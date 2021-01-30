Gov. Cuomo callously dismisses COVID report: 'Who cares'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five" January 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along

with Juan Williams, Katie Pavlich, Greg Gutfeld, and Gillian Turner. It's

five o'clock in New York City. And this is The Five.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo showing little remorse, taking zero

responsibility and saying who cares? The governor answering questions for

the first time after his incompetence, got called out by his state's own

Democratic A.G. The A.G. releasing a damning report, showing that New York

underreported nursing home deaths by as much is up to 50 percent.



This is a massive failure that caused 12,000 people their lives. So, Cuomo

is obviously sorry about it, right? Not a chance.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Where this start is, frankly, a political attack

from prior federal administration HHS. Everyone did the best they could.

The State Department of Health followed federal guidelines. So, if you

think there was a mistake, then go talk to the federal government. It's not

about pointing finger. It's a blame. It's that this became a political

football, but who cares? Thirty-three, 28 died in a hospital, died in a

nursing home. They died! Why COVID? Why did God do this? I don't know.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And the media is doing their best to protect and cover up for

Cuomo by giving this few nursing home scandal very little airtime. Look at

this chart right here. The major networks barely touched the story

yesterday. Not surprising though because for months they sucked up to this

guy and told Americans he handled the pandemic better than anybody. Here is

just the small sample of the praise they heap on him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: Even lifelong Republicans tell me they look at

Cuomo, and they're are like, God, there is a leader.



UNKNOWN: I heard though that you had a crush on her boyfriend, Andrew

Cuomo.



UNKNOWN: Dude, everyone does, right? He is fantastic.



UNKNOWN: I'm so turned on by him. I'm so turned on by the leadership.



UNKNOWN: And you exposed a lot of your own vulnerabilities.



UNKNOWN: The very buzz about topic about you is your love life.



UNKNOWN: You have been commended for your clear and your calm leadership.



UNKNOWN: We are grateful that across the country, there are responsible

leaders who are stepping up. One of them provided clear direction and

memorable power points, New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Greg, the media has got such a crush on the guy, and they find out

he is a murderer. Not a good look.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, here's the thing. All -- why was there

so much praise? It was done not for Cuomo. It was done for Trump. This was

a very childish and emotional response based on their loathing of Donald

Trump. So, it's like Donald Trump, he's not a leader, but this guy is a

leader. He is a great leader. We hate you, Donald Trump, but we love him.



So now that Donald Trump is gone, Cuomo and other incompetents like him,

they don't have the cover, though still be covered by the media, but they

can't be as bad as they used to be because there's nobody to compare them

to.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Finally, though, CNN admits that the hype - it was in the headline

- the hype over Cuomo's role in the pandemic, it was hype, but they don't

actually say where the hype came from -- which would be CNN -- obviously,

they think like it miraculously appeared. They said that his role in the

pandemic was less than stellar, which is like saying the Hindenburg's final

flight was less than stellar.



It's also really, really, really hard to listen to Cuomo because of the way

he talks. Just now it's as though you are stupid, and you've got to talk

really slow like you're some dumb weather lady that seems to be his default

position about everybody.



And I love how he says look to the federal government, but I don't want to

point any fingers. who signed the order, Cuomo? I think it's you. His

callous -- his callousness is so callous it has calluses.



WATTERS: That's a good point though. Because when the Democrats don't have

a foil --



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: -- they look more and more like fools. Juan, let me you an analogy

here. Let's say Bush during the Iraq war he moved the body count over from

Iraq over to Saudi Arabia to hide the death toll in the war zone. That's a

pretty nasty thing to do. This is exactly what Cuomo did. He played around

with the body count and shifted it to hide the blame for his deadly policy.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Wow. I don't think that's right, but I must

say I agree with you that Cuomo made mistakes and a tragic mistake --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: It's so right, Juan, your head is going to spin.



WILLIAMS: OK. Thank you. Thank you. Let me just spin around for a second,

see if I can get it on right. I will say that Cuomo made tragic mistakes, I

say, you know, obviously if you lose a loved one. But Jesse, unlike your

analogy, there was never any question about the total numbers. This was all

about whether someone got sick in a nursing home, died in the nursing home,

or died in the hospital.



So, look, he made a mistake, he was trying to keep the capacity in the

hospitals by telling people to go back to nursing homes. I think it was an

error, and it's very clear, and he is being scolded by it for it on the

front page of American newspapers as I read them this morning. So, I don't

know how the media is not holding him responsible.



