oils in it doesn't mean the rest of us should not have it and that's what vast majority of cases. And Geraldo's bad microphone so please be patient with us.

Geraldo, what's wrong, what did you do to the equipment? You don't want Dan to be you up on this? What is going on? Do we not have Geraldo?

BONGINO: Hello? Hello?

HANNITY: Talk to us Geraldo. Geraldo, talk.

BONGINO: I think the demonstration that they are allowing these kids if you can hear me, the public school system where I started, PS-19 Waynesburg, Brooklyn, they are allowing all these children to protest climate change. They are giving them a free pass a day off from school.

I love student activism. I think it's a great idea. The problem is you are promoting one particular point of view which happens to be the point of the view of the Mayor De Blasio that climate change, you know is the most urgent issue.

HANNITY: You should mind and that is why he is not going to - all of these Democrats are out of their mind. Geraldo, we're going to get you a new microphone. Dan, thank you. When we come back, brutal beating robberies caught on tape, we've got that next.

HANNITY: Very disturbing news out of Minneapolis. A string of senseless beatings, robberies all caught on tape. Trace Gallagher is live tonight on West Coast Newsroom with the latest on this. This is brutal.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Yes, these mob style robberies are gruesome Sean. They show large groups of what appear to be blackmails surrounding white males and beating them unconscious. Police say the mobs are specifically targeting vulnerable victims for things like cell phones.

One victim said he thought they would only punch him a few times, until they knocked him out. And as you watch this video obtained by Fox News Correspondent Matt Finn, keep in mind these don't qualify as hate crimes because instead of targeting people for race or class, they're targeting the physically impaired or compromised.

Minneapolis is in the midst of a crippling storage of police officers. The police chief wants to add 400 officers but some City Council Members don't want to add any. And consider this, over the past year, the police department was unable to respond to nearly 7,000 priority one calls. Things like stabbings, shots fired, sexual assault, and they also couldn't respond to seven priority zero calls the highest level, like a baby not breathing, or a police officer down.

So far, 20 young people have been arrested in these mob style beatings. Sean.

HANNITY: It's soulless, what you see on that tape. It's like something very wrong. We better arrest every one of them. Hold them accountable. Thanks, Trace. That is all the time we have. We'll never be the media mob. Let not your heart be troubled because Laura Ingraham is standing by. Laura?