WATTERS: Yes.



WILLIAMS: I will say that I think it's also clear, and this is may be, you

know, to his credit, that he was trying to deal with a very difficult

situation in New York, which was hit right at the start of this coronavirus

crisis, this pandemic. He was dealing with a crisis and trying to make the

best of it at a time when there was no national leadership.



Greg just said a minute ago, everyone wants to compare him to Trump. I

think Cuomo looks good because right from the start people were comparing

him to Trump. And Trump was just not on the game.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: And Trump was --



WILLIAMS: Trump was -- Trump was saying it's going to disappear magically.

Remember that? It's going to be gone by Easter.



GUTFELD: You're rewriting history.



WILLIAMS: Not to mention drinks are crazy things.



(CROSSTALK)



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: He never said that.



GUTFELD: He never said that either. He never said drinking crazy things.



WILLIAMS: Yes, he never said it would be gone by Easter.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: You're making it by --



WATTERS: A lot of the old fight.



GUTFELD: You people hoax.



WILLIAMS: No. You go, how about hydroxychloroquine or whatever.



WATTERS: All right, Juan.



WILLIAMS: You want to go. That's no hoax.



WATTERS: It's hydroxychloroquine, Juan.



WILLIAMS: There's no way --



WATTERS: All right. Let's move it along.



WILLIAMS: There is no way to rewrite Trump's failure. No. There is now way

to rewrite Trump's failure.



WATTERS: Again, Juan --



WILLIAMS: That history is very real, and you can't beat up Cuomo over that.



WATTERS: Juan, again, this is also a deflection. OK, Juan.



WILLIAMS: If there was -- there's no deflection. There should be a mea

culpa.



WATTERS: This is a deflection.



WILLIAMS: The mea culpa should come from Trump.



WATTERS: Let's get Katie please.



GUTFELD: Trump killed those people.



WATTERS: Again, Trump is not there anymore.



PAVLICH: OK.



WATTERS: We're talking about Andrew Cuomo, Katie.



PAVLICH: I think if Andrew Cuomo is going to blame anybody, maybe he can

like give China a little bit of the blame here, the Chinese Communist

Party, but you know, he's like blaming President Trump. I don't know why

Cuomo again would have thanked President Trump if he was really the one who

was the problem here.



And I want to look forward. I mean, you've had -- you have a number of

criminal charges that have been brought in places like Massachusetts

against nursing home leaders for a situation that occurred with

coronavirus. You have a grand jury investigating nursing homes in New

Jersey.



And today, you have people like Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

from New York saying there need to be subpoenas of Andrew Cuomo, all of his

staff members, lobbyists, who they were talking to because we need to get

to the bottom of this and find out if there is any kind of criminal

liability for this.



And Andrew Cuomo, given the series of facts here and his statements and his

flippant attitude about people dying and who cares where they died, you

know, I think people are going to want some answers. And when you have your

own attorney general who is also a Democrat, not a Republican, nailing you

for cooking up the numbers or ignoring the numbers or reclassifying them,

you know, Elise Stefanik says this is not just about a nursing home scandal

anymore, this is about corruption.



And so, and then one more thing. The White House will not comment on this.

You know, they were asked about this today by Kristin Fisher. And Andrew

Cuomo was almost Joe Biden's attorney general. So, this idea that they are

now not commenting on this massive scandal and the media covering it up

when COVID has been like the biggest story for them for the last year,

really there are a lot of questions moving forward, but the criminal

liability part I think is something to watch.



WATTERS: Yes. Gillian, we are trying to be fair to Cuomo. He did get dealt

a tough hand, as Juan said. I guess he did the best he could. Juan said it

was a mistake and that was the right thing to say. But, Cuomo, if you

listen to him, he didn't even admit it was a mistake. He said well, if you

think it was a mistake, you know, talk to the Trump administration. He

won't even admit that he made a mistake, and that's why people are

hammering him.



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS HOST: I watch the whole press conference today. My

takeaway was that he went on defense, which as you say, Jesse, is really

the only thing he could do. But what I took from it was that today Cuomo

was trying to make the case that everything that has happened in New York

is essentially like an act of God.



He said the reason people in nursing homes are dying at faster rates than

the rest of Americans is because they are older, and they have

comorbidities. And then he went on to say this is really all just a big

tragedy. That's a way of throwing up your hands and saying look, it was an

act of God. What could we have done? We did the best we could.



And to answer Greg's question really quickly though, about why the media

fell so hard for the governor. I think the answer is that, they started

covering his press conferences back during the height of the pandemic, and

completely stopped covering his actual policies that he was implementing at

the time. It's a real blind spot with the media and politicians right now

in this country.



They start watching their mouths, what they are saying, and they stop

watching what they are doing. It's something that we saw with President

Trump. If somebody says things that are outlandish, no one cares about your

policies. They want to talk about your tweets and what you said at the

press conference. It's the same thing sort of, in reverse with Cuomo.



GUTFELD: Right.



TURNER: They were enamored by how authoritative he sounded, and how

compassionate, and then the buck stopped there. There was nothing more.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's the words versus deeds.



TURNER: Yes.



GUTFELD: In reverse.



WATTERS: There you go.



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: I just wonder why --



WATTERS: Greg, I don't believe --



WILLIAMS: I think --



WATTERS: OK. Go ahead, Juan.



WILLIAMS: I just think it's incredible that, in fact, we, the United States

leads the world in COVID deaths. I mean, that's on Trump. That's not on

Cuomo.



PAVLICH: And that's the real tragedy.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: That's not Trump.



PAVLICH: That's the real tragedy.



WATTERS: it's on Trump.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: All the stuff is on Trump.



WATTERS: I think Juan is getting paid by China under the table.



GUTFELD: Perfect analysis. How is that not incendiary language? That sounds

extremist to me. All of this death is on Trump.



WATTERS: Now I would -- Juan is not a fan of democracy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: That's obviously the answer.



TURNER: That's not nice.



WATTERS: I have a line -- I'm kidding. I have a line that I want to use,

and here it is. I don't believe the line but I'm going to say it because

it's such a good line. The only time Democrats believe in God is when they

can blame him.



GUTFELD: Nice.



WATTERS: It's a killer line. I don't believe the line, but I had to say it

because it's so good. And I will leave you with that.



Coming up next, the GameStop chaos continues after Wall Street titans

crackdown on amateur traders. It was becoming a major political flash point

in America.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: The GameStop trading controversy becoming much bigger than just

the story about the stock market. There is bipartisan backlash against only

trading apps like Robinhood after amateur investors were blocked for making

trades on stocks like GameStop. Well, hedge funds losing billions after

shorting those stocks were trying to profit if the prices fall. Rush

Limbaugh saying the situation looks a lot like our political landscape.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO HOST: Folks, it's not just political now. The elites

are bent out of shape that a bunch of average, ordinary users have figured

out how to make themselves billionaires. Whatever you think is going on in

politics, the Washington establishment, the deep state, what have you, it's

the same thing in finance. There are those who are allowed to make a lot of

money, and those of you who aren't.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: And Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wants people to go to

prison.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVE PORTNOY, PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER, BARSTOOL SPORTS FUND: The name of the

company is Robinhood, supposed to steal from the rich and give to the poor.

They did the opposite. And we found out they are selling information to the

hedge funds. These guys are the biggest frauds of all time. And again, I

keep saying it that it's criminal and they belong in jail once we figure

out what actually happened and why they did what they did. It wasn't to

protect their clients. Get out of here. How stupid do they think we are?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAVLICH: All right, Jesse, I know that you've done a lot of research on

this, and you are going to provide us with wisdom about what is going on,

what happened, and what's going to happen next.



WATTERS: Well, you assume I've done a lot of research on this, Katie. I

don't know where you got that idea. I mean, it's kind of simple. It would

be like --



(CROSSTALK)



PAVLICH: just pretend.



WATTERS: It would be like LeBron James getting blown out by the worst team

in the NBA, and the NBA just stops the game and let LeBron to shoot free

throws until he is ahead. You can't do that. Basically, Wall Street just

rigged the stock market in broad daylight.



Where is Joe Biden? Where is Joe Biden? I though this guy was from

Scranton. He's running against Park Avenue. Well, Park Avenue just cheated

in front of everybody, and what's he doing, whistling dixie? He's writing

an E.O. about what we can't say about an illegal immigrant? You have to

call them undocumented? Flying around on Marine One?



I mean, where is the SEC commissioner, Allison Lee? I'd like a subpoena on

Robinhood right now and find out who these hedge funds were that told these

guys to choke the trades off. You can't bail out hedge funds because the

retail investors are winning. That's impossible. That's not how the system

is. It's securities fraud. And they are so arrogant about it, they did it

so everybody could see, and they don't even care because Joe is not going

to do anything about it.



PAVLICH: Yes. So, Gillian, I mean, the White House has been asked about

this multiple times. There are now questions about whether the new treasury

secretary should be recusing herself with not advising the president on

this due to her financial ties. I mean, do they have an obligation to

comment on this given her situation?



TURNER: Definitely. They punted the question today, it's kind of like they

can get one day may be, two of a past. But this issue is not going

anywhere. They are going to have to come up with some talking points pretty

quickly.



I want to just point out, though. This is no longer a story that's just

Wall Street versus main street. It's really about Wall Street and big tech

against main street, against the little guy. What happened yesterday was

incredible. Big tech inserted themselves into this situation and

essentially sided with the hedge funders.



Reddit and Facebook shut down the chat rooms that were hosting the

thousands or millions of investors that were making this GameStop play. So,

it's really another prime example of big tech coming in and changing the

rules in the middle of the game, like Jesse said moving the goalpost in

real time.



I mean, these forces crushing, crushing the economic prospects of the vast

majority of Americans are becoming overpowering.



PAVLICH: So, Greg, you know who else is now siding with the hedge funds is

Senator Elizabeth Warren. She wrote this letter today and she wants to make

sure that the GameStop folks and the Reddit investors can't do this again.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PAVLICH: They don't have a chance.



GUTFELD: And also, she wants to look at this to see whether any laws were

broken by these outsider investors. Look, this is a great story. You can

already kind of see the movie being planned. You've got Seth Rogen playing

the Reddit dude comes up with this idea, you got Will Arnett, you know,

playing the eagle greedy hedge funder.



TURNER: Yes.



GUTFELD: You have Glenn Close as Janet Yellen, you got Meryl Streep as Elon

Musk. It's going to be a great story if it turns out, if it turns out to be

true. Because right now, from what I understand, there are nine investors

that made $60 billion off of this. And some of the investors are from

Fidelity and BlackRock, so it's not just the little guy that's involved

here. There's some other -- there's a little murkiness going on there.



But I think it's a great story for two reasons. One, it reminds everybody

how screwy this idea of short selling is, that you can be able to sell

something --



PAVLICH: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- that you didn't buy seems deliberately immoral. And we don't do

it with anything else in life. And it also shows kind of as Tucker said

last night, a realignment in the way we look at things. We are shuffling

the deck left and right so that you have liberals like Liz Warren defending

Wall Street, and then you got righties like Jesse Watters saying embracing

the attack on these greedy hedge funders.



So, it's great to see all these bed fellows where you have Jesse Watters

and Glenn Greenwald, you know, agreeing with each other, and Liz Warren and

some, you know, hedge funder which, you know, in the same bed --

metaphorically. So, I like that as a story.



TURNER: Also, AOC and Ted Cruz agree.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Who would play me in the movie?



GUTFELD: Yes. Ted Cruz and AOC.



PAVLICH: Yes, that's true.



GUTFELD: You know, Steve Guttenberg would play you, Jesse.



PAVLICH: So, Juan, if AOC and Ted Cruz can agree --



WATTERS: Thank you.



PAVLICH: -- can you agree with Jesse today? This is the big question.



WILLIAMS: No, actually, this is a rare moment where I agree with ted Cruz

because I'm a capitalist and I think that, you know what, the big boys are

playing the game, and they got beat at their game. So that's the way it

goes. Anytime it's, you know, David versus Goliath, you know, Katie, I'm a

David guy. I rooted for the Mets as a child. So, you know, that's the kind,

I like the underdog.



I will say this. You know, to me, you know, what matters is, as an investor

that Wall Street just had its worst week this week, you know, since

October. It was a bad week for Wall Street. And there are lots of ups and

downs and tricks to this. You know, we don't know exactly, exactly how the

hedge funds played, and some of them may have made out.



And in addition, you know, you think about that Robinhood thing. They are

saying that they didn't have the money. It wasn't that the hedge funds were

telling them to shut down, it was that they didn't want to come up, you

know, empty-handed.



So, I don't know what's true. Do the SEC get involved or not? We still

don't know. I'd like to know some of those answers. I do think that it's

interesting about Elizabeth Warren.



TURNER: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Because after the '08 recession, that financial crisis, it was

Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren, you know, Consumer Protection Board and

the like, who tried to put in place regulations to stop some of this excess

that turmoil that just hurts us as, you know, ordinary investors. And

obviously this week was not good for the ordinary American investor.



GUTFELD: Yes. Hedge funders don't create anything. I mean, if you tried to

--



WILLIAMS: I agree.



GUTFELD: If you try to -- I mean, everybody gets up in the morning and make

some, they fill -- everybody fills a bucket. When they get in the morning,

they do a job. Hedge funders just leech off everybody else's work. I don't

understand this whole business.



TURNER: Well, the SEC --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: And I'm a socialist.



TURNER: The SEC announced today they are going to investigate, so hopefully

that's work.



WATTERS: All right.



PAVLICH: Yes. And subpoenas and hearings are on the way. So, we will

definitely learn more. All right. Up next, Joe Biden, President Joe Biden

drop killing climate agenda, getting a seal of approval from one of the

most radical numbers of Congress. Why AOC said it's just like the Green New

Deal.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WILLIAMS: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fired up about

President Joe Biden's climate agenda. After comparing it to the Green New

Deal earlier in the week, she's now saying this. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I'm feeling extraordinarily

encouraged. And I think that the significance of President Biden's

executive orders communicates a lot. One, is that it really communicates

that he meant what he said on the campaign trail, that he would make

climate change a central priority of his administration, and that he

considers it not just a national security threat, but frankly, you know,

the global matter it is. But it also really -- it also really signifies a

good faith, openness, and relationship to those that acted as communities

that you had mentioned.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Ans Senator Bernie Sanders is on board as well. He thinks Biden's

climate executive orders are, quote, "very good news."



Katie, I mean, I'm wondering just from a political standpoint, if it isn't

good news for Biden, I have, you know, AOC, Bernie on board, as he begins

negotiations, not only with Republicans, but with centrist Democrats like

Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema. Isn't that a good starting point for the

incoming president?



PAVLICH: Well, it's good for him in the sense that the far-left is happy

with him, and therefore they're not making a lot of noise. But when it

comes to this climate change policy, which kills American union jobs, I

think people like Joe Manchin in West Virginia would have some questions

and problems with the climate change agenda.



You know, it's interesting that Joe Biden ran as a moderate, and now all of

a sudden, AOC is praising this Green New Deal plan as something that Biden

supports when Joe Biden continuously said on the campaign trail that he

doesn't support the Green New Deal, although he does support some kind of

climate change legislation or executive orders.



Well, now we know that his vice president, Kamala Harris, who co-sponsored

the Green New Deal with AOC, is getting exactly what they want when it

comes to this overwhelming takeover of the federal government in terms of

climate change and going after every aspect of Americans lies because you

can justify it by saying it's environmentally friendly.



WILLIAMS: All right, so Greg, let's talk about jobs. Katie was just

mentioning, and I was looking at the numbers. You know, Bank of America's

outlook, five percent growth in 2021. Goldman Sachs says unemployment will

drop in 2021. Moody's is even saying we may have full unemployment in this

country by 2021 with Biden's climate change and stimulus package. How do

you understand this?



GUTFELD: I don't. I don't buy it. Look -- and I don't have to buy it.

America was sold a bill of goods, right. I mean, Biden was supposed to be

this benign, middle of the road creature. But we knew when we talked about

this on THE FIVE, that he's an empty vessel for the left. That's why they

had -- they didn't mind him being nominated, and why Bernie was actually OK

with it.



Remember we were talking about the coming Civil War inside the Democratic

Party? It's over, all right. Basically, Joe Biden is Wile E. Coyote, after

Bugs Bunny meets him with the steamroller. He is flattened. He's not even

trying to stand up for the average American because he can't. He doesn't

have the energy. He's feeble and he's tired. He is perfect for the hard

left, so he's not in control of this. And everybody -- he doesn't even know

what these executive orders are. Let's be serious. Sad, it's actually sad.



WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jesse, the other big news, I mentioned this

yesterday is GM, you know, iconic carmaker says they're not going to make

any more gas cars by 2035. Isn't that another signal that gee, I think that

things are changing, and you got to get on the cutting edge of innovation

here, and that's what Biden's doing?



WATTERS: Yes, I don't believe it. All those companies say that. They're

just looking for handouts from the Feds. Juan, Joe just joined The Squad. I

mean, this guy -- there's no daylight between Sleepy and AOC, or I should

say Job-Killing Joe, as he's known. Maybe that's why AOC likes him so much.



Remember what she did to Amazon in New York City, cost us all those jobs?

Well, Joe just cost us about 11,000 with the Keystone. AOC is like, oh,

yes, that's the kind of guy we're looking for. Come over here and join us

in the squad while we just destroy union jobs, Juan. And then, what was it,

5,000 jobs building the border wall by fracking bans on federal lands.

That's another couple 100,000 jobs right there. A couple 100,000 people

lost their shirts in that trade against those hedge fund thieves.



Biden just walked away in the Marine One and said, see you later. He

doesn't care, Juan. He's injecting vaccines into KSM and Gitmo while my

parents can't even get stuck in the arm. I mean, what does -- I mean, what

are we doing here, Juan?



WILLIAMS: I'm telling, it's a puzzle, Jesse. Jillian, I just --



WATTERS: I putting it together.



WILLIAMS: -- I'm taken by the fact that Janet Yellen, Janet Yellen was in

the White House today meeting with President Biden. And their message was

the big risk is not doing enough -- the big risk is doing too little, not

doing enough and they need to be bold on all fronts. What did you take away

from that meeting?



TURNER: It's the 2008 housing collapse playbook and they're putting it into

action now. I wish them the best. We obviously hope it works. A quick note

on AOC. She's saying she's encouraged by Joe Biden's climate executive

orders because he's fulfilling campaign commitments.



But keep in mind that Joe Biden was completely written off by progressives

during the primaries. They said he's too old, he's too white. He's too

embedded in the establishment to make the kind of progressive change that

we want to see in this country. But right now, where we are two weeks in,

if you look at the 40 executive actions he's taken, progressives are very,

very happy with it.



That's what Greg was talking about when you see Bernie Sanders and Liz

Warren and now AOC lining up behind these policy proposals. If we look at

his record so far, it is a fairly liberal agenda by all accounts.



WILLIAMS: All right, coming up, more outrage over school staying closed.

And the White House Press Secretary is suggesting Republicans could beat a

blank next on THE FIVE.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



TURNER: All right? Welcome back. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

today is appearing to put the blame on Republicans for public schools not

being open yet. Psaki made the comment while trying to pressure the GOP

into supporting President Biden's COVID stimulus package. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The pieces that are in, for

example, this COVID package that is the top priority for him right now are

things that Democrats and Republicans across the country support. 70

percent of the public supports them. Are Republicans now against reopening

schools? Are they against getting unemployment insurance checks to the

American people? Are they against getting vaccines in the arms of

Americans?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TURNER: Well, unsurprisingly, frustration is boiling over now for parents

whose kids can't yet return to the classroom. The Virginia dad who went

viral for erupting during the school board meeting telling Tucker Carlson

last night just why he did it. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRANDON MICHON, PARENT, LOUDOUN COUNTY: We've gone for months to the school

board meetings. And as parents, you know, our voice wasn't being heard.



What happened was when I got up there, you know, my blood started boiling a

little bit. And as I began speaking, I said, Look, I want him to hear me

and I want him to look up and pay attention. And I think we've got some

acknowledgement from that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TURNER: So, Jesse, one of the policies that Biden has put into place via

executive action is opening kindergarten through eighth-grade schools all

across the country in his first 100 days in office, but his critics are

saying, look, following the year in which these Democrat-led unions lobbied

Washington in the states so hard to keep schools closed, this seems a

little bit hypocritical.



WATTERS: Well, I think the unions are going to steal the COVID relief and

here's why. When my daughters come up and say, Daddy, can I have money for

a snack at the snack bar? I say sure. How much do you need? And if they

said, yes, Dad, I need $150,000, I'd say -- I mean, a grilled cheese and a

coke and fries cost $5.00.



TURNER: Oh, come on.



WATTERS: They're asking for a quarter of a trillion dollars, a quarter of a

trillion dollars to get these schools open. Now, I priced it out, and I'm

looking at thermometers, masks, the plastic dividers you put, up even an

upgrade to the air filtration system. I price it out Chicago School

District, 600 schools there, $24 million, $24 million.



You put, I don't know, the next 19 biggest school districts in the United

States, that only adds up to $1 billion dollars. They're asking for $250

billion. Where is that money going? Where is the money going? It doesn't

take that much money to do this.



TURNER: Juan, is this all Republicans' fault?



WILLIAMS: I didn't think Jen Psaki said that it was Republicans' fault. I

think she's saying that if you look at the whole package, which includes

money for opening schools, she wants to know what part of that Republicans

don't back. Because as you can see, everybody wants schools open, including

President Biden.



But you know, that one viral video, I don't think that tells you the scope

of parents' concerns. I think parents want schools open, but they also want

their kids safe. There's nothing more valuable in our lives than our

children, our grandchildren. And people want to know that those kids are

going to be safe.



So, right now, I think you're seeing lots of school districts open, you

know, the lower schools open. Sometimes it's one week on, one week off,

limited number in classrooms. So, you have to have more classrooms and more

pay for those teachers. This is more complex than just, you know, making it

into a political punching bag.



TURNER: Greg, the Chicago Teachers Union is now -- there's this big

brouhaha because they want vaccines before Chicago schools opened back up.

At the top school districts in this country, New York, Miami, Houston,

they're all open without shots. What do you think gives there? Should

Chicago get a special exemption?



GUTFELD: Well, you know, Juan just said, you know, we all want our kids to

be safe. Well, if the data is telling you they're safer at school than not

in school, I think there's your answer. All you need to do is make the

proper adjustments as Jesse was saying. And it's actually safer than not

having them at school when they're going off and doing whatever they want,

hanging out with each other whatever, and not social distancing.



I remember when I was a teen. We didn't social distance at all. But let's

not forget the COVID package was deliberately delayed so Trump would lose.

And people died because of that. People suffered. People died. So, they got

blood on their hands. So, they can't come here -- Jen -- you know, Jen, I

have to say Jen Psaki sounded a lot like Donald Trump who was the first and

loudest proponent for schools reopening, which was based on data.



But when he doubled down on that, he was accused of putting teachers and

children at risk. And the media consistently would do that with any kind of

act meant to help the economy or help people get back to work or help

people from going crazy or overdosing in their isolation. Anytime you even

brought that up, you would be portrayed as somebody who would let people

die, that you didn't believe in safety first.



So, this is now the -- now, they've inherited the problem. They're no

longer on the Dems in the left or no longer on the outside who can gawk and

make fun of people. Now, they've got the responsibility, and suddenly

they're discovering nuance. They're saying, oh, this is very hard. This is

very difficult. Well, it was too hard and difficult under Trump and you

didn't seem to mind calling him a mass murderer.



TURNER: Katie, I saved the best for last. What do you got?



PAVLICH: This is extortion by the teacher's unions, plain and simple.

They're trying to get more taxpayer money, even though they already got $65

billion to reopen schools. And there are school districts around the

country that have no money, have never had any money that are open. So,

it's extortion plain and simple.



TURNER: Right. Stick with us because coming up next, we've got "FAN MAIL

FRIDAY." It's Greg's favorite segment.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: All right, it's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're going to sedate you with

some questions. All right, the first one Instagram BearLovesDutch asks,

what was your last bad decision? Jillian, was it to come on THE FIVE?



TURNER: My last bad decision was, this is really gross, but I'm obsessed

with soup in a plastic container from Whole Foods. And I bought one over

the weekend. It was a split pea and I ate the entire thing and then felt

really sick for the rest of the day on Saturday. That's disgusting but

true.



GUTFELD: Split pea, not my favorite soup.



TURNER: It was like a -- it was like a gallon of split peas. Oh, it's so

good, Greg. It's so good.



GUTFELD: I don't know about that. Ever since the Exorcist, I can't have

split pea soup. Juan, what was your last bad decision? I know there are

many.



WILLIAMS: Pretty serious, I went -- I went into a -- indoors to a

restaurant and got sick. I got COVID. That's a bad decision.



TURNER: Oh, that is a bad decision.



WATTERS: Well, that's Trump's fault.



GUTFELD: How do you know it's the restaurant? How do you know it's the

restaurant?



TURNER: Yes, that's true.



GUTFELD: You can't blame the restaurant.



WILLIAMS: There's no way -- that was the biggest -- that's the biggest risk

I took. That's all I can say.



GUTFELD: All right, Katie, what was your last bad decision?



PAVLICH: Well, I, like Jesse don't make any bad decisions, so I can't

answer this question.



GUTFELD: You have to answer the question.



TURNER: Oh, come on.



GUTFELD: You have to answer the question.



TURNER: That is not fair.



PERINO: The last bad decision that I made was probably ordering too many

clothes on the internet during COVID.



GUTFELD: There you go. I mean, that's kind of bad. Nobody got hurt. I mean,

Jesse, I'm sure whatever bad decision was yours hurt somebody badly.



WATTERS: Well, I hurt myself. I don't smoke cigarettes, so you know, once

in a while you have too much to drink and you want a cigarette really

badly. So, I had one. And you know, the first drag is great, but then after

that, not so good.



GUTFELD: You know, I had a similar experience. Since my wife's away, I can

talk about this. I've been experimenting legally, of course, with edibles.

And the problem with edibles is that they're not -- they're not

concentrated evenly. So, you take a little bit, and nothing happens, and

then you take a little bit an hour later, and nothing happens. And then you

take more, and then four hours later, you think you're going to die.



My eyes -- like, one of my eyes was going this way, and one of my eyes was

going that way. I was trying to take it to deal with insomnia, just try

something new --



WATTERS: Are you on a read eye right now?



GUTFELD: I will never --



TURNER: Next time that happens, you should just get on Facebook Live, Greg.



GUTFELD: I will never do edibles again unless it's in California and

there's a specific brand. But like -- there's got to be some more

regulation on these things. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Juan Williams, take us away.



WILLIAMS: All right, Jesse, America lost an iconic actress last night.

Cicely Tyson died at 96. Her composed passionate presence made her a star

of movies, theater, and television. Take a look at her in the 1974 film The

Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.



Tyson won two Emmys for that show portraying 110-year-old former slave

telling her life story. She also won an Oscar nomination for her role in

the movie Sounder. Obviously, no one gets an award for not taking a role,

but Tyson earned a lot of respect for refusing to act and Blaxploitation

movies which played to negative stereotypes.



She also was all over the celebrity press as the wife of the famous

trumpeter Miles Davis. Rest in peace, Cicely Tyson. You will be remembered.



TURNER: Well done.



WATTERS: That is right. All right, Greg, you're up.



GUTFELD: All right, tomorrow night "THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW" brand new. I got

Rob O'Neill -- he's going to kill it -- Joe DeVito, great comedian, Kat

Timpf, and Tyrus. That's tomorrow at 10:00 p.m. Be there. Now, we're going

to do something really fun.



Yes, it is the Greg's Cat-off. Greg's Cat-off. All right, Jill, you don't

know how this works. Three -- I'm going to have three videos and you get to

vote which one is best. Check out this cat climbing up the wall. That's

pretty impressive. There he is wagging his tail. He knows what time it is.



All right. Let's go to the second video. Here we go. This is interesting.

You have to wait for it. Oh, there you go, a little bit of it. A lot of

cats involved in that one. A lot of -- what are -- the birds are on TV. All

right, and let's go to the third one. This is just a cat beating on a

banana. He thinks the banana is something else. By the way, you shouldn't

do this until you're married.



PAVLICH: Greg.



GUTFELD: All right, Juan, What's your cat video?



WILLIAMS: I think -- I think that second one, although I'm sorry to see the

crash.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right, Jesse.



WATTERS: Beating on the banana.



GUTFELD: Katie?



PAVLICH: Number two, the birdwatching.



GUTFELD: And Jillian.



TURNER: I'm going with one because what is that cat even gripping onto.

There's nothing on the wall.



GUTFELD: You know what, that's why you're a reporter. You're asking the

right questions.



TURNER: He's like a superhero.



GUTFELD: I go with number one. All right, all done.



WATTERS: Wow. That is tough to follow, Greg, but I will try my best. The

producers keep sending me really low brow slapstick videos. Apparently,

that's my thing. So, America, here you go. Let's watch. A big hefty guy

trying to take a golf swing, and it doesn't work. I don't want to --



GUTFELD: It is funny though.



WATTERS: I mean, it's dumb it's funny. It's just funny. It's so stupid it's

funny. Speaking of so stupid it's funny, "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00 p.m. That's

not what I wanted. I wanted a wolf on there. Anyway, I guess that was beat

up. 15 seconds, Katie. Can you do it?



PAVLICH: I don't think -- well, OK. There's --



WATTERS: Apparently not.



PAVLICH: We have to go.



WATTERS: See you later, everybody.



PAVLICH: Sorry.



WATTERS: Have a nice weekend.



END



